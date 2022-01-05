ENID, Okla. — Active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma doubled over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase of 24,077, including 3,914 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 724,875. There are 30,090 active cases, an increase of 15,429 since last Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,539 deaths, an increase of 134, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
As of Monday, cases in Garfield County increased by 126 to a total of 11,092, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 379.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,835, with 125 active cases, 9,503 recovered and 207 deaths, a weekly increase of two, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 39 cases; Covington has had 89; Douglas has had 34; Drummond has had 100; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 184; Hillsdale has had 24; Hunter has had 43; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 191, 185 recovered and six deaths; and Waukomis has had 293 cases.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 38,453 — 5.4% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 981 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 27 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 213 since last week. Of those, 263 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 44 with 15 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 17 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with six in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with four in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 16.1% of the total, and 133 adult inpatient beds, or 36.6% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
As students and staff at returned to Enid Public Schools after winter break, a low number of them had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online case count.
Five student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two at McKinley and one each at Eisenhower, Hoover and Taft.
Three staff at Enid High School, along with one each from Hayes and Monroe elementary schools, were in isolation after testing positive.
In total, there were five COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members.
There were a total of 19 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members, as of Dec. 15.
Chisholm Public Schools did not report any new cases.
Autry Technology Center reported one new COVID-19 case on its main campus in the past week.
The individual was in the northwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, and tested positive on Monday, Jan. 3.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Dec. 10-16 showed that only one NOC Stillwater student had been in quarantine for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 346 total cases, 303 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported no cases among students and employees as of Dec. 31.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 increased by more than 100% compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 19,280 cases were reported, a 130.8% increase from Dec. 19-25, which had 8,354 cases. The number of deaths reported was 95, which was 46 more than the week before.
From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 48,406 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 12,565, or 25.9%, positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 69 of 1,114 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 60.8% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 93.6% of people 65 and older, while 51.4% of people 5 and older and 82.2% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 66.4% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 53.7%.
From Dec. 28 through Jan. 3, 57,586 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 1,808 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,376,595 with 1,785,742 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 22nd out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 12th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,247 cases, a weekly increase of 53. As of Jan. 3, there were 46 active cases and 46 deaths in Woodward and five active and six deaths in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,822 cases, an increase of 59. There were 28 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, seven active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, 10 active cases and six deaths in Okarche and eight active cases in Cashion.
• Noble with 2,063 cases, an increase of 41. There were 17 active cases and 22 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,830 cases, an increase of 47. There were 21 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,452 cases, an increase of 27. There were eight active cases in Cherokee.
• Blaine with 1,722 cases, an increase of 20. There were five active cases nine deaths in Geary, 13 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, five active and six deaths in Okeene and 17 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 1,580 cases, an increase of 113. There were 11 actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview and six active cases in Ringwood.
• Grant with 760 cases, an increase of 19. There were five active cases each in Deer Creek, Lamont and Wakita.
