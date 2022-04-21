ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 1,745 in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The increase brought the overall total to 1,038,224. From April 10-16, OSDH reported 498 new COVID-19 cases, and there's a seven-day average of 71. The number of active cases went from 943 on April 14 to 979 on Thursday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,815 deaths, an increase of 79, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.9% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 57%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From April 13-19, 24,488 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,781,444 with 1,877,443 fully vaccinated.
Garfield County gained four COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,182.
The majority of the cases, 13,444, have been in Enid, with six active, 265 deaths — a weekly increase of two — and 13,173 recovered, according to OSDH community data as of Sunday. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
In Garfield County, 63.7% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 95% of people 65 and older, while 54.2% of people 5 and older and 83.2% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included six in Woodward for a total of 5,169, with five active in Woodward; eight in Noble for a total of 3,034, with seven active in Perry; five in Kingfisher for a total of 4,170; one in Grant for a total of 1,032. Alfalfa County did not gain any new cases, remaining at 1,715.
Major County decreased by three for a total of 2,461; Woods County decreased by two for a total of 2,352; and Blaine County decreased by one for a total of 2,455.
There have been eight deaths — an increase of one — in Mooreland and 61 — an increase of one — in Woodward; 22 — an increase of one — in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and seven — an increase of one — in Okarche; 24 in Perry; 33 in Alva; five in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 — an increase of one — in Hydro, six in Okeene and 14 — an increase of two — in Watonga; and 27 in Fairview. Wakita’s went from zero back up to six.
