ENID, Okla. — Active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma have increased over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, 5,885 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week, including 717 from Wednesday, bringing the overall statewide total to 656,574. There are 8,216 active cases, an increase of 3,145 since last week.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 11,708 deaths, a weekly increase of 127, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,459 — a weekly increase of 86, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County is 367.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 36,808 — 5.6% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 401 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 13 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 24 since last week. Of those, 134 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 21 with five in the ICU. Both St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each reported two confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 11 ICU beds, or 39.3% of the total, and 196 adult inpatient beds, or 52.4% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
COVID-19-positive cases among students and staff at Enid Public Schools dipped back down this week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has one student in isolation after testing positive. Longfellow Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has three students in isolation.
Four student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two at Hoover and one each at Adams and Glenwood.
Two students from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers were in isolation after testing positive, as was one staff member from the child nutrition department.
In total, there were 11 COVID-19-positive cases among students and one among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.
Autry Technology Center reported three more positive cases in the past week all on its main campus.
One individual was in the southeast hallway from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and tested positive on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Another individual was in the northeast hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, and tested positive on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The third individual was in the southwest hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and tested positive on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Although no students or staff had tested positive for COVID-19, one Northern Oklahoma College Enid student is quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. There were a total of 18 positive test isolations and nine primary contact quarantines in effect among students and staff on the NOC Tonkawa and Stillwater campuses.
Of NOC’s 332 total cases, 294 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two active cases among students and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
OSDH said its weekly epidemiology report that due to a change in data processing, last week’s report included eight days worth of data, and this week’s report, Nov. 7-13, included seven days. Therefore, the percent change was not calculated this week.
From Nov. 7-13, 5,507 cases were reported, which is 855 more than the previous report, Oct. 30 through Nov. 7, which had 4,652. The number of deaths reported was 76.
From Nov. 7-13, 14,000 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 4,833, or 8.4%, were positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, as of Nov. 6, 161 of 954 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 64.1% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 90.9% of people 65 and older, while 54.9% of people 12 and older and 80.6% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 61.3% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 50.9%.
From Nov. 9-15, 77,183 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 4,945 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,854,685 with 1,695,521 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 17th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and ninth in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 weekly case increases per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,983 cases, an increase of 54.
• Kingfisher with 2,643, an increase of 15.
• Noble with 1,938 cases, an increase of 14.
• Woods with 1,675, an increase of 13.
• Alfalfa with 1,353 cases, an increase of 17.
• Blaine with 1,573 cases, an increase of 25.
• Major with 1,363 cases, an increase of 36.
• Grant with 709 cases, an increase of four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.