ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools decreased over the past week as active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County more than doubled, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Garfield County reported 942 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 19, bringing the overall total to 13,189, with 1,386 active, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 2,207.
The majority of the cases, 11,686, have been in Enid, with 1,241 active, 212 deaths and 10,233 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 40 recovered cases and has five active; Covington has had 105 recovered and has 15 active; Douglas has had 38 recovered; Drummond has had 117 recovered and has 15 active; Fairmont has had 73 recovered and has seven active; Garber has had 196 recovered and has 23 active; Hillsdale has had 30 recovered; Hunter has had 49 recovered and has eight active; Kremlin has had 77 recovered and has 13 active; Lahoma has had 194 recovered and has seven deaths — up one from last week — and 23 active; and Waukomis has had 312 recovered and has 36 active.
Oklahoma, in total, gained 78,036 new weekly COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 8,160 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 931,033. The number of active cases increased by 13,108 since last Wednesday to 125,648.
A rolling seven-day average of 11,148 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 13,125 deaths, an increase of 198, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Schools
COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools have decreased since Jan. 19.
The number of COVID-19-positive tests among students and staff members at Enid Public Schools last week were at, respectively, 133 and 61. On Wednesday, those numbers went down to 94 and 42, according to the district’s online case count.
Enid High School had 10 active cases among students and three among staff members. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools reported, respectively, one, nine and seven cases among students, and four staff members from Emerson and five from Longfellow also were in isolation after testing positive for the virus.
Two students from Lincoln Academy were also COVID-19-positive.
Among the elementary schools, Glenwood had the highest number of cases among students at 21 — up from 19 since last week — followed by nine at Monroe, six from Hayes, five each from Garfield, Prairie View and Taft, four from Eisenhower, three each from Coolidge and McKinley and two from Adams.
Two students from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers were in isolation after testing positive.
Staff in isolation at the elementary schools included six from Monroe, four each from Glenwood and Taft, three from Hayes, two from Prairie View and one each from Adams, Garfield, Hoover and McKinley. Three staff members each from the Transportation and Child Nutrition departments were reported to have a COVID-19-positive test, as well.
Autry Technology Center reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, all on its main campus, in the past week.
Eight of the individuals were in the southwest hallway, between 8 a.m. and noon for three; noon and 4 p.m. for two and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for three, on Jan. 14, 19, 20, 21 and 25 and received positive test results on Jan. 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 26. Six individuals were primarily in the northwest hallway, with two each between 8 a.m. and noon; noon and 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, 13, 19 and 21, receiving positive test results on Jan. 13, 15, 16 and 21. Four individuals were in the southeast hallway between 8 a.m. and noon for two and from noon to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for one each on Jan. 14, 18, 19 and 20, and received positive results on Jan. 19, 20 and 21. Two individuals were in the northeast hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 21 and tested positive on Jan. 16 and 24.
One individual was reported to be primarily on the east side between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, testing positive on Jan. 20. Two other individuals were in the central and northwest hallways between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 26, receiving positive test results on Jan 20 and 26. Another individual was in the central and northeast hallways between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 and received positive results on Jan. 18.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Jan. 15-21 showed that three NOC Enid students were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 with five in quarantine for primary contact. One employee had also tested positive, and another was in quaratine.
There were 23 total cases and quarantines among students and staff at the Tonkawa campus and seven at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 450 total cases, 385 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported 16 active student cases and six active employee cases as of Jan. 21, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 39,950 — 4.4% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,826 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 58 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 227 since last week. Of those, 346 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 77 — the second-lowest in the state’s eight regions — with 19 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 16 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 23 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with six in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 16.1% of the total, and 117 adult inpatient beds, or 34.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 16-22 increased slightly from the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 77,306 cases were reported, a 7.8% increase from Jan. 9-15, which had 71,743 cases. The number of deaths reported was 171, which was 39 more than the week before.
From Jan. 16-22, 119,050 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 82,524, or 45.6%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 97% of COVID-19 cases from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 were the omicron variant and 3% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 315 of 1,327 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 61.9% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.3% of people 65 and older, while 52.3% of people 5 and older and 82.2% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 68.8% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 54.8%.
From Jan. 18-24, 55,335 vaccine doses were administered in the state, the same number reported the last week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,540,719 with 1,814,852 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 22nd out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 15th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,704 cases, a weekly increase of 212. There were 24 active cases and six deaths in Mooreland, 12 active in Mutual, seven active in Sharon and 233 active and 48 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 3,561 cases, an increase of 263. There were 56 active cases in Cashion, 24 active in Dover, 103 active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, 177 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, nine active in Loyal and 64 active cases and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,613 cases, an increase of 270. There were 10 active cases in Billings, nine active in Marland, 57 active in Morrison, 291 active and 22 deaths in Perry and 20 active in Red Rock.
• Woods with 2,081 cases, an increase of 120. There were 144 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva, six active in Freedom and 28 active in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,596 cases, an increase of 64. There were 12 active cases in Aline, five active in Amorita, five active in Burlington, nine active in Carmen, 44 active in Cherokee, eight active in Goltry, 16 active Helena and five in Jet.
• Blaine with 2,192 cases, an increase of 209. There were 61 active cases in Canton, 44 active and nine deaths in Geary, five active in Hitchcock, 59 actives and 11 deaths in Hydro, 17 active in Longdale, 19 active and six deaths in Okeene and 159 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 2,192 cases, an increase of 264. There were nine actives cases in Ames, 30 active in Cleo Springs, 103 active and 23 deaths in Fairview, eight active in Meno and 38 active cases in Ringwood.
• Grant with 931 cases, an increase of 76. There were six active cases in Deer Creek, 17 active in Lamont, 43 active in Medford, 12 active in Nash, 29 active in Pond Creek and seven active in Wakita.
Commented
