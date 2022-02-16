ENID, Okla. — Active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County dropped by more than half in the past week as 11 new virus-related deaths were reported in Enid, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Garfield County reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 9, bringing the overall total to 14,840, with 350 active — a decrease of 457 from last week’s 807, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 2,502.
The majority of the cases, 13,152, have been in Enid, with 317 active, 232 deaths — a weekly increase of 11 — and 12,603 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 48 recovered cases; Covington has had 125 recovered; Douglas has had 42 recovered; Drummond has had 146 recovered and has seven active cases; Fairmont has had 85 recovered; Garber has had 246 recovered and has 10 active; Hillsdale has had 36 recovered; Hunter has had 62 recovered; Kremlin has had 98 recovered; Lahoma has had 235 recovered and eight deaths — an increase of 1 — and has six active; North Enid has had six recovered; and Waukomis has had 378 recovered and has 10 active.
In the past week, the state reported 10,074 new COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 1,047 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 1,010,554. The number of active cases went from from 39,043 on Feb. 9 to 14,994 on Wednesday.
More than 120,000 active COVID-19 cases were reported at one point in January as the omicron variant surged throughout Oklahoma.
A rolling seven-day average of 1,439 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 14,152 deaths, an increase of 394, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 41,466 — 4.1% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,067 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 58 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 497 since last week. Of those, 221 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 25 — the lowest in the state’s eight regions — with four in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, also with one in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 17.9% of the total, and 105 adult inpatient beds, or 33.9% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Very few active COVID-19 were reported cases among Enid area schools as of Wednesday.
At Enid Public Schools, only five COVID-19-positive tests were reported among students: two from Waller Middle School and one each from Garfield, Hoover and Prairie View elementary schools, according to the district’s online case count.
Last week, EPS had 10 students and five staff members who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Feb. 5-11 showed that one NOC Enid student student was in quarantine for primary contact.
There were three total cases and quarantines among staff at the Tonkawa campus and one student with a positive test result at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 488 total cases, 417 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State Uni versity reported one active student case as of Feb. 11, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases reported weekly have continued to decrease, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From Feb. 6-12, 11,346 cases were reported, a 45.6% decrease from Jan. 23-29, which had 20,869 cases. The number of deaths reported was 342, which was 110 more than the week before.
During that time period, 28,009 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 11,300, or 19.5%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 99% of COVID-19 cases from Jan. 13-22 were the omicron variant and 1% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 556 of 2,069 hospitalizations, or 26.9%, have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.7% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.6% of people 65 and older, while 53% of people 5 and older and 82.5% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 69.7% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 55.7%.
From Feb. 8-14, 25,746 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 6,721 more than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,620,524 with 1,838,747 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 17th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,101 cases, a weekly increase of 40. There were eight active cases and seven deaths in Mooreland and 77 active and 51 deaths — an increase of two — in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 3,950 cases, an increase of 47. There were eight active cases in Cashion, 43 active and 18 deaths in Hennessey, 48 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, five active in Loyal and five active and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,963 cases, an increase of 58. There were 27 active cases in Billings, five active in Morrison, 41 active and 23 deaths — an increase of one — in Perry and seven active in Red Rock.
• Woods with 2,317 cases, an increase of 33. There were 56 actives cases and 30 deaths — an increase of two — in Alva and six active in Freedom.
• Alfalfa with 1,698 cases, an increase of nine. There were six active cases in Cherokee and eight active in Helena.
• Blaine with 2,383 cases, an increase of 21. There were active cases and nine deaths in Geary, 12 active and 11 deaths in Hydro, six deaths in Okeene and 17 active and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 2,427 cases, an increase of 16. There were nine active cases and 24 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 1,020 cases, an increase of 11. There were seven active cases in Medford.
