OSDH: Active COVID-19 cases in Garfield Co. rise to 524

ENID, Okla. — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County rose to 524 over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The increase brought the overall total to 11,551, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 751.
The majority of the cases, 10,233, have been in Enid, with 467 active, 210 deaths — up three since last week — and 9,556 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier had had 38 recovered cases; Covington has had 92 recovered and has 10 active; Douglas has had 34 recovered; Drummond has had 100 recovered and has 10 active; Fairmont has had 66 recovered and has six active; Garber has had 186 recovered and has eight active; Hillsdale has had 24 recovered; Hunter has had 46 recovered; Kremlin has had 71 recovered; Lahoma has had 187 recovered and six deaths and has eight active; and Waukomis has had 292 recovered and has 15 active.
Oklahoma, in total, gained 50,295 new COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 5,507 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 775,169. The number of active cases doubled again this week from, increasing from 30,090 to 66,444, an increase of 36,354 since last Wednesday.
A rolling seven-day average of 7,185 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,697 deaths, an increase of 158, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 38,958 — 5.1% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,210 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 37 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 229 since last week. Of those, 278 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 50 — the third-lowest in the state's eight regions — with 18 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with six in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with four in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were four ICU beds, or 13.8% of the total, and 92 adult inpatient beds, or 30.3% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19-positive tests among students at Enid Public Schools more than doubled and more than tripled among staff since last week, according to the district’s online case count.
In total, there were 49 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and 19 among staff members.
Twelve active cases among students were reported at Enid High School, along with one staff member. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools reported, respectively, six, five and seven cases among students, with two staff members each from Longfellow and Waller also in isolation after testing positive for the virus.
Among the elementary schools, Glenwood had the highest number among students at six, followed by four at Hoover, three at Garfield, two at Eisenhower and one each at Adams, Hayes and Prairie View. Staff in isolation at the elementary schools included four from Glenwood, three from Coolidge, two from Eisenhower and one each from Garfield, Monroe and Taft.
One student from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers was in isolation after testing positive, and two staff members in the Transportation Department were also COVID-19-positive.
Chisholm Public Schools did not report any new cases online.
Autry Technology Center reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, all on its main campus, in the past week.
Nine of the individuals were in the northeast hallway, between 8 a.m. and noon for eight and noon and 4 p.m. for one, on Dec. 17 and Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and received positive test results on Jan. 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10. Four individuals were primarily on the east end of campus between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, 10 and 11, receiving positive test results on Jan. 10 and 11. Five individuals were in the northwest hallway between 7:30-9 a.m., 8 a.m. and noon and 4-9 p.m. on Jan. 5, 6, 11 and 12 and received positive results on Jan. 5, 6, 7 and 12.
One individual each was reported to be in the southeast and southwest hallways between 8 a.m. and noon on Jan. 5 and 7, testing positive on Jan. 7 and 9. One individual each was in the Strate Center and the central part of campus between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Jan. 11, with positive test results on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Jan. 1-7 showed that only one NOC Enid employee was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. There were 10 total cases among students and staff at the Tonkawa campus and two employees with the virus at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 359 total cases, 313 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two cases among employees as of Jan. 7, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 2-8 increased by almost 150% compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 48,143 cases were reported, a 149.7% increase from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, which had 19,280 cases. The number of deaths reported was 94, which was one less than the week before.
From Jan. 2-8, 61,073 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 38,212, or 36.4%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 62% of COVID-19 cases from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 were the omicron variant and 38% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 175 of 1,226 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 61.3% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 93.8% of people 65 and older, while 51.7% of people 5 and older and 82.3% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 67.1% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 54%.
From Jan. 4-10, 62,535 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 4,949 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,439,130 with 1,796,221 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 25th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 13th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,364 cases, a weekly increase of 117. There were five active cases in Fort Supply, 12 active and six deaths in Mooreland and 113 active and 48 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 2,962 cases, an increase of 140. There were 30 active cases in Cashion, 11 active in Dover, 47 active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, 77 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher and 15 active cases and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,124 cases, an increase of 61. There were 17 active cases in Morrison and 54 active and 22 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,871 cases, an increase of 41. There were 44 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva and seven active in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,474 cases, an increase of 22. There were 10 active cases in Cherokee and six in Jet.
• Blaine with 1,813 cases, an increase of 91. There were 15 active cases in Canton, 13 active and nine deaths in Geary, 20 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, six active in Longdale, 14 active and six deaths in Okeene and 57 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 1,722 cases, an increase of 142. There were 39 actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview and 18 active cases in Ringwood.
• Grant with 785 cases, an increase of 25. There were five active cases in Lamont, 11 active in Medford and nine active in Pond Creek.