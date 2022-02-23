ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 6,391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The weekly increase, including 1,010 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 1,016,945, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The number of active cases went from from 14,994 on Feb. 16 to 7,674 on Wednesday.
More than 120,000 active COVID-19 cases were reported at one point in January as the omicron variant surged throughout Oklahoma.
A rolling seven-day average of 913 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 14,488 deaths, an increase of 336, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Garfield County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 since last wee, bringing the overall total to 14,952, with 151 active — a decrease of 199 from last week’s 350, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 1,591.
The majority of the cases, 13,246, have been in Enid, with 142 active, 236 deaths — a weekly increase of four — and 12,868 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 48 recovered cases; Covington has had 126 recovered; Douglas has had 43 recovered; Drummond has had 153 recovered; Fairmont has had 86 recovered; Garber has had 252 recovered and has nine active; Hillsdale has had 36 recovered; Hunter has had 64 recovered; Kremlin has had 99 recovered; Lahoma has had 241 recovered and eight deaths; North Enid has had six recovered; and Waukomis has had 388.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 41,855 — 4.1% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 720 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 47 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 347 since last week. Of those, 171 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 14 — the lowest in the state’s eight regions — with three in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had x confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with x in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, also with one in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 11 ICU beds, or 39.3% of the total, and 117 adult inpatient beds, or 37.4% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools were low as of Wednesday.
At Enid Public Schools, only three COVID-19-positive tests were reported among students: one each from Glenwood, Hayes and Hoover elementary schools, according to the district’s online case count.
Last week, EPS had five students who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Autry Technology Center reported one new COVID-19 case in the past week. The individual was on Autry's main campus in the northeast hallway between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, and received a positive test result on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Feb. 12-18 showed that only one NOC Stillwater student was in quarantine for primary contact, but no students or employees among the college's other campuses had tested positive or were in quarantine.
Of NOC’s 488 total cases, 417 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University had no active COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 18 on any of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases reported weekly have continued to decrease, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From Feb. 13-19, 6,397 cases were reported, a 43.6% decrease from Feb. 6-12, which had 11,346 cases. The number of deaths reported was 223, which was 119 less than the week before.
During that time period, 27,400 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 7,451, or 11.2%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 90% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1-10 were the omicron variant and 10% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 533 of 1,921 hospitalizations, or 27.7%, have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.8% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.6% of people 65 and older, while 53.2% of people 5 and older and 82.5% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 69.9% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 55.9%.
From Feb. 15-22, 19,828 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 5,918 less than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,640,352 with 1,845,360 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 15th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases, up two spots from last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,128 cases, a weekly increase of 27. There have been seven deaths in Mooreland, and there are 42 active and 55 deaths — an increase of four — in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 4,015 cases, an increase of 65. There were 28 active cases and 18 deaths in Hennessey and 10 active and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, and there have been six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,991 cases, an increase of 28. There were 45 active cases in Billings and 17 active and 23 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 2,334 cases, an increase of 17. There were 28 actives cases and 30 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,700 cases, an increase of two.
• Blaine with 2,397 cases, an increase of 14. There were seven active cases and nine deaths in Geary, seven active and 11 deaths in Hydro, six deaths in Okeene and 10 active and nine deaths — an increase of one — in Watonga.
• Major with 2,429 cases, an increase of two. There were five active cases and 24 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 1,021 cases, an increase of one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.