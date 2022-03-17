ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 665 new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 6 through 12, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
The increase brought the overall statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 1,029,634, according to OSDH’s weekly Situation Update. The number of active cases went from 2,335 on March 10 to 1,610 on Thursday.
A rolling seven-day average of 95 new COVID cases was reported through Thursday.
Earlier this month, OSDH announced that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates and would release weekly data every Thursday instead.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,173 deaths, an increase of 120, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
From March 6-12, Garfield County gained 20 COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,151, with 17 active — a decrease of six from last week’s 23, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past four weeks in Garfield County was 101.
The majority of the cases, 13,414, have been in Enid, with 17 active, 252 deaths — a weekly increase of three — and 13,145 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 50 recovered cases; Covington has had 127 recovered; Douglas has had 45 recovered; Drummond has had 153 recovered; Fairmont has had 89 recovered; Garber has had 268 recovered; Hillsdale has had 37 recovered; Hunter has had 65 recovered; Kremlin has had 99 recovered; Lahoma has had 245 recovered and eight deaths; and Waukomis has had 406 recovered.
Schools
Active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools continued to remain low as of Wednesday.
For the third week in a row, no students or staff among Enid Public Schools had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online case count. EPS is on spring break through March 20.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from March 5-11 showed that no students or employees among the college’s three campuses had tested positive or were in quarantine.
Of NOC’s 491 total cases, 420 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University had no active COVID-19 cases as of March 11 on any of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Hospitalizations
OSDH reported a three-day average of 252 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 36 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 91 since last week. Of those, 61 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is two with none in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported no COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had one confirmed positive COVID-19 patient in its step-down unit on Thursday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 10 ICU beds, or 35.7% of the total, and 158 adult inpatient beds, or 47.4% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Epidemiology report
In the last 30 days, 138 of 408 hospitalizations, or 33.8%, have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In Garfield County, 63.2% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.7% of people 65 and older, while 53.6% of people 5 and older and 82.6% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.3% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 56.3%.
From Feb. March 9-15, 12,429 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 5,460 less than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,682,744 with 1,859,665 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 10th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,155 cases, a weekly increase of four. There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 59 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 4,156 cases, an increase of three. There have been 21 — an increase of two — deaths in Hennessey, 32 deaths — an increase of three — in Kingfisher and seven deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 3,021 cases, a decrease of one. There have been 23 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 2,351 cases, an increase of five. There have been 33 deaths — an increase of one — in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,713 cases, the same as last week.
• Blaine with 2,441 cases, an increase of 23. There have been five deaths in Canton, 10 deaths — an increase of one — in Geary, 12 deaths in Hydro, six deaths in Okeene and 13 deaths — an increase of one — in Watonga.
• Major with 2,442 cases, a decrease of four. There have been 26 deaths — an increase of one — in Fairview.
• Grant with 1,028 cases, the same as last week. There have been six deaths in Wakita.
