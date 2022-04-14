OSDH logo

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased by 1,179 in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The increase brought the overall total to 1,036,479. From April 3-9, OSDH reported 457 new COVID-19 cases, with a seven-day average of 65. The number of active cases went from 876 on April 7 to 943 on Thursday.

CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,736 deaths, an increase of 96, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

Overall in Oklahoma, 70.7% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 56.9%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.

From April 6-12, 26,200 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,756,956 with 1,873,979 fully vaccinated.

Garfield County gained eight COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,178.

The majority of the cases, 13,439, have been in Enid, with six active, 263 deaths — a weekly decrease of two — and 13,172 recovered, according to OSDH community data. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.

In Garfield County, 63.6% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 95% of people 65 and older, while 54.1% of people 5 and older and 83% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.

COVID-19 case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Woodward for a total of 5,163; one in Noble for a total of 3,026; one in Alfalfa for a total of 1,715; five in Kingfisher for a total of 4,165; and one in Woods for a total of 2,354.

Blaine, Grant and Major counties reported no new cases, remaining, respectively, at 2,455, 1,031 and 2,464.

There have been seven deaths — a decrease of one — in Mooreland and 60 in Woodward; 21 in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and six — a decrease of one — in Okarche; 24 in Perry; 33 in Alva; five in Canton, 10 in Geary, 11 — a decrease of one — in Hydro, six in Okeene and 12 — a decrease of two — in Watonga; and 27 in Fairview. Wakita’s went from six to zero.

