covid daily 3.31.21

ENID, Okla. — Four Enid residents and one Drummond resident, along with residents from Blaine, Major, Noble and Woodward counties, were nine of the 103 deaths reported in the past week by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,873 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 27 since Tuesday.

The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,953 confirmed deaths, an increase of 103 since last week.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 390 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 436,135.

On its website, OSDH shows 435,655 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 438,364 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,540 active, a decrease of 366 in the past week, and 422,360 recovered, including 2,667 in the past week.

Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 197 are currently hospitalized, with 56 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had three patients and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 24 in the past week for a total of 7,696, with 162 active and 7,445, or 96.7%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,808, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 153 active cases and 6,575 recovered.

Of the county’s 89 deaths, 80 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 79 deaths.

There have been 2,988 cases, with 2,863 recovered and 43 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,728 cases, with 3,625 recovered and 36 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included 10 in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Alfalfa, three in Blaine and one each in Grant, Noble and Woods. No cases were reported in Major County.

Download PDF county risk levels 3.31.21

Risk Level System

This week, 10 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 60 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were 12 counties in the moderate risk level, 59 in the low risk level and six in the new normal risk level.

The seven “green” counties are Adair, Harper, Johnston, Latimer, Major, Noble and Roger Mills.

Download PDF regional county risk levels 3.31.21

Only one county, Cimarron, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.5% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week as they were last week, according to OSDH.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 3.31.21

Weekly Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease in the past week, but deaths saw an increase.

From March 21-27, 2,404 cases were reported, a 9.5% decrease of 252 from the week before, March 14-20. There were 41 more deaths, a total pf 103, reported in the past week than from the previous week, which was 62.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.7% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as the previous week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,141, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 21-27 were at 215, down 25 from the week before, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down one spot from last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.5% of nearly 3,772,770 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1.1%.

From March 23-29, 176,679 vaccine doses were administered in the state, up by 12,922 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,600,013.

In Garfield County, 29.4% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 15.9% to 19.4% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 47.7% to 55.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,129 cases, 3,045 recovered, 63 active and 21 deaths, 13 from Woodward, five from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,023 cases, 1,960 recovered, 36 active and 27 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, nine from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,370 cases, 1,309 recovered, 45 active and 16 deaths, including nine from Perry, two each from Billings and Red Rock and one each from Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,197 cases, 1,170 recovered, 16 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,138 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,016 cases, 977 recovered, 30 active and nine deaths, three from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 949 cases, 917 recovered, 19 active and 13 deaths, eight from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 548 cases, 534 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

Oklahoma per city 03.31.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 31, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 63613 664 61338 2021-03-31
TULSA 43479 533 42259 2021-03-31
EDMOND 17203 118 16771 2021-03-31
BROKEN ARROW 15921 149 15583 2021-03-31
NORMAN 13722 155 13182 2021-03-31
OTHER*** 10449 75 10103 2021-03-31
YUKON 9090 49 8869 2021-03-31
LAWTON 8352 121 7884 2021-03-31
ENID 6808 80 6575 2021-03-31
MOORE 6359 47 6106 2021-03-31
STILLWATER 6121 28 5987 2021-03-31
CLAREMORE 5862 92 5640 2021-03-31
OWASSO 5309 50 5161 2021-03-31
MUSKOGEE 5169 87 4815 2021-03-31
SHAWNEE 4992 63 4829 2021-03-31
ARDMORE 4465 40 4297 2021-03-31
ADA 4135 40 3973 2021-03-31
BARTLESVILLE 3968 79 3785 2021-03-31
TAHLEQUAH 3907 34 3713 2021-03-31
PONCA CITY 3840 49 3699 2021-03-31
BIXBY 3581 24 3510 2021-03-31
DURANT 3553 33 3390 2021-03-31
SAND SPRINGS 3229 45 3131 2021-03-31
MCALESTER 3191 32 3098 2021-03-31
SAPULPA 3039 50 2932 2021-03-31
DUNCAN 3022 43 2924 2021-03-31
JENKS 2932 18 2881 2021-03-31
MUSTANG 2738 25 2658 2021-03-31
GUYMON 2590 25 2523 2021-03-31
ALTUS 2525 44 2409 2021-03-31
EL RENO 2467 23 2391 2021-03-31
GUTHRIE 2456 25 2332 2021-03-31
CHICKASHA 2404 53 2294 2021-03-31
COLLINSVILLE 2337 17 2294 2021-03-31
CHOCTAW 2331 24 2257 2021-03-31
BLANCHARD 2187 17 2111 2021-03-31
MIAMI 2146 29 2077 2021-03-31
STILWELL 2123 20 2000 2021-03-31
BETHANY 1976 22 1903 2021-03-31
WOODWARD 1835 13 1772 2021-03-31
COWETA 1813 27 1752 2021-03-31
WEATHERFORD 1811 23 1771 2021-03-31
CLINTON 1718 47 1623 2021-03-31
ELK CITY 1713 24 1633 2021-03-31
SKIATOOK 1683 11 1647 2021-03-31
PRYOR CREEK 1640 20 1587 2021-03-31
GLENPOOL 1589 17 1547 2021-03-31
POTEAU 1578 14 1538 2021-03-31
TAFT 1576 3 1562 2021-03-31
GROVE 1557 38 1493 2021-03-31
OKMULGEE 1512 29 1438 2021-03-31
VINITA 1505 9 1454 2021-03-31
SALLISAW 1500 16 1446 2021-03-31
SEMINOLE 1497 24 1418 2021-03-31
TUTTLE 1489 14 1445 2021-03-31
ATOKA 1455 11 1397 2021-03-31
PURCELL 1434 24 1357 2021-03-31
WAGONER 1412 19 1354 2021-03-31
CUSHING 1389 14 1345 2021-03-31
BROKEN BOW 1382 31 1291 2021-03-31
ANADARKO 1376 23 1305 2021-03-31
NOBLE 1333 19 1265 2021-03-31
PAULS VALLEY 1269 23 1221 2021-03-31
NEWCASTLE 1245 10 1207 2021-03-31
SULPHUR 1238 14 1201 2021-03-31
IDABEL 1234 19 1163 2021-03-31
LEXINGTON 1233 16 1147 2021-03-31
HARRAH 1217 13 1173 2021-03-31
TECUMSEH 1213 11 1175 2021-03-31
PIEDMONT 1177 6 1146 2021-03-31
FORT GIBSON 1161 14 1115 2021-03-31
MCLOUD 1141 6 1103 2021-03-31
MADILL 1099 6 1082 2021-03-31
MULDROW 1079 5 1042 2021-03-31
JAY 1034 12 996 2021-03-31
MARLOW 1017 14 986 2021-03-31
ALVA 999 9 978 2021-03-31
CHECOTAH 986 17 931 2021-03-31
MARIETTA 984 11 951 2021-03-31
HUGO 931 13 875 2021-03-31
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-31
BRISTOW 927 26 880 2021-03-31
HENRYETTA 923 14 889 2021-03-31
EUFAULA 894 22 826 2021-03-31
KINGSTON 868 7 837 2021-03-31
SAYRE 867 14 837 2021-03-31
HOMINY 811 4 797 2021-03-31
KINGFISHER 807 11 781 2021-03-31
CLEVELAND 778 15 756 2021-03-31
ELGIN 770 8 741 2021-03-31
STIGLER 767 10 723 2021-03-31
OKEMAH 763 8 736 2021-03-31
MANNFORD 754 14 730 2021-03-31
CATOOSA 752 11 734 2021-03-31
LOCUST GROVE 736 1 703 2021-03-31
HELENA 730 2 721 2021-03-31
LINDSAY 727 11 698 2021-03-31
CALERA 724 6 703 2021-03-31
HOLDENVILLE 713 13 670 2021-03-31
CHANDLER 710 17 669 2021-03-31
SPIRO 697 1 688 2021-03-31
WEWOKA 691 10 651 2021-03-31
PERRY 690 10 656 2021-03-31
INOLA 689 6 672 2021-03-31
NOWATA 683 11 660 2021-03-31
CACHE 679 8 640 2021-03-31
HEAVENER 678 11 656 2021-03-31
MOUNDS 675 10 648 2021-03-31
BLACKWELL 670 19 626 2021-03-31
DAVIS 650 7 625 2021-03-31
HENNESSEY 645 9 632 2021-03-31
CHELSEA 622 11 599 2021-03-31
SALINA 622 6 589 2021-03-31
AFTON 613 3 600 2021-03-31
TISHOMINGO 601 9 575 2021-03-31
SPERRY 600 2 592 2021-03-31
SPENCER 600 12 558 2021-03-31
JONES 583 7 556 2021-03-31
WESTVILLE 583 4 569 2021-03-31
WARR ACRES 576 1 562 2021-03-31
PERKINS 575 4 564 2021-03-31
BOLEY 567 8 552 2021-03-31
MIDWEST CITY 554 13 513 2021-03-31
COMANCHE 554 14 531 2021-03-31
DEL CITY 543 12 513 2021-03-31
PRAGUE 542 7 529 2021-03-31
DEWEY 529 7 510 2021-03-31
ANTLERS 528 9 501 2021-03-31
WYNNEWOOD 526 5 499 2021-03-31
HULBERT 519 4 491 2021-03-31
COLCORD 516 3 498 2021-03-31
PAWNEE 510 14 475 2021-03-31
PAWHUSKA 509 8 482 2021-03-31
ROLAND 508 3 497 2021-03-31
VIAN 507 7 484 2021-03-31
FAIRVIEW 507 8 487 2021-03-31
COALGATE 503 10 478 2021-03-31
OOLOGAH 498 4 484 2021-03-31
WILBURTON 491 8 476 2021-03-31
APACHE 487 8 459 2021-03-31
HASKELL 486 3 471 2021-03-31
CHOUTEAU 481 11 455 2021-03-31
HINTON 478 1 470 2021-03-31
MEEKER 471 19 447 2021-03-31
FREDERICK 457 12 431 2021-03-31
STRATFORD 444 7 430 2021-03-31
LONE GROVE 443 6 428 2021-03-31
WISTER 438 2 428 2021-03-31
NEWKIRK 433 3 417 2021-03-31
POCOLA 431 3 419 2021-03-31
WILSON 423 9 404 2021-03-31
STROUD 417 5 404 2021-03-31
CARNEGIE 416 9 389 2021-03-31
KANSAS 415 6 399 2021-03-31
WALTERS 410 4 386 2021-03-31
TALIHINA 409 10 391 2021-03-31
BEGGS 400 5 392 2021-03-31
NICHOLS HILLS 399 1 393 2021-03-31
WASHINGTON 397 4 383 2021-03-31
WATONGA 395 1 379 2021-03-31
LUTHER 393 8 380 2021-03-31
KONAWA 389 6 369 2021-03-31
COLBERT 376 9 352 2021-03-31
VALLIANT 373 5 354 2021-03-31
MANGUM 371 12 350 2021-03-31
TONKAWA 367 15 347 2021-03-31
HARTSHORNE 356 7 343 2021-03-31
WELLSTON 354 5 342 2021-03-31
MINCO 352 0 346 2021-03-31
WYANDOTTE 344 4 327 2021-03-31
COMMERCE 342 3 333 2021-03-31
FLETCHER 338 2 330 2021-03-31
MORRIS 336 5 329 2021-03-31
CADDO 334 2 320 2021-03-31
HOBART 333 9 316 2021-03-31
HOOKER 330 0 322 2021-03-31
MEAD 329 3 316 2021-03-31
HEALDTON 326 6 305 2021-03-31
DRUMRIGHT 325 8 306 2021-03-31
NEW CORDELL 325 1 315 2021-03-31
GORE 316 4 296 2021-03-31
QUAPAW 316 10 294 2021-03-31
PORTER 315 8 302 2021-03-31
ELMORE CITY 312 3 302 2021-03-31
PORUM 310 4 297 2021-03-31
HOWE 308 0 304 2021-03-31
FAIRLAND 300 3 293 2021-03-31
STONEWALL 295 2 283 2021-03-31
ARCADIA 294 0 288 2021-03-31
WARNER 292 2 273 2021-03-31
KIEFER 288 1 281 2021-03-31
KELLYVILLE 281 4 267 2021-03-31
BOKCHITO 277 2 265 2021-03-31
TALALA 275 3 269 2021-03-31
HOLLIS 275 3 253 2021-03-31
CRESCENT 272 3 264 2021-03-31
BARNSDALL 268 7 255 2021-03-31
ADAIR 268 3 257 2021-03-31
RINGLING 264 1 254 2021-03-31
WAURIKA 264 6 255 2021-03-31
ALLEN 261 4 252 2021-03-31
OKARCHE 255 4 241 2021-03-31
MAYSVILLE 253 8 236 2021-03-31
WAYNE 248 3 233 2021-03-31
EARLSBORO 247 2 239 2021-03-31
CASHION 244 0 238 2021-03-31
BOSWELL 240 1 230 2021-03-31
WATTS 235 1 229 2021-03-31
RUSH SPRINGS 233 3 226 2021-03-31
HYDRO 231 5 224 2021-03-31
CAMERON 231 0 226 2021-03-31
BLAIR 229 1 217 2021-03-31
PADEN 229 2 221 2021-03-31
WRIGHT CITY 228 2 204 2021-03-31
FORT COBB 228 2 219 2021-03-31
HAWORTH 225 3 212 2021-03-31
BEAVER 224 4 212 2021-03-31
MOORELAND 219 5 208 2021-03-31
YALE 219 5 208 2021-03-31
ROFF 217 1 207 2021-03-31
MAUD 217 0 211 2021-03-31
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-31
LAVERNE 211 1 205 2021-03-31
CHEROKEE 211 1 208 2021-03-31
KEOTA 211 0 207 2021-03-31
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-03-31
CEMENT 207 0 200 2021-03-31
GERONIMO 205 2 194 2021-03-31
BILLINGS 203 2 197 2021-03-31
BINGER 202 10 185 2021-03-31
BOKOSHE 201 1 195 2021-03-31
OKEENE 201 0 200 2021-03-31
GLENCOE 199 2 192 2021-03-31
WETUMKA 199 4 185 2021-03-31
TEXHOMA 194 0 194 2021-03-31
JENNINGS 194 2 186 2021-03-31
QUINTON 193 2 181 2021-03-31
CYRIL 193 2 181 2021-03-31
OCHELATA 192 3 184 2021-03-31
BIG CABIN 190 2 181 2021-03-31
RINGWOOD 190 1 186 2021-03-31
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-31
MORRISON 182 1 177 2021-03-31
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-03-31
WELCH 178 2 174 2021-03-31
NINNEKAH 175 2 168 2021-03-31
RAMONA 175 4 164 2021-03-31
THOMAS 175 0 174 2021-03-31
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-03-31
SHATTUCK 174 1 168 2021-03-31
CHEYENNE 174 4 166 2021-03-31
RED ROCK 171 2 162 2021-03-31
RED OAK 169 0 167 2021-03-31
GEARY 169 2 166 2021-03-31
INDIAHOMA 169 1 162 2021-03-31
FORT TOWSON 168 0 162 2021-03-31
SHADY POINT 168 1 165 2021-03-31
OKTAHA 167 1 160 2021-03-31
GRANITE 163 5 157 2021-03-31
SEILING 162 2 159 2021-03-31
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-03-31
GOODWELL 160 1 157 2021-03-31
BUFFALO 160 3 155 2021-03-31
DEPEW 158 2 155 2021-03-31
SNYDER 157 5 147 2021-03-31
CALUMET 157 0 156 2021-03-31
THACKERVILLE 157 1 156 2021-03-31
PANAMA 156 2 151 2021-03-31
GRACEMONT 153 3 148 2021-03-31
COPAN 151 2 141 2021-03-31
CANTON 150 3 138 2021-03-31
BURNS FLAT 148 1 140 2021-03-31
BENNINGTON 147 2 140 2021-03-31
TERLTON 147 1 142 2021-03-31
KREBS 147 2 142 2021-03-31
CLAYTON 144 1 136 2021-03-31
TEMPLE 144 9 126 2021-03-31
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-31
MILBURN 143 3 132 2021-03-31
WANETTE 141 0 139 2021-03-31
BLUEJACKET 140 1 137 2021-03-31
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-03-31
BOISE CITY 139 0 137 2021-03-31
ARKOMA 138 1 135 2021-03-31
WEBBERS FALLS 137 1 128 2021-03-31
MANNSVILLE 135 3 129 2021-03-31
VICI 135 1 131 2021-03-31
CANUTE 135 0 128 2021-03-31
ALEX 128 5 117 2021-03-31
ASHER 128 0 122 2021-03-31
KIOWA 128 2 124 2021-03-31
SPAVINAW 127 1 118 2021-03-31
LEEDEY 127 4 120 2021-03-31
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-31
GRANDFIELD 126 1 120 2021-03-31
HAMMON 126 2 118 2021-03-31
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 1 112 2021-03-31
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-03-31
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-31
ERICK 121 1 116 2021-03-31
CHATTANOOGA 120 2 117 2021-03-31
AGRA 118 1 111 2021-03-31
SOPER 117 1 111 2021-03-31
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-03-31
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-03-31
COUNCIL HILL 114 2 108 2021-03-31
RYAN 111 1 106 2021-03-31
MULHALL 110 0 108 2021-03-31
SENTINEL 110 1 107 2021-03-31
CANEY 109 1 107 2021-03-31
OAKS 108 3 104 2021-03-31
MILL CREEK 107 0 105 2021-03-31
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-03-31
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-03-31
SASAKWA 106 0 104 2021-03-31
TYRONE 106 0 97 2021-03-31
BRAGGS 103 1 99 2021-03-31
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-03-31
MCCURTAIN 101 1 97 2021-03-31
GARVIN 101 0 98 2021-03-31
RATLIFF CITY 100 0 98 2021-03-31
DOVER 100 2 96 2021-03-31
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-03-31
OILTON 97 3 92 2021-03-31
GANS 97 0 95 2021-03-31
VERDEN 97 1 94 2021-03-31
AMBER 96 3 93 2021-03-31
SPRINGER 94 2 88 2021-03-31
LOOKEBA 90 2 87 2021-03-31
FOSS 88 0 86 2021-03-31
STERLING 86 1 84 2021-03-31
STRINGTOWN 85 2 80 2021-03-31
WANN 85 2 80 2021-03-31
STUART 84 0 83 2021-03-31
KINTA 84 0 79 2021-03-31
OLUSTEE 84 0 79 2021-03-31
RIPLEY 84 1 78 2021-03-31
RAVIA 83 2 78 2021-03-31
RATTAN 83 1 78 2021-03-31
TRYON 83 0 77 2021-03-31
COYLE 82 0 80 2021-03-31
SAVANNA 81 0 81 2021-03-31
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-31
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-31
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-03-31
CANADIAN 75 0 73 2021-03-31
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-31
LAMONT 72 1 70 2021-03-31
CORN 72 3 68 2021-03-31
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-31
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-31
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-03-31
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-03-31
ARNETT 69 0 68 2021-03-31
HAILEYVILLE 69 1 67 2021-03-31
DRUMMOND 67 1 64 2021-03-31
ORLANDO 66 0 65 2021-03-31
LONGDALE 66 0 64 2021-03-31
MARBLE CITY 66 0 63 2021-03-31
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-31
RANDLETT 65 1 62 2021-03-31
DILL CITY 65 0 65 2021-03-31
KREMLIN 65 0 64 2021-03-31
SAWYER 65 1 62 2021-03-31
NASH 64 1 61 2021-03-31
LENAPAH 64 0 62 2021-03-31
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-03-31
KETCHUM 63 2 60 2021-03-31
BOYNTON 61 0 59 2021-03-31
LANGLEY 60 0 56 2021-03-31
CASTLE 59 0 58 2021-03-31
CLEO SPRINGS 59 2 55 2021-03-31
KENEFIC 59 1 56 2021-03-31
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-31
AMES 58 0 58 2021-03-31
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-03-31
REYDON 57 0 54 2021-03-31
CALVIN 57 1 52 2021-03-31
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-03-31
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-03-31
WHITEFIELD 55 0 55 2021-03-31
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-03-31
ALINE 55 2 52 2021-03-31
MARLAND 55 1 53 2021-03-31
CARTER 54 0 51 2021-03-31
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-31
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-31
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-31
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-31
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-03-31
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-31
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-31
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-31
FORGAN 48 1 47 2021-03-31
CARMEN 47 2 45 2021-03-31
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-31
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-31
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-03-31
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-31
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-03-31
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-31
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-31
ROOSEVELT 44 0 40 2021-03-31
SHARON 44 1 40 2021-03-31
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-31
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-31
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-31
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-31
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-03-31
JET 40 0 39 2021-03-31
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-31
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-03-31
FOSTER 40 0 39 2021-03-31
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-31
OSAGE 40 0 40 2021-03-31
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-31
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-03-31
GOLDSBY 38 0 37 2021-03-31
DEVOL 38 0 37 2021-03-31
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-31
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-03-31
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-03-31
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-03-31
MARSHALL 36 0 36 2021-03-31
ELDORADO 35 0 32 2021-03-31
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-31
NICOMA PARK 34 1 32 2021-03-31
AVANT 32 0 31 2021-03-31
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-03-31
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-31
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-03-31
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-31
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-03-31
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-03-31
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-31
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-31
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-03-31
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-31
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-31
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-31
OPTIMA 27 0 26 2021-03-31
HITCHCOCK 26 0 25 2021-03-31
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-03-31
DISNEY 26 0 25 2021-03-31
BRADLEY 26 1 23 2021-03-31
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-03-31
BRAMAN 24 1 21 2021-03-31
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-03-31
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-03-31
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-03-31
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-03-31
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-31
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-31
CROMWELL 20 1 18 2021-03-31
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-03-31
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-31
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-03-31
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-31
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-31
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-03-31
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-31
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-31
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-31
HALLETT 10 0 10 2021-03-31
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-31
VERA 9 0 9 2021-03-31
THE VILLAGE 8 0 8 2021-03-31
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-31
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-03-31
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-31
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-31
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-31
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-31
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-31
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-31
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-03-31
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-31
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-31
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-31
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-31
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-31
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-31
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-31
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-31
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-03-31
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-31
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-31
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-31
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-31
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-31
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-31
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-31
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-31
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-31
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-31

Oklahoma per county 03.31.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 31, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 83647 837 80791 2021-03-31
TULSA 72684 794 70831 2021-03-31
CLEVELAND 29767 308 28564 2021-03-31
CANADIAN 16434 106 15998 2021-03-31
COMANCHE 13059 148 12458 2021-03-31
ROGERS 10199 131 9858 2021-03-31
MUSKOGEE 9238 114 8752 2021-03-31
PAYNE 8571 52 8364 2021-03-31
POTTAWATOMIE 8140 86 7877 2021-03-31
WAGONER 7848 91 7619 2021-03-31
GARFIELD 7696 89 7445 2021-03-31
CREEK 6757 124 6499 2021-03-31
BRYAN 6039 59 5764 2021-03-31
CARTER 5937 65 5703 2021-03-31
GRADY 5809 88 5603 2021-03-31
CHEROKEE 5558 47 5285 2021-03-31
LE FLORE 5509 47 5367 2021-03-31
KAY 5244 86 5026 2021-03-31
MCCLAIN 5153 57 4941 2021-03-31
WASHINGTON 5047 95 4819 2021-03-31
PONTOTOC 5037 50 4838 2021-03-31
STEPHENS 4768 73 4614 2021-03-31
OSAGE 4592 57 4434 2021-03-31
PITTSBURG 4581 47 4445 2021-03-31
DELAWARE 4526 66 4354 2021-03-31
MAYES 4126 43 3956 2021-03-31
LOGAN 4122 34 3960 2021-03-31
CUSTER 4058 73 3916 2021-03-31
SEQUOYAH 4051 35 3905 2021-03-31
CADDO 3915 61 3725 2021-03-31
MCCURTAIN 3887 71 3641 2021-03-31
OTTAWA 3782 51 3649 2021-03-31
OKMULGEE 3676 53 3540 2021-03-31
GARVIN 3539 56 3392 2021-03-31
TEXAS 3490 27 3399 2021-03-31
LINCOLN 3161 58 3025 2021-03-31
ADAIR 3151 26 3000 2021-03-31
WOODWARD 3129 21 3045 2021-03-31
JACKSON 3027 47 2883 2021-03-31
BECKHAM 2848 41 2727 2021-03-31
SEMINOLE 2817 43 2670 2021-03-31
KINGFISHER 2023 27 1960 2021-03-31
MARSHALL 1978 13 1931 2021-03-31
MCINTOSH 1971 39 1845 2021-03-31
MURRAY 1957 23 1890 2021-03-31
CRAIG 1936 12 1875 2021-03-31
ATOKA 1856 15 1787 2021-03-31
OKFUSKEE 1776 21 1718 2021-03-31
PAWNEE 1752 35 1680 2021-03-31
CHOCTAW 1601 16 1521 2021-03-31
LOVE 1457 13 1415 2021-03-31
NOBLE 1370 16 1309 2021-03-31
JOHNSTON 1358 20 1293 2021-03-31
HASKELL 1240 11 1181 2021-03-31
HUGHES 1207 20 1135 2021-03-31
WOODS 1197 11 1170 2021-03-31
ALFALFA 1155 5 1138 2021-03-31
NOWATA 1126 16 1088 2021-03-31
WASHITA 1067 9 1028 2021-03-31
BLAINE 1016 9 977 2021-03-31
PUSHMATAHA 1005 14 955 2021-03-31
MAJOR 949 13 917 2021-03-31
LATIMER 828 10 805 2021-03-31
KIOWA 805 16 757 2021-03-31
TILLMAN 780 16 738 2021-03-31
COAL 689 14 659 2021-03-31
JEFFERSON 683 12 656 2021-03-31
COTTON 666 14 619 2021-03-31
GREER 571 17 544 2021-03-31
GRANT 548 7 534 2021-03-31
DEWEY 543 6 525 2021-03-31
BEAVER 459 6 439 2021-03-31
HARPER 409 4 397 2021-03-31
ROGER MILLS 386 9 363 2021-03-31
ELLIS 354 3 341 2021-03-31
HARMON 307 3 285 2021-03-31
CIMARRON 209 1 203 2021-03-31

