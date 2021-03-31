ENID, Okla. — Four Enid residents and one Drummond resident, along with residents from Blaine, Major, Noble and Woodward counties, were nine of the 103 deaths reported in the past week by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,873 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 27 since Tuesday.
The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,953 confirmed deaths, an increase of 103 since last week.
According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 390 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 436,135.
On its website, OSDH shows 435,655 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 438,364 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,540 active, a decrease of 366 in the past week, and 422,360 recovered, including 2,667 in the past week.
Of the total cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 197 are currently hospitalized, with 56 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had three patients and also no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 24 in the past week for a total of 7,696, with 162 active and 7,445, or 96.7%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,808, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 153 active cases and 6,575 recovered.
Of the county’s 89 deaths, 80 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 79 deaths.
There have been 2,988 cases, with 2,863 recovered and 43 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,728 cases, with 3,625 recovered and 36 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included 10 in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, four in Alfalfa, three in Blaine and one each in Grant, Noble and Woods. No cases were reported in Major County.
Risk Level System
This week, 10 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 60 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and seven are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Last week, there were 12 counties in the moderate risk level, 59 in the low risk level and six in the new normal risk level.
The seven “green” counties are Adair, Harper, Johnston, Latimer, Major, Noble and Roger Mills.
Only one county, Cimarron, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.5% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.
Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week as they were last week, according to OSDH.
Weekly Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a decrease in the past week, but deaths saw an increase.
From March 21-27, 2,404 cases were reported, a 9.5% decrease of 252 from the week before, March 14-20. There were 41 more deaths, a total pf 103, reported in the past week than from the previous week, which was 62.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.7% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as the previous week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,141, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 21-27 were at 215, down 25 from the week before, according to OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down one spot from last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week.
The number of positive cases makes up 10.5% of nearly 3,772,770 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1.1%.
From March 23-29, 176,679 vaccine doses were administered in the state, up by 12,922 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,600,013.
In Garfield County, 29.4% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.6%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 15.9% to 19.4% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 47.7% to 55.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,129 cases, 3,045 recovered, 63 active and 21 deaths, 13 from Woodward, five from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,023 cases, 1,960 recovered, 36 active and 27 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, nine from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,370 cases, 1,309 recovered, 45 active and 16 deaths, including nine from Perry, two each from Billings and Red Rock and one each from Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,197 cases, 1,170 recovered, 16 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,155 cases, 1,138 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,016 cases, 977 recovered, 30 active and nine deaths, three from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 949 cases, 917 recovered, 19 active and 13 deaths, eight from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 548 cases, 534 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
