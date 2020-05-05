ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nine new deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, and a 2% increase in total COVID-19 cases over number released Monday.
There now are 4,127 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 4,044 reported Monday.
Of the nine deaths reported Tuesday, two occurred since Monday morning and the others died between April 26 and May 3.
Deaths reported Tuesday include:
• Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group;
• Two in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 50-64 age group;
• One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group;
• One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group;
• One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group;
• One in Texas County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
There have been a total of 247 deaths in the state from COVID-19.
Northwest Oklahoma numbers
Garfield County now has 21 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Other Northwest Oklahoma counties reported by OSDH include: Alfalfa County, one positive case and no deaths; Blaine County, two positives and no deaths; Grant County, two positives and no deaths; Kay County, 48 positives and seven deaths; Kingfisher County, eight positives and no deaths; Logan County, 17 positives and one death; Major County, four positives and one death; Noble County, six positives and no deaths; Woods County, three positives and no deaths; Woodward County, one positive and no deaths.
To date, Oklahoma County has 853 positive cases and 36 deaths.
Long-term care facilities
Two of the Enid cases are an employee and a resident with The Commons, a retirement and assisted living facility in Enid, who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on April 30 while undergoing health care for unrelated issues, according to officials with the facility.
State officials are hoping to get ahead of the virus by testing every resident and employee at Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes using a newly developed saliva method. More than 42,000 mandatory tests are expected to be completed by the end of May, according to OSDH.
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. Just more than 18% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 96 people have died in those facilities, according to state data released in the last executive report on Friday afternoon. Those reports are not filed on weekends.
The OSDH weekly report released Friday there are 533 residents and 248 staff members of long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19 in March and April. There are 85 residents and 1 staff member who tested positive who have died, according to OSDH.
There have been one resident and two staff members, including a Major County woman who died, testing positive for COVID-19 at Seiling Nursing Center, and a resident at First Shamrock Care Center in Kingfisher who tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH.
Northwest Oklahoma testing
Drive-through testing is being conducted by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Garfield County, 2501 S. Mercer, Enid, (580) 233-0650; Grant County, 115 N. Main, Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room #101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir St., Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes St., Alva, (580) 327-3192; and Woodward County, 1631 Texas Ave., Woodward, (580) 256-6416. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health department also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
CDC information
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its list that people should be aware: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure to the virus. The main symptoms of COVID-19 remain coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
