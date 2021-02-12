ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to Friday’s OSDH report, 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday. Two counties, Cimarron and Beaver, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level, and one county, Roger Mills, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Cimarron County was in the “yellow” risk level last week, in “orange” two weeks ago and in “green” three weeks ago.
The 0.3% increase in cases Friday brought the cumulative total to 410,818, with 22,461 active, a single-day decrease of 650, and 384,398 recovered, including 2,056 since Thursday’s report.
There have been 3,959 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 11 deaths statewide, eight were in the 65 and older age group: two Oklahoma County women, two Okmulgee County men, a Kay County man and one woman each in Harmon, McCurtain and Muskogee counties. An Oklahoma County man and a Tulsa County woman were in the 50-64 age group, and one Cleveland County man was in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,085 Friday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 755 currently are hospitalized, with 229 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating eight COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had 11 patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by 29 for a total of 7,334, with 357 active and 6,912, or 94.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,480, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 335 active cases and 6,086 recovered.
Of the county’s 65 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber, Lahoma and Covington deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum. Deaths in Enid by ZIP code match the county numbers, according to OSDH.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included eight in Kingfisher, four in Woodward, three each in Blaine and Major and one in Noble. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods counties.
State update
There have been 217,448 Oklahoma women and 193,354 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 16 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,732 in the 0-4 age group, 46,232 in the 5-17 age group, 128,733 in the 18-35 age group, 88,839 in the 36-49 age group, 79,986 in the 50-64 age group and 59,253 in the 65 and older age group. There were 43 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,959 deaths in the state, 3,143 have been 65 and older and 633 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 149 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,246, than women, 1,713, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 647 in Oklahoma; 645 in Tulsa; 247 in Cleveland; 123 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 81 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 76 in Wagoner; 68 in Kay; 66 in Grady; 65 in Garfield; 63 each in Custer and Pottawatomie; 61 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 57 in Stephens; 52 in Caddo; 51 in Bryan; 49 in Lincoln; 44 in Payne; 43 each in Jackson and McClain; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 41 each in Carter, Garvin, Okmulgee and Osage; 39 in Ottawa; 38 in Cherokee; 35 in Mayes; 34 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 31 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 20 in Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 each in Coal and Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; three in Harper; two in Harmon; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,047 cases, 2,942 recovered, 90 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,923 cases, 1,826 recovered, 76 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,303 cases, 1,216 recovered, 77 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,171 cases, 1,123 recovered, 38 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,131 cases, 1,093 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 970 cases, 884 recovered, 79 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 931 cases, 881 recovered, 42 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 519 cases, 493 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,845 cases, with 2,662 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,551 cases, with 3,346 recovered and 25 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 37 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 50 Friday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
