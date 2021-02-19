Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment 02/19/2021

Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment from Feb. 19.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — This week, the COVID-19 Risk Level System shows less Oklahoma counties in the moderate risk level from previous weeks, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

According to Friday’s OSDH report, 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, down from 74 last week, for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday.

Fourteen counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level, and one county, Roger Mills, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level, staying in this level for two weeks now.

Last week, 74 counties were in the moderate risk level, two — Cimarron and Beaver — were in low risk level and Roger Mills was in the new normal risk level.

In Northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Major, Woods and Woodward were in the low risk level, with Blaine, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher in moderate.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 417,345 with 16,477 active, a single-day decrease of 919, and 396,736 recovered, including 1,768 since Thursday’s report.

There have been 4,132 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 20 deaths reported on Friday, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and two women in Oklahoma County, two Texas County men, two Carter County women, one man each in Comanche, Creek, Harmon, Pawnee, Seminole and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Canadian, Ottawa and Washington counties.

The three remaining deaths in the 50-64 age group: two men in Rogers and Wagoner counties and a Delaware County woman.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,537 Friday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had four patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by 21 for a total of 7,445, with 281 active and 7,095, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,580, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 264 active cases and 6,254 recovered.

Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included five in Woodward, three in Grant, two in Noble and one in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Kingfisher, Major and Woods counties, and Blaine County saw a reduction of one case.

State update

There have been 220,815 Oklahoma women and 196,516 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 14 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,880 in the 0-4 age group, 47,027 in the 5-17 age group, 130,827 in the 18-35 age group, 90,263 in the 36-49 age group, 81,254 in the 50-64 age group and 60,072 in the 65 and older age group. There were 22 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,132 deaths in the state, 3,272 have been 65 and older and 671 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 155 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,360, than women, 1,772, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 688 in Oklahoma; 668 in Tulsa; 254 in Cleveland; 127 in Comanche; 112 in Rogers; 109 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 87 in Canadian; 82 in Washington; 79 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 69 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 60 in Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 45 each in Carter and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three in Harmon; two in Ellis; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,061 cases, 2,971 recovered, 75 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,948 cases, 1,871 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,333 cases, 1,264 recovered, 77 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,178 cases, 1,147 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,137 cases, 1,120 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 985 cases, 930 recovered, 48 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 933 cases, 896 recovered, 29 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 585 cases, 507 recovered, 14 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,879 cases, with 2,728 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,615 cases, with 3,445 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 38 cases with 37 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 49 Friday, and 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.19.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60402 540 57551 2021-02-19
TULSA 41521 437 39656 2021-02-19
EDMOND 16204 98 15538 2021-02-19
BROKEN ARROW 15351 135 14694 2021-02-19
NORMAN 13121 131 12424 2021-02-19
OTHER*** 9391 56 8968 2021-02-19
YUKON 8535 39 8237 2021-02-19
LAWTON 7604 102 6942 2021-02-19
ENID 6580 62 6254 2021-02-19
MOORE 6038 39 5683 2021-02-19
STILLWATER 5905 23 5725 2021-02-19
CLAREMORE 5646 80 5375 2021-02-19
OWASSO 5087 37 4870 2021-02-19
MUSKOGEE 5026 70 4584 2021-02-19
SHAWNEE 4733 53 4497 2021-02-19
ARDMORE 4187 28 3968 2021-02-19
ADA 3987 36 3746 2021-02-19
TAHLEQUAH 3757 28 3521 2021-02-19
PONCA CITY 3683 40 3524 2021-02-19
BARTLESVILLE 3623 68 3408 2021-02-19
BIXBY 3421 23 3296 2021-02-19
DURANT 3412 28 3202 2021-02-19
SAND SPRINGS 3109 38 2979 2021-02-19
MCALESTER 3007 24 2894 2021-02-19
DUNCAN 2916 37 2733 2021-02-19
SAPULPA 2889 44 2733 2021-02-19
JENKS 2791 18 2674 2021-02-19
MUSTANG 2551 23 2447 2021-02-19
GUYMON 2542 23 2461 2021-02-19
ALTUS 2383 41 2253 2021-02-19
EL RENO 2363 17 2274 2021-02-19
CHICKASHA 2294 41 2173 2021-02-19
GUTHRIE 2279 20 2139 2021-02-19
COLLINSVILLE 2269 14 2176 2021-02-19
CHOCTAW 2234 16 2137 2021-02-19
BLANCHARD 2107 12 1998 2021-02-19
STILWELL 2073 17 1918 2021-02-19
MIAMI 2032 24 1953 2021-02-19
BETHANY 1864 20 1772 2021-02-19
WOODWARD 1777 10 1710 2021-02-19
COWETA 1769 26 1674 2021-02-19
WEATHERFORD 1757 21 1689 2021-02-19
CLINTON 1670 41 1571 2021-02-19
ELK CITY 1657 19 1568 2021-02-19
SKIATOOK 1649 8 1582 2021-02-19
TAFT 1569 3 1554 2021-02-19
PRYOR CREEK 1552 18 1475 2021-02-19
GLENPOOL 1535 15 1463 2021-02-19
POTEAU 1517 14 1468 2021-02-19
GROVE 1491 35 1420 2021-02-19
VINITA 1459 8 1396 2021-02-19
OKMULGEE 1457 24 1388 2021-02-19
SEMINOLE 1443 17 1354 2021-02-19
SALLISAW 1436 14 1356 2021-02-19
TUTTLE 1424 11 1379 2021-02-19
PURCELL 1382 18 1304 2021-02-19
WAGONER 1376 14 1299 2021-02-19
BROKEN BOW 1346 29 1237 2021-02-19
ATOKA 1342 7 1282 2021-02-19
CUSHING 1326 13 1262 2021-02-19
ANADARKO 1319 19 1234 2021-02-19
NOBLE 1229 17 1144 2021-02-19
PAULS VALLEY 1218 18 1161 2021-02-19
SULPHUR 1214 12 1163 2021-02-19
IDABEL 1207 16 1125 2021-02-19
NEWCASTLE 1204 8 1150 2021-02-19
LEXINGTON 1179 14 1079 2021-02-19
TECUMSEH 1153 9 1095 2021-02-19
HARRAH 1134 11 1072 2021-02-19
FORT GIBSON 1129 12 1057 2021-02-19
PIEDMONT 1112 6 1063 2021-02-19
MCLOUD 1063 5 1021 2021-02-19
MADILL 1038 6 996 2021-02-19
MULDROW 1006 4 952 2021-02-19
ALVA 985 9 961 2021-02-19
MARLOW 983 10 934 2021-02-19
JAY 981 11 939 2021-02-19
MARIETTA 950 6 911 2021-02-19
CHECOTAH 938 16 879 2021-02-19
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-19
HENRYETTA 906 13 861 2021-02-19
HUGO 898 10 842 2021-02-19
BRISTOW 878 22 822 2021-02-19
EUFAULA 861 16 787 2021-02-19
SAYRE 812 14 776 2021-02-19
KINGSTON 794 6 743 2021-02-19
HOMINY 790 2 765 2021-02-19
KINGFISHER 780 10 736 2021-02-19
CLEVELAND 748 12 725 2021-02-19
STIGLER 744 8 699 2021-02-19
OKEMAH 735 7 704 2021-02-19
MANNFORD 728 13 694 2021-02-19
CATOOSA 726 10 695 2021-02-19
HELENA 724 2 715 2021-02-19
ELGIN 715 8 673 2021-02-19
LOCUST GROVE 715 0 666 2021-02-19
LINDSAY 712 9 679 2021-02-19
CALERA 690 5 642 2021-02-19
WEWOKA 673 8 631 2021-02-19
PERRY 673 5 617 2021-02-19
INOLA 669 6 647 2021-02-19
CHANDLER 668 16 626 2021-02-19
HOLDENVILLE 666 11 615 2021-02-19
NOWATA 657 10 624 2021-02-19
HEAVENER 655 10 626 2021-02-19
MOUNDS 642 9 600 2021-02-19
SPIRO 638 1 626 2021-02-19
BLACKWELL 637 17 585 2021-02-19
HENNESSEY 626 5 616 2021-02-19
CACHE 620 7 576 2021-02-19
DAVIS 613 7 576 2021-02-19
AFTON 598 3 579 2021-02-19
SPERRY 593 2 573 2021-02-19
SALINA 591 5 539 2021-02-19
CHELSEA 590 9 559 2021-02-19
TISHOMINGO 586 8 550 2021-02-19
SPENCER 570 12 517 2021-02-19
BOLEY 563 8 547 2021-02-19
WESTVILLE 560 4 539 2021-02-19
JONES 554 6 520 2021-02-19
PERKINS 550 4 526 2021-02-19
WARR ACRES 546 1 529 2021-02-19
COMANCHE 539 11 513 2021-02-19
PRAGUE 522 6 509 2021-02-19
DEL CITY 520 8 482 2021-02-19
MIDWEST CITY 515 13 476 2021-02-19
ANTLERS 511 8 481 2021-02-19
PAWNEE 503 13 465 2021-02-19
FAIRVIEW 501 6 481 2021-02-19
HULBERT 499 4 466 2021-02-19
WYNNEWOOD 498 4 463 2021-02-19
VIAN 496 5 472 2021-02-19
COALGATE 495 10 466 2021-02-19
DEWEY 492 5 467 2021-02-19
OOLOGAH 485 3 462 2021-02-19
PAWHUSKA 477 8 452 2021-02-19
COLCORD 476 3 462 2021-02-19
HASKELL 472 3 453 2021-02-19
CHOUTEAU 471 9 442 2021-02-19
WILBURTON 469 6 448 2021-02-19
HINTON 465 1 456 2021-02-19
ROLAND 462 1 451 2021-02-19
MEEKER 455 19 427 2021-02-19
APACHE 454 4 423 2021-02-19
STRATFORD 429 3 417 2021-02-19
WISTER 429 2 413 2021-02-19
LONE GROVE 428 3 411 2021-02-19
FREDERICK 426 10 403 2021-02-19
NEWKIRK 422 3 395 2021-02-19
CARNEGIE 406 9 371 2021-02-19
TALIHINA 401 9 383 2021-02-19
WILSON 397 7 363 2021-02-19
STROUD 396 4 382 2021-02-19
WALTERS 396 3 368 2021-02-19
BEGGS 395 4 374 2021-02-19
POCOLA 395 3 377 2021-02-19
KANSAS 392 6 370 2021-02-19
NICHOLS HILLS 389 1 378 2021-02-19
WATONGA 382 1 364 2021-02-19
WASHINGTON 382 4 361 2021-02-19
KONAWA 382 4 362 2021-02-19
LUTHER 367 7 347 2021-02-19
MANGUM 357 12 317 2021-02-19
TONKAWA 351 14 331 2021-02-19
HARTSHORNE 347 4 329 2021-02-19
COLBERT 346 9 314 2021-02-19
MINCO 342 0 338 2021-02-19
VALLIANT 342 5 321 2021-02-19
MORRIS 333 3 325 2021-02-19
WELLSTON 329 4 316 2021-02-19
HOOKER 327 0 318 2021-02-19
NEW CORDELL 322 0 308 2021-02-19
FLETCHER 321 2 310 2021-02-19
HOBART 321 8 297 2021-02-19
WYANDOTTE 319 4 309 2021-02-19
COMMERCE 316 2 307 2021-02-19
CADDO 314 1 298 2021-02-19
GORE 314 4 291 2021-02-19
MEAD 312 3 289 2021-02-19
HEALDTON 304 5 277 2021-02-19
PORUM 302 2 288 2021-02-19
HOWE 300 0 291 2021-02-19
QUAPAW 293 8 278 2021-02-19
PORTER 293 6 278 2021-02-19
ELMORE CITY 293 3 278 2021-02-19
FAIRLAND 291 1 281 2021-02-19
WARNER 285 1 269 2021-02-19
STONEWALL 279 2 259 2021-02-19
KIEFER 276 1 263 2021-02-19
ARCADIA 275 0 274 2021-02-19
BOKCHITO 270 2 253 2021-02-19
DRUMRIGHT 270 6 250 2021-02-19
TALALA 269 3 260 2021-02-19
KELLYVILLE 267 3 252 2021-02-19
WAURIKA 261 3 252 2021-02-19
ADAIR 259 3 245 2021-02-19
BARNSDALL 258 5 235 2021-02-19
HOLLIS 256 3 232 2021-02-19
RINGLING 254 1 243 2021-02-19
CRESCENT 254 2 246 2021-02-19
MAYSVILLE 252 8 226 2021-02-19
ALLEN 248 3 231 2021-02-19
WAYNE 242 2 227 2021-02-19
CASHION 239 0 230 2021-02-19
EARLSBORO 236 1 225 2021-02-19
OKARCHE 235 4 226 2021-02-19
BOSWELL 235 1 223 2021-02-19
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 216 2021-02-19
HYDRO 228 4 215 2021-02-19
PADEN 227 1 216 2021-02-19
BLAIR 222 1 207 2021-02-19
WRIGHT CITY 221 1 197 2021-02-19
WATTS 221 0 215 2021-02-19
CAMERON 216 0 210 2021-02-19
HAWORTH 215 3 195 2021-02-19
FORT COBB 215 2 204 2021-02-19
WAUKOMIS 214 0 207 2021-02-19
MOORELAND 214 2 200 2021-02-19
YALE 214 5 196 2021-02-19
ROFF 209 1 195 2021-02-19
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-19
BEAVER 207 4 194 2021-02-19
LAVERNE 207 1 200 2021-02-19
PAOLI 205 2 199 2021-02-19
MAUD 205 0 189 2021-02-19
KEOTA 205 0 197 2021-02-19
CEMENT 202 0 189 2021-02-19
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-19
GERONIMO 201 2 190 2021-02-19
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-19
OKEENE 196 0 189 2021-02-19
GLENCOE 194 2 178 2021-02-19
WETUMKA 192 3 178 2021-02-19
BIG CABIN 188 2 177 2021-02-19
BOKOSHE 187 0 177 2021-02-19
TEXHOMA 187 0 182 2021-02-19
QUINTON 186 1 171 2021-02-19
RINGWOOD 184 0 178 2021-02-19
JENNINGS 182 2 167 2021-02-19
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-19
OCHELATA 178 3 171 2021-02-19
ARAPAHO 177 4 170 2021-02-19
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-19
MORRISON 173 1 169 2021-02-19
WELCH 173 2 169 2021-02-19
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-19
CHEYENNE 170 2 162 2021-02-19
NINNEKAH 170 1 159 2021-02-19
RED ROCK 170 2 155 2021-02-19
FAIRFAX 170 1 161 2021-02-19
OKTAHA 166 0 155 2021-02-19
GEARY 166 1 163 2021-02-19
MEDFORD 165 1 164 2021-02-19
INDIAHOMA 163 1 152 2021-02-19
RAMONA 163 4 152 2021-02-19
FORT TOWSON 160 0 152 2021-02-19
GOODWELL 158 1 155 2021-02-19
SEILING 157 2 151 2021-02-19
BUFFALO 157 3 150 2021-02-19
SHADY POINT 156 1 149 2021-02-19
WELEETKA 156 3 142 2021-02-19
THACKERVILLE 154 1 152 2021-02-19
SNYDER 152 5 137 2021-02-19
RED OAK 152 0 141 2021-02-19
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-19
GRACEMONT 149 3 143 2021-02-19
DEPEW 148 2 139 2021-02-19
BENNINGTON 146 2 137 2021-02-19
CANTON 145 2 130 2021-02-19
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-19
PANAMA 143 1 135 2021-02-19
BURNS FLAT 142 1 134 2021-02-19
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-19
KREBS 139 2 135 2021-02-19
POND CREEK 138 0 134 2021-02-19
TERLTON 137 1 129 2021-02-19
MILBURN 136 3 117 2021-02-19
TEMPLE 135 9 118 2021-02-19
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-19
WANETTE 134 0 130 2021-02-19
MANNSVILLE 133 1 124 2021-02-19
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 122 2021-02-19
CLAYTON 133 1 127 2021-02-19
CANUTE 131 0 122 2021-02-19
VICI 130 1 124 2021-02-19
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-19
ARKOMA 129 1 124 2021-02-19
KIOWA 126 2 120 2021-02-19
GARBER 126 1 125 2021-02-19
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-19
SPAVINAW 124 1 112 2021-02-19
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-19
ALEX 122 2 113 2021-02-19
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-19
TIPTON 121 3 115 2021-02-19
ASHER 120 0 110 2021-02-19
MOUNTAIN VIEW 120 1 107 2021-02-19
GRANDFIELD 118 1 111 2021-02-19
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 111 2021-02-19
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-19
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-19
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-19
SOPER 110 1 101 2021-02-19
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-19
RYAN 108 1 103 2021-02-19
MULHALL 108 0 104 2021-02-19
SENTINEL 108 1 104 2021-02-19
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-19
CANEY 107 1 103 2021-02-19
OAKS 106 2 102 2021-02-19
TYRONE 104 0 96 2021-02-19
TUPELO 104 1 100 2021-02-19
MILL CREEK 103 0 89 2021-02-19
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-19
SASAKWA 102 0 97 2021-02-19
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-19
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-19
DOVER 98 2 94 2021-02-19
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-19
BYARS 96 1 95 2021-02-19
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-19
AMBER 93 3 87 2021-02-19
RATLIFF CITY 93 0 89 2021-02-19
GANS 93 0 87 2021-02-19
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-19
BOISE CITY 91 0 89 2021-02-19
GARVIN 90 0 83 2021-02-19
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-19
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-19
SPRINGER 85 1 80 2021-02-19
STRINGTOWN 83 1 80 2021-02-19
STERLING 82 1 80 2021-02-19
RATTAN 82 1 75 2021-02-19
WANN 80 2 74 2021-02-19
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-19
CUSTER CITY 80 0 79 2021-02-19
STUART 80 0 76 2021-02-19
KINTA 78 0 71 2021-02-19
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-19
SAVANNA 77 0 73 2021-02-19
TRYON 77 0 75 2021-02-19
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-19
PITTSBURG 74 0 72 2021-02-19
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-19
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-19
CARNEY 71 2 67 2021-02-19
CORN 71 3 66 2021-02-19
LAMONT 70 1 66 2021-02-19
CANADIAN 70 0 67 2021-02-19
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-19
DUSTIN 70 1 65 2021-02-19
FARGO 68 0 67 2021-02-19
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 65 2021-02-19
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-19
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-19
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-19
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-19
LONGDALE 64 0 61 2021-02-19
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-19
ORLANDO 62 0 62 2021-02-19
DILL CITY 62 0 61 2021-02-19
NASH 62 1 57 2021-02-19
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-19
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-19
SAWYER 61 1 56 2021-02-19
BOYNTON 60 0 57 2021-02-19
KETCHUM 59 1 57 2021-02-19
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-19
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-19
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-19
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-19
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-19
LENAPAH 57 0 56 2021-02-19
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-19
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-19
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-19
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-19
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-19
ALINE 53 2 50 2021-02-19
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-19
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-19
FAIRMONT 52 0 49 2021-02-19
CALVIN 52 1 49 2021-02-19
OKAY 51 1 45 2021-02-19
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-19
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-19
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-19
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-19
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-19
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-19
GAGE 49 1 43 2021-02-19
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-19
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-19
WAKITA 47 3 41 2021-02-19
FORGAN 47 1 45 2021-02-19
ACHILLE 47 0 41 2021-02-19
TALOGA 46 0 45 2021-02-19
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-19
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-19
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-19
CARMEN 44 2 42 2021-02-19
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 42 2021-02-19
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-19
SHARON 43 1 39 2021-02-19
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-19
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-19
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-19
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-19
LANGSTON 40 1 38 2021-02-19
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-19
HARDESTY 39 0 35 2021-02-19
GOLTRY 39 0 36 2021-02-19
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-19
OSAGE 38 0 36 2021-02-19
DEER CREEK 38 1 36 2021-02-19
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-19
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-19
DEVOL 36 0 34 2021-02-19
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-19
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-19
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-19
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-19
FRANCIS 34 1 32 2021-02-19
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-19
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-19
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-19
NICOMA PARK 32 1 29 2021-02-19
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-19
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-19
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-19
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-19
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-19
HUNTER 29 0 28 2021-02-19
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-19
GOTEBO 28 0 27 2021-02-19
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-19
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-19
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-19
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-19
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-19
HITCHCOCK 26 0 22 2021-02-19
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-19
MILLERTON 25 2 21 2021-02-19
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-19
KEYES 24 0 22 2021-02-19
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-19
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-19
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-19
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-19
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-19
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-19
MARTHA 20 1 14 2021-02-19
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-19
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-19
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-19
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-19
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-19
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-19
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-19
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-19
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-19
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-19
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-19
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-19
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-19
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-19
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-19
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-19
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-19
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-19
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-19
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-19
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-19
KEMP 4 0 4 2021-02-19
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-19
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-19
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-19
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-19
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-19
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-19
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-19
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-19
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-19
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-19
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-19
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-19
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-19
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-19
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-19
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-19
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-19
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-19
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-19
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-19

Oklahoma per county 02.19.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79407 688 75761 2021-02-19
TULSA 69600 668 66575 2021-02-19
CLEVELAND 28186 254 26590 2021-02-19
CANADIAN 15469 87 14894 2021-02-19
COMANCHE 11654 127 10840 2021-02-19
ROGERS 9809 112 9356 2021-02-19
MUSKOGEE 9027 90 8425 2021-02-19
PAYNE 8254 46 7957 2021-02-19
POTTAWATOMIE 7700 72 7323 2021-02-19
WAGONER 7574 79 7185 2021-02-19
GARFIELD 7445 69 7095 2021-02-19
CREEK 6409 109 6044 2021-02-19
BRYAN 5769 52 5386 2021-02-19
CARTER 5571 45 5261 2021-02-19
GRADY 5563 68 5319 2021-02-19
CHEROKEE 5345 39 5014 2021-02-19
LE FLORE 5228 43 5036 2021-02-19
KAY 5034 72 4777 2021-02-19
MCCLAIN 4977 44 4711 2021-02-19
PONTOTOC 4844 45 4553 2021-02-19
WASHINGTON 4631 82 4364 2021-02-19
STEPHENS 4613 60 4352 2021-02-19
OSAGE 4398 44 4200 2021-02-19
PITTSBURG 4349 33 4173 2021-02-19
DELAWARE 4303 61 4109 2021-02-19
MAYES 3954 36 3718 2021-02-19
CUSTER 3948 65 3765 2021-02-19
LOGAN 3859 26 3663 2021-02-19
SEQUOYAH 3843 28 3647 2021-02-19
CADDO 3767 54 3547 2021-02-19
MCCURTAIN 3753 61 3468 2021-02-19
OTTAWA 3583 41 3447 2021-02-19
OKMULGEE 3572 44 3413 2021-02-19
TEXAS 3428 24 3315 2021-02-19
GARVIN 3411 44 3234 2021-02-19
ADAIR 3064 21 2873 2021-02-19
WOODWARD 3061 15 2971 2021-02-19
LINCOLN 2994 54 2844 2021-02-19
JACKSON 2862 44 2694 2021-02-19
SEMINOLE 2729 32 2562 2021-02-19
BECKHAM 2664 35 2529 2021-02-19
KINGFISHER 1948 21 1871 2021-02-19
MURRAY 1894 21 1798 2021-02-19
MCINTOSH 1887 32 1752 2021-02-19
CRAIG 1876 11 1801 2021-02-19
MARSHALL 1843 12 1750 2021-02-19
OKFUSKEE 1737 19 1665 2021-02-19
ATOKA 1734 10 1661 2021-02-19
PAWNEE 1686 30 1606 2021-02-19
CHOCTAW 1531 13 1440 2021-02-19
LOVE 1409 8 1358 2021-02-19
NOBLE 1333 10 1246 2021-02-19
JOHNSTON 1313 17 1205 2021-02-19
HASKELL 1200 9 1133 2021-02-19
WOODS 1178 11 1147 2021-02-19
HUGHES 1138 17 1049 2021-02-19
ALFALFA 1137 5 1120 2021-02-19
NOWATA 1079 15 1027 2021-02-19
WASHITA 1047 8 999 2021-02-19
BLAINE 985 7 930 2021-02-19
PUSHMATAHA 962 13 908 2021-02-19
MAJOR 933 8 896 2021-02-19
LATIMER 786 8 748 2021-02-19
KIOWA 779 14 718 2021-02-19
TILLMAN 740 14 699 2021-02-19
COAL 677 13 638 2021-02-19
JEFFERSON 668 8 641 2021-02-19
COTTON 636 13 584 2021-02-19
GRANT 528 7 507 2021-02-19
DEWEY 525 6 502 2021-02-19
GREER 523 16 474 2021-02-19
BEAVER 419 6 396 2021-02-19
HARPER 403 4 387 2021-02-19
ROGER MILLS 380 7 357 2021-02-19
ELLIS 347 2 333 2021-02-19
HARMON 286 3 262 2021-02-19
CIMARRON 143 1 136 2021-02-19
4 0 2 2021-02-19

