ENID, Okla. — This week, the COVID-19 Risk Level System shows less Oklahoma counties in the moderate risk level from previous weeks, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.
According to Friday’s OSDH report, 62 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, down from 74 last week, for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday.
Fourteen counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level, and one county, Roger Mills, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level, staying in this level for two weeks now.
Last week, 74 counties were in the moderate risk level, two — Cimarron and Beaver — were in low risk level and Roger Mills was in the new normal risk level.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Major, Woods and Woodward were in the low risk level, with Blaine, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher in moderate.
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 869 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday. The 0.2% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 417,345 with 16,477 active, a single-day decrease of 919, and 396,736 recovered, including 1,768 since Thursday’s report.
There have been 4,132 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 20 deaths reported on Friday, 17 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and two women in Oklahoma County, two Texas County men, two Carter County women, one man each in Comanche, Creek, Harmon, Pawnee, Seminole and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Canadian, Ottawa and Washington counties.
The three remaining deaths in the 50-64 age group: two men in Rogers and Wagoner counties and a Delaware County woman.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,537 Friday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had four patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by 21 for a total of 7,445, with 281 active and 7,095, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,580, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 264 active cases and 6,254 recovered.
Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 61 deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included five in Woodward, three in Grant, two in Noble and one in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Kingfisher, Major and Woods counties, and Blaine County saw a reduction of one case.
State update
There have been 220,815 Oklahoma women and 196,516 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 14 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,880 in the 0-4 age group, 47,027 in the 5-17 age group, 130,827 in the 18-35 age group, 90,263 in the 36-49 age group, 81,254 in the 50-64 age group and 60,072 in the 65 and older age group. There were 22 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,132 deaths in the state, 3,272 have been 65 and older and 671 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 155 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,360, than women, 1,772, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 688 in Oklahoma; 668 in Tulsa; 254 in Cleveland; 127 in Comanche; 112 in Rogers; 109 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 87 in Canadian; 82 in Washington; 79 in Wagoner; 72 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 69 in Garfield; 68 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 60 in Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 45 each in Carter and Pontotoc; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three in Harmon; two in Ellis; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,061 cases, 2,971 recovered, 75 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,948 cases, 1,871 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,333 cases, 1,264 recovered, 77 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,178 cases, 1,147 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,137 cases, 1,120 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 985 cases, 930 recovered, 48 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 933 cases, 896 recovered, 29 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 585 cases, 507 recovered, 14 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,879 cases, with 2,728 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,615 cases, with 3,445 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 38 cases with 37 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 49 Friday, and 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.19.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60402
|540
|57551
|2021-02-19
|TULSA
|41521
|437
|39656
|2021-02-19
|EDMOND
|16204
|98
|15538
|2021-02-19
|BROKEN ARROW
|15351
|135
|14694
|2021-02-19
|NORMAN
|13121
|131
|12424
|2021-02-19
|OTHER***
|9391
|56
|8968
|2021-02-19
|YUKON
|8535
|39
|8237
|2021-02-19
|LAWTON
|7604
|102
|6942
|2021-02-19
|ENID
|6580
|62
|6254
|2021-02-19
|MOORE
|6038
|39
|5683
|2021-02-19
|STILLWATER
|5905
|23
|5725
|2021-02-19
|CLAREMORE
|5646
|80
|5375
|2021-02-19
|OWASSO
|5087
|37
|4870
|2021-02-19
|MUSKOGEE
|5026
|70
|4584
|2021-02-19
|SHAWNEE
|4733
|53
|4497
|2021-02-19
|ARDMORE
|4187
|28
|3968
|2021-02-19
|ADA
|3987
|36
|3746
|2021-02-19
|TAHLEQUAH
|3757
|28
|3521
|2021-02-19
|PONCA CITY
|3683
|40
|3524
|2021-02-19
|BARTLESVILLE
|3623
|68
|3408
|2021-02-19
|BIXBY
|3421
|23
|3296
|2021-02-19
|DURANT
|3412
|28
|3202
|2021-02-19
|SAND SPRINGS
|3109
|38
|2979
|2021-02-19
|MCALESTER
|3007
|24
|2894
|2021-02-19
|DUNCAN
|2916
|37
|2733
|2021-02-19
|SAPULPA
|2889
|44
|2733
|2021-02-19
|JENKS
|2791
|18
|2674
|2021-02-19
|MUSTANG
|2551
|23
|2447
|2021-02-19
|GUYMON
|2542
|23
|2461
|2021-02-19
|ALTUS
|2383
|41
|2253
|2021-02-19
|EL RENO
|2363
|17
|2274
|2021-02-19
|CHICKASHA
|2294
|41
|2173
|2021-02-19
|GUTHRIE
|2279
|20
|2139
|2021-02-19
|COLLINSVILLE
|2269
|14
|2176
|2021-02-19
|CHOCTAW
|2234
|16
|2137
|2021-02-19
|BLANCHARD
|2107
|12
|1998
|2021-02-19
|STILWELL
|2073
|17
|1918
|2021-02-19
|MIAMI
|2032
|24
|1953
|2021-02-19
|BETHANY
|1864
|20
|1772
|2021-02-19
|WOODWARD
|1777
|10
|1710
|2021-02-19
|COWETA
|1769
|26
|1674
|2021-02-19
|WEATHERFORD
|1757
|21
|1689
|2021-02-19
|CLINTON
|1670
|41
|1571
|2021-02-19
|ELK CITY
|1657
|19
|1568
|2021-02-19
|SKIATOOK
|1649
|8
|1582
|2021-02-19
|TAFT
|1569
|3
|1554
|2021-02-19
|PRYOR CREEK
|1552
|18
|1475
|2021-02-19
|GLENPOOL
|1535
|15
|1463
|2021-02-19
|POTEAU
|1517
|14
|1468
|2021-02-19
|GROVE
|1491
|35
|1420
|2021-02-19
|VINITA
|1459
|8
|1396
|2021-02-19
|OKMULGEE
|1457
|24
|1388
|2021-02-19
|SEMINOLE
|1443
|17
|1354
|2021-02-19
|SALLISAW
|1436
|14
|1356
|2021-02-19
|TUTTLE
|1424
|11
|1379
|2021-02-19
|PURCELL
|1382
|18
|1304
|2021-02-19
|WAGONER
|1376
|14
|1299
|2021-02-19
|BROKEN BOW
|1346
|29
|1237
|2021-02-19
|ATOKA
|1342
|7
|1282
|2021-02-19
|CUSHING
|1326
|13
|1262
|2021-02-19
|ANADARKO
|1319
|19
|1234
|2021-02-19
|NOBLE
|1229
|17
|1144
|2021-02-19
|PAULS VALLEY
|1218
|18
|1161
|2021-02-19
|SULPHUR
|1214
|12
|1163
|2021-02-19
|IDABEL
|1207
|16
|1125
|2021-02-19
|NEWCASTLE
|1204
|8
|1150
|2021-02-19
|LEXINGTON
|1179
|14
|1079
|2021-02-19
|TECUMSEH
|1153
|9
|1095
|2021-02-19
|HARRAH
|1134
|11
|1072
|2021-02-19
|FORT GIBSON
|1129
|12
|1057
|2021-02-19
|PIEDMONT
|1112
|6
|1063
|2021-02-19
|MCLOUD
|1063
|5
|1021
|2021-02-19
|MADILL
|1038
|6
|996
|2021-02-19
|MULDROW
|1006
|4
|952
|2021-02-19
|ALVA
|985
|9
|961
|2021-02-19
|MARLOW
|983
|10
|934
|2021-02-19
|JAY
|981
|11
|939
|2021-02-19
|MARIETTA
|950
|6
|911
|2021-02-19
|CHECOTAH
|938
|16
|879
|2021-02-19
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-19
|HENRYETTA
|906
|13
|861
|2021-02-19
|HUGO
|898
|10
|842
|2021-02-19
|BRISTOW
|878
|22
|822
|2021-02-19
|EUFAULA
|861
|16
|787
|2021-02-19
|SAYRE
|812
|14
|776
|2021-02-19
|KINGSTON
|794
|6
|743
|2021-02-19
|HOMINY
|790
|2
|765
|2021-02-19
|KINGFISHER
|780
|10
|736
|2021-02-19
|CLEVELAND
|748
|12
|725
|2021-02-19
|STIGLER
|744
|8
|699
|2021-02-19
|OKEMAH
|735
|7
|704
|2021-02-19
|MANNFORD
|728
|13
|694
|2021-02-19
|CATOOSA
|726
|10
|695
|2021-02-19
|HELENA
|724
|2
|715
|2021-02-19
|ELGIN
|715
|8
|673
|2021-02-19
|LOCUST GROVE
|715
|0
|666
|2021-02-19
|LINDSAY
|712
|9
|679
|2021-02-19
|CALERA
|690
|5
|642
|2021-02-19
|WEWOKA
|673
|8
|631
|2021-02-19
|PERRY
|673
|5
|617
|2021-02-19
|INOLA
|669
|6
|647
|2021-02-19
|CHANDLER
|668
|16
|626
|2021-02-19
|HOLDENVILLE
|666
|11
|615
|2021-02-19
|NOWATA
|657
|10
|624
|2021-02-19
|HEAVENER
|655
|10
|626
|2021-02-19
|MOUNDS
|642
|9
|600
|2021-02-19
|SPIRO
|638
|1
|626
|2021-02-19
|BLACKWELL
|637
|17
|585
|2021-02-19
|HENNESSEY
|626
|5
|616
|2021-02-19
|CACHE
|620
|7
|576
|2021-02-19
|DAVIS
|613
|7
|576
|2021-02-19
|AFTON
|598
|3
|579
|2021-02-19
|SPERRY
|593
|2
|573
|2021-02-19
|SALINA
|591
|5
|539
|2021-02-19
|CHELSEA
|590
|9
|559
|2021-02-19
|TISHOMINGO
|586
|8
|550
|2021-02-19
|SPENCER
|570
|12
|517
|2021-02-19
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|547
|2021-02-19
|WESTVILLE
|560
|4
|539
|2021-02-19
|JONES
|554
|6
|520
|2021-02-19
|PERKINS
|550
|4
|526
|2021-02-19
|WARR ACRES
|546
|1
|529
|2021-02-19
|COMANCHE
|539
|11
|513
|2021-02-19
|PRAGUE
|522
|6
|509
|2021-02-19
|DEL CITY
|520
|8
|482
|2021-02-19
|MIDWEST CITY
|515
|13
|476
|2021-02-19
|ANTLERS
|511
|8
|481
|2021-02-19
|PAWNEE
|503
|13
|465
|2021-02-19
|FAIRVIEW
|501
|6
|481
|2021-02-19
|HULBERT
|499
|4
|466
|2021-02-19
|WYNNEWOOD
|498
|4
|463
|2021-02-19
|VIAN
|496
|5
|472
|2021-02-19
|COALGATE
|495
|10
|466
|2021-02-19
|DEWEY
|492
|5
|467
|2021-02-19
|OOLOGAH
|485
|3
|462
|2021-02-19
|PAWHUSKA
|477
|8
|452
|2021-02-19
|COLCORD
|476
|3
|462
|2021-02-19
|HASKELL
|472
|3
|453
|2021-02-19
|CHOUTEAU
|471
|9
|442
|2021-02-19
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|448
|2021-02-19
|HINTON
|465
|1
|456
|2021-02-19
|ROLAND
|462
|1
|451
|2021-02-19
|MEEKER
|455
|19
|427
|2021-02-19
|APACHE
|454
|4
|423
|2021-02-19
|STRATFORD
|429
|3
|417
|2021-02-19
|WISTER
|429
|2
|413
|2021-02-19
|LONE GROVE
|428
|3
|411
|2021-02-19
|FREDERICK
|426
|10
|403
|2021-02-19
|NEWKIRK
|422
|3
|395
|2021-02-19
|CARNEGIE
|406
|9
|371
|2021-02-19
|TALIHINA
|401
|9
|383
|2021-02-19
|WILSON
|397
|7
|363
|2021-02-19
|STROUD
|396
|4
|382
|2021-02-19
|WALTERS
|396
|3
|368
|2021-02-19
|BEGGS
|395
|4
|374
|2021-02-19
|POCOLA
|395
|3
|377
|2021-02-19
|KANSAS
|392
|6
|370
|2021-02-19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|389
|1
|378
|2021-02-19
|WATONGA
|382
|1
|364
|2021-02-19
|WASHINGTON
|382
|4
|361
|2021-02-19
|KONAWA
|382
|4
|362
|2021-02-19
|LUTHER
|367
|7
|347
|2021-02-19
|MANGUM
|357
|12
|317
|2021-02-19
|TONKAWA
|351
|14
|331
|2021-02-19
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|329
|2021-02-19
|COLBERT
|346
|9
|314
|2021-02-19
|MINCO
|342
|0
|338
|2021-02-19
|VALLIANT
|342
|5
|321
|2021-02-19
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|325
|2021-02-19
|WELLSTON
|329
|4
|316
|2021-02-19
|HOOKER
|327
|0
|318
|2021-02-19
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|0
|308
|2021-02-19
|FLETCHER
|321
|2
|310
|2021-02-19
|HOBART
|321
|8
|297
|2021-02-19
|WYANDOTTE
|319
|4
|309
|2021-02-19
|COMMERCE
|316
|2
|307
|2021-02-19
|CADDO
|314
|1
|298
|2021-02-19
|GORE
|314
|4
|291
|2021-02-19
|MEAD
|312
|3
|289
|2021-02-19
|HEALDTON
|304
|5
|277
|2021-02-19
|PORUM
|302
|2
|288
|2021-02-19
|HOWE
|300
|0
|291
|2021-02-19
|QUAPAW
|293
|8
|278
|2021-02-19
|PORTER
|293
|6
|278
|2021-02-19
|ELMORE CITY
|293
|3
|278
|2021-02-19
|FAIRLAND
|291
|1
|281
|2021-02-19
|WARNER
|285
|1
|269
|2021-02-19
|STONEWALL
|279
|2
|259
|2021-02-19
|KIEFER
|276
|1
|263
|2021-02-19
|ARCADIA
|275
|0
|274
|2021-02-19
|BOKCHITO
|270
|2
|253
|2021-02-19
|DRUMRIGHT
|270
|6
|250
|2021-02-19
|TALALA
|269
|3
|260
|2021-02-19
|KELLYVILLE
|267
|3
|252
|2021-02-19
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|252
|2021-02-19
|ADAIR
|259
|3
|245
|2021-02-19
|BARNSDALL
|258
|5
|235
|2021-02-19
|HOLLIS
|256
|3
|232
|2021-02-19
|RINGLING
|254
|1
|243
|2021-02-19
|CRESCENT
|254
|2
|246
|2021-02-19
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|226
|2021-02-19
|ALLEN
|248
|3
|231
|2021-02-19
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|227
|2021-02-19
|CASHION
|239
|0
|230
|2021-02-19
|EARLSBORO
|236
|1
|225
|2021-02-19
|OKARCHE
|235
|4
|226
|2021-02-19
|BOSWELL
|235
|1
|223
|2021-02-19
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|216
|2021-02-19
|HYDRO
|228
|4
|215
|2021-02-19
|PADEN
|227
|1
|216
|2021-02-19
|BLAIR
|222
|1
|207
|2021-02-19
|WRIGHT CITY
|221
|1
|197
|2021-02-19
|WATTS
|221
|0
|215
|2021-02-19
|CAMERON
|216
|0
|210
|2021-02-19
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|195
|2021-02-19
|FORT COBB
|215
|2
|204
|2021-02-19
|WAUKOMIS
|214
|0
|207
|2021-02-19
|MOORELAND
|214
|2
|200
|2021-02-19
|YALE
|214
|5
|196
|2021-02-19
|ROFF
|209
|1
|195
|2021-02-19
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|206
|2021-02-19
|BEAVER
|207
|4
|194
|2021-02-19
|LAVERNE
|207
|1
|200
|2021-02-19
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|199
|2021-02-19
|MAUD
|205
|0
|189
|2021-02-19
|KEOTA
|205
|0
|197
|2021-02-19
|CEMENT
|202
|0
|189
|2021-02-19
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-19
|GERONIMO
|201
|2
|190
|2021-02-19
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-19
|OKEENE
|196
|0
|189
|2021-02-19
|GLENCOE
|194
|2
|178
|2021-02-19
|WETUMKA
|192
|3
|178
|2021-02-19
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|177
|2021-02-19
|BOKOSHE
|187
|0
|177
|2021-02-19
|TEXHOMA
|187
|0
|182
|2021-02-19
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|171
|2021-02-19
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|178
|2021-02-19
|JENNINGS
|182
|2
|167
|2021-02-19
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-19
|OCHELATA
|178
|3
|171
|2021-02-19
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|170
|2021-02-19
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-19
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|169
|2021-02-19
|WELCH
|173
|2
|169
|2021-02-19
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-19
|CHEYENNE
|170
|2
|162
|2021-02-19
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|159
|2021-02-19
|RED ROCK
|170
|2
|155
|2021-02-19
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|161
|2021-02-19
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|155
|2021-02-19
|GEARY
|166
|1
|163
|2021-02-19
|MEDFORD
|165
|1
|164
|2021-02-19
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|152
|2021-02-19
|RAMONA
|163
|4
|152
|2021-02-19
|FORT TOWSON
|160
|0
|152
|2021-02-19
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|155
|2021-02-19
|SEILING
|157
|2
|151
|2021-02-19
|BUFFALO
|157
|3
|150
|2021-02-19
|SHADY POINT
|156
|1
|149
|2021-02-19
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|142
|2021-02-19
|THACKERVILLE
|154
|1
|152
|2021-02-19
|SNYDER
|152
|5
|137
|2021-02-19
|RED OAK
|152
|0
|141
|2021-02-19
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|151
|2021-02-19
|GRACEMONT
|149
|3
|143
|2021-02-19
|DEPEW
|148
|2
|139
|2021-02-19
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|137
|2021-02-19
|CANTON
|145
|2
|130
|2021-02-19
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-19
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-19
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|134
|2021-02-19
|COPAN
|141
|1
|134
|2021-02-19
|KREBS
|139
|2
|135
|2021-02-19
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|134
|2021-02-19
|TERLTON
|137
|1
|129
|2021-02-19
|MILBURN
|136
|3
|117
|2021-02-19
|TEMPLE
|135
|9
|118
|2021-02-19
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|132
|2021-02-19
|WANETTE
|134
|0
|130
|2021-02-19
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|1
|124
|2021-02-19
|WEBBERS FALLS
|133
|0
|122
|2021-02-19
|CLAYTON
|133
|1
|127
|2021-02-19
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|122
|2021-02-19
|VICI
|130
|1
|124
|2021-02-19
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|122
|2021-02-19
|ARKOMA
|129
|1
|124
|2021-02-19
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|120
|2021-02-19
|GARBER
|126
|1
|125
|2021-02-19
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-19
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|112
|2021-02-19
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|116
|2021-02-19
|ALEX
|122
|2
|113
|2021-02-19
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-19
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|115
|2021-02-19
|ASHER
|120
|0
|110
|2021-02-19
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|120
|1
|107
|2021-02-19
|GRANDFIELD
|118
|1
|111
|2021-02-19
|CHATTANOOGA
|117
|2
|111
|2021-02-19
|VELMA
|113
|2
|109
|2021-02-19
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|106
|2021-02-19
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-19
|SOPER
|110
|1
|101
|2021-02-19
|ERICK
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-19
|RYAN
|108
|1
|103
|2021-02-19
|MULHALL
|108
|0
|104
|2021-02-19
|SENTINEL
|108
|1
|104
|2021-02-19
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-19
|CANEY
|107
|1
|103
|2021-02-19
|OAKS
|106
|2
|102
|2021-02-19
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|96
|2021-02-19
|TUPELO
|104
|1
|100
|2021-02-19
|MILL CREEK
|103
|0
|89
|2021-02-19
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|99
|2021-02-19
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|97
|2021-02-19
|BRAGGS
|101
|1
|98
|2021-02-19
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-19
|DOVER
|98
|2
|94
|2021-02-19
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|92
|2021-02-19
|BYARS
|96
|1
|95
|2021-02-19
|OILTON
|95
|3
|90
|2021-02-19
|AMBER
|93
|3
|87
|2021-02-19
|RATLIFF CITY
|93
|0
|89
|2021-02-19
|GANS
|93
|0
|87
|2021-02-19
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|85
|2021-02-19
|BOISE CITY
|91
|0
|89
|2021-02-19
|GARVIN
|90
|0
|83
|2021-02-19
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|85
|2021-02-19
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-19
|SPRINGER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-02-19
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-19
|STERLING
|82
|1
|80
|2021-02-19
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|75
|2021-02-19
|WANN
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-19
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-19
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|79
|2021-02-19
|STUART
|80
|0
|76
|2021-02-19
|KINTA
|78
|0
|71
|2021-02-19
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-19
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|73
|2021-02-19
|TRYON
|77
|0
|75
|2021-02-19
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-19
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|72
|2021-02-19
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-19
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-19
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|67
|2021-02-19
|CORN
|71
|3
|66
|2021-02-19
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|66
|2021-02-19
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|67
|2021-02-19
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-19
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|65
|2021-02-19
|FARGO
|68
|0
|67
|2021-02-19
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-19
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-19
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-19
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-19
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-19
|LONGDALE
|64
|0
|61
|2021-02-19
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-19
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-02-19
|DILL CITY
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-19
|NASH
|62
|1
|57
|2021-02-19
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-19
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-19
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|56
|2021-02-19
|BOYNTON
|60
|0
|57
|2021-02-19
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|57
|2021-02-19
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-19
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-19
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-19
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-19
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-19
|LENAPAH
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-19
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-19
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-19
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-19
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-19
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-19
|ALINE
|53
|2
|50
|2021-02-19
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-19
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-19
|FAIRMONT
|52
|0
|49
|2021-02-19
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|49
|2021-02-19
|OKAY
|51
|1
|45
|2021-02-19
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-19
|LONE WOLF
|51
|0
|49
|2021-02-19
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-19
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-19
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-19
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-19
|GAGE
|49
|1
|43
|2021-02-19
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-19
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-19
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|41
|2021-02-19
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|45
|2021-02-19
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|41
|2021-02-19
|TALOGA
|46
|0
|45
|2021-02-19
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-19
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|43
|2021-02-19
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-19
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|42
|2021-02-19
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|42
|2021-02-19
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-19
|SHARON
|43
|1
|39
|2021-02-19
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-19
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-19
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-19
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-19
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|38
|2021-02-19
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-19
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|35
|2021-02-19
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-19
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-19
|OSAGE
|38
|0
|36
|2021-02-19
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|36
|2021-02-19
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-19
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-19
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|34
|2021-02-19
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-19
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-19
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-19
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-19
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|32
|2021-02-19
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-19
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-19
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-19
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|29
|2021-02-19
|AVANT
|31
|0
|30
|2021-02-19
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-19
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-19
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-19
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-19
|HUNTER
|29
|0
|28
|2021-02-19
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-19
|GOTEBO
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-19
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-19
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-19
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-19
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-19
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-19
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|22
|2021-02-19
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-19
|MILLERTON
|25
|2
|21
|2021-02-19
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-19
|KEYES
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-19
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-19
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-19
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-19
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-19
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-19
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-19
|MARTHA
|20
|1
|14
|2021-02-19
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-19
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-19
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-19
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-02-19
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-19
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-19
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-19
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-02-19
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-02-19
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-19
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-19
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-19
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-19
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-19
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-19
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-19
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-19
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-19
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-19
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-19
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-19
|KEMP
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-19
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-19
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-19
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-19
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-19
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-19
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-19
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-19
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-19
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-19
