ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men, two residents from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two Woodward women were among the 38 COVID-19-related deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
Oklahoma gained 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, a 0.3% increase, bringing the cumulative total to 422,156 with 13,544 active, a single-day decrease of 43, and 404,310 recovered, including 1,214 since Wednesday’s report.
According to OSDH, 26 of today’s deaths occurred since Jan 1.
There have been 4,302 deaths in the state, just over 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 38 deaths statewide, 32 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and four women Oklahoma County, three men and two women in Tulsa County, two men each in Garfield and Pittsburg counties, one man and one woman in Kingfisher County, one man each in Cleveland, Greer, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Ottawa, Pawnee and Washington counties and one woman each in Beckham, Cherokee, Custer, Latimer, Mayes, Noble, Seminole and Woodward counties.
Five deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two men in Caddo and Comanche counties and three women in Adair, Oklahoma and Woodward counties. One death was a Tulsa County woman in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,813 Thursday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 526 currently are hospitalized, with 150 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report issued Thursday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating four COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had six patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by 23 for a total of 7,562, with 228 active and 7,258, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,682, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 213 active cases and 6,401 recovered.
Of the county’s 76 deaths, 68 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 67 deaths.
There have been 2,924 cases, with 2,790 recovered and 36 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,669 cases, with 3,530 recovered and 31 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included five in Kingfisher, four in Noble, three in Woodward and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Woods. Major County saw a reduction of one case.
State update
There have been 223,390 Oklahoma women and 198,763 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were six designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 8,015 in the 0-4 age group, 47,488 in the 5-17 age group, 132,254 in the 18-35 age group, 91,276 in the 36-49 age group, 82,275 in the 50-64 age group and 60,822 in the 65 and older age group. There were 26 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,302 deaths in the state, 3,409 have been 65 and older and 698 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 160 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,459, than women, 1,843, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 724 in Oklahoma; 687 in Tulsa; 261 in Cleveland; 130 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 91 in Canadian; 85 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 76 each in Garfield and Pottawatomie; 75 in Kay; 71 in Grady; 67 in Custer; 66 in Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 56 in Caddo; 55 each in Bryan and Carter; 54 in Lincoln; 46 each in McClain and Payne; 45 each in Garvin, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Pontotoc; 44 each in Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Cherokee; 38 in Mayes; 36 in Beckham; 35 in Pittsburg; 34 in Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 27 in Logan; 24 each in Adair and Texas; 23 in Kingfisher; 22 in Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Greer, Hughes, Johnston and Woodward; 15 each in Kiowa and Nowata; 14 each in Coal and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 each in Marshall and Noble; 11 each in Atoka, Craig and Woods; 10 each in Jefferson and Love; nine each in Haskell, Latimer, Major and Washita; eight in Blaine; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,076 cases, 2,986 recovered, 73 active and 17 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,972 cases, 1,892 recovered, 57 active and 23 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, six from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,341 cases, 1,273 recovered, 56 active and 12 deaths, including seven from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,152 recovered, 22 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,144 cases, 1,125 recovered, 14 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 989 cases, 946 recovered, 35 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.
• Major with 935 cases, 907 recovered, 19 active and nine deaths, six from Fairview, one from Cleo Springs and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 534 cases, 519 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 54 Thursday, and 88 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.25.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|61170
|568
|58632
|2021-02-25
|TULSA
|42008
|452
|40460
|2021-02-25
|EDMOND
|16374
|102
|15842
|2021-02-25
|BROKEN ARROW
|15504
|137
|15015
|2021-02-25
|NORMAN
|13225
|134
|12633
|2021-02-25
|OTHER***
|9796
|60
|9414
|2021-02-25
|YUKON
|8640
|43
|8392
|2021-02-25
|LAWTON
|7781
|104
|7173
|2021-02-25
|ENID
|6682
|68
|6401
|2021-02-25
|MOORE
|6111
|41
|5801
|2021-02-25
|STILLWATER
|5948
|23
|5787
|2021-02-25
|CLAREMORE
|5673
|81
|5426
|2021-02-25
|OWASSO
|5122
|38
|4965
|2021-02-25
|MUSKOGEE
|5054
|75
|4669
|2021-02-25
|SHAWNEE
|4807
|55
|4606
|2021-02-25
|ARDMORE
|4258
|35
|4073
|2021-02-25
|ADA
|4036
|36
|3832
|2021-02-25
|TAHLEQUAH
|3799
|29
|3581
|2021-02-25
|PONCA CITY
|3705
|43
|3560
|2021-02-25
|BARTLESVILLE
|3700
|69
|3484
|2021-02-25
|BIXBY
|3457
|23
|3369
|2021-02-25
|DURANT
|3456
|30
|3258
|2021-02-25
|SAND SPRINGS
|3136
|38
|3022
|2021-02-25
|MCALESTER
|3032
|25
|2935
|2021-02-25
|DUNCAN
|2947
|39
|2818
|2021-02-25
|SAPULPA
|2913
|44
|2801
|2021-02-25
|JENKS
|2841
|18
|2771
|2021-02-25
|MUSTANG
|2590
|23
|2502
|2021-02-25
|GUYMON
|2553
|23
|2473
|2021-02-25
|EL RENO
|2400
|17
|2317
|2021-02-25
|ALTUS
|2399
|41
|2278
|2021-02-25
|GUTHRIE
|2364
|21
|2247
|2021-02-25
|CHICKASHA
|2322
|42
|2205
|2021-02-25
|COLLINSVILLE
|2277
|14
|2218
|2021-02-25
|CHOCTAW
|2251
|17
|2169
|2021-02-25
|BLANCHARD
|2136
|13
|2040
|2021-02-25
|STILWELL
|2091
|18
|1946
|2021-02-25
|MIAMI
|2045
|25
|1973
|2021-02-25
|BETHANY
|1897
|20
|1825
|2021-02-25
|WOODWARD
|1792
|12
|1720
|2021-02-25
|COWETA
|1776
|26
|1708
|2021-02-25
|WEATHERFORD
|1767
|21
|1715
|2021-02-25
|CLINTON
|1682
|43
|1585
|2021-02-25
|ELK CITY
|1664
|20
|1581
|2021-02-25
|SKIATOOK
|1652
|9
|1601
|2021-02-25
|PRYOR CREEK
|1573
|18
|1503
|2021-02-25
|TAFT
|1571
|3
|1555
|2021-02-25
|GLENPOOL
|1553
|16
|1501
|2021-02-25
|POTEAU
|1530
|14
|1481
|2021-02-25
|GROVE
|1518
|35
|1437
|2021-02-25
|OKMULGEE
|1486
|25
|1425
|2021-02-25
|VINITA
|1465
|8
|1411
|2021-02-25
|SALLISAW
|1456
|14
|1383
|2021-02-25
|SEMINOLE
|1448
|19
|1372
|2021-02-25
|TUTTLE
|1441
|11
|1396
|2021-02-25
|WAGONER
|1388
|14
|1314
|2021-02-25
|PURCELL
|1383
|19
|1313
|2021-02-25
|BROKEN BOW
|1358
|29
|1258
|2021-02-25
|ATOKA
|1348
|7
|1294
|2021-02-25
|CUSHING
|1336
|13
|1285
|2021-02-25
|ANADARKO
|1329
|21
|1246
|2021-02-25
|NOBLE
|1239
|17
|1165
|2021-02-25
|PAULS VALLEY
|1235
|18
|1181
|2021-02-25
|SULPHUR
|1220
|13
|1177
|2021-02-25
|IDABEL
|1212
|18
|1137
|2021-02-25
|NEWCASTLE
|1208
|8
|1168
|2021-02-25
|LEXINGTON
|1191
|14
|1095
|2021-02-25
|TECUMSEH
|1159
|10
|1114
|2021-02-25
|HARRAH
|1155
|12
|1102
|2021-02-25
|FORT GIBSON
|1134
|12
|1080
|2021-02-25
|PIEDMONT
|1124
|6
|1081
|2021-02-25
|MCLOUD
|1076
|5
|1039
|2021-02-25
|MADILL
|1044
|6
|1020
|2021-02-25
|MULDROW
|1025
|4
|978
|2021-02-25
|MARLOW
|992
|11
|955
|2021-02-25
|ALVA
|990
|9
|965
|2021-02-25
|JAY
|983
|11
|951
|2021-02-25
|MARIETTA
|957
|8
|923
|2021-02-25
|CHECOTAH
|951
|16
|892
|2021-02-25
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-25
|HENRYETTA
|910
|13
|872
|2021-02-25
|HUGO
|904
|10
|852
|2021-02-25
|BRISTOW
|895
|24
|845
|2021-02-25
|EUFAULA
|874
|16
|797
|2021-02-25
|SAYRE
|816
|14
|786
|2021-02-25
|KINGSTON
|804
|6
|763
|2021-02-25
|HOMINY
|798
|2
|773
|2021-02-25
|KINGFISHER
|792
|11
|750
|2021-02-25
|CLEVELAND
|755
|12
|731
|2021-02-25
|STIGLER
|748
|8
|705
|2021-02-25
|OKEMAH
|737
|7
|711
|2021-02-25
|MANNFORD
|734
|13
|709
|2021-02-25
|CATOOSA
|731
|10
|708
|2021-02-25
|HELENA
|727
|2
|716
|2021-02-25
|ELGIN
|722
|8
|689
|2021-02-25
|LINDSAY
|717
|9
|688
|2021-02-25
|LOCUST GROVE
|717
|1
|679
|2021-02-25
|CALERA
|703
|6
|667
|2021-02-25
|PERRY
|677
|7
|639
|2021-02-25
|WEWOKA
|677
|8
|635
|2021-02-25
|HOLDENVILLE
|675
|11
|628
|2021-02-25
|CHANDLER
|674
|16
|634
|2021-02-25
|INOLA
|671
|6
|648
|2021-02-25
|NOWATA
|664
|10
|636
|2021-02-25
|HEAVENER
|660
|10
|635
|2021-02-25
|MOUNDS
|656
|9
|612
|2021-02-25
|SPIRO
|651
|1
|634
|2021-02-25
|BLACKWELL
|641
|17
|592
|2021-02-25
|CACHE
|634
|8
|588
|2021-02-25
|HENNESSEY
|631
|6
|617
|2021-02-25
|DAVIS
|623
|7
|590
|2021-02-25
|AFTON
|601
|3
|583
|2021-02-25
|SALINA
|601
|5
|559
|2021-02-25
|SPERRY
|594
|2
|578
|2021-02-25
|CHELSEA
|589
|9
|569
|2021-02-25
|TISHOMINGO
|588
|8
|560
|2021-02-25
|SPENCER
|574
|12
|525
|2021-02-25
|WESTVILLE
|565
|4
|545
|2021-02-25
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|548
|2021-02-25
|JONES
|557
|6
|528
|2021-02-25
|PERKINS
|552
|4
|536
|2021-02-25
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|533
|2021-02-25
|COMANCHE
|542
|14
|516
|2021-02-25
|PRAGUE
|527
|6
|513
|2021-02-25
|DEL CITY
|526
|9
|486
|2021-02-25
|MIDWEST CITY
|520
|13
|476
|2021-02-25
|ANTLERS
|517
|8
|485
|2021-02-25
|WYNNEWOOD
|508
|4
|473
|2021-02-25
|PAWNEE
|501
|14
|466
|2021-02-25
|FAIRVIEW
|501
|6
|482
|2021-02-25
|DEWEY
|500
|6
|482
|2021-02-25
|HULBERT
|499
|4
|476
|2021-02-25
|COALGATE
|499
|10
|469
|2021-02-25
|VIAN
|497
|5
|476
|2021-02-25
|OOLOGAH
|489
|4
|470
|2021-02-25
|PAWHUSKA
|487
|8
|458
|2021-02-25
|WILBURTON
|480
|7
|457
|2021-02-25
|COLCORD
|479
|3
|466
|2021-02-25
|ROLAND
|478
|1
|466
|2021-02-25
|HASKELL
|476
|3
|460
|2021-02-25
|CHOUTEAU
|470
|10
|444
|2021-02-25
|HINTON
|466
|1
|459
|2021-02-25
|APACHE
|459
|4
|432
|2021-02-25
|MEEKER
|458
|19
|432
|2021-02-25
|STRATFORD
|434
|4
|420
|2021-02-25
|WISTER
|432
|2
|417
|2021-02-25
|LONE GROVE
|430
|5
|416
|2021-02-25
|FREDERICK
|430
|10
|405
|2021-02-25
|NEWKIRK
|427
|3
|410
|2021-02-25
|CARNEGIE
|409
|9
|379
|2021-02-25
|WILSON
|407
|8
|377
|2021-02-25
|TALIHINA
|405
|9
|386
|2021-02-25
|WALTERS
|403
|3
|373
|2021-02-25
|STROUD
|399
|4
|383
|2021-02-25
|POCOLA
|399
|3
|388
|2021-02-25
|BEGGS
|397
|4
|385
|2021-02-25
|KANSAS
|394
|6
|375
|2021-02-25
|NICHOLS HILLS
|391
|1
|381
|2021-02-25
|KONAWA
|386
|4
|363
|2021-02-25
|WASHINGTON
|386
|4
|368
|2021-02-25
|WATONGA
|383
|1
|367
|2021-02-25
|LUTHER
|371
|8
|354
|2021-02-25
|MANGUM
|364
|12
|337
|2021-02-25
|COLBERT
|356
|9
|326
|2021-02-25
|TONKAWA
|353
|14
|331
|2021-02-25
|HARTSHORNE
|348
|4
|338
|2021-02-25
|VALLIANT
|346
|5
|327
|2021-02-25
|MINCO
|341
|0
|337
|2021-02-25
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|328
|2021-02-25
|WELLSTON
|331
|4
|319
|2021-02-25
|HOOKER
|327
|0
|319
|2021-02-25
|HOBART
|324
|8
|306
|2021-02-25
|FLETCHER
|323
|2
|315
|2021-02-25
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|1
|312
|2021-02-25
|WYANDOTTE
|321
|4
|310
|2021-02-25
|COMMERCE
|320
|2
|310
|2021-02-25
|MEAD
|319
|3
|298
|2021-02-25
|CADDO
|316
|1
|304
|2021-02-25
|GORE
|314
|4
|292
|2021-02-25
|HEALDTON
|311
|5
|286
|2021-02-25
|PORUM
|303
|3
|289
|2021-02-25
|HOWE
|301
|0
|296
|2021-02-25
|ELMORE CITY
|300
|3
|284
|2021-02-25
|PORTER
|297
|6
|281
|2021-02-25
|QUAPAW
|297
|9
|277
|2021-02-25
|FAIRLAND
|292
|3
|285
|2021-02-25
|DRUMRIGHT
|287
|7
|265
|2021-02-25
|WARNER
|286
|1
|269
|2021-02-25
|STONEWALL
|281
|2
|271
|2021-02-25
|KIEFER
|277
|1
|269
|2021-02-25
|ARCADIA
|276
|0
|273
|2021-02-25
|BOKCHITO
|273
|2
|260
|2021-02-25
|TALALA
|268
|3
|258
|2021-02-25
|KELLYVILLE
|268
|3
|255
|2021-02-25
|BARNSDALL
|263
|5
|241
|2021-02-25
|WAURIKA
|262
|5
|254
|2021-02-25
|ADAIR
|261
|3
|247
|2021-02-25
|CRESCENT
|258
|2
|250
|2021-02-25
|HOLLIS
|258
|3
|235
|2021-02-25
|RINGLING
|257
|1
|244
|2021-02-25
|ALLEN
|254
|3
|236
|2021-02-25
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|232
|2021-02-25
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|228
|2021-02-25
|OKARCHE
|241
|4
|229
|2021-02-25
|CASHION
|239
|0
|232
|2021-02-25
|EARLSBORO
|239
|2
|229
|2021-02-25
|BOSWELL
|237
|1
|227
|2021-02-25
|HYDRO
|230
|5
|220
|2021-02-25
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|222
|2021-02-25
|PADEN
|228
|2
|219
|2021-02-25
|WRIGHT CITY
|224
|2
|199
|2021-02-25
|BLAIR
|224
|1
|209
|2021-02-25
|WATTS
|223
|1
|217
|2021-02-25
|CAMERON
|219
|0
|215
|2021-02-25
|FORT COBB
|218
|2
|206
|2021-02-25
|BEAVER
|215
|4
|201
|2021-02-25
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|202
|2021-02-25
|MOORELAND
|214
|2
|203
|2021-02-25
|YALE
|214
|5
|203
|2021-02-25
|ROFF
|214
|1
|201
|2021-02-25
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|207
|2021-02-25
|MAUD
|210
|0
|197
|2021-02-25
|LAVERNE
|209
|1
|203
|2021-02-25
|PAOLI
|209
|2
|204
|2021-02-25
|CHEROKEE
|209
|1
|206
|2021-02-25
|KEOTA
|206
|0
|202
|2021-02-25
|CEMENT
|203
|0
|196
|2021-02-25
|GERONIMO
|202
|2
|190
|2021-02-25
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|198
|2021-02-25
|OKEENE
|197
|0
|193
|2021-02-25
|BINGER
|197
|10
|181
|2021-02-25
|GLENCOE
|195
|2
|182
|2021-02-25
|WETUMKA
|194
|3
|180
|2021-02-25
|BOKOSHE
|192
|0
|183
|2021-02-25
|TEXHOMA
|190
|0
|189
|2021-02-25
|BIG CABIN
|189
|2
|180
|2021-02-25
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|174
|2021-02-25
|JENNINGS
|184
|2
|173
|2021-02-25
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|183
|2021-02-25
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-25
|OCHELATA
|179
|3
|172
|2021-02-25
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|173
|2021-02-25
|MORRISON
|176
|1
|169
|2021-02-25
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-25
|WELCH
|173
|2
|171
|2021-02-25
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-25
|FAIRFAX
|171
|1
|163
|2021-02-25
|CHEYENNE
|171
|2
|162
|2021-02-25
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|162
|2021-02-25
|RED ROCK
|170
|2
|159
|2021-02-25
|MEDFORD
|167
|1
|166
|2021-02-25
|GEARY
|166
|1
|164
|2021-02-25
|RAMONA
|166
|4
|159
|2021-02-25
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|160
|2021-02-25
|INDIAHOMA
|164
|1
|157
|2021-02-25
|FORT TOWSON
|160
|0
|154
|2021-02-25
|SEILING
|160
|2
|154
|2021-02-25
|BUFFALO
|160
|3
|151
|2021-02-25
|SHADY POINT
|159
|1
|154
|2021-02-25
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|155
|2021-02-25
|WELEETKA
|157
|3
|148
|2021-02-25
|THACKERVILLE
|155
|1
|153
|2021-02-25
|SNYDER
|154
|5
|143
|2021-02-25
|RED OAK
|152
|0
|147
|2021-02-25
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|152
|2021-02-25
|DEPEW
|151
|2
|145
|2021-02-25
|GRACEMONT
|151
|3
|144
|2021-02-25
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|139
|2021-02-25
|CANTON
|145
|2
|133
|2021-02-25
|COPAN
|144
|2
|136
|2021-02-25
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|140
|2021-02-25
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|137
|2021-02-25
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|136
|2021-02-25
|KREBS
|140
|2
|135
|2021-02-25
|TEMPLE
|140
|9
|122
|2021-02-25
|TERLTON
|139
|1
|133
|2021-02-25
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|135
|2021-02-25
|MILBURN
|137
|3
|121
|2021-02-25
|WANETTE
|137
|0
|133
|2021-02-25
|BLUEJACKET
|136
|1
|132
|2021-02-25
|CLAYTON
|135
|1
|128
|2021-02-25
|MANNSVILLE
|134
|1
|127
|2021-02-25
|WEBBERS FALLS
|133
|0
|125
|2021-02-25
|VICI
|133
|1
|127
|2021-02-25
|CANUTE
|132
|0
|124
|2021-02-25
|ARKOMA
|131
|1
|128
|2021-02-25
|GRANITE
|130
|5
|125
|2021-02-25
|GARBER
|127
|1
|125
|2021-02-25
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|122
|2021-02-25
|HAMMON
|125
|2
|116
|2021-02-25
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|115
|2021-02-25
|ALEX
|124
|4
|114
|2021-02-25
|LAHOMA
|123
|5
|117
|2021-02-25
|TIPTON
|122
|3
|115
|2021-02-25
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|122
|1
|107
|2021-02-25
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-25
|GRANDFIELD
|120
|1
|113
|2021-02-25
|ASHER
|120
|0
|116
|2021-02-25
|CHATTANOOGA
|118
|2
|112
|2021-02-25
|BOISE CITY
|115
|0
|113
|2021-02-25
|VELMA
|113
|2
|110
|2021-02-25
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|107
|2021-02-25
|SOPER
|111
|1
|104
|2021-02-25
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-25
|ERICK
|111
|1
|107
|2021-02-25
|SENTINEL
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-25
|MULHALL
|109
|0
|105
|2021-02-25
|RYAN
|109
|1
|105
|2021-02-25
|OAKS
|107
|2
|102
|2021-02-25
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-25
|CANEY
|107
|1
|105
|2021-02-25
|MILL CREEK
|106
|0
|101
|2021-02-25
|TUPELO
|105
|2
|102
|2021-02-25
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|96
|2021-02-25
|SASAKWA
|103
|0
|100
|2021-02-25
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|100
|2021-02-25
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|98
|2021-02-25
|BRAGGS
|101
|1
|98
|2021-02-25
|DOVER
|99
|2
|95
|2021-02-25
|RATLIFF CITY
|98
|0
|91
|2021-02-25
|BYARS
|97
|1
|96
|2021-02-25
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|93
|2021-02-25
|OILTON
|95
|3
|90
|2021-02-25
|GANS
|93
|0
|91
|2021-02-25
|AMBER
|93
|3
|89
|2021-02-25
|GARVIN
|92
|0
|88
|2021-02-25
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|89
|2021-02-25
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|86
|2021-02-25
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-25
|SPRINGER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-02-25
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|2
|80
|2021-02-25
|STERLING
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-25
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|77
|2021-02-25
|STUART
|82
|0
|79
|2021-02-25
|WANN
|82
|2
|74
|2021-02-25
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|75
|2021-02-25
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-02-25
|DEWAR
|80
|0
|75
|2021-02-25
|TRYON
|79
|0
|75
|2021-02-25
|KINTA
|79
|0
|73
|2021-02-25
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|77
|2021-02-25
|OLUSTEE
|77
|0
|72
|2021-02-25
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-25
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-25
|PITTSBURG
|74
|1
|73
|2021-02-25
|CANADIAN
|72
|0
|69
|2021-02-25
|CORN
|71
|3
|67
|2021-02-25
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|68
|2021-02-25
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-25
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-02-25
|LAMONT
|69
|1
|68
|2021-02-25
|HAILEYVILLE
|68
|0
|66
|2021-02-25
|FARGO
|68
|1
|67
|2021-02-25
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|66
|2021-02-25
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|59
|2021-02-25
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-25
|LONGDALE
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-25
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-25
|NASH
|64
|1
|59
|2021-02-25
|ORLANDO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-02-25
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|62
|2021-02-25
|DILL CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-25
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|59
|2021-02-25
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|60
|2021-02-25
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|57
|2021-02-25
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|57
|2021-02-25
|RANDLETT
|60
|1
|57
|2021-02-25
|LENAPAH
|60
|0
|56
|2021-02-25
|KETCHUM
|60
|1
|57
|2021-02-25
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-25
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-25
|CLEO SPRINGS
|58
|1
|55
|2021-02-25
|REYDON
|57
|0
|53
|2021-02-25
|AMES
|57
|0
|57
|2021-02-25
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-25
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-25
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|0
|53
|2021-02-25
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-25
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|53
|2021-02-25
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-02-25
|FAIRMONT
|54
|1
|52
|2021-02-25
|CALVIN
|53
|1
|50
|2021-02-25
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-25
|OKAY
|52
|1
|46
|2021-02-25
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|50
|2021-02-25
|LONE WOLF
|51
|0
|49
|2021-02-25
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-25
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-25
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-25
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-25
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-02-25
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-25
|CARTER
|48
|0
|45
|2021-02-25
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|46
|2021-02-25
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-02-25
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-25
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|43
|2021-02-25
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-25
|CARMEN
|45
|2
|43
|2021-02-25
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|45
|1
|42
|2021-02-25
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|44
|2021-02-25
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-25
|SHARON
|43
|1
|40
|2021-02-25
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|42
|2021-02-25
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-25
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-25
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|38
|2021-02-25
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|39
|2021-02-25
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-25
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-25
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-25
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-25
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-25
|OSAGE
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-25
|JET
|38
|0
|38
|2021-02-25
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|37
|2021-02-25
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-25
|DEVOL
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-25
|HANNA
|36
|0
|32
|2021-02-25
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-25
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-25
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-25
|FRANCIS
|35
|1
|32
|2021-02-25
|BERNICE
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-25
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-25
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-25
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|30
|2021-02-25
|AVANT
|31
|0
|30
|2021-02-25
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-02-25
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-25
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-25
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-25
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-25
|HUNTER
|29
|0
|28
|2021-02-25
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-25
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-25
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-25
|KEYES
|28
|0
|26
|2021-02-25
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-25
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-25
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|24
|2021-02-25
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-25
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|23
|2021-02-25
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-25
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|23
|2021-02-25
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-25
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|20
|2021-02-25
|BRAMAN
|22
|0
|21
|2021-02-25
|MARTHA
|21
|1
|17
|2021-02-25
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-25
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-25
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-25
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-25
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-25
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-25
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-02-25
|WAINWRIGHT
|17
|0
|14
|2021-02-25
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-25
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-25
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-02-25
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-02-25
|FANSHAWE
|12
|0
|11
|2021-02-25
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-25
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-25
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-25
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-25
|THE VILLAGE
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-25
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-25
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|5
|2021-02-25
|TATUMS
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-25
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-25
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-25
|KEMP
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-25
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-25
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-25
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-25
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-25
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-25
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-25
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-25
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-25
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-25
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-25
