ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,070 new COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths — including a Wakita woman, two Kingfisher women and a man and a woman from Woods County — on Tuesday.
The 0.3% statewide increase brought the total cases to 406,064, with 24,516 active, a single-day decrease of 1,711, and 377,678 recovered, including 2,728 since Monday’s report.
There have been 3,870 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 53 deaths, 45 were in the 65 and older age group: seven men and four women in Oklahoma County; two men each and two women each in Canadian, Grady and Tulsa counties; one man and two women in Carter County; three Lincoln County men; two women each in Beaver and Kingfisher counties; one man and one woman in Cleveland County; one man each in Jackson, Okfuskee, Rogers and Woods counties; and one woman each in Comanche, Delaware, Grant, Kay, Stephens and Washington counties.
Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County women, one woman each in Kay and Woods counties and a Greer County man. The remaining three deaths were a Canadian County woman, a Cleveland County man and a Woods County woman.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,789 Tuesday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 11 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by seven for a total of 7,252, with 374 active and 6,815, or 94%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,405, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 354 active cases and 5,992 recovered.
Of the county’s 63 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one was in Garber. One of the death discrepancies between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum, and the other death was posted on Tuesday but not included in the county total.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included six in Kingfisher, four in Blaine, three in Noble, two each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods and one in Woodward. No cases were reported in Major County.
State update
There have been 214,930 Oklahoma women and 191,106 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 28 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,743 in the 0-4 age group, 45,517 in the 5-17 age group, 127,269 in the 18-35 age group, 87,754 in the 36-49 age group, 79,012 in the 50-64 age group and 58,712 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,870 deaths in the state, 3,073 have been 65 and older and 617 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 146 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,196, than women, 1,674, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 633 in Oklahoma; 629 in Tulsa; 240 in Cleveland; 121 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 103 in Creek; 86 in Muskogee; 80 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 73 in Wagoner; 66 in Kay; 65 in Grady; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 60 in Pottawatomie; 59 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 56 in Stephens; 51 each in Bryan and Caddo; 48 in Lincoln; 43 each in Jackson, McClain and Payne; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 40 in Osage; 39 each in Carter and Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 29 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal, Craig and Woods; nine in Noble; eight each in Haskell, Latimer and Love; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Beaver and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four in Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,036 cases, 2,930 recovered, 91 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,904 cases, 1,809 recovered, 74 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,295 cases, 1,189 recovered, 97 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,169 cases, 1,120 recovered, 39 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,132 cases, 1,081 recovered, 46 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 964 cases, 857 recovered, 100 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 921 cases, 876 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 515 cases, 487 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,822 cases, with 2,626 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,501 cases, with 3,290 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 35 cases with 34 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 54 Tuesday with 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Tuesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.09.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|59094
|502
|55248
|2021-02-09
|TULSA
|40237
|415
|37580
|2021-02-09
|EDMOND
|15802
|90
|14825
|2021-02-09
|BROKEN ARROW
|14891
|124
|13786
|2021-02-09
|NORMAN
|12811
|124
|11924
|2021-02-09
|OTHER***
|9091
|53
|8417
|2021-02-09
|YUKON
|8293
|34
|7854
|2021-02-09
|LAWTON
|7200
|96
|6422
|2021-02-09
|ENID
|6405
|59
|5992
|2021-02-09
|MOORE
|5865
|39
|5425
|2021-02-09
|STILLWATER
|5820
|21
|5521
|2021-02-09
|CLAREMORE
|5552
|77
|5125
|2021-02-09
|OWASSO
|4944
|34
|4630
|2021-02-09
|MUSKOGEE
|4893
|67
|4351
|2021-02-09
|SHAWNEE
|4584
|45
|4300
|2021-02-09
|ARDMORE
|4067
|26
|3674
|2021-02-09
|ADA
|3815
|35
|3528
|2021-02-09
|TAHLEQUAH
|3670
|27
|3384
|2021-02-09
|PONCA CITY
|3628
|36
|3394
|2021-02-09
|BARTLESVILLE
|3471
|65
|3158
|2021-02-09
|DURANT
|3313
|27
|3025
|2021-02-09
|BIXBY
|3266
|22
|3044
|2021-02-09
|SAND SPRINGS
|3025
|35
|2805
|2021-02-09
|MCALESTER
|2954
|23
|2791
|2021-02-09
|DUNCAN
|2805
|35
|2606
|2021-02-09
|SAPULPA
|2785
|40
|2546
|2021-02-09
|JENKS
|2700
|18
|2498
|2021-02-09
|GUYMON
|2503
|21
|2430
|2021-02-09
|MUSTANG
|2453
|21
|2317
|2021-02-09
|EL RENO
|2333
|17
|2226
|2021-02-09
|ALTUS
|2327
|40
|2178
|2021-02-09
|CHICKASHA
|2249
|39
|2075
|2021-02-09
|GUTHRIE
|2223
|20
|2043
|2021-02-09
|COLLINSVILLE
|2207
|14
|2060
|2021-02-09
|CHOCTAW
|2177
|15
|2029
|2021-02-09
|BLANCHARD
|2051
|12
|1885
|2021-02-09
|STILWELL
|2031
|16
|1777
|2021-02-09
|MIAMI
|1991
|22
|1895
|2021-02-09
|BETHANY
|1814
|17
|1701
|2021-02-09
|WOODWARD
|1760
|10
|1684
|2021-02-09
|COWETA
|1721
|23
|1589
|2021-02-09
|WEATHERFORD
|1720
|21
|1638
|2021-02-09
|CLINTON
|1653
|38
|1547
|2021-02-09
|SKIATOOK
|1606
|8
|1475
|2021-02-09
|ELK CITY
|1595
|18
|1463
|2021-02-09
|TAFT
|1568
|3
|1551
|2021-02-09
|POTEAU
|1489
|13
|1411
|2021-02-09
|PRYOR CREEK
|1480
|17
|1377
|2021-02-09
|GLENPOOL
|1475
|14
|1362
|2021-02-09
|GROVE
|1462
|35
|1366
|2021-02-09
|VINITA
|1443
|7
|1366
|2021-02-09
|OKMULGEE
|1427
|22
|1323
|2021-02-09
|SEMINOLE
|1407
|15
|1281
|2021-02-09
|TUTTLE
|1399
|11
|1319
|2021-02-09
|SALLISAW
|1395
|14
|1300
|2021-02-09
|PURCELL
|1363
|18
|1227
|2021-02-09
|WAGONER
|1347
|13
|1247
|2021-02-09
|ATOKA
|1308
|7
|1237
|2021-02-09
|CUSHING
|1300
|13
|1221
|2021-02-09
|ANADARKO
|1286
|17
|1172
|2021-02-09
|BROKEN BOW
|1274
|29
|1151
|2021-02-09
|NOBLE
|1196
|16
|1075
|2021-02-09
|PAULS VALLEY
|1194
|14
|1120
|2021-02-09
|SULPHUR
|1192
|12
|1076
|2021-02-09
|IDABEL
|1185
|14
|1082
|2021-02-09
|NEWCASTLE
|1177
|8
|1107
|2021-02-09
|LEXINGTON
|1151
|13
|1026
|2021-02-09
|TECUMSEH
|1116
|7
|1030
|2021-02-09
|HARRAH
|1093
|9
|999
|2021-02-09
|FORT GIBSON
|1093
|11
|933
|2021-02-09
|PIEDMONT
|1085
|6
|1020
|2021-02-09
|MCLOUD
|1038
|5
|982
|2021-02-09
|MADILL
|1009
|6
|950
|2021-02-09
|ALVA
|978
|8
|937
|2021-02-09
|JAY
|967
|11
|909
|2021-02-09
|MARLOW
|949
|9
|900
|2021-02-09
|MARIETTA
|934
|6
|881
|2021-02-09
|MULDROW
|931
|4
|870
|2021-02-09
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|920
|2021-02-09
|CHECOTAH
|895
|16
|839
|2021-02-09
|HENRYETTA
|889
|11
|840
|2021-02-09
|HUGO
|886
|10
|813
|2021-02-09
|BRISTOW
|845
|21
|798
|2021-02-09
|EUFAULA
|844
|16
|766
|2021-02-09
|SAYRE
|800
|13
|760
|2021-02-09
|HOMINY
|762
|2
|728
|2021-02-09
|KINGSTON
|759
|6
|685
|2021-02-09
|KINGFISHER
|754
|10
|705
|2021-02-09
|STIGLER
|733
|7
|678
|2021-02-09
|OKEMAH
|725
|6
|686
|2021-02-09
|HELENA
|722
|2
|705
|2021-02-09
|LINDSAY
|704
|9
|664
|2021-02-09
|CATOOSA
|704
|10
|666
|2021-02-09
|MANNFORD
|702
|12
|641
|2021-02-09
|ELGIN
|690
|8
|639
|2021-02-09
|LOCUST GROVE
|676
|0
|596
|2021-02-09
|WEWOKA
|666
|7
|599
|2021-02-09
|HOLDENVILLE
|656
|10
|595
|2021-02-09
|CHANDLER
|651
|15
|595
|2021-02-09
|CLEVELAND
|649
|12
|604
|2021-02-09
|INOLA
|645
|6
|612
|2021-02-09
|HEAVENER
|643
|10
|613
|2021-02-09
|CALERA
|643
|5
|609
|2021-02-09
|PERRY
|641
|5
|577
|2021-02-09
|NOWATA
|640
|10
|578
|2021-02-09
|HENNESSEY
|622
|5
|606
|2021-02-09
|BLACKWELL
|619
|16
|558
|2021-02-09
|MOUNDS
|610
|8
|563
|2021-02-09
|SPIRO
|606
|1
|590
|2021-02-09
|CACHE
|596
|7
|544
|2021-02-09
|AFTON
|587
|3
|559
|2021-02-09
|DAVIS
|585
|6
|544
|2021-02-09
|CHELSEA
|581
|8
|545
|2021-02-09
|SPERRY
|575
|2
|541
|2021-02-09
|SALINA
|567
|4
|486
|2021-02-09
|BOLEY
|561
|8
|543
|2021-02-09
|TISHOMINGO
|553
|8
|518
|2021-02-09
|SPENCER
|551
|11
|498
|2021-02-09
|WARR ACRES
|541
|1
|517
|2021-02-09
|WESTVILLE
|540
|4
|511
|2021-02-09
|JONES
|537
|4
|498
|2021-02-09
|PERKINS
|536
|4
|500
|2021-02-09
|COMANCHE
|529
|10
|493
|2021-02-09
|PRAGUE
|515
|6
|497
|2021-02-09
|DEL CITY
|508
|6
|454
|2021-02-09
|MIDWEST CITY
|508
|12
|458
|2021-02-09
|ANTLERS
|505
|8
|468
|2021-02-09
|FAIRVIEW
|500
|3
|476
|2021-02-09
|PAWNEE
|493
|13
|443
|2021-02-09
|VIAN
|491
|5
|457
|2021-02-09
|COALGATE
|485
|7
|443
|2021-02-09
|WYNNEWOOD
|483
|4
|434
|2021-02-09
|HULBERT
|483
|4
|447
|2021-02-09
|OOLOGAH
|476
|3
|446
|2021-02-09
|DEWEY
|474
|5
|435
|2021-02-09
|PAWHUSKA
|469
|7
|437
|2021-02-09
|HASKELL
|463
|3
|434
|2021-02-09
|WILBURTON
|462
|6
|429
|2021-02-09
|HINTON
|460
|1
|450
|2021-02-09
|COLCORD
|460
|3
|439
|2021-02-09
|MEEKER
|446
|16
|411
|2021-02-09
|APACHE
|441
|4
|410
|2021-02-09
|ROLAND
|437
|1
|406
|2021-02-09
|CHOUTEAU
|430
|9
|402
|2021-02-09
|STRATFORD
|424
|3
|406
|2021-02-09
|FREDERICK
|421
|10
|394
|2021-02-09
|WISTER
|420
|2
|380
|2021-02-09
|LONE GROVE
|417
|2
|389
|2021-02-09
|NEWKIRK
|408
|3
|370
|2021-02-09
|TALIHINA
|398
|9
|370
|2021-02-09
|CARNEGIE
|395
|9
|352
|2021-02-09
|STROUD
|389
|3
|366
|2021-02-09
|WALTERS
|385
|3
|341
|2021-02-09
|NICHOLS HILLS
|379
|1
|359
|2021-02-09
|KONAWA
|378
|4
|347
|2021-02-09
|WATONGA
|377
|1
|330
|2021-02-09
|BEGGS
|377
|4
|354
|2021-02-09
|WILSON
|376
|5
|342
|2021-02-09
|KANSAS
|376
|6
|356
|2021-02-09
|POCOLA
|375
|3
|348
|2021-02-09
|WASHINGTON
|374
|3
|351
|2021-02-09
|LUTHER
|356
|6
|317
|2021-02-09
|TONKAWA
|346
|10
|319
|2021-02-09
|HARTSHORNE
|338
|4
|311
|2021-02-09
|MINCO
|336
|0
|324
|2021-02-09
|MORRIS
|332
|2
|312
|2021-02-09
|VALLIANT
|332
|5
|306
|2021-02-09
|COLBERT
|331
|9
|296
|2021-02-09
|WELLSTON
|325
|4
|308
|2021-02-09
|MANGUM
|322
|12
|291
|2021-02-09
|HOOKER
|318
|0
|306
|2021-02-09
|WYANDOTTE
|313
|3
|296
|2021-02-09
|FLETCHER
|312
|2
|286
|2021-02-09
|NEW CORDELL
|312
|0
|292
|2021-02-09
|COMMERCE
|310
|2
|302
|2021-02-09
|GORE
|308
|4
|280
|2021-02-09
|CADDO
|305
|1
|287
|2021-02-09
|HOBART
|304
|7
|284
|2021-02-09
|PORUM
|298
|2
|264
|2021-02-09
|MEAD
|296
|3
|271
|2021-02-09
|HOWE
|293
|0
|284
|2021-02-09
|HEALDTON
|292
|4
|254
|2021-02-09
|QUAPAW
|290
|7
|276
|2021-02-09
|ELMORE CITY
|287
|3
|267
|2021-02-09
|PORTER
|287
|6
|269
|2021-02-09
|WARNER
|282
|1
|258
|2021-02-09
|FAIRLAND
|281
|1
|270
|2021-02-09
|ARCADIA
|272
|0
|262
|2021-02-09
|KIEFER
|267
|1
|240
|2021-02-09
|TALALA
|264
|3
|248
|2021-02-09
|DRUMRIGHT
|263
|5
|227
|2021-02-09
|BOKCHITO
|259
|2
|238
|2021-02-09
|WAURIKA
|258
|3
|246
|2021-02-09
|STONEWALL
|258
|2
|237
|2021-02-09
|KELLYVILLE
|256
|3
|247
|2021-02-09
|ADAIR
|256
|2
|238
|2021-02-09
|RINGLING
|249
|1
|223
|2021-02-09
|HOLLIS
|247
|1
|213
|2021-02-09
|BARNSDALL
|246
|4
|220
|2021-02-09
|CRESCENT
|246
|2
|232
|2021-02-09
|MAYSVILLE
|244
|6
|221
|2021-02-09
|WAYNE
|239
|2
|222
|2021-02-09
|ALLEN
|236
|2
|223
|2021-02-09
|EARLSBORO
|234
|0
|219
|2021-02-09
|CASHION
|233
|0
|221
|2021-02-09
|OKARCHE
|231
|4
|219
|2021-02-09
|BOSWELL
|227
|1
|214
|2021-02-09
|PADEN
|225
|1
|214
|2021-02-09
|HYDRO
|222
|4
|208
|2021-02-09
|RUSH SPRINGS
|221
|3
|208
|2021-02-09
|BLAIR
|217
|1
|203
|2021-02-09
|WRIGHT CITY
|214
|1
|191
|2021-02-09
|FORT COBB
|211
|2
|197
|2021-02-09
|YALE
|211
|4
|178
|2021-02-09
|WAUKOMIS
|208
|0
|201
|2021-02-09
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|188
|2021-02-09
|MOORELAND
|207
|2
|190
|2021-02-09
|CAMERON
|206
|0
|196
|2021-02-09
|HAWORTH
|204
|3
|186
|2021-02-09
|LAVERNE
|203
|1
|196
|2021-02-09
|BEAVER
|203
|4
|190
|2021-02-09
|BILLINGS
|201
|1
|195
|2021-02-09
|WATTS
|201
|0
|186
|2021-02-09
|ROFF
|201
|1
|176
|2021-02-09
|GERONIMO
|198
|2
|176
|2021-02-09
|PAOLI
|198
|2
|175
|2021-02-09
|KEOTA
|198
|0
|192
|2021-02-09
|CEMENT
|196
|0
|178
|2021-02-09
|BINGER
|195
|10
|177
|2021-02-09
|MAUD
|191
|0
|169
|2021-02-09
|OKEENE
|189
|0
|180
|2021-02-09
|BIG CABIN
|187
|2
|176
|2021-02-09
|WETUMKA
|186
|3
|166
|2021-02-09
|GLENCOE
|184
|2
|164
|2021-02-09
|QUINTON
|184
|1
|163
|2021-02-09
|TEXHOMA
|182
|0
|177
|2021-02-09
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|164
|2021-02-09
|BOKOSHE
|179
|0
|165
|2021-02-09
|RINGWOOD
|176
|0
|167
|2021-02-09
|OCHELATA
|176
|3
|165
|2021-02-09
|ARAPAHO
|174
|4
|161
|2021-02-09
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-09
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|160
|2021-02-09
|SHATTUCK
|173
|1
|164
|2021-02-09
|JENNINGS
|172
|1
|153
|2021-02-09
|WELCH
|171
|2
|163
|2021-02-09
|CHEYENNE
|170
|1
|160
|2021-02-09
|FAIRFAX
|169
|1
|157
|2021-02-09
|GEARY
|165
|1
|146
|2021-02-09
|NINNEKAH
|165
|1
|149
|2021-02-09
|RED ROCK
|165
|2
|153
|2021-02-09
|MEDFORD
|162
|1
|157
|2021-02-09
|OKTAHA
|160
|0
|149
|2021-02-09
|GOODWELL
|157
|1
|151
|2021-02-09
|RAMONA
|157
|4
|144
|2021-02-09
|INDIAHOMA
|156
|1
|142
|2021-02-09
|BUFFALO
|155
|2
|150
|2021-02-09
|SHADY POINT
|153
|1
|145
|2021-02-09
|SEILING
|153
|1
|150
|2021-02-09
|WELEETKA
|153
|3
|136
|2021-02-09
|FORT TOWSON
|152
|0
|141
|2021-02-09
|THACKERVILLE
|152
|1
|149
|2021-02-09
|CALUMET
|151
|0
|149
|2021-02-09
|GRACEMONT
|147
|2
|136
|2021-02-09
|SNYDER
|145
|5
|129
|2021-02-09
|DEPEW
|144
|2
|135
|2021-02-09
|BENNINGTON
|143
|2
|129
|2021-02-09
|UNION CITY
|142
|1
|137
|2021-02-09
|RED OAK
|141
|0
|128
|2021-02-09
|CANTON
|140
|2
|122
|2021-02-09
|COPAN
|140
|1
|133
|2021-02-09
|BURNS FLAT
|139
|1
|132
|2021-02-09
|PANAMA
|138
|1
|132
|2021-02-09
|KREBS
|136
|2
|127
|2021-02-09
|POND CREEK
|136
|0
|132
|2021-02-09
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|129
|2021-02-09
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|116
|2021-02-09
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|123
|2021-02-09
|WEBBERS FALLS
|130
|0
|115
|2021-02-09
|MANNSVILLE
|129
|1
|112
|2021-02-09
|WANETTE
|129
|0
|122
|2021-02-09
|VICI
|127
|0
|119
|2021-02-09
|CANUTE
|127
|0
|118
|2021-02-09
|GARBER
|126
|1
|123
|2021-02-09
|GRANITE
|126
|4
|116
|2021-02-09
|KIOWA
|124
|2
|113
|2021-02-09
|ARKOMA
|124
|1
|114
|2021-02-09
|MILBURN
|124
|3
|111
|2021-02-09
|HAMMON
|123
|2
|112
|2021-02-09
|TERLTON
|122
|1
|111
|2021-02-09
|LAHOMA
|121
|5
|114
|2021-02-09
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|113
|2021-02-09
|SPAVINAW
|120
|1
|105
|2021-02-09
|ALEX
|120
|2
|111
|2021-02-09
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|106
|2021-02-09
|TIPTON
|116
|3
|106
|2021-02-09
|CHATTANOOGA
|113
|2
|104
|2021-02-09
|ASHER
|112
|0
|100
|2021-02-09
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|106
|2021-02-09
|VELMA
|111
|2
|105
|2021-02-09
|GRANDFIELD
|111
|1
|102
|2021-02-09
|ERICK
|110
|1
|100
|2021-02-09
|COUNCIL HILL
|108
|2
|102
|2021-02-09
|RYAN
|107
|0
|102
|2021-02-09
|OAKS
|106
|2
|97
|2021-02-09
|CANEY
|106
|1
|101
|2021-02-09
|MULHALL
|106
|0
|100
|2021-02-09
|AGRA
|105
|1
|95
|2021-02-09
|SENTINEL
|105
|1
|98
|2021-02-09
|SOPER
|105
|1
|95
|2021-02-09
|TUPELO
|100
|1
|91
|2021-02-09
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|94
|2021-02-09
|DELAWARE
|99
|2
|94
|2021-02-09
|WAYNOKA
|99
|0
|96
|2021-02-09
|TYRONE
|98
|0
|88
|2021-02-09
|DOVER
|97
|2
|92
|2021-02-09
|MCCURTAIN
|96
|1
|88
|2021-02-09
|BYARS
|96
|1
|93
|2021-02-09
|OILTON
|96
|3
|85
|2021-02-09
|SASAKWA
|95
|0
|89
|2021-02-09
|RATLIFF CITY
|90
|0
|80
|2021-02-09
|AMBER
|90
|2
|85
|2021-02-09
|LOOKEBA
|88
|2
|83
|2021-02-09
|VERDEN
|87
|1
|81
|2021-02-09
|FOSS
|87
|0
|85
|2021-02-09
|MILL CREEK
|87
|0
|80
|2021-02-09
|GANS
|86
|0
|75
|2021-02-09
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-02-09
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-09
|SPRINGER
|83
|1
|77
|2021-02-09
|STERLING
|82
|1
|71
|2021-02-09
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-09
|STUART
|78
|0
|62
|2021-02-09
|CUSTER CITY
|78
|0
|77
|2021-02-09
|RAVIA
|77
|2
|70
|2021-02-09
|KINTA
|77
|0
|65
|2021-02-09
|DEWAR
|77
|0
|68
|2021-02-09
|WANN
|77
|2
|71
|2021-02-09
|TRYON
|76
|0
|65
|2021-02-09
|RIPLEY
|75
|1
|72
|2021-02-09
|RATTAN
|75
|1
|60
|2021-02-09
|SAVANNA
|75
|0
|71
|2021-02-09
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|69
|2021-02-09
|COYLE
|74
|0
|61
|2021-02-09
|PITTSBURG
|72
|0
|64
|2021-02-09
|CARNEY
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-09
|CORN
|69
|3
|65
|2021-02-09
|COVINGTON
|69
|0
|69
|2021-02-09
|CANADIAN
|69
|0
|65
|2021-02-09
|DUSTIN
|68
|1
|64
|2021-02-09
|LAMONT
|68
|1
|64
|2021-02-09
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|64
|2021-02-09
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-02-09
|HAILEYVILLE
|66
|0
|59
|2021-02-09
|FARGO
|65
|0
|64
|2021-02-09
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|57
|2021-02-09
|DRUMMOND
|63
|0
|58
|2021-02-09
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-09
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-09
|MARBLE CITY
|61
|0
|57
|2021-02-09
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|60
|2021-02-09
|NASH
|60
|1
|55
|2021-02-09
|KAW CITY
|60
|1
|56
|2021-02-09
|WAPANUCKA
|59
|1
|49
|2021-02-09
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-09
|SAWYER
|58
|1
|53
|2021-02-09
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-09
|CASTLE
|57
|0
|47
|2021-02-09
|RANDLETT
|57
|1
|54
|2021-02-09
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-09
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-09
|AMES
|56
|0
|56
|2021-02-09
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-09
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|50
|2021-02-09
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|53
|2021-02-09
|KENEFIC
|54
|1
|49
|2021-02-09
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|52
|2021-02-09
|ALINE
|52
|2
|46
|2021-02-09
|MARLAND
|52
|0
|48
|2021-02-09
|CROWDER
|52
|0
|49
|2021-02-09
|CALVIN
|51
|1
|47
|2021-02-09
|INDIANOLA
|51
|0
|47
|2021-02-09
|LEHIGH
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-09
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-09
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-09
|OKAY
|50
|1
|44
|2021-02-09
|FAXON
|50
|0
|47
|2021-02-09
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-09
|FAIRMONT
|49
|0
|48
|2021-02-09
|WYNONA
|48
|2
|46
|2021-02-09
|CARTER
|47
|0
|43
|2021-02-09
|PRUE
|47
|1
|44
|2021-02-09
|GAGE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-02-09
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|43
|2021-02-09
|TALOGA
|45
|0
|39
|2021-02-09
|FORGAN
|45
|1
|41
|2021-02-09
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|40
|2021-02-09
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|42
|2021-02-09
|ACHILLE
|44
|0
|40
|2021-02-09
|WAKITA
|44
|3
|40
|2021-02-09
|HASTINGS
|43
|1
|40
|2021-02-09
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|43
|0
|41
|2021-02-09
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-09
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|36
|2021-02-09
|BURBANK
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-09
|SHARON
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-09
|COLONY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-02-09
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|38
|2021-02-09
|LANGSTON
|39
|1
|35
|2021-02-09
|SPARKS
|39
|1
|36
|2021-02-09
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|39
|2021-02-09
|JET
|38
|0
|38
|2021-02-09
|DEER CREEK
|37
|1
|31
|2021-02-09
|GOLTRY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-09
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-09
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-09
|DEVOL
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-09
|ROCKY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-09
|HARDESTY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-09
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|32
|2021-02-09
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-02-09
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|30
|2021-02-09
|OSAGE
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-09
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-02-09
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-09
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-09
|NICOMA PARK
|30
|1
|27
|2021-02-09
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|25
|2021-02-09
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|27
|2021-02-09
|HANNA
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-09
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|27
|2021-02-09
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|27
|2021-02-09
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|26
|2021-02-09
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-09
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-09
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-09
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-09
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-09
|FITZHUGH
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-09
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-09
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|21
|2021-02-09
|DISNEY
|24
|0
|23
|2021-02-09
|HITCHCOCK
|23
|0
|17
|2021-02-09
|DIBBLE
|23
|0
|21
|2021-02-09
|MILLERTON
|22
|2
|20
|2021-02-09
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-09
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-09
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-09
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-09
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-09
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-09
|BROMIDE
|19
|1
|16
|2021-02-09
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-09
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|15
|2021-02-09
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|16
|2021-02-09
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-02-09
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-09
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-09
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-09
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-09
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|10
|2021-02-09
|PEORIA
|11
|0
|10
|2021-02-09
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-09
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-09
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-09
|VERA
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-09
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-09
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-09
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-09
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-09
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-09
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-09
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-09
|KEMP
|4
|0
|3
|2021-02-09
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-09
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-09
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-09
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-09
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
