covid daily 2.9.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,070 new COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths — including a Wakita woman, two Kingfisher women and a man and a woman from Woods County — on Tuesday.

The 0.3% statewide increase brought the total cases to 406,064, with 24,516 active, a single-day decrease of 1,711, and 377,678 recovered, including 2,728 since Monday’s report.

There have been 3,870 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 53 deaths, 45 were in the 65 and older age group: seven men and four women in Oklahoma County; two men each and two women each in Canadian, Grady and Tulsa counties; one man and two women in Carter County; three Lincoln County men; two women each in Beaver and Kingfisher counties; one man and one woman in Cleveland County; one man each in Jackson, Okfuskee, Rogers and Woods counties; and one woman each in Comanche, Delaware, Grant, Kay, Stephens and Washington counties.

Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County women, one woman each in Kay and Woods counties and a Greer County man. The remaining three deaths were a Canadian County woman, a Cleveland County man and a Woods County woman.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,789 Tuesday, according to OSDH. 

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 11 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by seven for a total of 7,252, with 374 active and 6,815, or 94%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,405, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 354 active cases and 5,992 recovered.

Of the county’s 63 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one was in Garber. One of the death discrepancies between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum, and the other death was posted on Tuesday but not included in the county total.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included six in Kingfisher, four in Blaine, three in Noble, two each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods and one in Woodward. No cases were reported in Major County.

State update

There have been 214,930 Oklahoma women and 191,106 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 28 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,743 in the 0-4 age group, 45,517 in the 5-17 age group, 127,269 in the 18-35 age group, 87,754 in the 36-49 age group, 79,012 in the 50-64 age group and 58,712 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,870 deaths in the state, 3,073 have been 65 and older and 617 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 146 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,196, than women, 1,674, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 633 in Oklahoma; 629 in Tulsa; 240 in Cleveland; 121 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 103 in Creek; 86 in Muskogee; 80 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 73 in Wagoner; 66 in Kay; 65 in Grady; 63 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 60 in Pottawatomie; 59 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 56 in Stephens; 51 each in Bryan and Caddo; 48 in Lincoln; 43 each in Jackson, McClain and Payne; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 40 in Osage; 39 each in Carter and Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee, Garvin and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 29 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal, Craig and Woods; nine in Noble; eight each in Haskell, Latimer and Love; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Beaver and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four in Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,036 cases, 2,930 recovered, 91 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,904 cases, 1,809 recovered, 74 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,295 cases, 1,189 recovered, 97 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,169 cases, 1,120 recovered, 39 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,132 cases, 1,081 recovered, 46 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 964 cases, 857 recovered, 100 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 921 cases, 876 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 515 cases, 487 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,822 cases, with 2,626 recovered and 34 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,501 cases, with 3,290 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 35 cases with 34 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 54 Tuesday with 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Tuesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.09.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 59094 502 55248 2021-02-09
TULSA 40237 415 37580 2021-02-09
EDMOND 15802 90 14825 2021-02-09
BROKEN ARROW 14891 124 13786 2021-02-09
NORMAN 12811 124 11924 2021-02-09
OTHER*** 9091 53 8417 2021-02-09
YUKON 8293 34 7854 2021-02-09
LAWTON 7200 96 6422 2021-02-09
ENID 6405 59 5992 2021-02-09
MOORE 5865 39 5425 2021-02-09
STILLWATER 5820 21 5521 2021-02-09
CLAREMORE 5552 77 5125 2021-02-09
OWASSO 4944 34 4630 2021-02-09
MUSKOGEE 4893 67 4351 2021-02-09
SHAWNEE 4584 45 4300 2021-02-09
ARDMORE 4067 26 3674 2021-02-09
ADA 3815 35 3528 2021-02-09
TAHLEQUAH 3670 27 3384 2021-02-09
PONCA CITY 3628 36 3394 2021-02-09
BARTLESVILLE 3471 65 3158 2021-02-09
DURANT 3313 27 3025 2021-02-09
BIXBY 3266 22 3044 2021-02-09
SAND SPRINGS 3025 35 2805 2021-02-09
MCALESTER 2954 23 2791 2021-02-09
DUNCAN 2805 35 2606 2021-02-09
SAPULPA 2785 40 2546 2021-02-09
JENKS 2700 18 2498 2021-02-09
GUYMON 2503 21 2430 2021-02-09
MUSTANG 2453 21 2317 2021-02-09
EL RENO 2333 17 2226 2021-02-09
ALTUS 2327 40 2178 2021-02-09
CHICKASHA 2249 39 2075 2021-02-09
GUTHRIE 2223 20 2043 2021-02-09
COLLINSVILLE 2207 14 2060 2021-02-09
CHOCTAW 2177 15 2029 2021-02-09
BLANCHARD 2051 12 1885 2021-02-09
STILWELL 2031 16 1777 2021-02-09
MIAMI 1991 22 1895 2021-02-09
BETHANY 1814 17 1701 2021-02-09
WOODWARD 1760 10 1684 2021-02-09
COWETA 1721 23 1589 2021-02-09
WEATHERFORD 1720 21 1638 2021-02-09
CLINTON 1653 38 1547 2021-02-09
SKIATOOK 1606 8 1475 2021-02-09
ELK CITY 1595 18 1463 2021-02-09
TAFT 1568 3 1551 2021-02-09
POTEAU 1489 13 1411 2021-02-09
PRYOR CREEK 1480 17 1377 2021-02-09
GLENPOOL 1475 14 1362 2021-02-09
GROVE 1462 35 1366 2021-02-09
VINITA 1443 7 1366 2021-02-09
OKMULGEE 1427 22 1323 2021-02-09
SEMINOLE 1407 15 1281 2021-02-09
TUTTLE 1399 11 1319 2021-02-09
SALLISAW 1395 14 1300 2021-02-09
PURCELL 1363 18 1227 2021-02-09
WAGONER 1347 13 1247 2021-02-09
ATOKA 1308 7 1237 2021-02-09
CUSHING 1300 13 1221 2021-02-09
ANADARKO 1286 17 1172 2021-02-09
BROKEN BOW 1274 29 1151 2021-02-09
NOBLE 1196 16 1075 2021-02-09
PAULS VALLEY 1194 14 1120 2021-02-09
SULPHUR 1192 12 1076 2021-02-09
IDABEL 1185 14 1082 2021-02-09
NEWCASTLE 1177 8 1107 2021-02-09
LEXINGTON 1151 13 1026 2021-02-09
TECUMSEH 1116 7 1030 2021-02-09
HARRAH 1093 9 999 2021-02-09
FORT GIBSON 1093 11 933 2021-02-09
PIEDMONT 1085 6 1020 2021-02-09
MCLOUD 1038 5 982 2021-02-09
MADILL 1009 6 950 2021-02-09
ALVA 978 8 937 2021-02-09
JAY 967 11 909 2021-02-09
MARLOW 949 9 900 2021-02-09
MARIETTA 934 6 881 2021-02-09
MULDROW 931 4 870 2021-02-09
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 920 2021-02-09
CHECOTAH 895 16 839 2021-02-09
HENRYETTA 889 11 840 2021-02-09
HUGO 886 10 813 2021-02-09
BRISTOW 845 21 798 2021-02-09
EUFAULA 844 16 766 2021-02-09
SAYRE 800 13 760 2021-02-09
HOMINY 762 2 728 2021-02-09
KINGSTON 759 6 685 2021-02-09
KINGFISHER 754 10 705 2021-02-09
STIGLER 733 7 678 2021-02-09
OKEMAH 725 6 686 2021-02-09
HELENA 722 2 705 2021-02-09
LINDSAY 704 9 664 2021-02-09
CATOOSA 704 10 666 2021-02-09
MANNFORD 702 12 641 2021-02-09
ELGIN 690 8 639 2021-02-09
LOCUST GROVE 676 0 596 2021-02-09
WEWOKA 666 7 599 2021-02-09
HOLDENVILLE 656 10 595 2021-02-09
CHANDLER 651 15 595 2021-02-09
CLEVELAND 649 12 604 2021-02-09
INOLA 645 6 612 2021-02-09
HEAVENER 643 10 613 2021-02-09
CALERA 643 5 609 2021-02-09
PERRY 641 5 577 2021-02-09
NOWATA 640 10 578 2021-02-09
HENNESSEY 622 5 606 2021-02-09
BLACKWELL 619 16 558 2021-02-09
MOUNDS 610 8 563 2021-02-09
SPIRO 606 1 590 2021-02-09
CACHE 596 7 544 2021-02-09
AFTON 587 3 559 2021-02-09
DAVIS 585 6 544 2021-02-09
CHELSEA 581 8 545 2021-02-09
SPERRY 575 2 541 2021-02-09
SALINA 567 4 486 2021-02-09
BOLEY 561 8 543 2021-02-09
TISHOMINGO 553 8 518 2021-02-09
SPENCER 551 11 498 2021-02-09
WARR ACRES 541 1 517 2021-02-09
WESTVILLE 540 4 511 2021-02-09
JONES 537 4 498 2021-02-09
PERKINS 536 4 500 2021-02-09
COMANCHE 529 10 493 2021-02-09
PRAGUE 515 6 497 2021-02-09
DEL CITY 508 6 454 2021-02-09
MIDWEST CITY 508 12 458 2021-02-09
ANTLERS 505 8 468 2021-02-09
FAIRVIEW 500 3 476 2021-02-09
PAWNEE 493 13 443 2021-02-09
VIAN 491 5 457 2021-02-09
COALGATE 485 7 443 2021-02-09
WYNNEWOOD 483 4 434 2021-02-09
HULBERT 483 4 447 2021-02-09
OOLOGAH 476 3 446 2021-02-09
DEWEY 474 5 435 2021-02-09
PAWHUSKA 469 7 437 2021-02-09
HASKELL 463 3 434 2021-02-09
WILBURTON 462 6 429 2021-02-09
HINTON 460 1 450 2021-02-09
COLCORD 460 3 439 2021-02-09
MEEKER 446 16 411 2021-02-09
APACHE 441 4 410 2021-02-09
ROLAND 437 1 406 2021-02-09
CHOUTEAU 430 9 402 2021-02-09
STRATFORD 424 3 406 2021-02-09
FREDERICK 421 10 394 2021-02-09
WISTER 420 2 380 2021-02-09
LONE GROVE 417 2 389 2021-02-09
NEWKIRK 408 3 370 2021-02-09
TALIHINA 398 9 370 2021-02-09
CARNEGIE 395 9 352 2021-02-09
STROUD 389 3 366 2021-02-09
WALTERS 385 3 341 2021-02-09
NICHOLS HILLS 379 1 359 2021-02-09
KONAWA 378 4 347 2021-02-09
WATONGA 377 1 330 2021-02-09
BEGGS 377 4 354 2021-02-09
WILSON 376 5 342 2021-02-09
KANSAS 376 6 356 2021-02-09
POCOLA 375 3 348 2021-02-09
WASHINGTON 374 3 351 2021-02-09
LUTHER 356 6 317 2021-02-09
TONKAWA 346 10 319 2021-02-09
HARTSHORNE 338 4 311 2021-02-09
MINCO 336 0 324 2021-02-09
MORRIS 332 2 312 2021-02-09
VALLIANT 332 5 306 2021-02-09
COLBERT 331 9 296 2021-02-09
WELLSTON 325 4 308 2021-02-09
MANGUM 322 12 291 2021-02-09
HOOKER 318 0 306 2021-02-09
WYANDOTTE 313 3 296 2021-02-09
FLETCHER 312 2 286 2021-02-09
NEW CORDELL 312 0 292 2021-02-09
COMMERCE 310 2 302 2021-02-09
GORE 308 4 280 2021-02-09
CADDO 305 1 287 2021-02-09
HOBART 304 7 284 2021-02-09
PORUM 298 2 264 2021-02-09
MEAD 296 3 271 2021-02-09
HOWE 293 0 284 2021-02-09
HEALDTON 292 4 254 2021-02-09
QUAPAW 290 7 276 2021-02-09
ELMORE CITY 287 3 267 2021-02-09
PORTER 287 6 269 2021-02-09
WARNER 282 1 258 2021-02-09
FAIRLAND 281 1 270 2021-02-09
ARCADIA 272 0 262 2021-02-09
KIEFER 267 1 240 2021-02-09
TALALA 264 3 248 2021-02-09
DRUMRIGHT 263 5 227 2021-02-09
BOKCHITO 259 2 238 2021-02-09
WAURIKA 258 3 246 2021-02-09
STONEWALL 258 2 237 2021-02-09
KELLYVILLE 256 3 247 2021-02-09
ADAIR 256 2 238 2021-02-09
RINGLING 249 1 223 2021-02-09
HOLLIS 247 1 213 2021-02-09
BARNSDALL 246 4 220 2021-02-09
CRESCENT 246 2 232 2021-02-09
MAYSVILLE 244 6 221 2021-02-09
WAYNE 239 2 222 2021-02-09
ALLEN 236 2 223 2021-02-09
EARLSBORO 234 0 219 2021-02-09
CASHION 233 0 221 2021-02-09
OKARCHE 231 4 219 2021-02-09
BOSWELL 227 1 214 2021-02-09
PADEN 225 1 214 2021-02-09
HYDRO 222 4 208 2021-02-09
RUSH SPRINGS 221 3 208 2021-02-09
BLAIR 217 1 203 2021-02-09
WRIGHT CITY 214 1 191 2021-02-09
FORT COBB 211 2 197 2021-02-09
YALE 211 4 178 2021-02-09
WAUKOMIS 208 0 201 2021-02-09
CHEROKEE 208 1 188 2021-02-09
MOORELAND 207 2 190 2021-02-09
CAMERON 206 0 196 2021-02-09
HAWORTH 204 3 186 2021-02-09
LAVERNE 203 1 196 2021-02-09
BEAVER 203 4 190 2021-02-09
BILLINGS 201 1 195 2021-02-09
WATTS 201 0 186 2021-02-09
ROFF 201 1 176 2021-02-09
GERONIMO 198 2 176 2021-02-09
PAOLI 198 2 175 2021-02-09
KEOTA 198 0 192 2021-02-09
CEMENT 196 0 178 2021-02-09
BINGER 195 10 177 2021-02-09
MAUD 191 0 169 2021-02-09
OKEENE 189 0 180 2021-02-09
BIG CABIN 187 2 176 2021-02-09
WETUMKA 186 3 166 2021-02-09
GLENCOE 184 2 164 2021-02-09
QUINTON 184 1 163 2021-02-09
TEXHOMA 182 0 177 2021-02-09
CYRIL 180 2 164 2021-02-09
BOKOSHE 179 0 165 2021-02-09
RINGWOOD 176 0 167 2021-02-09
OCHELATA 176 3 165 2021-02-09
ARAPAHO 174 4 161 2021-02-09
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-09
MORRISON 173 1 160 2021-02-09
SHATTUCK 173 1 164 2021-02-09
JENNINGS 172 1 153 2021-02-09
WELCH 171 2 163 2021-02-09
CHEYENNE 170 1 160 2021-02-09
FAIRFAX 169 1 157 2021-02-09
GEARY 165 1 146 2021-02-09
NINNEKAH 165 1 149 2021-02-09
RED ROCK 165 2 153 2021-02-09
MEDFORD 162 1 157 2021-02-09
OKTAHA 160 0 149 2021-02-09
GOODWELL 157 1 151 2021-02-09
RAMONA 157 4 144 2021-02-09
INDIAHOMA 156 1 142 2021-02-09
BUFFALO 155 2 150 2021-02-09
SHADY POINT 153 1 145 2021-02-09
SEILING 153 1 150 2021-02-09
WELEETKA 153 3 136 2021-02-09
FORT TOWSON 152 0 141 2021-02-09
THACKERVILLE 152 1 149 2021-02-09
CALUMET 151 0 149 2021-02-09
GRACEMONT 147 2 136 2021-02-09
SNYDER 145 5 129 2021-02-09
DEPEW 144 2 135 2021-02-09
BENNINGTON 143 2 129 2021-02-09
UNION CITY 142 1 137 2021-02-09
RED OAK 141 0 128 2021-02-09
CANTON 140 2 122 2021-02-09
COPAN 140 1 133 2021-02-09
BURNS FLAT 139 1 132 2021-02-09
PANAMA 138 1 132 2021-02-09
KREBS 136 2 127 2021-02-09
POND CREEK 136 0 132 2021-02-09
BLUEJACKET 135 1 129 2021-02-09
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-09
CLAYTON 132 1 123 2021-02-09
WEBBERS FALLS 130 0 115 2021-02-09
MANNSVILLE 129 1 112 2021-02-09
WANETTE 129 0 122 2021-02-09
VICI 127 0 119 2021-02-09
CANUTE 127 0 118 2021-02-09
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-09
GRANITE 126 4 116 2021-02-09
KIOWA 124 2 113 2021-02-09
ARKOMA 124 1 114 2021-02-09
MILBURN 124 3 111 2021-02-09
HAMMON 123 2 112 2021-02-09
TERLTON 122 1 111 2021-02-09
LAHOMA 121 5 114 2021-02-09
LEEDEY 121 4 113 2021-02-09
SPAVINAW 120 1 105 2021-02-09
ALEX 120 2 111 2021-02-09
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 106 2021-02-09
TIPTON 116 3 106 2021-02-09
CHATTANOOGA 113 2 104 2021-02-09
ASHER 112 0 100 2021-02-09
DAVENPORT 111 0 106 2021-02-09
VELMA 111 2 105 2021-02-09
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-09
ERICK 110 1 100 2021-02-09
COUNCIL HILL 108 2 102 2021-02-09
RYAN 107 0 102 2021-02-09
OAKS 106 2 97 2021-02-09
CANEY 106 1 101 2021-02-09
MULHALL 106 0 100 2021-02-09
AGRA 105 1 95 2021-02-09
SENTINEL 105 1 98 2021-02-09
SOPER 105 1 95 2021-02-09
TUPELO 100 1 91 2021-02-09
BRAGGS 100 1 94 2021-02-09
DELAWARE 99 2 94 2021-02-09
WAYNOKA 99 0 96 2021-02-09
TYRONE 98 0 88 2021-02-09
DOVER 97 2 92 2021-02-09
MCCURTAIN 96 1 88 2021-02-09
BYARS 96 1 93 2021-02-09
OILTON 96 3 85 2021-02-09
SASAKWA 95 0 89 2021-02-09
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 80 2021-02-09
AMBER 90 2 85 2021-02-09
LOOKEBA 88 2 83 2021-02-09
VERDEN 87 1 81 2021-02-09
FOSS 87 0 85 2021-02-09
MILL CREEK 87 0 80 2021-02-09
GANS 86 0 75 2021-02-09
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-02-09
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-09
SPRINGER 83 1 77 2021-02-09
STERLING 82 1 71 2021-02-09
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-09
STUART 78 0 62 2021-02-09
CUSTER CITY 78 0 77 2021-02-09
RAVIA 77 2 70 2021-02-09
KINTA 77 0 65 2021-02-09
DEWAR 77 0 68 2021-02-09
WANN 77 2 71 2021-02-09
TRYON 76 0 65 2021-02-09
RIPLEY 75 1 72 2021-02-09
RATTAN 75 1 60 2021-02-09
SAVANNA 75 0 71 2021-02-09
OLUSTEE 74 0 69 2021-02-09
COYLE 74 0 61 2021-02-09
PITTSBURG 72 0 64 2021-02-09
CARNEY 70 1 64 2021-02-09
CORN 69 3 65 2021-02-09
COVINGTON 69 0 69 2021-02-09
CANADIAN 69 0 65 2021-02-09
DUSTIN 68 1 64 2021-02-09
LAMONT 68 1 64 2021-02-09
POCASSET 66 1 64 2021-02-09
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-09
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 59 2021-02-09
FARGO 65 0 64 2021-02-09
LONGDALE 63 0 57 2021-02-09
DRUMMOND 63 0 58 2021-02-09
ORLANDO 62 0 58 2021-02-09
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-09
MARBLE CITY 61 0 57 2021-02-09
DILL CITY 61 0 60 2021-02-09
NASH 60 1 55 2021-02-09
KAW CITY 60 1 56 2021-02-09
WAPANUCKA 59 1 49 2021-02-09
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-09
SAWYER 58 1 53 2021-02-09
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-09
CASTLE 57 0 47 2021-02-09
RANDLETT 57 1 54 2021-02-09
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-09
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-09
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-09
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-09
LANGLEY 56 0 50 2021-02-09
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-09
KENEFIC 54 1 49 2021-02-09
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-09
ALINE 52 2 46 2021-02-09
MARLAND 52 0 48 2021-02-09
CROWDER 52 0 49 2021-02-09
CALVIN 51 1 47 2021-02-09
INDIANOLA 51 0 47 2021-02-09
LEHIGH 50 0 48 2021-02-09
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-09
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-09
OKAY 50 1 44 2021-02-09
FAXON 50 0 47 2021-02-09
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-09
FAIRMONT 49 0 48 2021-02-09
WYNONA 48 2 46 2021-02-09
CARTER 47 0 43 2021-02-09
PRUE 47 1 44 2021-02-09
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-09
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-09
TALOGA 45 0 39 2021-02-09
FORGAN 45 1 41 2021-02-09
CARMEN 44 2 40 2021-02-09
RALSTON 44 1 42 2021-02-09
ACHILLE 44 0 40 2021-02-09
WAKITA 44 3 40 2021-02-09
HASTINGS 43 1 40 2021-02-09
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 41 2021-02-09
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-09
ROOSEVELT 42 0 36 2021-02-09
BURBANK 41 0 38 2021-02-09
SHARON 41 1 36 2021-02-09
COLONY 40 0 40 2021-02-09
BUTLER 40 0 38 2021-02-09
LANGSTON 39 1 35 2021-02-09
SPARKS 39 1 36 2021-02-09
FOSTER 39 0 39 2021-02-09
JET 38 0 38 2021-02-09
DEER CREEK 37 1 31 2021-02-09
GOLTRY 37 0 35 2021-02-09
GOLDSBY 36 0 33 2021-02-09
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-09
DEVOL 35 0 33 2021-02-09
ROCKY 35 0 33 2021-02-09
HARDESTY 35 0 33 2021-02-09
EAKLY 34 0 32 2021-02-09
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-09
FRANCIS 34 1 30 2021-02-09
OSAGE 33 0 33 2021-02-09
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-09
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-09
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-09
NICOMA PARK 30 1 27 2021-02-09
DAVIDSON 30 0 25 2021-02-09
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-09
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-09
WILLOW 29 0 27 2021-02-09
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-09
HUNTER 28 0 26 2021-02-09
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-09
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-09
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-09
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-09
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-09
FITZHUGH 26 0 26 2021-02-09
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-09
BRADLEY 24 1 21 2021-02-09
DISNEY 24 0 23 2021-02-09
HITCHCOCK 23 0 17 2021-02-09
DIBBLE 23 0 21 2021-02-09
MILLERTON 22 2 20 2021-02-09
BRAMAN 21 0 19 2021-02-09
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-09
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-09
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-09
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-09
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-09
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-09
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-09
CROMWELL 19 1 15 2021-02-09
ALDERSON 18 0 16 2021-02-09
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-09
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-09
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-09
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-09
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-09
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-09
PEORIA 11 0 10 2021-02-09
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-09
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-09
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-09
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-09
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-09
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-09
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-09
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-09
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-09
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-09
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-09
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-09
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-09
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-09
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-09
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-09
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-09
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-09
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-09
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-09
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-09
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-09
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-09
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-09
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-09
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-09
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-09
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-09
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-09
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-09
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-09
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-09

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 02.09.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 77701 633 72731 2021-02-09
TULSA 67459 629 62938 2021-02-09
CLEVELAND 27397 240 25313 2021-02-09
CANADIAN 15056 80 14260 2021-02-09
COMANCHE 11105 121 10038 2021-02-09
ROGERS 9582 108 8903 2021-02-09
MUSKOGEE 8838 86 8014 2021-02-09
PAYNE 8118 43 7658 2021-02-09
POTTAWATOMIE 7462 60 6980 2021-02-09
WAGONER 7346 73 6736 2021-02-09
GARFIELD 7252 63 6815 2021-02-09
CREEK 6172 103 5662 2021-02-09
BRYAN 5552 51 5090 2021-02-09
GRADY 5449 65 5081 2021-02-09
CARTER 5401 39 4878 2021-02-09
CHEROKEE 5218 38 4796 2021-02-09
LE FLORE 5072 42 4784 2021-02-09
KAY 4939 66 4588 2021-02-09
MCCLAIN 4870 43 4489 2021-02-09
PONTOTOC 4630 42 4278 2021-02-09
STEPHENS 4457 56 4168 2021-02-09
WASHINGTON 4446 79 4061 2021-02-09
OSAGE 4270 40 3950 2021-02-09
PITTSBURG 4267 32 3994 2021-02-09
DELAWARE 4209 59 3933 2021-02-09
CUSTER 3882 62 3671 2021-02-09
LOGAN 3763 26 3472 2021-02-09
MAYES 3760 34 3442 2021-02-09
CADDO 3692 51 3415 2021-02-09
SEQUOYAH 3684 28 3429 2021-02-09
MCCURTAIN 3613 59 3284 2021-02-09
OTTAWA 3510 38 3347 2021-02-09
OKMULGEE 3489 39 3270 2021-02-09
TEXAS 3362 22 3251 2021-02-09
GARVIN 3342 38 3107 2021-02-09
WOODWARD 3036 15 2930 2021-02-09
ADAIR 2982 20 2671 2021-02-09
LINCOLN 2929 48 2719 2021-02-09
JACKSON 2787 43 2607 2021-02-09
SEMINOLE 2668 29 2422 2021-02-09
BECKHAM 2589 33 2400 2021-02-09
KINGFISHER 1904 21 1809 2021-02-09
CRAIG 1857 10 1761 2021-02-09
MURRAY 1841 20 1671 2021-02-09
MCINTOSH 1822 32 1685 2021-02-09
MARSHALL 1779 12 1644 2021-02-09
OKFUSKEE 1721 18 1625 2021-02-09
ATOKA 1697 10 1613 2021-02-09
PAWNEE 1554 28 1425 2021-02-09
CHOCTAW 1493 13 1381 2021-02-09
LOVE 1390 8 1313 2021-02-09
NOBLE 1295 9 1189 2021-02-09
JOHNSTON 1226 17 1114 2021-02-09
HASKELL 1180 8 1093 2021-02-09
WOODS 1169 10 1120 2021-02-09
ALFALFA 1132 5 1081 2021-02-09
HUGHES 1112 16 1007 2021-02-09
NOWATA 1044 15 958 2021-02-09
WASHITA 1024 7 968 2021-02-09
BLAINE 964 7 857 2021-02-09
PUSHMATAHA 940 13 862 2021-02-09
MAJOR 921 5 876 2021-02-09
LATIMER 768 8 715 2021-02-09
KIOWA 750 13 690 2021-02-09
TILLMAN 723 14 668 2021-02-09
COAL 662 10 602 2021-02-09
JEFFERSON 657 7 615 2021-02-09
COTTON 619 13 550 2021-02-09
DEWEY 517 4 485 2021-02-09
GRANT 515 7 487 2021-02-09
GREER 483 16 440 2021-02-09
HARPER 396 3 383 2021-02-09
BEAVER 396 6 370 2021-02-09
ROGER MILLS 380 6 352 2021-02-09
ELLIS 341 1 326 2021-02-09
HARMON 277 1 241 2021-02-09
CIMARRON 123 1 115 2021-02-09
36 0 12 2021-02-09

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you