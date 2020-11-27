ENID, Okla. — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma over the Thanksgiving holiday, as the risk level for the virus in Garfield County rocketed to 132 daily new cases per average, shuttering in-person education for another two weeks at Enid Public Schools.
Four of the state's 24 deaths reported Friday were in Garfield County — two in Enid and two in Lahoma — and one was in Lamont in Grant County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The OSDH reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases in the state, with 113 of those in Garfield County on Friday. Health Department officials said earlier this week that Friday's numbers would represent reported data for Thursday, which was not shared due to the holiday. Saturday's information is expected to be Friday and Saturday data combined.
The 1.7% increase in the state took the cumulative cases to 187,567, with 23,894 of those active, a decrease of 423 since Wednesday, and 152,969 recovered, including 3,624 since Wednesday's OSDH report. There have been 1,704 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Friday were 14 men and 10 women, with 21 in the 65 and older age range, two in the 50-64 age range and one in the 36-49 age range, according to OSDH.
In addition to Garfield and Grant, counties of residents were five in Oklahoma, four in Tulsa, two in Custer and one each in Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Delaware, McCurtain, Muskogee and Washington.
OSDH reports in its weekly COVID-19 risk assessment Garfield County rose from an average of 72.5 new cases daily per 100,000 population to 132, an increase of 82%.
Enid Public Schools has adopted a policy that states more than 50 new cases per 100,000 population warrants going to a distance-learning model for at least another two weeks, which would put the next in-person classes on Dec. 14, the start of the last week of classes before Christmas break. The district confirmed the extension of distance learning on its website and through texts and phone calls to parents and guardians on Friday.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma had climbed to 11,708, with more than 1,600 currently in facilities across the state as of Wednesday. OSDH and local hospital officials reported they would not be sharing hospital information through the holiday weekend.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Friday also included 56 in Woodward, 13 each in Kingfisher and Major, seven each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Woods, five in Noble and two in Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 98,248 Oklahoma women and 89,168 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 151 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Friday were 3,369 in the 0-4 age group, 19,301 in the 5-17 age group, 62,147 in the 18-35 age group, 40,835 in the 36-49 age group, 35,190 in the 50-64 age group and 26,704 in the 65 and older age group. There were 21 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,704 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,377 have been 65 and older and 257 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 54 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 964, than women, 740, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 290 in Oklahoma; 264 in Tulsa; 125 in Cleveland; 63 in Rogers; 47 in Washington; 45 each in Creek and McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 in Comanche; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Muskogee; 30 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 in Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg; 20 in Okmulgee; 18 each in Bryan, Osage and Payne; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and McClain; 16 in Stephens; 14 each in Custer and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 each in Garvin and Texas; 11 in Seminole; 10 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Johnston, Murray and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.
Northwest Oklahoma
Garfield had 3,762 COVID-19 cases with 726 active and 2,999 recovered, as of Friday. Of those, 3,419 were in Enid, with 650 active and 2,734 recovered.
There have been 37 deaths, with the 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county numbers pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely share, are accurate, according to the OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 1,854 cases, 1,588 recovered, 259 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 865 cases, 731 recovered, 128 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 512 cases, 375 recovered, 136 active and one death from Alva;
• Noble with 493 cases, 330 recovered, 159 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 477 cases, 330 recovered, 145 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Alfalfa with 368 cases, 178 recovered and 190 active;
• Blaine with 366 cases, 283 recovered, 81 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Grant with 202 cases, 168 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,647 cases, with 1,362 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,728 cases, with 1,346 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 18 cases with six recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
