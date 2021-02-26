Weekly COVID-19 Risk Level Assessment 02/26/2021

ENID, Okla. — This week, fewer counties in the state are now at a lower risk of spreading COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to Friday's report, 48 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties were in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, down from 62 last week, and 29 counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level.

Of the entire Northwest Oklahoma region, nine counties, including Garfield, Grant, Alfalfa and Kingfisher, were reported in the moderate risk level, and nine counties, including Woodward, Woods, Blaine and Major, were in the low-risk level.

Garfield County's alert level was 32.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 867 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths, one of which was an Enid man, on Friday, according to OSDH.

The 0.2% increase brought the cumulative total to 423,023 with 13,336 active, a single-day decrease of 208, and 405,367 recovered, including 1,057 since Thursday’s report.

According to OSDH, two of today’s deaths occurred since Jan 1.

There have been 4,320 deaths in the state, just over 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 18 deaths statewide, 13 were in the 65 and older age group: one man and one woman in Carter County, two Oklahoma County women, one man each in Beckham, Garfield and Logan counties and one woman each in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Seminole and Tulsa counties.

Four of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, an Atoka County woman and one Comanche County man. The last deaths was an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,879 Friday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating three COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had six patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by seven for a total of 7,569, with 224 active and 7,268, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,689, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 211 active cases and 6,409 recovered.

Of the county’s 77 deaths, 69 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 68 deaths.

There have been 2,927 cases, with 2,793 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,672 cases, with 3,535 recovered and 31 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included three each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Kingfisher and two each in Major, Noble and Woodward. No cases were reported in Grant and Woods counties.

State update

There have been 223,847 Oklahoma women and 199,163 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 13 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 8,028 in the 0-4 age group, 47,582 in the 5-17 age group, 132,508 in the 18-35 age group, 91,456 in the 36-49 age group, 82,454 in the 50-64 age group and 60,969 in the 65 and older age group. There were 26 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,320 deaths in the state, 3,422 have been 65 and older and 702 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 161 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,465, than women, 1,855, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 729 in Oklahoma; 688 in Tulsa; 262 in Cleveland; 131 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 92 in Canadian; 85 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 77 in Garfield; 76 each in Kay and Pottawatomie; 71 in Grady; 67 in Custer; 66 in Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 57 in Carter; 56 in Caddo; 55 in Bryan; 54 in Lincoln; 46 each in Garvin, McClain and Payne; 45 each in Okmulgee, Ottawa and Pontotoc; 44 each in Jackson and Osage; 43 in Le Flore; 41 in Cherokee; 38 in Mayes; 37 in Beckham; 35 each in Pittsburg and Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Pawnee; 28 each in Logan and Sequoyah; 24 each in Adair and Texas; 23 in Kingfisher; 22 in Murray; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Greer, Hughes, Johnston and Woodward; 15 each in Kiowa and Nowata; 14 each in Coal and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 each in Atoka, Marshall and Noble; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Jefferson and Love; nine each in Haskell, Latimer, Major and Washita; eight in Blaine; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,078 cases, 2,990 recovered, 71 active and 17 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,975 cases, 1,899 recovered, 53 active and 23 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, six from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,343 cases, 1,275 recovered, 56 active and 12 deaths, including seven from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,153 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,147 cases, 1,130 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 992 cases, 949 recovered, 35 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.

• Major with 937 cases, 909 recovered, 19 active and nine deaths, six from Fairview, one from Cleo Springs and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 534 cases, 519 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 56 Friday, and 87 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.26.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 61297 573 58768 2021-02-26
TULSA 42115 453 40600 2021-02-26
EDMOND 16390 102 15879 2021-02-26
BROKEN ARROW 15546 137 15063 2021-02-26
NORMAN 13238 135 12655 2021-02-26
OTHER*** 9791 60 9417 2021-02-26
YUKON 8665 43 8419 2021-02-26
LAWTON 7828 105 7203 2021-02-26
ENID 6689 69 6409 2021-02-26
MOORE 6119 41 5817 2021-02-26
STILLWATER 5962 23 5799 2021-02-26
CLAREMORE 5678 81 5433 2021-02-26
OWASSO 5130 38 4985 2021-02-26
MUSKOGEE 5062 75 4684 2021-02-26
SHAWNEE 4829 55 4648 2021-02-26
ARDMORE 4278 36 4087 2021-02-26
ADA 4037 36 3846 2021-02-26
TAHLEQUAH 3811 29 3597 2021-02-26
BARTLESVILLE 3721 69 3505 2021-02-26
PONCA CITY 3709 43 3563 2021-02-26
DURANT 3464 30 3266 2021-02-26
BIXBY 3461 23 3374 2021-02-26
SAND SPRINGS 3137 38 3035 2021-02-26
MCALESTER 3046 25 2937 2021-02-26
DUNCAN 2952 39 2823 2021-02-26
SAPULPA 2925 44 2814 2021-02-26
JENKS 2858 18 2787 2021-02-26
MUSTANG 2598 23 2511 2021-02-26
GUYMON 2555 23 2480 2021-02-26
ALTUS 2409 41 2284 2021-02-26
EL RENO 2402 18 2320 2021-02-26
GUTHRIE 2367 21 2250 2021-02-26
CHICKASHA 2326 42 2209 2021-02-26
COLLINSVILLE 2278 14 2223 2021-02-26
CHOCTAW 2254 17 2174 2021-02-26
BLANCHARD 2133 13 2037 2021-02-26
STILWELL 2092 18 1949 2021-02-26
MIAMI 2049 25 1976 2021-02-26
BETHANY 1903 20 1829 2021-02-26
WOODWARD 1794 12 1723 2021-02-26
COWETA 1780 26 1715 2021-02-26
WEATHERFORD 1769 21 1717 2021-02-26
CLINTON 1698 43 1601 2021-02-26
ELK CITY 1665 21 1581 2021-02-26
SKIATOOK 1651 9 1603 2021-02-26
PRYOR CREEK 1575 18 1507 2021-02-26
TAFT 1573 3 1555 2021-02-26
GLENPOOL 1553 16 1505 2021-02-26
POTEAU 1534 14 1485 2021-02-26
GROVE 1520 35 1438 2021-02-26
OKMULGEE 1486 25 1425 2021-02-26
VINITA 1468 8 1411 2021-02-26
SALLISAW 1459 14 1387 2021-02-26
SEMINOLE 1454 19 1375 2021-02-26
TUTTLE 1443 11 1398 2021-02-26
WAGONER 1392 14 1316 2021-02-26
PURCELL 1386 19 1316 2021-02-26
BROKEN BOW 1360 29 1265 2021-02-26
ATOKA 1350 8 1308 2021-02-26
CUSHING 1346 13 1291 2021-02-26
ANADARKO 1336 21 1251 2021-02-26
NOBLE 1237 17 1167 2021-02-26
PAULS VALLEY 1235 18 1181 2021-02-26
SULPHUR 1220 13 1181 2021-02-26
IDABEL 1214 18 1138 2021-02-26
NEWCASTLE 1208 8 1167 2021-02-26
LEXINGTON 1190 14 1097 2021-02-26
TECUMSEH 1164 10 1123 2021-02-26
HARRAH 1159 12 1104 2021-02-26
FORT GIBSON 1136 12 1086 2021-02-26
PIEDMONT 1128 6 1086 2021-02-26
MCLOUD 1079 5 1040 2021-02-26
MADILL 1045 6 1022 2021-02-26
MULDROW 1030 4 984 2021-02-26
MARLOW 992 11 958 2021-02-26
ALVA 990 9 966 2021-02-26
JAY 985 11 951 2021-02-26
MARIETTA 958 8 924 2021-02-26
CHECOTAH 954 16 893 2021-02-26
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-26
HENRYETTA 910 13 874 2021-02-26
HUGO 905 10 852 2021-02-26
BRISTOW 897 24 849 2021-02-26
EUFAULA 877 16 801 2021-02-26
SAYRE 817 14 786 2021-02-26
KINGSTON 804 6 766 2021-02-26
HOMINY 798 2 778 2021-02-26
KINGFISHER 793 11 754 2021-02-26
CLEVELAND 757 12 731 2021-02-26
STIGLER 750 8 706 2021-02-26
OKEMAH 737 7 711 2021-02-26
MANNFORD 735 13 709 2021-02-26
CATOOSA 732 10 710 2021-02-26
HELENA 729 2 719 2021-02-26
ELGIN 723 8 692 2021-02-26
LOCUST GROVE 720 1 682 2021-02-26
LINDSAY 718 10 687 2021-02-26
CALERA 704 6 670 2021-02-26
PERRY 677 7 640 2021-02-26
WEWOKA 677 9 634 2021-02-26
INOLA 676 6 650 2021-02-26
HOLDENVILLE 675 11 628 2021-02-26
CHANDLER 675 16 635 2021-02-26
NOWATA 665 10 637 2021-02-26
HEAVENER 660 10 635 2021-02-26
MOUNDS 656 9 612 2021-02-26
SPIRO 652 1 636 2021-02-26
BLACKWELL 640 17 591 2021-02-26
CACHE 637 8 589 2021-02-26
HENNESSEY 631 6 617 2021-02-26
DAVIS 624 7 591 2021-02-26
SALINA 604 5 564 2021-02-26
AFTON 601 3 585 2021-02-26
SPERRY 594 2 580 2021-02-26
CHELSEA 590 9 570 2021-02-26
TISHOMINGO 588 8 561 2021-02-26
SPENCER 576 12 529 2021-02-26
WESTVILLE 565 4 545 2021-02-26
BOLEY 563 8 548 2021-02-26
JONES 560 6 530 2021-02-26
PERKINS 554 4 537 2021-02-26
WARR ACRES 552 1 535 2021-02-26
COMANCHE 542 14 517 2021-02-26
PRAGUE 528 6 513 2021-02-26
DEL CITY 524 9 485 2021-02-26
MIDWEST CITY 521 13 477 2021-02-26
ANTLERS 517 8 485 2021-02-26
WYNNEWOOD 511 4 473 2021-02-26
DEWEY 503 6 487 2021-02-26
FAIRVIEW 502 6 483 2021-02-26
PAWNEE 502 14 467 2021-02-26
HULBERT 499 4 476 2021-02-26
COALGATE 499 10 471 2021-02-26
VIAN 498 5 477 2021-02-26
OOLOGAH 489 4 471 2021-02-26
PAWHUSKA 487 8 459 2021-02-26
COLCORD 482 3 468 2021-02-26
WILBURTON 481 7 457 2021-02-26
ROLAND 478 1 466 2021-02-26
HASKELL 477 3 461 2021-02-26
CHOUTEAU 472 10 443 2021-02-26
HINTON 466 1 460 2021-02-26
APACHE 459 4 432 2021-02-26
MEEKER 458 19 432 2021-02-26
STRATFORD 435 4 421 2021-02-26
WISTER 434 2 417 2021-02-26
FREDERICK 431 10 406 2021-02-26
LONE GROVE 431 6 415 2021-02-26
NEWKIRK 426 3 410 2021-02-26
CARNEGIE 410 9 379 2021-02-26
WILSON 408 8 381 2021-02-26
TALIHINA 405 9 386 2021-02-26
WALTERS 403 3 374 2021-02-26
POCOLA 400 3 389 2021-02-26
STROUD 400 4 383 2021-02-26
BEGGS 396 4 384 2021-02-26
KANSAS 396 6 378 2021-02-26
NICHOLS HILLS 391 1 382 2021-02-26
WASHINGTON 387 4 370 2021-02-26
KONAWA 386 4 363 2021-02-26
WATONGA 385 1 368 2021-02-26
LUTHER 373 8 355 2021-02-26
MANGUM 363 12 340 2021-02-26
COLBERT 357 9 327 2021-02-26
TONKAWA 353 14 331 2021-02-26
HARTSHORNE 351 4 338 2021-02-26
VALLIANT 346 5 328 2021-02-26
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-26
MORRIS 333 3 328 2021-02-26
WELLSTON 332 4 320 2021-02-26
HOOKER 327 0 319 2021-02-26
HOBART 324 8 306 2021-02-26
FLETCHER 323 2 315 2021-02-26
WYANDOTTE 322 4 310 2021-02-26
NEW CORDELL 322 1 312 2021-02-26
COMMERCE 321 2 311 2021-02-26
MEAD 320 3 299 2021-02-26
CADDO 316 1 305 2021-02-26
GORE 314 4 293 2021-02-26
HEALDTON 313 5 286 2021-02-26
PORUM 303 3 291 2021-02-26
HOWE 302 0 297 2021-02-26
ELMORE CITY 300 3 284 2021-02-26
PORTER 297 6 281 2021-02-26
QUAPAW 297 9 277 2021-02-26
FAIRLAND 293 3 285 2021-02-26
WARNER 288 1 269 2021-02-26
DRUMRIGHT 287 7 265 2021-02-26
STONEWALL 283 2 271 2021-02-26
KIEFER 278 1 269 2021-02-26
ARCADIA 276 0 273 2021-02-26
BOKCHITO 272 2 260 2021-02-26
KELLYVILLE 269 3 255 2021-02-26
TALALA 268 3 260 2021-02-26
BARNSDALL 263 5 243 2021-02-26
WAURIKA 262 5 254 2021-02-26
ADAIR 261 3 247 2021-02-26
CRESCENT 259 3 250 2021-02-26
HOLLIS 258 3 238 2021-02-26
RINGLING 257 1 244 2021-02-26
ALLEN 254 3 237 2021-02-26
MAYSVILLE 252 8 232 2021-02-26
OKARCHE 243 4 229 2021-02-26
WAYNE 243 2 228 2021-02-26
EARLSBORO 240 2 228 2021-02-26
CASHION 239 0 233 2021-02-26
BOSWELL 238 1 227 2021-02-26
HYDRO 230 5 220 2021-02-26
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 222 2021-02-26
PADEN 228 2 219 2021-02-26
BLAIR 224 1 209 2021-02-26
WRIGHT CITY 224 2 201 2021-02-26
WATTS 224 1 218 2021-02-26
CAMERON 220 0 216 2021-02-26
FORT COBB 219 2 207 2021-02-26
YALE 216 5 203 2021-02-26
BEAVER 215 4 203 2021-02-26
HAWORTH 215 3 203 2021-02-26
MOORELAND 214 2 204 2021-02-26
ROFF 214 1 201 2021-02-26
WAUKOMIS 213 0 208 2021-02-26
MAUD 211 0 197 2021-02-26
PAOLI 209 2 204 2021-02-26
CHEROKEE 209 1 206 2021-02-26
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-02-26
KEOTA 207 0 203 2021-02-26
CEMENT 203 0 195 2021-02-26
GERONIMO 203 2 190 2021-02-26
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-02-26
OKEENE 198 0 195 2021-02-26
BINGER 197 10 181 2021-02-26
GLENCOE 195 2 184 2021-02-26
WETUMKA 194 3 180 2021-02-26
BOKOSHE 193 0 184 2021-02-26
TEXHOMA 190 0 189 2021-02-26
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-02-26
FAIRFAX 188 1 180 2021-02-26
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-02-26
JENNINGS 185 2 173 2021-02-26
RINGWOOD 184 0 183 2021-02-26
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-26
OCHELATA 179 3 172 2021-02-26
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-02-26
MORRISON 176 1 169 2021-02-26
WELCH 174 2 171 2021-02-26
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-26
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-26
CHEYENNE 171 2 163 2021-02-26
RED ROCK 170 2 159 2021-02-26
NINNEKAH 170 1 163 2021-02-26
GEARY 167 1 165 2021-02-26
MEDFORD 167 1 166 2021-02-26
OKTAHA 166 0 160 2021-02-26
RAMONA 166 4 159 2021-02-26
INDIAHOMA 164 1 157 2021-02-26
SEILING 160 2 154 2021-02-26
SHADY POINT 160 1 155 2021-02-26
FORT TOWSON 160 0 154 2021-02-26
BUFFALO 160 3 151 2021-02-26
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-02-26
WELEETKA 157 3 148 2021-02-26
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-02-26
SNYDER 154 5 144 2021-02-26
RED OAK 152 0 147 2021-02-26
CALUMET 152 0 152 2021-02-26
DEPEW 152 2 145 2021-02-26
GRACEMONT 151 3 144 2021-02-26
PANAMA 146 1 139 2021-02-26
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-02-26
CANTON 145 2 134 2021-02-26
COPAN 144 2 136 2021-02-26
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-02-26
BURNS FLAT 142 1 137 2021-02-26
KREBS 141 2 135 2021-02-26
TEMPLE 140 9 122 2021-02-26
TERLTON 139 1 133 2021-02-26
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-02-26
MILBURN 138 3 122 2021-02-26
WANETTE 137 0 133 2021-02-26
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-02-26
CLAYTON 135 1 128 2021-02-26
MANNSVILLE 134 1 127 2021-02-26
VICI 133 1 127 2021-02-26
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 125 2021-02-26
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-02-26
ARKOMA 131 1 128 2021-02-26
GRANITE 130 5 125 2021-02-26
KIOWA 127 2 122 2021-02-26
GARBER 127 1 125 2021-02-26
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-26
ALEX 125 4 114 2021-02-26
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-02-26
LAHOMA 123 5 117 2021-02-26
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 107 2021-02-26
TIPTON 122 3 115 2021-02-26
ASHER 121 0 117 2021-02-26
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-26
GRANDFIELD 120 1 113 2021-02-26
BOISE CITY 119 0 117 2021-02-26
CHATTANOOGA 118 2 112 2021-02-26
VELMA 113 2 111 2021-02-26
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-02-26
SOPER 111 1 104 2021-02-26
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-26
ERICK 111 1 107 2021-02-26
SENTINEL 110 1 105 2021-02-26
MULHALL 109 0 105 2021-02-26
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-02-26
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-26
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-26
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-26
MILL CREEK 106 0 103 2021-02-26
TUPELO 105 2 102 2021-02-26
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-02-26
DELAWARE 103 2 100 2021-02-26
SASAKWA 103 0 100 2021-02-26
WAYNOKA 102 0 98 2021-02-26
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-26
DOVER 99 2 95 2021-02-26
MCCURTAIN 98 1 93 2021-02-26
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 91 2021-02-26
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-02-26
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-26
AMBER 95 3 91 2021-02-26
GARVIN 93 0 88 2021-02-26
GANS 93 0 91 2021-02-26
VERDEN 92 1 89 2021-02-26
LOOKEBA 89 2 86 2021-02-26
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-26
SPRINGER 86 1 80 2021-02-26
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-02-26
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-02-26
STUART 82 0 79 2021-02-26
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-02-26
WANN 82 2 74 2021-02-26
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-02-26
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-02-26
RAVIA 80 2 75 2021-02-26
KINTA 79 0 74 2021-02-26
TRYON 79 0 75 2021-02-26
SAVANNA 78 0 77 2021-02-26
OLUSTEE 77 0 72 2021-02-26
RIPLEY 75 1 73 2021-02-26
PITTSBURG 74 1 73 2021-02-26
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-26
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-02-26
CORN 71 3 67 2021-02-26
CARNEY 71 2 68 2021-02-26
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-02-26
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-02-26
LAMONT 69 1 68 2021-02-26
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-02-26
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-02-26
ARNETT 67 0 66 2021-02-26
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-26
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-02-26
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-26
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-26
NASH 64 1 59 2021-02-26
DILL CITY 64 0 61 2021-02-26
ORLANDO 63 0 63 2021-02-26
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-02-26
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-02-26
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-02-26
BOYNTON 61 0 57 2021-02-26
SAWYER 61 1 58 2021-02-26
KETCHUM 61 1 57 2021-02-26
RANDLETT 60 1 57 2021-02-26
LENAPAH 60 0 56 2021-02-26
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-02-26
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-26
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-26
AMES 57 0 57 2021-02-26
REYDON 57 0 53 2021-02-26
KENEFIC 56 1 53 2021-02-26
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-26
WHITEFIELD 55 0 53 2021-02-26
CROWDER 55 0 52 2021-02-26
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-02-26
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-02-26
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-02-26
CALVIN 53 1 50 2021-02-26
OKAY 53 1 46 2021-02-26
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-26
LEHIGH 52 0 50 2021-02-26
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-26
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-26
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-26
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-26
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-26
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-02-26
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-26
CARTER 48 0 46 2021-02-26
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-02-26
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-02-26
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-26
WAKITA 47 3 43 2021-02-26
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-26
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 1 42 2021-02-26
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-02-26
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-26
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-26
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-02-26
BURBANK 43 0 42 2021-02-26
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-26
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-26
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-02-26
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-02-26
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-26
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-02-26
JET 39 0 39 2021-02-26
GOLTRY 39 0 37 2021-02-26
HARDESTY 39 0 38 2021-02-26
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-26
OSAGE 38 0 37 2021-02-26
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-02-26
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-02-26
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-02-26
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-26
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-02-26
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-02-26
FRANCIS 35 1 32 2021-02-26
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-26
BERNICE 35 0 34 2021-02-26
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-26
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-26
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-02-26
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-02-26
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-26
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-26
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-26
GOTEBO 30 0 29 2021-02-26
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-26
HUNTER 29 0 29 2021-02-26
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-26
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-26
KEYES 28 0 26 2021-02-26
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-26
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-26
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-26
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-26
MILLERTON 26 2 23 2021-02-26
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-02-26
HITCHCOCK 25 0 24 2021-02-26
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-26
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 21 2021-02-26
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-26
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-02-26
MARTHA 21 1 17 2021-02-26
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-26
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-26
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-26
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-26
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-26
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-26
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-26
WAINWRIGHT 18 0 14 2021-02-26
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-26
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-26
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-26
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-26
FANSHAWE 12 0 11 2021-02-26
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-26
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-26
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-26
VERA 8 0 8 2021-02-26
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-02-26
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-02-26
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-02-26
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-26
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-26
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-26
TATUMS 5 0 4 2021-02-26
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-26
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-26
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-26
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-26
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-26
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-26
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-26
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-26
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-26
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-26
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-26
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-26
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-26
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-26
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-26
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-26
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-26
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-26
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-26
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-26
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-26

Oklahoma per county 02.26.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 80429 729 77247 2021-02-26
TULSA 70719 688 68402 2021-02-26
CLEVELAND 28605 262 27253 2021-02-26
CANADIAN 15717 92 15228 2021-02-26
COMANCHE 11951 131 11195 2021-02-26
ROGERS 9863 114 9487 2021-02-26
MUSKOGEE 9083 96 8566 2021-02-26
PAYNE 8335 46 8082 2021-02-26
POTTAWATOMIE 7838 76 7537 2021-02-26
WAGONER 7673 80 7365 2021-02-26
GARFIELD 7569 77 7268 2021-02-26
CREEK 6506 112 6221 2021-02-26
BRYAN 5866 55 5527 2021-02-26
CARTER 5698 57 5421 2021-02-26
GRADY 5631 71 5408 2021-02-26
CHEROKEE 5405 41 5115 2021-02-26
LE FLORE 5305 43 5128 2021-02-26
KAY 5066 76 4838 2021-02-26
MCCLAIN 5015 46 4783 2021-02-26
PONTOTOC 4912 45 4674 2021-02-26
WASHINGTON 4744 85 4491 2021-02-26
STEPHENS 4661 66 4472 2021-02-26
OSAGE 4473 44 4297 2021-02-26
PITTSBURG 4402 35 4245 2021-02-26
DELAWARE 4359 61 4168 2021-02-26
MAYES 3994 38 3796 2021-02-26
CUSTER 3987 67 3831 2021-02-26
LOGAN 3965 28 3800 2021-02-26
SEQUOYAH 3910 28 3738 2021-02-26
CADDO 3799 56 3596 2021-02-26
MCCURTAIN 3786 64 3535 2021-02-26
OTTAWA 3616 45 3482 2021-02-26
OKMULGEE 3615 45 3484 2021-02-26
GARVIN 3458 46 3289 2021-02-26
TEXAS 3445 24 3345 2021-02-26
ADAIR 3093 24 2915 2021-02-26
WOODWARD 3078 17 2990 2021-02-26
LINCOLN 3022 54 2881 2021-02-26
JACKSON 2894 44 2734 2021-02-26
SEMINOLE 2749 35 2597 2021-02-26
BECKHAM 2681 37 2555 2021-02-26
KINGFISHER 1975 23 1899 2021-02-26
MCINTOSH 1921 32 1780 2021-02-26
MURRAY 1913 22 1831 2021-02-26
CRAIG 1888 11 1821 2021-02-26
MARSHALL 1859 12 1799 2021-02-26
ATOKA 1744 12 1693 2021-02-26
OKFUSKEE 1741 20 1681 2021-02-26
PAWNEE 1702 31 1620 2021-02-26
CHOCTAW 1544 13 1464 2021-02-26
LOVE 1422 10 1375 2021-02-26
NOBLE 1343 12 1275 2021-02-26
JOHNSTON 1328 17 1249 2021-02-26
HASKELL 1211 9 1149 2021-02-26
WOODS 1185 11 1153 2021-02-26
HUGHES 1155 17 1075 2021-02-26
ALFALFA 1147 5 1130 2021-02-26
NOWATA 1095 15 1044 2021-02-26
WASHITA 1052 9 1010 2021-02-26
BLAINE 992 8 949 2021-02-26
PUSHMATAHA 978 13 919 2021-02-26
MAJOR 937 9 909 2021-02-26
LATIMER 799 9 763 2021-02-26
KIOWA 788 15 735 2021-02-26
TILLMAN 748 14 704 2021-02-26
COAL 683 14 648 2021-02-26
JEFFERSON 672 10 646 2021-02-26
COTTON 649 13 597 2021-02-26
GRANT 534 7 519 2021-02-26
DEWEY 532 6 506 2021-02-26
GREER 529 17 501 2021-02-26
BEAVER 436 6 415 2021-02-26
HARPER 408 4 392 2021-02-26
ROGER MILLS 382 7 358 2021-02-26
ELLIS 348 3 335 2021-02-26
HARMON 288 3 268 2021-02-26
CIMARRON 175 1 169 2021-02-26
3 0 0 2021-02-26

