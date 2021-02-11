covid daily 2.11.21

ENID, Okla. — Four Northwest Oklahoma men — one from Enid and three from Fairview —  were among the 48 statewide COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state also saw 1,677 new cases, a 0.4% increase, Thursday, taking the total to 409,401, with 23,111 active, a single-day decrease of 546, and 382,342 recovered, including 2,175 since Wednesday's report.

There have been 3,948 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 48 deaths statewide, 41 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and five women in Tulsa County; two men and three women in Oklahoma County; two men and one woman in Cleveland County; three Major County men; one man each and one woman each in Coal, Creek and Pottawatomie counties; two Garvin County men; two women each in Muskogee and Wagoner counties; one man each in Beckham, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Noble, Ottawa, Roger Mills and Stephens counties; and one woman each in Carter, Lincoln and Mayes counties.

Seven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men in Garfield, Oklahoma and Seminole counties and women in Adair, Kay, Mayes, McCurtain and Payne counties.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,020 Thursday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating nine COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 15 patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by 38 for a total of 7,305, with 349 active and 6,891, or 94.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,452, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 328 active cases and 6,065 recovered.

Of the county’s 65 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber, Lahoma and Covington deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum. Deaths in Enid by ZIP code match the county numbers, according to OSDH.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included nine in Woodward, seven in Major, six in Kingfisher, two each in Grant and Woods and one in Noble. Blaine County reported no new cases, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case.

State update

There have been 216,707 Oklahoma women and 192,663 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 31 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,791 in the 0-4 age group, 46,038 in the 5-17 age group, 128,287 in the 18-35 age group, 88,502 in the 36-49 age group, 79,668 in the 50-64 age group and 59,068 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,948 deaths in the state, 3,135 have been 65 and older and 631 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 148 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,241, than women, 1,707, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 644 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa; 246 in Cleveland; 123 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 89 in Muskogee; 81 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 76 in Wagoner; 67 in Kay; 66 in Grady; 65 in Garfield; 63 each in Custer and Pottawatomie; 60 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 57 in Stephens; 52 in Caddo; 51 in Bryan; 49 in Lincoln; 44 in Payne; 43 each in Jackson and McClain; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 41 each in Carter, Garvin and Osage; 39 each Okmulgee and Ottawa; 38 in Cherokee; 35 in Mayes; 34 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 31 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 20 in Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 each in Coal and Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,043 cases, 2,939 recovered, 89 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,915 cases, 1,818 recovered, 76 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,302 cases, 1,208 recovered, 84 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,171 cases, 1,122 recovered, 39 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,131 cases, 1,089 recovered, 37 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 967 cases, 879 recovered, 81 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 928 cases, 877 recovered, 43 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 519 cases, 491 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,842 cases, with 2,655 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,526 cases, with 3,332 recovered and 25 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 37 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 57 Thursday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 02.11.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 59463 510 55818 2021-02-11
TULSA 40493 422 38011 2021-02-11
EDMOND 15944 91 15038 2021-02-11
BROKEN ARROW 15000 129 14012 2021-02-11
NORMAN 12879 127 12022 2021-02-11
OTHER*** 9198 54 8616 2021-02-11
YUKON 8377 35 7959 2021-02-11
LAWTON 7346 98 6540 2021-02-11
ENID 6452 59 6065 2021-02-11
MOORE 5903 39 5496 2021-02-11
STILLWATER 5841 22 5582 2021-02-11
CLAREMORE 5579 77 5193 2021-02-11
OWASSO 4976 35 4694 2021-02-11
MUSKOGEE 4946 69 4410 2021-02-11
SHAWNEE 4628 47 4354 2021-02-11
ARDMORE 4117 26 3737 2021-02-11
ADA 3898 35 3585 2021-02-11
TAHLEQUAH 3695 27 3421 2021-02-11
PONCA CITY 3660 36 3437 2021-02-11
BARTLESVILLE 3492 65 3216 2021-02-11
DURANT 3354 27 3069 2021-02-11
BIXBY 3299 22 3101 2021-02-11
SAND SPRINGS 3049 36 2855 2021-02-11
MCALESTER 2972 23 2813 2021-02-11
DUNCAN 2850 35 2643 2021-02-11
SAPULPA 2820 42 2599 2021-02-11
JENKS 2727 18 2546 2021-02-11
GUYMON 2520 21 2433 2021-02-11
MUSTANG 2491 21 2361 2021-02-11
ALTUS 2342 40 2193 2021-02-11
EL RENO 2340 17 2233 2021-02-11
CHICKASHA 2265 39 2098 2021-02-11
GUTHRIE 2254 20 2078 2021-02-11
COLLINSVILLE 2227 14 2084 2021-02-11
CHOCTAW 2194 16 2060 2021-02-11
BLANCHARD 2072 12 1911 2021-02-11
STILWELL 2047 17 1820 2021-02-11
MIAMI 2003 23 1906 2021-02-11
BETHANY 1823 18 1718 2021-02-11
WOODWARD 1762 10 1688 2021-02-11
COWETA 1743 26 1605 2021-02-11
WEATHERFORD 1731 21 1655 2021-02-11
CLINTON 1661 39 1554 2021-02-11
ELK CITY 1644 18 1506 2021-02-11
SKIATOOK 1617 8 1503 2021-02-11
TAFT 1568 3 1551 2021-02-11
POTEAU 1497 13 1421 2021-02-11
PRYOR CREEK 1495 17 1397 2021-02-11
GLENPOOL 1493 15 1377 2021-02-11
GROVE 1468 35 1380 2021-02-11
VINITA 1447 7 1377 2021-02-11
OKMULGEE 1443 22 1336 2021-02-11
SEMINOLE 1415 16 1298 2021-02-11
TUTTLE 1407 11 1332 2021-02-11
SALLISAW 1407 14 1313 2021-02-11
PURCELL 1368 18 1246 2021-02-11
WAGONER 1358 13 1259 2021-02-11
ATOKA 1318 7 1245 2021-02-11
CUSHING 1304 13 1229 2021-02-11
ANADARKO 1295 18 1183 2021-02-11
BROKEN BOW 1287 29 1165 2021-02-11
NOBLE 1204 16 1092 2021-02-11
PAULS VALLEY 1201 16 1130 2021-02-11
SULPHUR 1196 12 1092 2021-02-11
NEWCASTLE 1193 8 1117 2021-02-11
IDABEL 1192 15 1089 2021-02-11
LEXINGTON 1159 14 1038 2021-02-11
TECUMSEH 1126 7 1044 2021-02-11
HARRAH 1112 9 1016 2021-02-11
FORT GIBSON 1110 12 957 2021-02-11
PIEDMONT 1090 6 1031 2021-02-11
MCLOUD 1045 5 985 2021-02-11
MADILL 1020 6 965 2021-02-11
ALVA 979 8 939 2021-02-11
JAY 973 11 915 2021-02-11
MARLOW 962 10 910 2021-02-11
MARIETTA 941 6 889 2021-02-11
MULDROW 940 4 883 2021-02-11
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 921 2021-02-11
CHECOTAH 925 16 875 2021-02-11
HENRYETTA 897 11 845 2021-02-11
HUGO 890 10 820 2021-02-11
BRISTOW 848 21 799 2021-02-11
EUFAULA 848 16 773 2021-02-11
SAYRE 805 14 764 2021-02-11
KINGSTON 771 6 693 2021-02-11
HOMINY 770 2 732 2021-02-11
KINGFISHER 758 10 710 2021-02-11
STIGLER 734 8 680 2021-02-11
OKEMAH 730 6 689 2021-02-11
HELENA 722 2 709 2021-02-11
LINDSAY 710 9 672 2021-02-11
MANNFORD 708 12 654 2021-02-11
CATOOSA 707 10 671 2021-02-11
ELGIN 696 8 650 2021-02-11
LOCUST GROVE 681 0 603 2021-02-11
WEWOKA 669 8 606 2021-02-11
CLEVELAND 664 12 620 2021-02-11
CALERA 663 5 615 2021-02-11
HOLDENVILLE 657 10 601 2021-02-11
CHANDLER 657 15 602 2021-02-11
PERRY 648 5 589 2021-02-11
INOLA 646 6 616 2021-02-11
HEAVENER 645 10 613 2021-02-11
NOWATA 643 10 581 2021-02-11
BLACKWELL 626 16 568 2021-02-11
HENNESSEY 624 5 606 2021-02-11
MOUNDS 617 8 570 2021-02-11
SPIRO 615 1 594 2021-02-11
CACHE 602 7 550 2021-02-11
DAVIS 592 6 552 2021-02-11
AFTON 589 3 561 2021-02-11
CHELSEA 584 8 547 2021-02-11
SPERRY 578 2 546 2021-02-11
SALINA 574 4 501 2021-02-11
TISHOMINGO 574 8 534 2021-02-11
BOLEY 561 8 543 2021-02-11
SPENCER 554 11 504 2021-02-11
WESTVILLE 543 4 512 2021-02-11
JONES 542 4 505 2021-02-11
WARR ACRES 542 1 518 2021-02-11
PERKINS 538 4 505 2021-02-11
COMANCHE 535 10 497 2021-02-11
PRAGUE 517 6 498 2021-02-11
DEL CITY 510 7 462 2021-02-11
MIDWEST CITY 510 13 463 2021-02-11
ANTLERS 509 8 474 2021-02-11
FAIRVIEW 499 6 476 2021-02-11
PAWNEE 495 13 450 2021-02-11
VIAN 493 5 459 2021-02-11
COALGATE 490 9 445 2021-02-11
HULBERT 488 4 447 2021-02-11
WYNNEWOOD 485 4 442 2021-02-11
DEWEY 476 5 442 2021-02-11
OOLOGAH 475 3 449 2021-02-11
PAWHUSKA 470 8 442 2021-02-11
WILBURTON 467 6 439 2021-02-11
HASKELL 466 3 437 2021-02-11
COLCORD 463 3 443 2021-02-11
HINTON 461 1 450 2021-02-11
MEEKER 447 17 416 2021-02-11
APACHE 445 4 413 2021-02-11
ROLAND 442 1 418 2021-02-11
CHOUTEAU 434 9 405 2021-02-11
STRATFORD 427 3 408 2021-02-11
WISTER 424 2 393 2021-02-11
FREDERICK 424 10 395 2021-02-11
LONE GROVE 423 3 395 2021-02-11
NEWKIRK 414 3 378 2021-02-11
TALIHINA 399 9 375 2021-02-11
CARNEGIE 398 9 357 2021-02-11
STROUD 389 3 369 2021-02-11
WALTERS 387 3 350 2021-02-11
NICHOLS HILLS 384 1 367 2021-02-11
WILSON 383 6 343 2021-02-11
BEGGS 382 4 359 2021-02-11
KONAWA 380 4 350 2021-02-11
POCOLA 379 3 352 2021-02-11
WATONGA 378 1 340 2021-02-11
KANSAS 378 6 358 2021-02-11
WASHINGTON 377 3 352 2021-02-11
LUTHER 362 6 321 2021-02-11
TONKAWA 347 12 324 2021-02-11
HARTSHORNE 344 4 315 2021-02-11
MANGUM 342 12 291 2021-02-11
MINCO 340 0 331 2021-02-11
COLBERT 336 9 301 2021-02-11
VALLIANT 334 5 310 2021-02-11
MORRIS 332 2 313 2021-02-11
WELLSTON 325 4 310 2021-02-11
HOOKER 321 0 307 2021-02-11
FLETCHER 319 2 290 2021-02-11
NEW CORDELL 316 0 295 2021-02-11
HOBART 315 7 289 2021-02-11
WYANDOTTE 314 3 298 2021-02-11
COMMERCE 311 2 303 2021-02-11
GORE 310 4 285 2021-02-11
CADDO 310 1 292 2021-02-11
PORUM 299 2 274 2021-02-11
MEAD 298 3 273 2021-02-11
HOWE 295 0 284 2021-02-11
HEALDTON 294 4 265 2021-02-11
ELMORE CITY 291 3 270 2021-02-11
QUAPAW 290 7 278 2021-02-11
PORTER 288 6 271 2021-02-11
WARNER 283 1 261 2021-02-11
FAIRLAND 282 1 273 2021-02-11
ARCADIA 274 0 266 2021-02-11
STONEWALL 273 2 241 2021-02-11
KIEFER 272 1 246 2021-02-11
TALALA 266 3 254 2021-02-11
BOKCHITO 263 2 241 2021-02-11
DRUMRIGHT 263 6 228 2021-02-11
KELLYVILLE 259 3 248 2021-02-11
WAURIKA 258 3 247 2021-02-11
ADAIR 258 3 241 2021-02-11
RINGLING 251 1 227 2021-02-11
CRESCENT 250 2 236 2021-02-11
HOLLIS 247 1 217 2021-02-11
BARNSDALL 247 4 225 2021-02-11
MAYSVILLE 245 7 223 2021-02-11
WAYNE 240 2 224 2021-02-11
ALLEN 240 2 225 2021-02-11
CASHION 236 0 222 2021-02-11
EARLSBORO 234 0 221 2021-02-11
OKARCHE 232 4 220 2021-02-11
BOSWELL 231 1 215 2021-02-11
RUSH SPRINGS 226 3 210 2021-02-11
PADEN 226 1 216 2021-02-11
HYDRO 225 4 208 2021-02-11
BLAIR 220 1 203 2021-02-11
WRIGHT CITY 215 1 191 2021-02-11
FORT COBB 213 2 199 2021-02-11
YALE 211 4 182 2021-02-11
MOORELAND 211 2 193 2021-02-11
WAUKOMIS 209 0 203 2021-02-11
CAMERON 209 0 198 2021-02-11
CHEROKEE 208 1 189 2021-02-11
HAWORTH 207 3 187 2021-02-11
LAVERNE 206 1 196 2021-02-11
WATTS 205 0 189 2021-02-11
ROFF 205 1 182 2021-02-11
PAOLI 203 2 181 2021-02-11
BEAVER 201 4 190 2021-02-11
BILLINGS 201 1 196 2021-02-11
KEOTA 200 0 195 2021-02-11
GERONIMO 198 2 180 2021-02-11
MAUD 198 0 171 2021-02-11
BINGER 196 10 179 2021-02-11
CEMENT 195 0 181 2021-02-11
OKEENE 191 0 184 2021-02-11
WETUMKA 188 3 170 2021-02-11
BIG CABIN 187 2 176 2021-02-11
GLENCOE 185 2 167 2021-02-11
QUINTON 184 1 165 2021-02-11
TEXHOMA 183 0 179 2021-02-11
BOKOSHE 182 0 167 2021-02-11
RINGWOOD 181 0 168 2021-02-11
CYRIL 180 2 167 2021-02-11
OCHELATA 177 3 166 2021-02-11
ARAPAHO 175 4 162 2021-02-11
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-11
MORRISON 173 1 164 2021-02-11
JENNINGS 173 1 157 2021-02-11
WELCH 172 2 165 2021-02-11
SHATTUCK 172 1 165 2021-02-11
CHEYENNE 170 2 160 2021-02-11
FAIRFAX 170 1 157 2021-02-11
NINNEKAH 167 1 153 2021-02-11
GEARY 166 1 148 2021-02-11
RED ROCK 165 2 154 2021-02-11
OKTAHA 165 0 153 2021-02-11
INDIAHOMA 162 1 146 2021-02-11
MEDFORD 162 1 159 2021-02-11
RAMONA 160 4 147 2021-02-11
GOODWELL 157 1 152 2021-02-11
BUFFALO 156 2 151 2021-02-11
FORT TOWSON 155 0 143 2021-02-11
SEILING 155 2 149 2021-02-11
WELEETKA 154 3 140 2021-02-11
THACKERVILLE 154 1 152 2021-02-11
SHADY POINT 153 1 146 2021-02-11
CALUMET 151 0 150 2021-02-11
GRACEMONT 149 2 138 2021-02-11
SNYDER 147 5 131 2021-02-11
BENNINGTON 145 2 131 2021-02-11
RED OAK 145 0 128 2021-02-11
DEPEW 143 2 136 2021-02-11
UNION CITY 142 1 137 2021-02-11
CANTON 140 2 128 2021-02-11
COPAN 140 1 133 2021-02-11
PANAMA 139 1 134 2021-02-11
BURNS FLAT 139 1 132 2021-02-11
KREBS 137 2 127 2021-02-11
POND CREEK 137 0 132 2021-02-11
BLUEJACKET 135 1 131 2021-02-11
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-11
MANNSVILLE 132 1 118 2021-02-11
CLAYTON 132 1 123 2021-02-11
WANETTE 131 0 123 2021-02-11
CANUTE 130 0 119 2021-02-11
MILBURN 129 3 114 2021-02-11
WEBBERS FALLS 129 0 115 2021-02-11
GRANITE 127 4 118 2021-02-11
VICI 127 0 120 2021-02-11
ARKOMA 126 1 117 2021-02-11
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-11
KIOWA 126 2 114 2021-02-11
HAMMON 124 2 114 2021-02-11
TERLTON 123 1 114 2021-02-11
LAHOMA 122 5 115 2021-02-11
ALEX 122 2 112 2021-02-11
SPAVINAW 122 1 105 2021-02-11
LEEDEY 121 4 113 2021-02-11
TIPTON 119 3 110 2021-02-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 106 2021-02-11
ASHER 118 0 102 2021-02-11
CHATTANOOGA 113 2 105 2021-02-11
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-11
VELMA 112 2 107 2021-02-11
DAVENPORT 111 0 106 2021-02-11
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-11
ERICK 111 1 102 2021-02-11
CANEY 107 1 102 2021-02-11
SOPER 107 1 96 2021-02-11
MULHALL 107 0 101 2021-02-11
SENTINEL 107 1 100 2021-02-11
RYAN 107 0 102 2021-02-11
OAKS 106 2 97 2021-02-11
AGRA 106 1 98 2021-02-11
TUPELO 100 1 93 2021-02-11
BRAGGS 100 1 95 2021-02-11
WAYNOKA 99 0 96 2021-02-11
DELAWARE 99 2 94 2021-02-11
SASAKWA 98 0 91 2021-02-11
TYRONE 98 0 90 2021-02-11
MCCURTAIN 97 1 90 2021-02-11
DOVER 97 2 92 2021-02-11
BYARS 96 1 93 2021-02-11
OILTON 95 3 84 2021-02-11
MILL CREEK 91 0 81 2021-02-11
AMBER 90 3 85 2021-02-11
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 85 2021-02-11
GARVIN 89 0 82 2021-02-11
LOOKEBA 89 2 84 2021-02-11
GANS 87 0 77 2021-02-11
VERDEN 87 1 84 2021-02-11
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-11
SPRINGER 83 1 78 2021-02-11
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-11
STERLING 82 1 75 2021-02-11
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-11
CUSTER CITY 80 0 77 2021-02-11
STUART 79 0 65 2021-02-11
RAVIA 79 2 72 2021-02-11
RATTAN 79 1 63 2021-02-11
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-11
KINTA 77 0 67 2021-02-11
WANN 77 2 71 2021-02-11
TRYON 76 0 66 2021-02-11
SAVANNA 75 0 71 2021-02-11
RIPLEY 75 1 72 2021-02-11
COYLE 74 0 64 2021-02-11
OLUSTEE 74 0 70 2021-02-11
PITTSBURG 73 0 67 2021-02-11
CARNEY 71 1 64 2021-02-11
CANADIAN 70 0 65 2021-02-11
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-11
COVINGTON 69 1 68 2021-02-11
CORN 69 3 65 2021-02-11
LAMONT 68 1 65 2021-02-11
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 63 2021-02-11
FARGO 67 0 64 2021-02-11
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-11
POCASSET 66 1 64 2021-02-11
DRUMMOND 64 0 59 2021-02-11
LONGDALE 63 0 58 2021-02-11
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-11
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-11
ORLANDO 62 0 60 2021-02-11
WAPANUCKA 62 1 53 2021-02-11
MARBLE CITY 61 0 57 2021-02-11
DILL CITY 61 0 60 2021-02-11
KAW CITY 60 1 58 2021-02-11
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-11
SAWYER 59 1 54 2021-02-11
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-11
RANDLETT 57 1 54 2021-02-11
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-11
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-11
CASTLE 57 0 48 2021-02-11
LANGLEY 56 0 51 2021-02-11
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-11
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-11
KENEFIC 55 1 50 2021-02-11
LENAPAH 55 0 54 2021-02-11
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-11
MARLAND 52 1 47 2021-02-11
ALINE 52 2 46 2021-02-11
CALVIN 52 1 48 2021-02-11
CROWDER 52 0 49 2021-02-11
INDIANOLA 51 0 47 2021-02-11
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-11
FAXON 50 0 48 2021-02-11
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-11
FAIRMONT 50 0 48 2021-02-11
OKAY 50 1 44 2021-02-11
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-11
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-11
WYNONA 48 2 46 2021-02-11
CARTER 47 0 44 2021-02-11
GAGE 47 0 42 2021-02-11
PRUE 47 1 46 2021-02-11
FORGAN 46 1 42 2021-02-11
ACHILLE 46 0 40 2021-02-11
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-11
TALOGA 45 0 41 2021-02-11
WAKITA 44 3 40 2021-02-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-11
RALSTON 44 1 42 2021-02-11
CARMEN 44 2 40 2021-02-11
HASTINGS 43 1 42 2021-02-11
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-11
ROOSEVELT 42 0 37 2021-02-11
BURBANK 42 0 40 2021-02-11
SHARON 42 1 36 2021-02-11
LANGSTON 40 1 35 2021-02-11
COLONY 40 0 40 2021-02-11
BUTLER 40 0 38 2021-02-11
SPARKS 39 1 36 2021-02-11
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-11
DEER CREEK 38 1 31 2021-02-11
JET 38 0 38 2021-02-11
GOLTRY 37 0 35 2021-02-11
GOLDSBY 36 0 33 2021-02-11
ROCKY 36 0 33 2021-02-11
HARDESTY 36 0 33 2021-02-11
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-11
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-11
DEVOL 35 0 33 2021-02-11
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-11
OSAGE 34 0 33 2021-02-11
FRANCIS 34 1 30 2021-02-11
HANNA 33 0 31 2021-02-11
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-11
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-11
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-11
NICOMA PARK 31 1 27 2021-02-11
DAVIDSON 30 0 26 2021-02-11
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-11
FITZHUGH 29 0 27 2021-02-11
BURLINGTON 29 0 29 2021-02-11
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-11
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-11
HUNTER 28 0 26 2021-02-11
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-11
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-11
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-11
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-11
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-11
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-11
DISNEY 24 0 23 2021-02-11
HITCHCOCK 23 0 18 2021-02-11
DIBBLE 23 0 21 2021-02-11
MILLERTON 22 2 20 2021-02-11
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-11
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-11
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-11
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-11
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-11
BROMIDE 20 1 17 2021-02-11
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-11
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-11
CROMWELL 19 1 16 2021-02-11
ALDERSON 18 0 16 2021-02-11
MARTHA 17 1 14 2021-02-11
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-11
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-11
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-11
PEORIA 11 0 10 2021-02-11
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-11
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-11
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-11
THE VILLAGE 7 0 6 2021-02-11
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-11
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-11
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-11
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-11
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-11
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-11
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-11
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-11
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-11
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-11
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-11
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-11
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-11
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-11
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-11
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-11
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-11
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-11
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-11
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-11
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-11
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-11
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-11
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-11
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-11
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-11
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-11
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-11
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-11

Oklahoma per county 02.11.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 78215 644 73538 2021-02-11
TULSA 67930 644 63745 2021-02-11
CLEVELAND 27584 246 25599 2021-02-11
CANADIAN 15192 81 14434 2021-02-11
COMANCHE 11317 123 10295 2021-02-11
ROGERS 9631 108 9007 2021-02-11
MUSKOGEE 8915 89 8119 2021-02-11
PAYNE 8146 44 7736 2021-02-11
POTTAWATOMIE 7534 63 7057 2021-02-11
WAGONER 7416 76 6848 2021-02-11
GARFIELD 7305 65 6891 2021-02-11
CREEK 6235 106 5754 2021-02-11
BRYAN 5634 51 5161 2021-02-11
GRADY 5488 66 5139 2021-02-11
CARTER 5466 41 4967 2021-02-11
CHEROKEE 5256 38 4845 2021-02-11
LE FLORE 5124 42 4835 2021-02-11
KAY 4984 67 4648 2021-02-11
MCCLAIN 4916 43 4543 2021-02-11
PONTOTOC 4737 42 4347 2021-02-11
STEPHENS 4523 57 4222 2021-02-11
WASHINGTON 4474 79 4131 2021-02-11
OSAGE 4303 41 4020 2021-02-11
PITTSBURG 4297 32 4031 2021-02-11
DELAWARE 4229 59 3965 2021-02-11
CUSTER 3905 63 3695 2021-02-11
LOGAN 3814 26 3534 2021-02-11
MAYES 3795 35 3487 2021-02-11
CADDO 3714 52 3449 2021-02-11
SEQUOYAH 3714 28 3476 2021-02-11
MCCURTAIN 3647 60 3318 2021-02-11
OTTAWA 3526 39 3367 2021-02-11
OKMULGEE 3520 39 3302 2021-02-11
TEXAS 3384 22 3259 2021-02-11
GARVIN 3369 41 3143 2021-02-11
WOODWARD 3043 15 2939 2021-02-11
ADAIR 3006 21 2721 2021-02-11
LINCOLN 2947 49 2744 2021-02-11
JACKSON 2810 43 2624 2021-02-11
SEMINOLE 2690 31 2453 2021-02-11
BECKHAM 2647 34 2452 2021-02-11
KINGFISHER 1915 21 1818 2021-02-11
CRAIG 1862 10 1776 2021-02-11
MCINTOSH 1861 32 1733 2021-02-11
MURRAY 1853 20 1697 2021-02-11
MARSHALL 1802 12 1668 2021-02-11
OKFUSKEE 1726 18 1636 2021-02-11
ATOKA 1710 10 1622 2021-02-11
PAWNEE 1575 28 1454 2021-02-11
CHOCTAW 1508 13 1394 2021-02-11
LOVE 1399 8 1327 2021-02-11
NOBLE 1302 10 1208 2021-02-11
JOHNSTON 1272 17 1154 2021-02-11
HASKELL 1184 9 1102 2021-02-11
WOODS 1171 10 1122 2021-02-11
ALFALFA 1131 5 1089 2021-02-11
HUGHES 1122 16 1019 2021-02-11
NOWATA 1048 15 965 2021-02-11
WASHITA 1033 7 973 2021-02-11
BLAINE 967 7 879 2021-02-11
PUSHMATAHA 951 13 873 2021-02-11
MAJOR 928 8 877 2021-02-11
LATIMER 777 8 726 2021-02-11
KIOWA 765 13 700 2021-02-11
TILLMAN 729 14 674 2021-02-11
COAL 669 12 606 2021-02-11
JEFFERSON 659 7 621 2021-02-11
COTTON 621 13 560 2021-02-11
DEWEY 520 5 489 2021-02-11
GRANT 519 7 491 2021-02-11
GREER 505 16 444 2021-02-11
HARPER 401 3 384 2021-02-11
BEAVER 398 6 375 2021-02-11
ROGER MILLS 380 7 353 2021-02-11
ELLIS 343 1 327 2021-02-11
HARMON 277 1 246 2021-02-11
CIMARRON 123 1 116 2021-02-11
13 0 4 2021-02-11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you