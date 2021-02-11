ENID, Okla. — Four Northwest Oklahoma men — one from Enid and three from Fairview — were among the 48 statewide COVID-19-related deaths reported Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state also saw 1,677 new cases, a 0.4% increase, Thursday, taking the total to 409,401, with 23,111 active, a single-day decrease of 546, and 382,342 recovered, including 2,175 since Wednesday's report.
There have been 3,948 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 48 deaths statewide, 41 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and five women in Tulsa County; two men and three women in Oklahoma County; two men and one woman in Cleveland County; three Major County men; one man each and one woman each in Coal, Creek and Pottawatomie counties; two Garvin County men; two women each in Muskogee and Wagoner counties; one man each in Beckham, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Noble, Ottawa, Roger Mills and Stephens counties; and one woman each in Carter, Lincoln and Mayes counties.
Seven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: men in Garfield, Oklahoma and Seminole counties and women in Adair, Kay, Mayes, McCurtain and Payne counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,020 Thursday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating nine COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 15 patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by 38 for a total of 7,305, with 349 active and 6,891, or 94.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,452, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 328 active cases and 6,065 recovered.
Of the county’s 65 deaths, 59 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber, Lahoma and Covington deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum. Deaths in Enid by ZIP code match the county numbers, according to OSDH.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included nine in Woodward, seven in Major, six in Kingfisher, two each in Grant and Woods and one in Noble. Blaine County reported no new cases, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case.
State update
There have been 216,707 Oklahoma women and 192,663 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 31 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,791 in the 0-4 age group, 46,038 in the 5-17 age group, 128,287 in the 18-35 age group, 88,502 in the 36-49 age group, 79,668 in the 50-64 age group and 59,068 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,948 deaths in the state, 3,135 have been 65 and older and 631 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.7% of the total. There have been 148 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,241, than women, 1,707, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 644 each in Oklahoma and Tulsa; 246 in Cleveland; 123 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 106 in Creek; 89 in Muskogee; 81 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 76 in Wagoner; 67 in Kay; 66 in Grady; 65 in Garfield; 63 each in Custer and Pottawatomie; 60 in McCurtain; 59 in Delaware; 57 in Stephens; 52 in Caddo; 51 in Bryan; 49 in Lincoln; 44 in Payne; 43 each in Jackson and McClain; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 41 each in Carter, Garvin and Osage; 39 each Okmulgee and Ottawa; 38 in Cherokee; 35 in Mayes; 34 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 31 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 20 in Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 each in Coal and Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; nine in Haskell; eight each in Latimer, Love and Major; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson, Roger Mills and Washita; six in Beaver; five each in Alfalfa and Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,043 cases, 2,939 recovered, 89 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,915 cases, 1,818 recovered, 76 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,302 cases, 1,208 recovered, 84 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,171 cases, 1,122 recovered, 39 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,131 cases, 1,089 recovered, 37 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 967 cases, 879 recovered, 81 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 928 cases, 877 recovered, 43 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 519 cases, 491 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,842 cases, with 2,655 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,526 cases, with 3,332 recovered and 25 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 37 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 57 Thursday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
