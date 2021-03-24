covid daily 3.24.21

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents and residents from Hennessey and Perry are among the 149 COVID-19-related deaths from the past week as reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,727 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, a decrease of one since Tuesday.

The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,850 confirmed deaths, an increase of 149 since last week.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 501 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 436,135.

On its website, OSDH shows 435,655 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 435,449 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,906 active, a decrease of 731 in the past week, and 419,693 recovered, including 3,637 in the past week.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,350 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 292 currently are hospitalized, with 84 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Tuesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had two patients and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 16 in the past week for a total of 7,672, with 155 active and 7,433, or 96.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,786, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 145 active cases and 6,565 recovered.

Of the county’s 84 deaths, 76 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 73 deaths.

There have been 2,978 cases, with 2,858 recovered and 40 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,717 cases, with 3,622 recovered and 35 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 cases with 40 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties include 14 in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, five in Woodward, four each in Grant and Woods and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major.

Download PDF county risk levels 3.23.21

Risk Level System

Oklahoma is seeing more green this week.

This week, 12 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 59 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and six are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were 15 counties in the moderate risk level, 61 in the low risk level and one in the new normal risk level.

The six “green” counties are Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, Kiowa, Latimer and Okfuskee.

Download PDF regional county risk levels 3.23.21

Only one county, Beckham, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.1% of beds are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week as they were last week, according to OSDH.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 3.24.21

Weekly Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, both COVID-19 cases and deaths saw a decrease in the past week from the previous week.

From March 14-20, 2,656 cases were reported, a 26.9% decrease from the week before, March 7-13. There were 62 deaths reported in the newest time frame, a 28,7% decrease.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.7% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 24,936, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 14-20 were at 240, down 30 from the week before, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also the same as last week.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.7% of nearly 3,711,449 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1.1%.

From March 16-22, 163,757 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, up by 63,379 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,423,334.

In Garfield County, 27.2% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 63%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 16% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 48.1% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,119 cases, 3,039 recovered, 60 active and 20 deaths, 13 from Woodward, four from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,018 cases, 1,953 recovered, 38 active and 27 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, nine from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,369 cases, 1,305 recovered, 49 active and 15 deaths, including nine from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,196 cases, 1,170 recovered, 15 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,151 cases, 1,137 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,013 cases, 973 recovered, 32 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 949 cases, 917 recovered, 20 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 547 cases, 530 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 03.24.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 83161 821 80258 2021-03-24
TULSA 72378 774 70457 2021-03-24
CLEVELAND 29546 292 28301 2021-03-24
CANADIAN 16337 102 15921 2021-03-24
COMANCHE 12821 148 12178 2021-03-24
ROGERS 10147 127 9774 2021-03-24
MUSKOGEE 9214 113 8711 2021-03-24
PAYNE 8531 51 8327 2021-03-24
POTTAWATOMIE 8082 84 7836 2021-03-24
WAGONER 7826 91 7587 2021-03-24
GARFIELD 7672 84 7433 2021-03-24
CREEK 6725 122 6467 2021-03-24
BRYAN 6020 58 5746 2021-03-24
CARTER 5884 65 5669 2021-03-24
GRADY 5778 85 5568 2021-03-24
CHEROKEE 5521 46 5254 2021-03-24
LE FLORE 5486 47 5342 2021-03-24
KAY 5209 85 4989 2021-03-24
MCCLAIN 5127 54 4910 2021-03-24
PONTOTOC 5019 49 4820 2021-03-24
WASHINGTON 4992 94 4780 2021-03-24
STEPHENS 4747 72 4590 2021-03-24
PITTSBURG 4568 45 4406 2021-03-24
OSAGE 4552 56 4411 2021-03-24
DELAWARE 4502 64 4328 2021-03-24
LOGAN 4109 34 3927 2021-03-24
MAYES 4102 40 3928 2021-03-24
CUSTER 4053 73 3907 2021-03-24
SEQUOYAH 4030 34 3882 2021-03-24
CADDO 3901 61 3702 2021-03-24
MCCURTAIN 3876 70 3625 2021-03-24
OTTAWA 3735 51 3611 2021-03-24
OKMULGEE 3666 53 3530 2021-03-24
GARVIN 3521 55 3377 2021-03-24
TEXAS 3479 27 3390 2021-03-24
ADAIR 3151 26 2992 2021-03-24
LINCOLN 3138 58 3007 2021-03-24
WOODWARD 3119 20 3039 2021-03-24
JACKSON 2999 47 2863 2021-03-24
BECKHAM 2843 39 2702 2021-03-24
SEMINOLE 2803 43 2659 2021-03-24
KINGFISHER 2018 27 1953 2021-03-24
MCINTOSH 1960 39 1836 2021-03-24
MURRAY 1954 23 1885 2021-03-24
MARSHALL 1947 13 1895 2021-03-24
CRAIG 1932 11 1866 2021-03-24
ATOKA 1838 15 1778 2021-03-24
OKFUSKEE 1774 21 1716 2021-03-24
PAWNEE 1747 34 1676 2021-03-24
CHOCTAW 1598 16 1514 2021-03-24
LOVE 1450 13 1408 2021-03-24
NOBLE 1369 15 1305 2021-03-24
JOHNSTON 1357 20 1281 2021-03-24
HASKELL 1238 11 1180 2021-03-24
HUGHES 1196 19 1124 2021-03-24
WOODS 1196 11 1170 2021-03-24
ALFALFA 1151 5 1137 2021-03-24
NOWATA 1123 16 1086 2021-03-24
WASHITA 1064 9 1025 2021-03-24
BLAINE 1013 8 973 2021-03-24
PUSHMATAHA 1003 14 950 2021-03-24
MAJOR 949 12 917 2021-03-24
LATIMER 828 10 801 2021-03-24
KIOWA 804 16 756 2021-03-24
TILLMAN 772 16 731 2021-03-24
COAL 687 14 657 2021-03-24
JEFFERSON 679 12 652 2021-03-24
COTTON 662 14 616 2021-03-24
GREER 570 17 531 2021-03-24
GRANT 547 7 530 2021-03-24
DEWEY 540 6 523 2021-03-24
BEAVER 455 6 436 2021-03-24
HARPER 409 4 397 2021-03-24
ROGER MILLS 386 9 362 2021-03-24
ELLIS 353 3 341 2021-03-24
HARMON 302 3 279 2021-03-24
CIMARRON 203 1 197 2021-03-24
5 0 5 2021-03-24

Oklahoma per county 03.24.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 83161 821 80258 2021-03-24
TULSA 72378 774 70457 2021-03-24
CLEVELAND 29546 292 28301 2021-03-24
CANADIAN 16337 102 15921 2021-03-24
COMANCHE 12821 148 12178 2021-03-24
ROGERS 10147 127 9774 2021-03-24
MUSKOGEE 9214 113 8711 2021-03-24
PAYNE 8531 51 8327 2021-03-24
POTTAWATOMIE 8082 84 7836 2021-03-24
WAGONER 7826 91 7587 2021-03-24
GARFIELD 7672 84 7433 2021-03-24
CREEK 6725 122 6467 2021-03-24
BRYAN 6020 58 5746 2021-03-24
CARTER 5884 65 5669 2021-03-24
GRADY 5778 85 5568 2021-03-24
CHEROKEE 5521 46 5254 2021-03-24
LE FLORE 5486 47 5342 2021-03-24
KAY 5209 85 4989 2021-03-24
MCCLAIN 5127 54 4910 2021-03-24
PONTOTOC 5019 49 4820 2021-03-24
WASHINGTON 4992 94 4780 2021-03-24
STEPHENS 4747 72 4590 2021-03-24
PITTSBURG 4568 45 4406 2021-03-24
OSAGE 4552 56 4411 2021-03-24
DELAWARE 4502 64 4328 2021-03-24
LOGAN 4109 34 3927 2021-03-24
MAYES 4102 40 3928 2021-03-24
CUSTER 4053 73 3907 2021-03-24
SEQUOYAH 4030 34 3882 2021-03-24
CADDO 3901 61 3702 2021-03-24
MCCURTAIN 3876 70 3625 2021-03-24
OTTAWA 3735 51 3611 2021-03-24
OKMULGEE 3666 53 3530 2021-03-24
GARVIN 3521 55 3377 2021-03-24
TEXAS 3479 27 3390 2021-03-24
ADAIR 3151 26 2992 2021-03-24
LINCOLN 3138 58 3007 2021-03-24
WOODWARD 3119 20 3039 2021-03-24
JACKSON 2999 47 2863 2021-03-24
BECKHAM 2843 39 2702 2021-03-24
SEMINOLE 2803 43 2659 2021-03-24
KINGFISHER 2018 27 1953 2021-03-24
MCINTOSH 1960 39 1836 2021-03-24
MURRAY 1954 23 1885 2021-03-24
MARSHALL 1947 13 1895 2021-03-24
CRAIG 1932 11 1866 2021-03-24
ATOKA 1838 15 1778 2021-03-24
OKFUSKEE 1774 21 1716 2021-03-24
PAWNEE 1747 34 1676 2021-03-24
CHOCTAW 1598 16 1514 2021-03-24
LOVE 1450 13 1408 2021-03-24
NOBLE 1369 15 1305 2021-03-24
JOHNSTON 1357 20 1281 2021-03-24
HASKELL 1238 11 1180 2021-03-24
HUGHES 1196 19 1124 2021-03-24
WOODS 1196 11 1170 2021-03-24
ALFALFA 1151 5 1137 2021-03-24
NOWATA 1123 16 1086 2021-03-24
WASHITA 1064 9 1025 2021-03-24
BLAINE 1013 8 973 2021-03-24
PUSHMATAHA 1003 14 950 2021-03-24
MAJOR 949 12 917 2021-03-24
LATIMER 828 10 801 2021-03-24
KIOWA 804 16 756 2021-03-24
TILLMAN 772 16 731 2021-03-24
COAL 687 14 657 2021-03-24
JEFFERSON 679 12 652 2021-03-24
COTTON 662 14 616 2021-03-24
GREER 570 17 531 2021-03-24
GRANT 547 7 530 2021-03-24
DEWEY 540 6 523 2021-03-24
BEAVER 455 6 436 2021-03-24
HARPER 409 4 397 2021-03-24
ROGER MILLS 386 9 362 2021-03-24
ELLIS 353 3 341 2021-03-24
HARMON 302 3 279 2021-03-24
CIMARRON 203 1 197 2021-03-24
5 0 5 2021-03-24

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 03.24.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 63248 654 60971 2021-03-24
TULSA 43266 516 42033 2021-03-24
EDMOND 17106 113 16608 2021-03-24
BROKEN ARROW 15875 147 15518 2021-03-24
NORMAN 13614 148 13049 2021-03-24
OTHER*** 10300 71 9913 2021-03-24
YUKON 9034 47 8820 2021-03-24
LAWTON 8258 121 7774 2021-03-24
ENID 6786 76 6565 2021-03-24
MOORE 6308 46 6048 2021-03-24
STILLWATER 6097 27 5959 2021-03-24
CLAREMORE 5832 88 5604 2021-03-24
OWASSO 5283 50 5100 2021-03-24
MUSKOGEE 5150 87 4788 2021-03-24
SHAWNEE 4958 62 4805 2021-03-24
ARDMORE 4421 40 4269 2021-03-24
ADA 4124 39 3962 2021-03-24
BARTLESVILLE 3926 78 3753 2021-03-24
TAHLEQUAH 3879 33 3691 2021-03-24
PONCA CITY 3815 48 3671 2021-03-24
BIXBY 3566 24 3490 2021-03-24
DURANT 3542 32 3382 2021-03-24
SAND SPRINGS 3211 44 3120 2021-03-24
MCALESTER 3179 31 3062 2021-03-24
SAPULPA 3021 49 2912 2021-03-24
DUNCAN 3014 42 2912 2021-03-24
JENKS 2919 18 2867 2021-03-24
MUSTANG 2723 24 2642 2021-03-24
GUYMON 2583 25 2515 2021-03-24
ALTUS 2503 44 2394 2021-03-24
EL RENO 2457 22 2380 2021-03-24
GUTHRIE 2446 25 2319 2021-03-24
CHICKASHA 2390 51 2281 2021-03-24
COLLINSVILLE 2329 17 2276 2021-03-24
CHOCTAW 2312 23 2240 2021-03-24
BLANCHARD 2178 15 2096 2021-03-24
STILWELL 2123 20 1995 2021-03-24
MIAMI 2119 29 2054 2021-03-24
BETHANY 1963 20 1894 2021-03-24
WOODWARD 1827 13 1767 2021-03-24
WEATHERFORD 1810 23 1767 2021-03-24
COWETA 1806 27 1744 2021-03-24
CLINTON 1714 47 1620 2021-03-24
ELK CITY 1711 23 1621 2021-03-24
SKIATOOK 1673 11 1640 2021-03-24
PRYOR CREEK 1629 20 1576 2021-03-24
GLENPOOL 1587 17 1539 2021-03-24
TAFT 1575 3 1561 2021-03-24
POTEAU 1572 14 1532 2021-03-24
GROVE 1551 37 1491 2021-03-24
OKMULGEE 1505 29 1436 2021-03-24
VINITA 1503 8 1446 2021-03-24
SALLISAW 1491 16 1436 2021-03-24
SEMINOLE 1489 24 1410 2021-03-24
TUTTLE 1481 14 1435 2021-03-24
ATOKA 1439 11 1391 2021-03-24
PURCELL 1422 23 1344 2021-03-24
WAGONER 1410 19 1351 2021-03-24
CUSHING 1380 14 1343 2021-03-24
BROKEN BOW 1379 31 1288 2021-03-24
ANADARKO 1373 23 1299 2021-03-24
NOBLE 1326 18 1257 2021-03-24
PAULS VALLEY 1257 23 1214 2021-03-24
NEWCASTLE 1240 8 1201 2021-03-24
SULPHUR 1237 14 1198 2021-03-24
IDABEL 1234 19 1158 2021-03-24
LEXINGTON 1225 14 1142 2021-03-24
HARRAH 1202 13 1161 2021-03-24
TECUMSEH 1202 11 1167 2021-03-24
PIEDMONT 1167 6 1145 2021-03-24
FORT GIBSON 1158 13 1106 2021-03-24
MCLOUD 1130 5 1098 2021-03-24
MADILL 1082 6 1064 2021-03-24
MULDROW 1076 5 1037 2021-03-24
JAY 1030 12 987 2021-03-24
MARLOW 1006 14 976 2021-03-24
ALVA 998 9 978 2021-03-24
CHECOTAH 983 17 927 2021-03-24
MARIETTA 978 11 946 2021-03-24
HUGO 929 13 872 2021-03-24
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-24
HENRYETTA 923 14 889 2021-03-24
BRISTOW 921 26 878 2021-03-24
EUFAULA 887 22 821 2021-03-24
SAYRE 866 14 825 2021-03-24
KINGSTON 854 7 819 2021-03-24
HOMINY 810 4 796 2021-03-24
KINGFISHER 806 11 775 2021-03-24
CLEVELAND 775 14 753 2021-03-24
STIGLER 766 10 723 2021-03-24
OKEMAH 761 8 735 2021-03-24
ELGIN 760 8 728 2021-03-24
MANNFORD 755 14 730 2021-03-24
CATOOSA 749 11 731 2021-03-24
LOCUST GROVE 732 1 695 2021-03-24
HELENA 728 2 720 2021-03-24
LINDSAY 726 11 697 2021-03-24
CALERA 720 6 700 2021-03-24
HOLDENVILLE 704 13 659 2021-03-24
CHANDLER 700 17 666 2021-03-24
SPIRO 691 1 683 2021-03-24
PERRY 689 10 653 2021-03-24
INOLA 688 6 670 2021-03-24
WEWOKA 687 10 647 2021-03-24
NOWATA 680 11 659 2021-03-24
MOUNDS 675 10 643 2021-03-24
HEAVENER 674 11 653 2021-03-24
CACHE 666 8 634 2021-03-24
BLACKWELL 665 19 621 2021-03-24
DAVIS 648 7 624 2021-03-24
HENNESSEY 643 9 632 2021-03-24
SALINA 622 5 589 2021-03-24
CHELSEA 618 11 592 2021-03-24
AFTON 613 3 600 2021-03-24
SPERRY 600 2 592 2021-03-24
TISHOMINGO 600 9 570 2021-03-24
SPENCER 594 12 553 2021-03-24
WESTVILLE 583 4 569 2021-03-24
JONES 579 7 555 2021-03-24
WARR ACRES 574 1 557 2021-03-24
PERKINS 574 4 560 2021-03-24
BOLEY 567 8 551 2021-03-24
COMANCHE 550 14 527 2021-03-24
MIDWEST CITY 549 13 509 2021-03-24
DEL CITY 542 12 509 2021-03-24
PRAGUE 540 7 526 2021-03-24
ANTLERS 528 9 497 2021-03-24
DEWEY 523 7 507 2021-03-24
WYNNEWOOD 522 5 496 2021-03-24
HULBERT 515 4 488 2021-03-24
PAWNEE 508 14 475 2021-03-24
COLCORD 507 3 487 2021-03-24
FAIRVIEW 507 8 487 2021-03-24
ROLAND 506 2 496 2021-03-24
VIAN 503 7 482 2021-03-24
PAWHUSKA 502 8 477 2021-03-24
COALGATE 502 10 477 2021-03-24
OOLOGAH 497 4 482 2021-03-24
WILBURTON 491 8 476 2021-03-24
APACHE 485 8 452 2021-03-24
HASKELL 484 3 469 2021-03-24
CHOUTEAU 479 10 455 2021-03-24
HINTON 475 1 468 2021-03-24
MEEKER 468 19 445 2021-03-24
FREDERICK 450 12 425 2021-03-24
STRATFORD 444 6 429 2021-03-24
LONE GROVE 439 6 426 2021-03-24
WISTER 438 2 427 2021-03-24
NEWKIRK 431 3 415 2021-03-24
POCOLA 430 3 419 2021-03-24
WILSON 421 9 401 2021-03-24
STROUD 416 5 403 2021-03-24
CARNEGIE 416 9 389 2021-03-24
KANSAS 412 6 397 2021-03-24
WALTERS 409 4 386 2021-03-24
TALIHINA 407 10 390 2021-03-24
BEGGS 399 5 389 2021-03-24
NICHOLS HILLS 398 1 393 2021-03-24
WASHINGTON 396 4 383 2021-03-24
WATONGA 394 1 377 2021-03-24
LUTHER 392 8 380 2021-03-24
KONAWA 389 6 369 2021-03-24
COLBERT 376 9 352 2021-03-24
MANGUM 370 12 350 2021-03-24
VALLIANT 370 5 349 2021-03-24
TONKAWA 362 15 341 2021-03-24
HARTSHORNE 356 7 343 2021-03-24
WELLSTON 354 5 341 2021-03-24
MINCO 349 0 346 2021-03-24
COMMERCE 338 3 326 2021-03-24
MORRIS 336 5 329 2021-03-24
WYANDOTTE 336 4 322 2021-03-24
FLETCHER 335 2 323 2021-03-24
HOBART 333 9 315 2021-03-24
CADDO 331 2 317 2021-03-24
MEAD 329 3 315 2021-03-24
HOOKER 329 0 321 2021-03-24
NEW CORDELL 325 1 314 2021-03-24
HEALDTON 325 6 304 2021-03-24
DRUMRIGHT 324 7 304 2021-03-24
GORE 315 4 296 2021-03-24
PORTER 312 8 298 2021-03-24
ELMORE CITY 311 3 297 2021-03-24
QUAPAW 310 10 291 2021-03-24
PORUM 309 4 295 2021-03-24
HOWE 308 0 302 2021-03-24
FAIRLAND 298 3 293 2021-03-24
ARCADIA 292 0 283 2021-03-24
WARNER 291 2 272 2021-03-24
STONEWALL 290 2 282 2021-03-24
KIEFER 287 1 279 2021-03-24
BOKCHITO 277 2 264 2021-03-24
KELLYVILLE 274 4 264 2021-03-24
TALALA 274 3 264 2021-03-24
CRESCENT 271 3 262 2021-03-24
HOLLIS 270 3 247 2021-03-24
BARNSDALL 267 6 255 2021-03-24
ADAIR 266 3 255 2021-03-24
WAURIKA 264 6 255 2021-03-24
RINGLING 260 1 250 2021-03-24
ALLEN 260 4 248 2021-03-24
OKARCHE 254 4 241 2021-03-24
MAYSVILLE 253 8 236 2021-03-24
WAYNE 246 3 231 2021-03-24
EARLSBORO 246 2 237 2021-03-24
CASHION 244 0 238 2021-03-24
BOSWELL 240 1 229 2021-03-24
WATTS 235 1 229 2021-03-24
RUSH SPRINGS 232 3 225 2021-03-24
HYDRO 231 5 223 2021-03-24
CAMERON 230 0 225 2021-03-24
BLAIR 229 1 217 2021-03-24
PADEN 229 2 221 2021-03-24
FORT COBB 226 2 216 2021-03-24
WRIGHT CITY 226 2 204 2021-03-24
HAWORTH 225 3 211 2021-03-24
BEAVER 221 4 212 2021-03-24
MOORELAND 218 4 208 2021-03-24
YALE 218 5 208 2021-03-24
MAUD 218 0 212 2021-03-24
ROFF 217 1 206 2021-03-24
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-24
LAVERNE 211 1 205 2021-03-24
CHEROKEE 210 1 208 2021-03-24
KEOTA 210 0 207 2021-03-24
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-03-24
CEMENT 207 0 200 2021-03-24
GERONIMO 205 2 193 2021-03-24
BILLINGS 204 1 198 2021-03-24
BINGER 202 10 185 2021-03-24
BOKOSHE 201 1 194 2021-03-24
OKEENE 201 0 199 2021-03-24
WETUMKA 199 3 186 2021-03-24
GLENCOE 198 2 192 2021-03-24
TEXHOMA 194 0 194 2021-03-24
QUINTON 193 1 181 2021-03-24
JENNINGS 193 2 186 2021-03-24
BIG CABIN 190 2 180 2021-03-24
OCHELATA 190 3 182 2021-03-24
RINGWOOD 190 1 186 2021-03-24
CYRIL 190 2 176 2021-03-24
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-24
MORRISON 181 1 176 2021-03-24
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-03-24
WELCH 177 2 174 2021-03-24
THOMAS 175 0 174 2021-03-24
CHEYENNE 174 4 166 2021-03-24
NINNEKAH 174 2 167 2021-03-24
SHATTUCK 173 1 168 2021-03-24
MEDFORD 173 1 170 2021-03-24
RAMONA 171 4 162 2021-03-24
RED ROCK 171 2 162 2021-03-24
RED OAK 169 0 164 2021-03-24
GEARY 169 2 166 2021-03-24
SHADY POINT 167 1 163 2021-03-24
INDIAHOMA 167 1 161 2021-03-24
FORT TOWSON 167 0 161 2021-03-24
OKTAHA 167 1 160 2021-03-24
GRANITE 163 5 144 2021-03-24
SEILING 161 2 159 2021-03-24
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-03-24
GOODWELL 160 1 157 2021-03-24
BUFFALO 160 3 155 2021-03-24
DEPEW 158 2 153 2021-03-24
CALUMET 157 0 156 2021-03-24
THACKERVILLE 157 1 155 2021-03-24
PANAMA 156 2 151 2021-03-24
SNYDER 156 5 146 2021-03-24
GRACEMONT 153 3 148 2021-03-24
CANTON 150 2 138 2021-03-24
COPAN 149 2 141 2021-03-24
BENNINGTON 147 2 140 2021-03-24
TERLTON 147 1 142 2021-03-24
KREBS 146 2 141 2021-03-24
BURNS FLAT 145 1 139 2021-03-24
TEMPLE 143 9 125 2021-03-24
CLAYTON 143 1 136 2021-03-24
MILBURN 143 3 129 2021-03-24
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-24
WANETTE 141 0 138 2021-03-24
BLUEJACKET 140 1 136 2021-03-24
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-03-24
WEBBERS FALLS 137 1 128 2021-03-24
BOISE CITY 137 0 135 2021-03-24
ARKOMA 136 1 133 2021-03-24
CANUTE 135 0 128 2021-03-24
MANNSVILLE 135 3 128 2021-03-24
VICI 134 1 130 2021-03-24
KIOWA 128 2 124 2021-03-24
ASHER 127 0 122 2021-03-24
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-24
ALEX 126 5 116 2021-03-24
HAMMON 126 2 117 2021-03-24
SPAVINAW 126 1 117 2021-03-24
LEEDEY 126 4 119 2021-03-24
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 1 111 2021-03-24
GRANDFIELD 125 1 119 2021-03-24
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-03-24
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-24
CHATTANOOGA 120 2 117 2021-03-24
ERICK 120 1 115 2021-03-24
SOPER 117 1 110 2021-03-24
AGRA 117 1 109 2021-03-24
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-03-24
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-03-24
COUNCIL HILL 114 2 108 2021-03-24
RYAN 111 1 106 2021-03-24
SENTINEL 110 1 107 2021-03-24
MULHALL 110 0 107 2021-03-24
CANEY 109 1 107 2021-03-24
OAKS 108 2 104 2021-03-24
MILL CREEK 107 0 105 2021-03-24
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-03-24
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-03-24
SASAKWA 105 0 104 2021-03-24
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-24
BRAGGS 103 1 99 2021-03-24
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-03-24
MCCURTAIN 101 1 97 2021-03-24
RATLIFF CITY 100 0 98 2021-03-24
DOVER 99 2 96 2021-03-24
GARVIN 99 0 95 2021-03-24
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-03-24
OILTON 97 3 92 2021-03-24
GANS 97 0 94 2021-03-24
AMBER 96 3 92 2021-03-24
VERDEN 96 1 92 2021-03-24
SPRINGER 93 2 88 2021-03-24
LOOKEBA 90 2 87 2021-03-24
FOSS 88 0 84 2021-03-24
WANN 86 2 81 2021-03-24
STERLING 86 1 84 2021-03-24
STRINGTOWN 85 2 80 2021-03-24
STUART 84 0 83 2021-03-24
KINTA 84 0 78 2021-03-24
RAVIA 82 2 76 2021-03-24
COYLE 82 0 75 2021-03-24
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-24
SAVANNA 81 0 80 2021-03-24
RIPLEY 80 1 76 2021-03-24
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-24
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-24
OLUSTEE 80 0 77 2021-03-24
TRYON 79 0 77 2021-03-24
PITTSBURG 78 1 76 2021-03-24
CANADIAN 75 0 73 2021-03-24
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-24
LAMONT 72 1 69 2021-03-24
CORN 72 3 68 2021-03-24
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-24
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-03-24
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-24
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-03-24
ARNETT 69 0 68 2021-03-24
HAILEYVILLE 69 1 67 2021-03-24
DRUMMOND 67 0 65 2021-03-24
LONGDALE 66 0 64 2021-03-24
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-24
MARBLE CITY 65 0 59 2021-03-24
DILL CITY 65 0 65 2021-03-24
SAWYER 65 1 61 2021-03-24
ORLANDO 65 0 64 2021-03-24
KREMLIN 65 0 63 2021-03-24
LENAPAH 64 0 62 2021-03-24
NASH 64 1 61 2021-03-24
KETCHUM 63 1 60 2021-03-24
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-03-24
RANDLETT 63 1 60 2021-03-24
BOYNTON 61 0 59 2021-03-24
CASTLE 59 0 58 2021-03-24
KENEFIC 59 1 55 2021-03-24
LANGLEY 59 0 55 2021-03-24
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 55 2021-03-24
AMES 58 0 58 2021-03-24
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-24
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-03-24
REYDON 57 0 54 2021-03-24
WHITEFIELD 55 0 55 2021-03-24
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-03-24
CALVIN 55 1 51 2021-03-24
ALINE 55 2 52 2021-03-24
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-03-24
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-03-24
MARLAND 54 1 51 2021-03-24
CARTER 53 0 51 2021-03-24
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-24
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-24
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-24
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-24
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-24
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-03-24
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-24
FORGAN 48 1 47 2021-03-24
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-24
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-24
CARMEN 47 2 45 2021-03-24
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-24
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-24
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-03-24
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-24
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-24
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-24
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-24
ROOSEVELT 43 0 40 2021-03-24
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-24
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-24
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-24
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-03-24
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-24
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-24
OSAGE 40 0 39 2021-03-24
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-24
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-03-24
FOSTER 40 0 39 2021-03-24
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-24
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-24
GOLDSBY 38 0 37 2021-03-24
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-03-24
DEVOL 38 0 37 2021-03-24
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-03-24
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-03-24
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-24
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-03-24
MARSHALL 36 0 36 2021-03-24
NICOMA PARK 34 1 31 2021-03-24
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-24
ELDORADO 34 0 31 2021-03-24
AVANT 32 0 31 2021-03-24
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-24
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-03-24
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-03-24
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-24
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-24
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-24
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-03-24
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-03-24
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-03-24
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-24
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-24
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-24
DISNEY 26 0 25 2021-03-24
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-24
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-03-24
BRADLEY 26 1 22 2021-03-24
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-24
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-03-24
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-03-24
BRAMAN 23 1 21 2021-03-24
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-03-24
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-03-24
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-03-24
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-24
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-24
CROMWELL 20 1 18 2021-03-24
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-24
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-03-24
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-03-24
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-24
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-24
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-03-24
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-24
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-24
HALLETT 10 0 10 2021-03-24
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-24
VERA 9 0 9 2021-03-24
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-24
THE VILLAGE 8 0 8 2021-03-24
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-24
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-24
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-24
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-03-24
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-24
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-24
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-24
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-24
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-03-24
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-24
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-24
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-24
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-24
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-24
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-24
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-24
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-24
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-24
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-24
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-24
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-03-24
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-24
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-24
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-24
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-24
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-24
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-24
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-24

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you