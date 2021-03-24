ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents and residents from Hennessey and Perry are among the 149 COVID-19-related deaths from the past week as reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,727 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, a decrease of one since Tuesday.
The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,850 confirmed deaths, an increase of 149 since last week.
According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 501 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 436,135.
On its website, OSDH shows 435,655 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 435,449 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,906 active, a decrease of 731 in the past week, and 419,693 recovered, including 3,637 in the past week.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,350 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 292 currently are hospitalized, with 84 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Tuesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had two patients and also no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by 16 in the past week for a total of 7,672, with 155 active and 7,433, or 96.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,786, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 145 active cases and 6,565 recovered.
Of the county’s 84 deaths, 76 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 73 deaths.
There have been 2,978 cases, with 2,858 recovered and 40 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,717 cases, with 3,622 recovered and 35 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 cases with 40 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties include 14 in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, five in Woodward, four each in Grant and Woods and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Major.
Risk Level System
Oklahoma is seeing more green this week.
This week, 12 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 59 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and six are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
Last week, there were 15 counties in the moderate risk level, 61 in the low risk level and one in the new normal risk level.
The six “green” counties are Cimarron, Ellis, Harper, Kiowa, Latimer and Okfuskee.
Only one county, Beckham, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 1.1% of beds are COVID-19-positive.
Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week as they were last week, according to OSDH.
Weekly Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, both COVID-19 cases and deaths saw a decrease in the past week from the previous week.
From March 14-20, 2,656 cases were reported, a 26.9% decrease from the week before, March 7-13. There were 62 deaths reported in the newest time frame, a 28,7% decrease.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations were at 5.7% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 24,936, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 14-20 were at 240, down 30 from the week before, according to OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks seventh, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also the same as last week.
The number of positive cases makes up 10.7% of nearly 3,711,449 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains at 1.1%.
From March 16-22, 163,757 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, up by 63,379 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 1,423,334.
In Garfield County, 27.2% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 63%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 16% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 48.1% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,119 cases, 3,039 recovered, 60 active and 20 deaths, 13 from Woodward, four from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,018 cases, 1,953 recovered, 38 active and 27 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, nine from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,369 cases, 1,305 recovered, 49 active and 15 deaths, including nine from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,196 cases, 1,170 recovered, 15 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,151 cases, 1,137 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,013 cases, 973 recovered, 32 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 949 cases, 917 recovered, 20 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 547 cases, 530 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 03.24.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|83161
|821
|80258
|2021-03-24
|TULSA
|72378
|774
|70457
|2021-03-24
|CLEVELAND
|29546
|292
|28301
|2021-03-24
|CANADIAN
|16337
|102
|15921
|2021-03-24
|COMANCHE
|12821
|148
|12178
|2021-03-24
|ROGERS
|10147
|127
|9774
|2021-03-24
|MUSKOGEE
|9214
|113
|8711
|2021-03-24
|PAYNE
|8531
|51
|8327
|2021-03-24
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8082
|84
|7836
|2021-03-24
|WAGONER
|7826
|91
|7587
|2021-03-24
|GARFIELD
|7672
|84
|7433
|2021-03-24
|CREEK
|6725
|122
|6467
|2021-03-24
|BRYAN
|6020
|58
|5746
|2021-03-24
|CARTER
|5884
|65
|5669
|2021-03-24
|GRADY
|5778
|85
|5568
|2021-03-24
|CHEROKEE
|5521
|46
|5254
|2021-03-24
|LE FLORE
|5486
|47
|5342
|2021-03-24
|KAY
|5209
|85
|4989
|2021-03-24
|MCCLAIN
|5127
|54
|4910
|2021-03-24
|PONTOTOC
|5019
|49
|4820
|2021-03-24
|WASHINGTON
|4992
|94
|4780
|2021-03-24
|STEPHENS
|4747
|72
|4590
|2021-03-24
|PITTSBURG
|4568
|45
|4406
|2021-03-24
|OSAGE
|4552
|56
|4411
|2021-03-24
|DELAWARE
|4502
|64
|4328
|2021-03-24
|LOGAN
|4109
|34
|3927
|2021-03-24
|MAYES
|4102
|40
|3928
|2021-03-24
|CUSTER
|4053
|73
|3907
|2021-03-24
|SEQUOYAH
|4030
|34
|3882
|2021-03-24
|CADDO
|3901
|61
|3702
|2021-03-24
|MCCURTAIN
|3876
|70
|3625
|2021-03-24
|OTTAWA
|3735
|51
|3611
|2021-03-24
|OKMULGEE
|3666
|53
|3530
|2021-03-24
|GARVIN
|3521
|55
|3377
|2021-03-24
|TEXAS
|3479
|27
|3390
|2021-03-24
|ADAIR
|3151
|26
|2992
|2021-03-24
|LINCOLN
|3138
|58
|3007
|2021-03-24
|WOODWARD
|3119
|20
|3039
|2021-03-24
|JACKSON
|2999
|47
|2863
|2021-03-24
|BECKHAM
|2843
|39
|2702
|2021-03-24
|SEMINOLE
|2803
|43
|2659
|2021-03-24
|KINGFISHER
|2018
|27
|1953
|2021-03-24
|MCINTOSH
|1960
|39
|1836
|2021-03-24
|MURRAY
|1954
|23
|1885
|2021-03-24
|MARSHALL
|1947
|13
|1895
|2021-03-24
|CRAIG
|1932
|11
|1866
|2021-03-24
|ATOKA
|1838
|15
|1778
|2021-03-24
|OKFUSKEE
|1774
|21
|1716
|2021-03-24
|PAWNEE
|1747
|34
|1676
|2021-03-24
|CHOCTAW
|1598
|16
|1514
|2021-03-24
|LOVE
|1450
|13
|1408
|2021-03-24
|NOBLE
|1369
|15
|1305
|2021-03-24
|JOHNSTON
|1357
|20
|1281
|2021-03-24
|HASKELL
|1238
|11
|1180
|2021-03-24
|HUGHES
|1196
|19
|1124
|2021-03-24
|WOODS
|1196
|11
|1170
|2021-03-24
|ALFALFA
|1151
|5
|1137
|2021-03-24
|NOWATA
|1123
|16
|1086
|2021-03-24
|WASHITA
|1064
|9
|1025
|2021-03-24
|BLAINE
|1013
|8
|973
|2021-03-24
|PUSHMATAHA
|1003
|14
|950
|2021-03-24
|MAJOR
|949
|12
|917
|2021-03-24
|LATIMER
|828
|10
|801
|2021-03-24
|KIOWA
|804
|16
|756
|2021-03-24
|TILLMAN
|772
|16
|731
|2021-03-24
|COAL
|687
|14
|657
|2021-03-24
|JEFFERSON
|679
|12
|652
|2021-03-24
|COTTON
|662
|14
|616
|2021-03-24
|GREER
|570
|17
|531
|2021-03-24
|GRANT
|547
|7
|530
|2021-03-24
|DEWEY
|540
|6
|523
|2021-03-24
|BEAVER
|455
|6
|436
|2021-03-24
|HARPER
|409
|4
|397
|2021-03-24
|ROGER MILLS
|386
|9
|362
|2021-03-24
|ELLIS
|353
|3
|341
|2021-03-24
|HARMON
|302
|3
|279
|2021-03-24
|CIMARRON
|203
|1
|197
|2021-03-24
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-24
