According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, and two, Blaine and Grant, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level this week.

ENID, Okla. — Four Enid residents were among the 189 weekly COVID-19-related deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 157. Of those, 146 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 144 deaths.

Three other deaths were reported in Woodward along with one in Fairview.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 9,402 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,795 deaths, a weekly increase of 262, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 628,298 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,218 from Wednesday, and 627,699 total cases, a weekly increase of 8,643, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 11,905 active, a decrease of 1,083 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,849 — a weekly increase of 177 — with 232 active and 9,460, or 96.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,738, or 88.7% — have been in Enid, which reported 206 active cases and 8,386 recovered.

There have been 3,859 cases, with 3,702 recovered and 75 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,765 cases, with 4,576 recovered and 69 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 45 cases with 44 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 66 in Woodward, 31 in Noble, 27 in Major, 22 in Woods, 19 in Kingfisher, 18 in Alfalfa, nine in Blaine and four in Grant.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 456 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 35,713 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 740 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 21 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 98 since last week. Of those, 228 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 24 with 10 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 10 patients on Wednesday with four in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were six ICU beds, or 27.3% of the total, and 155 adult inpatient beds, or 48.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have continued to decrease, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has four students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson and Waller middle schools have a combined number of seven students in isolation. No cases among students were reported at Longfellow Middle School.

Six students had tested positive at Prairie View Elementary School. There were also two student cases each at Garfield, Glenwood and Hoover elementary schools and one at Coolidge. 

In total, there are 24 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and eight staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well, including one in the transportation department.

Chisholm Middle School and Chisholm High School each reported one positive case in the past week. Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Autry Technology Center reported three more positive case in the past week all on its main campus.

One individual was in the northeast hallway from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and tested positive on Thursday, Oct. 7. Another individual was  in the southeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and tested positive on Thursday, Oct. 7. The third individual was in the northeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and tested positive on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Two Northern Oklahoma College Enid students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, with 12 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC’s 315 total cases, 279 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported 10 total active student cases as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a slight decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 3-9.

In that time period, 8,643 cases were reported, a decrease of 676, or 7.3%, from the week before, Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, which had 9,319. The number of deaths this week was 189, a decrease from the previous week’s 264.

From Oct. 3-9, 13,763 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 8,906, or 12.1%, were positive.

As of Oct. 11, a total of 12,790 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,915,244 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In July, there were 2,638 breakthrough cases and 29,330 unvaccinated cases reported.

In August, there were 4,298, or 5.5%, breakthrough cases out of the 77,623 total cases, and in September, there were 4,243 breakthrough cases and 47,039 unvaccinated cases. so far in October, there have been 660 breakthrough cases and 6,078 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 1,596 of 1,853 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 51.6% of people 12 and older and 78.4% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 60.7% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 87.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 57.6% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 57% last week. The number residents statewide who completed the series is 48.6%, compared to 48.1% last week.

From Oct. 5-11, 55,444 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 11,537 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,516,185 with 1,628,309 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,681 cases, 3,559 recovered, 79 active and 43 deaths, 34 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,544 cases, 2,472 recovered, 28 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,865 cases, 1,804 recovered, 33 active and 28 deaths, including 18 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,599 cases, 1,547 recovered, 30 active and 22 deaths, 20 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,290 cases, 1,262 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,477 cases, 1,430 recovered, 21 active and 26 deaths, six from Okeene, four from Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Seven each are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,219 cases, 1,152 recovered, 39 active and 28 deaths, 21 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 690 cases, 679 recovered, four active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

SOURCE: OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY 89152 1276 86334 2021-10-13
TULSA 63518 955 61366 2021-10-13
EDMOND 23777 228 23086 2021-10-13
BROKEN ARROW 23065 295 22283 2021-10-13
NORMAN 19096 236 18505 2021-10-13
OTHER*** 16951 155 16469 2021-10-13
LAWTON 12804 226 12338 2021-10-13
YUKON 12566 106 12253 2021-10-13
MOORE 9517 90 9209 2021-10-13
ENID 8738 146 8386 2021-10-13
CLAREMORE 8649 159 8357 2021-10-13
STILLWATER 8293 54 8136 2021-10-13
MUSKOGEE 7760 179 7369 2021-10-13
OWASSO 7718 110 7463 2021-10-13
SHAWNEE 7140 113 6801 2021-10-13
ARDMORE 6605 104 6392 2021-10-13
BARTLESVILLE 6441 143 6222 2021-10-13
TAHLEQUAH 6191 68 6007 2021-10-13
ADA 5516 77 5325 2021-10-13
BIXBY 5223 48 5086 2021-10-13
PONCA CITY 5102 98 4885 2021-10-13
SAND SPRINGS 5001 96 4790 2021-10-13
SAPULPA 4933 96 4716 2021-10-13
DURANT 4926 54 4775 2021-10-13
DUNCAN 4760 75 4601 2021-10-13
MCALESTER 4494 70 4342 2021-10-13
JENKS 3910 38 3831 2021-10-13
MUSTANG 3873 53 3763 2021-10-13
GUTHRIE 3655 71 3516 2021-10-13
COLLINSVILLE 3650 48 3540 2021-10-13
CHOCTAW 3366 54 3217 2021-10-13
BLANCHARD 3330 42 3235 2021-10-13
MIAMI 3310 46 3233 2021-10-13
CHICKASHA 3216 90 3059 2021-10-13
STILWELL 3165 43 3084 2021-10-13
ALTUS 3137 63 3018 2021-10-13
EL RENO 3128 55 3042 2021-10-13
GUYMON 2958 35 2864 2021-10-13
COWETA 2926 47 2832 2021-10-13
BETHANY 2892 34 2805 2021-10-13
PRYOR CREEK 2631 44 2518 2021-10-13
SALLISAW 2549 32 2492 2021-10-13
GROVE 2535 74 2424 2021-10-13
SKIATOOK 2494 31 2403 2021-10-13
GLENPOOL 2432 40 2333 2021-10-13
OKMULGEE 2401 56 2279 2021-10-13
WAGONER 2396 52 2297 2021-10-13
WOODWARD 2289 34 2191 2021-10-13
VINITA 2258 23 2214 2021-10-13
WEATHERFORD 2206 38 2108 2021-10-13
POTEAU 2192 24 2127 2021-10-13
ATOKA 2100 23 2027 2021-10-13
ELK CITY 2068 37 1954 2021-10-13
SEMINOLE 2067 46 1971 2021-10-13
CLINTON 2054 71 1949 2021-10-13
BROKEN BOW 1965 51 1884 2021-10-13
TUTTLE 1956 27 1907 2021-10-13
NOBLE 1947 28 1892 2021-10-13
CUSHING 1944 29 1903 2021-10-13
PURCELL 1902 33 1839 2021-10-13
TECUMSEH 1843 24 1737 2021-10-13
HARRAH 1837 30 1774 2021-10-13
MULDROW 1778 13 1733 2021-10-13
IDABEL 1752 29 1686 2021-10-13
NEWCASTLE 1738 15 1683 2021-10-13
ANADARKO 1737 40 1660 2021-10-13
JAY 1711 26 1645 2021-10-13
TAFT 1703 5 1698 2021-10-13
MCLOUD 1698 27 1622 2021-10-13
PIEDMONT 1698 12 1642 2021-10-13
LEXINGTON 1596 28 1538 2021-10-13
PAULS VALLEY 1594 36 1539 2021-10-13
SULPHUR 1591 31 1535 2021-10-13
FORT GIBSON 1589 24 1520 2021-10-13
HUGO 1526 30 1444 2021-10-13
MARLOW 1520 23 1473 2021-10-13
BRISTOW 1492 44 1393 2021-10-13
MADILL 1440 13 1414 2021-10-13
EUFAULA 1367 44 1297 2021-10-13
HENRYETTA 1348 36 1279 2021-10-13
ALVA 1339 20 1298 2021-10-13
CHECOTAH 1335 37 1277 2021-10-13
MARIETTA 1299 21 1262 2021-10-13
KINGSTON 1234 12 1205 2021-10-13
LOCUST GROVE 1188 11 1148 2021-10-13
CATOOSA 1188 21 1150 2021-10-13
CLEVELAND 1177 24 1143 2021-10-13
ELGIN 1174 13 1148 2021-10-13
MANNFORD 1157 30 1092 2021-10-13
STIGLER 1114 18 1082 2021-10-13
MOUNDS 1090 19 1036 2021-10-13
INOLA 1067 17 1032 2021-10-13
LINDSAY 1066 20 1037 2021-10-13
OKEMAH 1065 16 1023 2021-10-13
NOWATA 1064 12 1045 2021-10-13
CALERA 1063 15 1021 2021-10-13
KINGFISHER 1050 21 1016 2021-10-13
SPIRO 1029 4 1013 2021-10-13
PERRY 1020 18 978 2021-10-13
CHELSEA 1020 22 976 2021-10-13
CHANDLER 1020 26 976 2021-10-13
HOMINY 1005 8 989 2021-10-13
SAYRE 985 19 948 2021-10-13
SALINA 977 12 941 2021-10-13
WESTVILLE 975 5 944 2021-10-13
CACHE 970 13 940 2021-10-13
AFTON 950 11 926 2021-10-13
FORT SUPPLY 943 2 938 2021-10-13
ANTLERS 931 20 897 2021-10-13
BLACKWELL 918 32 866 2021-10-13
SPERRY 898 5 877 2021-10-13
HOLDENVILLE 897 22 861 2021-10-13
DAVIS 894 18 855 2021-10-13
HEAVENER 892 13 861 2021-10-13
WEWOKA 882 27 837 2021-10-13
SPENCER 875 23 845 2021-10-13
HULBERT 874 9 854 2021-10-13
DEWEY 866 18 833 2021-10-13
WILBURTON 860 10 828 2021-10-13
JONES 860 12 831 2021-10-13
HASKELL 851 17 810 2021-10-13
DEL CITY 848 24 803 2021-10-13
TISHOMINGO 845 25 793 2021-10-13
WARR ACRES 833 8 806 2021-10-13
COMANCHE 831 21 795 2021-10-13
VIAN 827 17 792 2021-10-13
PERKINS 801 6 775 2021-10-13
HENNESSEY 788 13 766 2021-10-13
CHOUTEAU 783 24 743 2021-10-13
COALGATE 776 16 741 2021-10-13
MIDWEST CITY 769 20 743 2021-10-13
PAWHUSKA 768 14 750 2021-10-13
PRAGUE 763 12 728 2021-10-13
OOLOGAH 752 9 725 2021-10-13
COLCORD 750 8 727 2021-10-13
ROLAND 743 7 728 2021-10-13
HELENA 742 2 740 2021-10-13
MEEKER 688 22 639 2021-10-13
LONE GROVE 682 12 663 2021-10-13
BEGGS 681 7 657 2021-10-13
TALIHINA 676 16 650 2021-10-13
WYNNEWOOD 672 15 650 2021-10-13
APACHE 671 9 653 2021-10-13
PAWNEE 666 24 633 2021-10-13
FAIRVIEW 664 21 622 2021-10-13
STROUD 644 13 620 2021-10-13
WISTER 629 2 618 2021-10-13
WATONGA 627 4 607 2021-10-13
POCOLA 625 4 614 2021-10-13
WELLSTON 606 15 573 2021-10-13
KANSAS 602 8 582 2021-10-13
WILSON 601 17 568 2021-10-13
HINTON 592 3 582 2021-10-13
WYANDOTTE 589 9 562 2021-10-13
WALTERS 587 9 566 2021-10-13
NEWKIRK 583 8 564 2021-10-13
STRATFORD 577 13 552 2021-10-13
FREDERICK 575 14 555 2021-10-13
BOLEY 574 9 564 2021-10-13
CARNEGIE 572 23 547 2021-10-13
LUTHER 569 10 550 2021-10-13
WASHINGTON 545 4 538 2021-10-13
VALLIANT 536 10 515 2021-10-13
MORRIS 523 10 507 2021-10-13
HARTSHORNE 519 16 498 2021-10-13
COMMERCE 515 10 501 2021-10-13
DRUMRIGHT 514 13 499 2021-10-13
HEALDTON 509 18 459 2021-10-13
KONAWA 506 14 487 2021-10-13
TONKAWA 505 16 471 2021-10-13
QUAPAW 503 14 487 2021-10-13
MEAD 502 7 487 2021-10-13
MANGUM 499 15 469 2021-10-13
KIEFER 499 5 473 2021-10-13
COLBERT 497 12 479 2021-10-13
HOBART 496 14 454 2021-10-13
NICHOLS HILLS 492 3 481 2021-10-13
PORTER 492 13 471 2021-10-13
FLETCHER 488 3 473 2021-10-13
FAIRLAND 482 6 466 2021-10-13
NEW CORDELL 466 7 449 2021-10-13
KELLYVILLE 460 6 448 2021-10-13
GORE 457 9 440 2021-10-13
WARNER 454 8 431 2021-10-13
MINCO 450 4 439 2021-10-13
CADDO 447 3 440 2021-10-13
TALALA 443 4 437 2021-10-13
ADAIR 441 4 424 2021-10-13
ELMORE CITY 434 6 420 2021-10-13
ARCADIA 422 1 414 2021-10-13
HOWE 421 3 411 2021-10-13
PORUM 411 6 399 2021-10-13
BOSWELL 410 5 392 2021-10-13
STONEWALL 388 4 378 2021-10-13
CRESCENT 386 6 375 2021-10-13
HOOKER 382 0 373 2021-10-13
WATTS 380 7 370 2021-10-13
WAURIKA 375 8 356 2021-10-13
BOKCHITO 372 3 361 2021-10-13
RUSH SPRINGS 371 4 362 2021-10-13
OCHELATA 364 9 351 2021-10-13
BARNSDALL 362 9 351 2021-10-13
WAYNE 354 6 343 2021-10-13
CAMERON 351 1 344 2021-10-13
RAMONA 351 9 339 2021-10-13
YALE 349 10 336 2021-10-13
KEOTA 348 0 341 2021-10-13
MAYSVILLE 340 9 325 2021-10-13
ALLEN 338 4 331 2021-10-13
RINGLING 335 3 328 2021-10-13
EARLSBORO 331 5 320 2021-10-13
HOLLIS 325 6 315 2021-10-13
BIG CABIN 323 5 308 2021-10-13
BOKOSHE 317 4 308 2021-10-13
HAWORTH 316 4 304 2021-10-13
JENNINGS 314 4 309 2021-10-13
WRIGHT CITY 313 3 306 2021-10-13
CASHION 309 1 304 2021-10-13
GERONIMO 307 3 293 2021-10-13
WETUMKA 305 5 281 2021-10-13
BLAIR 303 1 292 2021-10-13
OKARCHE 300 5 292 2021-10-13
PADEN 298 4 290 2021-10-13
GLENCOE 295 3 290 2021-10-13
HYDRO 294 8 283 2021-10-13
CEMENT 294 1 289 2021-10-13
QUINTON 289 4 282 2021-10-13
MAUD 287 1 278 2021-10-13
FORT COBB 286 4 280 2021-10-13
ROFF 281 3 269 2021-10-13
WELCH 280 4 272 2021-10-13
CHEROKEE 271 1 266 2021-10-13
FAIRFAX 271 11 252 2021-10-13
CLAYTON 271 5 254 2021-10-13
CYRIL 270 4 261 2021-10-13
WAUKOMIS 269 1 261 2021-10-13
FORT TOWSON 268 3 259 2021-10-13
BINGER 265 14 248 2021-10-13
GEARY 263 7 253 2021-10-13
SHADY POINT 263 1 261 2021-10-13
RED OAK 263 0 260 2021-10-13
BEAVER 263 4 255 2021-10-13
MOORELAND 263 6 251 2021-10-13
LAVERNE 258 2 253 2021-10-13
WELEETKA 258 3 242 2021-10-13
MORRISON 254 1 251 2021-10-13
OKEENE 251 6 245 2021-10-13
PAOLI 249 2 246 2021-10-13
TERLTON 245 3 232 2021-10-13
COPAN 245 6 237 2021-10-13
DEPEW 243 4 230 2021-10-13
OKTAHA 243 5 235 2021-10-13
INDIAHOMA 238 3 228 2021-10-13
PANAMA 235 2 228 2021-10-13
NINNEKAH 235 3 226 2021-10-13
THACKERVILLE 231 2 227 2021-10-13
MEDFORD 227 1 226 2021-10-13
CHEYENNE 227 4 219 2021-10-13
RINGWOOD 227 2 214 2021-10-13
BENNINGTON 226 4 217 2021-10-13
ARKOMA 225 2 221 2021-10-13
SPAVINAW 225 2 217 2021-10-13
TEMPLE 224 9 209 2021-10-13
SNYDER 221 10 208 2021-10-13
TEXHOMA 221 0 221 2021-10-13
KREBS 219 7 207 2021-10-13
BLUEJACKET 218 1 212 2021-10-13
THOMAS 218 2 208 2021-10-13
WEBBERS FALLS 217 2 211 2021-10-13
SOPER 216 1 213 2021-10-13
WANETTE 216 0 206 2021-10-13
BILLINGS 215 4 209 2021-10-13
MILBURN 212 4 201 2021-10-13
RED ROCK 209 2 206 2021-10-13
ARAPAHO 209 4 203 2021-10-13
BOISE CITY 209 1 205 2021-10-13
SEILING 208 8 196 2021-10-13
SHATTUCK 206 2 194 2021-10-13
MANNSVILLE 202 5 192 2021-10-13
KIOWA 200 2 192 2021-10-13
CANTON 199 3 195 2021-10-13
BURNS FLAT 197 3 192 2021-10-13
GRACEMONT 193 5 181 2021-10-13
DELAWARE 191 4 184 2021-10-13
GRANITE 186 7 177 2021-10-13
GOODWELL 185 1 180 2021-10-13
BUFFALO 182 6 170 2021-10-13
CALUMET 182 1 178 2021-10-13
ASHER 181 3 174 2021-10-13
BRAGGS 179 3 172 2021-10-13
OILTON 177 6 167 2021-10-13
ALEX 176 5 171 2021-10-13
GARVIN 174 1 170 2021-10-13
GANS 171 1 168 2021-10-13
UNION CITY 171 2 168 2021-10-13
GARBER 170 1 163 2021-10-13
COUNCIL HILL 169 4 163 2021-10-13
POND CREEK 168 0 166 2021-10-13
CANUTE 165 2 162 2021-10-13
AGRA 164 2 157 2021-10-13
VICI 159 2 154 2021-10-13
LAHOMA 157 5 149 2021-10-13
ERICK 155 3 148 2021-10-13
TIPTON 154 4 145 2021-10-13
GRANDFIELD 153 2 151 2021-10-13
MCCURTAIN 153 2 150 2021-10-13
CANEY 152 2 148 2021-10-13
SENTINEL 150 3 146 2021-10-13
LEEDEY 150 5 142 2021-10-13
HAMMON 148 2 138 2021-10-13
DAVENPORT 146 0 145 2021-10-13
OAKS 145 4 141 2021-10-13
RATLIFF CITY 145 2 143 2021-10-13
MOUNTAIN VIEW 142 4 136 2021-10-13
BYARS 141 1 139 2021-10-13
RIPLEY 141 1 137 2021-10-13
MILL CREEK 140 2 136 2021-10-13
CHATTANOOGA 140 2 138 2021-10-13
VELMA 139 3 136 2021-10-13
STUART 138 3 131 2021-10-13
RYAN 138 3 133 2021-10-13
TUPELO 137 2 129 2021-10-13
AMBER 136 7 127 2021-10-13
WAYNOKA 136 0 132 2021-10-13
SPRINGER 136 4 131 2021-10-13
MULHALL 135 0 133 2021-10-13
WANN 133 4 125 2021-10-13
CARNEY 130 2 121 2021-10-13
DOVER 129 2 126 2021-10-13
TYRONE 128 0 124 2021-10-13
STRINGTOWN 128 3 124 2021-10-13
SASAKWA 128 0 125 2021-10-13
FOSS 128 0 127 2021-10-13
CANADIAN 127 3 119 2021-10-13
TRYON 127 0 122 2021-10-13
RATTAN 126 1 123 2021-10-13
STERLING 124 3 119 2021-10-13
LANGLEY 122 2 118 2021-10-13
DEWAR 119 1 111 2021-10-13
RAVIA 119 3 115 2021-10-13
SAVANNA 119 3 116 2021-10-13
KINTA 117 3 113 2021-10-13
SAWYER 116 2 113 2021-10-13
VERDEN 116 1 115 2021-10-13
OLUSTEE 115 0 114 2021-10-13
LOOKEBA 115 5 110 2021-10-13
HAILEYVILLE 112 1 110 2021-10-13
COYLE 110 0 107 2021-10-13
PITTSBURG 105 1 104 2021-10-13
LENAPAH 102 0 102 2021-10-13
WAPANUCKA 100 2 93 2021-10-13
DUSTIN 100 4 95 2021-10-13
MARBLE CITY 99 0 96 2021-10-13
KAW CITY 99 3 91 2021-10-13
LONGDALE 98 1 97 2021-10-13
DILL CITY 97 3 94 2021-10-13
CUSTER CITY 96 1 93 2021-10-13
KENEFIC 94 1 93 2021-10-13
KETCHUM 94 3 90 2021-10-13
BOYNTON 94 1 90 2021-10-13
CALVIN 93 1 89 2021-10-13
SHIDLER 91 1 89 2021-10-13
POCASSET 89 2 84 2021-10-13
LAMONT 89 1 88 2021-10-13
FARGO 86 1 78 2021-10-13
OKAY 86 2 81 2021-10-13
INDIANOLA 86 0 83 2021-10-13
RANDLETT 84 2 80 2021-10-13
SPARKS 84 2 78 2021-10-13
COVINGTON 84 1 83 2021-10-13
CROWDER 83 0 82 2021-10-13
ARNETT 83 2 79 2021-10-13
ORLANDO 82 1 80 2021-10-13
DRUMMOND 81 1 79 2021-10-13
CORN 81 4 77 2021-10-13
LEHIGH 80 0 72 2021-10-13
LONE WOLF 79 0 76 2021-10-13
PRUE 78 2 70 2021-10-13
WYNONA 78 3 75 2021-10-13
MARLAND 78 3 72 2021-10-13
LANGSTON 78 1 76 2021-10-13
CLEO SPRINGS 76 2 72 2021-10-13
ACHILLE 75 2 71 2021-10-13
CASTLE 74 1 73 2021-10-13
LOCO 72 1 70 2021-10-13
HASTINGS 72 1 70 2021-10-13
NASH 71 1 70 2021-10-13
KREMLIN 71 0 70 2021-10-13
FOSTER 71 0 69 2021-10-13
ALINE 71 2 64 2021-10-13
AMES 70 0 70 2021-10-13
TERRAL 70 2 64 2021-10-13
WHITEFIELD 68 1 67 2021-10-13
WAKITA 68 3 64 2021-10-13
CARTER 67 1 65 2021-10-13
GAGE 67 1 63 2021-10-13
REYDON 67 2 63 2021-10-13
RALSTON 67 2 65 2021-10-13
MOUNTAIN PARK 65 1 63 2021-10-13
BERNICE 64 1 63 2021-10-13
OSAGE 64 1 60 2021-10-13
FAXON 63 0 63 2021-10-13
FAIRMONT 63 1 62 2021-10-13
MENO 63 0 60 2021-10-13
FORGAN 63 1 58 2021-10-13
ROOSEVELT 60 0 58 2021-10-13
ROCKY 60 0 58 2021-10-13
BURBANK 59 0 59 2021-10-13
JET 59 1 51 2021-10-13
TALOGA 58 0 58 2021-10-13
FREEDOM 58 0 58 2021-10-13
FRANCIS 55 1 53 2021-10-13
SHARON 55 1 49 2021-10-13
CARMEN 55 3 49 2021-10-13
AVANT 54 2 52 2021-10-13
COLONY 54 1 49 2021-10-13
SCHULTER 54 0 52 2021-10-13
DISNEY 53 1 51 2021-10-13
EAKLY 53 2 45 2021-10-13
NORTH MIAMI 53 0 52 2021-10-13
HANNA 52 0 50 2021-10-13
NICOMA PARK 52 2 48 2021-10-13
KEYES 50 0 49 2021-10-13
DEER CREEK 50 1 48 2021-10-13
ELDORADO 49 1 47 2021-10-13
MARSHALL 48 1 44 2021-10-13
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-10-13
BUTLER 47 0 46 2021-10-13
GOLTRY 47 0 47 2021-10-13
HARDESTY 47 0 43 2021-10-13
DEVOL 46 0 46 2021-10-13
WILLOW 43 0 42 2021-10-13
GOLDSBY 43 0 43 2021-10-13
MILLERTON 43 2 41 2021-10-13
HUNTER 42 0 40 2021-10-13
BRAMAN 42 1 39 2021-10-13
BESSIE 41 1 39 2021-10-13
BURLINGTON 40 0 38 2021-10-13
MEDICINE PARK 40 2 38 2021-10-13
ALDERSON 40 1 37 2021-10-13
BROMIDE 39 1 38 2021-10-13
FITZHUGH 38 0 38 2021-10-13
DACOMA 37 0 32 2021-10-13
DAVIDSON 36 0 36 2021-10-13
DIBBLE 35 0 34 2021-10-13
HITCHCOCK 35 0 34 2021-10-13
OPTIMA 34 0 33 2021-10-13
GOTEBO 34 1 33 2021-10-13
FOYIL 34 2 32 2021-10-13
CAMARGO 32 0 30 2021-10-13
LAMAR 32 1 31 2021-10-13
DOUGHERTY 31 0 29 2021-10-13
WAINWRIGHT 29 0 28 2021-10-13
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-10-13
MARTHA 28 1 27 2021-10-13
CROMWELL 27 2 22 2021-10-13
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 24 2021-10-13
VERA 25 0 25 2021-10-13
HILLSDALE 25 0 24 2021-10-13
BOWLEGS 25 1 24 2021-10-13
MANITOU 23 0 22 2021-10-13
ALBION 18 0 18 2021-10-13
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-10-13
SLICK 16 1 12 2021-10-13
GENE AUTRY 15 0 15 2021-10-13
TATUMS 15 0 15 2021-10-13
REDBIRD 15 0 14 2021-10-13
PEORIA 15 0 15 2021-10-13
ADDINGTON 14 0 13 2021-10-13
HALLETT 14 0 14 2021-10-13
TULLAHASSEE 12 0 11 2021-10-13
THE VILLAGE 11 0 11 2021-10-13
KEMP 9 0 9 2021-10-13
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-10-13
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-10-13
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-10-13
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-10-13
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-10-13
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-10-13
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-10-13
PINK 2 0 2 2021-10-13
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-10-13
VERDIGRIS 2 0 2 2021-10-13
OAKLAND 2 0 2 2021-10-13
BRIDGEPORT 2 0 2 2021-10-13
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-10-13
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-10-13
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-10-13
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-10-13
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-10-13
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-10-13
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-10-13
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-10-13
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-10-13
BEARDEN 1 0 1 2021-10-13
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-10-13
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-10-13
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-10-13
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-10-13

OKLAHOMA 117180 1577 113484 2021-10-13
TULSA 105510 1505 102002 2021-10-13
CLEVELAND 42536 540 41172 2021-10-13
CANADIAN 22572 238 21973 2021-10-13
COMANCHE 20807 269 20198 2021-10-13
ROGERS 15443 260 14939 2021-10-13
MUSKOGEE 13176 243 12634 2021-10-13
WAGONER 12429 191 11998 2021-10-13
POTTAWATOMIE 11809 173 11249 2021-10-13
PAYNE 11775 100 11532 2021-10-13
CREEK 10901 231 10385 2021-10-13
GARFIELD 9849 157 9460 2021-10-13
CHEROKEE 8912 103 8634 2021-10-13
CARTER 8805 158 8477 2021-10-13
BRYAN 8479 103 8214 2021-10-13
WASHINGTON 8310 183 8025 2021-10-13
GRADY 7911 156 7615 2021-10-13
LE FLORE 7885 77 7684 2021-10-13
STEPHENS 7364 122 7119 2021-10-13
MCCLAIN 7325 92 7120 2021-10-13
DELAWARE 7180 139 6915 2021-10-13
KAY 7044 148 6726 2021-10-13
OSAGE 6765 117 6522 2021-10-13
PONTOTOC 6701 93 6473 2021-10-13
MAYES 6642 105 6373 2021-10-13
SEQUOYAH 6606 79 6431 2021-10-13
PITTSBURG 6569 108 6345 2021-10-13
LOGAN 5975 97 5758 2021-10-13
OTTAWA 5970 90 5807 2021-10-13
OKMULGEE 5767 119 5491 2021-10-13
MCCURTAIN 5603 113 5387 2021-10-13
CADDO 5094 114 4896 2021-10-13
CUSTER 4902 115 4678 2021-10-13
ADAIR 4818 57 4693 2021-10-13
LINCOLN 4769 101 4540 2021-10-13
GARVIN 4659 95 4507 2021-10-13
TEXAS 3998 37 3880 2021-10-13
JACKSON 3808 67 3671 2021-10-13
SEMINOLE 3755 92 3584 2021-10-13
WOODWARD 3681 43 3559 2021-10-13
BECKHAM 3382 63 3217 2021-10-13
CRAIG 2950 29 2885 2021-10-13
MCINTOSH 2831 80 2704 2021-10-13
CHOCTAW 2701 43 2580 2021-10-13
ATOKA 2698 30 2601 2021-10-13
MARSHALL 2681 26 2625 2021-10-13
PAWNEE 2590 60 2493 2021-10-13
MURRAY 2574 51 2475 2021-10-13
KINGFISHER 2544 44 2472 2021-10-13
OKFUSKEE 2273 34 2195 2021-10-13
LOVE 1970 26 1913 2021-10-13
JOHNSTON 1915 44 1823 2021-10-13
NOBLE 1865 28 1804 2021-10-13
HASKELL 1829 26 1780 2021-10-13
NOWATA 1760 24 1720 2021-10-13
PUSHMATAHA 1747 34 1678 2021-10-13
HUGHES 1658 37 1577 2021-10-13
WOODS 1599 22 1547 2021-10-13
BLAINE 1477 26 1430 2021-10-13
WASHITA 1454 25 1410 2021-10-13
LATIMER 1451 14 1408 2021-10-13
ALFALFA 1290 7 1262 2021-10-13
MAJOR 1219 28 1152 2021-10-13
KIOWA 1117 30 1048 2021-10-13
COAL 1027 19 978 2021-10-13
TILLMAN 972 21 938 2021-10-13
COTTON 951 20 911 2021-10-13
JEFFERSON 920 18 881 2021-10-13
GREER 739 23 698 2021-10-13
GRANT 690 7 679 2021-10-13
DEWEY 659 16 632 2021-10-13
BEAVER 550 6 530 2021-10-13
ROGER MILLS 487 12 459 2021-10-13
HARPER 484 8 465 2021-10-13
ELLIS 437 6 409 2021-10-13
HARMON 360 6 350 2021-10-13
CIMARRON 306 2 300 2021-10-13
258 0 213 2021-10-13

