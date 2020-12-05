ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 4,370 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with 14 new deaths, including an Alva resident, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 2.1% increase statewide took the overall total to 213,245 COVID-19 cases, with 30,561 of those active, an increase of 1,110, and 180,810 recovered, including 3,246 since Friday’s report, according to OSDH data.
There have been 1,874 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Deaths reported by the OSDH on Saturday were 12 in the 65 and older age group and two in the 50-64 age group, with eight men and six women. Counties of residence were two each in Comanche and Tulsa counties and one each in Canadian, Custer, McClain, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Wagoner and Woods. OSDH does not designate age and gender per resident on the weekends.
Garfield County gained 58 new cases Saturday for a total of 4,226 with 559 active, a decrease of seven, and 3,630 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,829 cases have been in Enid, with 498 active, a single-day decrease of 11, and 3,296 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 76 in Woods, 33 in Kingfisher, 29 in Noble, 22 in Woodward, 20 in Blaine, 12 in Major and four each in Alfalfa and Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 112,140 Oklahoma women and 101,003 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 102 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 3,865 in the 0-4 age group, 21,999 in the 5-17 age group, 69,990 in the 18-35 age group, 46,442 in the 36-49 age group, 40,309 in the 50-64 age group and 30,611 in the 65 and older age group. There were 29 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,874 deaths in the state, 1,514 have been 65 and older and 284 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 58 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 17 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,059, than women, 815, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 321 in Oklahoma; 286 in Tulsa; 131 in Cleveland; 68 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 49 in Washington; 47 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 38 in Wagoner; 37 each in Comanche and Garfield; 35 each in Canadian and Jackson; 34 each in Caddo and Muskogee; 27 in LeFlore; 26 each in Kay and Lincoln; 25 in Ottawa; 24 in Bryan; 23 each in Grady, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 22 in Payne; 21 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 19 in Osage and Stephens; 18 each in Custer and McClaine; 17 each in Beckham and Garvin; 15 each in Carter and Pontotoc; 14 each in Okfuskee and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Texas; 12 in Seminole; 11 in Cherokee; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes and Woodward; seven each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Tillman; six each in Murray and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Nowata and Roger Mills; four each in Choctaw, Cotton, Latimer, Logan, Marshall, Major and Noble; three in Craig; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson, Washita and Woods; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Dewey and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,038 cases, 1,817 recovered, 213 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 995 cases, 862 recovered, 126 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 663 cases, 495 recovered, 166 active and two deaths from Alva;
• Noble with 619 cases, 493 recovered, 122 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 563 cases, 447 recovered, 112 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Blaine with 467 cases, 357 recovered, 108 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 410 cases, 353 recovered and 56 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;
• Grant with 231 cases, 197 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,811 cases, with 1,591 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,968 cases, with 1,661 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 25 cases with 22 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
