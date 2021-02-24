covid daily 2.24.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 798 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths, including three Enid women in the 65 and older age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The 0.2% increase in cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 421,010 with 13,587 active, a single-day decrease of 453, and 403,159 recovered, including 1,214 since Tuesday’s report.

According to OSDH, 29 of today’s deaths occurred since Jan 1.

There have been 4,264 deaths in the state, 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 37 deaths statewide, 29 were in the 65 and older age group: Six Oklahoma County men, one man and three women in Tulsa County, one man and two women in Cleveland County, three Garfield County women, two Carter County men, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, one man each in Atoka, Jefferson, Major, McClain, Murray and Washita counties and one woman each in Bryan, Comanche and Washington counties.

Seven deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Canadian, Custer, Garvin, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Jefferson and Ottawa counties. One death was a Grady County man in the 18-35 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,768 Wednesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 491 currently were hospitalized, with 145 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon. 

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had seven patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 10 for a total of 7,539, with 232 active and 7,233, or 95.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,661, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 216 active cases and 6,379 recovered.

Of the county’s 74 deaths, 66 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 65 deaths.

There have been 2,920 cases, with 2,786 recovered and 35 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,653 cases, with 3,512 recovered and 30 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included five in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two in Major and one in Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Noble counties.

State update

There have been 222,807 Oklahoma women and 198,194 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were nine designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,991 in the 0-4 age group, 47,378 in the 5-17 age group, 131,863 in the 18-35 age group, 91,044 in the 36-49 age group, 82,040 in the 50-64 age group and 60,668 in the 65 and older age group. There were 26 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,264 deaths in the state, 3,377 have been 65 and older and 693 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,440, than women, 1,824, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 718 in Oklahoma; 681 in Tulsa; 260 in Cleveland; 129 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 91 in Canadian; 84 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 76 in Pottawatomie; 75 in Kay; 74 in Garfield; 71 in Grady; 66 each in Custer and Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 each in Bryan, Caddo and Carter; 54 in Lincoln; 46 each in McClain and Payne; 45 each in Garvin, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Jackson, Osage and Ottawa; 43 in Le Flore; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 each in Pittsburg and Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 22 in Murray; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Coal, Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Jefferson; nine each in Haskell, Love, Major and Washita; eight each in Blaine and Latimer; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,073 cases, 2,985 recovered, 73 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,967 cases, 1,890 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,267 recovered, 59 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,184 cases, 1,151 recovered, 22 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,123 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 988 cases, 944 recovered, 36 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.

• Major with 936 cases, 908 recovered, 19 active and nine deaths, six from Fairview, one from Cleo Springs and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 533 cases, 516 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Wednesday, and 90 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.24.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 61061 563 58507 2021-02-24
TULSA 41857 447 40337 2021-02-24
EDMOND 16341 102 15782 2021-02-24
BROKEN ARROW 15474 137 14965 2021-02-24
NORMAN 13210 133 12598 2021-02-24
OTHER*** 9695 59 9318 2021-02-24
YUKON 8633 43 8371 2021-02-24
LAWTON 7743 103 7143 2021-02-24
ENID 6661 66 6379 2021-02-24
MOORE 6097 41 5788 2021-02-24
STILLWATER 5943 23 5775 2021-02-24
CLAREMORE 5666 81 5419 2021-02-24
OWASSO 5108 38 4948 2021-02-24
MUSKOGEE 5041 75 4659 2021-02-24
SHAWNEE 4783 55 4587 2021-02-24
ARDMORE 4225 35 4046 2021-02-24
ADA 4007 36 3821 2021-02-24
TAHLEQUAH 3790 28 3563 2021-02-24
PONCA CITY 3696 43 3557 2021-02-24
BARTLESVILLE 3693 68 3476 2021-02-24
DURANT 3449 30 3252 2021-02-24
BIXBY 3449 23 3357 2021-02-24
SAND SPRINGS 3132 38 3020 2021-02-24
MCALESTER 3025 24 2931 2021-02-24
DUNCAN 2938 39 2808 2021-02-24
SAPULPA 2906 44 2793 2021-02-24
JENKS 2828 18 2754 2021-02-24
MUSTANG 2588 23 2501 2021-02-24
GUYMON 2547 23 2470 2021-02-24
EL RENO 2396 17 2316 2021-02-24
ALTUS 2390 41 2275 2021-02-24
CHICKASHA 2314 42 2202 2021-02-24
GUTHRIE 2312 20 2197 2021-02-24
COLLINSVILLE 2271 14 2212 2021-02-24
CHOCTAW 2249 17 2167 2021-02-24
BLANCHARD 2133 13 2036 2021-02-24
STILWELL 2089 18 1941 2021-02-24
MIAMI 2041 24 1969 2021-02-24
BETHANY 1892 20 1819 2021-02-24
WOODWARD 1789 10 1720 2021-02-24
COWETA 1776 26 1702 2021-02-24
WEATHERFORD 1763 21 1713 2021-02-24
CLINTON 1678 42 1584 2021-02-24
ELK CITY 1662 19 1580 2021-02-24
SKIATOOK 1653 8 1599 2021-02-24
PRYOR CREEK 1571 18 1498 2021-02-24
TAFT 1571 3 1555 2021-02-24
GLENPOOL 1546 16 1493 2021-02-24
POTEAU 1527 14 1477 2021-02-24
GROVE 1513 35 1435 2021-02-24
OKMULGEE 1477 25 1415 2021-02-24
VINITA 1465 8 1409 2021-02-24
SALLISAW 1455 14 1378 2021-02-24
SEMINOLE 1447 18 1368 2021-02-24
TUTTLE 1438 11 1394 2021-02-24
PURCELL 1381 19 1312 2021-02-24
WAGONER 1378 14 1313 2021-02-24
BROKEN BOW 1350 29 1258 2021-02-24
ATOKA 1345 7 1292 2021-02-24
CUSHING 1336 13 1278 2021-02-24
ANADARKO 1326 20 1244 2021-02-24
NOBLE 1235 17 1162 2021-02-24
PAULS VALLEY 1228 18 1179 2021-02-24
SULPHUR 1218 13 1177 2021-02-24
IDABEL 1210 18 1137 2021-02-24
NEWCASTLE 1207 8 1168 2021-02-24
LEXINGTON 1185 14 1093 2021-02-24
TECUMSEH 1155 10 1111 2021-02-24
HARRAH 1152 12 1095 2021-02-24
FORT GIBSON 1132 12 1078 2021-02-24
PIEDMONT 1122 6 1080 2021-02-24
MCLOUD 1072 5 1038 2021-02-24
MADILL 1044 6 1015 2021-02-24
MULDROW 1024 4 976 2021-02-24
ALVA 990 9 964 2021-02-24
MARLOW 988 11 953 2021-02-24
JAY 982 11 949 2021-02-24
MARIETTA 954 7 921 2021-02-24
CHECOTAH 950 16 890 2021-02-24
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-24
HENRYETTA 910 13 872 2021-02-24
HUGO 902 10 847 2021-02-24
BRISTOW 892 24 841 2021-02-24
EUFAULA 873 16 793 2021-02-24
SAYRE 814 14 786 2021-02-24
KINGSTON 802 6 759 2021-02-24
HOMINY 796 2 773 2021-02-24
KINGFISHER 792 10 749 2021-02-24
CLEVELAND 753 12 730 2021-02-24
STIGLER 748 8 705 2021-02-24
OKEMAH 737 7 710 2021-02-24
MANNFORD 732 13 704 2021-02-24
CATOOSA 731 10 705 2021-02-24
HELENA 725 2 716 2021-02-24
ELGIN 720 8 684 2021-02-24
LOCUST GROVE 719 0 680 2021-02-24
LINDSAY 715 9 688 2021-02-24
CALERA 701 6 665 2021-02-24
PERRY 676 6 634 2021-02-24
HOLDENVILLE 675 11 627 2021-02-24
WEWOKA 675 8 634 2021-02-24
CHANDLER 672 16 633 2021-02-24
INOLA 670 6 648 2021-02-24
NOWATA 659 10 635 2021-02-24
HEAVENER 658 10 635 2021-02-24
MOUNDS 654 9 612 2021-02-24
SPIRO 646 1 631 2021-02-24
BLACKWELL 640 17 591 2021-02-24
CACHE 632 8 586 2021-02-24
HENNESSEY 630 5 617 2021-02-24
DAVIS 619 7 590 2021-02-24
AFTON 601 3 583 2021-02-24
SALINA 600 5 559 2021-02-24
SPERRY 593 2 578 2021-02-24
CHELSEA 589 9 569 2021-02-24
TISHOMINGO 587 8 559 2021-02-24
SPENCER 573 12 523 2021-02-24
BOLEY 563 8 548 2021-02-24
WESTVILLE 561 4 543 2021-02-24
JONES 557 6 526 2021-02-24
PERKINS 551 4 533 2021-02-24
WARR ACRES 547 1 533 2021-02-24
COMANCHE 542 14 515 2021-02-24
DEL CITY 525 8 485 2021-02-24
PRAGUE 525 6 512 2021-02-24
MIDWEST CITY 519 13 476 2021-02-24
ANTLERS 516 8 485 2021-02-24
WYNNEWOOD 507 4 470 2021-02-24
FAIRVIEW 502 6 483 2021-02-24
PAWNEE 501 13 465 2021-02-24
DEWEY 500 6 481 2021-02-24
HULBERT 499 4 473 2021-02-24
COALGATE 498 10 469 2021-02-24
VIAN 497 5 476 2021-02-24
OOLOGAH 488 4 470 2021-02-24
PAWHUSKA 487 8 455 2021-02-24
COLCORD 478 3 465 2021-02-24
WILBURTON 476 6 457 2021-02-24
HASKELL 474 3 458 2021-02-24
ROLAND 473 1 463 2021-02-24
CHOUTEAU 470 10 444 2021-02-24
HINTON 466 1 458 2021-02-24
APACHE 458 4 430 2021-02-24
MEEKER 458 19 432 2021-02-24
WISTER 432 2 417 2021-02-24
STRATFORD 432 4 420 2021-02-24
FREDERICK 428 10 405 2021-02-24
LONE GROVE 428 5 416 2021-02-24
NEWKIRK 427 3 408 2021-02-24
CARNEGIE 407 9 379 2021-02-24
TALIHINA 404 9 386 2021-02-24
WILSON 403 8 372 2021-02-24
WALTERS 403 3 372 2021-02-24
BEGGS 397 4 384 2021-02-24
STROUD 397 4 382 2021-02-24
POCOLA 396 3 386 2021-02-24
KANSAS 394 6 376 2021-02-24
NICHOLS HILLS 391 1 380 2021-02-24
WASHINGTON 386 4 368 2021-02-24
KONAWA 385 4 363 2021-02-24
WATONGA 383 1 367 2021-02-24
LUTHER 371 8 353 2021-02-24
MANGUM 363 12 334 2021-02-24
COLBERT 355 9 325 2021-02-24
TONKAWA 351 14 331 2021-02-24
HARTSHORNE 347 4 338 2021-02-24
VALLIANT 346 5 326 2021-02-24
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-02-24
MORRIS 333 3 326 2021-02-24
WELLSTON 331 4 319 2021-02-24
HOOKER 327 0 319 2021-02-24
FLETCHER 323 2 315 2021-02-24
NEW CORDELL 322 1 312 2021-02-24
WYANDOTTE 321 4 310 2021-02-24
HOBART 321 8 304 2021-02-24
COMMERCE 319 2 309 2021-02-24
CADDO 316 1 304 2021-02-24
GORE 314 4 292 2021-02-24
MEAD 313 3 296 2021-02-24
HEALDTON 307 5 280 2021-02-24
PORUM 303 3 289 2021-02-24
HOWE 301 0 296 2021-02-24
ELMORE CITY 300 3 284 2021-02-24
QUAPAW 297 9 277 2021-02-24
PORTER 297 6 281 2021-02-24
FAIRLAND 292 3 282 2021-02-24
DRUMRIGHT 286 7 264 2021-02-24
WARNER 286 1 269 2021-02-24
STONEWALL 280 2 271 2021-02-24
KIEFER 277 1 269 2021-02-24
ARCADIA 276 0 273 2021-02-24
BOKCHITO 273 2 259 2021-02-24
TALALA 268 3 258 2021-02-24
KELLYVILLE 267 3 255 2021-02-24
WAURIKA 262 5 254 2021-02-24
BARNSDALL 262 5 241 2021-02-24
ADAIR 261 3 247 2021-02-24
HOLLIS 258 3 235 2021-02-24
RINGLING 257 1 244 2021-02-24
CRESCENT 257 2 249 2021-02-24
ALLEN 252 3 236 2021-02-24
MAYSVILLE 252 8 229 2021-02-24
WAYNE 242 2 228 2021-02-24
CASHION 239 0 231 2021-02-24
EARLSBORO 239 2 228 2021-02-24
OKARCHE 238 4 228 2021-02-24
BOSWELL 236 1 226 2021-02-24
HYDRO 229 5 220 2021-02-24
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 221 2021-02-24
PADEN 228 2 219 2021-02-24
WATTS 223 1 217 2021-02-24
BLAIR 223 1 208 2021-02-24
WRIGHT CITY 222 2 198 2021-02-24
FORT COBB 217 2 206 2021-02-24
CAMERON 217 0 214 2021-02-24
BEAVER 215 4 201 2021-02-24
HAWORTH 215 3 201 2021-02-24
YALE 214 5 203 2021-02-24
MOORELAND 214 2 203 2021-02-24
WAUKOMIS 213 0 207 2021-02-24
ROFF 212 1 200 2021-02-24
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-02-24
PAOLI 209 2 204 2021-02-24
CHEROKEE 208 1 206 2021-02-24
MAUD 208 0 197 2021-02-24
KEOTA 205 0 202 2021-02-24
CEMENT 203 0 196 2021-02-24
GERONIMO 202 2 190 2021-02-24
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-02-24
BINGER 197 10 181 2021-02-24
OKEENE 197 0 193 2021-02-24
WETUMKA 194 3 180 2021-02-24
GLENCOE 194 2 181 2021-02-24
BOKOSHE 191 0 183 2021-02-24
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-02-24
TEXHOMA 189 0 188 2021-02-24
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-02-24
RINGWOOD 184 0 183 2021-02-24
JENNINGS 183 2 172 2021-02-24
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-02-24
OCHELATA 179 3 172 2021-02-24
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-02-24
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-02-24
MORRISON 174 1 169 2021-02-24
WELCH 173 2 171 2021-02-24
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-24
FAIRFAX 171 1 163 2021-02-24
CHEYENNE 171 2 162 2021-02-24
RED ROCK 170 2 158 2021-02-24
NINNEKAH 170 1 162 2021-02-24
GEARY 166 1 164 2021-02-24
OKTAHA 166 0 160 2021-02-24
RAMONA 166 4 159 2021-02-24
MEDFORD 166 1 165 2021-02-24
INDIAHOMA 163 1 156 2021-02-24
FORT TOWSON 160 0 154 2021-02-24
BUFFALO 160 3 151 2021-02-24
SEILING 159 2 154 2021-02-24
GOODWELL 158 1 155 2021-02-24
SHADY POINT 158 1 154 2021-02-24
WELEETKA 157 3 147 2021-02-24
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-02-24
SNYDER 154 5 143 2021-02-24
CALUMET 152 0 152 2021-02-24
RED OAK 152 0 146 2021-02-24
DEPEW 151 2 144 2021-02-24
GRACEMONT 150 3 144 2021-02-24
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-02-24
CANTON 145 2 131 2021-02-24
PANAMA 143 1 137 2021-02-24
COPAN 143 2 135 2021-02-24
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-02-24
BURNS FLAT 142 1 137 2021-02-24
KREBS 140 2 135 2021-02-24
TEMPLE 140 9 122 2021-02-24
TERLTON 139 1 132 2021-02-24
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-02-24
MILBURN 137 3 120 2021-02-24
WANETTE 137 0 133 2021-02-24
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-02-24
CLAYTON 134 1 128 2021-02-24
MANNSVILLE 134 1 127 2021-02-24
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 122 2021-02-24
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-02-24
VICI 131 1 125 2021-02-24
GRANITE 130 4 123 2021-02-24
ARKOMA 130 1 127 2021-02-24
GARBER 127 1 125 2021-02-24
KIOWA 126 2 122 2021-02-24
HAMMON 125 2 116 2021-02-24
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-02-24
ALEX 124 4 114 2021-02-24
LAHOMA 122 5 117 2021-02-24
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 107 2021-02-24
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-24
TIPTON 121 3 115 2021-02-24
GRANDFIELD 120 1 113 2021-02-24
ASHER 120 0 116 2021-02-24
CHATTANOOGA 117 2 112 2021-02-24
VELMA 113 2 110 2021-02-24
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-02-24
ERICK 111 1 107 2021-02-24
SOPER 111 1 104 2021-02-24
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-24
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-02-24
MULHALL 109 0 105 2021-02-24
SENTINEL 109 1 105 2021-02-24
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-24
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-02-24
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-02-24
TUPELO 105 2 102 2021-02-24
MILL CREEK 104 0 99 2021-02-24
TYRONE 104 0 96 2021-02-24
DELAWARE 103 2 99 2021-02-24
BOISE CITY 102 0 100 2021-02-24
SASAKWA 102 0 99 2021-02-24
BRAGGS 101 1 98 2021-02-24
WAYNOKA 101 0 98 2021-02-24
DOVER 98 2 95 2021-02-24
MCCURTAIN 97 1 93 2021-02-24
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-02-24
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-02-24
RATLIFF CITY 94 0 91 2021-02-24
AMBER 93 3 88 2021-02-24
GANS 93 0 91 2021-02-24
VERDEN 92 1 86 2021-02-24
GARVIN 91 0 87 2021-02-24
LOOKEBA 89 2 86 2021-02-24
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-24
SPRINGER 85 1 80 2021-02-24
STRINGTOWN 84 2 79 2021-02-24
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-02-24
WANN 82 2 74 2021-02-24
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-02-24
STUART 81 0 79 2021-02-24
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-02-24
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-02-24
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-24
KINTA 79 0 73 2021-02-24
TRYON 79 0 75 2021-02-24
SAVANNA 77 0 77 2021-02-24
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-24
OLUSTEE 75 0 72 2021-02-24
PITTSBURG 74 0 73 2021-02-24
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-02-24
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-02-24
CORN 71 3 67 2021-02-24
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-02-24
CARNEY 70 2 67 2021-02-24
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-02-24
LAMONT 69 1 67 2021-02-24
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-02-24
ARNETT 67 0 66 2021-02-24
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 66 2021-02-24
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-02-24
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-24
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-02-24
LONGDALE 65 0 63 2021-02-24
NASH 64 1 59 2021-02-24
DILL CITY 63 0 61 2021-02-24
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-24
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-24
KAW CITY 62 1 59 2021-02-24
ORLANDO 62 0 62 2021-02-24
SAWYER 61 1 57 2021-02-24
BOYNTON 61 0 57 2021-02-24
KETCHUM 60 1 57 2021-02-24
LENAPAH 60 0 56 2021-02-24
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-24
CLEO SPRINGS 58 1 55 2021-02-24
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-02-24
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-02-24
AMES 57 0 57 2021-02-24
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-24
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-02-24
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-24
WHITEFIELD 54 0 53 2021-02-24
CROWDER 54 0 52 2021-02-24
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-02-24
FAIRMONT 54 1 50 2021-02-24
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-02-24
LEHIGH 52 0 50 2021-02-24
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-24
OKAY 52 1 46 2021-02-24
CALVIN 52 1 50 2021-02-24
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-24
LONE WOLF 51 0 49 2021-02-24
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-24
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-24
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-24
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-02-24
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-24
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-02-24
CARTER 48 0 45 2021-02-24
WAKITA 47 3 43 2021-02-24
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-02-24
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-02-24
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-24
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 0 42 2021-02-24
CARMEN 45 2 43 2021-02-24
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-02-24
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-24
BURBANK 43 0 41 2021-02-24
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-02-24
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-24
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-24
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-02-24
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-02-24
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-02-24
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-24
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-24
HARDESTY 39 0 36 2021-02-24
GOLTRY 39 0 36 2021-02-24
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-24
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-02-24
OSAGE 38 0 37 2021-02-24
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-02-24
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-02-24
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-02-24
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-24
FRANCIS 35 1 32 2021-02-24
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-02-24
BERNICE 35 0 34 2021-02-24
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-24
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-24
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-24
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-02-24
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-02-24
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-24
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-24
GOTEBO 30 0 28 2021-02-24
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-24
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-24
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-24
HUNTER 29 0 28 2021-02-24
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-24
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-24
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-24
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-24
HITCHCOCK 26 0 24 2021-02-24
OPTIMA 26 0 25 2021-02-24
MILLERTON 25 2 23 2021-02-24
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-24
KEYES 25 0 23 2021-02-24
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-24
DIBBLE 24 0 23 2021-02-24
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 20 2021-02-24
BRAMAN 22 0 21 2021-02-24
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-02-24
MARTHA 20 1 16 2021-02-24
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-24
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-24
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-24
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-24
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-24
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-02-24
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-24
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-24
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-24
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-02-24
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-02-24
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-24
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-24
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-24
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-24
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-24
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-02-24
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-24
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-02-24
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-24
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-24
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-02-24
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-24
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-24
TATUMS 5 0 4 2021-02-24
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-24
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-24
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-24
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-24
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-24
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-24
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-24
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-24
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-24
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-24
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-24
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-24
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-24
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-24
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-24
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-24
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-24
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-24
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-24

Oklahoma per county 02.24.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 80140 718 76878 2021-02-24
TULSA 70289 681 67900 2021-02-24
CLEVELAND 28520 260 27126 2021-02-24
CANADIAN 15658 91 15156 2021-02-24
COMANCHE 11854 129 11117 2021-02-24
ROGERS 9836 114 9454 2021-02-24
MUSKOGEE 9050 96 8527 2021-02-24
PAYNE 8305 46 8041 2021-02-24
POTTAWATOMIE 7774 76 7460 2021-02-24
WAGONER 7631 80 7320 2021-02-24
GARFIELD 7539 74 7233 2021-02-24
CREEK 6470 112 6180 2021-02-24
BRYAN 5838 55 5500 2021-02-24
CARTER 5621 55 5363 2021-02-24
GRADY 5608 71 5386 2021-02-24
CHEROKEE 5383 40 5077 2021-02-24
LE FLORE 5266 43 5104 2021-02-24
KAY 5054 75 4830 2021-02-24
MCCLAIN 5005 46 4779 2021-02-24
PONTOTOC 4875 45 4646 2021-02-24
WASHINGTON 4712 84 4451 2021-02-24
STEPHENS 4642 66 4450 2021-02-24
OSAGE 4440 44 4255 2021-02-24
PITTSBURG 4372 33 4237 2021-02-24
DELAWARE 4341 61 4152 2021-02-24
MAYES 3983 37 3783 2021-02-24
CUSTER 3962 66 3811 2021-02-24
LOGAN 3904 26 3738 2021-02-24
SEQUOYAH 3893 28 3714 2021-02-24
CADDO 3783 55 3584 2021-02-24
MCCURTAIN 3767 64 3520 2021-02-24
OKMULGEE 3606 45 3469 2021-02-24
OTTAWA 3605 44 3470 2021-02-24
GARVIN 3444 45 3281 2021-02-24
TEXAS 3435 24 3331 2021-02-24
ADAIR 3084 23 2903 2021-02-24
WOODWARD 3073 15 2985 2021-02-24
LINCOLN 3007 54 2871 2021-02-24
JACKSON 2871 44 2722 2021-02-24
SEMINOLE 2738 33 2589 2021-02-24
BECKHAM 2675 35 2553 2021-02-24
KINGFISHER 1967 21 1890 2021-02-24
MCINTOSH 1913 32 1771 2021-02-24
MURRAY 1905 22 1826 2021-02-24
CRAIG 1884 11 1819 2021-02-24
MARSHALL 1856 12 1785 2021-02-24
OKFUSKEE 1741 20 1679 2021-02-24
ATOKA 1738 11 1676 2021-02-24
PAWNEE 1693 30 1615 2021-02-24
CHOCTAW 1538 13 1457 2021-02-24
LOVE 1417 9 1372 2021-02-24
NOBLE 1337 11 1267 2021-02-24
JOHNSTON 1320 17 1237 2021-02-24
HASKELL 1205 9 1146 2021-02-24
WOODS 1184 11 1151 2021-02-24
HUGHES 1152 17 1074 2021-02-24
ALFALFA 1140 5 1123 2021-02-24
NOWATA 1088 15 1041 2021-02-24
WASHITA 1050 9 1010 2021-02-24
BLAINE 988 8 944 2021-02-24
PUSHMATAHA 974 13 917 2021-02-24
MAJOR 936 9 908 2021-02-24
LATIMER 794 8 762 2021-02-24
KIOWA 784 14 730 2021-02-24
TILLMAN 744 14 703 2021-02-24
COAL 682 14 646 2021-02-24
JEFFERSON 673 10 646 2021-02-24
COTTON 648 13 593 2021-02-24
GRANT 533 7 516 2021-02-24
GREER 529 16 493 2021-02-24
DEWEY 528 6 505 2021-02-24
BEAVER 436 6 413 2021-02-24
HARPER 408 4 392 2021-02-24
ROGER MILLS 381 7 357 2021-02-24
ELLIS 348 3 335 2021-02-24
HARMON 288 3 265 2021-02-24
CIMARRON 155 1 149 2021-02-24

