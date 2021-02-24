ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 798 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths, including three Enid women in the 65 and older age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The 0.2% increase in cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 421,010 with 13,587 active, a single-day decrease of 453, and 403,159 recovered, including 1,214 since Tuesday’s report.
According to OSDH, 29 of today’s deaths occurred since Jan 1.
There have been 4,264 deaths in the state, 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 37 deaths statewide, 29 were in the 65 and older age group: Six Oklahoma County men, one man and three women in Tulsa County, one man and two women in Cleveland County, three Garfield County women, two Carter County men, one man and one woman in Pottawatomie County, one man each in Atoka, Jefferson, Major, McClain, Murray and Washita counties and one woman each in Bryan, Comanche and Washington counties.
Seven deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Canadian, Custer, Garvin, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Jefferson and Ottawa counties. One death was a Grady County man in the 18-35 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,768 Wednesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 491 currently were hospitalized, with 145 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating six COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had seven patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 10 for a total of 7,539, with 232 active and 7,233, or 95.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,661, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 216 active cases and 6,379 recovered.
Of the county’s 74 deaths, 66 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 65 deaths.
There have been 2,920 cases, with 2,786 recovered and 35 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,653 cases, with 3,512 recovered and 30 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 38 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included five in Woodward, three in Kingfisher, two in Major and one in Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Noble counties.
State update
There have been 222,807 Oklahoma women and 198,194 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were nine designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,991 in the 0-4 age group, 47,378 in the 5-17 age group, 131,863 in the 18-35 age group, 91,044 in the 36-49 age group, 82,040 in the 50-64 age group and 60,668 in the 65 and older age group. There were 26 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,264 deaths in the state, 3,377 have been 65 and older and 693 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 159 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 34 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,440, than women, 1,824, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 718 in Oklahoma; 681 in Tulsa; 260 in Cleveland; 129 in Comanche; 114 in Rogers; 112 in Creek; 96 in Muskogee; 91 in Canadian; 84 in Washington; 80 in Wagoner; 76 in Pottawatomie; 75 in Kay; 74 in Garfield; 71 in Grady; 66 each in Custer and Stephens; 64 in McCurtain; 61 in Delaware; 55 each in Bryan, Caddo and Carter; 54 in Lincoln; 46 each in McClain and Payne; 45 each in Garvin, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 44 each in Jackson, Osage and Ottawa; 43 in Le Flore; 40 in Cherokee; 37 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 each in Pittsburg and Seminole; 32 in McIntosh; 30 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 24 in Texas; 23 in Adair; 22 in Murray; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Coal, Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Atoka, Craig, Noble and Woods; 10 in Jefferson; nine each in Haskell, Love, Major and Washita; eight each in Blaine and Latimer; seven each in Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; three each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,073 cases, 2,985 recovered, 73 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,967 cases, 1,890 recovered, 56 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,337 cases, 1,267 recovered, 59 active and 11 deaths, including six from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,184 cases, 1,151 recovered, 22 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,140 cases, 1,123 recovered, 12 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 988 cases, 944 recovered, 36 active and eight deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and five not listed by town.
• Major with 936 cases, 908 recovered, 19 active and nine deaths, six from Fairview, one from Cleo Springs and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 533 cases, 516 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Wednesday, and 90 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.24.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|61061
|563
|58507
|2021-02-24
|TULSA
|41857
|447
|40337
|2021-02-24
|EDMOND
|16341
|102
|15782
|2021-02-24
|BROKEN ARROW
|15474
|137
|14965
|2021-02-24
|NORMAN
|13210
|133
|12598
|2021-02-24
|OTHER***
|9695
|59
|9318
|2021-02-24
|YUKON
|8633
|43
|8371
|2021-02-24
|LAWTON
|7743
|103
|7143
|2021-02-24
|ENID
|6661
|66
|6379
|2021-02-24
|MOORE
|6097
|41
|5788
|2021-02-24
|STILLWATER
|5943
|23
|5775
|2021-02-24
|CLAREMORE
|5666
|81
|5419
|2021-02-24
|OWASSO
|5108
|38
|4948
|2021-02-24
|MUSKOGEE
|5041
|75
|4659
|2021-02-24
|SHAWNEE
|4783
|55
|4587
|2021-02-24
|ARDMORE
|4225
|35
|4046
|2021-02-24
|ADA
|4007
|36
|3821
|2021-02-24
|TAHLEQUAH
|3790
|28
|3563
|2021-02-24
|PONCA CITY
|3696
|43
|3557
|2021-02-24
|BARTLESVILLE
|3693
|68
|3476
|2021-02-24
|DURANT
|3449
|30
|3252
|2021-02-24
|BIXBY
|3449
|23
|3357
|2021-02-24
|SAND SPRINGS
|3132
|38
|3020
|2021-02-24
|MCALESTER
|3025
|24
|2931
|2021-02-24
|DUNCAN
|2938
|39
|2808
|2021-02-24
|SAPULPA
|2906
|44
|2793
|2021-02-24
|JENKS
|2828
|18
|2754
|2021-02-24
|MUSTANG
|2588
|23
|2501
|2021-02-24
|GUYMON
|2547
|23
|2470
|2021-02-24
|EL RENO
|2396
|17
|2316
|2021-02-24
|ALTUS
|2390
|41
|2275
|2021-02-24
|CHICKASHA
|2314
|42
|2202
|2021-02-24
|GUTHRIE
|2312
|20
|2197
|2021-02-24
|COLLINSVILLE
|2271
|14
|2212
|2021-02-24
|CHOCTAW
|2249
|17
|2167
|2021-02-24
|BLANCHARD
|2133
|13
|2036
|2021-02-24
|STILWELL
|2089
|18
|1941
|2021-02-24
|MIAMI
|2041
|24
|1969
|2021-02-24
|BETHANY
|1892
|20
|1819
|2021-02-24
|WOODWARD
|1789
|10
|1720
|2021-02-24
|COWETA
|1776
|26
|1702
|2021-02-24
|WEATHERFORD
|1763
|21
|1713
|2021-02-24
|CLINTON
|1678
|42
|1584
|2021-02-24
|ELK CITY
|1662
|19
|1580
|2021-02-24
|SKIATOOK
|1653
|8
|1599
|2021-02-24
|PRYOR CREEK
|1571
|18
|1498
|2021-02-24
|TAFT
|1571
|3
|1555
|2021-02-24
|GLENPOOL
|1546
|16
|1493
|2021-02-24
|POTEAU
|1527
|14
|1477
|2021-02-24
|GROVE
|1513
|35
|1435
|2021-02-24
|OKMULGEE
|1477
|25
|1415
|2021-02-24
|VINITA
|1465
|8
|1409
|2021-02-24
|SALLISAW
|1455
|14
|1378
|2021-02-24
|SEMINOLE
|1447
|18
|1368
|2021-02-24
|TUTTLE
|1438
|11
|1394
|2021-02-24
|PURCELL
|1381
|19
|1312
|2021-02-24
|WAGONER
|1378
|14
|1313
|2021-02-24
|BROKEN BOW
|1350
|29
|1258
|2021-02-24
|ATOKA
|1345
|7
|1292
|2021-02-24
|CUSHING
|1336
|13
|1278
|2021-02-24
|ANADARKO
|1326
|20
|1244
|2021-02-24
|NOBLE
|1235
|17
|1162
|2021-02-24
|PAULS VALLEY
|1228
|18
|1179
|2021-02-24
|SULPHUR
|1218
|13
|1177
|2021-02-24
|IDABEL
|1210
|18
|1137
|2021-02-24
|NEWCASTLE
|1207
|8
|1168
|2021-02-24
|LEXINGTON
|1185
|14
|1093
|2021-02-24
|TECUMSEH
|1155
|10
|1111
|2021-02-24
|HARRAH
|1152
|12
|1095
|2021-02-24
|FORT GIBSON
|1132
|12
|1078
|2021-02-24
|PIEDMONT
|1122
|6
|1080
|2021-02-24
|MCLOUD
|1072
|5
|1038
|2021-02-24
|MADILL
|1044
|6
|1015
|2021-02-24
|MULDROW
|1024
|4
|976
|2021-02-24
|ALVA
|990
|9
|964
|2021-02-24
|MARLOW
|988
|11
|953
|2021-02-24
|JAY
|982
|11
|949
|2021-02-24
|MARIETTA
|954
|7
|921
|2021-02-24
|CHECOTAH
|950
|16
|890
|2021-02-24
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-24
|HENRYETTA
|910
|13
|872
|2021-02-24
|HUGO
|902
|10
|847
|2021-02-24
|BRISTOW
|892
|24
|841
|2021-02-24
|EUFAULA
|873
|16
|793
|2021-02-24
|SAYRE
|814
|14
|786
|2021-02-24
|KINGSTON
|802
|6
|759
|2021-02-24
|HOMINY
|796
|2
|773
|2021-02-24
|KINGFISHER
|792
|10
|749
|2021-02-24
|CLEVELAND
|753
|12
|730
|2021-02-24
|STIGLER
|748
|8
|705
|2021-02-24
|OKEMAH
|737
|7
|710
|2021-02-24
|MANNFORD
|732
|13
|704
|2021-02-24
|CATOOSA
|731
|10
|705
|2021-02-24
|HELENA
|725
|2
|716
|2021-02-24
|ELGIN
|720
|8
|684
|2021-02-24
|LOCUST GROVE
|719
|0
|680
|2021-02-24
|LINDSAY
|715
|9
|688
|2021-02-24
|CALERA
|701
|6
|665
|2021-02-24
|PERRY
|676
|6
|634
|2021-02-24
|HOLDENVILLE
|675
|11
|627
|2021-02-24
|WEWOKA
|675
|8
|634
|2021-02-24
|CHANDLER
|672
|16
|633
|2021-02-24
|INOLA
|670
|6
|648
|2021-02-24
|NOWATA
|659
|10
|635
|2021-02-24
|HEAVENER
|658
|10
|635
|2021-02-24
|MOUNDS
|654
|9
|612
|2021-02-24
|SPIRO
|646
|1
|631
|2021-02-24
|BLACKWELL
|640
|17
|591
|2021-02-24
|CACHE
|632
|8
|586
|2021-02-24
|HENNESSEY
|630
|5
|617
|2021-02-24
|DAVIS
|619
|7
|590
|2021-02-24
|AFTON
|601
|3
|583
|2021-02-24
|SALINA
|600
|5
|559
|2021-02-24
|SPERRY
|593
|2
|578
|2021-02-24
|CHELSEA
|589
|9
|569
|2021-02-24
|TISHOMINGO
|587
|8
|559
|2021-02-24
|SPENCER
|573
|12
|523
|2021-02-24
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|548
|2021-02-24
|WESTVILLE
|561
|4
|543
|2021-02-24
|JONES
|557
|6
|526
|2021-02-24
|PERKINS
|551
|4
|533
|2021-02-24
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|533
|2021-02-24
|COMANCHE
|542
|14
|515
|2021-02-24
|DEL CITY
|525
|8
|485
|2021-02-24
|PRAGUE
|525
|6
|512
|2021-02-24
|MIDWEST CITY
|519
|13
|476
|2021-02-24
|ANTLERS
|516
|8
|485
|2021-02-24
|WYNNEWOOD
|507
|4
|470
|2021-02-24
|FAIRVIEW
|502
|6
|483
|2021-02-24
|PAWNEE
|501
|13
|465
|2021-02-24
|DEWEY
|500
|6
|481
|2021-02-24
|HULBERT
|499
|4
|473
|2021-02-24
|COALGATE
|498
|10
|469
|2021-02-24
|VIAN
|497
|5
|476
|2021-02-24
|OOLOGAH
|488
|4
|470
|2021-02-24
|PAWHUSKA
|487
|8
|455
|2021-02-24
|COLCORD
|478
|3
|465
|2021-02-24
|WILBURTON
|476
|6
|457
|2021-02-24
|HASKELL
|474
|3
|458
|2021-02-24
|ROLAND
|473
|1
|463
|2021-02-24
|CHOUTEAU
|470
|10
|444
|2021-02-24
|HINTON
|466
|1
|458
|2021-02-24
|APACHE
|458
|4
|430
|2021-02-24
|MEEKER
|458
|19
|432
|2021-02-24
|WISTER
|432
|2
|417
|2021-02-24
|STRATFORD
|432
|4
|420
|2021-02-24
|FREDERICK
|428
|10
|405
|2021-02-24
|LONE GROVE
|428
|5
|416
|2021-02-24
|NEWKIRK
|427
|3
|408
|2021-02-24
|CARNEGIE
|407
|9
|379
|2021-02-24
|TALIHINA
|404
|9
|386
|2021-02-24
|WILSON
|403
|8
|372
|2021-02-24
|WALTERS
|403
|3
|372
|2021-02-24
|BEGGS
|397
|4
|384
|2021-02-24
|STROUD
|397
|4
|382
|2021-02-24
|POCOLA
|396
|3
|386
|2021-02-24
|KANSAS
|394
|6
|376
|2021-02-24
|NICHOLS HILLS
|391
|1
|380
|2021-02-24
|WASHINGTON
|386
|4
|368
|2021-02-24
|KONAWA
|385
|4
|363
|2021-02-24
|WATONGA
|383
|1
|367
|2021-02-24
|LUTHER
|371
|8
|353
|2021-02-24
|MANGUM
|363
|12
|334
|2021-02-24
|COLBERT
|355
|9
|325
|2021-02-24
|TONKAWA
|351
|14
|331
|2021-02-24
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|338
|2021-02-24
|VALLIANT
|346
|5
|326
|2021-02-24
|MINCO
|341
|0
|337
|2021-02-24
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|326
|2021-02-24
|WELLSTON
|331
|4
|319
|2021-02-24
|HOOKER
|327
|0
|319
|2021-02-24
|FLETCHER
|323
|2
|315
|2021-02-24
|NEW CORDELL
|322
|1
|312
|2021-02-24
|WYANDOTTE
|321
|4
|310
|2021-02-24
|HOBART
|321
|8
|304
|2021-02-24
|COMMERCE
|319
|2
|309
|2021-02-24
|CADDO
|316
|1
|304
|2021-02-24
|GORE
|314
|4
|292
|2021-02-24
|MEAD
|313
|3
|296
|2021-02-24
|HEALDTON
|307
|5
|280
|2021-02-24
|PORUM
|303
|3
|289
|2021-02-24
|HOWE
|301
|0
|296
|2021-02-24
|ELMORE CITY
|300
|3
|284
|2021-02-24
|QUAPAW
|297
|9
|277
|2021-02-24
|PORTER
|297
|6
|281
|2021-02-24
|FAIRLAND
|292
|3
|282
|2021-02-24
|DRUMRIGHT
|286
|7
|264
|2021-02-24
|WARNER
|286
|1
|269
|2021-02-24
|STONEWALL
|280
|2
|271
|2021-02-24
|KIEFER
|277
|1
|269
|2021-02-24
|ARCADIA
|276
|0
|273
|2021-02-24
|BOKCHITO
|273
|2
|259
|2021-02-24
|TALALA
|268
|3
|258
|2021-02-24
|KELLYVILLE
|267
|3
|255
|2021-02-24
|WAURIKA
|262
|5
|254
|2021-02-24
|BARNSDALL
|262
|5
|241
|2021-02-24
|ADAIR
|261
|3
|247
|2021-02-24
|HOLLIS
|258
|3
|235
|2021-02-24
|RINGLING
|257
|1
|244
|2021-02-24
|CRESCENT
|257
|2
|249
|2021-02-24
|ALLEN
|252
|3
|236
|2021-02-24
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|229
|2021-02-24
|WAYNE
|242
|2
|228
|2021-02-24
|CASHION
|239
|0
|231
|2021-02-24
|EARLSBORO
|239
|2
|228
|2021-02-24
|OKARCHE
|238
|4
|228
|2021-02-24
|BOSWELL
|236
|1
|226
|2021-02-24
|HYDRO
|229
|5
|220
|2021-02-24
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|221
|2021-02-24
|PADEN
|228
|2
|219
|2021-02-24
|WATTS
|223
|1
|217
|2021-02-24
|BLAIR
|223
|1
|208
|2021-02-24
|WRIGHT CITY
|222
|2
|198
|2021-02-24
|FORT COBB
|217
|2
|206
|2021-02-24
|CAMERON
|217
|0
|214
|2021-02-24
|BEAVER
|215
|4
|201
|2021-02-24
|HAWORTH
|215
|3
|201
|2021-02-24
|YALE
|214
|5
|203
|2021-02-24
|MOORELAND
|214
|2
|203
|2021-02-24
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|207
|2021-02-24
|ROFF
|212
|1
|200
|2021-02-24
|LAVERNE
|209
|1
|203
|2021-02-24
|PAOLI
|209
|2
|204
|2021-02-24
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|206
|2021-02-24
|MAUD
|208
|0
|197
|2021-02-24
|KEOTA
|205
|0
|202
|2021-02-24
|CEMENT
|203
|0
|196
|2021-02-24
|GERONIMO
|202
|2
|190
|2021-02-24
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|198
|2021-02-24
|BINGER
|197
|10
|181
|2021-02-24
|OKEENE
|197
|0
|193
|2021-02-24
|WETUMKA
|194
|3
|180
|2021-02-24
|GLENCOE
|194
|2
|181
|2021-02-24
|BOKOSHE
|191
|0
|183
|2021-02-24
|BIG CABIN
|189
|2
|180
|2021-02-24
|TEXHOMA
|189
|0
|188
|2021-02-24
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|174
|2021-02-24
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|183
|2021-02-24
|JENNINGS
|183
|2
|172
|2021-02-24
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|172
|2021-02-24
|OCHELATA
|179
|3
|172
|2021-02-24
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|173
|2021-02-24
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|173
|2021-02-24
|MORRISON
|174
|1
|169
|2021-02-24
|WELCH
|173
|2
|171
|2021-02-24
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-24
|FAIRFAX
|171
|1
|163
|2021-02-24
|CHEYENNE
|171
|2
|162
|2021-02-24
|RED ROCK
|170
|2
|158
|2021-02-24
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|162
|2021-02-24
|GEARY
|166
|1
|164
|2021-02-24
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|160
|2021-02-24
|RAMONA
|166
|4
|159
|2021-02-24
|MEDFORD
|166
|1
|165
|2021-02-24
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|156
|2021-02-24
|FORT TOWSON
|160
|0
|154
|2021-02-24
|BUFFALO
|160
|3
|151
|2021-02-24
|SEILING
|159
|2
|154
|2021-02-24
|GOODWELL
|158
|1
|155
|2021-02-24
|SHADY POINT
|158
|1
|154
|2021-02-24
|WELEETKA
|157
|3
|147
|2021-02-24
|THACKERVILLE
|155
|1
|153
|2021-02-24
|SNYDER
|154
|5
|143
|2021-02-24
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|152
|2021-02-24
|RED OAK
|152
|0
|146
|2021-02-24
|DEPEW
|151
|2
|144
|2021-02-24
|GRACEMONT
|150
|3
|144
|2021-02-24
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|139
|2021-02-24
|CANTON
|145
|2
|131
|2021-02-24
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|137
|2021-02-24
|COPAN
|143
|2
|135
|2021-02-24
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|140
|2021-02-24
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|137
|2021-02-24
|KREBS
|140
|2
|135
|2021-02-24
|TEMPLE
|140
|9
|122
|2021-02-24
|TERLTON
|139
|1
|132
|2021-02-24
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|135
|2021-02-24
|MILBURN
|137
|3
|120
|2021-02-24
|WANETTE
|137
|0
|133
|2021-02-24
|BLUEJACKET
|136
|1
|132
|2021-02-24
|CLAYTON
|134
|1
|128
|2021-02-24
|MANNSVILLE
|134
|1
|127
|2021-02-24
|WEBBERS FALLS
|133
|0
|122
|2021-02-24
|CANUTE
|132
|0
|124
|2021-02-24
|VICI
|131
|1
|125
|2021-02-24
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|123
|2021-02-24
|ARKOMA
|130
|1
|127
|2021-02-24
|GARBER
|127
|1
|125
|2021-02-24
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|122
|2021-02-24
|HAMMON
|125
|2
|116
|2021-02-24
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|115
|2021-02-24
|ALEX
|124
|4
|114
|2021-02-24
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|117
|2021-02-24
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|122
|1
|107
|2021-02-24
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-24
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|115
|2021-02-24
|GRANDFIELD
|120
|1
|113
|2021-02-24
|ASHER
|120
|0
|116
|2021-02-24
|CHATTANOOGA
|117
|2
|112
|2021-02-24
|VELMA
|113
|2
|110
|2021-02-24
|COUNCIL HILL
|112
|2
|107
|2021-02-24
|ERICK
|111
|1
|107
|2021-02-24
|SOPER
|111
|1
|104
|2021-02-24
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-24
|RYAN
|109
|1
|105
|2021-02-24
|MULHALL
|109
|0
|105
|2021-02-24
|SENTINEL
|109
|1
|105
|2021-02-24
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-24
|CANEY
|107
|1
|105
|2021-02-24
|OAKS
|107
|2
|102
|2021-02-24
|TUPELO
|105
|2
|102
|2021-02-24
|MILL CREEK
|104
|0
|99
|2021-02-24
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|96
|2021-02-24
|DELAWARE
|103
|2
|99
|2021-02-24
|BOISE CITY
|102
|0
|100
|2021-02-24
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|99
|2021-02-24
|BRAGGS
|101
|1
|98
|2021-02-24
|WAYNOKA
|101
|0
|98
|2021-02-24
|DOVER
|98
|2
|95
|2021-02-24
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|93
|2021-02-24
|BYARS
|97
|1
|96
|2021-02-24
|OILTON
|95
|3
|90
|2021-02-24
|RATLIFF CITY
|94
|0
|91
|2021-02-24
|AMBER
|93
|3
|88
|2021-02-24
|GANS
|93
|0
|91
|2021-02-24
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|86
|2021-02-24
|GARVIN
|91
|0
|87
|2021-02-24
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|86
|2021-02-24
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-24
|SPRINGER
|85
|1
|80
|2021-02-24
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|2
|79
|2021-02-24
|STERLING
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-24
|WANN
|82
|2
|74
|2021-02-24
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|77
|2021-02-24
|STUART
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-24
|DEWAR
|80
|0
|75
|2021-02-24
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-02-24
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-24
|KINTA
|79
|0
|73
|2021-02-24
|TRYON
|79
|0
|75
|2021-02-24
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|77
|2021-02-24
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-24
|OLUSTEE
|75
|0
|72
|2021-02-24
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-24
|COYLE
|74
|0
|73
|2021-02-24
|CANADIAN
|72
|0
|69
|2021-02-24
|CORN
|71
|3
|67
|2021-02-24
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-24
|CARNEY
|70
|2
|67
|2021-02-24
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-02-24
|LAMONT
|69
|1
|67
|2021-02-24
|FARGO
|68
|1
|67
|2021-02-24
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|66
|2021-02-24
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|66
|2021-02-24
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|59
|2021-02-24
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-24
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-24
|LONGDALE
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-24
|NASH
|64
|1
|59
|2021-02-24
|DILL CITY
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-24
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-24
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-24
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|59
|2021-02-24
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-02-24
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|57
|2021-02-24
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|57
|2021-02-24
|KETCHUM
|60
|1
|57
|2021-02-24
|LENAPAH
|60
|0
|56
|2021-02-24
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-24
|CLEO SPRINGS
|58
|1
|55
|2021-02-24
|CASTLE
|58
|0
|56
|2021-02-24
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-24
|AMES
|57
|0
|57
|2021-02-24
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-24
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-24
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-24
|WHITEFIELD
|54
|0
|53
|2021-02-24
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|52
|2021-02-24
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|53
|2021-02-24
|FAIRMONT
|54
|1
|50
|2021-02-24
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-02-24
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|50
|2021-02-24
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-24
|OKAY
|52
|1
|46
|2021-02-24
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-24
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-24
|LONE WOLF
|51
|0
|49
|2021-02-24
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-24
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-24
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-24
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-02-24
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-24
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|46
|2021-02-24
|CARTER
|48
|0
|45
|2021-02-24
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|43
|2021-02-24
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-02-24
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-24
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-24
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|45
|0
|42
|2021-02-24
|CARMEN
|45
|2
|43
|2021-02-24
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|44
|2021-02-24
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-24
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|41
|2021-02-24
|SHARON
|43
|1
|40
|2021-02-24
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-24
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-24
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|39
|2021-02-24
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|38
|2021-02-24
|LANGSTON
|41
|1
|39
|2021-02-24
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-24
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-24
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-24
|GOLTRY
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-24
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-24
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|37
|2021-02-24
|OSAGE
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-24
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-24
|DEVOL
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-24
|HANNA
|36
|0
|32
|2021-02-24
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-24
|FRANCIS
|35
|1
|32
|2021-02-24
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-24
|BERNICE
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-24
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-24
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-24
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-24
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|30
|2021-02-24
|AVANT
|31
|0
|30
|2021-02-24
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-24
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-24
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-24
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-24
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-24
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-24
|HUNTER
|29
|0
|28
|2021-02-24
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-24
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-24
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-24
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-24
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|24
|2021-02-24
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-24
|MILLERTON
|25
|2
|23
|2021-02-24
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-24
|KEYES
|25
|0
|23
|2021-02-24
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-24
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-02-24
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|20
|2021-02-24
|BRAMAN
|22
|0
|21
|2021-02-24
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|19
|2021-02-24
|MARTHA
|20
|1
|16
|2021-02-24
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-24
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-24
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-24
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-24
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-24
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|18
|2021-02-24
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-24
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-24
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-24
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-02-24
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-02-24
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-24
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-24
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-24
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-24
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-24
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-24
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-24
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|5
|2021-02-24
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-24
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-24
|KEMP
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-24
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-24
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-24
|TATUMS
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-24
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-24
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-24
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-24
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-24
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-24
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-24
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-24
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-24
