ENID, Okla. — Three Enid residents and one Nash woman were among the 52 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The three deaths in Garfield county were two women in the 36-49 and 50-64 age groups and a man in the 65 and older age group, and the Nash woman was in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma gained 2,119 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The 0.5% increase in cases brought the total number to 394,283, with 26,821 active, a single-day decrease of 1,039, and 363,808 recovered, including 3,106 since Tuesday’s report.

Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 34 for a total of 7,053, with 372 active and 6,618, or 93.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,217, or 88.1% — have been in Enid, which reported 347 active cases and 5,812 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

There have been 2,746 cases, with 2,555 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,391 cases, with 3,184 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 34 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 14 in Blaine, six in Kingfisher, five in Noble, three each in Woods and Woodward, two in Alfalfa and one each in Grant and Major.

COVID-19 deaths

The 52 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, with 32 of those deaths happening since Jan. 27, OSDH said. Of those, 38 were in 65 and older, nine were in the 50-64 age group, four were in the 36-49 age group and one was in the 18-35 age group.

According to OSDH, 47 of the deaths were reported to have been hospitalized, and five were long-term care associated.

Statewide, there have been 3,654 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

The 38 deaths in the 65 and older age group were four men and one woman in Tulsa County, one man and three women in Oklahoma County, three men and one woman in Bryan County, two men each in Cleveland, Johnston, McClain, McIntosh and Rogers counties, one man each and one woman each  in Comanche and Creek counties, one man each in Atoka, Carter, Garfield, Muskogee, Pushmataha and Washita counties and one woman each in Cherokee, Grant, Osage, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties.

The nine 50-64 age group deaths were one man each in Choctaw, Johnston, Kay, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Pushmataha and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Bryan and Garfield counties. The four 36-49 age group deaths were women in Garfield, Oklahoma, Stephens and Tulsa counties, and the 18-35 death was a Sequoyah County man.

Hospitalizations

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,167, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of that number, 1,008 currently are hospitalized, with 315 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 10 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had 11 patients and also had no deaths.

State update

There have been 208,709 Oklahoma women and 185,569 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were five designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,492 in the 0-4 age group, 43,618 in the 5-17 age group, 123,933 in the 18-35 age group, 85,250 in the 36-49 age group, 76,749 in the 50-64 age group and 57,187 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,654 deaths in the state, 2,895 have been 65 and older and 590 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 135 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,080, than women, 1,574, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 600 in Tulsa; 595 in Oklahoma; 231 in Cleveland; 111 in Comanche; 103 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 83 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 70 in Wagoner; 69 in Canadian; 63 in Garfield; 60 in Kay; 59 in Custer; 58 each in Grady and McCurtain; 56 in Pottawatomie; 55 in Delaware; 52 in Stephens; 50 in Bryan; 49 in Caddo; 43 in Lincoln; 42 each in McClain and Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore, Okmulgee and Osage; 38 in Pontotoc; 36 in Carter; 35 in Ottawa; 34 each in Cherokee and Mayes; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer, Kiowa and Woodward; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson, Washita and Woods; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,987 cases, 2,857 recovered, 117 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,865 cases, 1,751 recovered, 95 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,259 cases, 1,154 recovered, 97 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,152 cases, 1,107 recovered, 38 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,106 cases, 1,058 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 921 cases, 805 recovered, 110 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 900 cases, 853 recovered, 43 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 504 cases, 478 recovered, 20 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 23 Wednesday, with 104 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Wednesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were two and 101, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and there were 161 inmates in quarantine at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.03.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 57697 475 53581 2021-02-03
TULSA 38925 395 36045 2021-02-03
EDMOND 15411 88 14370 2021-02-03
BROKEN ARROW 14355 117 13120 2021-02-03
NORMAN 12459 119 11583 2021-02-03
OTHER*** 8768 52 7943 2021-02-03
YUKON 7962 26 7493 2021-02-03
LAWTON 6864 87 6078 2021-02-03
ENID 6217 58 5812 2021-02-03
STILLWATER 5718 21 5341 2021-02-03
MOORE 5704 38 5264 2021-02-03
CLAREMORE 5386 74 4912 2021-02-03
OWASSO 4786 31 4421 2021-02-03
MUSKOGEE 4709 64 4149 2021-02-03
SHAWNEE 4452 42 4175 2021-02-03
ARDMORE 3867 26 3452 2021-02-03
ADA 3701 32 3364 2021-02-03
TAHLEQUAH 3606 24 3284 2021-02-03
PONCA CITY 3537 33 3269 2021-02-03
BARTLESVILLE 3349 63 3014 2021-02-03
DURANT 3214 27 2931 2021-02-03
BIXBY 3111 22 2884 2021-02-03
SAND SPRINGS 2907 34 2662 2021-02-03
MCALESTER 2882 23 2689 2021-02-03
DUNCAN 2721 33 2506 2021-02-03
SAPULPA 2643 40 2402 2021-02-03
JENKS 2574 18 2363 2021-02-03
GUYMON 2480 20 2402 2021-02-03
MUSTANG 2322 19 2189 2021-02-03
EL RENO 2282 16 2188 2021-02-03
ALTUS 2267 38 2126 2021-02-03
GUTHRIE 2167 17 1985 2021-02-03
CHICKASHA 2166 34 2002 2021-02-03
COLLINSVILLE 2129 14 1963 2021-02-03
CHOCTAW 2117 14 1946 2021-02-03
BLANCHARD 1982 12 1817 2021-02-03
STILWELL 1971 16 1671 2021-02-03
MIAMI 1961 21 1849 2021-02-03
BETHANY 1776 14 1654 2021-02-03
WOODWARD 1722 10 1628 2021-02-03
COWETA 1673 22 1534 2021-02-03
WEATHERFORD 1672 20 1589 2021-02-03
CLINTON 1637 36 1504 2021-02-03
TAFT 1565 3 1550 2021-02-03
SKIATOOK 1546 8 1387 2021-02-03
ELK CITY 1546 16 1415 2021-02-03
POTEAU 1459 12 1373 2021-02-03
GROVE 1443 34 1340 2021-02-03
PRYOR CREEK 1424 17 1326 2021-02-03
VINITA 1423 7 1328 2021-02-03
GLENPOOL 1415 13 1303 2021-02-03
OKMULGEE 1390 22 1278 2021-02-03
SALLISAW 1367 13 1265 2021-02-03
TUTTLE 1359 10 1272 2021-02-03
SEMINOLE 1359 15 1218 2021-02-03
PURCELL 1322 17 1187 2021-02-03
WAGONER 1309 13 1205 2021-02-03
ATOKA 1283 7 1208 2021-02-03
CUSHING 1257 11 1171 2021-02-03
ANADARKO 1245 17 1133 2021-02-03
BROKEN BOW 1240 29 1102 2021-02-03
PAULS VALLEY 1175 12 1079 2021-02-03
NOBLE 1156 16 1016 2021-02-03
IDABEL 1153 14 1055 2021-02-03
NEWCASTLE 1152 8 1070 2021-02-03
SULPHUR 1142 12 1023 2021-02-03
LEXINGTON 1113 12 1006 2021-02-03
TECUMSEH 1069 6 1002 2021-02-03
PIEDMONT 1054 6 992 2021-02-03
HARRAH 1054 8 964 2021-02-03
FORT GIBSON 1015 11 884 2021-02-03
MCLOUD 1014 5 956 2021-02-03
MADILL 979 6 908 2021-02-03
ALVA 961 6 926 2021-02-03
JAY 952 9 884 2021-02-03
MARLOW 932 8 868 2021-02-03
FORT SUPPLY 925 2 918 2021-02-03
MARIETTA 915 6 847 2021-02-03
MULDROW 911 4 813 2021-02-03
HENRYETTA 879 11 819 2021-02-03
CHECOTAH 869 14 801 2021-02-03
HUGO 864 10 790 2021-02-03
BRISTOW 833 20 775 2021-02-03
EUFAULA 823 15 734 2021-02-03
SAYRE 782 13 746 2021-02-03
HOMINY 741 2 715 2021-02-03
KINGFISHER 736 8 685 2021-02-03
KINGSTON 724 6 658 2021-02-03
STIGLER 721 7 656 2021-02-03
OKEMAH 718 6 657 2021-02-03
HELENA 716 2 695 2021-02-03
LINDSAY 697 5 655 2021-02-03
CATOOSA 693 10 642 2021-02-03
MANNFORD 675 11 590 2021-02-03
ELGIN 666 8 615 2021-02-03
WEWOKA 648 7 578 2021-02-03
LOCUST GROVE 647 0 566 2021-02-03
HOLDENVILLE 643 8 580 2021-02-03
CHANDLER 637 15 575 2021-02-03
HEAVENER 635 9 602 2021-02-03
INOLA 627 6 589 2021-02-03
NOWATA 627 9 557 2021-02-03
CLEVELAND 625 10 580 2021-02-03
CALERA 624 5 585 2021-02-03
PERRY 617 4 554 2021-02-03
HENNESSEY 615 5 583 2021-02-03
BLACKWELL 600 14 537 2021-02-03
SPIRO 597 1 573 2021-02-03
MOUNDS 588 8 536 2021-02-03
DAVIS 578 4 521 2021-02-03
AFTON 577 3 548 2021-02-03
CACHE 568 6 521 2021-02-03
SPERRY 561 2 528 2021-02-03
CHELSEA 559 8 527 2021-02-03
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-02-03
TISHOMINGO 545 8 506 2021-02-03
SPENCER 540 7 487 2021-02-03
WARR ACRES 533 1 503 2021-02-03
WESTVILLE 532 4 490 2021-02-03
SALINA 529 3 467 2021-02-03
JONES 523 4 478 2021-02-03
PERKINS 523 4 475 2021-02-03
COMANCHE 519 9 464 2021-02-03
PRAGUE 510 6 486 2021-02-03
MIDWEST CITY 496 12 445 2021-02-03
ANTLERS 494 8 447 2021-02-03
FAIRVIEW 494 2 464 2021-02-03
DEL CITY 491 6 441 2021-02-03
VIAN 484 5 444 2021-02-03
PAWNEE 480 12 425 2021-02-03
COALGATE 471 7 429 2021-02-03
HULBERT 470 4 433 2021-02-03
WYNNEWOOD 466 3 411 2021-02-03
PAWHUSKA 464 7 431 2021-02-03
OOLOGAH 464 3 427 2021-02-03
DEWEY 461 5 420 2021-02-03
WILBURTON 456 6 401 2021-02-03
COLCORD 455 3 421 2021-02-03
HASKELL 454 3 424 2021-02-03
HINTON 453 1 440 2021-02-03
MEEKER 438 13 402 2021-02-03
APACHE 437 4 396 2021-02-03
ROLAND 425 1 386 2021-02-03
CHOUTEAU 424 9 395 2021-02-03
STRATFORD 418 3 388 2021-02-03
FREDERICK 413 10 380 2021-02-03
WISTER 405 2 365 2021-02-03
LONE GROVE 404 2 372 2021-02-03
TALIHINA 395 8 356 2021-02-03
CARNEGIE 388 8 348 2021-02-03
NEWKIRK 387 3 361 2021-02-03
KANSAS 375 6 351 2021-02-03
STROUD 373 3 342 2021-02-03
NICHOLS HILLS 370 0 349 2021-02-03
KONAWA 367 4 328 2021-02-03
WASHINGTON 367 3 342 2021-02-03
WALTERS 365 3 324 2021-02-03
POCOLA 362 3 334 2021-02-03
BEGGS 361 4 337 2021-02-03
WATONGA 357 1 303 2021-02-03
WILSON 347 2 319 2021-02-03
LUTHER 337 5 307 2021-02-03
TONKAWA 331 10 299 2021-02-03
MINCO 330 0 320 2021-02-03
HARTSHORNE 327 4 290 2021-02-03
WELLSTON 319 3 295 2021-02-03
VALLIANT 319 4 293 2021-02-03
MORRIS 316 2 298 2021-02-03
HOOKER 316 0 302 2021-02-03
COLBERT 313 9 281 2021-02-03
COMMERCE 309 2 299 2021-02-03
WYANDOTTE 307 2 290 2021-02-03
MANGUM 307 11 280 2021-02-03
GORE 305 4 274 2021-02-03
NEW CORDELL 302 0 278 2021-02-03
HOBART 300 7 282 2021-02-03
FLETCHER 296 2 273 2021-02-03
HOWE 291 0 280 2021-02-03
CADDO 289 1 268 2021-02-03
MEAD 289 3 262 2021-02-03
QUAPAW 289 6 273 2021-02-03
PORUM 288 2 252 2021-02-03
PORTER 283 6 250 2021-02-03
ELMORE CITY 279 3 250 2021-02-03
HEALDTON 279 4 229 2021-02-03
FAIRLAND 276 1 263 2021-02-03
WARNER 275 1 250 2021-02-03
ARCADIA 266 0 256 2021-02-03
TALALA 263 2 237 2021-02-03
WAURIKA 253 3 241 2021-02-03
BOKCHITO 252 2 228 2021-02-03
ADAIR 252 2 228 2021-02-03
KELLYVILLE 248 3 234 2021-02-03
KIEFER 247 1 228 2021-02-03
STONEWALL 246 1 229 2021-02-03
DRUMRIGHT 242 5 214 2021-02-03
MAYSVILLE 238 6 217 2021-02-03
WAYNE 237 2 214 2021-02-03
CRESCENT 235 2 223 2021-02-03
RINGLING 235 1 209 2021-02-03
BARNSDALL 234 4 206 2021-02-03
ALLEN 232 2 218 2021-02-03
HOLLIS 228 1 211 2021-02-03
CASHION 226 0 215 2021-02-03
OKARCHE 225 4 213 2021-02-03
EARLSBORO 225 0 213 2021-02-03
BOSWELL 221 1 202 2021-02-03
PADEN 221 0 211 2021-02-03
RUSH SPRINGS 219 3 202 2021-02-03
HYDRO 217 4 208 2021-02-03
BLAIR 213 1 198 2021-02-03
WRIGHT CITY 211 1 185 2021-02-03
FORT COBB 205 1 185 2021-02-03
WAUKOMIS 203 0 195 2021-02-03
MOORELAND 202 1 177 2021-02-03
BEAVER 202 2 185 2021-02-03
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-03
LAVERNE 200 1 194 2021-02-03
CAMERON 199 0 191 2021-02-03
KEOTA 197 0 185 2021-02-03
HAWORTH 197 3 175 2021-02-03
WATTS 195 0 181 2021-02-03
CHEROKEE 195 1 183 2021-02-03
YALE 194 4 174 2021-02-03
BINGER 194 10 173 2021-02-03
ROFF 192 1 168 2021-02-03
GERONIMO 191 2 167 2021-02-03
PAOLI 187 2 164 2021-02-03
OKEENE 185 0 173 2021-02-03
CEMENT 184 0 169 2021-02-03
BIG CABIN 183 2 174 2021-02-03
WETUMKA 181 3 166 2021-02-03
QUINTON 180 1 154 2021-02-03
TEXHOMA 179 0 175 2021-02-03
GLENCOE 178 2 162 2021-02-03
MAUD 173 0 163 2021-02-03
THOMAS 173 0 170 2021-02-03
CYRIL 172 2 157 2021-02-03
OCHELATA 171 2 160 2021-02-03
WELCH 170 2 156 2021-02-03
SHATTUCK 170 1 162 2021-02-03
RINGWOOD 170 0 163 2021-02-03
BOKOSHE 170 0 160 2021-02-03
MORRISON 169 1 155 2021-02-03
FAIRFAX 168 1 153 2021-02-03
CHEYENNE 168 1 153 2021-02-03
ARAPAHO 167 4 156 2021-02-03
JENNINGS 163 1 142 2021-02-03
RED ROCK 162 2 150 2021-02-03
MEDFORD 161 1 155 2021-02-03
NINNEKAH 156 1 143 2021-02-03
GOODWELL 155 1 147 2021-02-03
GEARY 154 0 135 2021-02-03
RAMONA 154 4 136 2021-02-03
THACKERVILLE 151 1 147 2021-02-03
SEILING 151 1 149 2021-02-03
BUFFALO 150 2 145 2021-02-03
OKTAHA 150 0 136 2021-02-03
SHADY POINT 149 1 141 2021-02-03
WELEETKA 149 3 136 2021-02-03
CALUMET 147 0 137 2021-02-03
INDIAHOMA 147 1 128 2021-02-03
FORT TOWSON 145 0 134 2021-02-03
GRACEMONT 144 2 133 2021-02-03
SNYDER 140 5 124 2021-02-03
UNION CITY 140 1 134 2021-02-03
COPAN 139 1 126 2021-02-03
DEPEW 138 2 131 2021-02-03
PANAMA 137 1 128 2021-02-03
KREBS 136 2 121 2021-02-03
BURNS FLAT 136 1 129 2021-02-03
POND CREEK 135 0 131 2021-02-03
CANTON 134 2 117 2021-02-03
RED OAK 134 0 123 2021-02-03
BENNINGTON 134 2 120 2021-02-03
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-03
BLUEJACKET 133 1 128 2021-02-03
CLAYTON 130 1 121 2021-02-03
WEBBERS FALLS 128 0 114 2021-02-03
WANETTE 126 0 121 2021-02-03
GARBER 125 1 123 2021-02-03
CANUTE 125 0 114 2021-02-03
MANNSVILLE 123 1 110 2021-02-03
VICI 123 0 117 2021-02-03
MILBURN 123 3 107 2021-02-03
KIOWA 122 2 111 2021-02-03
GRANITE 122 2 118 2021-02-03
HAMMON 121 2 108 2021-02-03
LAHOMA 120 5 112 2021-02-03
ARKOMA 119 1 109 2021-02-03
LEEDEY 118 4 110 2021-02-03
ALEX 117 2 109 2021-02-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 115 1 103 2021-02-03
TERLTON 115 1 100 2021-02-03
SPAVINAW 114 1 103 2021-02-03
DAVENPORT 110 0 105 2021-02-03
TIPTON 109 3 96 2021-02-03
GRANDFIELD 108 1 96 2021-02-03
VELMA 106 2 97 2021-02-03
RYAN 106 0 100 2021-02-03
COUNCIL HILL 106 2 99 2021-02-03
CHATTANOOGA 106 2 84 2021-02-03
ASHER 105 0 96 2021-02-03
OAKS 104 1 93 2021-02-03
MULHALL 104 0 100 2021-02-03
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-02-03
ERICK 103 1 96 2021-02-03
SOPER 102 1 94 2021-02-03
SENTINEL 102 1 97 2021-02-03
WAYNOKA 100 0 96 2021-02-03
AGRA 100 1 80 2021-02-03
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-03
DELAWARE 99 2 89 2021-02-03
TUPELO 96 1 86 2021-02-03
DOVER 96 2 88 2021-02-03
MCCURTAIN 94 1 86 2021-02-03
BYARS 94 1 92 2021-02-03
TYRONE 94 0 83 2021-02-03
SASAKWA 92 0 87 2021-02-03
OILTON 91 3 82 2021-02-03
LOOKEBA 87 2 81 2021-02-03
AMBER 87 1 83 2021-02-03
RATLIFF CITY 87 0 77 2021-02-03
FOSS 85 0 81 2021-02-03
VERDEN 84 1 73 2021-02-03
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-03
GARVIN 83 0 81 2021-02-03
STERLING 81 1 67 2021-02-03
MILL CREEK 81 0 79 2021-02-03
SPRINGER 81 1 75 2021-02-03
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-03
GANS 80 0 74 2021-02-03
CUSTER CITY 77 0 75 2021-02-03
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-03
WANN 76 2 68 2021-02-03
RAVIA 75 2 70 2021-02-03
RIPLEY 73 1 56 2021-02-03
OLUSTEE 72 0 68 2021-02-03
SAVANNA 71 0 68 2021-02-03
RATTAN 71 0 57 2021-02-03
TRYON 70 0 62 2021-02-03
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-03
KINTA 68 0 62 2021-02-03
PITTSBURG 68 0 63 2021-02-03
CARNEY 68 1 62 2021-02-03
CORN 68 3 63 2021-02-03
COYLE 67 0 56 2021-02-03
STUART 66 0 57 2021-02-03
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-03
POCASSET 65 1 63 2021-02-03
LAMONT 65 1 62 2021-02-03
CANADIAN 65 0 60 2021-02-03
HAILEYVILLE 65 0 56 2021-02-03
DUSTIN 65 1 58 2021-02-03
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-02-03
LONGDALE 62 0 55 2021-02-03
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-03
MARBLE CITY 61 0 54 2021-02-03
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-03
DRUMMOND 60 0 55 2021-02-03
NASH 59 1 54 2021-02-03
KAW CITY 59 1 56 2021-02-03
KETCHUM 58 1 54 2021-02-03
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-03
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-02-03
WAPANUCKA 57 1 43 2021-02-03
SAWYER 57 1 52 2021-02-03
CLEO SPRINGS 56 0 54 2021-02-03
SHIDLER 56 0 54 2021-02-03
AMES 56 0 55 2021-02-03
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-03
RANDLETT 55 1 51 2021-02-03
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-03
KENEFIC 54 1 48 2021-02-03
CASTLE 54 0 46 2021-02-03
WHITEFIELD 53 0 51 2021-02-03
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-03
INDIANOLA 51 0 45 2021-02-03
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-03
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-03
ALINE 50 2 45 2021-02-03
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-03
MARLAND 50 0 47 2021-02-03
CALVIN 49 1 44 2021-02-03
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-03
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-03
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-02-03
WYNONA 48 1 47 2021-02-03
FAXON 47 0 43 2021-02-03
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-03
OKAY 47 1 42 2021-02-03
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-03
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-03
CARTER 45 0 41 2021-02-03
FORGAN 44 1 39 2021-02-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 40 2021-02-03
WAKITA 43 2 41 2021-02-03
ACHILLE 43 0 39 2021-02-03
CARMEN 43 1 37 2021-02-03
RALSTON 42 1 39 2021-02-03
HASTINGS 42 1 36 2021-02-03
TALOGA 42 0 38 2021-02-03
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-03
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-03
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-03
BUTLER 40 0 37 2021-02-03
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-03
ROOSEVELT 39 0 36 2021-02-03
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-03
SHARON 38 0 34 2021-02-03
JET 37 0 37 2021-02-03
LANGSTON 37 1 34 2021-02-03
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-03
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-03
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-03
FREEDOM 34 0 32 2021-02-03
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-02-03
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-03
EAKLY 33 0 25 2021-02-03
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-02-03
FRANCIS 33 1 28 2021-02-03
OSAGE 33 0 32 2021-02-03
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-03
DEER CREEK 33 1 27 2021-02-03
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-02-03
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-02-03
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-03
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-03
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-03
BESSIE 29 1 26 2021-02-03
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-02-03
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-03
CAMARGO 27 0 25 2021-02-03
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-02-03
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-03
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 26 2021-02-03
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-03
FITZHUGH 26 0 25 2021-02-03
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-03
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-03
BRADLEY 23 1 18 2021-02-03
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-02-03
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-03
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-03
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-03
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-03
HILLSDALE 20 0 18 2021-02-03
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-03
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-02-03
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-02-03
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-03
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-03
HITCHCOCK 19 0 15 2021-02-03
CROMWELL 19 1 12 2021-02-03
ALDERSON 17 0 16 2021-02-03
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-02-03
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-03
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-03
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-03
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-03
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-02-03
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-03
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-03
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-03
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-03
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-03
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-03
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-03
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-03
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-03
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-02-03
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-03
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-03
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-03
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-02-03
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-03
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-03
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-03
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-02-03
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-03
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-03
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-03
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-03
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-03
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-03
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-03
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-03
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-03
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-03
ARMSTRONG 1 0 1 2021-02-03
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-03

Oklahoma per county 02.03.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 75891 595 70614 2021-02-03
TULSA 65112 600 60193 2021-02-03
CLEVELAND 26603 231 24451 2021-02-03
CANADIAN 14471 69 13660 2021-02-03
COMANCHE 10568 111 9376 2021-02-03
ROGERS 9280 103 8523 2021-02-03
MUSKOGEE 8550 83 7726 2021-02-03
PAYNE 7936 42 7379 2021-02-03
POTTAWATOMIE 7227 56 6779 2021-02-03
WAGONER 7070 70 6373 2021-02-03
GARFIELD 7053 63 6618 2021-02-03
CREEK 5897 101 5365 2021-02-03
BRYAN 5372 50 4904 2021-02-03
GRADY 5270 58 4912 2021-02-03
CARTER 5129 36 4586 2021-02-03
CHEROKEE 5101 34 4646 2021-02-03
LE FLORE 4959 39 4644 2021-02-03
KAY 4798 60 4420 2021-02-03
MCCLAIN 4742 42 4341 2021-02-03
PONTOTOC 4489 38 4086 2021-02-03
STEPHENS 4341 52 4000 2021-02-03
WASHINGTON 4299 76 3882 2021-02-03
PITTSBURG 4158 32 3843 2021-02-03
OSAGE 4148 39 3804 2021-02-03
DELAWARE 4136 55 3816 2021-02-03
CUSTER 3804 59 3569 2021-02-03
LOGAN 3658 23 3361 2021-02-03
MAYES 3630 34 3317 2021-02-03
SEQUOYAH 3609 27 3294 2021-02-03
CADDO 3604 49 3302 2021-02-03
MCCURTAIN 3507 58 3163 2021-02-03
OTTAWA 3459 35 3281 2021-02-03
OKMULGEE 3400 39 3156 2021-02-03
TEXAS 3327 21 3207 2021-02-03
GARVIN 3273 32 2990 2021-02-03
WOODWARD 2987 13 2857 2021-02-03
ADAIR 2901 20 2524 2021-02-03
LINCOLN 2852 43 2610 2021-02-03
JACKSON 2719 41 2547 2021-02-03
SEMINOLE 2578 29 2317 2021-02-03
BECKHAM 2512 31 2331 2021-02-03
KINGFISHER 1865 19 1751 2021-02-03
CRAIG 1833 10 1713 2021-02-03
MURRAY 1778 17 1595 2021-02-03
MCINTOSH 1772 29 1612 2021-02-03
MARSHALL 1712 12 1575 2021-02-03
OKFUSKEE 1701 16 1592 2021-02-03
ATOKA 1661 10 1569 2021-02-03
PAWNEE 1499 25 1351 2021-02-03
CHOCTAW 1452 13 1332 2021-02-03
LOVE 1355 8 1264 2021-02-03
NOBLE 1259 8 1154 2021-02-03
JOHNSTON 1194 17 1085 2021-02-03
HASKELL 1154 8 1055 2021-02-03
WOODS 1152 7 1107 2021-02-03
ALFALFA 1106 5 1058 2021-02-03
HUGHES 1079 14 972 2021-02-03
NOWATA 1024 14 921 2021-02-03
WASHITA 998 7 934 2021-02-03
BLAINE 921 6 805 2021-02-03
PUSHMATAHA 914 12 829 2021-02-03
MAJOR 900 4 853 2021-02-03
LATIMER 755 8 682 2021-02-03
KIOWA 733 13 678 2021-02-03
TILLMAN 702 14 637 2021-02-03
JEFFERSON 639 7 592 2021-02-03
COAL 639 10 581 2021-02-03
COTTON 591 13 526 2021-02-03
DEWEY 505 4 478 2021-02-03
GRANT 504 6 478 2021-02-03
GREER 462 13 430 2021-02-03
BEAVER 389 4 359 2021-02-03
HARPER 388 3 375 2021-02-03
ROGER MILLS 375 6 339 2021-02-03
ELLIS 336 1 322 2021-02-03
HARMON 256 1 239 2021-02-03
139 0 84 2021-02-03
CIMARRON 121 1 114 2021-02-03

