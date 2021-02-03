ENID, Okla. — Three Enid residents and one Nash woman were among the 52 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The three deaths in Garfield county were two women in the 36-49 and 50-64 age groups and a man in the 65 and older age group, and the Nash woman was in the 65 and older age group, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma gained 2,119 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The 0.5% increase in cases brought the total number to 394,283, with 26,821 active, a single-day decrease of 1,039, and 363,808 recovered, including 3,106 since Tuesday’s report.
Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 34 for a total of 7,053, with 372 active and 6,618, or 93.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,217, or 88.1% — have been in Enid, which reported 347 active cases and 5,812 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
There have been 2,746 cases, with 2,555 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,391 cases, with 3,184 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 34 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 14 in Blaine, six in Kingfisher, five in Noble, three each in Woods and Woodward, two in Alfalfa and one each in Grant and Major.
COVID-19 deaths
The 52 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, with 32 of those deaths happening since Jan. 27, OSDH said. Of those, 38 were in 65 and older, nine were in the 50-64 age group, four were in the 36-49 age group and one was in the 18-35 age group.
According to OSDH, 47 of the deaths were reported to have been hospitalized, and five were long-term care associated.
Statewide, there have been 3,654 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
The 38 deaths in the 65 and older age group were four men and one woman in Tulsa County, one man and three women in Oklahoma County, three men and one woman in Bryan County, two men each in Cleveland, Johnston, McClain, McIntosh and Rogers counties, one man each and one woman each in Comanche and Creek counties, one man each in Atoka, Carter, Garfield, Muskogee, Pushmataha and Washita counties and one woman each in Cherokee, Grant, Osage, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties.
The nine 50-64 age group deaths were one man each in Choctaw, Johnston, Kay, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Pushmataha and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Bryan and Garfield counties. The four 36-49 age group deaths were women in Garfield, Oklahoma, Stephens and Tulsa counties, and the 18-35 death was a Sequoyah County man.
Hospitalizations
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,167, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of that number, 1,008 currently are hospitalized, with 315 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 10 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had 11 patients and also had no deaths.
State update
There have been 208,709 Oklahoma women and 185,569 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were five designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,492 in the 0-4 age group, 43,618 in the 5-17 age group, 123,933 in the 18-35 age group, 85,250 in the 36-49 age group, 76,749 in the 50-64 age group and 57,187 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,654 deaths in the state, 2,895 have been 65 and older and 590 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 135 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,080, than women, 1,574, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 600 in Tulsa; 595 in Oklahoma; 231 in Cleveland; 111 in Comanche; 103 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 83 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 70 in Wagoner; 69 in Canadian; 63 in Garfield; 60 in Kay; 59 in Custer; 58 each in Grady and McCurtain; 56 in Pottawatomie; 55 in Delaware; 52 in Stephens; 50 in Bryan; 49 in Caddo; 43 in Lincoln; 42 each in McClain and Payne; 41 in Jackson; 39 each in LeFlore, Okmulgee and Osage; 38 in Pontotoc; 36 in Carter; 35 in Ottawa; 34 each in Cherokee and Mayes; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer, Kiowa and Woodward; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson, Washita and Woods; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,987 cases, 2,857 recovered, 117 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,865 cases, 1,751 recovered, 95 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,259 cases, 1,154 recovered, 97 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,152 cases, 1,107 recovered, 38 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,106 cases, 1,058 recovered, 43 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 921 cases, 805 recovered, 110 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 900 cases, 853 recovered, 43 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 504 cases, 478 recovered, 20 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 23 Wednesday, with 104 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Wednesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were two and 101, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and there were 161 inmates in quarantine at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.03.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|57697
|475
|53581
|2021-02-03
|TULSA
|38925
|395
|36045
|2021-02-03
|EDMOND
|15411
|88
|14370
|2021-02-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|14355
|117
|13120
|2021-02-03
|NORMAN
|12459
|119
|11583
|2021-02-03
|OTHER***
|8768
|52
|7943
|2021-02-03
|YUKON
|7962
|26
|7493
|2021-02-03
|LAWTON
|6864
|87
|6078
|2021-02-03
|ENID
|6217
|58
|5812
|2021-02-03
|STILLWATER
|5718
|21
|5341
|2021-02-03
|MOORE
|5704
|38
|5264
|2021-02-03
|CLAREMORE
|5386
|74
|4912
|2021-02-03
|OWASSO
|4786
|31
|4421
|2021-02-03
|MUSKOGEE
|4709
|64
|4149
|2021-02-03
|SHAWNEE
|4452
|42
|4175
|2021-02-03
|ARDMORE
|3867
|26
|3452
|2021-02-03
|ADA
|3701
|32
|3364
|2021-02-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|3606
|24
|3284
|2021-02-03
|PONCA CITY
|3537
|33
|3269
|2021-02-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|3349
|63
|3014
|2021-02-03
|DURANT
|3214
|27
|2931
|2021-02-03
|BIXBY
|3111
|22
|2884
|2021-02-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|2907
|34
|2662
|2021-02-03
|MCALESTER
|2882
|23
|2689
|2021-02-03
|DUNCAN
|2721
|33
|2506
|2021-02-03
|SAPULPA
|2643
|40
|2402
|2021-02-03
|JENKS
|2574
|18
|2363
|2021-02-03
|GUYMON
|2480
|20
|2402
|2021-02-03
|MUSTANG
|2322
|19
|2189
|2021-02-03
|EL RENO
|2282
|16
|2188
|2021-02-03
|ALTUS
|2267
|38
|2126
|2021-02-03
|GUTHRIE
|2167
|17
|1985
|2021-02-03
|CHICKASHA
|2166
|34
|2002
|2021-02-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|2129
|14
|1963
|2021-02-03
|CHOCTAW
|2117
|14
|1946
|2021-02-03
|BLANCHARD
|1982
|12
|1817
|2021-02-03
|STILWELL
|1971
|16
|1671
|2021-02-03
|MIAMI
|1961
|21
|1849
|2021-02-03
|BETHANY
|1776
|14
|1654
|2021-02-03
|WOODWARD
|1722
|10
|1628
|2021-02-03
|COWETA
|1673
|22
|1534
|2021-02-03
|WEATHERFORD
|1672
|20
|1589
|2021-02-03
|CLINTON
|1637
|36
|1504
|2021-02-03
|TAFT
|1565
|3
|1550
|2021-02-03
|SKIATOOK
|1546
|8
|1387
|2021-02-03
|ELK CITY
|1546
|16
|1415
|2021-02-03
|POTEAU
|1459
|12
|1373
|2021-02-03
|GROVE
|1443
|34
|1340
|2021-02-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|1424
|17
|1326
|2021-02-03
|VINITA
|1423
|7
|1328
|2021-02-03
|GLENPOOL
|1415
|13
|1303
|2021-02-03
|OKMULGEE
|1390
|22
|1278
|2021-02-03
|SALLISAW
|1367
|13
|1265
|2021-02-03
|TUTTLE
|1359
|10
|1272
|2021-02-03
|SEMINOLE
|1359
|15
|1218
|2021-02-03
|PURCELL
|1322
|17
|1187
|2021-02-03
|WAGONER
|1309
|13
|1205
|2021-02-03
|ATOKA
|1283
|7
|1208
|2021-02-03
|CUSHING
|1257
|11
|1171
|2021-02-03
|ANADARKO
|1245
|17
|1133
|2021-02-03
|BROKEN BOW
|1240
|29
|1102
|2021-02-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|1175
|12
|1079
|2021-02-03
|NOBLE
|1156
|16
|1016
|2021-02-03
|IDABEL
|1153
|14
|1055
|2021-02-03
|NEWCASTLE
|1152
|8
|1070
|2021-02-03
|SULPHUR
|1142
|12
|1023
|2021-02-03
|LEXINGTON
|1113
|12
|1006
|2021-02-03
|TECUMSEH
|1069
|6
|1002
|2021-02-03
|PIEDMONT
|1054
|6
|992
|2021-02-03
|HARRAH
|1054
|8
|964
|2021-02-03
|FORT GIBSON
|1015
|11
|884
|2021-02-03
|MCLOUD
|1014
|5
|956
|2021-02-03
|MADILL
|979
|6
|908
|2021-02-03
|ALVA
|961
|6
|926
|2021-02-03
|JAY
|952
|9
|884
|2021-02-03
|MARLOW
|932
|8
|868
|2021-02-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|925
|2
|918
|2021-02-03
|MARIETTA
|915
|6
|847
|2021-02-03
|MULDROW
|911
|4
|813
|2021-02-03
|HENRYETTA
|879
|11
|819
|2021-02-03
|CHECOTAH
|869
|14
|801
|2021-02-03
|HUGO
|864
|10
|790
|2021-02-03
|BRISTOW
|833
|20
|775
|2021-02-03
|EUFAULA
|823
|15
|734
|2021-02-03
|SAYRE
|782
|13
|746
|2021-02-03
|HOMINY
|741
|2
|715
|2021-02-03
|KINGFISHER
|736
|8
|685
|2021-02-03
|KINGSTON
|724
|6
|658
|2021-02-03
|STIGLER
|721
|7
|656
|2021-02-03
|OKEMAH
|718
|6
|657
|2021-02-03
|HELENA
|716
|2
|695
|2021-02-03
|LINDSAY
|697
|5
|655
|2021-02-03
|CATOOSA
|693
|10
|642
|2021-02-03
|MANNFORD
|675
|11
|590
|2021-02-03
|ELGIN
|666
|8
|615
|2021-02-03
|WEWOKA
|648
|7
|578
|2021-02-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|647
|0
|566
|2021-02-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|643
|8
|580
|2021-02-03
|CHANDLER
|637
|15
|575
|2021-02-03
|HEAVENER
|635
|9
|602
|2021-02-03
|INOLA
|627
|6
|589
|2021-02-03
|NOWATA
|627
|9
|557
|2021-02-03
|CLEVELAND
|625
|10
|580
|2021-02-03
|CALERA
|624
|5
|585
|2021-02-03
|PERRY
|617
|4
|554
|2021-02-03
|HENNESSEY
|615
|5
|583
|2021-02-03
|BLACKWELL
|600
|14
|537
|2021-02-03
|SPIRO
|597
|1
|573
|2021-02-03
|MOUNDS
|588
|8
|536
|2021-02-03
|DAVIS
|578
|4
|521
|2021-02-03
|AFTON
|577
|3
|548
|2021-02-03
|CACHE
|568
|6
|521
|2021-02-03
|SPERRY
|561
|2
|528
|2021-02-03
|CHELSEA
|559
|8
|527
|2021-02-03
|BOLEY
|558
|7
|543
|2021-02-03
|TISHOMINGO
|545
|8
|506
|2021-02-03
|SPENCER
|540
|7
|487
|2021-02-03
|WARR ACRES
|533
|1
|503
|2021-02-03
|WESTVILLE
|532
|4
|490
|2021-02-03
|SALINA
|529
|3
|467
|2021-02-03
|JONES
|523
|4
|478
|2021-02-03
|PERKINS
|523
|4
|475
|2021-02-03
|COMANCHE
|519
|9
|464
|2021-02-03
|PRAGUE
|510
|6
|486
|2021-02-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|496
|12
|445
|2021-02-03
|ANTLERS
|494
|8
|447
|2021-02-03
|FAIRVIEW
|494
|2
|464
|2021-02-03
|DEL CITY
|491
|6
|441
|2021-02-03
|VIAN
|484
|5
|444
|2021-02-03
|PAWNEE
|480
|12
|425
|2021-02-03
|COALGATE
|471
|7
|429
|2021-02-03
|HULBERT
|470
|4
|433
|2021-02-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|466
|3
|411
|2021-02-03
|PAWHUSKA
|464
|7
|431
|2021-02-03
|OOLOGAH
|464
|3
|427
|2021-02-03
|DEWEY
|461
|5
|420
|2021-02-03
|WILBURTON
|456
|6
|401
|2021-02-03
|COLCORD
|455
|3
|421
|2021-02-03
|HASKELL
|454
|3
|424
|2021-02-03
|HINTON
|453
|1
|440
|2021-02-03
|MEEKER
|438
|13
|402
|2021-02-03
|APACHE
|437
|4
|396
|2021-02-03
|ROLAND
|425
|1
|386
|2021-02-03
|CHOUTEAU
|424
|9
|395
|2021-02-03
|STRATFORD
|418
|3
|388
|2021-02-03
|FREDERICK
|413
|10
|380
|2021-02-03
|WISTER
|405
|2
|365
|2021-02-03
|LONE GROVE
|404
|2
|372
|2021-02-03
|TALIHINA
|395
|8
|356
|2021-02-03
|CARNEGIE
|388
|8
|348
|2021-02-03
|NEWKIRK
|387
|3
|361
|2021-02-03
|KANSAS
|375
|6
|351
|2021-02-03
|STROUD
|373
|3
|342
|2021-02-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|370
|0
|349
|2021-02-03
|KONAWA
|367
|4
|328
|2021-02-03
|WASHINGTON
|367
|3
|342
|2021-02-03
|WALTERS
|365
|3
|324
|2021-02-03
|POCOLA
|362
|3
|334
|2021-02-03
|BEGGS
|361
|4
|337
|2021-02-03
|WATONGA
|357
|1
|303
|2021-02-03
|WILSON
|347
|2
|319
|2021-02-03
|LUTHER
|337
|5
|307
|2021-02-03
|TONKAWA
|331
|10
|299
|2021-02-03
|MINCO
|330
|0
|320
|2021-02-03
|HARTSHORNE
|327
|4
|290
|2021-02-03
|WELLSTON
|319
|3
|295
|2021-02-03
|VALLIANT
|319
|4
|293
|2021-02-03
|MORRIS
|316
|2
|298
|2021-02-03
|HOOKER
|316
|0
|302
|2021-02-03
|COLBERT
|313
|9
|281
|2021-02-03
|COMMERCE
|309
|2
|299
|2021-02-03
|WYANDOTTE
|307
|2
|290
|2021-02-03
|MANGUM
|307
|11
|280
|2021-02-03
|GORE
|305
|4
|274
|2021-02-03
|NEW CORDELL
|302
|0
|278
|2021-02-03
|HOBART
|300
|7
|282
|2021-02-03
|FLETCHER
|296
|2
|273
|2021-02-03
|HOWE
|291
|0
|280
|2021-02-03
|CADDO
|289
|1
|268
|2021-02-03
|MEAD
|289
|3
|262
|2021-02-03
|QUAPAW
|289
|6
|273
|2021-02-03
|PORUM
|288
|2
|252
|2021-02-03
|PORTER
|283
|6
|250
|2021-02-03
|ELMORE CITY
|279
|3
|250
|2021-02-03
|HEALDTON
|279
|4
|229
|2021-02-03
|FAIRLAND
|276
|1
|263
|2021-02-03
|WARNER
|275
|1
|250
|2021-02-03
|ARCADIA
|266
|0
|256
|2021-02-03
|TALALA
|263
|2
|237
|2021-02-03
|WAURIKA
|253
|3
|241
|2021-02-03
|BOKCHITO
|252
|2
|228
|2021-02-03
|ADAIR
|252
|2
|228
|2021-02-03
|KELLYVILLE
|248
|3
|234
|2021-02-03
|KIEFER
|247
|1
|228
|2021-02-03
|STONEWALL
|246
|1
|229
|2021-02-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|242
|5
|214
|2021-02-03
|MAYSVILLE
|238
|6
|217
|2021-02-03
|WAYNE
|237
|2
|214
|2021-02-03
|CRESCENT
|235
|2
|223
|2021-02-03
|RINGLING
|235
|1
|209
|2021-02-03
|BARNSDALL
|234
|4
|206
|2021-02-03
|ALLEN
|232
|2
|218
|2021-02-03
|HOLLIS
|228
|1
|211
|2021-02-03
|CASHION
|226
|0
|215
|2021-02-03
|OKARCHE
|225
|4
|213
|2021-02-03
|EARLSBORO
|225
|0
|213
|2021-02-03
|BOSWELL
|221
|1
|202
|2021-02-03
|PADEN
|221
|0
|211
|2021-02-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|219
|3
|202
|2021-02-03
|HYDRO
|217
|4
|208
|2021-02-03
|BLAIR
|213
|1
|198
|2021-02-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|211
|1
|185
|2021-02-03
|FORT COBB
|205
|1
|185
|2021-02-03
|WAUKOMIS
|203
|0
|195
|2021-02-03
|MOORELAND
|202
|1
|177
|2021-02-03
|BEAVER
|202
|2
|185
|2021-02-03
|BILLINGS
|201
|1
|194
|2021-02-03
|LAVERNE
|200
|1
|194
|2021-02-03
|CAMERON
|199
|0
|191
|2021-02-03
|KEOTA
|197
|0
|185
|2021-02-03
|HAWORTH
|197
|3
|175
|2021-02-03
|WATTS
|195
|0
|181
|2021-02-03
|CHEROKEE
|195
|1
|183
|2021-02-03
|YALE
|194
|4
|174
|2021-02-03
|BINGER
|194
|10
|173
|2021-02-03
|ROFF
|192
|1
|168
|2021-02-03
|GERONIMO
|191
|2
|167
|2021-02-03
|PAOLI
|187
|2
|164
|2021-02-03
|OKEENE
|185
|0
|173
|2021-02-03
|CEMENT
|184
|0
|169
|2021-02-03
|BIG CABIN
|183
|2
|174
|2021-02-03
|WETUMKA
|181
|3
|166
|2021-02-03
|QUINTON
|180
|1
|154
|2021-02-03
|TEXHOMA
|179
|0
|175
|2021-02-03
|GLENCOE
|178
|2
|162
|2021-02-03
|MAUD
|173
|0
|163
|2021-02-03
|THOMAS
|173
|0
|170
|2021-02-03
|CYRIL
|172
|2
|157
|2021-02-03
|OCHELATA
|171
|2
|160
|2021-02-03
|WELCH
|170
|2
|156
|2021-02-03
|SHATTUCK
|170
|1
|162
|2021-02-03
|RINGWOOD
|170
|0
|163
|2021-02-03
|BOKOSHE
|170
|0
|160
|2021-02-03
|MORRISON
|169
|1
|155
|2021-02-03
|FAIRFAX
|168
|1
|153
|2021-02-03
|CHEYENNE
|168
|1
|153
|2021-02-03
|ARAPAHO
|167
|4
|156
|2021-02-03
|JENNINGS
|163
|1
|142
|2021-02-03
|RED ROCK
|162
|2
|150
|2021-02-03
|MEDFORD
|161
|1
|155
|2021-02-03
|NINNEKAH
|156
|1
|143
|2021-02-03
|GOODWELL
|155
|1
|147
|2021-02-03
|GEARY
|154
|0
|135
|2021-02-03
|RAMONA
|154
|4
|136
|2021-02-03
|THACKERVILLE
|151
|1
|147
|2021-02-03
|SEILING
|151
|1
|149
|2021-02-03
|BUFFALO
|150
|2
|145
|2021-02-03
|OKTAHA
|150
|0
|136
|2021-02-03
|SHADY POINT
|149
|1
|141
|2021-02-03
|WELEETKA
|149
|3
|136
|2021-02-03
|CALUMET
|147
|0
|137
|2021-02-03
|INDIAHOMA
|147
|1
|128
|2021-02-03
|FORT TOWSON
|145
|0
|134
|2021-02-03
|GRACEMONT
|144
|2
|133
|2021-02-03
|SNYDER
|140
|5
|124
|2021-02-03
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|134
|2021-02-03
|COPAN
|139
|1
|126
|2021-02-03
|DEPEW
|138
|2
|131
|2021-02-03
|PANAMA
|137
|1
|128
|2021-02-03
|KREBS
|136
|2
|121
|2021-02-03
|BURNS FLAT
|136
|1
|129
|2021-02-03
|POND CREEK
|135
|0
|131
|2021-02-03
|CANTON
|134
|2
|117
|2021-02-03
|RED OAK
|134
|0
|123
|2021-02-03
|BENNINGTON
|134
|2
|120
|2021-02-03
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|116
|2021-02-03
|BLUEJACKET
|133
|1
|128
|2021-02-03
|CLAYTON
|130
|1
|121
|2021-02-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|128
|0
|114
|2021-02-03
|WANETTE
|126
|0
|121
|2021-02-03
|GARBER
|125
|1
|123
|2021-02-03
|CANUTE
|125
|0
|114
|2021-02-03
|MANNSVILLE
|123
|1
|110
|2021-02-03
|VICI
|123
|0
|117
|2021-02-03
|MILBURN
|123
|3
|107
|2021-02-03
|KIOWA
|122
|2
|111
|2021-02-03
|GRANITE
|122
|2
|118
|2021-02-03
|HAMMON
|121
|2
|108
|2021-02-03
|LAHOMA
|120
|5
|112
|2021-02-03
|ARKOMA
|119
|1
|109
|2021-02-03
|LEEDEY
|118
|4
|110
|2021-02-03
|ALEX
|117
|2
|109
|2021-02-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|115
|1
|103
|2021-02-03
|TERLTON
|115
|1
|100
|2021-02-03
|SPAVINAW
|114
|1
|103
|2021-02-03
|DAVENPORT
|110
|0
|105
|2021-02-03
|TIPTON
|109
|3
|96
|2021-02-03
|GRANDFIELD
|108
|1
|96
|2021-02-03
|VELMA
|106
|2
|97
|2021-02-03
|RYAN
|106
|0
|100
|2021-02-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|106
|2
|99
|2021-02-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|106
|2
|84
|2021-02-03
|ASHER
|105
|0
|96
|2021-02-03
|OAKS
|104
|1
|93
|2021-02-03
|MULHALL
|104
|0
|100
|2021-02-03
|CANEY
|104
|1
|99
|2021-02-03
|ERICK
|103
|1
|96
|2021-02-03
|SOPER
|102
|1
|94
|2021-02-03
|SENTINEL
|102
|1
|97
|2021-02-03
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|96
|2021-02-03
|AGRA
|100
|1
|80
|2021-02-03
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|92
|2021-02-03
|DELAWARE
|99
|2
|89
|2021-02-03
|TUPELO
|96
|1
|86
|2021-02-03
|DOVER
|96
|2
|88
|2021-02-03
|MCCURTAIN
|94
|1
|86
|2021-02-03
|BYARS
|94
|1
|92
|2021-02-03
|TYRONE
|94
|0
|83
|2021-02-03
|SASAKWA
|92
|0
|87
|2021-02-03
|OILTON
|91
|3
|82
|2021-02-03
|LOOKEBA
|87
|2
|81
|2021-02-03
|AMBER
|87
|1
|83
|2021-02-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|87
|0
|77
|2021-02-03
|FOSS
|85
|0
|81
|2021-02-03
|VERDEN
|84
|1
|73
|2021-02-03
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-03
|GARVIN
|83
|0
|81
|2021-02-03
|STERLING
|81
|1
|67
|2021-02-03
|MILL CREEK
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-03
|SPRINGER
|81
|1
|75
|2021-02-03
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-03
|GANS
|80
|0
|74
|2021-02-03
|CUSTER CITY
|77
|0
|75
|2021-02-03
|DEWAR
|77
|0
|67
|2021-02-03
|WANN
|76
|2
|68
|2021-02-03
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|70
|2021-02-03
|RIPLEY
|73
|1
|56
|2021-02-03
|OLUSTEE
|72
|0
|68
|2021-02-03
|SAVANNA
|71
|0
|68
|2021-02-03
|RATTAN
|71
|0
|57
|2021-02-03
|TRYON
|70
|0
|62
|2021-02-03
|COVINGTON
|69
|0
|68
|2021-02-03
|KINTA
|68
|0
|62
|2021-02-03
|PITTSBURG
|68
|0
|63
|2021-02-03
|CARNEY
|68
|1
|62
|2021-02-03
|CORN
|68
|3
|63
|2021-02-03
|COYLE
|67
|0
|56
|2021-02-03
|STUART
|66
|0
|57
|2021-02-03
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-02-03
|POCASSET
|65
|1
|63
|2021-02-03
|LAMONT
|65
|1
|62
|2021-02-03
|CANADIAN
|65
|0
|60
|2021-02-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|65
|0
|56
|2021-02-03
|DUSTIN
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-03
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-02-03
|LONGDALE
|62
|0
|55
|2021-02-03
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-03
|MARBLE CITY
|61
|0
|54
|2021-02-03
|ORLANDO
|60
|0
|57
|2021-02-03
|DRUMMOND
|60
|0
|55
|2021-02-03
|NASH
|59
|1
|54
|2021-02-03
|KAW CITY
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-03
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|54
|2021-02-03
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-03
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|58
|2021-02-03
|WAPANUCKA
|57
|1
|43
|2021-02-03
|SAWYER
|57
|1
|52
|2021-02-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-03
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-03
|AMES
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-03
|REYDON
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-03
|RANDLETT
|55
|1
|51
|2021-02-03
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|53
|2021-02-03
|KENEFIC
|54
|1
|48
|2021-02-03
|CASTLE
|54
|0
|46
|2021-02-03
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|51
|2021-02-03
|LANGLEY
|53
|0
|48
|2021-02-03
|INDIANOLA
|51
|0
|45
|2021-02-03
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|47
|2021-02-03
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-03
|ALINE
|50
|2
|45
|2021-02-03
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-03
|MARLAND
|50
|0
|47
|2021-02-03
|CALVIN
|49
|1
|44
|2021-02-03
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-02-03
|FAIRMONT
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-03
|LOCO
|48
|0
|46
|2021-02-03
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-03
|FAXON
|47
|0
|43
|2021-02-03
|PRUE
|47
|1
|42
|2021-02-03
|OKAY
|47
|1
|42
|2021-02-03
|GAGE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-02-03
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|43
|2021-02-03
|CARTER
|45
|0
|41
|2021-02-03
|FORGAN
|44
|1
|39
|2021-02-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-03
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|41
|2021-02-03
|ACHILLE
|43
|0
|39
|2021-02-03
|CARMEN
|43
|1
|37
|2021-02-03
|RALSTON
|42
|1
|39
|2021-02-03
|HASTINGS
|42
|1
|36
|2021-02-03
|TALOGA
|42
|0
|38
|2021-02-03
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-03
|BURBANK
|41
|0
|37
|2021-02-03
|COLONY
|40
|0
|39
|2021-02-03
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|37
|2021-02-03
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-03
|ROOSEVELT
|39
|0
|36
|2021-02-03
|SPARKS
|39
|1
|35
|2021-02-03
|SHARON
|38
|0
|34
|2021-02-03
|JET
|37
|0
|37
|2021-02-03
|LANGSTON
|37
|1
|34
|2021-02-03
|GOLTRY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-03
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-03
|GOLDSBY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-03
|FREEDOM
|34
|0
|32
|2021-02-03
|ROCKY
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-03
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-02-03
|EAKLY
|33
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-03
|FRANCIS
|33
|1
|28
|2021-02-03
|OSAGE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-02-03
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-03
|DEER CREEK
|33
|1
|27
|2021-02-03
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-02-03
|AVANT
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-03
|HANNA
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-03
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|27
|2021-02-03
|NICOMA PARK
|29
|1
|27
|2021-02-03
|BESSIE
|29
|1
|26
|2021-02-03
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-03
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|WILLOW
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-03
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-03
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-03
|FITZHUGH
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|HUNTER
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-03
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-03
|BRADLEY
|23
|1
|18
|2021-02-03
|DISNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2021-02-03
|DIBBLE
|22
|0
|20
|2021-02-03
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-03
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-02-03
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|18
|2021-02-03
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-03
|BRAMAN
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-03
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-02-03
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-03
|BROMIDE
|19
|1
|16
|2021-02-03
|HITCHCOCK
|19
|0
|15
|2021-02-03
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|12
|2021-02-03
|ALDERSON
|17
|0
|16
|2021-02-03
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-02-03
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-02-03
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-03
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-03
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|10
|2021-02-03
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-02-03
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-03
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|8
|2021-02-03
|VERA
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-03
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-03
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-03
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-03
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-03
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-03
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|3
|2021-02-03
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-03
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-03
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-03
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-03
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-03
