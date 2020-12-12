ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 3,983 in Oklahoma Saturday, with 35 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.7% increase took the overall case total to 233,336, with 33,140 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,437, and 198,154 recovered, including 2,511 since Friday’s data, according to OSDH.
There have been 2,042 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of those deaths, 24 were in the 65 and older age range, eight were in the 50-64 and three were in the 36-49. There were 21 women and 15 men, with one identified who had previously been on the unknown gender list.
Counties of residence were nine in Oklahoma, seven in Tulsa, five in Grady, two each in Cleveland, Comanche and Rogers and one each in Canadian, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.
Garfield County gained 41 new cases Saturday for a total of 4,512 with 495 active, a single-day increase of three, and 3,980 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 4,072 cases have been in Enid, with 436 active, an increase of five, and 3,601 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 29 in Noble, 22 in Kingfisher, 16 in Alfalfa, 14 in Woodward, 12 each in Grant and Woods, six in Blaine and three in Major, according to the OSDH.
State update
There have been 122,737 Oklahoma women and 11,419 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 180 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,283 in the 0-4 age group, 24,335 in the 5-17 age group, 75,815 in the 18-35 age group, 50,841 in the 36-49 age group, 44,344 in the 50-64 age group and 33,699 in the 65 and older age group. There were 19 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,042 deaths in the state, 1,644 have been 65 and older and 314 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,141, than women, 901, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 367 in Oklahoma; 310 in Tulsa; 137 in Cleveland; 74 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 45 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 39 in Delaware; 37 each in Caddo and Garfield; 35 in Jackson; 30 in Grady; 28 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 27 in Kay; 25 each in Bryan, Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 21 each in Mayes and Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 in Carter and Pontotoc; 15 each in Okfuskee, Seminole and Sequoyah; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston and Logan; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Noble; three each in Washita and Woods; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,115 cases, 1,944 recovered, 163 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 1,094 cases, 963 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 741 cases, 568 recovered, 169 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 695 cases, 547 recovered, 136 active and three deaths from Alva;
• Major with 614 cases, 524 recovered, 86 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Alfalfa with 589 cases, 396 recovered and 192 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;
• Blaine with 517 cases, 430 recovered, 85 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Grant with 265 cases, 218 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,917 cases, with 1,700 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,103 cases, with 1,855 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 27 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Oklahoma per county 12.12.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|48215
|367
|40149
|2020-12-12
|TULSA
|39129
|310
|33541
|2020-12-12
|CLEVELAND
|15332
|137
|13086
|2020-12-12
|CANADIAN
|8484
|41
|7322
|2020-12-12
|COMANCHE
|5620
|45
|4939
|2020-12-12
|MUSKOGEE
|5163
|42
|4174
|2020-12-12
|ROGERS
|5009
|74
|4141
|2020-12-12
|PAYNE
|4926
|24
|4328
|2020-12-12
|GARFIELD
|4512
|37
|3980
|2020-12-12
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4326
|25
|3702
|2020-12-12
|WAGONER
|3322
|41
|2878
|2020-12-12
|GRADY
|3219
|30
|2814
|2020-12-12
|BRYAN
|3214
|25
|2780
|2020-12-12
|CREEK
|3166
|55
|2693
|2020-12-12
|MCCLAIN
|2923
|20
|2521
|2020-12-12
|LE FLORE
|2892
|28
|2533
|2020-12-12
|CHEROKEE
|2850
|13
|2237
|2020-12-12
|TEXAS
|2651
|13
|2436
|2020-12-12
|MCCURTAIN
|2484
|48
|2203
|2020-12-12
|WASHINGTON
|2453
|51
|2081
|2020-12-12
|CUSTER
|2413
|19
|2101
|2020-12-12
|PONTOTOC
|2365
|16
|2019
|2020-12-12
|OSAGE
|2357
|21
|2045
|2020-12-12
|CADDO
|2343
|37
|1957
|2020-12-12
|KAY
|2342
|27
|1950
|2020-12-12
|DELAWARE
|2298
|39
|1899
|2020-12-12
|PITTSBURG
|2247
|23
|1922
|2020-12-12
|STEPHENS
|2173
|20
|1766
|2020-12-12
|WOODWARD
|2115
|8
|1944
|2020-12-12
|JACKSON
|2093
|35
|1878
|2020-12-12
|OTTAWA
|2077
|25
|1771
|2020-12-12
|OKMULGEE
|2066
|25
|1772
|2020-12-12
|CARTER
|2026
|16
|1740
|2020-12-12
|SEQUOYAH
|2011
|15
|1781
|2020-12-12
|LOGAN
|1957
|5
|1589
|2020-12-12
|MAYES
|1934
|21
|1595
|2020-12-12
|GARVIN
|1804
|18
|1604
|2020-12-12
|LINCOLN
|1675
|28
|1375
|2020-12-12
|BECKHAM
|1559
|18
|1368
|2020-12-12
|ADAIR
|1465
|13
|1143
|2020-12-12
|SEMINOLE
|1423
|15
|1224
|2020-12-12
|OKFUSKEE
|1161
|15
|1014
|2020-12-12
|CRAIG
|1156
|4
|945
|2020-12-12
|KINGFISHER
|1094
|7
|963
|2020-12-12
|MCINTOSH
|1005
|14
|814
|2020-12-12
|ATOKA
|984
|1
|865
|2020-12-12
|MARSHALL
|932
|4
|788
|2020-12-12
|MURRAY
|853
|6
|662
|2020-12-12
|CHOCTAW
|816
|6
|700
|2020-12-12
|PAWNEE
|752
|9
|613
|2020-12-12
|NOBLE
|741
|4
|568
|2020-12-12
|HASKELL
|705
|7
|624
|2020-12-12
|LOVE
|704
|1
|622
|2020-12-12
|WOODS
|695
|3
|546
|2020-12-12
|HUGHES
|668
|8
|581
|2020-12-12
|JOHNSTON
|637
|5
|532
|2020-12-12
|MAJOR
|614
|4
|524
|2020-12-12
|ALFALFA
|589
|1
|396
|2020-12-12
|WASHITA
|554
|3
|461
|2020-12-12
|BLAINE
|517
|2
|430
|2020-12-12
|NOWATA
|503
|6
|420
|2020-12-12
|PUSHMATAHA
|463
|6
|420
|2020-12-12
|KIOWA
|452
|8
|380
|2020-12-12
|TILLMAN
|422
|8
|345
|2020-12-12
|LATIMER
|373
|4
|317
|2020-12-12
|COAL
|350
|2
|309
|2020-12-12
|COTTON
|338
|7
|264
|2020-12-12
|DEWEY
|328
|2
|245
|2020-12-12
|GREER
|322
|8
|275
|2020-12-12
|JEFFERSON
|308
|2
|241
|2020-12-12
|HARPER
|307
|2
|252
|2020-12-12
|GRANT
|265
|5
|218
|2020-12-12
|BEAVER
|260
|2
|225
|2020-12-12
|ELLIS
|258
|0
|224
|2020-12-12
|ROGER MILLS
|215
|6
|161
|2020-12-12
|HARMON
|171
|0
|116
|2020-12-12
|107
|0
|35
|2020-12-12
|CIMARRON
|84
|0
|78
|2020-12-12
Oklahoma per city 12.12.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|36515
|293
|30567
|2020-12-12
|TULSA
|23919
|200
|20745
|2020-12-12
|EDMOND
|9041
|53
|7544
|2020-12-12
|BROKEN ARROW
|8039
|72
|6835
|2020-12-12
|NORMAN
|7821
|78
|6758
|2020-12-12
|OTHER***
|4677
|26
|4009
|2020-12-12
|YUKON
|4464
|15
|3828
|2020-12-12
|ENID
|4072
|35
|3601
|2020-12-12
|LAWTON
|3859
|34
|3359
|2020-12-12
|STILLWATER
|3756
|12
|3371
|2020-12-12
|MOORE
|3292
|22
|2697
|2020-12-12
|CLAREMORE
|3083
|59
|2525
|2020-12-12
|SHAWNEE
|2665
|21
|2272
|2020-12-12
|OWASSO
|2559
|6
|2129
|2020-12-12
|MUSKOGEE
|2502
|33
|1959
|2020-12-12
|TAHLEQUAH
|2068
|8
|1609
|2020-12-12
|GUYMON
|1987
|13
|1838
|2020-12-12
|BARTLESVILLE
|1982
|45
|1694
|2020-12-12
|ADA
|1958
|11
|1666
|2020-12-12
|DURANT
|1903
|13
|1650
|2020-12-12
|ALTUS
|1772
|33
|1601
|2020-12-12
|PONCA CITY
|1732
|14
|1434
|2020-12-12
|BIXBY
|1685
|10
|1422
|2020-12-12
|MCALESTER
|1599
|21
|1367
|2020-12-12
|EL RENO
|1573
|9
|1386
|2020-12-12
|ARDMORE
|1563
|11
|1346
|2020-12-12
|SAND SPRINGS
|1562
|12
|1338
|2020-12-12
|JENKS
|1559
|13
|1361
|2020-12-12
|TAFT
|1522
|2
|1301
|2020-12-12
|SAPULPA
|1486
|24
|1274
|2020-12-12
|CHICKASHA
|1439
|16
|1234
|2020-12-12
|MUSTANG
|1410
|12
|1206
|2020-12-12
|DUNCAN
|1365
|12
|1128
|2020-12-12
|GUTHRIE
|1209
|2
|942
|2020-12-12
|MIAMI
|1194
|17
|1027
|2020-12-12
|BETHANY
|1188
|8
|990
|2020-12-12
|BLANCHARD
|1180
|7
|1010
|2020-12-12
|CHOCTAW
|1176
|9
|983
|2020-12-12
|CLINTON
|1157
|7
|1018
|2020-12-12
|COLLINSVILLE
|1083
|5
|893
|2020-12-12
|WOODWARD
|1005
|5
|868
|2020-12-12
|STILWELL
|1003
|11
|749
|2020-12-12
|WEATHERFORD
|987
|9
|853
|2020-12-12
|VINITA
|948
|3
|778
|2020-12-12
|FORT SUPPLY
|913
|2
|904
|2020-12-12
|BROKEN BOW
|901
|27
|797
|2020-12-12
|COWETA
|896
|15
|754
|2020-12-12
|ELK CITY
|895
|8
|770
|2020-12-12
|GROVE
|866
|29
|714
|2020-12-12
|POTEAU
|863
|7
|751
|2020-12-12
|IDABEL
|857
|14
|772
|2020-12-12
|SKIATOOK
|834
|8
|727
|2020-12-12
|PURCELL
|828
|9
|718
|2020-12-12
|ANADARKO
|827
|14
|670
|2020-12-12
|SALLISAW
|822
|5
|731
|2020-12-12
|OKMULGEE
|819
|13
|692
|2020-12-12
|GLENPOOL
|815
|8
|711
|2020-12-12
|LEXINGTON
|795
|7
|694
|2020-12-12
|ATOKA
|769
|0
|686
|2020-12-12
|TUTTLE
|760
|6
|679
|2020-12-12
|SEMINOLE
|750
|9
|653
|2020-12-12
|NEWCASTLE
|716
|5
|623
|2020-12-12
|PRYOR CREEK
|707
|11
|580
|2020-12-12
|MCLOUD
|647
|2
|577
|2020-12-12
|TECUMSEH
|634
|1
|543
|2020-12-12
|ALVA
|631
|3
|490
|2020-12-12
|NOBLE
|621
|6
|512
|2020-12-12
|CUSHING
|621
|4
|499
|2020-12-12
|PAULS VALLEY
|612
|5
|541
|2020-12-12
|HOMINY
|606
|2
|554
|2020-12-12
|MADILL
|600
|2
|526
|2020-12-12
|PIEDMONT
|600
|5
|510
|2020-12-12
|WAGONER
|596
|9
|487
|2020-12-12
|HENRYETTA
|581
|9
|505
|2020-12-12
|SAYRE
|564
|10
|513
|2020-12-12
|SULPHUR
|560
|5
|435
|2020-12-12
|HARRAH
|553
|5
|425
|2020-12-12
|BOLEY
|545
|7
|520
|2020-12-12
|HUGO
|535
|5
|454
|2020-12-12
|MARLOW
|525
|3
|391
|2020-12-12
|JAY
|523
|2
|439
|2020-12-12
|MARIETTA
|494
|0
|429
|2020-12-12
|CHECOTAH
|479
|6
|393
|2020-12-12
|EUFAULA
|466
|8
|373
|2020-12-12
|FORT GIBSON
|453
|5
|356
|2020-12-12
|BRISTOW
|449
|11
|371
|2020-12-12
|KINGFISHER
|447
|1
|381
|2020-12-12
|STIGLER
|441
|6
|383
|2020-12-12
|MULDROW
|429
|3
|380
|2020-12-12
|HOLDENVILLE
|428
|4
|384
|2020-12-12
|LINDSAY
|412
|4
|358
|2020-12-12
|HEAVENER
|404
|8
|346
|2020-12-12
|HELENA
|402
|1
|230
|2020-12-12
|CHANDLER
|392
|11
|317
|2020-12-12
|CALERA
|392
|1
|334
|2020-12-12
|CATOOSA
|392
|6
|331
|2020-12-12
|SPIRO
|388
|1
|343
|2020-12-12
|FAIRVIEW
|385
|2
|335
|2020-12-12
|OKEMAH
|378
|5
|292
|2020-12-12
|WEWOKA
|368
|3
|309
|2020-12-12
|LOCUST GROVE
|363
|0
|305
|2020-12-12
|WARR ACRES
|361
|1
|318
|2020-12-12
|HENNESSEY
|360
|2
|322
|2020-12-12
|SPENCER
|359
|5
|282
|2020-12-12
|MIDWEST CITY
|349
|9
|284
|2020-12-12
|AFTON
|341
|2
|291
|2020-12-12
|ELGIN
|339
|3
|297
|2020-12-12
|CLEVELAND
|336
|5
|277
|2020-12-12
|CACHE
|336
|2
|284
|2020-12-12
|HINTON
|329
|0
|308
|2020-12-12
|KINGSTON
|322
|2
|256
|2020-12-12
|PERRY
|320
|2
|203
|2020-12-12
|MANNFORD
|318
|5
|273
|2020-12-12
|JONES
|317
|2
|247
|2020-12-12
|CHELSEA
|312
|5
|250
|2020-12-12
|MOUNDS
|311
|6
|262
|2020-12-12
|PRAGUE
|310
|1
|273
|2020-12-12
|DEL CITY
|303
|0
|247
|2020-12-12
|MEEKER
|303
|13
|249
|2020-12-12
|SALINA
|302
|2
|249
|2020-12-12
|TISHOMINGO
|298
|3
|254
|2020-12-12
|SPERRY
|296
|2
|254
|2020-12-12
|VIAN
|296
|3
|262
|2020-12-12
|NOWATA
|295
|5
|252
|2020-12-12
|INOLA
|280
|3
|240
|2020-12-12
|FREDERICK
|279
|7
|225
|2020-12-12
|PERKINS
|277
|3
|222
|2020-12-12
|BLACKWELL
|272
|4
|219
|2020-12-12
|COALGATE
|268
|2
|234
|2020-12-12
|PAWHUSKA
|265
|3
|223
|2020-12-12
|WASHINGTON
|263
|0
|238
|2020-12-12
|CARNEGIE
|261
|5
|210
|2020-12-12
|WYNNEWOOD
|261
|2
|224
|2020-12-12
|DAVIS
|259
|0
|202
|2020-12-12
|HULBERT
|259
|2
|213
|2020-12-12
|CHOUTEAU
|255
|6
|214
|2020-12-12
|OOLOGAH
|250
|2
|213
|2020-12-12
|ANTLERS
|250
|6
|226
|2020-12-12
|PAWNEE
|244
|1
|198
|2020-12-12
|DEWEY
|242
|1
|209
|2020-12-12
|WESTVILLE
|241
|2
|210
|2020-12-12
|APACHE
|239
|2
|179
|2020-12-12
|HASKELL
|231
|1
|196
|2020-12-12
|HOOKER
|228
|0
|206
|2020-12-12
|STRATFORD
|228
|0
|214
|2020-12-12
|NICHOLS HILLS
|226
|0
|195
|2020-12-12
|MANGUM
|223
|8
|190
|2020-12-12
|ROLAND
|222
|1
|204
|2020-12-12
|POCOLA
|219
|3
|195
|2020-12-12
|MORRIS
|215
|0
|198
|2020-12-12
|TALIHINA
|211
|6
|183
|2020-12-12
|STROUD
|210
|1
|175
|2020-12-12
|COLCORD
|210
|1
|165
|2020-12-12
|WISTER
|209
|1
|178
|2020-12-12
|COMANCHE
|207
|4
|180
|2020-12-12
|BEGGS
|204
|3
|168
|2020-12-12
|NEWKIRK
|201
|1
|171
|2020-12-12
|VALLIANT
|200
|3
|177
|2020-12-12
|WATONGA
|197
|0
|165
|2020-12-12
|KANSAS
|195
|4
|157
|2020-12-12
|WALTERS
|192
|2
|158
|2020-12-12
|KONAWA
|189
|2
|156
|2020-12-12
|LUTHER
|187
|3
|150
|2020-12-12
|COMMERCE
|186
|2
|149
|2020-12-12
|MEAD
|185
|1
|159
|2020-12-12
|HOBART
|180
|3
|157
|2020-12-12
|WILBURTON
|180
|2
|149
|2020-12-12
|CADDO
|179
|1
|162
|2020-12-12
|GORE
|179
|3
|149
|2020-12-12
|WYANDOTTE
|174
|1
|158
|2020-12-12
|NEW CORDELL
|172
|0
|147
|2020-12-12
|LONE GROVE
|169
|1
|145
|2020-12-12
|MINCO
|169
|0
|150
|2020-12-12
|FAIRLAND
|169
|1
|143
|2020-12-12
|COLBERT
|168
|7
|141
|2020-12-12
|WELLSTON
|166
|0
|128
|2020-12-12
|HOWE
|166
|0
|150
|2020-12-12
|BILLINGS
|164
|1
|157
|2020-12-12
|ARCADIA
|158
|0
|121
|2020-12-12
|LAVERNE
|155
|0
|128
|2020-12-12
|HARTSHORNE
|154
|0
|132
|2020-12-12
|BOKCHITO
|154
|1
|134
|2020-12-12
|TONKAWA
|153
|6
|129
|2020-12-12
|BLAIR
|152
|0
|127
|2020-12-12
|ELMORE CITY
|148
|3
|131
|2020-12-12
|FLETCHER
|147
|2
|123
|2020-12-12
|HOLLIS
|147
|0
|105
|2020-12-12
|WARNER
|145
|0
|108
|2020-12-12
|QUAPAW
|145
|2
|123
|2020-12-12
|KIEFER
|144
|1
|130
|2020-12-12
|MAYSVILLE
|143
|4
|126
|2020-12-12
|HAWORTH
|140
|2
|131
|2020-12-12
|TEXHOMA
|140
|0
|121
|2020-12-12
|PORUM
|139
|2
|114
|2020-12-12
|WAURIKA
|139
|0
|103
|2020-12-12
|TALALA
|138
|1
|104
|2020-12-12
|OKARCHE
|137
|4
|128
|2020-12-12
|WILSON
|137
|1
|122
|2020-12-12
|KELLYVILLE
|135
|2
|114
|2020-12-12
|KEOTA
|134
|0
|127
|2020-12-12
|BARNSDALL
|134
|3
|113
|2020-12-12
|BEAVER
|134
|1
|119
|2020-12-12
|DRUMRIGHT
|132
|2
|106
|2020-12-12
|BINGER
|131
|10
|108
|2020-12-12
|HYDRO
|131
|2
|114
|2020-12-12
|PORTER
|131
|1
|107
|2020-12-12
|ADAIR
|130
|1
|98
|2020-12-12
|WRIGHT CITY
|127
|0
|107
|2020-12-12
|PADEN
|127
|0
|105
|2020-12-12
|FORT COBB
|127
|0
|120
|2020-12-12
|SHATTUCK
|126
|0
|112
|2020-12-12
|WAYNE
|126
|1
|108
|2020-12-12
|GOODWELL
|125
|0
|116
|2020-12-12
|EARLSBORO
|124
|0
|102
|2020-12-12
|ALLEN
|122
|2
|97
|2020-12-12
|STONEWALL
|120
|1
|110
|2020-12-12
|BUFFALO
|118
|2
|96
|2020-12-12
|CASHION
|118
|0
|97
|2020-12-12
|CRESCENT
|117
|1
|102
|2020-12-12
|RUSH SPRINGS
|116
|0
|97
|2020-12-12
|CYRIL
|114
|2
|98
|2020-12-12
|RED ROCK
|114
|1
|100
|2020-12-12
|CAMERON
|113
|0
|105
|2020-12-12
|MOORELAND
|112
|1
|96
|2020-12-12
|CEMENT
|110
|0
|93
|2020-12-12
|YALE
|109
|3
|82
|2020-12-12
|WAUKOMIS
|108
|0
|84
|2020-12-12
|BOKOSHE
|104
|0
|88
|2020-12-12
|BOSWELL
|102
|1
|83
|2020-12-12
|THOMAS
|102
|0
|85
|2020-12-12
|GEARY
|101
|0
|88
|2020-12-12
|ROFF
|101
|1
|89
|2020-12-12
|SEILING
|100
|1
|67
|2020-12-12
|WETUMKA
|100
|1
|79
|2020-12-12
|QUINTON
|99
|0
|86
|2020-12-12
|WATTS
|98
|0
|84
|2020-12-12
|PAOLI
|98
|1
|90
|2020-12-12
|RINGWOOD
|98
|0
|76
|2020-12-12
|GERONIMO
|98
|1
|82
|2020-12-12
|NINNEKAH
|97
|1
|84
|2020-12-12
|INDIAHOMA
|96
|1
|85
|2020-12-12
|ARAPAHO
|95
|2
|79
|2020-12-12
|SNYDER
|95
|4
|78
|2020-12-12
|BIG CABIN
|94
|2
|75
|2020-12-12
|GLENCOE
|94
|2
|77
|2020-12-12
|LEEDEY
|92
|1
|74
|2020-12-12
|ALEX
|90
|2
|80
|2020-12-12
|JENNINGS
|88
|1
|68
|2020-12-12
|WELEETKA
|87
|3
|76
|2020-12-12
|CANTON
|86
|2
|63
|2020-12-12
|MORRISON
|86
|0
|66
|2020-12-12
|FAIRFAX
|86
|1
|60
|2020-12-12
|RAMONA
|85
|3
|61
|2020-12-12
|TEMPLE
|85
|5
|51
|2020-12-12
|RINGLING
|85
|1
|71
|2020-12-12
|BENNINGTON
|84
|1
|75
|2020-12-12
|WELCH
|84
|1
|69
|2020-12-12
|OKTAHA
|84
|0
|64
|2020-12-12
|WEBBERS FALLS
|84
|0
|66
|2020-12-12
|POND CREEK
|83
|0
|75
|2020-12-12
|MEDFORD
|83
|1
|59
|2020-12-12
|PANAMA
|82
|1
|76
|2020-12-12
|OCHELATA
|82
|1
|69
|2020-12-12
|HEALDTON
|82
|2
|61
|2020-12-12
|SHADY POINT
|82
|0
|70
|2020-12-12
|GRANITE
|81
|0
|68
|2020-12-12
|CANUTE
|81
|0
|67
|2020-12-12
|GRACEMONT
|80
|1
|66
|2020-12-12
|CALUMET
|80
|0
|69
|2020-12-12
|HAMMON
|79
|2
|71
|2020-12-12
|OKEENE
|78
|0
|71
|2020-12-12
|MAUD
|78
|0
|65
|2020-12-12
|FORT TOWSON
|78
|0
|74
|2020-12-12
|TYRONE
|77
|0
|67
|2020-12-12
|LAHOMA
|76
|3
|64
|2020-12-12
|CHEYENNE
|76
|1
|56
|2020-12-12
|THACKERVILLE
|75
|0
|67
|2020-12-12
|BLUEJACKET
|75
|1
|62
|2020-12-12
|CHEROKEE
|74
|0
|67
|2020-12-12
|COPAN
|71
|1
|59
|2020-12-12
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|71
|1
|57
|2020-12-12
|VICI
|70
|0
|52
|2020-12-12
|GARBER
|67
|0
|63
|2020-12-12
|BURNS FLAT
|66
|1
|55
|2020-12-12
|DEPEW
|65
|1
|49
|2020-12-12
|UNION CITY
|65
|0
|56
|2020-12-12
|ASHER
|64
|0
|49
|2020-12-12
|DOVER
|64
|0
|57
|2020-12-12
|RED OAK
|64
|0
|55
|2020-12-12
|KIOWA
|63
|1
|48
|2020-12-12
|CANEY
|62
|0
|53
|2020-12-12
|LOOKEBA
|62
|2
|51
|2020-12-12
|DELAWARE
|62
|1
|57
|2020-12-12
|BOISE CITY
|62
|0
|60
|2020-12-12
|SENTINEL
|62
|0
|50
|2020-12-12
|WANETTE
|62
|0
|55
|2020-12-12
|DAVENPORT
|62
|0
|55
|2020-12-12
|COUNCIL HILL
|59
|1
|49
|2020-12-12
|AMBER
|59
|0
|56
|2020-12-12
|GRANDFIELD
|58
|1
|48
|2020-12-12
|GARVIN
|58
|0
|48
|2020-12-12
|CLAYTON
|57
|0
|54
|2020-12-12
|SASAKWA
|57
|0
|54
|2020-12-12
|SOPER
|56
|0
|48
|2020-12-12
|ERICK
|56
|0
|50
|2020-12-12
|MCCURTAIN
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-12
|SPAVINAW
|55
|0
|37
|2020-12-12
|MANNSVILLE
|55
|0
|47
|2020-12-12
|KREBS
|55
|1
|47
|2020-12-12
|TERLTON
|55
|1
|48
|2020-12-12
|ARKOMA
|54
|1
|50
|2020-12-12
|VERDEN
|54
|1
|48
|2020-12-12
|DEWAR
|53
|0
|45
|2020-12-12
|ARNETT
|53
|0
|46
|2020-12-12
|FARGO
|52
|0
|49
|2020-12-12
|RYAN
|52
|0
|40
|2020-12-12
|BRAGGS
|52
|0
|42
|2020-12-12
|OILTON
|51
|1
|39
|2020-12-12
|MILBURN
|51
|1
|45
|2020-12-12
|OLUSTEE
|51
|0
|47
|2020-12-12
|VELMA
|51
|1
|45
|2020-12-12
|CHATTANOOGA
|50
|1
|38
|2020-12-12
|TIPTON
|48
|0
|43
|2020-12-12
|MILL CREEK
|48
|0
|36
|2020-12-12
|BYARS
|47
|0
|42
|2020-12-12
|GANS
|47
|0
|41
|2020-12-12
|FOSS
|47
|0
|37
|2020-12-12
|STRINGTOWN
|44
|1
|27
|2020-12-12
|AGRA
|43
|1
|38
|2020-12-12
|DUSTIN
|42
|1
|39
|2020-12-12
|RATTAN
|42
|0
|38
|2020-12-12
|CARNEY
|42
|0
|40
|2020-12-12
|CLEO SPRINGS
|41
|0
|33
|2020-12-12
|CANADIAN
|40
|0
|33
|2020-12-12
|RAVIA
|40
|0
|34
|2020-12-12
|REYDON
|40
|0
|23
|2020-12-12
|TRYON
|40
|0
|24
|2020-12-12
|GAGE
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-12
|PITTSBURG
|39
|0
|34
|2020-12-12
|MULHALL
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-12
|STERLING
|39
|0
|33
|2020-12-12
|LEHIGH
|39
|0
|35
|2020-12-12
|SAVANNA
|39
|0
|30
|2020-12-12
|CORN
|38
|1
|34
|2020-12-12
|RIPLEY
|38
|1
|32
|2020-12-12
|POCASSET
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-12
|SHIDLER
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-12
|RANDLETT
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-12
|OAKS
|36
|1
|23
|2020-12-12
|WANN
|35
|0
|29
|2020-12-12
|KINTA
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-12
|KAW CITY
|34
|1
|32
|2020-12-12
|LONGDALE
|34
|0
|26
|2020-12-12
|KETCHUM
|34
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|HAILEYVILLE
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-12
|ALINE
|33
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|STUART
|33
|0
|32
|2020-12-12
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|33
|2020-12-12
|KREMLIN
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-12
|KENEFIC
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|WAYNOKA
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|SPRINGER
|32
|1
|29
|2020-12-12
|BOYNTON
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-12
|MENO
|32
|0
|31
|2020-12-12
|CROWDER
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-12
|LANGLEY
|31
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|COYLE
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-12
|INDIANOLA
|31
|0
|29
|2020-12-12
|BUTLER
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-12
|MARBLE CITY
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-12
|TUPELO
|30
|0
|26
|2020-12-12
|LENAPAH
|30
|0
|24
|2020-12-12
|TALOGA
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|ACHILLE
|29
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|WAPANUCKA
|28
|1
|18
|2020-12-12
|SPARKS
|28
|0
|17
|2020-12-12
|CUSTER CITY
|28
|0
|25
|2020-12-12
|SCHULTER
|28
|0
|21
|2020-12-12
|HARDESTY
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-12
|ELDORADO
|28
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|COVINGTON
|28
|0
|27
|2020-12-12
|CALVIN
|27
|1
|22
|2020-12-12
|AMES
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-12
|MARLAND
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-12
|GOLDSBY
|27
|0
|21
|2020-12-12
|LOCO
|27
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-12
|DRUMMOND
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|LONE WOLF
|27
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|FORGAN
|26
|0
|23
|2020-12-12
|CASTLE
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|BURBANK
|26
|0
|21
|2020-12-12
|RATLIFF CITY
|25
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|ORLANDO
|25
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|WAKITA
|25
|2
|23
|2020-12-12
|SAWYER
|24
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|ROCKY
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|BERNICE
|24
|0
|21
|2020-12-12
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-12
|LAMONT
|24
|1
|18
|2020-12-12
|GOULD
|24
|0
|10
|2020-12-12
|CARTER
|23
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|FAXON
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-12
|LANGSTON
|23
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|RALSTON
|23
|1
|13
|2020-12-12
|HANNA
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|DILL CITY
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-12
|NASH
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|SHARON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|WYNONA
|22
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|BURLINGTON
|21
|0
|18
|2020-12-12
|DEVOL
|21
|0
|21
|2020-12-12
|PRUE
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|FOSTER
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|DAVIDSON
|20
|0
|16
|2020-12-12
|JET
|20
|0
|18
|2020-12-12
|TERRAL
|20
|1
|18
|2020-12-12
|FAIRMONT
|20
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|AVANT
|19
|0
|17
|2020-12-12
|GOLTRY
|19
|0
|19
|2020-12-12
|DEER CREEK
|19
|1
|15
|2020-12-12
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|18
|0
|14
|2020-12-12
|OSAGE
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-12
|FRANCIS
|18
|1
|14
|2020-12-12
|NORTH MIAMI
|17
|0
|15
|2020-12-12
|MARSHALL
|17
|0
|11
|2020-12-12
|BESSIE
|17
|1
|16
|2020-12-12
|OKAY
|17
|0
|10
|2020-12-12
|GOTEBO
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-12
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|15
|2020-12-12
|HASTINGS
|16
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|WILLOW
|15
|0
|15
|2020-12-12
|DIBBLE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-12
|FOYIL
|14
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|COLONY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|MARTHA
|14
|1
|12
|2020-12-12
|NICOMA PARK
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-12
|KEYES
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|FREEDOM
|13
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-12
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-12
|DISNEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-12
|HUNTER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-12-12
|DACOMA
|11
|0
|11
|2020-12-12
|ALDERSON
|11
|0
|10
|2020-12-12
|LAMAR
|11
|0
|7
|2020-12-12
|CAMARGO
|10
|0
|7
|2020-12-12
|EAKLY
|10
|0
|7
|2020-12-12
|BROMIDE
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|BOWLEGS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|BRAMAN
|8
|0
|7
|2020-12-12
|HILLSDALE
|8
|0
|8
|2020-12-12
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-12
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-12
|WAINWRIGHT
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-12
|MEDICINE PARK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-12
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-12
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-12
|CROMWELL
|5
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-12
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-12
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|KEMP
|2
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-12
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-12
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-12
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-12
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.