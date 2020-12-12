covid daily 12.12.20

ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases increased by 3,983 in Oklahoma Saturday, with 35 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.7% increase took the overall case total to 233,336, with 33,140 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,437, and 198,154 recovered, including 2,511 since Friday’s data, according to OSDH.

There have been 2,042 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of those deaths, 24 were in the 65 and older age range, eight were in the 50-64 and three were in the 36-49. There were 21 women and 15 men, with one identified who had previously been on the unknown gender list.

Counties of residence were nine in Oklahoma, seven in Tulsa, five in Grady, two each in Cleveland, Comanche and Rogers and one each in Canadian, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not specify age and gender per county on the weekends.

Garfield County gained 41 new cases Saturday for a total of 4,512 with 495 active, a single-day increase of three, and 3,980 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 4,072 cases have been in Enid, with 436 active, an increase of five, and 3,601 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 29 in Noble, 22 in Kingfisher, 16 in Alfalfa, 14 in Woodward, 12 each in Grant and Woods, six in Blaine and three in Major, according to the OSDH.

State update

There have been 122,737 Oklahoma women and 11,419 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 180 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,283 in the 0-4 age group, 24,335 in the 5-17 age group, 75,815 in the 18-35 age group, 50,841 in the 36-49 age group, 44,344 in the 50-64 age group and 33,699 in the 65 and older age group. There were 19 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,042 deaths in the state, 1,644 have been 65 and older and 314 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.89% of the total. There have been 65 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,141, than women, 901, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 367 in Oklahoma; 310 in Tulsa; 137 in Cleveland; 74 in Rogers; 55 in Creek; 51 in Washington; 48 in McCurtain; 45 in Comanche; 42 in Muskogee; 41 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 39 in Delaware; 37 each in Caddo and Garfield; 35 in Jackson; 30 in Grady; 28 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 27 in Kay; 25 each in Bryan, Ottawa, Okmulgee and Pottawatomie; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 21 each in Mayes and Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Custer; 18 each in Beckham and Garvin; 16 in Carter and Pontotoc; 15 each in Okfuskee, Seminole and Sequoyah; 14 in McIntosh; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston and Logan; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Noble; three each in Washita and Woods; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Dewey, Harper and Jefferson; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka and Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,115 cases, 1,944 recovered, 163 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 1,094 cases, 963 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 741 cases, 568 recovered, 169 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 695 cases, 547 recovered, 136 active and three deaths from Alva;

• Major with 614 cases, 524 recovered, 86 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;

• Alfalfa with 589 cases, 396 recovered and 192 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;

• Blaine with 517 cases, 430 recovered, 85 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Grant with 265 cases, 218 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,917 cases, with 1,700 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,103 cases, with 1,855 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 27 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Oklahoma per county 12.12.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 48215 367 40149 2020-12-12
TULSA 39129 310 33541 2020-12-12
CLEVELAND 15332 137 13086 2020-12-12
CANADIAN 8484 41 7322 2020-12-12
COMANCHE 5620 45 4939 2020-12-12
MUSKOGEE 5163 42 4174 2020-12-12
ROGERS 5009 74 4141 2020-12-12
PAYNE 4926 24 4328 2020-12-12
GARFIELD 4512 37 3980 2020-12-12
POTTAWATOMIE 4326 25 3702 2020-12-12
WAGONER 3322 41 2878 2020-12-12
GRADY 3219 30 2814 2020-12-12
BRYAN 3214 25 2780 2020-12-12
CREEK 3166 55 2693 2020-12-12
MCCLAIN 2923 20 2521 2020-12-12
LE FLORE 2892 28 2533 2020-12-12
CHEROKEE 2850 13 2237 2020-12-12
TEXAS 2651 13 2436 2020-12-12
MCCURTAIN 2484 48 2203 2020-12-12
WASHINGTON 2453 51 2081 2020-12-12
CUSTER 2413 19 2101 2020-12-12
PONTOTOC 2365 16 2019 2020-12-12
OSAGE 2357 21 2045 2020-12-12
CADDO 2343 37 1957 2020-12-12
KAY 2342 27 1950 2020-12-12
DELAWARE 2298 39 1899 2020-12-12
PITTSBURG 2247 23 1922 2020-12-12
STEPHENS 2173 20 1766 2020-12-12
WOODWARD 2115 8 1944 2020-12-12
JACKSON 2093 35 1878 2020-12-12
OTTAWA 2077 25 1771 2020-12-12
OKMULGEE 2066 25 1772 2020-12-12
CARTER 2026 16 1740 2020-12-12
SEQUOYAH 2011 15 1781 2020-12-12
LOGAN 1957 5 1589 2020-12-12
MAYES 1934 21 1595 2020-12-12
GARVIN 1804 18 1604 2020-12-12
LINCOLN 1675 28 1375 2020-12-12
BECKHAM 1559 18 1368 2020-12-12
ADAIR 1465 13 1143 2020-12-12
SEMINOLE 1423 15 1224 2020-12-12
OKFUSKEE 1161 15 1014 2020-12-12
CRAIG 1156 4 945 2020-12-12
KINGFISHER 1094 7 963 2020-12-12
MCINTOSH 1005 14 814 2020-12-12
ATOKA 984 1 865 2020-12-12
MARSHALL 932 4 788 2020-12-12
MURRAY 853 6 662 2020-12-12
CHOCTAW 816 6 700 2020-12-12
PAWNEE 752 9 613 2020-12-12
NOBLE 741 4 568 2020-12-12
HASKELL 705 7 624 2020-12-12
LOVE 704 1 622 2020-12-12
WOODS 695 3 546 2020-12-12
HUGHES 668 8 581 2020-12-12
JOHNSTON 637 5 532 2020-12-12
MAJOR 614 4 524 2020-12-12
ALFALFA 589 1 396 2020-12-12
WASHITA 554 3 461 2020-12-12
BLAINE 517 2 430 2020-12-12
NOWATA 503 6 420 2020-12-12
PUSHMATAHA 463 6 420 2020-12-12
KIOWA 452 8 380 2020-12-12
TILLMAN 422 8 345 2020-12-12
LATIMER 373 4 317 2020-12-12
COAL 350 2 309 2020-12-12
COTTON 338 7 264 2020-12-12
DEWEY 328 2 245 2020-12-12
GREER 322 8 275 2020-12-12
JEFFERSON 308 2 241 2020-12-12
HARPER 307 2 252 2020-12-12
GRANT 265 5 218 2020-12-12
BEAVER 260 2 225 2020-12-12
ELLIS 258 0 224 2020-12-12
ROGER MILLS 215 6 161 2020-12-12
HARMON 171 0 116 2020-12-12
107 0 35 2020-12-12
CIMARRON 84 0 78 2020-12-12

Oklahoma per city 12.12.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 36515 293 30567 2020-12-12
TULSA 23919 200 20745 2020-12-12
EDMOND 9041 53 7544 2020-12-12
BROKEN ARROW 8039 72 6835 2020-12-12
NORMAN 7821 78 6758 2020-12-12
OTHER*** 4677 26 4009 2020-12-12
YUKON 4464 15 3828 2020-12-12
ENID 4072 35 3601 2020-12-12
LAWTON 3859 34 3359 2020-12-12
STILLWATER 3756 12 3371 2020-12-12
MOORE 3292 22 2697 2020-12-12
CLAREMORE 3083 59 2525 2020-12-12
SHAWNEE 2665 21 2272 2020-12-12
OWASSO 2559 6 2129 2020-12-12
MUSKOGEE 2502 33 1959 2020-12-12
TAHLEQUAH 2068 8 1609 2020-12-12
GUYMON 1987 13 1838 2020-12-12
BARTLESVILLE 1982 45 1694 2020-12-12
ADA 1958 11 1666 2020-12-12
DURANT 1903 13 1650 2020-12-12
ALTUS 1772 33 1601 2020-12-12
PONCA CITY 1732 14 1434 2020-12-12
BIXBY 1685 10 1422 2020-12-12
MCALESTER 1599 21 1367 2020-12-12
EL RENO 1573 9 1386 2020-12-12
ARDMORE 1563 11 1346 2020-12-12
SAND SPRINGS 1562 12 1338 2020-12-12
JENKS 1559 13 1361 2020-12-12
TAFT 1522 2 1301 2020-12-12
SAPULPA 1486 24 1274 2020-12-12
CHICKASHA 1439 16 1234 2020-12-12
MUSTANG 1410 12 1206 2020-12-12
DUNCAN 1365 12 1128 2020-12-12
GUTHRIE 1209 2 942 2020-12-12
MIAMI 1194 17 1027 2020-12-12
BETHANY 1188 8 990 2020-12-12
BLANCHARD 1180 7 1010 2020-12-12
CHOCTAW 1176 9 983 2020-12-12
CLINTON 1157 7 1018 2020-12-12
COLLINSVILLE 1083 5 893 2020-12-12
WOODWARD 1005 5 868 2020-12-12
STILWELL 1003 11 749 2020-12-12
WEATHERFORD 987 9 853 2020-12-12
VINITA 948 3 778 2020-12-12
FORT SUPPLY 913 2 904 2020-12-12
BROKEN BOW 901 27 797 2020-12-12
COWETA 896 15 754 2020-12-12
ELK CITY 895 8 770 2020-12-12
GROVE 866 29 714 2020-12-12
POTEAU 863 7 751 2020-12-12
IDABEL 857 14 772 2020-12-12
SKIATOOK 834 8 727 2020-12-12
PURCELL 828 9 718 2020-12-12
ANADARKO 827 14 670 2020-12-12
SALLISAW 822 5 731 2020-12-12
OKMULGEE 819 13 692 2020-12-12
GLENPOOL 815 8 711 2020-12-12
LEXINGTON 795 7 694 2020-12-12
ATOKA 769 0 686 2020-12-12
TUTTLE 760 6 679 2020-12-12
SEMINOLE 750 9 653 2020-12-12
NEWCASTLE 716 5 623 2020-12-12
PRYOR CREEK 707 11 580 2020-12-12
MCLOUD 647 2 577 2020-12-12
TECUMSEH 634 1 543 2020-12-12
ALVA 631 3 490 2020-12-12
NOBLE 621 6 512 2020-12-12
CUSHING 621 4 499 2020-12-12
PAULS VALLEY 612 5 541 2020-12-12
HOMINY 606 2 554 2020-12-12
MADILL 600 2 526 2020-12-12
PIEDMONT 600 5 510 2020-12-12
WAGONER 596 9 487 2020-12-12
HENRYETTA 581 9 505 2020-12-12
SAYRE 564 10 513 2020-12-12
SULPHUR 560 5 435 2020-12-12
HARRAH 553 5 425 2020-12-12
BOLEY 545 7 520 2020-12-12
HUGO 535 5 454 2020-12-12
MARLOW 525 3 391 2020-12-12
JAY 523 2 439 2020-12-12
MARIETTA 494 0 429 2020-12-12
CHECOTAH 479 6 393 2020-12-12
EUFAULA 466 8 373 2020-12-12
FORT GIBSON 453 5 356 2020-12-12
BRISTOW 449 11 371 2020-12-12
KINGFISHER 447 1 381 2020-12-12
STIGLER 441 6 383 2020-12-12
MULDROW 429 3 380 2020-12-12
HOLDENVILLE 428 4 384 2020-12-12
LINDSAY 412 4 358 2020-12-12
HEAVENER 404 8 346 2020-12-12
HELENA 402 1 230 2020-12-12
CHANDLER 392 11 317 2020-12-12
CALERA 392 1 334 2020-12-12
CATOOSA 392 6 331 2020-12-12
SPIRO 388 1 343 2020-12-12
FAIRVIEW 385 2 335 2020-12-12
OKEMAH 378 5 292 2020-12-12
WEWOKA 368 3 309 2020-12-12
LOCUST GROVE 363 0 305 2020-12-12
WARR ACRES 361 1 318 2020-12-12
HENNESSEY 360 2 322 2020-12-12
SPENCER 359 5 282 2020-12-12
MIDWEST CITY 349 9 284 2020-12-12
AFTON 341 2 291 2020-12-12
ELGIN 339 3 297 2020-12-12
CLEVELAND 336 5 277 2020-12-12
CACHE 336 2 284 2020-12-12
HINTON 329 0 308 2020-12-12
KINGSTON 322 2 256 2020-12-12
PERRY 320 2 203 2020-12-12
MANNFORD 318 5 273 2020-12-12
JONES 317 2 247 2020-12-12
CHELSEA 312 5 250 2020-12-12
MOUNDS 311 6 262 2020-12-12
PRAGUE 310 1 273 2020-12-12
DEL CITY 303 0 247 2020-12-12
MEEKER 303 13 249 2020-12-12
SALINA 302 2 249 2020-12-12
TISHOMINGO 298 3 254 2020-12-12
SPERRY 296 2 254 2020-12-12
VIAN 296 3 262 2020-12-12
NOWATA 295 5 252 2020-12-12
INOLA 280 3 240 2020-12-12
FREDERICK 279 7 225 2020-12-12
PERKINS 277 3 222 2020-12-12
BLACKWELL 272 4 219 2020-12-12
COALGATE 268 2 234 2020-12-12
PAWHUSKA 265 3 223 2020-12-12
WASHINGTON 263 0 238 2020-12-12
CARNEGIE 261 5 210 2020-12-12
WYNNEWOOD 261 2 224 2020-12-12
DAVIS 259 0 202 2020-12-12
HULBERT 259 2 213 2020-12-12
CHOUTEAU 255 6 214 2020-12-12
OOLOGAH 250 2 213 2020-12-12
ANTLERS 250 6 226 2020-12-12
PAWNEE 244 1 198 2020-12-12
DEWEY 242 1 209 2020-12-12
WESTVILLE 241 2 210 2020-12-12
APACHE 239 2 179 2020-12-12
HASKELL 231 1 196 2020-12-12
HOOKER 228 0 206 2020-12-12
STRATFORD 228 0 214 2020-12-12
NICHOLS HILLS 226 0 195 2020-12-12
MANGUM 223 8 190 2020-12-12
ROLAND 222 1 204 2020-12-12
POCOLA 219 3 195 2020-12-12
MORRIS 215 0 198 2020-12-12
TALIHINA 211 6 183 2020-12-12
STROUD 210 1 175 2020-12-12
COLCORD 210 1 165 2020-12-12
WISTER 209 1 178 2020-12-12
COMANCHE 207 4 180 2020-12-12
BEGGS 204 3 168 2020-12-12
NEWKIRK 201 1 171 2020-12-12
VALLIANT 200 3 177 2020-12-12
WATONGA 197 0 165 2020-12-12
KANSAS 195 4 157 2020-12-12
WALTERS 192 2 158 2020-12-12
KONAWA 189 2 156 2020-12-12
LUTHER 187 3 150 2020-12-12
COMMERCE 186 2 149 2020-12-12
MEAD 185 1 159 2020-12-12
HOBART 180 3 157 2020-12-12
WILBURTON 180 2 149 2020-12-12
CADDO 179 1 162 2020-12-12
GORE 179 3 149 2020-12-12
WYANDOTTE 174 1 158 2020-12-12
NEW CORDELL 172 0 147 2020-12-12
LONE GROVE 169 1 145 2020-12-12
MINCO 169 0 150 2020-12-12
FAIRLAND 169 1 143 2020-12-12
COLBERT 168 7 141 2020-12-12
WELLSTON 166 0 128 2020-12-12
HOWE 166 0 150 2020-12-12
BILLINGS 164 1 157 2020-12-12
ARCADIA 158 0 121 2020-12-12
LAVERNE 155 0 128 2020-12-12
HARTSHORNE 154 0 132 2020-12-12
BOKCHITO 154 1 134 2020-12-12
TONKAWA 153 6 129 2020-12-12
BLAIR 152 0 127 2020-12-12
ELMORE CITY 148 3 131 2020-12-12
FLETCHER 147 2 123 2020-12-12
HOLLIS 147 0 105 2020-12-12
WARNER 145 0 108 2020-12-12
QUAPAW 145 2 123 2020-12-12
KIEFER 144 1 130 2020-12-12
MAYSVILLE 143 4 126 2020-12-12
HAWORTH 140 2 131 2020-12-12
TEXHOMA 140 0 121 2020-12-12
PORUM 139 2 114 2020-12-12
WAURIKA 139 0 103 2020-12-12
TALALA 138 1 104 2020-12-12
OKARCHE 137 4 128 2020-12-12
WILSON 137 1 122 2020-12-12
KELLYVILLE 135 2 114 2020-12-12
KEOTA 134 0 127 2020-12-12
BARNSDALL 134 3 113 2020-12-12
BEAVER 134 1 119 2020-12-12
DRUMRIGHT 132 2 106 2020-12-12
BINGER 131 10 108 2020-12-12
HYDRO 131 2 114 2020-12-12
PORTER 131 1 107 2020-12-12
ADAIR 130 1 98 2020-12-12
WRIGHT CITY 127 0 107 2020-12-12
PADEN 127 0 105 2020-12-12
FORT COBB 127 0 120 2020-12-12
SHATTUCK 126 0 112 2020-12-12
WAYNE 126 1 108 2020-12-12
GOODWELL 125 0 116 2020-12-12
EARLSBORO 124 0 102 2020-12-12
ALLEN 122 2 97 2020-12-12
STONEWALL 120 1 110 2020-12-12
BUFFALO 118 2 96 2020-12-12
CASHION 118 0 97 2020-12-12
CRESCENT 117 1 102 2020-12-12
RUSH SPRINGS 116 0 97 2020-12-12
CYRIL 114 2 98 2020-12-12
RED ROCK 114 1 100 2020-12-12
CAMERON 113 0 105 2020-12-12
MOORELAND 112 1 96 2020-12-12
CEMENT 110 0 93 2020-12-12
YALE 109 3 82 2020-12-12
WAUKOMIS 108 0 84 2020-12-12
BOKOSHE 104 0 88 2020-12-12
BOSWELL 102 1 83 2020-12-12
THOMAS 102 0 85 2020-12-12
GEARY 101 0 88 2020-12-12
ROFF 101 1 89 2020-12-12
SEILING 100 1 67 2020-12-12
WETUMKA 100 1 79 2020-12-12
QUINTON 99 0 86 2020-12-12
WATTS 98 0 84 2020-12-12
PAOLI 98 1 90 2020-12-12
RINGWOOD 98 0 76 2020-12-12
GERONIMO 98 1 82 2020-12-12
NINNEKAH 97 1 84 2020-12-12
INDIAHOMA 96 1 85 2020-12-12
ARAPAHO 95 2 79 2020-12-12
SNYDER 95 4 78 2020-12-12
BIG CABIN 94 2 75 2020-12-12
GLENCOE 94 2 77 2020-12-12
LEEDEY 92 1 74 2020-12-12
ALEX 90 2 80 2020-12-12
JENNINGS 88 1 68 2020-12-12
WELEETKA 87 3 76 2020-12-12
CANTON 86 2 63 2020-12-12
MORRISON 86 0 66 2020-12-12
FAIRFAX 86 1 60 2020-12-12
RAMONA 85 3 61 2020-12-12
TEMPLE 85 5 51 2020-12-12
RINGLING 85 1 71 2020-12-12
BENNINGTON 84 1 75 2020-12-12
WELCH 84 1 69 2020-12-12
OKTAHA 84 0 64 2020-12-12
WEBBERS FALLS 84 0 66 2020-12-12
POND CREEK 83 0 75 2020-12-12
MEDFORD 83 1 59 2020-12-12
PANAMA 82 1 76 2020-12-12
OCHELATA 82 1 69 2020-12-12
HEALDTON 82 2 61 2020-12-12
SHADY POINT 82 0 70 2020-12-12
GRANITE 81 0 68 2020-12-12
CANUTE 81 0 67 2020-12-12
GRACEMONT 80 1 66 2020-12-12
CALUMET 80 0 69 2020-12-12
HAMMON 79 2 71 2020-12-12
OKEENE 78 0 71 2020-12-12
MAUD 78 0 65 2020-12-12
FORT TOWSON 78 0 74 2020-12-12
TYRONE 77 0 67 2020-12-12
LAHOMA 76 3 64 2020-12-12
CHEYENNE 76 1 56 2020-12-12
THACKERVILLE 75 0 67 2020-12-12
BLUEJACKET 75 1 62 2020-12-12
CHEROKEE 74 0 67 2020-12-12
COPAN 71 1 59 2020-12-12
MOUNTAIN VIEW 71 1 57 2020-12-12
VICI 70 0 52 2020-12-12
GARBER 67 0 63 2020-12-12
BURNS FLAT 66 1 55 2020-12-12
DEPEW 65 1 49 2020-12-12
UNION CITY 65 0 56 2020-12-12
ASHER 64 0 49 2020-12-12
DOVER 64 0 57 2020-12-12
RED OAK 64 0 55 2020-12-12
KIOWA 63 1 48 2020-12-12
CANEY 62 0 53 2020-12-12
LOOKEBA 62 2 51 2020-12-12
DELAWARE 62 1 57 2020-12-12
BOISE CITY 62 0 60 2020-12-12
SENTINEL 62 0 50 2020-12-12
WANETTE 62 0 55 2020-12-12
DAVENPORT 62 0 55 2020-12-12
COUNCIL HILL 59 1 49 2020-12-12
AMBER 59 0 56 2020-12-12
GRANDFIELD 58 1 48 2020-12-12
GARVIN 58 0 48 2020-12-12
CLAYTON 57 0 54 2020-12-12
SASAKWA 57 0 54 2020-12-12
SOPER 56 0 48 2020-12-12
ERICK 56 0 50 2020-12-12
MCCURTAIN 55 1 48 2020-12-12
SPAVINAW 55 0 37 2020-12-12
MANNSVILLE 55 0 47 2020-12-12
KREBS 55 1 47 2020-12-12
TERLTON 55 1 48 2020-12-12
ARKOMA 54 1 50 2020-12-12
VERDEN 54 1 48 2020-12-12
DEWAR 53 0 45 2020-12-12
ARNETT 53 0 46 2020-12-12
FARGO 52 0 49 2020-12-12
RYAN 52 0 40 2020-12-12
BRAGGS 52 0 42 2020-12-12
OILTON 51 1 39 2020-12-12
MILBURN 51 1 45 2020-12-12
OLUSTEE 51 0 47 2020-12-12
VELMA 51 1 45 2020-12-12
CHATTANOOGA 50 1 38 2020-12-12
TIPTON 48 0 43 2020-12-12
MILL CREEK 48 0 36 2020-12-12
BYARS 47 0 42 2020-12-12
GANS 47 0 41 2020-12-12
FOSS 47 0 37 2020-12-12
STRINGTOWN 44 1 27 2020-12-12
AGRA 43 1 38 2020-12-12
DUSTIN 42 1 39 2020-12-12
RATTAN 42 0 38 2020-12-12
CARNEY 42 0 40 2020-12-12
CLEO SPRINGS 41 0 33 2020-12-12
CANADIAN 40 0 33 2020-12-12
RAVIA 40 0 34 2020-12-12
REYDON 40 0 23 2020-12-12
TRYON 40 0 24 2020-12-12
GAGE 39 0 30 2020-12-12
PITTSBURG 39 0 34 2020-12-12
MULHALL 39 0 30 2020-12-12
STERLING 39 0 33 2020-12-12
LEHIGH 39 0 35 2020-12-12
SAVANNA 39 0 30 2020-12-12
CORN 38 1 34 2020-12-12
RIPLEY 38 1 32 2020-12-12
POCASSET 38 0 33 2020-12-12
SHIDLER 37 0 32 2020-12-12
RANDLETT 36 0 32 2020-12-12
OAKS 36 1 23 2020-12-12
WANN 35 0 29 2020-12-12
KINTA 34 0 28 2020-12-12
KAW CITY 34 1 32 2020-12-12
LONGDALE 34 0 26 2020-12-12
KETCHUM 34 0 22 2020-12-12
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-12
ALINE 33 0 25 2020-12-12
STUART 33 0 32 2020-12-12
WHITEFIELD 33 0 33 2020-12-12
KREMLIN 32 0 26 2020-12-12
KENEFIC 32 0 25 2020-12-12
WAYNOKA 32 0 25 2020-12-12
SPRINGER 32 1 29 2020-12-12
BOYNTON 32 0 29 2020-12-12
MENO 32 0 31 2020-12-12
CROWDER 32 0 26 2020-12-12
LANGLEY 31 0 25 2020-12-12
COYLE 31 0 28 2020-12-12
INDIANOLA 31 0 29 2020-12-12
BUTLER 31 0 28 2020-12-12
MARBLE CITY 30 0 27 2020-12-12
TUPELO 30 0 26 2020-12-12
LENAPAH 30 0 24 2020-12-12
TALOGA 29 0 25 2020-12-12
ACHILLE 29 0 25 2020-12-12
WAPANUCKA 28 1 18 2020-12-12
SPARKS 28 0 17 2020-12-12
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-12
SCHULTER 28 0 21 2020-12-12
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-12
ELDORADO 28 0 22 2020-12-12
COVINGTON 28 0 27 2020-12-12
CALVIN 27 1 22 2020-12-12
AMES 27 0 24 2020-12-12
MARLAND 27 0 23 2020-12-12
GOLDSBY 27 0 21 2020-12-12
LOCO 27 0 20 2020-12-12
ROOSEVELT 27 0 23 2020-12-12
DRUMMOND 27 0 22 2020-12-12
LONE WOLF 27 0 22 2020-12-12
FORGAN 26 0 23 2020-12-12
CASTLE 26 0 22 2020-12-12
BURBANK 26 0 21 2020-12-12
RATLIFF CITY 25 0 20 2020-12-12
ORLANDO 25 0 20 2020-12-12
WAKITA 25 2 23 2020-12-12
SAWYER 24 0 19 2020-12-12
ROCKY 24 0 20 2020-12-12
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-12
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-12
LAMONT 24 1 18 2020-12-12
GOULD 24 0 10 2020-12-12
CARTER 23 0 20 2020-12-12
FAXON 23 0 22 2020-12-12
LANGSTON 23 0 20 2020-12-12
RALSTON 23 1 13 2020-12-12
HANNA 22 0 20 2020-12-12
DILL CITY 22 0 20 2020-12-12
NASH 22 0 19 2020-12-12
SHARON 22 0 19 2020-12-12
WYNONA 22 0 12 2020-12-12
BURLINGTON 21 0 18 2020-12-12
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-12
PRUE 21 0 19 2020-12-12
FOSTER 21 0 19 2020-12-12
DAVIDSON 20 0 16 2020-12-12
JET 20 0 18 2020-12-12
TERRAL 20 1 18 2020-12-12
FAIRMONT 20 0 19 2020-12-12
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-12
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-12
DEER CREEK 19 1 15 2020-12-12
MOUNTAIN PARK 18 0 14 2020-12-12
OSAGE 18 0 16 2020-12-12
FRANCIS 18 1 14 2020-12-12
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 15 2020-12-12
MARSHALL 17 0 11 2020-12-12
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-12
OKAY 17 0 10 2020-12-12
GOTEBO 16 0 14 2020-12-12
MILLERTON 16 0 15 2020-12-12
HASTINGS 16 0 12 2020-12-12
WILLOW 15 0 15 2020-12-12
DIBBLE 15 0 12 2020-12-12
CARMEN 15 0 14 2020-12-12
FOYIL 14 0 8 2020-12-12
COLONY 14 0 12 2020-12-12
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-12
NICOMA PARK 13 0 10 2020-12-12
KEYES 13 0 12 2020-12-12
FREEDOM 13 0 12 2020-12-12
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-12
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-12
DISNEY 12 0 11 2020-12-12
HUNTER 12 0 10 2020-12-12
DACOMA 11 0 11 2020-12-12
ALDERSON 11 0 10 2020-12-12
LAMAR 11 0 7 2020-12-12
CAMARGO 10 0 7 2020-12-12
EAKLY 10 0 7 2020-12-12
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-12
BOWLEGS 9 0 8 2020-12-12
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 8 0 8 2020-12-12
HITCHCOCK 8 0 8 2020-12-12
BRAMAN 8 0 7 2020-12-12
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-12
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-12
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-12
WAINWRIGHT 6 0 4 2020-12-12
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 6 2020-12-12
ADDINGTON 5 0 4 2020-12-12
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-12
CROMWELL 5 0 3 2020-12-12
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-12
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-12
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-12
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-12
VERA 3 0 3 2020-12-12
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-12
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-12
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-12
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-12-12
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-12
KEMP 2 0 1 2020-12-12
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-12
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-12
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-12
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-12
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-12
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-12
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-12
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-12
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-12
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 2020-12-12
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-12
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-12-12
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-12
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-12
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-12
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-12

