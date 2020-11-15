ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,923 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 12 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 2.6% increase brought the total number of cases to 154,128, with 27,807 of those active (18.04%), a single-day increase of 2,451, and 124,793 recovered (81%), including 1,460 since Saturday's OSDH report.
Overall, there have been 1,528 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Those reported Sunday were eight men and four women, all in the 65 and older age range, OSDH reported.
Counties of residence were four in Delaware, two in Jackson and one each in Haskell, LeFlore, McCurtain, Payne, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not designate gender and age per county on the weekends.
Garfield County saw an increase of 68 cases for a cumulative 3,028, with 453 of those active and 2,542 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 61 cases for 2,769 overall, with 417 active, 2,319 recovered and 33 deaths.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported over the weekend by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 45 in Woods, 39 in Woodward, 21 in Major, 20 in Noble, 19 in Kingfisher, 14 in Blaine and eight in Grant, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 45 in Alva; 28 in Woodward; 13 in Fairview; 10 in Hennessey; seven in Watonga; six each in Billings, Kingfisher, Mooreland and Okarche; five in Okeene; four in Seiling; three each in Cashion, Cleo Springs and Fort Supply; two each in Deer Creek, Dover, Garber, Lahoma, Lamont, Medford, Orlando and Ringwood; and one each in Ames, Freedom, Drummond, Kremlin, Meno, Pond Creek, Sharon, Wakita and Waukomis.
Weekly update
This past week saw a 74.8% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.
There were 16,919 cases reported from Nov. 5-12 compared to 9,680 Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Because of a weekend backlog without one day of reporting, both weeks include Nov. 5 to allow for 7 days of data, according to OSDH.
Recovered cases for the same time period also increased, with 10,126 compared to 7,776, and deaths were down, with 89 reported Nov. 5-12 compared to 107 the prior week. There also was a 7.2% increase in the number of hospitalizations, which topped 10,000 overall this past week. As of Friday, there were 1,247 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals.
From September 1 to November 1, Oklahoma has seen a 52% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in cities and towns with mask mandates compared to a 75% increase in those without the mandates, according to OSDH data.
Oklahoma ranks 25th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH data.
On Saturday, Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.9% to 1.7%; deaths, 1.5% to .6%; active cases, 5.3% to 2.2% and recovered cases, 1.3% to 1.1%, according to data on the OSDH website.
Nationally, there have been 10.7 million cases of the virus, with nearly 6.4 million active. There have been 244,332 Americans die of the virus and 4 million who have recovered.
State update
There have been 80,718 Oklahoma women and 73,341 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 69 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 1,191 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 860 in the 36-49 age group, 722 in the 50-64 age group, 618 in the 65 and older age group, 459 in the 5-17 age group and 67 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,825 in the 0-4 age group, 15,501 in the 5-17 age group, 51,995 in the 18-35 age group, 33,268 in the 36-49 age group, 28,590 in the 50-64 age group and 21,929 in the 65 and older age group. There were 20 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,528 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,236 have been 65 and older and 231 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 868, than women, 660, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 260 in Oklahoma County; 235 in Tulsa County; 116 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 35 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 27 in Caddo County; 26 each in Comanche and LeFlore counties; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes, Osage and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin, Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Kiowa, Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,028 cases, 2,542 recovered, 453 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,552 cases, 1,352 recovered, 194 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 711 cases, 601 recovered, 104 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 336 cases, 210 recovered, 125 active and one death from Alva;
• Noble with 326 cases, 229 recovered, 94 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 325 cases, 225 recovered, 98 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 289 cases, 233 recovered, 54 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Grant with 165 cases, 127 recovered, 35 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.
• Alfalfa with 164 cases, 140 recovered and 24 active;
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,769 in Enid (417 active); 898 Fort Supply (seven active); 534 in Woodward (164 active); 301 each in Alva (118 active) and Kingfisher (39 active); 229 in Hennessey (31 active); 197 in Fairview (64 active); 115 in Watonga (30 active); 94 in Okarche (22 active); 68 in Helena (six active); 64 in Mooreland (12 active); 58 in Pond Creek (14 active); 54 in Garber (seven active); 53 in Cashion (14 active); 48 each in Cherokee (seven active), Lahoma (four active) and Waukomis (seven active; 46 in Canton (six active); 45 in Billings (26 active); 44 in Ringwood (13 active); 43 in Medford (10 active); 42 in Okeene (eight active); 40 in Seiling (14 active); 39 in Dover (two active); 27 in Cleo Springs (12 active); 22 in Wakita (one active); 21 in Covington (three active); 19 in Ames (two active); 18 each in Fairmont (one active) and Meno (five active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington, Mulhall (two active), Orlando (four active) and Sharon (five active); 11 in Aline (nine active); 10 each in Drummond (four active) and Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (three active); 7 in Hunter; six each in Hitchcock, Hillsdale (one active) and Deer Creek (four active); five in Goltry (one active); and four in Dacoma (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
In Enid, there have been 1,382 cases, with 1,169 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,356 cases, with 1,127 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 11.15.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|31159
|260
|24619
|2020-11-15
|TULSA
|27046
|235
|22707
|2020-11-15
|CLEVELAND
|10461
|116
|8687
|2020-11-15
|CANADIAN
|5443
|24
|4345
|2020-11-15
|PAYNE
|3517
|17
|2953
|2020-11-15
|COMANCHE
|3503
|26
|2749
|2020-11-15
|ROGERS
|3227
|57
|2588
|2020-11-15
|MUSKOGEE
|3216
|29
|2423
|2020-11-15
|GARFIELD
|3028
|33
|2542
|2020-11-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2760
|21
|2353
|2020-11-15
|BRYAN
|2328
|17
|1739
|2020-11-15
|WAGONER
|2284
|35
|2006
|2020-11-15
|GRADY
|2094
|19
|1744
|2020-11-15
|TEXAS
|2091
|11
|1881
|2020-11-15
|CREEK
|2069
|41
|1681
|2020-11-15
|LE FLORE
|2051
|26
|1773
|2020-11-15
|MCCURTAIN
|1986
|43
|1621
|2020-11-15
|MCCLAIN
|1905
|16
|1457
|2020-11-15
|CHEROKEE
|1804
|10
|1407
|2020-11-15
|OSAGE
|1679
|17
|1436
|2020-11-15
|WASHINGTON
|1634
|43
|1397
|2020-11-15
|DELAWARE
|1621
|35
|1294
|2020-11-15
|PITTSBURG
|1601
|21
|1320
|2020-11-15
|SEQUOYAH
|1570
|14
|1292
|2020-11-15
|WOODWARD
|1552
|6
|1352
|2020-11-15
|OKMULGEE
|1540
|15
|1297
|2020-11-15
|JACKSON
|1499
|22
|1194
|2020-11-15
|OTTAWA
|1499
|22
|1295
|2020-11-15
|CADDO
|1434
|27
|1175
|2020-11-15
|CUSTER
|1433
|11
|1166
|2020-11-15
|PONTOTOC
|1411
|8
|974
|2020-11-15
|KAY
|1252
|20
|961
|2020-11-15
|MAYES
|1236
|17
|984
|2020-11-15
|CARTER
|1215
|13
|949
|2020-11-15
|GARVIN
|1198
|8
|851
|2020-11-15
|STEPHENS
|1149
|12
|857
|2020-11-15
|LOGAN
|1102
|3
|916
|2020-11-15
|BECKHAM
|1080
|16
|935
|2020-11-15
|SEMINOLE
|1073
|8
|865
|2020-11-15
|ADAIR
|1059
|13
|787
|2020-11-15
|LINCOLN
|1055
|23
|850
|2020-11-15
|CRAIG
|789
|2
|657
|2020-11-15
|OKFUSKEE
|746
|11
|567
|2020-11-15
|KINGFISHER
|711
|6
|601
|2020-11-15
|MCINTOSH
|669
|12
|530
|2020-11-15
|ATOKA
|627
|1
|491
|2020-11-15
|CHOCTAW
|584
|2
|491
|2020-11-15
|HASKELL
|557
|6
|419
|2020-11-15
|MARSHALL
|515
|2
|346
|2020-11-15
|HUGHES
|501
|7
|419
|2020-11-15
|MURRAY
|465
|3
|348
|2020-11-15
|PAWNEE
|444
|5
|353
|2020-11-15
|JOHNSTON
|420
|4
|318
|2020-11-15
|LOVE
|414
|1
|311
|2020-11-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|366
|6
|304
|2020-11-15
|NOWATA
|342
|4
|272
|2020-11-15
|WOODS
|336
|1
|210
|2020-11-15
|NOBLE
|326
|3
|229
|2020-11-15
|MAJOR
|325
|2
|225
|2020-11-15
|BLAINE
|289
|2
|233
|2020-11-15
|LATIMER
|275
|3
|228
|2020-11-15
|WASHITA
|267
|2
|194
|2020-11-15
|KIOWA
|256
|5
|197
|2020-11-15
|TILLMAN
|234
|4
|167
|2020-11-15
|COAL
|217
|0
|128
|2020-11-15
|GREER
|197
|8
|150
|2020-11-15
|GRANT
|165
|3
|127
|2020-11-15
|ALFALFA
|164
|0
|140
|2020-11-15
|COTTON
|143
|3
|109
|2020-11-15
|DEWEY
|138
|1
|96
|2020-11-15
|BEAVER
|137
|1
|100
|2020-11-15
|JEFFERSON
|126
|1
|87
|2020-11-15
|ROGER MILLS
|113
|5
|86
|2020-11-15
|HARPER
|112
|2
|80
|2020-11-15
|HARMON
|93
|0
|76
|2020-11-15
|ELLIS
|89
|0
|40
|2020-11-15
|57
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|CIMARRON
|55
|0
|41
|2020-11-15
Oklahoma per city 11.15.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|23997
|215
|19220
|2020-11-15
|TULSA
|17231
|164
|14884
|2020-11-15
|EDMOND
|5619
|32
|4384
|2020-11-15
|NORMAN
|5442
|66
|4508
|2020-11-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|5315
|52
|4335
|2020-11-15
|OTHER***
|3364
|23
|2779
|2020-11-15
|STILLWATER
|2797
|8
|2383
|2020-11-15
|ENID
|2769
|33
|2319
|2020-11-15
|YUKON
|2728
|9
|2157
|2020-11-15
|LAWTON
|2338
|21
|1781
|2020-11-15
|MOORE
|1981
|18
|1579
|2020-11-15
|CLAREMORE
|1956
|49
|1487
|2020-11-15
|SHAWNEE
|1651
|18
|1410
|2020-11-15
|GUYMON
|1632
|11
|1479
|2020-11-15
|OWASSO
|1624
|5
|1298
|2020-11-15
|MUSKOGEE
|1546
|22
|1135
|2020-11-15
|DURANT
|1383
|9
|1040
|2020-11-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|1327
|38
|1135
|2020-11-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|1319
|5
|1040
|2020-11-15
|ALTUS
|1295
|20
|1037
|2020-11-15
|EL RENO
|1172
|8
|946
|2020-11-15
|MCALESTER
|1164
|19
|995
|2020-11-15
|ADA
|1164
|6
|807
|2020-11-15
|BIXBY
|1154
|5
|961
|2020-11-15
|JENKS
|1146
|9
|995
|2020-11-15
|ARDMORE
|970
|10
|758
|2020-11-15
|CHICKASHA
|962
|12
|819
|2020-11-15
|SAPULPA
|948
|16
|775
|2020-11-15
|TAFT
|939
|2
|758
|2020-11-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|909
|7
|707
|2020-11-15
|MUSTANG
|898
|4
|704
|2020-11-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|898
|2
|889
|2020-11-15
|MIAMI
|892
|14
|775
|2020-11-15
|PONCA CITY
|886
|13
|702
|2020-11-15
|DUNCAN
|751
|7
|574
|2020-11-15
|BROKEN BOW
|747
|25
|635
|2020-11-15
|BETHANY
|747
|7
|575
|2020-11-15
|CHOCTAW
|746
|6
|595
|2020-11-15
|BLANCHARD
|743
|3
|577
|2020-11-15
|CLINTON
|720
|2
|568
|2020-11-15
|STILWELL
|703
|11
|507
|2020-11-15
|IDABEL
|678
|11
|508
|2020-11-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|658
|3
|493
|2020-11-15
|VINITA
|650
|2
|541
|2020-11-15
|LEXINGTON
|646
|6
|534
|2020-11-15
|GUTHRIE
|618
|0
|510
|2020-11-15
|SALLISAW
|616
|4
|514
|2020-11-15
|GLENPOOL
|607
|6
|516
|2020-11-15
|GROVE
|597
|24
|483
|2020-11-15
|POTEAU
|590
|6
|491
|2020-11-15
|ELK CITY
|588
|7
|505
|2020-11-15
|SEMINOLE
|587
|5
|480
|2020-11-15
|OKMULGEE
|585
|7
|498
|2020-11-15
|WEATHERFORD
|567
|8
|486
|2020-11-15
|SKIATOOK
|560
|8
|460
|2020-11-15
|PURCELL
|558
|7
|421
|2020-11-15
|COWETA
|551
|15
|448
|2020-11-15
|WOODWARD
|534
|3
|367
|2020-11-15
|HOMINY
|529
|2
|506
|2020-11-15
|ANADARKO
|526
|10
|428
|2020-11-15
|ATOKA
|507
|0
|399
|2020-11-15
|NEWCASTLE
|501
|4
|404
|2020-11-15
|MCLOUD
|479
|1
|424
|2020-11-15
|TUTTLE
|477
|5
|377
|2020-11-15
|HENRYETTA
|466
|7
|383
|2020-11-15
|SAYRE
|445
|9
|394
|2020-11-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|421
|9
|325
|2020-11-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|412
|2
|322
|2020-11-15
|TECUMSEH
|401
|1
|337
|2020-11-15
|NOBLE
|391
|5
|314
|2020-11-15
|JAY
|389
|2
|320
|2020-11-15
|HUGO
|388
|2
|326
|2020-11-15
|WAGONER
|387
|6
|325
|2020-11-15
|CUSHING
|383
|4
|309
|2020-11-15
|PIEDMONT
|375
|3
|299
|2020-11-15
|MULDROW
|353
|3
|302
|2020-11-15
|BOLEY
|346
|7
|279
|2020-11-15
|STIGLER
|345
|5
|254
|2020-11-15
|MADILL
|345
|1
|229
|2020-11-15
|HARRAH
|342
|4
|271
|2020-11-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|329
|4
|288
|2020-11-15
|CHECOTAH
|312
|5
|257
|2020-11-15
|HEAVENER
|307
|8
|279
|2020-11-15
|EUFAULA
|305
|7
|230
|2020-11-15
|SULPHUR
|304
|3
|227
|2020-11-15
|ALVA
|301
|1
|182
|2020-11-15
|KINGFISHER
|301
|1
|261
|2020-11-15
|BRISTOW
|295
|9
|241
|2020-11-15
|SPIRO
|294
|1
|264
|2020-11-15
|FORT GIBSON
|293
|5
|206
|2020-11-15
|WEWOKA
|291
|1
|237
|2020-11-15
|MARIETTA
|289
|0
|204
|2020-11-15
|CALERA
|271
|1
|216
|2020-11-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|270
|8
|211
|2020-11-15
|LINDSAY
|265
|2
|176
|2020-11-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|262
|0
|204
|2020-11-15
|WARR ACRES
|250
|1
|209
|2020-11-15
|HINTON
|247
|0
|223
|2020-11-15
|VIAN
|242
|3
|190
|2020-11-15
|CATOOSA
|239
|2
|194
|2020-11-15
|AFTON
|233
|2
|181
|2020-11-15
|HENNESSEY
|229
|2
|196
|2020-11-15
|CHANDLER
|229
|10
|181
|2020-11-15
|OKEMAH
|225
|3
|152
|2020-11-15
|CHELSEA
|222
|3
|186
|2020-11-15
|SPENCER
|221
|2
|167
|2020-11-15
|PRAGUE
|221
|0
|180
|2020-11-15
|MARLOW
|217
|1
|143
|2020-11-15
|MOUNDS
|212
|3
|158
|2020-11-15
|NOWATA
|207
|3
|167
|2020-11-15
|SALINA
|205
|1
|157
|2020-11-15
|ANTLERS
|205
|6
|169
|2020-11-15
|TISHOMINGO
|204
|3
|161
|2020-11-15
|CLEVELAND
|198
|3
|163
|2020-11-15
|DEL CITY
|198
|0
|158
|2020-11-15
|FAIRVIEW
|197
|0
|133
|2020-11-15
|MEEKER
|196
|11
|154
|2020-11-15
|SPERRY
|194
|2
|159
|2020-11-15
|MANNFORD
|186
|4
|145
|2020-11-15
|ELGIN
|180
|1
|120
|2020-11-15
|WESTVILLE
|180
|2
|138
|2020-11-15
|ROLAND
|179
|1
|154
|2020-11-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|179
|1
|117
|2020-11-15
|PAWHUSKA
|177
|2
|123
|2020-11-15
|WASHINGTON
|174
|0
|136
|2020-11-15
|CACHE
|172
|1
|120
|2020-11-15
|PERKINS
|171
|3
|135
|2020-11-15
|DEWEY
|170
|1
|148
|2020-11-15
|INOLA
|170
|3
|149
|2020-11-15
|MORRIS
|169
|0
|136
|2020-11-15
|JONES
|169
|2
|134
|2020-11-15
|FREDERICK
|167
|4
|122
|2020-11-15
|KINGSTON
|166
|1
|113
|2020-11-15
|HULBERT
|163
|2
|112
|2020-11-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|162
|0
|137
|2020-11-15
|COALGATE
|161
|0
|94
|2020-11-15
|POCOLA
|157
|3
|138
|2020-11-15
|VALLIANT
|156
|3
|138
|2020-11-15
|HOOKER
|156
|0
|141
|2020-11-15
|PAWNEE
|155
|1
|115
|2020-11-15
|OOLOGAH
|154
|1
|135
|2020-11-15
|CHOUTEAU
|154
|6
|126
|2020-11-15
|TALIHINA
|152
|6
|127
|2020-11-15
|STRATFORD
|152
|0
|103
|2020-11-15
|HASKELL
|152
|1
|119
|2020-11-15
|MANGUM
|150
|8
|119
|2020-11-15
|WISTER
|150
|1
|131
|2020-11-15
|BEGGS
|147
|1
|132
|2020-11-15
|BLACKWELL
|140
|3
|94
|2020-11-15
|DAVIS
|140
|0
|106
|2020-11-15
|COMANCHE
|137
|3
|108
|2020-11-15
|COLCORD
|133
|1
|106
|2020-11-15
|STROUD
|132
|0
|111
|2020-11-15
|WILBURTON
|132
|1
|107
|2020-11-15
|KANSAS
|132
|4
|110
|2020-11-15
|GORE
|130
|3
|98
|2020-11-15
|CADDO
|130
|0
|97
|2020-11-15
|PERRY
|130
|1
|95
|2020-11-15
|MEAD
|128
|1
|82
|2020-11-15
|COMMERCE
|126
|2
|114
|2020-11-15
|CARNEGIE
|125
|2
|89
|2020-11-15
|WYANDOTTE
|124
|1
|112
|2020-11-15
|APACHE
|123
|2
|95
|2020-11-15
|BOKCHITO
|123
|1
|80
|2020-11-15
|LUTHER
|122
|2
|100
|2020-11-15
|HOWE
|122
|0
|114
|2020-11-15
|COLBERT
|117
|5
|92
|2020-11-15
|HOBART
|116
|3
|95
|2020-11-15
|KONAWA
|115
|1
|83
|2020-11-15
|WATONGA
|115
|0
|85
|2020-11-15
|NEWKIRK
|114
|1
|85
|2020-11-15
|FAIRLAND
|113
|1
|101
|2020-11-15
|KEOTA
|111
|0
|86
|2020-11-15
|WALTERS
|110
|1
|85
|2020-11-15
|HAWORTH
|107
|2
|85
|2020-11-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|105
|0
|90
|2020-11-15
|BINGER
|101
|9
|73
|2020-11-15
|KIEFER
|99
|0
|83
|2020-11-15
|KELLYVILLE
|99
|2
|83
|2020-11-15
|BARNSDALL
|98
|2
|84
|2020-11-15
|MAYSVILLE
|98
|3
|66
|2020-11-15
|HARTSHORNE
|97
|0
|77
|2020-11-15
|TONKAWA
|96
|1
|73
|2020-11-15
|GOODWELL
|95
|0
|85
|2020-11-15
|MINCO
|94
|0
|72
|2020-11-15
|OKARCHE
|94
|3
|69
|2020-11-15
|QUAPAW
|93
|2
|74
|2020-11-15
|LONE GROVE
|92
|1
|74
|2020-11-15
|PADEN
|91
|0
|79
|2020-11-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|91
|1
|69
|2020-11-15
|ELMORE CITY
|91
|0
|67
|2020-11-15
|TEXHOMA
|90
|0
|86
|2020-11-15
|FORT COBB
|89
|0
|82
|2020-11-15
|WARNER
|88
|0
|66
|2020-11-15
|FLETCHER
|88
|1
|60
|2020-11-15
|WAYNE
|87
|1
|62
|2020-11-15
|HOLLIS
|87
|0
|70
|2020-11-15
|BLAIR
|87
|0
|66
|2020-11-15
|STONEWALL
|87
|1
|51
|2020-11-15
|CAMERON
|85
|0
|76
|2020-11-15
|PORTER
|84
|1
|66
|2020-11-15
|WELLSTON
|83
|0
|69
|2020-11-15
|ARCADIA
|83
|0
|63
|2020-11-15
|PORUM
|83
|1
|53
|2020-11-15
|WATTS
|80
|0
|63
|2020-11-15
|RED ROCK
|79
|1
|63
|2020-11-15
|TALALA
|79
|0
|64
|2020-11-15
|NEW CORDELL
|78
|0
|49
|2020-11-15
|WETUMKA
|77
|1
|64
|2020-11-15
|CRESCENT
|77
|1
|63
|2020-11-15
|HYDRO
|77
|1
|68
|2020-11-15
|EARLSBORO
|76
|0
|54
|2020-11-15
|ALEX
|76
|0
|65
|2020-11-15
|WILSON
|75
|0
|63
|2020-11-15
|BOKOSHE
|73
|0
|64
|2020-11-15
|HELENA
|68
|0
|62
|2020-11-15
|ADAIR
|68
|0
|51
|2020-11-15
|QUINTON
|68
|0
|52
|2020-11-15
|CEMENT
|66
|0
|59
|2020-11-15
|BEAVER
|66
|0
|45
|2020-11-15
|PAOLI
|64
|1
|48
|2020-11-15
|YALE
|64
|2
|53
|2020-11-15
|MOORELAND
|64
|1
|51
|2020-11-15
|WELEETKA
|64
|1
|37
|2020-11-15
|BOSWELL
|64
|0
|55
|2020-11-15
|BENNINGTON
|64
|0
|46
|2020-11-15
|NINNEKAH
|62
|1
|52
|2020-11-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|61
|0
|43
|2020-11-15
|ALLEN
|60
|2
|42
|2020-11-15
|FORT TOWSON
|60
|0
|55
|2020-11-15
|ROFF
|60
|0
|39
|2020-11-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|60
|0
|42
|2020-11-15
|BIG CABIN
|60
|2
|44
|2020-11-15
|POND CREEK
|58
|0
|44
|2020-11-15
|INDIAHOMA
|57
|1
|36
|2020-11-15
|BLUEJACKET
|56
|1
|45
|2020-11-15
|CYRIL
|56
|1
|40
|2020-11-15
|TYRONE
|54
|0
|40
|2020-11-15
|GARBER
|54
|0
|47
|2020-11-15
|WELCH
|53
|0
|46
|2020-11-15
|CASHION
|53
|0
|39
|2020-11-15
|OKTAHA
|52
|0
|40
|2020-11-15
|SHADY POINT
|52
|0
|37
|2020-11-15
|OCHELATA
|52
|1
|41
|2020-11-15
|GEARY
|52
|0
|43
|2020-11-15
|THOMAS
|52
|0
|45
|2020-11-15
|LAVERNE
|50
|0
|36
|2020-11-15
|PANAMA
|49
|1
|37
|2020-11-15
|CALUMET
|49
|0
|42
|2020-11-15
|SHATTUCK
|48
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|WAUKOMIS
|48
|0
|41
|2020-11-15
|DELAWARE
|48
|1
|34
|2020-11-15
|CHEROKEE
|48
|0
|41
|2020-11-15
|RINGLING
|48
|0
|36
|2020-11-15
|GERONIMO
|48
|0
|39
|2020-11-15
|DAVENPORT
|48
|0
|37
|2020-11-15
|LAHOMA
|48
|1
|43
|2020-11-15
|COPAN
|48
|1
|34
|2020-11-15
|BUFFALO
|47
|2
|35
|2020-11-15
|FAIRFAX
|47
|0
|39
|2020-11-15
|CANTON
|46
|2
|38
|2020-11-15
|SNYDER
|46
|1
|31
|2020-11-15
|ARAPAHO
|46
|0
|32
|2020-11-15
|WAURIKA
|46
|0
|32
|2020-11-15
|RED OAK
|46
|0
|42
|2020-11-15
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-15
|RAMONA
|45
|2
|38
|2020-11-15
|BILLINGS
|45
|1
|18
|2020-11-15
|MILBURN
|45
|1
|30
|2020-11-15
|MORRISON
|44
|0
|36
|2020-11-15
|RINGWOOD
|44
|0
|31
|2020-11-15
|CHEYENNE
|44
|1
|37
|2020-11-15
|MAUD
|44
|0
|33
|2020-11-15
|BOISE CITY
|43
|0
|30
|2020-11-15
|THACKERVILLE
|43
|0
|34
|2020-11-15
|KIOWA
|43
|1
|34
|2020-11-15
|MEDFORD
|43
|1
|32
|2020-11-15
|OLUSTEE
|43
|0
|34
|2020-11-15
|DEWAR
|43
|0
|37
|2020-11-15
|ARKOMA
|42
|0
|36
|2020-11-15
|MCCURTAIN
|42
|1
|35
|2020-11-15
|HAMMON
|42
|1
|36
|2020-11-15
|BURNS FLAT
|42
|1
|39
|2020-11-15
|OKEENE
|42
|0
|34
|2020-11-15
|KREBS
|42
|1
|32
|2020-11-15
|LEEDEY
|41
|1
|32
|2020-11-15
|GRANITE
|41
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|SOPER
|40
|0
|33
|2020-11-15
|GARVIN
|40
|0
|32
|2020-11-15
|JENNINGS
|40
|1
|31
|2020-11-15
|CLAYTON
|40
|0
|30
|2020-11-15
|WANETTE
|40
|0
|32
|2020-11-15
|SEILING
|40
|0
|26
|2020-11-15
|DOVER
|39
|0
|37
|2020-11-15
|CANUTE
|39
|0
|26
|2020-11-15
|ASHER
|39
|0
|33
|2020-11-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|38
|0
|33
|2020-11-15
|GLENCOE
|38
|1
|33
|2020-11-15
|SPAVINAW
|38
|0
|35
|2020-11-15
|CANEY
|38
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|36
|1
|23
|2020-11-15
|AMBER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-11-15
|LOOKEBA
|35
|2
|26
|2020-11-15
|GANS
|35
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|GRACEMONT
|34
|1
|31
|2020-11-15
|VERDEN
|34
|0
|31
|2020-11-15
|DEPEW
|34
|1
|28
|2020-11-15
|DUSTIN
|33
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|TERLTON
|32
|0
|24
|2020-11-15
|TIPTON
|32
|0
|25
|2020-11-15
|RIPLEY
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|CARNEY
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|RATTAN
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-15
|OILTON
|30
|1
|24
|2020-11-15
|MANNSVILLE
|30
|0
|23
|2020-11-15
|CORN
|29
|0
|19
|2020-11-15
|BRAGGS
|29
|0
|23
|2020-11-15
|VELMA
|29
|1
|24
|2020-11-15
|HEALDTON
|29
|1
|16
|2020-11-15
|WHITEFIELD
|28
|0
|20
|2020-11-15
|RAVIA
|28
|0
|21
|2020-11-15
|GRANDFIELD
|27
|0
|16
|2020-11-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|27
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|26
|2020-11-15
|MILL CREEK
|27
|0
|20
|2020-11-15
|ACHILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-15
|KINTA
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-15
|AGRA
|26
|1
|20
|2020-11-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-15
|CANADIAN
|26
|0
|18
|2020-11-15
|LEHIGH
|26
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|SAVANNA
|25
|0
|18
|2020-11-15
|CROWDER
|25
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|MARBLE CITY
|25
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|PITTSBURG
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-15
|LANGLEY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-15
|KAW CITY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-11-15
|VICI
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-15
|ERICK
|23
|0
|21
|2020-11-15
|WANN
|23
|0
|16
|2020-11-15
|TUPELO
|23
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|OAKS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-11-15
|FARGO
|23
|0
|16
|2020-11-15
|BYARS
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-15
|WAKITA
|22
|1
|19
|2020-11-15
|COVINGTON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|KENEFIC
|21
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|POCASSET
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-15
|COYLE
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|RYAN
|21
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|SENTINEL
|20
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|KETCHUM
|20
|0
|16
|2020-11-15
|STUART
|20
|0
|18
|2020-11-15
|HANNA
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-15
|TRYON
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-15
|SPRINGER
|20
|1
|18
|2020-11-15
|OPTIMA
|20
|0
|18
|2020-11-15
|FOSS
|20
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|SCHULTER
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-15
|INDIANOLA
|19
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|TALOGA
|19
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|AMES
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|FAIRMONT
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|HARDESTY
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|TEMPLE
|18
|2
|14
|2020-11-15
|MENO
|18
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|LENAPAH
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|LANGSTON
|17
|0
|17
|2020-11-15
|WAYNOKA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|BUTLER
|17
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|STERLING
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-15
|SAWYER
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|BOYNTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|STRINGTOWN
|16
|1
|10
|2020-11-15
|KREMLIN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|REYDON
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|AVANT
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|ROCKY
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|CALVIN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-11-15
|FOSTER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|CASTLE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-15
|NASH
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-15
|LONE WOLF
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|LAMONT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|SPARKS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|PRUE
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|CUSTER CITY
|15
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|LONGDALE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-15
|BERNICE
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|GAGE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|BURBANK
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|RANDLETT
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|MARLAND
|13
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|ORLANDO
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|MULHALL
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|ROOSEVELT
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|DILL CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-15
|BURLINGTON
|13
|0
|13
|2020-11-15
|SHARON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-15
|MILLERTON
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|OSAGE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|FRANCIS
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|SHIDLER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|MARTHA
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-15
|CARTER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|FAXON
|12
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|GOTEBO
|11
|0
|10
|2020-11-15
|ALINE
|11
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|DIBBLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-15
|FORGAN
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|JET
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-15
|FITZHUGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-15
|DRUMMOND
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|WAPANUCKA
|10
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|GOLDSBY
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|LOCO
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|RALSTON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-15
|BESSIE
|9
|1
|6
|2020-11-15
|ALDERSON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|CARMEN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|FREEDOM
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-15
|WYNONA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|HASTINGS
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|TERRAL
|7
|1
|5
|2020-11-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|ARNETT
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|KEYES
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-15
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-15
|BOWLEGS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|HITCHCOCK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-15
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-15
|NICOMA PARK
|6
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|DEER CREEK
|6
|1
|1
|2020-11-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|EAKLY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-15
|PEORIA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|GOLTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|COLONY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|DACOMA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-15
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|WILLOW
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|WAINWRIGHT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|DEVOL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-15
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|MANITOU
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-11-15
|BRAMAN
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|BROMIDE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-15
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-15
|BRAY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-15
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|ADDINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-15
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.