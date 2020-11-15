Daily COVID photo 11.15.20
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health | The Associated Press

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,923 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 12 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 2.6% increase brought the total number of cases to 154,128, with 27,807 of those active (18.04%), a single-day increase of 2,451, and 124,793 recovered (81%), including 1,460 since Saturday's OSDH report.

Overall, there have been 1,528 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH. Those reported Sunday were eight men and four women, all in the 65 and older age range, OSDH reported.

Counties of residence were four in Delaware, two in Jackson and one each in Haskell, LeFlore, McCurtain, Payne, Stephens and Wagoner. OSDH does not designate gender and age per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw an increase of 68 cases for a cumulative 3,028, with 453 of those active and 2,542 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 61 cases for 2,769 overall, with 417 active, 2,319 recovered and 33 deaths.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported over the weekend by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 45 in Woods, 39 in Woodward, 21 in Major, 20 in Noble, 19 in Kingfisher, 14 in Blaine and eight in Grant, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 45 in Alva; 28 in Woodward; 13 in Fairview; 10 in Hennessey; seven in Watonga; six each in Billings, Kingfisher, Mooreland and Okarche; five in Okeene; four in Seiling; three each in Cashion, Cleo Springs and Fort Supply; two each in Deer Creek, Dover, Garber, Lahoma, Lamont, Medford, Orlando and Ringwood; and one each in Ames, Freedom, Drummond, Kremlin, Meno, Pond Creek, Sharon, Wakita and Waukomis.

Weekly update

This past week saw a 74.8% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as compared to the prior week, according to the OSDH weekly report released Friday.

There were 16,919 cases reported from Nov. 5-12 compared to 9,680 Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Because of a weekend backlog without one day of reporting, both weeks include Nov. 5 to allow for 7 days of data, according to OSDH.

Recovered cases for the same time period also increased, with 10,126 compared to 7,776, and deaths were down, with 89 reported Nov. 5-12 compared to 107 the prior week. There also was a 7.2% increase in the number of hospitalizations, which topped 10,000 overall this past week. As of Friday, there were 1,247 COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals.

From September 1 to November 1, Oklahoma has seen a 52% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in cities and towns with mask mandates compared to a 75% increase in those without the mandates, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma ranks 25th in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 16th in the cumulative incidence, per 100,000 persons, of reported COVID-19 cases in the nation, according to OSDH data.

On Saturday, Oklahoma was higher than the national average in number of new cases, 1.9% to 1.7%; deaths, 1.5% to .6%; active cases, 5.3% to 2.2% and recovered cases, 1.3% to 1.1%, according to data on the OSDH website.

Nationally, there have been 10.7 million cases of the virus, with nearly 6.4 million active. There have been 244,332 Americans die of the virus and 4 million who have recovered.

State update

There have been 80,718 Oklahoma women and 73,341 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 69 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 1,191 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 860 in the 36-49 age group, 722 in the 50-64 age group, 618 in the 65 and older age group, 459 in the 5-17 age group and 67 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 2,825 in the 0-4 age group, 15,501 in the 5-17 age group, 51,995 in the 18-35 age group, 33,268 in the 36-49 age group, 28,590 in the 50-64 age group and 21,929 in the 65 and older age group. There were 20 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,528 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,236 have been 65 and older and 231 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 868, than women, 660, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 260 in Oklahoma County; 235 in Tulsa County; 116 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 35 each in Delaware and Wagoner counties; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 27 in Caddo County; 26 each in Comanche and LeFlore counties; 24 in Canadian County; 23 in Lincoln County; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes, Osage and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin, Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Kiowa, Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Sunday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,028 cases, 2,542 recovered, 453 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,552 cases, 1,352 recovered, 194 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 711 cases, 601 recovered, 104 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 336 cases, 210 recovered, 125 active and one death from Alva;

• Noble with 326 cases, 229 recovered, 94 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Major with 325 cases, 225 recovered, 98 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Blaine with 289 cases, 233 recovered, 54 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Grant with 165 cases, 127 recovered, 35 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.

• Alfalfa with 164 cases, 140 recovered and 24 active;

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,769 in Enid (417 active); 898 Fort Supply (seven active); 534 in Woodward (164 active); 301 each in Alva (118 active) and Kingfisher (39 active); 229 in Hennessey (31 active); 197 in Fairview (64 active); 115 in Watonga (30 active); 94 in Okarche (22 active); 68 in Helena (six active); 64 in Mooreland (12 active); 58 in Pond Creek (14 active); 54 in Garber (seven active); 53 in Cashion (14 active); 48 each in Cherokee (seven active), Lahoma (four active) and Waukomis (seven active; 46 in Canton (six active); 45 in Billings (26 active); 44 in Ringwood (13 active); 43 in Medford (10 active); 42 in Okeene (eight active); 40 in Seiling (14 active); 39 in Dover (two active); 27 in Cleo Springs (12 active); 22 in Wakita (one active); 21 in Covington (three active); 19 in Ames (two active); 18 each in Fairmont (one active) and Meno (five active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active) and Nash (one active); 13 each in Burlington, Mulhall (two active), Orlando (four active) and Sharon (five active); 11 in Aline (nine active); 10 each in Drummond (four active) and Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (three active); 7 in Hunter; six each in Hitchcock, Hillsdale (one active) and Deer Creek (four active); five in Goltry (one active); and four in Dacoma (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Sunday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,382 cases, with 1,169 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,356 cases, with 1,127 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.15.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 31159 260 24619 2020-11-15
TULSA 27046 235 22707 2020-11-15
CLEVELAND 10461 116 8687 2020-11-15
CANADIAN 5443 24 4345 2020-11-15
PAYNE 3517 17 2953 2020-11-15
COMANCHE 3503 26 2749 2020-11-15
ROGERS 3227 57 2588 2020-11-15
MUSKOGEE 3216 29 2423 2020-11-15
GARFIELD 3028 33 2542 2020-11-15
POTTAWATOMIE 2760 21 2353 2020-11-15
BRYAN 2328 17 1739 2020-11-15
WAGONER 2284 35 2006 2020-11-15
GRADY 2094 19 1744 2020-11-15
TEXAS 2091 11 1881 2020-11-15
CREEK 2069 41 1681 2020-11-15
LE FLORE 2051 26 1773 2020-11-15
MCCURTAIN 1986 43 1621 2020-11-15
MCCLAIN 1905 16 1457 2020-11-15
CHEROKEE 1804 10 1407 2020-11-15
OSAGE 1679 17 1436 2020-11-15
WASHINGTON 1634 43 1397 2020-11-15
DELAWARE 1621 35 1294 2020-11-15
PITTSBURG 1601 21 1320 2020-11-15
SEQUOYAH 1570 14 1292 2020-11-15
WOODWARD 1552 6 1352 2020-11-15
OKMULGEE 1540 15 1297 2020-11-15
JACKSON 1499 22 1194 2020-11-15
OTTAWA 1499 22 1295 2020-11-15
CADDO 1434 27 1175 2020-11-15
CUSTER 1433 11 1166 2020-11-15
PONTOTOC 1411 8 974 2020-11-15
KAY 1252 20 961 2020-11-15
MAYES 1236 17 984 2020-11-15
CARTER 1215 13 949 2020-11-15
GARVIN 1198 8 851 2020-11-15
STEPHENS 1149 12 857 2020-11-15
LOGAN 1102 3 916 2020-11-15
BECKHAM 1080 16 935 2020-11-15
SEMINOLE 1073 8 865 2020-11-15
ADAIR 1059 13 787 2020-11-15
LINCOLN 1055 23 850 2020-11-15
CRAIG 789 2 657 2020-11-15
OKFUSKEE 746 11 567 2020-11-15
KINGFISHER 711 6 601 2020-11-15
MCINTOSH 669 12 530 2020-11-15
ATOKA 627 1 491 2020-11-15
CHOCTAW 584 2 491 2020-11-15
HASKELL 557 6 419 2020-11-15
MARSHALL 515 2 346 2020-11-15
HUGHES 501 7 419 2020-11-15
MURRAY 465 3 348 2020-11-15
PAWNEE 444 5 353 2020-11-15
JOHNSTON 420 4 318 2020-11-15
LOVE 414 1 311 2020-11-15
PUSHMATAHA 366 6 304 2020-11-15
NOWATA 342 4 272 2020-11-15
WOODS 336 1 210 2020-11-15
NOBLE 326 3 229 2020-11-15
MAJOR 325 2 225 2020-11-15
BLAINE 289 2 233 2020-11-15
LATIMER 275 3 228 2020-11-15
WASHITA 267 2 194 2020-11-15
KIOWA 256 5 197 2020-11-15
TILLMAN 234 4 167 2020-11-15
COAL 217 0 128 2020-11-15
GREER 197 8 150 2020-11-15
GRANT 165 3 127 2020-11-15
ALFALFA 164 0 140 2020-11-15
COTTON 143 3 109 2020-11-15
DEWEY 138 1 96 2020-11-15
BEAVER 137 1 100 2020-11-15
JEFFERSON 126 1 87 2020-11-15
ROGER MILLS 113 5 86 2020-11-15
HARPER 112 2 80 2020-11-15
HARMON 93 0 76 2020-11-15
ELLIS 89 0 40 2020-11-15
57 0 1 2020-11-15
CIMARRON 55 0 41 2020-11-15

Oklahoma per city 11.15.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 23997 215 19220 2020-11-15
TULSA 17231 164 14884 2020-11-15
EDMOND 5619 32 4384 2020-11-15
NORMAN 5442 66 4508 2020-11-15
BROKEN ARROW 5315 52 4335 2020-11-15
OTHER*** 3364 23 2779 2020-11-15
STILLWATER 2797 8 2383 2020-11-15
ENID 2769 33 2319 2020-11-15
YUKON 2728 9 2157 2020-11-15
LAWTON 2338 21 1781 2020-11-15
MOORE 1981 18 1579 2020-11-15
CLAREMORE 1956 49 1487 2020-11-15
SHAWNEE 1651 18 1410 2020-11-15
GUYMON 1632 11 1479 2020-11-15
OWASSO 1624 5 1298 2020-11-15
MUSKOGEE 1546 22 1135 2020-11-15
DURANT 1383 9 1040 2020-11-15
BARTLESVILLE 1327 38 1135 2020-11-15
TAHLEQUAH 1319 5 1040 2020-11-15
ALTUS 1295 20 1037 2020-11-15
EL RENO 1172 8 946 2020-11-15
MCALESTER 1164 19 995 2020-11-15
ADA 1164 6 807 2020-11-15
BIXBY 1154 5 961 2020-11-15
JENKS 1146 9 995 2020-11-15
ARDMORE 970 10 758 2020-11-15
CHICKASHA 962 12 819 2020-11-15
SAPULPA 948 16 775 2020-11-15
TAFT 939 2 758 2020-11-15
SAND SPRINGS 909 7 707 2020-11-15
MUSTANG 898 4 704 2020-11-15
FORT SUPPLY 898 2 889 2020-11-15
MIAMI 892 14 775 2020-11-15
PONCA CITY 886 13 702 2020-11-15
DUNCAN 751 7 574 2020-11-15
BROKEN BOW 747 25 635 2020-11-15
BETHANY 747 7 575 2020-11-15
CHOCTAW 746 6 595 2020-11-15
BLANCHARD 743 3 577 2020-11-15
CLINTON 720 2 568 2020-11-15
STILWELL 703 11 507 2020-11-15
IDABEL 678 11 508 2020-11-15
COLLINSVILLE 658 3 493 2020-11-15
VINITA 650 2 541 2020-11-15
LEXINGTON 646 6 534 2020-11-15
GUTHRIE 618 0 510 2020-11-15
SALLISAW 616 4 514 2020-11-15
GLENPOOL 607 6 516 2020-11-15
GROVE 597 24 483 2020-11-15
POTEAU 590 6 491 2020-11-15
ELK CITY 588 7 505 2020-11-15
SEMINOLE 587 5 480 2020-11-15
OKMULGEE 585 7 498 2020-11-15
WEATHERFORD 567 8 486 2020-11-15
SKIATOOK 560 8 460 2020-11-15
PURCELL 558 7 421 2020-11-15
COWETA 551 15 448 2020-11-15
WOODWARD 534 3 367 2020-11-15
HOMINY 529 2 506 2020-11-15
ANADARKO 526 10 428 2020-11-15
ATOKA 507 0 399 2020-11-15
NEWCASTLE 501 4 404 2020-11-15
MCLOUD 479 1 424 2020-11-15
TUTTLE 477 5 377 2020-11-15
HENRYETTA 466 7 383 2020-11-15
SAYRE 445 9 394 2020-11-15
PRYOR CREEK 421 9 325 2020-11-15
PAULS VALLEY 412 2 322 2020-11-15
TECUMSEH 401 1 337 2020-11-15
NOBLE 391 5 314 2020-11-15
JAY 389 2 320 2020-11-15
HUGO 388 2 326 2020-11-15
WAGONER 387 6 325 2020-11-15
CUSHING 383 4 309 2020-11-15
PIEDMONT 375 3 299 2020-11-15
MULDROW 353 3 302 2020-11-15
BOLEY 346 7 279 2020-11-15
STIGLER 345 5 254 2020-11-15
MADILL 345 1 229 2020-11-15
HARRAH 342 4 271 2020-11-15
HOLDENVILLE 329 4 288 2020-11-15
CHECOTAH 312 5 257 2020-11-15
HEAVENER 307 8 279 2020-11-15
EUFAULA 305 7 230 2020-11-15
SULPHUR 304 3 227 2020-11-15
ALVA 301 1 182 2020-11-15
KINGFISHER 301 1 261 2020-11-15
BRISTOW 295 9 241 2020-11-15
SPIRO 294 1 264 2020-11-15
FORT GIBSON 293 5 206 2020-11-15
WEWOKA 291 1 237 2020-11-15
MARIETTA 289 0 204 2020-11-15
CALERA 271 1 216 2020-11-15
MIDWEST CITY 270 8 211 2020-11-15
LINDSAY 265 2 176 2020-11-15
LOCUST GROVE 262 0 204 2020-11-15
WARR ACRES 250 1 209 2020-11-15
HINTON 247 0 223 2020-11-15
VIAN 242 3 190 2020-11-15
CATOOSA 239 2 194 2020-11-15
AFTON 233 2 181 2020-11-15
HENNESSEY 229 2 196 2020-11-15
CHANDLER 229 10 181 2020-11-15
OKEMAH 225 3 152 2020-11-15
CHELSEA 222 3 186 2020-11-15
SPENCER 221 2 167 2020-11-15
PRAGUE 221 0 180 2020-11-15
MARLOW 217 1 143 2020-11-15
MOUNDS 212 3 158 2020-11-15
NOWATA 207 3 167 2020-11-15
SALINA 205 1 157 2020-11-15
ANTLERS 205 6 169 2020-11-15
TISHOMINGO 204 3 161 2020-11-15
CLEVELAND 198 3 163 2020-11-15
DEL CITY 198 0 158 2020-11-15
FAIRVIEW 197 0 133 2020-11-15
MEEKER 196 11 154 2020-11-15
SPERRY 194 2 159 2020-11-15
MANNFORD 186 4 145 2020-11-15
ELGIN 180 1 120 2020-11-15
WESTVILLE 180 2 138 2020-11-15
ROLAND 179 1 154 2020-11-15
WYNNEWOOD 179 1 117 2020-11-15
PAWHUSKA 177 2 123 2020-11-15
WASHINGTON 174 0 136 2020-11-15
CACHE 172 1 120 2020-11-15
PERKINS 171 3 135 2020-11-15
DEWEY 170 1 148 2020-11-15
INOLA 170 3 149 2020-11-15
MORRIS 169 0 136 2020-11-15
JONES 169 2 134 2020-11-15
FREDERICK 167 4 122 2020-11-15
KINGSTON 166 1 113 2020-11-15
HULBERT 163 2 112 2020-11-15
NICHOLS HILLS 162 0 137 2020-11-15
COALGATE 161 0 94 2020-11-15
POCOLA 157 3 138 2020-11-15
VALLIANT 156 3 138 2020-11-15
HOOKER 156 0 141 2020-11-15
PAWNEE 155 1 115 2020-11-15
OOLOGAH 154 1 135 2020-11-15
CHOUTEAU 154 6 126 2020-11-15
TALIHINA 152 6 127 2020-11-15
STRATFORD 152 0 103 2020-11-15
HASKELL 152 1 119 2020-11-15
MANGUM 150 8 119 2020-11-15
WISTER 150 1 131 2020-11-15
BEGGS 147 1 132 2020-11-15
BLACKWELL 140 3 94 2020-11-15
DAVIS 140 0 106 2020-11-15
COMANCHE 137 3 108 2020-11-15
COLCORD 133 1 106 2020-11-15
STROUD 132 0 111 2020-11-15
WILBURTON 132 1 107 2020-11-15
KANSAS 132 4 110 2020-11-15
GORE 130 3 98 2020-11-15
CADDO 130 0 97 2020-11-15
PERRY 130 1 95 2020-11-15
MEAD 128 1 82 2020-11-15
COMMERCE 126 2 114 2020-11-15
CARNEGIE 125 2 89 2020-11-15
WYANDOTTE 124 1 112 2020-11-15
APACHE 123 2 95 2020-11-15
BOKCHITO 123 1 80 2020-11-15
LUTHER 122 2 100 2020-11-15
HOWE 122 0 114 2020-11-15
COLBERT 117 5 92 2020-11-15
HOBART 116 3 95 2020-11-15
KONAWA 115 1 83 2020-11-15
WATONGA 115 0 85 2020-11-15
NEWKIRK 114 1 85 2020-11-15
FAIRLAND 113 1 101 2020-11-15
KEOTA 111 0 86 2020-11-15
WALTERS 110 1 85 2020-11-15
HAWORTH 107 2 85 2020-11-15
WRIGHT CITY 105 0 90 2020-11-15
BINGER 101 9 73 2020-11-15
KIEFER 99 0 83 2020-11-15
KELLYVILLE 99 2 83 2020-11-15
BARNSDALL 98 2 84 2020-11-15
MAYSVILLE 98 3 66 2020-11-15
HARTSHORNE 97 0 77 2020-11-15
TONKAWA 96 1 73 2020-11-15
GOODWELL 95 0 85 2020-11-15
MINCO 94 0 72 2020-11-15
OKARCHE 94 3 69 2020-11-15
QUAPAW 93 2 74 2020-11-15
LONE GROVE 92 1 74 2020-11-15
PADEN 91 0 79 2020-11-15
DRUMRIGHT 91 1 69 2020-11-15
ELMORE CITY 91 0 67 2020-11-15
TEXHOMA 90 0 86 2020-11-15
FORT COBB 89 0 82 2020-11-15
WARNER 88 0 66 2020-11-15
FLETCHER 88 1 60 2020-11-15
WAYNE 87 1 62 2020-11-15
HOLLIS 87 0 70 2020-11-15
BLAIR 87 0 66 2020-11-15
STONEWALL 87 1 51 2020-11-15
CAMERON 85 0 76 2020-11-15
PORTER 84 1 66 2020-11-15
WELLSTON 83 0 69 2020-11-15
ARCADIA 83 0 63 2020-11-15
PORUM 83 1 53 2020-11-15
WATTS 80 0 63 2020-11-15
RED ROCK 79 1 63 2020-11-15
TALALA 79 0 64 2020-11-15
NEW CORDELL 78 0 49 2020-11-15
WETUMKA 77 1 64 2020-11-15
CRESCENT 77 1 63 2020-11-15
HYDRO 77 1 68 2020-11-15
EARLSBORO 76 0 54 2020-11-15
ALEX 76 0 65 2020-11-15
WILSON 75 0 63 2020-11-15
BOKOSHE 73 0 64 2020-11-15
HELENA 68 0 62 2020-11-15
ADAIR 68 0 51 2020-11-15
QUINTON 68 0 52 2020-11-15
CEMENT 66 0 59 2020-11-15
BEAVER 66 0 45 2020-11-15
PAOLI 64 1 48 2020-11-15
YALE 64 2 53 2020-11-15
MOORELAND 64 1 51 2020-11-15
WELEETKA 64 1 37 2020-11-15
BOSWELL 64 0 55 2020-11-15
BENNINGTON 64 0 46 2020-11-15
NINNEKAH 62 1 52 2020-11-15
WEBBERS FALLS 61 0 43 2020-11-15
ALLEN 60 2 42 2020-11-15
FORT TOWSON 60 0 55 2020-11-15
ROFF 60 0 39 2020-11-15
RUSH SPRINGS 60 0 42 2020-11-15
BIG CABIN 60 2 44 2020-11-15
POND CREEK 58 0 44 2020-11-15
INDIAHOMA 57 1 36 2020-11-15
BLUEJACKET 56 1 45 2020-11-15
CYRIL 56 1 40 2020-11-15
TYRONE 54 0 40 2020-11-15
GARBER 54 0 47 2020-11-15
WELCH 53 0 46 2020-11-15
CASHION 53 0 39 2020-11-15
OKTAHA 52 0 40 2020-11-15
SHADY POINT 52 0 37 2020-11-15
OCHELATA 52 1 41 2020-11-15
GEARY 52 0 43 2020-11-15
THOMAS 52 0 45 2020-11-15
LAVERNE 50 0 36 2020-11-15
PANAMA 49 1 37 2020-11-15
CALUMET 49 0 42 2020-11-15
SHATTUCK 48 0 15 2020-11-15
WAUKOMIS 48 0 41 2020-11-15
DELAWARE 48 1 34 2020-11-15
CHEROKEE 48 0 41 2020-11-15
RINGLING 48 0 36 2020-11-15
GERONIMO 48 0 39 2020-11-15
DAVENPORT 48 0 37 2020-11-15
LAHOMA 48 1 43 2020-11-15
COPAN 48 1 34 2020-11-15
BUFFALO 47 2 35 2020-11-15
FAIRFAX 47 0 39 2020-11-15
CANTON 46 2 38 2020-11-15
SNYDER 46 1 31 2020-11-15
ARAPAHO 46 0 32 2020-11-15
WAURIKA 46 0 32 2020-11-15
RED OAK 46 0 42 2020-11-15
SASAKWA 45 0 37 2020-11-15
RAMONA 45 2 38 2020-11-15
BILLINGS 45 1 18 2020-11-15
MILBURN 45 1 30 2020-11-15
MORRISON 44 0 36 2020-11-15
RINGWOOD 44 0 31 2020-11-15
CHEYENNE 44 1 37 2020-11-15
MAUD 44 0 33 2020-11-15
BOISE CITY 43 0 30 2020-11-15
THACKERVILLE 43 0 34 2020-11-15
KIOWA 43 1 34 2020-11-15
MEDFORD 43 1 32 2020-11-15
OLUSTEE 43 0 34 2020-11-15
DEWAR 43 0 37 2020-11-15
ARKOMA 42 0 36 2020-11-15
MCCURTAIN 42 1 35 2020-11-15
HAMMON 42 1 36 2020-11-15
BURNS FLAT 42 1 39 2020-11-15
OKEENE 42 0 34 2020-11-15
KREBS 42 1 32 2020-11-15
LEEDEY 41 1 32 2020-11-15
GRANITE 41 0 27 2020-11-15
SOPER 40 0 33 2020-11-15
GARVIN 40 0 32 2020-11-15
JENNINGS 40 1 31 2020-11-15
CLAYTON 40 0 30 2020-11-15
WANETTE 40 0 32 2020-11-15
SEILING 40 0 26 2020-11-15
DOVER 39 0 37 2020-11-15
CANUTE 39 0 26 2020-11-15
ASHER 39 0 33 2020-11-15
COUNCIL HILL 38 0 33 2020-11-15
GLENCOE 38 1 33 2020-11-15
SPAVINAW 38 0 35 2020-11-15
CANEY 38 0 27 2020-11-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 36 1 23 2020-11-15
AMBER 35 0 31 2020-11-15
LOOKEBA 35 2 26 2020-11-15
GANS 35 0 27 2020-11-15
GRACEMONT 34 1 31 2020-11-15
VERDEN 34 0 31 2020-11-15
DEPEW 34 1 28 2020-11-15
DUSTIN 33 0 11 2020-11-15
TERLTON 32 0 24 2020-11-15
TIPTON 32 0 25 2020-11-15
RIPLEY 31 0 27 2020-11-15
CARNEY 31 0 27 2020-11-15
RATTAN 31 0 27 2020-11-15
OILTON 30 1 24 2020-11-15
MANNSVILLE 30 0 23 2020-11-15
CORN 29 0 19 2020-11-15
BRAGGS 29 0 23 2020-11-15
VELMA 29 1 24 2020-11-15
HEALDTON 29 1 16 2020-11-15
WHITEFIELD 28 0 20 2020-11-15
RAVIA 28 0 21 2020-11-15
GRANDFIELD 27 0 16 2020-11-15
CLEO SPRINGS 27 0 15 2020-11-15
UNION CITY 27 0 26 2020-11-15
MILL CREEK 27 0 20 2020-11-15
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-15
KINTA 26 0 21 2020-11-15
AGRA 26 1 20 2020-11-15
HAILEYVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-15
CANADIAN 26 0 18 2020-11-15
LEHIGH 26 0 17 2020-11-15
SAVANNA 25 0 18 2020-11-15
CROWDER 25 0 15 2020-11-15
MARBLE CITY 25 0 15 2020-11-15
PITTSBURG 24 0 20 2020-11-15
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-15
KAW CITY 24 1 18 2020-11-15
VICI 24 0 16 2020-11-15
ERICK 23 0 21 2020-11-15
WANN 23 0 16 2020-11-15
TUPELO 23 0 10 2020-11-15
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-15
FARGO 23 0 16 2020-11-15
BYARS 22 0 14 2020-11-15
WAKITA 22 1 19 2020-11-15
COVINGTON 21 0 17 2020-11-15
KENEFIC 21 0 15 2020-11-15
POCASSET 21 0 20 2020-11-15
COYLE 21 0 17 2020-11-15
RYAN 21 0 12 2020-11-15
SENTINEL 20 0 17 2020-11-15
KETCHUM 20 0 16 2020-11-15
STUART 20 0 18 2020-11-15
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-15
TRYON 20 0 14 2020-11-15
SPRINGER 20 1 18 2020-11-15
OPTIMA 20 0 18 2020-11-15
FOSS 20 0 15 2020-11-15
SCHULTER 20 0 19 2020-11-15
INDIANOLA 19 0 9 2020-11-15
TALOGA 19 0 9 2020-11-15
AMES 19 0 17 2020-11-15
FAIRMONT 18 0 17 2020-11-15
HARDESTY 18 0 15 2020-11-15
TEMPLE 18 2 14 2020-11-15
MENO 18 0 13 2020-11-15
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-15
LANGSTON 17 0 17 2020-11-15
WAYNOKA 17 0 13 2020-11-15
BUTLER 17 0 11 2020-11-15
STERLING 17 0 15 2020-11-15
SAWYER 16 0 11 2020-11-15
BOYNTON 16 0 13 2020-11-15
STRINGTOWN 16 1 10 2020-11-15
KREMLIN 16 0 13 2020-11-15
REYDON 16 0 10 2020-11-15
AVANT 16 0 11 2020-11-15
ROCKY 16 0 11 2020-11-15
CALVIN 16 1 13 2020-11-15
FOSTER 15 0 12 2020-11-15
CASTLE 15 0 14 2020-11-15
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-15
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-15
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-15
SPARKS 15 0 12 2020-11-15
PRUE 15 0 12 2020-11-15
CUSTER CITY 15 0 10 2020-11-15
LONGDALE 15 0 14 2020-11-15
BERNICE 14 0 11 2020-11-15
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-15
GAGE 14 0 10 2020-11-15
BURBANK 14 0 10 2020-11-15
RANDLETT 13 0 9 2020-11-15
MARLAND 13 0 6 2020-11-15
ORLANDO 13 0 9 2020-11-15
CHATTANOOGA 13 0 9 2020-11-15
MULHALL 13 0 11 2020-11-15
ROOSEVELT 13 0 12 2020-11-15
DILL CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-15
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-15
RATLIFF CITY 13 0 12 2020-11-15
BURLINGTON 13 0 13 2020-11-15
SHARON 13 0 8 2020-11-15
MILLERTON 12 0 6 2020-11-15
OSAGE 12 0 10 2020-11-15
FRANCIS 12 0 6 2020-11-15
SHIDLER 12 0 10 2020-11-15
MARTHA 12 1 7 2020-11-15
CARTER 12 0 9 2020-11-15
FAXON 12 0 7 2020-11-15
GOTEBO 11 0 10 2020-11-15
ALINE 11 0 2 2020-11-15
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-15
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-15
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-15
FORGAN 10 0 6 2020-11-15
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-15
FITZHUGH 10 0 8 2020-11-15
DRUMMOND 10 0 6 2020-11-15
WAPANUCKA 10 0 7 2020-11-15
GOLDSBY 9 0 7 2020-11-15
LOCO 9 0 6 2020-11-15
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-15
BESSIE 9 1 6 2020-11-15
ALDERSON 9 0 7 2020-11-15
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-15
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-15
CARMEN 8 0 6 2020-11-15
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-15
FREEDOM 8 0 5 2020-11-15
WYNONA 8 0 7 2020-11-15
HASTINGS 7 0 4 2020-11-15
TERRAL 7 1 5 2020-11-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 6 2020-11-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 7 0 4 2020-11-15
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-15
ARNETT 7 0 4 2020-11-15
KEYES 7 0 5 2020-11-15
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-15
BOWLEGS 7 0 6 2020-11-15
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-15
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-15
NICOMA PARK 6 0 2 2020-11-15
DEER CREEK 6 1 1 2020-11-15
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 3 2020-11-15
EAKLY 5 0 2 2020-11-15
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-15
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-15
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-15
COLONY 4 0 2 2020-11-15
DACOMA 4 0 2 2020-11-15
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-15
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-15
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-15
WAINWRIGHT 3 0 2 2020-11-15
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-15
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-15
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-15
DEVOL 3 0 3 2020-11-15
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-15
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-15
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-15
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-15
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-15
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-15
MANITOU 2 0 1 2020-11-15
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 1 2020-11-15
DAVIDSON 2 0 0 2020-11-15
BRAMAN 2 0 1 2020-11-15
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-15
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-15
BROMIDE 2 0 1 2020-11-15
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-15
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-15
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-15
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-15
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-15
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-15
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-15
ADDINGTON 1 0 0 2020-11-15

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you