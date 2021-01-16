ENID, Okla. — As last week drew to a close, nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the state, but numbers of new cases, and deaths, continued to rise as the pandemic maintained its hold on Oklahoma.

The state saw a 19.4% increase in the number of cases compared to the first week of the new year, and 210 more deaths — a 14.8% rise — were reported the week of Jan. 8-14, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of positive cases makes up about 11.8% of nearly 3 million specimens tested in the state, according to Johns Hopkins statistics used by the OSDH. The death rate for those postive cases remains less than 1%.

Download PDF Weekly epidemiology report OSDH 1.15.21

According to OSDH, 34% of the cases are aged 50 or older, and 95% of the deaths are 50 and older.

Hospitalizations also continued to see a rise of 5.6% in the number of COVID-19 patients in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in early March the number of admissions to state hospitals is nearing the 20,000 mark, coming in at 19,460 as weekly numbers were calculated through Thursday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations through last week were at 1,847, according to the OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons.

Daily report

Oklahoma saw 3,621 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.

The 1% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 351,665, with 39,565 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,411, and 309,057 recovered, including 2,183 since Friday’s OSHD report. Statewide, there have been 2,952 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 27 deaths reported Saturday, 15 were men and 12 were women, with 21 in the 65 and older, four in the 50-64 and two in the 36-49 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were five in Tulsa, three each in Cleveland and Wagoner, two each in Adair, Creek and Stephens and one each in Atoka, Carter, Jackson, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Tillman and Washita. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 92 Saturday for a total of 6,289, with 550 active and 5,689, or 90.5%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,540, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 486 active cases in the city and 5,008 recovered. Of the county’s 50 deaths, 46 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,502 cases, with 2,264 recovered and 29 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,973 cases, with 2,681 recovered and 16 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 50 deaths in Garfield County, with 46 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 30 in Alfalfa, 16 in Noble, 13 in Woods, nine in Major, six in Kingfisher, five in Blaine and four in Woodward.

State update

There have been 186,187 Oklahoma women and 165,433 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 45 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,505 in the 0-4 age group, 37,403 in the 5-17 age group, 111,218 in the 18-35 age group, 76,441 in the 36-49 age group, 68,570 in the 50-64 age group and 51,487 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,952 deaths in the state, 2,348 have been 65 and older and 466 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 110 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 27 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,677, than women, 1,275, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 495 in Oklahoma; 491 in Tulsa; 186 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 85 in Comanche; 76 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 61 in Wagoner; 58 in Muskogee; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 50 in Garfield; 47 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 44 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 42 in Grady; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee, Payne and Stephens; 33 in Osage; 32 in Ottawa; 31 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 23 each in Garvin, Seminole and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 each in Kingfisher and Logan; 12 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Atoka, Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,772 cases, 2,586 recovered, 175 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,707 cases, 1,547 recovered, 145 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,148 cases, 1,017 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,094 cases, 1,018 recovered, 71 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,033 cases, 956 recovered, 72 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 815 cases, 734 recovered, 77 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 796 cases, 696 recovered, 96 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 446 cases, 413 recovered, 28 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

Oklahoma per county 01.16.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 68372 495 60865 2021-01-16
TULSA 57544 491 50671 2021-01-16
CLEVELAND 23475 186 20383 2021-01-16
CANADIAN 13045 57 11749 2021-01-16
COMANCHE 8678 85 7470 2021-01-16
ROGERS 8134 91 7021 2021-01-16
MUSKOGEE 7758 58 6724 2021-01-16
PAYNE 7105 34 6408 2021-01-16
POTTAWATOMIE 6599 44 5879 2021-01-16
GARFIELD 6289 50 5689 2021-01-16
WAGONER 6077 61 5139 2021-01-16
CREEK 5077 76 4346 2021-01-16
BRYAN 4803 44 4159 2021-01-16
GRADY 4773 42 4256 2021-01-16
CHEROKEE 4647 25 3898 2021-01-16
LE FLORE 4415 34 3916 2021-01-16
CARTER 4367 20 3419 2021-01-16
MCCLAIN 4266 31 3752 2021-01-16
KAY 4184 47 3591 2021-01-16
PONTOTOC 3922 31 3348 2021-01-16
WASHINGTON 3811 67 3290 2021-01-16
STEPHENS 3779 34 3301 2021-01-16
DELAWARE 3724 46 3192 2021-01-16
PITTSBURG 3684 25 3257 2021-01-16
OSAGE 3665 33 3212 2021-01-16
CUSTER 3527 39 3214 2021-01-16
CADDO 3267 41 2884 2021-01-16
LOGAN 3255 15 2830 2021-01-16
MCCURTAIN 3254 57 2916 2021-01-16
TEXAS 3219 18 3027 2021-01-16
SEQUOYAH 3210 23 2744 2021-01-16
OTTAWA 3199 32 2872 2021-01-16
MAYES 3133 27 2718 2021-01-16
OKMULGEE 3059 34 2713 2021-01-16
GARVIN 2918 23 2519 2021-01-16
WOODWARD 2772 11 2586 2021-01-16
JACKSON 2575 39 2349 2021-01-16
LINCOLN 2546 37 2247 2021-01-16
ADAIR 2500 17 2003 2021-01-16
SEMINOLE 2267 23 1940 2021-01-16
BECKHAM 2265 26 2068 2021-01-16
KINGFISHER 1707 15 1547 2021-01-16
CRAIG 1699 7 1520 2021-01-16
MCINTOSH 1623 22 1352 2021-01-16
OKFUSKEE 1573 16 1429 2021-01-16
ATOKA 1537 6 1372 2021-01-16
MURRAY 1518 12 1283 2021-01-16
MARSHALL 1494 8 1260 2021-01-16
CHOCTAW 1333 8 1166 2021-01-16
PAWNEE 1331 17 1119 2021-01-16
LOVE 1213 8 1021 2021-01-16
NOBLE 1148 7 1017 2021-01-16
WOODS 1094 5 1018 2021-01-16
JOHNSTON 1086 11 896 2021-01-16
ALFALFA 1033 5 956 2021-01-16
HASKELL 1029 7 903 2021-01-16
HUGHES 965 11 837 2021-01-16
WASHITA 923 5 840 2021-01-16
NOWATA 883 11 745 2021-01-16
PUSHMATAHA 833 8 732 2021-01-16
MAJOR 815 4 734 2021-01-16
BLAINE 796 4 696 2021-01-16
LATIMER 659 7 579 2021-01-16
KIOWA 653 12 572 2021-01-16
TILLMAN 643 11 560 2021-01-16
COAL 579 6 514 2021-01-16
JEFFERSON 572 4 487 2021-01-16
COTTON 519 12 436 2021-01-16
DEWEY 476 4 444 2021-01-16
GRANT 446 5 413 2021-01-16
GREER 428 10 384 2021-01-16
HARPER 376 3 352 2021-01-16
BEAVER 350 3 325 2021-01-16
ROGER MILLS 339 6 255 2021-01-16
ELLIS 328 1 307 2021-01-16
HARMON 246 1 231 2021-01-16
143 0 87 2021-01-16
CIMARRON 116 1 103 2021-01-16

Oklahoma per city 01.16.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 51873 397 46057 2021-01-16
TULSA 34534 319 30431 2021-01-16
EDMOND 13800 69 12243 2021-01-16
BROKEN ARROW 12526 102 10983 2021-01-16
NORMAN 11185 96 9775 2021-01-16
OTHER*** 7382 42 6378 2021-01-16
YUKON 7074 21 6345 2021-01-16
LAWTON 5807 64 4994 2021-01-16
ENID 5540 46 5008 2021-01-16
STILLWATER 5131 15 4635 2021-01-16
MOORE 5079 32 4437 2021-01-16
CLAREMORE 4780 69 4137 2021-01-16
MUSKOGEE 4181 46 3472 2021-01-16
OWASSO 4149 25 3638 2021-01-16
SHAWNEE 4071 32 3645 2021-01-16
TAHLEQUAH 3303 16 2792 2021-01-16
ARDMORE 3273 15 2576 2021-01-16
ADA 3217 25 2743 2021-01-16
PONCA CITY 3090 29 2663 2021-01-16
BARTLESVILLE 2967 55 2582 2021-01-16
DURANT 2884 25 2481 2021-01-16
BIXBY 2674 16 2359 2021-01-16
MCALESTER 2594 22 2309 2021-01-16
SAND SPRINGS 2528 26 2150 2021-01-16
GUYMON 2415 18 2265 2021-01-16
DUNCAN 2351 20 2069 2021-01-16
SAPULPA 2259 32 1984 2021-01-16
JENKS 2247 14 2005 2021-01-16
EL RENO 2174 13 2003 2021-01-16
ALTUS 2145 36 1967 2021-01-16
MUSTANG 2104 17 1879 2021-01-16
GUTHRIE 1958 9 1704 2021-01-16
CHICKASHA 1957 26 1724 2021-01-16
COLLINSVILLE 1879 10 1593 2021-01-16
CHOCTAW 1833 10 1605 2021-01-16
MIAMI 1805 21 1618 2021-01-16
BLANCHARD 1761 9 1552 2021-01-16
STILWELL 1684 15 1346 2021-01-16
BETHANY 1607 14 1442 2021-01-16
TAFT 1563 2 1547 2021-01-16
WOODWARD 1556 8 1408 2021-01-16
CLINTON 1540 21 1392 2021-01-16
WEATHERFORD 1529 14 1410 2021-01-16
COWETA 1504 20 1300 2021-01-16
ELK CITY 1371 13 1239 2021-01-16
SKIATOOK 1333 8 1172 2021-01-16
VINITA 1323 6 1173 2021-01-16
GROVE 1286 30 1109 2021-01-16
OKMULGEE 1267 18 1093 2021-01-16
POTEAU 1266 10 1130 2021-01-16
GLENPOOL 1254 11 1072 2021-01-16
SALLISAW 1247 11 1070 2021-01-16
TUTTLE 1244 7 1120 2021-01-16
PRYOR CREEK 1194 14 1034 2021-01-16
PURCELL 1187 11 1042 2021-01-16
ATOKA 1183 4 1057 2021-01-16
SEMINOLE 1182 11 1005 2021-01-16
CUSHING 1157 9 1065 2021-01-16
WAGONER 1143 11 933 2021-01-16
BROKEN BOW 1137 29 1015 2021-01-16
ANADARKO 1136 16 974 2021-01-16
IDABEL 1085 14 981 2021-01-16
LEXINGTON 1046 10 927 2021-01-16
NEWCASTLE 1036 7 909 2021-01-16
PAULS VALLEY 1029 7 908 2021-01-16
NOBLE 993 12 856 2021-01-16
TECUMSEH 971 5 854 2021-01-16
SULPHUR 966 9 823 2021-01-16
PIEDMONT 947 5 853 2021-01-16
MCLOUD 922 5 827 2021-01-16
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-16
ALVA 917 5 858 2021-01-16
HARRAH 899 6 788 2021-01-16
MADILL 872 4 754 2021-01-16
FORT GIBSON 870 8 705 2021-01-16
JAY 860 4 737 2021-01-16
MARLOW 829 7 741 2021-01-16
MARIETTA 822 6 696 2021-01-16
HUGO 809 7 728 2021-01-16
CHECOTAH 799 9 679 2021-01-16
HENRYETTA 771 11 697 2021-01-16
MULDROW 761 3 647 2021-01-16
BRISTOW 756 17 619 2021-01-16
EUFAULA 744 13 604 2021-01-16
SAYRE 736 11 697 2021-01-16
HOMINY 709 2 669 2021-01-16
HELENA 692 2 652 2021-01-16
KINGFISHER 674 4 618 2021-01-16
STIGLER 648 6 570 2021-01-16
LINDSAY 647 5 537 2021-01-16
OKEMAH 629 6 541 2021-01-16
KINGSTON 615 4 499 2021-01-16
CATOOSA 613 9 526 2021-01-16
HEAVENER 587 8 534 2021-01-16
HOLDENVILLE 585 5 521 2021-01-16
ELGIN 580 7 518 2021-01-16
WEWOKA 579 6 486 2021-01-16
CALERA 578 3 509 2021-01-16
CHANDLER 575 13 503 2021-01-16
CLEVELAND 569 7 499 2021-01-16
HENNESSEY 560 5 505 2021-01-16
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-16
LOCUST GROVE 553 0 475 2021-01-16
SPIRO 546 1 498 2021-01-16
PERRY 546 3 480 2021-01-16
AFTON 535 2 485 2021-01-16
INOLA 531 3 465 2021-01-16
MANNFORD 523 7 423 2021-01-16
NOWATA 521 8 419 2021-01-16
MOUNDS 514 6 447 2021-01-16
CHELSEA 508 6 439 2021-01-16
BLACKWELL 508 8 432 2021-01-16
TISHOMINGO 506 5 421 2021-01-16
DAVIS 501 2 415 2021-01-16
CACHE 489 5 427 2021-01-16
SPERRY 487 2 424 2021-01-16
SPENCER 479 7 424 2021-01-16
WARR ACRES 475 1 437 2021-01-16
JONES 470 3 425 2021-01-16
PRAGUE 468 4 429 2021-01-16
SALINA 462 2 376 2021-01-16
WESTVILLE 461 2 370 2021-01-16
VIAN 454 4 388 2021-01-16
FAIRVIEW 453 2 415 2021-01-16
ANTLERS 452 6 386 2021-01-16
MIDWEST CITY 451 10 386 2021-01-16
PERKINS 449 4 379 2021-01-16
DEL CITY 441 4 364 2021-01-16
PAWNEE 440 7 363 2021-01-16
COMANCHE 440 6 355 2021-01-16
PAWHUSKA 438 6 368 2021-01-16
HULBERT 433 3 354 2021-01-16
HINTON 430 0 404 2021-01-16
COALGATE 429 5 377 2021-01-16
COLCORD 413 3 354 2021-01-16
WYNNEWOOD 412 3 353 2021-01-16
HASKELL 410 1 350 2021-01-16
OOLOGAH 407 2 347 2021-01-16
MEEKER 401 13 363 2021-01-16
DEWEY 395 4 336 2021-01-16
APACHE 387 3 344 2021-01-16
FREDERICK 387 8 341 2021-01-16
CHOUTEAU 387 8 339 2021-01-16
WILBURTON 378 5 329 2021-01-16
STRATFORD 374 1 324 2021-01-16
ROLAND 361 1 299 2021-01-16
TALIHINA 359 7 312 2021-01-16
KANSAS 357 6 295 2021-01-16
WISTER 354 1 326 2021-01-16
CARNEGIE 352 6 312 2021-01-16
LONE GROVE 349 1 274 2021-01-16
NEWKIRK 348 2 301 2021-01-16
WASHINGTON 338 2 309 2021-01-16
NICHOLS HILLS 334 0 303 2021-01-16
BEGGS 328 4 289 2021-01-16
STROUD 322 3 278 2021-01-16
POCOLA 319 3 280 2021-01-16
KONAWA 318 4 272 2021-01-16
WALTERS 313 3 265 2021-01-16
MINCO 309 0 283 2021-01-16
WATONGA 304 1 266 2021-01-16
HOOKER 302 0 280 2021-01-16
WILSON 298 1 223 2021-01-16
VALLIANT 291 4 272 2021-01-16
MORRIS 291 1 275 2021-01-16
GORE 290 4 251 2021-01-16
COMMERCE 289 2 263 2021-01-16
LUTHER 288 4 246 2021-01-16
WELLSTON 286 0 254 2021-01-16
TONKAWA 285 8 240 2021-01-16
HARTSHORNE 283 0 242 2021-01-16
MANGUM 281 10 253 2021-01-16
QUAPAW 274 4 240 2021-01-16
WYANDOTTE 274 2 241 2021-01-16
COLBERT 273 9 227 2021-01-16
NEW CORDELL 272 0 250 2021-01-16
HOBART 264 6 230 2021-01-16
CADDO 262 1 231 2021-01-16
HOWE 261 0 222 2021-01-16
FAIRLAND 254 1 231 2021-01-16
WARNER 253 0 221 2021-01-16
MEAD 252 3 228 2021-01-16
PORUM 249 2 218 2021-01-16
FLETCHER 248 2 219 2021-01-16
ELMORE CITY 248 3 216 2021-01-16
PORTER 239 5 205 2021-01-16
HEALDTON 235 2 178 2021-01-16
ARCADIA 232 0 212 2021-01-16
WAURIKA 231 2 205 2021-01-16
KELLYVILLE 229 2 200 2021-01-16
KIEFER 223 1 201 2021-01-16
STONEWALL 222 1 194 2021-01-16
BOKCHITO 221 1 194 2021-01-16
WAYNE 218 2 185 2021-01-16
ADAIR 218 1 193 2021-01-16
HOLLIS 218 1 203 2021-01-16
DRUMRIGHT 217 3 181 2021-01-16
OKARCHE 217 4 199 2021-01-16
TALALA 217 2 185 2021-01-16
MAYSVILLE 217 4 185 2021-01-16
ALLEN 215 2 179 2021-01-16
CRESCENT 214 2 190 2021-01-16
CASHION 211 0 191 2021-01-16
PADEN 210 0 194 2021-01-16
EARLSBORO 207 0 179 2021-01-16
HYDRO 203 2 176 2021-01-16
BLAIR 199 1 173 2021-01-16
BARNSDALL 198 4 166 2021-01-16
RINGLING 197 1 154 2021-01-16
WRIGHT CITY 195 1 159 2021-01-16
LAVERNE 194 1 185 2021-01-16
BILLINGS 194 1 184 2021-01-16
RUSH SPRINGS 193 1 171 2021-01-16
BOSWELL 192 1 161 2021-01-16
HAWORTH 184 3 163 2021-01-16
BINGER 181 10 157 2021-01-16
KEOTA 181 0 166 2021-01-16
WATTS 181 0 147 2021-01-16
CAMERON 181 0 164 2021-01-16
BEAVER 180 1 170 2021-01-16
WAUKOMIS 179 0 161 2021-01-16
CHEROKEE 177 1 152 2021-01-16
FORT COBB 175 0 148 2021-01-16
BIG CABIN 172 2 148 2021-01-16
YALE 170 4 143 2021-01-16
CEMENT 169 0 156 2021-01-16
ROFF 169 1 145 2021-01-16
TEXHOMA 168 0 160 2021-01-16
MOORELAND 167 1 143 2021-01-16
SHATTUCK 164 1 154 2021-01-16
GERONIMO 162 2 135 2021-01-16
THOMAS 162 0 151 2021-01-16
PAOLI 160 2 147 2021-01-16
CYRIL 157 2 143 2021-01-16
OCHELATA 156 2 132 2021-01-16
MAUD 155 0 133 2021-01-16
OKEENE 155 0 134 2021-01-16
RED ROCK 154 2 128 2021-01-16
BOKOSHE 152 0 130 2021-01-16
QUINTON 152 0 123 2021-01-16
FAIRFAX 151 1 130 2021-01-16
ARAPAHO 150 4 133 2021-01-16
WETUMKA 149 3 122 2021-01-16
CHEYENNE 149 1 93 2021-01-16
GLENCOE 149 2 131 2021-01-16
WELCH 148 1 142 2021-01-16
GOODWELL 148 0 144 2021-01-16
SEILING 148 1 142 2021-01-16
MORRISON 147 1 135 2021-01-16
BUFFALO 145 2 132 2021-01-16
MEDFORD 142 1 131 2021-01-16
RINGWOOD 141 0 128 2021-01-16
NINNEKAH 138 1 129 2021-01-16
RAMONA 138 4 109 2021-01-16
WELEETKA 137 3 115 2021-01-16
SHADY POINT 137 1 120 2021-01-16
JENNINGS 136 1 118 2021-01-16
FORT TOWSON 136 0 119 2021-01-16
OKTAHA 136 0 110 2021-01-16
THACKERVILLE 136 1 112 2021-01-16
GEARY 131 0 122 2021-01-16
BURNS FLAT 131 1 117 2021-01-16
UNION CITY 130 1 116 2021-01-16
BLUEJACKET 128 1 118 2021-01-16
POND CREEK 128 0 119 2021-01-16
PANAMA 127 1 106 2021-01-16
CALUMET 125 0 118 2021-01-16
COPAN 125 1 106 2021-01-16
TEMPLE 124 8 96 2021-01-16
SNYDER 124 5 112 2021-01-16
GRACEMONT 123 1 107 2021-01-16
CANTON 122 2 105 2021-01-16
CLAYTON 122 0 110 2021-01-16
INDIAHOMA 119 1 107 2021-01-16
DEPEW 119 2 100 2021-01-16
WANETTE 119 0 109 2021-01-16
GARBER 118 1 113 2021-01-16
BENNINGTON 118 2 105 2021-01-16
WEBBERS FALLS 118 0 104 2021-01-16
RED OAK 117 0 97 2021-01-16
CANUTE 117 0 104 2021-01-16
KREBS 116 1 96 2021-01-16
GRANITE 115 0 102 2021-01-16
VICI 114 0 104 2021-01-16
LEEDEY 111 4 104 2021-01-16
KIOWA 109 2 96 2021-01-16
LAHOMA 107 4 95 2021-01-16
HAMMON 107 2 96 2021-01-16
MANNSVILLE 106 0 83 2021-01-16
SPAVINAW 106 0 90 2021-01-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 106 1 92 2021-01-16
ALEX 104 2 94 2021-01-16
MILBURN 104 2 76 2021-01-16
ARKOMA 103 1 76 2021-01-16
CANEY 101 1 85 2021-01-16
MULHALL 101 0 81 2021-01-16
DAVENPORT 100 0 80 2021-01-16
RYAN 100 0 89 2021-01-16
VELMA 97 1 85 2021-01-16
SENTINEL 97 0 92 2021-01-16
COUNCIL HILL 97 2 87 2021-01-16
GRANDFIELD 96 1 86 2021-01-16
SOPER 95 0 80 2021-01-16
TERLTON 95 1 78 2021-01-16
ASHER 94 0 83 2021-01-16
TIPTON 94 2 85 2021-01-16
WAYNOKA 93 0 84 2021-01-16
BRAGGS 93 1 80 2021-01-16
OAKS 92 1 73 2021-01-16
TYRONE 88 0 81 2021-01-16
DELAWARE 86 2 80 2021-01-16
ERICK 86 1 70 2021-01-16
SASAKWA 86 0 77 2021-01-16
BYARS 85 1 69 2021-01-16
DOVER 85 2 81 2021-01-16
GARVIN 84 0 76 2021-01-16
AMBER 82 0 77 2021-01-16
STRINGTOWN 82 1 74 2021-01-16
FOSS 80 0 75 2021-01-16
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-16
LOOKEBA 80 2 75 2021-01-16
MILL CREEK 79 0 72 2021-01-16
TUPELO 79 0 73 2021-01-16
SPRINGER 78 1 59 2021-01-16
AGRA 78 1 67 2021-01-16
MCCURTAIN 76 1 62 2021-01-16
CHATTANOOGA 75 1 64 2021-01-16
RATLIFF CITY 74 0 57 2021-01-16
CUSTER CITY 73 0 61 2021-01-16
VERDEN 73 1 63 2021-01-16
RAVIA 73 1 58 2021-01-16
OILTON 73 2 58 2021-01-16
GANS 72 0 61 2021-01-16
WANN 70 1 61 2021-01-16
OLUSTEE 69 0 62 2021-01-16
DEWAR 69 0 64 2021-01-16
STERLING 67 1 58 2021-01-16
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-16
SAVANNA 66 0 59 2021-01-16
COVINGTON 65 0 60 2021-01-16
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-16
POCASSET 62 1 54 2021-01-16
CORN 62 2 53 2021-01-16
KINTA 61 0 52 2021-01-16
PITTSBURG 61 0 56 2021-01-16
TRYON 61 0 54 2021-01-16
CANADIAN 61 0 56 2021-01-16
CARNEY 60 1 54 2021-01-16
KREMLIN 60 0 54 2021-01-16
DILL CITY 57 0 56 2021-01-16
STUART 57 0 51 2021-01-16
RATTAN 56 0 52 2021-01-16
LAMONT 55 1 50 2021-01-16
DUSTIN 55 1 46 2021-01-16
HAILEYVILLE 55 0 47 2021-01-16
MARBLE CITY 54 0 47 2021-01-16
KAW CITY 54 1 46 2021-01-16
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-16
LONGDALE 53 0 44 2021-01-16
REYDON 53 0 44 2021-01-16
KETCHUM 53 1 48 2021-01-16
SHIDLER 53 0 48 2021-01-16
COYLE 53 0 48 2021-01-16
AMES 53 0 48 2021-01-16
SAWYER 52 0 39 2021-01-16
ORLANDO 52 0 43 2021-01-16
BOYNTON 50 0 43 2021-01-16
LENAPAH 50 0 46 2021-01-16
RANDLETT 49 1 43 2021-01-16
LANGLEY 49 0 44 2021-01-16
NASH 48 0 46 2021-01-16
RIPLEY 48 1 44 2021-01-16
MARLAND 48 0 37 2021-01-16
WHITEFIELD 48 0 42 2021-01-16
KENEFIC 48 0 41 2021-01-16
LOCO 47 0 40 2021-01-16
WAPANUCKA 47 1 40 2021-01-16
MENO 47 0 41 2021-01-16
LEHIGH 46 0 44 2021-01-16
ALINE 46 2 40 2021-01-16
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-16
CASTLE 45 0 40 2021-01-16
CALVIN 45 1 37 2021-01-16
CROWDER 45 0 40 2021-01-16
OKAY 45 0 34 2021-01-16
INDIANOLA 45 0 44 2021-01-16
WYNONA 44 1 40 2021-01-16
LONE WOLF 44 0 41 2021-01-16
TERRAL 44 1 37 2021-01-16
DRUMMOND 42 0 37 2021-01-16
FAIRMONT 41 0 37 2021-01-16
WAKITA 40 2 35 2021-01-16
FORGAN 39 1 34 2021-01-16
SCHULTER 39 0 34 2021-01-16
SPARKS 38 1 33 2021-01-16
PRUE 38 1 30 2021-01-16
RALSTON 38 1 35 2021-01-16
FAXON 38 0 32 2021-01-16
ACHILLE 38 0 33 2021-01-16
CARTER 37 0 33 2021-01-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 37 0 31 2021-01-16
TALOGA 37 0 35 2021-01-16
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-16
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-16
CARMEN 35 0 32 2021-01-16
LANGSTON 35 1 30 2021-01-16
ROOSEVELT 35 0 28 2021-01-16
COLONY 35 0 30 2021-01-16
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-16
GOLDSBY 33 0 30 2021-01-16
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-16
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-16
MARSHALL 33 0 29 2021-01-16
BERNICE 32 0 30 2021-01-16
HASTINGS 32 0 26 2021-01-16
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-16
FREEDOM 31 0 29 2021-01-16
ROCKY 31 0 29 2021-01-16
JET 31 0 29 2021-01-16
AVANT 29 0 26 2021-01-16
GOLTRY 29 0 28 2021-01-16
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-16
HANNA 28 0 26 2021-01-16
OSAGE 28 0 25 2021-01-16
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-16
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-16
NICOMA PARK 27 1 21 2021-01-16
BURLINGTON 26 0 24 2021-01-16
BESSIE 26 1 21 2021-01-16
WILLOW 26 0 23 2021-01-16
FRANCIS 26 1 22 2021-01-16
HUNTER 25 0 22 2021-01-16
FITZHUGH 25 0 20 2021-01-16
DACOMA 25 0 22 2021-01-16
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-16
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-16
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-16
GOTEBO 24 0 20 2021-01-16
EAKLY 23 0 18 2021-01-16
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 18 2021-01-16
MILLERTON 20 2 16 2021-01-16
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-16
LAMAR 19 0 15 2021-01-16
MANITOU 19 0 9 2021-01-16
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-16
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-16
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-16
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-16
KEYES 17 0 14 2021-01-16
BRADLEY 17 0 15 2021-01-16
BROMIDE 17 1 12 2021-01-16
HILLSDALE 16 0 13 2021-01-16
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-16
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 14 2021-01-16
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-16
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-16
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-16
DOUGHERTY 13 0 11 2021-01-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-16
CROMWELL 12 1 10 2021-01-16
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-16
FANSHAWE 8 0 6 2021-01-16
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-16
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-16
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-16
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-16
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-16
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-16
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-16
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-16
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-16
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-16
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-16
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-16
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-16
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-16
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-16
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-16
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-16
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-16
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-16
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-16
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-16
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-16
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-16

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you