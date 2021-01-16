ENID, Okla. — As last week drew to a close, nearly 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the state, but numbers of new cases, and deaths, continued to rise as the pandemic maintained its hold on Oklahoma.
The state saw a 19.4% increase in the number of cases compared to the first week of the new year, and 210 more deaths — a 14.8% rise — were reported the week of Jan. 8-14, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The number of positive cases makes up about 11.8% of nearly 3 million specimens tested in the state, according to Johns Hopkins statistics used by the OSDH. The death rate for those postive cases remains less than 1%.
According to OSDH, 34% of the cases are aged 50 or older, and 95% of the deaths are 50 and older.
Hospitalizations also continued to see a rise of 5.6% in the number of COVID-19 patients in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in early March the number of admissions to state hospitals is nearing the 20,000 mark, coming in at 19,460 as weekly numbers were calculated through Thursday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations through last week were at 1,847, according to the OSDH.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons.
Daily report
Oklahoma saw 3,621 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.
The 1% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 351,665, with 39,565 of those active, a single-day increase of 1,411, and 309,057 recovered, including 2,183 since Friday’s OSHD report. Statewide, there have been 2,952 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 27 deaths reported Saturday, 15 were men and 12 were women, with 21 in the 65 and older, four in the 50-64 and two in the 36-49 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were five in Tulsa, three each in Cleveland and Wagoner, two each in Adair, Creek and Stephens and one each in Atoka, Carter, Jackson, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Tillman and Washita. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 92 Saturday for a total of 6,289, with 550 active and 5,689, or 90.5%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,540, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 486 active cases in the city and 5,008 recovered. Of the county’s 50 deaths, 46 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,502 cases, with 2,264 recovered and 29 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,973 cases, with 2,681 recovered and 16 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 50 deaths in Garfield County, with 46 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 30 in Alfalfa, 16 in Noble, 13 in Woods, nine in Major, six in Kingfisher, five in Blaine and four in Woodward.
State update
There have been 186,187 Oklahoma women and 165,433 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 45 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,505 in the 0-4 age group, 37,403 in the 5-17 age group, 111,218 in the 18-35 age group, 76,441 in the 36-49 age group, 68,570 in the 50-64 age group and 51,487 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,952 deaths in the state, 2,348 have been 65 and older and 466 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 110 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 27 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,677, than women, 1,275, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 495 in Oklahoma; 491 in Tulsa; 186 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 85 in Comanche; 76 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 61 in Wagoner; 58 in Muskogee; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 50 in Garfield; 47 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 44 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 42 in Grady; 41 in Caddo; 39 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee, Payne and Stephens; 33 in Osage; 32 in Ottawa; 31 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 23 each in Garvin, Seminole and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 each in Kingfisher and Logan; 12 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Atoka, Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,772 cases, 2,586 recovered, 175 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,707 cases, 1,547 recovered, 145 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,148 cases, 1,017 recovered, 124 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,094 cases, 1,018 recovered, 71 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,033 cases, 956 recovered, 72 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 815 cases, 734 recovered, 77 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 796 cases, 696 recovered, 96 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 446 cases, 413 recovered, 28 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
Oklahoma per county 01.16.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|68372
|495
|60865
|2021-01-16
|TULSA
|57544
|491
|50671
|2021-01-16
|CLEVELAND
|23475
|186
|20383
|2021-01-16
|CANADIAN
|13045
|57
|11749
|2021-01-16
|COMANCHE
|8678
|85
|7470
|2021-01-16
|ROGERS
|8134
|91
|7021
|2021-01-16
|MUSKOGEE
|7758
|58
|6724
|2021-01-16
|PAYNE
|7105
|34
|6408
|2021-01-16
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6599
|44
|5879
|2021-01-16
|GARFIELD
|6289
|50
|5689
|2021-01-16
|WAGONER
|6077
|61
|5139
|2021-01-16
|CREEK
|5077
|76
|4346
|2021-01-16
|BRYAN
|4803
|44
|4159
|2021-01-16
|GRADY
|4773
|42
|4256
|2021-01-16
|CHEROKEE
|4647
|25
|3898
|2021-01-16
|LE FLORE
|4415
|34
|3916
|2021-01-16
|CARTER
|4367
|20
|3419
|2021-01-16
|MCCLAIN
|4266
|31
|3752
|2021-01-16
|KAY
|4184
|47
|3591
|2021-01-16
|PONTOTOC
|3922
|31
|3348
|2021-01-16
|WASHINGTON
|3811
|67
|3290
|2021-01-16
|STEPHENS
|3779
|34
|3301
|2021-01-16
|DELAWARE
|3724
|46
|3192
|2021-01-16
|PITTSBURG
|3684
|25
|3257
|2021-01-16
|OSAGE
|3665
|33
|3212
|2021-01-16
|CUSTER
|3527
|39
|3214
|2021-01-16
|CADDO
|3267
|41
|2884
|2021-01-16
|LOGAN
|3255
|15
|2830
|2021-01-16
|MCCURTAIN
|3254
|57
|2916
|2021-01-16
|TEXAS
|3219
|18
|3027
|2021-01-16
|SEQUOYAH
|3210
|23
|2744
|2021-01-16
|OTTAWA
|3199
|32
|2872
|2021-01-16
|MAYES
|3133
|27
|2718
|2021-01-16
|OKMULGEE
|3059
|34
|2713
|2021-01-16
|GARVIN
|2918
|23
|2519
|2021-01-16
|WOODWARD
|2772
|11
|2586
|2021-01-16
|JACKSON
|2575
|39
|2349
|2021-01-16
|LINCOLN
|2546
|37
|2247
|2021-01-16
|ADAIR
|2500
|17
|2003
|2021-01-16
|SEMINOLE
|2267
|23
|1940
|2021-01-16
|BECKHAM
|2265
|26
|2068
|2021-01-16
|KINGFISHER
|1707
|15
|1547
|2021-01-16
|CRAIG
|1699
|7
|1520
|2021-01-16
|MCINTOSH
|1623
|22
|1352
|2021-01-16
|OKFUSKEE
|1573
|16
|1429
|2021-01-16
|ATOKA
|1537
|6
|1372
|2021-01-16
|MURRAY
|1518
|12
|1283
|2021-01-16
|MARSHALL
|1494
|8
|1260
|2021-01-16
|CHOCTAW
|1333
|8
|1166
|2021-01-16
|PAWNEE
|1331
|17
|1119
|2021-01-16
|LOVE
|1213
|8
|1021
|2021-01-16
|NOBLE
|1148
|7
|1017
|2021-01-16
|WOODS
|1094
|5
|1018
|2021-01-16
|JOHNSTON
|1086
|11
|896
|2021-01-16
|ALFALFA
|1033
|5
|956
|2021-01-16
|HASKELL
|1029
|7
|903
|2021-01-16
|HUGHES
|965
|11
|837
|2021-01-16
|WASHITA
|923
|5
|840
|2021-01-16
|NOWATA
|883
|11
|745
|2021-01-16
|PUSHMATAHA
|833
|8
|732
|2021-01-16
|MAJOR
|815
|4
|734
|2021-01-16
|BLAINE
|796
|4
|696
|2021-01-16
|LATIMER
|659
|7
|579
|2021-01-16
|KIOWA
|653
|12
|572
|2021-01-16
|TILLMAN
|643
|11
|560
|2021-01-16
|COAL
|579
|6
|514
|2021-01-16
|JEFFERSON
|572
|4
|487
|2021-01-16
|COTTON
|519
|12
|436
|2021-01-16
|DEWEY
|476
|4
|444
|2021-01-16
|GRANT
|446
|5
|413
|2021-01-16
|GREER
|428
|10
|384
|2021-01-16
|HARPER
|376
|3
|352
|2021-01-16
|BEAVER
|350
|3
|325
|2021-01-16
|ROGER MILLS
|339
|6
|255
|2021-01-16
|ELLIS
|328
|1
|307
|2021-01-16
|HARMON
|246
|1
|231
|2021-01-16
|143
|0
|87
|2021-01-16
|CIMARRON
|116
|1
|103
|2021-01-16
Oklahoma per city 01.16.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|51873
|397
|46057
|2021-01-16
|TULSA
|34534
|319
|30431
|2021-01-16
|EDMOND
|13800
|69
|12243
|2021-01-16
|BROKEN ARROW
|12526
|102
|10983
|2021-01-16
|NORMAN
|11185
|96
|9775
|2021-01-16
|OTHER***
|7382
|42
|6378
|2021-01-16
|YUKON
|7074
|21
|6345
|2021-01-16
|LAWTON
|5807
|64
|4994
|2021-01-16
|ENID
|5540
|46
|5008
|2021-01-16
|STILLWATER
|5131
|15
|4635
|2021-01-16
|MOORE
|5079
|32
|4437
|2021-01-16
|CLAREMORE
|4780
|69
|4137
|2021-01-16
|MUSKOGEE
|4181
|46
|3472
|2021-01-16
|OWASSO
|4149
|25
|3638
|2021-01-16
|SHAWNEE
|4071
|32
|3645
|2021-01-16
|TAHLEQUAH
|3303
|16
|2792
|2021-01-16
|ARDMORE
|3273
|15
|2576
|2021-01-16
|ADA
|3217
|25
|2743
|2021-01-16
|PONCA CITY
|3090
|29
|2663
|2021-01-16
|BARTLESVILLE
|2967
|55
|2582
|2021-01-16
|DURANT
|2884
|25
|2481
|2021-01-16
|BIXBY
|2674
|16
|2359
|2021-01-16
|MCALESTER
|2594
|22
|2309
|2021-01-16
|SAND SPRINGS
|2528
|26
|2150
|2021-01-16
|GUYMON
|2415
|18
|2265
|2021-01-16
|DUNCAN
|2351
|20
|2069
|2021-01-16
|SAPULPA
|2259
|32
|1984
|2021-01-16
|JENKS
|2247
|14
|2005
|2021-01-16
|EL RENO
|2174
|13
|2003
|2021-01-16
|ALTUS
|2145
|36
|1967
|2021-01-16
|MUSTANG
|2104
|17
|1879
|2021-01-16
|GUTHRIE
|1958
|9
|1704
|2021-01-16
|CHICKASHA
|1957
|26
|1724
|2021-01-16
|COLLINSVILLE
|1879
|10
|1593
|2021-01-16
|CHOCTAW
|1833
|10
|1605
|2021-01-16
|MIAMI
|1805
|21
|1618
|2021-01-16
|BLANCHARD
|1761
|9
|1552
|2021-01-16
|STILWELL
|1684
|15
|1346
|2021-01-16
|BETHANY
|1607
|14
|1442
|2021-01-16
|TAFT
|1563
|2
|1547
|2021-01-16
|WOODWARD
|1556
|8
|1408
|2021-01-16
|CLINTON
|1540
|21
|1392
|2021-01-16
|WEATHERFORD
|1529
|14
|1410
|2021-01-16
|COWETA
|1504
|20
|1300
|2021-01-16
|ELK CITY
|1371
|13
|1239
|2021-01-16
|SKIATOOK
|1333
|8
|1172
|2021-01-16
|VINITA
|1323
|6
|1173
|2021-01-16
|GROVE
|1286
|30
|1109
|2021-01-16
|OKMULGEE
|1267
|18
|1093
|2021-01-16
|POTEAU
|1266
|10
|1130
|2021-01-16
|GLENPOOL
|1254
|11
|1072
|2021-01-16
|SALLISAW
|1247
|11
|1070
|2021-01-16
|TUTTLE
|1244
|7
|1120
|2021-01-16
|PRYOR CREEK
|1194
|14
|1034
|2021-01-16
|PURCELL
|1187
|11
|1042
|2021-01-16
|ATOKA
|1183
|4
|1057
|2021-01-16
|SEMINOLE
|1182
|11
|1005
|2021-01-16
|CUSHING
|1157
|9
|1065
|2021-01-16
|WAGONER
|1143
|11
|933
|2021-01-16
|BROKEN BOW
|1137
|29
|1015
|2021-01-16
|ANADARKO
|1136
|16
|974
|2021-01-16
|IDABEL
|1085
|14
|981
|2021-01-16
|LEXINGTON
|1046
|10
|927
|2021-01-16
|NEWCASTLE
|1036
|7
|909
|2021-01-16
|PAULS VALLEY
|1029
|7
|908
|2021-01-16
|NOBLE
|993
|12
|856
|2021-01-16
|TECUMSEH
|971
|5
|854
|2021-01-16
|SULPHUR
|966
|9
|823
|2021-01-16
|PIEDMONT
|947
|5
|853
|2021-01-16
|MCLOUD
|922
|5
|827
|2021-01-16
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-16
|ALVA
|917
|5
|858
|2021-01-16
|HARRAH
|899
|6
|788
|2021-01-16
|MADILL
|872
|4
|754
|2021-01-16
|FORT GIBSON
|870
|8
|705
|2021-01-16
|JAY
|860
|4
|737
|2021-01-16
|MARLOW
|829
|7
|741
|2021-01-16
|MARIETTA
|822
|6
|696
|2021-01-16
|HUGO
|809
|7
|728
|2021-01-16
|CHECOTAH
|799
|9
|679
|2021-01-16
|HENRYETTA
|771
|11
|697
|2021-01-16
|MULDROW
|761
|3
|647
|2021-01-16
|BRISTOW
|756
|17
|619
|2021-01-16
|EUFAULA
|744
|13
|604
|2021-01-16
|SAYRE
|736
|11
|697
|2021-01-16
|HOMINY
|709
|2
|669
|2021-01-16
|HELENA
|692
|2
|652
|2021-01-16
|KINGFISHER
|674
|4
|618
|2021-01-16
|STIGLER
|648
|6
|570
|2021-01-16
|LINDSAY
|647
|5
|537
|2021-01-16
|OKEMAH
|629
|6
|541
|2021-01-16
|KINGSTON
|615
|4
|499
|2021-01-16
|CATOOSA
|613
|9
|526
|2021-01-16
|HEAVENER
|587
|8
|534
|2021-01-16
|HOLDENVILLE
|585
|5
|521
|2021-01-16
|ELGIN
|580
|7
|518
|2021-01-16
|WEWOKA
|579
|6
|486
|2021-01-16
|CALERA
|578
|3
|509
|2021-01-16
|CHANDLER
|575
|13
|503
|2021-01-16
|CLEVELAND
|569
|7
|499
|2021-01-16
|HENNESSEY
|560
|5
|505
|2021-01-16
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-16
|LOCUST GROVE
|553
|0
|475
|2021-01-16
|SPIRO
|546
|1
|498
|2021-01-16
|PERRY
|546
|3
|480
|2021-01-16
|AFTON
|535
|2
|485
|2021-01-16
|INOLA
|531
|3
|465
|2021-01-16
|MANNFORD
|523
|7
|423
|2021-01-16
|NOWATA
|521
|8
|419
|2021-01-16
|MOUNDS
|514
|6
|447
|2021-01-16
|CHELSEA
|508
|6
|439
|2021-01-16
|BLACKWELL
|508
|8
|432
|2021-01-16
|TISHOMINGO
|506
|5
|421
|2021-01-16
|DAVIS
|501
|2
|415
|2021-01-16
|CACHE
|489
|5
|427
|2021-01-16
|SPERRY
|487
|2
|424
|2021-01-16
|SPENCER
|479
|7
|424
|2021-01-16
|WARR ACRES
|475
|1
|437
|2021-01-16
|JONES
|470
|3
|425
|2021-01-16
|PRAGUE
|468
|4
|429
|2021-01-16
|SALINA
|462
|2
|376
|2021-01-16
|WESTVILLE
|461
|2
|370
|2021-01-16
|VIAN
|454
|4
|388
|2021-01-16
|FAIRVIEW
|453
|2
|415
|2021-01-16
|ANTLERS
|452
|6
|386
|2021-01-16
|MIDWEST CITY
|451
|10
|386
|2021-01-16
|PERKINS
|449
|4
|379
|2021-01-16
|DEL CITY
|441
|4
|364
|2021-01-16
|PAWNEE
|440
|7
|363
|2021-01-16
|COMANCHE
|440
|6
|355
|2021-01-16
|PAWHUSKA
|438
|6
|368
|2021-01-16
|HULBERT
|433
|3
|354
|2021-01-16
|HINTON
|430
|0
|404
|2021-01-16
|COALGATE
|429
|5
|377
|2021-01-16
|COLCORD
|413
|3
|354
|2021-01-16
|WYNNEWOOD
|412
|3
|353
|2021-01-16
|HASKELL
|410
|1
|350
|2021-01-16
|OOLOGAH
|407
|2
|347
|2021-01-16
|MEEKER
|401
|13
|363
|2021-01-16
|DEWEY
|395
|4
|336
|2021-01-16
|APACHE
|387
|3
|344
|2021-01-16
|FREDERICK
|387
|8
|341
|2021-01-16
|CHOUTEAU
|387
|8
|339
|2021-01-16
|WILBURTON
|378
|5
|329
|2021-01-16
|STRATFORD
|374
|1
|324
|2021-01-16
|ROLAND
|361
|1
|299
|2021-01-16
|TALIHINA
|359
|7
|312
|2021-01-16
|KANSAS
|357
|6
|295
|2021-01-16
|WISTER
|354
|1
|326
|2021-01-16
|CARNEGIE
|352
|6
|312
|2021-01-16
|LONE GROVE
|349
|1
|274
|2021-01-16
|NEWKIRK
|348
|2
|301
|2021-01-16
|WASHINGTON
|338
|2
|309
|2021-01-16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|334
|0
|303
|2021-01-16
|BEGGS
|328
|4
|289
|2021-01-16
|STROUD
|322
|3
|278
|2021-01-16
|POCOLA
|319
|3
|280
|2021-01-16
|KONAWA
|318
|4
|272
|2021-01-16
|WALTERS
|313
|3
|265
|2021-01-16
|MINCO
|309
|0
|283
|2021-01-16
|WATONGA
|304
|1
|266
|2021-01-16
|HOOKER
|302
|0
|280
|2021-01-16
|WILSON
|298
|1
|223
|2021-01-16
|VALLIANT
|291
|4
|272
|2021-01-16
|MORRIS
|291
|1
|275
|2021-01-16
|GORE
|290
|4
|251
|2021-01-16
|COMMERCE
|289
|2
|263
|2021-01-16
|LUTHER
|288
|4
|246
|2021-01-16
|WELLSTON
|286
|0
|254
|2021-01-16
|TONKAWA
|285
|8
|240
|2021-01-16
|HARTSHORNE
|283
|0
|242
|2021-01-16
|MANGUM
|281
|10
|253
|2021-01-16
|QUAPAW
|274
|4
|240
|2021-01-16
|WYANDOTTE
|274
|2
|241
|2021-01-16
|COLBERT
|273
|9
|227
|2021-01-16
|NEW CORDELL
|272
|0
|250
|2021-01-16
|HOBART
|264
|6
|230
|2021-01-16
|CADDO
|262
|1
|231
|2021-01-16
|HOWE
|261
|0
|222
|2021-01-16
|FAIRLAND
|254
|1
|231
|2021-01-16
|WARNER
|253
|0
|221
|2021-01-16
|MEAD
|252
|3
|228
|2021-01-16
|PORUM
|249
|2
|218
|2021-01-16
|FLETCHER
|248
|2
|219
|2021-01-16
|ELMORE CITY
|248
|3
|216
|2021-01-16
|PORTER
|239
|5
|205
|2021-01-16
|HEALDTON
|235
|2
|178
|2021-01-16
|ARCADIA
|232
|0
|212
|2021-01-16
|WAURIKA
|231
|2
|205
|2021-01-16
|KELLYVILLE
|229
|2
|200
|2021-01-16
|KIEFER
|223
|1
|201
|2021-01-16
|STONEWALL
|222
|1
|194
|2021-01-16
|BOKCHITO
|221
|1
|194
|2021-01-16
|WAYNE
|218
|2
|185
|2021-01-16
|ADAIR
|218
|1
|193
|2021-01-16
|HOLLIS
|218
|1
|203
|2021-01-16
|DRUMRIGHT
|217
|3
|181
|2021-01-16
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|199
|2021-01-16
|TALALA
|217
|2
|185
|2021-01-16
|MAYSVILLE
|217
|4
|185
|2021-01-16
|ALLEN
|215
|2
|179
|2021-01-16
|CRESCENT
|214
|2
|190
|2021-01-16
|CASHION
|211
|0
|191
|2021-01-16
|PADEN
|210
|0
|194
|2021-01-16
|EARLSBORO
|207
|0
|179
|2021-01-16
|HYDRO
|203
|2
|176
|2021-01-16
|BLAIR
|199
|1
|173
|2021-01-16
|BARNSDALL
|198
|4
|166
|2021-01-16
|RINGLING
|197
|1
|154
|2021-01-16
|WRIGHT CITY
|195
|1
|159
|2021-01-16
|LAVERNE
|194
|1
|185
|2021-01-16
|BILLINGS
|194
|1
|184
|2021-01-16
|RUSH SPRINGS
|193
|1
|171
|2021-01-16
|BOSWELL
|192
|1
|161
|2021-01-16
|HAWORTH
|184
|3
|163
|2021-01-16
|BINGER
|181
|10
|157
|2021-01-16
|KEOTA
|181
|0
|166
|2021-01-16
|WATTS
|181
|0
|147
|2021-01-16
|CAMERON
|181
|0
|164
|2021-01-16
|BEAVER
|180
|1
|170
|2021-01-16
|WAUKOMIS
|179
|0
|161
|2021-01-16
|CHEROKEE
|177
|1
|152
|2021-01-16
|FORT COBB
|175
|0
|148
|2021-01-16
|BIG CABIN
|172
|2
|148
|2021-01-16
|YALE
|170
|4
|143
|2021-01-16
|CEMENT
|169
|0
|156
|2021-01-16
|ROFF
|169
|1
|145
|2021-01-16
|TEXHOMA
|168
|0
|160
|2021-01-16
|MOORELAND
|167
|1
|143
|2021-01-16
|SHATTUCK
|164
|1
|154
|2021-01-16
|GERONIMO
|162
|2
|135
|2021-01-16
|THOMAS
|162
|0
|151
|2021-01-16
|PAOLI
|160
|2
|147
|2021-01-16
|CYRIL
|157
|2
|143
|2021-01-16
|OCHELATA
|156
|2
|132
|2021-01-16
|MAUD
|155
|0
|133
|2021-01-16
|OKEENE
|155
|0
|134
|2021-01-16
|RED ROCK
|154
|2
|128
|2021-01-16
|BOKOSHE
|152
|0
|130
|2021-01-16
|QUINTON
|152
|0
|123
|2021-01-16
|FAIRFAX
|151
|1
|130
|2021-01-16
|ARAPAHO
|150
|4
|133
|2021-01-16
|WETUMKA
|149
|3
|122
|2021-01-16
|CHEYENNE
|149
|1
|93
|2021-01-16
|GLENCOE
|149
|2
|131
|2021-01-16
|WELCH
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-16
|GOODWELL
|148
|0
|144
|2021-01-16
|SEILING
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-16
|MORRISON
|147
|1
|135
|2021-01-16
|BUFFALO
|145
|2
|132
|2021-01-16
|MEDFORD
|142
|1
|131
|2021-01-16
|RINGWOOD
|141
|0
|128
|2021-01-16
|NINNEKAH
|138
|1
|129
|2021-01-16
|RAMONA
|138
|4
|109
|2021-01-16
|WELEETKA
|137
|3
|115
|2021-01-16
|SHADY POINT
|137
|1
|120
|2021-01-16
|JENNINGS
|136
|1
|118
|2021-01-16
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|119
|2021-01-16
|OKTAHA
|136
|0
|110
|2021-01-16
|THACKERVILLE
|136
|1
|112
|2021-01-16
|GEARY
|131
|0
|122
|2021-01-16
|BURNS FLAT
|131
|1
|117
|2021-01-16
|UNION CITY
|130
|1
|116
|2021-01-16
|BLUEJACKET
|128
|1
|118
|2021-01-16
|POND CREEK
|128
|0
|119
|2021-01-16
|PANAMA
|127
|1
|106
|2021-01-16
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|118
|2021-01-16
|COPAN
|125
|1
|106
|2021-01-16
|TEMPLE
|124
|8
|96
|2021-01-16
|SNYDER
|124
|5
|112
|2021-01-16
|GRACEMONT
|123
|1
|107
|2021-01-16
|CANTON
|122
|2
|105
|2021-01-16
|CLAYTON
|122
|0
|110
|2021-01-16
|INDIAHOMA
|119
|1
|107
|2021-01-16
|DEPEW
|119
|2
|100
|2021-01-16
|WANETTE
|119
|0
|109
|2021-01-16
|GARBER
|118
|1
|113
|2021-01-16
|BENNINGTON
|118
|2
|105
|2021-01-16
|WEBBERS FALLS
|118
|0
|104
|2021-01-16
|RED OAK
|117
|0
|97
|2021-01-16
|CANUTE
|117
|0
|104
|2021-01-16
|KREBS
|116
|1
|96
|2021-01-16
|GRANITE
|115
|0
|102
|2021-01-16
|VICI
|114
|0
|104
|2021-01-16
|LEEDEY
|111
|4
|104
|2021-01-16
|KIOWA
|109
|2
|96
|2021-01-16
|LAHOMA
|107
|4
|95
|2021-01-16
|HAMMON
|107
|2
|96
|2021-01-16
|MANNSVILLE
|106
|0
|83
|2021-01-16
|SPAVINAW
|106
|0
|90
|2021-01-16
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|106
|1
|92
|2021-01-16
|ALEX
|104
|2
|94
|2021-01-16
|MILBURN
|104
|2
|76
|2021-01-16
|ARKOMA
|103
|1
|76
|2021-01-16
|CANEY
|101
|1
|85
|2021-01-16
|MULHALL
|101
|0
|81
|2021-01-16
|DAVENPORT
|100
|0
|80
|2021-01-16
|RYAN
|100
|0
|89
|2021-01-16
|VELMA
|97
|1
|85
|2021-01-16
|SENTINEL
|97
|0
|92
|2021-01-16
|COUNCIL HILL
|97
|2
|87
|2021-01-16
|GRANDFIELD
|96
|1
|86
|2021-01-16
|SOPER
|95
|0
|80
|2021-01-16
|TERLTON
|95
|1
|78
|2021-01-16
|ASHER
|94
|0
|83
|2021-01-16
|TIPTON
|94
|2
|85
|2021-01-16
|WAYNOKA
|93
|0
|84
|2021-01-16
|BRAGGS
|93
|1
|80
|2021-01-16
|OAKS
|92
|1
|73
|2021-01-16
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|81
|2021-01-16
|DELAWARE
|86
|2
|80
|2021-01-16
|ERICK
|86
|1
|70
|2021-01-16
|SASAKWA
|86
|0
|77
|2021-01-16
|BYARS
|85
|1
|69
|2021-01-16
|DOVER
|85
|2
|81
|2021-01-16
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|76
|2021-01-16
|AMBER
|82
|0
|77
|2021-01-16
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|74
|2021-01-16
|FOSS
|80
|0
|75
|2021-01-16
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-16
|LOOKEBA
|80
|2
|75
|2021-01-16
|MILL CREEK
|79
|0
|72
|2021-01-16
|TUPELO
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-16
|SPRINGER
|78
|1
|59
|2021-01-16
|AGRA
|78
|1
|67
|2021-01-16
|MCCURTAIN
|76
|1
|62
|2021-01-16
|CHATTANOOGA
|75
|1
|64
|2021-01-16
|RATLIFF CITY
|74
|0
|57
|2021-01-16
|CUSTER CITY
|73
|0
|61
|2021-01-16
|VERDEN
|73
|1
|63
|2021-01-16
|RAVIA
|73
|1
|58
|2021-01-16
|OILTON
|73
|2
|58
|2021-01-16
|GANS
|72
|0
|61
|2021-01-16
|WANN
|70
|1
|61
|2021-01-16
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|62
|2021-01-16
|DEWAR
|69
|0
|64
|2021-01-16
|STERLING
|67
|1
|58
|2021-01-16
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|64
|2021-01-16
|SAVANNA
|66
|0
|59
|2021-01-16
|COVINGTON
|65
|0
|60
|2021-01-16
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-16
|POCASSET
|62
|1
|54
|2021-01-16
|CORN
|62
|2
|53
|2021-01-16
|KINTA
|61
|0
|52
|2021-01-16
|PITTSBURG
|61
|0
|56
|2021-01-16
|TRYON
|61
|0
|54
|2021-01-16
|CANADIAN
|61
|0
|56
|2021-01-16
|CARNEY
|60
|1
|54
|2021-01-16
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-16
|DILL CITY
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-16
|STUART
|57
|0
|51
|2021-01-16
|RATTAN
|56
|0
|52
|2021-01-16
|LAMONT
|55
|1
|50
|2021-01-16
|DUSTIN
|55
|1
|46
|2021-01-16
|HAILEYVILLE
|55
|0
|47
|2021-01-16
|MARBLE CITY
|54
|0
|47
|2021-01-16
|KAW CITY
|54
|1
|46
|2021-01-16
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-16
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|44
|2021-01-16
|REYDON
|53
|0
|44
|2021-01-16
|KETCHUM
|53
|1
|48
|2021-01-16
|SHIDLER
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-16
|COYLE
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-16
|AMES
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-16
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|39
|2021-01-16
|ORLANDO
|52
|0
|43
|2021-01-16
|BOYNTON
|50
|0
|43
|2021-01-16
|LENAPAH
|50
|0
|46
|2021-01-16
|RANDLETT
|49
|1
|43
|2021-01-16
|LANGLEY
|49
|0
|44
|2021-01-16
|NASH
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-16
|RIPLEY
|48
|1
|44
|2021-01-16
|MARLAND
|48
|0
|37
|2021-01-16
|WHITEFIELD
|48
|0
|42
|2021-01-16
|KENEFIC
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-16
|LOCO
|47
|0
|40
|2021-01-16
|WAPANUCKA
|47
|1
|40
|2021-01-16
|MENO
|47
|0
|41
|2021-01-16
|LEHIGH
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-16
|ALINE
|46
|2
|40
|2021-01-16
|GAGE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-16
|CASTLE
|45
|0
|40
|2021-01-16
|CALVIN
|45
|1
|37
|2021-01-16
|CROWDER
|45
|0
|40
|2021-01-16
|OKAY
|45
|0
|34
|2021-01-16
|INDIANOLA
|45
|0
|44
|2021-01-16
|WYNONA
|44
|1
|40
|2021-01-16
|LONE WOLF
|44
|0
|41
|2021-01-16
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|37
|2021-01-16
|DRUMMOND
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-16
|FAIRMONT
|41
|0
|37
|2021-01-16
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|35
|2021-01-16
|FORGAN
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-16
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-16
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-16
|PRUE
|38
|1
|30
|2021-01-16
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-16
|FAXON
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-16
|ACHILLE
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-16
|CARTER
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-16
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|37
|0
|31
|2021-01-16
|TALOGA
|37
|0
|35
|2021-01-16
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-16
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-16
|CARMEN
|35
|0
|32
|2021-01-16
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|30
|2021-01-16
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|28
|2021-01-16
|COLONY
|35
|0
|30
|2021-01-16
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-16
|GOLDSBY
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-16
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-16
|SHARON
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-16
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-16
|BERNICE
|32
|0
|30
|2021-01-16
|HASTINGS
|32
|0
|26
|2021-01-16
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-16
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-16
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-16
|JET
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-16
|AVANT
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-16
|GOLTRY
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-16
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-16
|HANNA
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-16
|OSAGE
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-16
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-16
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|24
|2021-01-16
|NICOMA PARK
|27
|1
|21
|2021-01-16
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-16
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|21
|2021-01-16
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-16
|FRANCIS
|26
|1
|22
|2021-01-16
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-16
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|20
|2021-01-16
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-16
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-16
|DEER CREEK
|25
|1
|23
|2021-01-16
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-16
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|20
|2021-01-16
|EAKLY
|23
|0
|18
|2021-01-16
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|18
|2021-01-16
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|16
|2021-01-16
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-16
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|15
|2021-01-16
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|9
|2021-01-16
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-16
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-16
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-16
|DISNEY
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-16
|KEYES
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-16
|BRADLEY
|17
|0
|15
|2021-01-16
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|12
|2021-01-16
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-16
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-16
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-16
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-16
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-16
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-16
|DOUGHERTY
|13
|0
|11
|2021-01-16
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-16
|CROMWELL
|12
|1
|10
|2021-01-16
|PEORIA
|9
|0
|8
|2021-01-16
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|6
|2021-01-16
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-16
|ALBION
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-16
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-16
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-16
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-16
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-16
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-16
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-16
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-16
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-16
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-16
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-16
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-16
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-16
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|PINK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-16
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-16
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-16
