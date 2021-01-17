ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths, including an Enid resident, as active cases surpassed 40,000 in the state, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.
The .9% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 354,979, with 40,109 of those active, a single-day increase of 453, and 311,883 recovered, including 2,826 since Saturday’s OSHD report. Statewide, there have been 2,987 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 35 deaths reported Sunday, 14 were men and 21 were women, with 28 in the 65 and older, five in the 50-64 and one each in the 36-49 and 18-35 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were five each in Oklahoma City and Tulsa; four in Cleveland; three in Creek; two each in Comanche and Grady; and one each in Caddo, Canadian, Coal, Garfield, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Logan, McClain, Osage, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Wagoner. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 65 Sunday for a total of 6,354, with 562 active and 5,741, or 90.4%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,595, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 491 active cases in the city and 5,057 recovered. Of the county’s 51 deaths, 47 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,524 cases, with 2,278 recovered and 30 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,006 cases, with 2,717 recovered and 16 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 51 deaths in Garfield County, with 47 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Sunday included 21 in Woodward, 18 in Kingfisher, 11 in major, seven each in Alfalfa and Woods, six each in Grant and Noble and four in Blaine.
State update
There have been 187,935 Oklahoma women and 166,941 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 43 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,583 in the 0-4 age group, 37,818 in the 5-17 age group, 112,191 in the 18-35 age group, 77,090 in the 36-49 age group, 69,221 in the 50-64 age group and 52,027 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,987 deaths in the state, 2,376 have been 65 and older and 471 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 111 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,691, than women, 1,296, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 500 in Oklahoma; 496 in Tulsa; 190 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 87 in Comanche; 79 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 62 in Wagoner; 58 each in Canadian and Muskogee; 57 in McCurtain; 51 in Garfield; 48 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 45 in Pottawatomie; 44 each in Bryan and Grady; 42 in Caddo; 39 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 35 in Payne; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee, Osage and Stephens; 32 each in McClain and Ottawa; 31 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 24 in Seminole; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 each in Logan and Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 12 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Coal, Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,793 cases, 2,597 recovered, 185 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,725 cases, 1,557 recovered, 153 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,154 cases, 1,019 recovered, 128 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,101 cases, 1,026 recovered, 70 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,040 cases, 958 recovered, 77 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 826 cases, 740 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 800 cases, 703 recovered, 93 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 452 cases, 415 recovered, 32 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
Oklahoma per county 01.17.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|68940
|500
|61383
|2021-01-17
|TULSA
|58126
|496
|51051
|2021-01-17
|CLEVELAND
|23695
|190
|20577
|2021-01-17
|CANADIAN
|13134
|58
|11830
|2021-01-17
|COMANCHE
|8784
|87
|7545
|2021-01-17
|ROGERS
|8204
|91
|7109
|2021-01-17
|MUSKOGEE
|7840
|58
|6772
|2021-01-17
|PAYNE
|7149
|35
|6458
|2021-01-17
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6670
|45
|5931
|2021-01-17
|GARFIELD
|6354
|51
|5741
|2021-01-17
|WAGONER
|6142
|62
|5205
|2021-01-17
|CREEK
|5132
|79
|4405
|2021-01-17
|BRYAN
|4837
|44
|4191
|2021-01-17
|GRADY
|4817
|44
|4292
|2021-01-17
|CHEROKEE
|4704
|25
|3953
|2021-01-17
|LE FLORE
|4441
|34
|3955
|2021-01-17
|CARTER
|4438
|20
|3514
|2021-01-17
|MCCLAIN
|4291
|32
|3794
|2021-01-17
|KAY
|4235
|48
|3650
|2021-01-17
|PONTOTOC
|3943
|31
|3387
|2021-01-17
|STEPHENS
|3849
|34
|3343
|2021-01-17
|WASHINGTON
|3830
|67
|3308
|2021-01-17
|DELAWARE
|3770
|46
|3218
|2021-01-17
|PITTSBURG
|3722
|25
|3285
|2021-01-17
|OSAGE
|3716
|34
|3261
|2021-01-17
|CUSTER
|3544
|39
|3243
|2021-01-17
|CADDO
|3301
|42
|2904
|2021-01-17
|LOGAN
|3298
|16
|2862
|2021-01-17
|MCCURTAIN
|3271
|57
|2935
|2021-01-17
|SEQUOYAH
|3239
|23
|2767
|2021-01-17
|TEXAS
|3239
|18
|3043
|2021-01-17
|OTTAWA
|3219
|32
|2899
|2021-01-17
|MAYES
|3191
|27
|2741
|2021-01-17
|OKMULGEE
|3087
|34
|2735
|2021-01-17
|GARVIN
|2936
|23
|2552
|2021-01-17
|WOODWARD
|2793
|11
|2597
|2021-01-17
|JACKSON
|2598
|39
|2361
|2021-01-17
|LINCOLN
|2575
|37
|2267
|2021-01-17
|ADAIR
|2520
|17
|2014
|2021-01-17
|BECKHAM
|2315
|26
|2103
|2021-01-17
|SEMINOLE
|2278
|24
|1963
|2021-01-17
|KINGFISHER
|1725
|15
|1557
|2021-01-17
|CRAIG
|1710
|7
|1526
|2021-01-17
|MCINTOSH
|1634
|22
|1367
|2021-01-17
|OKFUSKEE
|1578
|16
|1437
|2021-01-17
|ATOKA
|1551
|6
|1385
|2021-01-17
|MURRAY
|1535
|12
|1296
|2021-01-17
|MARSHALL
|1522
|8
|1281
|2021-01-17
|PAWNEE
|1346
|17
|1134
|2021-01-17
|CHOCTAW
|1342
|8
|1178
|2021-01-17
|LOVE
|1230
|8
|1033
|2021-01-17
|NOBLE
|1154
|7
|1019
|2021-01-17
|WOODS
|1101
|5
|1026
|2021-01-17
|JOHNSTON
|1097
|12
|905
|2021-01-17
|HASKELL
|1040
|7
|908
|2021-01-17
|ALFALFA
|1040
|5
|958
|2021-01-17
|HUGHES
|974
|12
|844
|2021-01-17
|WASHITA
|935
|5
|851
|2021-01-17
|NOWATA
|902
|11
|749
|2021-01-17
|PUSHMATAHA
|839
|8
|739
|2021-01-17
|MAJOR
|826
|4
|740
|2021-01-17
|BLAINE
|800
|4
|703
|2021-01-17
|LATIMER
|663
|7
|582
|2021-01-17
|KIOWA
|657
|12
|576
|2021-01-17
|TILLMAN
|650
|11
|571
|2021-01-17
|COAL
|582
|7
|518
|2021-01-17
|JEFFERSON
|581
|4
|496
|2021-01-17
|COTTON
|528
|12
|441
|2021-01-17
|DEWEY
|479
|4
|447
|2021-01-17
|GRANT
|452
|5
|415
|2021-01-17
|GREER
|433
|10
|388
|2021-01-17
|HARPER
|377
|3
|352
|2021-01-17
|BEAVER
|351
|3
|327
|2021-01-17
|ROGER MILLS
|343
|6
|261
|2021-01-17
|ELLIS
|328
|1
|307
|2021-01-17
|HARMON
|246
|1
|231
|2021-01-17
|144
|0
|88
|2021-01-17
|CIMARRON
|117
|1
|103
|2021-01-17
Oklahoma per city 01.17.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|52291
|398
|46462
|2021-01-17
|TULSA
|34884
|324
|30636
|2021-01-17
|EDMOND
|13933
|71
|12361
|2021-01-17
|BROKEN ARROW
|12642
|103
|11082
|2021-01-17
|NORMAN
|11273
|100
|9860
|2021-01-17
|OTHER***
|7466
|43
|6441
|2021-01-17
|YUKON
|7119
|21
|6385
|2021-01-17
|LAWTON
|5872
|66
|5043
|2021-01-17
|ENID
|5595
|47
|5057
|2021-01-17
|STILLWATER
|5161
|16
|4666
|2021-01-17
|MOORE
|5128
|32
|4468
|2021-01-17
|CLAREMORE
|4815
|69
|4185
|2021-01-17
|MUSKOGEE
|4241
|46
|3491
|2021-01-17
|OWASSO
|4216
|25
|3705
|2021-01-17
|SHAWNEE
|4117
|33
|3673
|2021-01-17
|TAHLEQUAH
|3336
|16
|2834
|2021-01-17
|ARDMORE
|3328
|15
|2648
|2021-01-17
|ADA
|3234
|25
|2772
|2021-01-17
|PONCA CITY
|3125
|30
|2709
|2021-01-17
|BARTLESVILLE
|2985
|55
|2601
|2021-01-17
|DURANT
|2899
|25
|2503
|2021-01-17
|BIXBY
|2691
|16
|2371
|2021-01-17
|MCALESTER
|2620
|22
|2322
|2021-01-17
|SAND SPRINGS
|2561
|26
|2175
|2021-01-17
|GUYMON
|2430
|18
|2278
|2021-01-17
|DUNCAN
|2403
|20
|2099
|2021-01-17
|SAPULPA
|2275
|34
|2004
|2021-01-17
|JENKS
|2268
|14
|2014
|2021-01-17
|EL RENO
|2185
|13
|2021
|2021-01-17
|ALTUS
|2164
|36
|1977
|2021-01-17
|MUSTANG
|2121
|18
|1889
|2021-01-17
|GUTHRIE
|1988
|10
|1722
|2021-01-17
|CHICKASHA
|1971
|26
|1738
|2021-01-17
|COLLINSVILLE
|1898
|11
|1610
|2021-01-17
|CHOCTAW
|1857
|10
|1620
|2021-01-17
|MIAMI
|1810
|21
|1634
|2021-01-17
|BLANCHARD
|1780
|9
|1566
|2021-01-17
|STILWELL
|1696
|15
|1351
|2021-01-17
|BETHANY
|1620
|14
|1456
|2021-01-17
|WOODWARD
|1576
|8
|1417
|2021-01-17
|TAFT
|1563
|2
|1547
|2021-01-17
|CLINTON
|1548
|21
|1399
|2021-01-17
|WEATHERFORD
|1537
|14
|1425
|2021-01-17
|COWETA
|1517
|20
|1315
|2021-01-17
|ELK CITY
|1405
|13
|1268
|2021-01-17
|SKIATOOK
|1346
|8
|1190
|2021-01-17
|VINITA
|1332
|6
|1179
|2021-01-17
|GROVE
|1303
|30
|1116
|2021-01-17
|POTEAU
|1277
|10
|1137
|2021-01-17
|OKMULGEE
|1272
|18
|1101
|2021-01-17
|GLENPOOL
|1264
|11
|1088
|2021-01-17
|SALLISAW
|1255
|11
|1077
|2021-01-17
|TUTTLE
|1252
|9
|1130
|2021-01-17
|PRYOR CREEK
|1211
|14
|1042
|2021-01-17
|ATOKA
|1199
|4
|1065
|2021-01-17
|PURCELL
|1194
|11
|1052
|2021-01-17
|SEMINOLE
|1186
|11
|1017
|2021-01-17
|WAGONER
|1170
|11
|949
|2021-01-17
|CUSHING
|1160
|9
|1071
|2021-01-17
|ANADARKO
|1148
|16
|978
|2021-01-17
|BROKEN BOW
|1143
|29
|1022
|2021-01-17
|IDABEL
|1089
|14
|983
|2021-01-17
|LEXINGTON
|1049
|11
|932
|2021-01-17
|NEWCASTLE
|1039
|7
|922
|2021-01-17
|PAULS VALLEY
|1038
|7
|919
|2021-01-17
|NOBLE
|1000
|12
|861
|2021-01-17
|TECUMSEH
|983
|5
|865
|2021-01-17
|SULPHUR
|981
|9
|828
|2021-01-17
|PIEDMONT
|955
|5
|861
|2021-01-17
|MCLOUD
|931
|5
|837
|2021-01-17
|ALVA
|923
|5
|863
|2021-01-17
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-17
|HARRAH
|915
|6
|792
|2021-01-17
|MADILL
|889
|4
|766
|2021-01-17
|FORT GIBSON
|883
|8
|722
|2021-01-17
|JAY
|871
|4
|742
|2021-01-17
|MARLOW
|841
|7
|745
|2021-01-17
|MARIETTA
|832
|6
|704
|2021-01-17
|HUGO
|811
|7
|734
|2021-01-17
|CHECOTAH
|802
|9
|689
|2021-01-17
|HENRYETTA
|784
|11
|703
|2021-01-17
|MULDROW
|771
|3
|652
|2021-01-17
|BRISTOW
|765
|17
|628
|2021-01-17
|EUFAULA
|749
|13
|608
|2021-01-17
|SAYRE
|744
|11
|699
|2021-01-17
|HOMINY
|713
|2
|670
|2021-01-17
|HELENA
|696
|2
|653
|2021-01-17
|KINGFISHER
|685
|4
|620
|2021-01-17
|STIGLER
|655
|6
|573
|2021-01-17
|LINDSAY
|649
|5
|547
|2021-01-17
|OKEMAH
|631
|6
|545
|2021-01-17
|KINGSTON
|626
|4
|510
|2021-01-17
|CATOOSA
|618
|9
|531
|2021-01-17
|HEAVENER
|591
|8
|539
|2021-01-17
|HOLDENVILLE
|588
|6
|525
|2021-01-17
|ELGIN
|588
|7
|526
|2021-01-17
|CHANDLER
|585
|13
|508
|2021-01-17
|CALERA
|583
|3
|512
|2021-01-17
|WEWOKA
|583
|7
|492
|2021-01-17
|CLEVELAND
|574
|7
|506
|2021-01-17
|LOCUST GROVE
|564
|0
|478
|2021-01-17
|HENNESSEY
|564
|5
|509
|2021-01-17
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-17
|PERRY
|551
|3
|481
|2021-01-17
|SPIRO
|548
|1
|503
|2021-01-17
|AFTON
|541
|2
|486
|2021-01-17
|INOLA
|540
|3
|469
|2021-01-17
|NOWATA
|536
|8
|421
|2021-01-17
|MANNFORD
|535
|7
|432
|2021-01-17
|MOUNDS
|522
|6
|450
|2021-01-17
|BLACKWELL
|513
|8
|439
|2021-01-17
|CHELSEA
|512
|6
|441
|2021-01-17
|TISHOMINGO
|510
|5
|423
|2021-01-17
|DAVIS
|503
|2
|423
|2021-01-17
|CACHE
|501
|5
|432
|2021-01-17
|SPERRY
|494
|2
|425
|2021-01-17
|SPENCER
|487
|7
|424
|2021-01-17
|WARR ACRES
|477
|1
|443
|2021-01-17
|JONES
|472
|4
|433
|2021-01-17
|PRAGUE
|470
|4
|429
|2021-01-17
|SALINA
|470
|2
|379
|2021-01-17
|WESTVILLE
|467
|2
|372
|2021-01-17
|FAIRVIEW
|460
|2
|418
|2021-01-17
|MIDWEST CITY
|457
|11
|388
|2021-01-17
|VIAN
|457
|4
|394
|2021-01-17
|ANTLERS
|455
|6
|389
|2021-01-17
|PERKINS
|453
|4
|387
|2021-01-17
|COMANCHE
|445
|6
|361
|2021-01-17
|DEL CITY
|443
|4
|369
|2021-01-17
|PAWNEE
|443
|7
|367
|2021-01-17
|PAWHUSKA
|439
|6
|375
|2021-01-17
|HULBERT
|438
|3
|356
|2021-01-17
|HINTON
|431
|0
|406
|2021-01-17
|COALGATE
|431
|5
|381
|2021-01-17
|COLCORD
|416
|3
|356
|2021-01-17
|HASKELL
|416
|1
|356
|2021-01-17
|WYNNEWOOD
|413
|3
|358
|2021-01-17
|OOLOGAH
|410
|2
|350
|2021-01-17
|MEEKER
|404
|13
|364
|2021-01-17
|DEWEY
|395
|4
|338
|2021-01-17
|CHOUTEAU
|393
|8
|344
|2021-01-17
|FREDERICK
|389
|8
|344
|2021-01-17
|APACHE
|387
|3
|348
|2021-01-17
|WILBURTON
|381
|5
|329
|2021-01-17
|STRATFORD
|378
|1
|327
|2021-01-17
|ROLAND
|368
|1
|301
|2021-01-17
|KANSAS
|362
|6
|303
|2021-01-17
|CARNEGIE
|360
|7
|315
|2021-01-17
|TALIHINA
|359
|7
|316
|2021-01-17
|LONE GROVE
|357
|1
|283
|2021-01-17
|WISTER
|355
|1
|329
|2021-01-17
|NEWKIRK
|354
|2
|303
|2021-01-17
|WASHINGTON
|340
|2
|311
|2021-01-17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|336
|0
|305
|2021-01-17
|BEGGS
|329
|4
|295
|2021-01-17
|STROUD
|327
|3
|280
|2021-01-17
|POCOLA
|323
|3
|282
|2021-01-17
|KONAWA
|320
|4
|275
|2021-01-17
|WALTERS
|318
|3
|269
|2021-01-17
|MINCO
|312
|0
|286
|2021-01-17
|HOOKER
|306
|0
|282
|2021-01-17
|WATONGA
|304
|1
|267
|2021-01-17
|WILSON
|301
|1
|231
|2021-01-17
|LUTHER
|296
|4
|250
|2021-01-17
|VALLIANT
|293
|4
|272
|2021-01-17
|MORRIS
|293
|1
|276
|2021-01-17
|WELLSTON
|291
|0
|257
|2021-01-17
|COMMERCE
|291
|2
|263
|2021-01-17
|TONKAWA
|290
|8
|245
|2021-01-17
|GORE
|290
|4
|255
|2021-01-17
|HARTSHORNE
|286
|0
|244
|2021-01-17
|MANGUM
|284
|10
|254
|2021-01-17
|COLBERT
|278
|9
|229
|2021-01-17
|WYANDOTTE
|278
|2
|244
|2021-01-17
|QUAPAW
|277
|4
|244
|2021-01-17
|NEW CORDELL
|274
|0
|251
|2021-01-17
|HOBART
|266
|6
|230
|2021-01-17
|CADDO
|263
|1
|233
|2021-01-17
|HOWE
|262
|0
|225
|2021-01-17
|WARNER
|258
|0
|224
|2021-01-17
|FAIRLAND
|256
|1
|233
|2021-01-17
|MEAD
|253
|3
|228
|2021-01-17
|PORUM
|251
|2
|222
|2021-01-17
|FLETCHER
|249
|2
|219
|2021-01-17
|ELMORE CITY
|248
|3
|220
|2021-01-17
|PORTER
|241
|5
|206
|2021-01-17
|HEALDTON
|236
|2
|180
|2021-01-17
|WAURIKA
|236
|2
|210
|2021-01-17
|ARCADIA
|236
|0
|215
|2021-01-17
|KELLYVILLE
|232
|2
|203
|2021-01-17
|STONEWALL
|224
|1
|195
|2021-01-17
|BOKCHITO
|224
|1
|196
|2021-01-17
|KIEFER
|224
|1
|203
|2021-01-17
|ADAIR
|222
|1
|195
|2021-01-17
|TALALA
|221
|2
|189
|2021-01-17
|WAYNE
|220
|2
|186
|2021-01-17
|DRUMRIGHT
|219
|4
|182
|2021-01-17
|HOLLIS
|218
|1
|203
|2021-01-17
|CRESCENT
|218
|2
|192
|2021-01-17
|MAYSVILLE
|218
|4
|188
|2021-01-17
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|201
|2021-01-17
|ALLEN
|217
|2
|183
|2021-01-17
|CASHION
|212
|0
|193
|2021-01-17
|PADEN
|212
|0
|196
|2021-01-17
|EARLSBORO
|208
|0
|181
|2021-01-17
|HYDRO
|207
|2
|180
|2021-01-17
|RINGLING
|202
|1
|157
|2021-01-17
|BARNSDALL
|201
|4
|167
|2021-01-17
|BLAIR
|201
|1
|175
|2021-01-17
|WRIGHT CITY
|199
|1
|165
|2021-01-17
|BOSWELL
|196
|1
|162
|2021-01-17
|RUSH SPRINGS
|196
|1
|173
|2021-01-17
|LAVERNE
|195
|1
|185
|2021-01-17
|BILLINGS
|195
|1
|184
|2021-01-17
|CAMERON
|184
|0
|166
|2021-01-17
|HAWORTH
|184
|3
|165
|2021-01-17
|WATTS
|183
|0
|150
|2021-01-17
|BINGER
|183
|10
|158
|2021-01-17
|WAUKOMIS
|183
|0
|163
|2021-01-17
|KEOTA
|183
|0
|166
|2021-01-17
|BEAVER
|181
|1
|170
|2021-01-17
|FORT COBB
|178
|0
|150
|2021-01-17
|CHEROKEE
|177
|1
|152
|2021-01-17
|BIG CABIN
|173
|2
|148
|2021-01-17
|YALE
|171
|4
|146
|2021-01-17
|CEMENT
|170
|0
|156
|2021-01-17
|ROFF
|169
|1
|149
|2021-01-17
|TEXHOMA
|169
|0
|160
|2021-01-17
|MOORELAND
|167
|1
|144
|2021-01-17
|SHATTUCK
|164
|1
|154
|2021-01-17
|GERONIMO
|163
|2
|137
|2021-01-17
|THOMAS
|162
|0
|153
|2021-01-17
|PAOLI
|161
|2
|148
|2021-01-17
|CYRIL
|157
|2
|144
|2021-01-17
|MAUD
|157
|0
|132
|2021-01-17
|OKEENE
|157
|0
|134
|2021-01-17
|OCHELATA
|156
|2
|132
|2021-01-17
|QUINTON
|156
|0
|127
|2021-01-17
|RED ROCK
|154
|2
|128
|2021-01-17
|WETUMKA
|154
|3
|122
|2021-01-17
|FAIRFAX
|153
|1
|131
|2021-01-17
|GLENCOE
|153
|2
|133
|2021-01-17
|BOKOSHE
|152
|0
|131
|2021-01-17
|CHEYENNE
|150
|1
|97
|2021-01-17
|ARAPAHO
|150
|4
|136
|2021-01-17
|SEILING
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-17
|GOODWELL
|148
|0
|144
|2021-01-17
|WELCH
|148
|1
|143
|2021-01-17
|MORRISON
|148
|1
|135
|2021-01-17
|BUFFALO
|145
|2
|132
|2021-01-17
|MEDFORD
|145
|1
|131
|2021-01-17
|RINGWOOD
|144
|0
|129
|2021-01-17
|THACKERVILLE
|140
|1
|114
|2021-01-17
|RAMONA
|139
|4
|109
|2021-01-17
|JENNINGS
|138
|1
|118
|2021-01-17
|OKTAHA
|138
|0
|111
|2021-01-17
|WELEETKA
|138
|3
|116
|2021-01-17
|NINNEKAH
|138
|1
|129
|2021-01-17
|SHADY POINT
|137
|1
|121
|2021-01-17
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|120
|2021-01-17
|GEARY
|132
|0
|124
|2021-01-17
|BURNS FLAT
|132
|1
|118
|2021-01-17
|UNION CITY
|130
|1
|116
|2021-01-17
|POND CREEK
|129
|0
|120
|2021-01-17
|BLUEJACKET
|129
|1
|118
|2021-01-17
|TEMPLE
|128
|8
|97
|2021-01-17
|PANAMA
|126
|1
|108
|2021-01-17
|COPAN
|125
|1
|106
|2021-01-17
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|118
|2021-01-17
|SNYDER
|124
|5
|112
|2021-01-17
|GRACEMONT
|124
|1
|109
|2021-01-17
|CANTON
|123
|2
|105
|2021-01-17
|CLAYTON
|123
|0
|111
|2021-01-17
|DEPEW
|122
|2
|100
|2021-01-17
|CANUTE
|121
|0
|108
|2021-01-17
|WANETTE
|119
|0
|110
|2021-01-17
|INDIAHOMA
|119
|1
|107
|2021-01-17
|GARBER
|119
|1
|113
|2021-01-17
|RED OAK
|118
|0
|100
|2021-01-17
|WEBBERS FALLS
|118
|0
|104
|2021-01-17
|BENNINGTON
|118
|2
|106
|2021-01-17
|GRANITE
|117
|0
|104
|2021-01-17
|KREBS
|117
|1
|97
|2021-01-17
|VICI
|115
|0
|105
|2021-01-17
|LEEDEY
|111
|4
|104
|2021-01-17
|HAMMON
|110
|2
|98
|2021-01-17
|KIOWA
|110
|2
|98
|2021-01-17
|MILBURN
|109
|2
|80
|2021-01-17
|LAHOMA
|109
|4
|95
|2021-01-17
|ALEX
|108
|2
|94
|2021-01-17
|SPAVINAW
|108
|0
|91
|2021-01-17
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|107
|1
|93
|2021-01-17
|MANNSVILLE
|106
|1
|83
|2021-01-17
|ARKOMA
|104
|1
|78
|2021-01-17
|DAVENPORT
|103
|0
|82
|2021-01-17
|CANEY
|101
|1
|89
|2021-01-17
|MULHALL
|101
|0
|84
|2021-01-17
|RYAN
|100
|0
|90
|2021-01-17
|SENTINEL
|98
|0
|92
|2021-01-17
|TIPTON
|97
|2
|85
|2021-01-17
|COUNCIL HILL
|97
|2
|91
|2021-01-17
|GRANDFIELD
|97
|1
|89
|2021-01-17
|VELMA
|97
|1
|86
|2021-01-17
|OAKS
|96
|1
|74
|2021-01-17
|TERLTON
|96
|1
|78
|2021-01-17
|ASHER
|95
|0
|84
|2021-01-17
|SOPER
|95
|0
|82
|2021-01-17
|WAYNOKA
|94
|0
|87
|2021-01-17
|BRAGGS
|93
|1
|82
|2021-01-17
|ERICK
|92
|1
|73
|2021-01-17
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|81
|2021-01-17
|DELAWARE
|87
|2
|80
|2021-01-17
|DOVER
|86
|2
|81
|2021-01-17
|BYARS
|86
|1
|69
|2021-01-17
|SASAKWA
|86
|0
|78
|2021-01-17
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|77
|2021-01-17
|LOOKEBA
|82
|2
|75
|2021-01-17
|AMBER
|82
|0
|77
|2021-01-17
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|74
|2021-01-17
|FOSS
|80
|0
|76
|2021-01-17
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-17
|TUPELO
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-17
|MILL CREEK
|79
|0
|72
|2021-01-17
|AGRA
|78
|1
|69
|2021-01-17
|SPRINGER
|78
|1
|62
|2021-01-17
|MCCURTAIN
|76
|1
|62
|2021-01-17
|CHATTANOOGA
|76
|1
|64
|2021-01-17
|RATLIFF CITY
|76
|0
|58
|2021-01-17
|OILTON
|74
|2
|62
|2021-01-17
|RAVIA
|73
|1
|61
|2021-01-17
|CUSTER CITY
|73
|0
|62
|2021-01-17
|VERDEN
|73
|1
|65
|2021-01-17
|GANS
|72
|0
|61
|2021-01-17
|DEWAR
|71
|0
|64
|2021-01-17
|WANN
|70
|1
|61
|2021-01-17
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|62
|2021-01-17
|STERLING
|67
|1
|58
|2021-01-17
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|59
|2021-01-17
|COVINGTON
|66
|0
|60
|2021-01-17
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|64
|2021-01-17
|CORN
|63
|2
|54
|2021-01-17
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-17
|POCASSET
|63
|1
|57
|2021-01-17
|KINTA
|62
|0
|54
|2021-01-17
|TRYON
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-17
|CANADIAN
|61
|0
|57
|2021-01-17
|PITTSBURG
|61
|0
|57
|2021-01-17
|CARNEY
|60
|1
|55
|2021-01-17
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-17
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|56
|2021-01-17
|STUART
|58
|0
|51
|2021-01-17
|HAILEYVILLE
|56
|0
|48
|2021-01-17
|RATTAN
|56
|0
|52
|2021-01-17
|KETCHUM
|56
|1
|48
|2021-01-17
|DUSTIN
|55
|1
|46
|2021-01-17
|MARBLE CITY
|55
|0
|47
|2021-01-17
|KAW CITY
|55
|1
|46
|2021-01-17
|LAMONT
|55
|1
|51
|2021-01-17
|ORLANDO
|54
|0
|43
|2021-01-17
|COYLE
|54
|0
|48
|2021-01-17
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-17
|REYDON
|53
|0
|44
|2021-01-17
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|45
|2021-01-17
|BOYNTON
|53
|0
|43
|2021-01-17
|AMES
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-17
|SHIDLER
|53
|0
|49
|2021-01-17
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|39
|2021-01-17
|LANGLEY
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-17
|LENAPAH
|50
|0
|46
|2021-01-17
|RIPLEY
|49
|1
|44
|2021-01-17
|WHITEFIELD
|49
|0
|42
|2021-01-17
|RANDLETT
|49
|1
|43
|2021-01-17
|NASH
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-17
|WAPANUCKA
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-17
|MARLAND
|48
|0
|39
|2021-01-17
|KENEFIC
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|LOCO
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|LEHIGH
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-17
|MENO
|47
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|OKAY
|46
|0
|34
|2021-01-17
|ALINE
|46
|2
|40
|2021-01-17
|GAGE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-17
|CROWDER
|46
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|CALVIN
|45
|1
|38
|2021-01-17
|INDIANOLA
|45
|0
|44
|2021-01-17
|CASTLE
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|WYNONA
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-17
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|37
|2021-01-17
|LONE WOLF
|44
|0
|41
|2021-01-17
|DRUMMOND
|43
|0
|38
|2021-01-17
|PRUE
|42
|1
|32
|2021-01-17
|FAIRMONT
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-17
|ACHILLE
|40
|0
|33
|2021-01-17
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|35
|2021-01-17
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-17
|FORGAN
|39
|1
|34
|2021-01-17
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|33
|2021-01-17
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|37
|2021-01-17
|TALOGA
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-17
|CARTER
|38
|0
|34
|2021-01-17
|FAXON
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-17
|COLONY
|37
|0
|32
|2021-01-17
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|37
|0
|31
|2021-01-17
|CARMEN
|36
|0
|32
|2021-01-17
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-17
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-17
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-17
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|29
|2021-01-17
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-17
|GOLDSBY
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-17
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-17
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-17
|SHARON
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-17
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-17
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-17
|JET
|32
|0
|29
|2021-01-17
|HASTINGS
|32
|0
|26
|2021-01-17
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-17
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-17
|OSAGE
|30
|0
|25
|2021-01-17
|AVANT
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-17
|GOLTRY
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-17
|HANNA
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-17
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-17
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-17
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|21
|2021-01-17
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|24
|2021-01-17
|DEER CREEK
|27
|1
|24
|2021-01-17
|FRANCIS
|26
|1
|22
|2021-01-17
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-17
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-17
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|22
|2021-01-17
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|20
|2021-01-17
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-17
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-17
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-17
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|21
|2021-01-17
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-17
|EAKLY
|24
|0
|18
|2021-01-17
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|18
|2021-01-17
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-17
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|17
|2021-01-17
|DISNEY
|20
|0
|16
|2021-01-17
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|16
|2021-01-17
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|14
|2021-01-17
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-17
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-17
|KEYES
|18
|0
|14
|2021-01-17
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-17
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|12
|2021-01-17
|BRADLEY
|17
|0
|15
|2021-01-17
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-17
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-17
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-17
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-17
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-17
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-17
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-17
|DOUGHERTY
|13
|0
|11
|2021-01-17
|CROMWELL
|12
|1
|10
|2021-01-17
|PEORIA
|9
|0
|8
|2021-01-17
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-17
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-17
|ALBION
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-17
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-17
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-17
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-17
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-17
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-17
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-17
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-17
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-17
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-17
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-17
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-17
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-17
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-17
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-17
|PINK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-17
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.