covid daily 1.17.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths, including an Enid resident, as active cases surpassed 40,000 in the state, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday.

The .9% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 354,979, with 40,109 of those active, a single-day increase of 453, and 311,883 recovered, including 2,826 since Saturday’s OSHD report. Statewide, there have been 2,987 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 35 deaths reported Sunday, 14 were men and 21 were women, with 28 in the 65 and older, five in the 50-64 and one each in the 36-49 and 18-35 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were five each in Oklahoma City and Tulsa; four in Cleveland; three in Creek; two each in Comanche and Grady; and one each in Caddo, Canadian, Coal, Garfield, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Logan, McClain, Osage, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Wagoner. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 65 Sunday for a total of 6,354, with 562 active and 5,741, or 90.4%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,595, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 491 active cases in the city and 5,057 recovered. Of the county’s 51 deaths, 47 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,524 cases, with 2,278 recovered and 30 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,006 cases, with 2,717 recovered and 16 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 51 deaths in Garfield County, with 47 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Sunday included 21 in Woodward, 18 in Kingfisher, 11 in major, seven each in Alfalfa and Woods, six each in Grant and Noble and four in Blaine.

State update

There have been 187,935 Oklahoma women and 166,941 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 43 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,583 in the 0-4 age group, 37,818 in the 5-17 age group, 112,191 in the 18-35 age group, 77,090 in the 36-49 age group, 69,221 in the 50-64 age group and 52,027 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,987 deaths in the state, 2,376 have been 65 and older and 471 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 111 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,691, than women, 1,296, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 500 in Oklahoma; 496 in Tulsa; 190 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 87 in Comanche; 79 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 62 in Wagoner; 58 each in Canadian and Muskogee; 57 in McCurtain; 51 in Garfield; 48 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 45 in Pottawatomie; 44 each in Bryan and Grady; 42 in Caddo; 39 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 35 in Payne; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee, Osage and Stephens; 32 each in McClain and Ottawa; 31 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 24 in Seminole; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in McIntosh; 20 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 each in Logan and Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 12 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Coal, Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,793 cases, 2,597 recovered, 185 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,725 cases, 1,557 recovered, 153 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,154 cases, 1,019 recovered, 128 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,101 cases, 1,026 recovered, 70 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,040 cases, 958 recovered, 77 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 826 cases, 740 recovered, 82 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 800 cases, 703 recovered, 93 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 452 cases, 415 recovered, 32 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

Oklahoma per county 01.17.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 68940 500 61383 2021-01-17
TULSA 58126 496 51051 2021-01-17
CLEVELAND 23695 190 20577 2021-01-17
CANADIAN 13134 58 11830 2021-01-17
COMANCHE 8784 87 7545 2021-01-17
ROGERS 8204 91 7109 2021-01-17
MUSKOGEE 7840 58 6772 2021-01-17
PAYNE 7149 35 6458 2021-01-17
POTTAWATOMIE 6670 45 5931 2021-01-17
GARFIELD 6354 51 5741 2021-01-17
WAGONER 6142 62 5205 2021-01-17
CREEK 5132 79 4405 2021-01-17
BRYAN 4837 44 4191 2021-01-17
GRADY 4817 44 4292 2021-01-17
CHEROKEE 4704 25 3953 2021-01-17
LE FLORE 4441 34 3955 2021-01-17
CARTER 4438 20 3514 2021-01-17
MCCLAIN 4291 32 3794 2021-01-17
KAY 4235 48 3650 2021-01-17
PONTOTOC 3943 31 3387 2021-01-17
STEPHENS 3849 34 3343 2021-01-17
WASHINGTON 3830 67 3308 2021-01-17
DELAWARE 3770 46 3218 2021-01-17
PITTSBURG 3722 25 3285 2021-01-17
OSAGE 3716 34 3261 2021-01-17
CUSTER 3544 39 3243 2021-01-17
CADDO 3301 42 2904 2021-01-17
LOGAN 3298 16 2862 2021-01-17
MCCURTAIN 3271 57 2935 2021-01-17
SEQUOYAH 3239 23 2767 2021-01-17
TEXAS 3239 18 3043 2021-01-17
OTTAWA 3219 32 2899 2021-01-17
MAYES 3191 27 2741 2021-01-17
OKMULGEE 3087 34 2735 2021-01-17
GARVIN 2936 23 2552 2021-01-17
WOODWARD 2793 11 2597 2021-01-17
JACKSON 2598 39 2361 2021-01-17
LINCOLN 2575 37 2267 2021-01-17
ADAIR 2520 17 2014 2021-01-17
BECKHAM 2315 26 2103 2021-01-17
SEMINOLE 2278 24 1963 2021-01-17
KINGFISHER 1725 15 1557 2021-01-17
CRAIG 1710 7 1526 2021-01-17
MCINTOSH 1634 22 1367 2021-01-17
OKFUSKEE 1578 16 1437 2021-01-17
ATOKA 1551 6 1385 2021-01-17
MURRAY 1535 12 1296 2021-01-17
MARSHALL 1522 8 1281 2021-01-17
PAWNEE 1346 17 1134 2021-01-17
CHOCTAW 1342 8 1178 2021-01-17
LOVE 1230 8 1033 2021-01-17
NOBLE 1154 7 1019 2021-01-17
WOODS 1101 5 1026 2021-01-17
JOHNSTON 1097 12 905 2021-01-17
HASKELL 1040 7 908 2021-01-17
ALFALFA 1040 5 958 2021-01-17
HUGHES 974 12 844 2021-01-17
WASHITA 935 5 851 2021-01-17
NOWATA 902 11 749 2021-01-17
PUSHMATAHA 839 8 739 2021-01-17
MAJOR 826 4 740 2021-01-17
BLAINE 800 4 703 2021-01-17
LATIMER 663 7 582 2021-01-17
KIOWA 657 12 576 2021-01-17
TILLMAN 650 11 571 2021-01-17
COAL 582 7 518 2021-01-17
JEFFERSON 581 4 496 2021-01-17
COTTON 528 12 441 2021-01-17
DEWEY 479 4 447 2021-01-17
GRANT 452 5 415 2021-01-17
GREER 433 10 388 2021-01-17
HARPER 377 3 352 2021-01-17
BEAVER 351 3 327 2021-01-17
ROGER MILLS 343 6 261 2021-01-17
ELLIS 328 1 307 2021-01-17
HARMON 246 1 231 2021-01-17
144 0 88 2021-01-17
CIMARRON 117 1 103 2021-01-17

Oklahoma per city 01.17.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 52291 398 46462 2021-01-17
TULSA 34884 324 30636 2021-01-17
EDMOND 13933 71 12361 2021-01-17
BROKEN ARROW 12642 103 11082 2021-01-17
NORMAN 11273 100 9860 2021-01-17
OTHER*** 7466 43 6441 2021-01-17
YUKON 7119 21 6385 2021-01-17
LAWTON 5872 66 5043 2021-01-17
ENID 5595 47 5057 2021-01-17
STILLWATER 5161 16 4666 2021-01-17
MOORE 5128 32 4468 2021-01-17
CLAREMORE 4815 69 4185 2021-01-17
MUSKOGEE 4241 46 3491 2021-01-17
OWASSO 4216 25 3705 2021-01-17
SHAWNEE 4117 33 3673 2021-01-17
TAHLEQUAH 3336 16 2834 2021-01-17
ARDMORE 3328 15 2648 2021-01-17
ADA 3234 25 2772 2021-01-17
PONCA CITY 3125 30 2709 2021-01-17
BARTLESVILLE 2985 55 2601 2021-01-17
DURANT 2899 25 2503 2021-01-17
BIXBY 2691 16 2371 2021-01-17
MCALESTER 2620 22 2322 2021-01-17
SAND SPRINGS 2561 26 2175 2021-01-17
GUYMON 2430 18 2278 2021-01-17
DUNCAN 2403 20 2099 2021-01-17
SAPULPA 2275 34 2004 2021-01-17
JENKS 2268 14 2014 2021-01-17
EL RENO 2185 13 2021 2021-01-17
ALTUS 2164 36 1977 2021-01-17
MUSTANG 2121 18 1889 2021-01-17
GUTHRIE 1988 10 1722 2021-01-17
CHICKASHA 1971 26 1738 2021-01-17
COLLINSVILLE 1898 11 1610 2021-01-17
CHOCTAW 1857 10 1620 2021-01-17
MIAMI 1810 21 1634 2021-01-17
BLANCHARD 1780 9 1566 2021-01-17
STILWELL 1696 15 1351 2021-01-17
BETHANY 1620 14 1456 2021-01-17
WOODWARD 1576 8 1417 2021-01-17
TAFT 1563 2 1547 2021-01-17
CLINTON 1548 21 1399 2021-01-17
WEATHERFORD 1537 14 1425 2021-01-17
COWETA 1517 20 1315 2021-01-17
ELK CITY 1405 13 1268 2021-01-17
SKIATOOK 1346 8 1190 2021-01-17
VINITA 1332 6 1179 2021-01-17
GROVE 1303 30 1116 2021-01-17
POTEAU 1277 10 1137 2021-01-17
OKMULGEE 1272 18 1101 2021-01-17
GLENPOOL 1264 11 1088 2021-01-17
SALLISAW 1255 11 1077 2021-01-17
TUTTLE 1252 9 1130 2021-01-17
PRYOR CREEK 1211 14 1042 2021-01-17
ATOKA 1199 4 1065 2021-01-17
PURCELL 1194 11 1052 2021-01-17
SEMINOLE 1186 11 1017 2021-01-17
WAGONER 1170 11 949 2021-01-17
CUSHING 1160 9 1071 2021-01-17
ANADARKO 1148 16 978 2021-01-17
BROKEN BOW 1143 29 1022 2021-01-17
IDABEL 1089 14 983 2021-01-17
LEXINGTON 1049 11 932 2021-01-17
NEWCASTLE 1039 7 922 2021-01-17
PAULS VALLEY 1038 7 919 2021-01-17
NOBLE 1000 12 861 2021-01-17
TECUMSEH 983 5 865 2021-01-17
SULPHUR 981 9 828 2021-01-17
PIEDMONT 955 5 861 2021-01-17
MCLOUD 931 5 837 2021-01-17
ALVA 923 5 863 2021-01-17
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-17
HARRAH 915 6 792 2021-01-17
MADILL 889 4 766 2021-01-17
FORT GIBSON 883 8 722 2021-01-17
JAY 871 4 742 2021-01-17
MARLOW 841 7 745 2021-01-17
MARIETTA 832 6 704 2021-01-17
HUGO 811 7 734 2021-01-17
CHECOTAH 802 9 689 2021-01-17
HENRYETTA 784 11 703 2021-01-17
MULDROW 771 3 652 2021-01-17
BRISTOW 765 17 628 2021-01-17
EUFAULA 749 13 608 2021-01-17
SAYRE 744 11 699 2021-01-17
HOMINY 713 2 670 2021-01-17
HELENA 696 2 653 2021-01-17
KINGFISHER 685 4 620 2021-01-17
STIGLER 655 6 573 2021-01-17
LINDSAY 649 5 547 2021-01-17
OKEMAH 631 6 545 2021-01-17
KINGSTON 626 4 510 2021-01-17
CATOOSA 618 9 531 2021-01-17
HEAVENER 591 8 539 2021-01-17
HOLDENVILLE 588 6 525 2021-01-17
ELGIN 588 7 526 2021-01-17
CHANDLER 585 13 508 2021-01-17
CALERA 583 3 512 2021-01-17
WEWOKA 583 7 492 2021-01-17
CLEVELAND 574 7 506 2021-01-17
LOCUST GROVE 564 0 478 2021-01-17
HENNESSEY 564 5 509 2021-01-17
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-17
PERRY 551 3 481 2021-01-17
SPIRO 548 1 503 2021-01-17
AFTON 541 2 486 2021-01-17
INOLA 540 3 469 2021-01-17
NOWATA 536 8 421 2021-01-17
MANNFORD 535 7 432 2021-01-17
MOUNDS 522 6 450 2021-01-17
BLACKWELL 513 8 439 2021-01-17
CHELSEA 512 6 441 2021-01-17
TISHOMINGO 510 5 423 2021-01-17
DAVIS 503 2 423 2021-01-17
CACHE 501 5 432 2021-01-17
SPERRY 494 2 425 2021-01-17
SPENCER 487 7 424 2021-01-17
WARR ACRES 477 1 443 2021-01-17
JONES 472 4 433 2021-01-17
PRAGUE 470 4 429 2021-01-17
SALINA 470 2 379 2021-01-17
WESTVILLE 467 2 372 2021-01-17
FAIRVIEW 460 2 418 2021-01-17
MIDWEST CITY 457 11 388 2021-01-17
VIAN 457 4 394 2021-01-17
ANTLERS 455 6 389 2021-01-17
PERKINS 453 4 387 2021-01-17
COMANCHE 445 6 361 2021-01-17
DEL CITY 443 4 369 2021-01-17
PAWNEE 443 7 367 2021-01-17
PAWHUSKA 439 6 375 2021-01-17
HULBERT 438 3 356 2021-01-17
HINTON 431 0 406 2021-01-17
COALGATE 431 5 381 2021-01-17
COLCORD 416 3 356 2021-01-17
HASKELL 416 1 356 2021-01-17
WYNNEWOOD 413 3 358 2021-01-17
OOLOGAH 410 2 350 2021-01-17
MEEKER 404 13 364 2021-01-17
DEWEY 395 4 338 2021-01-17
CHOUTEAU 393 8 344 2021-01-17
FREDERICK 389 8 344 2021-01-17
APACHE 387 3 348 2021-01-17
WILBURTON 381 5 329 2021-01-17
STRATFORD 378 1 327 2021-01-17
ROLAND 368 1 301 2021-01-17
KANSAS 362 6 303 2021-01-17
CARNEGIE 360 7 315 2021-01-17
TALIHINA 359 7 316 2021-01-17
LONE GROVE 357 1 283 2021-01-17
WISTER 355 1 329 2021-01-17
NEWKIRK 354 2 303 2021-01-17
WASHINGTON 340 2 311 2021-01-17
NICHOLS HILLS 336 0 305 2021-01-17
BEGGS 329 4 295 2021-01-17
STROUD 327 3 280 2021-01-17
POCOLA 323 3 282 2021-01-17
KONAWA 320 4 275 2021-01-17
WALTERS 318 3 269 2021-01-17
MINCO 312 0 286 2021-01-17
HOOKER 306 0 282 2021-01-17
WATONGA 304 1 267 2021-01-17
WILSON 301 1 231 2021-01-17
LUTHER 296 4 250 2021-01-17
VALLIANT 293 4 272 2021-01-17
MORRIS 293 1 276 2021-01-17
WELLSTON 291 0 257 2021-01-17
COMMERCE 291 2 263 2021-01-17
TONKAWA 290 8 245 2021-01-17
GORE 290 4 255 2021-01-17
HARTSHORNE 286 0 244 2021-01-17
MANGUM 284 10 254 2021-01-17
COLBERT 278 9 229 2021-01-17
WYANDOTTE 278 2 244 2021-01-17
QUAPAW 277 4 244 2021-01-17
NEW CORDELL 274 0 251 2021-01-17
HOBART 266 6 230 2021-01-17
CADDO 263 1 233 2021-01-17
HOWE 262 0 225 2021-01-17
WARNER 258 0 224 2021-01-17
FAIRLAND 256 1 233 2021-01-17
MEAD 253 3 228 2021-01-17
PORUM 251 2 222 2021-01-17
FLETCHER 249 2 219 2021-01-17
ELMORE CITY 248 3 220 2021-01-17
PORTER 241 5 206 2021-01-17
HEALDTON 236 2 180 2021-01-17
WAURIKA 236 2 210 2021-01-17
ARCADIA 236 0 215 2021-01-17
KELLYVILLE 232 2 203 2021-01-17
STONEWALL 224 1 195 2021-01-17
BOKCHITO 224 1 196 2021-01-17
KIEFER 224 1 203 2021-01-17
ADAIR 222 1 195 2021-01-17
TALALA 221 2 189 2021-01-17
WAYNE 220 2 186 2021-01-17
DRUMRIGHT 219 4 182 2021-01-17
HOLLIS 218 1 203 2021-01-17
CRESCENT 218 2 192 2021-01-17
MAYSVILLE 218 4 188 2021-01-17
OKARCHE 217 4 201 2021-01-17
ALLEN 217 2 183 2021-01-17
CASHION 212 0 193 2021-01-17
PADEN 212 0 196 2021-01-17
EARLSBORO 208 0 181 2021-01-17
HYDRO 207 2 180 2021-01-17
RINGLING 202 1 157 2021-01-17
BARNSDALL 201 4 167 2021-01-17
BLAIR 201 1 175 2021-01-17
WRIGHT CITY 199 1 165 2021-01-17
BOSWELL 196 1 162 2021-01-17
RUSH SPRINGS 196 1 173 2021-01-17
LAVERNE 195 1 185 2021-01-17
BILLINGS 195 1 184 2021-01-17
CAMERON 184 0 166 2021-01-17
HAWORTH 184 3 165 2021-01-17
WATTS 183 0 150 2021-01-17
BINGER 183 10 158 2021-01-17
WAUKOMIS 183 0 163 2021-01-17
KEOTA 183 0 166 2021-01-17
BEAVER 181 1 170 2021-01-17
FORT COBB 178 0 150 2021-01-17
CHEROKEE 177 1 152 2021-01-17
BIG CABIN 173 2 148 2021-01-17
YALE 171 4 146 2021-01-17
CEMENT 170 0 156 2021-01-17
ROFF 169 1 149 2021-01-17
TEXHOMA 169 0 160 2021-01-17
MOORELAND 167 1 144 2021-01-17
SHATTUCK 164 1 154 2021-01-17
GERONIMO 163 2 137 2021-01-17
THOMAS 162 0 153 2021-01-17
PAOLI 161 2 148 2021-01-17
CYRIL 157 2 144 2021-01-17
MAUD 157 0 132 2021-01-17
OKEENE 157 0 134 2021-01-17
OCHELATA 156 2 132 2021-01-17
QUINTON 156 0 127 2021-01-17
RED ROCK 154 2 128 2021-01-17
WETUMKA 154 3 122 2021-01-17
FAIRFAX 153 1 131 2021-01-17
GLENCOE 153 2 133 2021-01-17
BOKOSHE 152 0 131 2021-01-17
CHEYENNE 150 1 97 2021-01-17
ARAPAHO 150 4 136 2021-01-17
SEILING 148 1 142 2021-01-17
GOODWELL 148 0 144 2021-01-17
WELCH 148 1 143 2021-01-17
MORRISON 148 1 135 2021-01-17
BUFFALO 145 2 132 2021-01-17
MEDFORD 145 1 131 2021-01-17
RINGWOOD 144 0 129 2021-01-17
THACKERVILLE 140 1 114 2021-01-17
RAMONA 139 4 109 2021-01-17
JENNINGS 138 1 118 2021-01-17
OKTAHA 138 0 111 2021-01-17
WELEETKA 138 3 116 2021-01-17
NINNEKAH 138 1 129 2021-01-17
SHADY POINT 137 1 121 2021-01-17
FORT TOWSON 136 0 120 2021-01-17
GEARY 132 0 124 2021-01-17
BURNS FLAT 132 1 118 2021-01-17
UNION CITY 130 1 116 2021-01-17
POND CREEK 129 0 120 2021-01-17
BLUEJACKET 129 1 118 2021-01-17
TEMPLE 128 8 97 2021-01-17
PANAMA 126 1 108 2021-01-17
COPAN 125 1 106 2021-01-17
CALUMET 125 0 118 2021-01-17
SNYDER 124 5 112 2021-01-17
GRACEMONT 124 1 109 2021-01-17
CANTON 123 2 105 2021-01-17
CLAYTON 123 0 111 2021-01-17
DEPEW 122 2 100 2021-01-17
CANUTE 121 0 108 2021-01-17
WANETTE 119 0 110 2021-01-17
INDIAHOMA 119 1 107 2021-01-17
GARBER 119 1 113 2021-01-17
RED OAK 118 0 100 2021-01-17
WEBBERS FALLS 118 0 104 2021-01-17
BENNINGTON 118 2 106 2021-01-17
GRANITE 117 0 104 2021-01-17
KREBS 117 1 97 2021-01-17
VICI 115 0 105 2021-01-17
LEEDEY 111 4 104 2021-01-17
HAMMON 110 2 98 2021-01-17
KIOWA 110 2 98 2021-01-17
MILBURN 109 2 80 2021-01-17
LAHOMA 109 4 95 2021-01-17
ALEX 108 2 94 2021-01-17
SPAVINAW 108 0 91 2021-01-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 107 1 93 2021-01-17
MANNSVILLE 106 1 83 2021-01-17
ARKOMA 104 1 78 2021-01-17
DAVENPORT 103 0 82 2021-01-17
CANEY 101 1 89 2021-01-17
MULHALL 101 0 84 2021-01-17
RYAN 100 0 90 2021-01-17
SENTINEL 98 0 92 2021-01-17
TIPTON 97 2 85 2021-01-17
COUNCIL HILL 97 2 91 2021-01-17
GRANDFIELD 97 1 89 2021-01-17
VELMA 97 1 86 2021-01-17
OAKS 96 1 74 2021-01-17
TERLTON 96 1 78 2021-01-17
ASHER 95 0 84 2021-01-17
SOPER 95 0 82 2021-01-17
WAYNOKA 94 0 87 2021-01-17
BRAGGS 93 1 82 2021-01-17
ERICK 92 1 73 2021-01-17
TYRONE 88 0 81 2021-01-17
DELAWARE 87 2 80 2021-01-17
DOVER 86 2 81 2021-01-17
BYARS 86 1 69 2021-01-17
SASAKWA 86 0 78 2021-01-17
GARVIN 84 0 77 2021-01-17
LOOKEBA 82 2 75 2021-01-17
AMBER 82 0 77 2021-01-17
STRINGTOWN 82 1 74 2021-01-17
FOSS 80 0 76 2021-01-17
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-17
TUPELO 79 0 73 2021-01-17
MILL CREEK 79 0 72 2021-01-17
AGRA 78 1 69 2021-01-17
SPRINGER 78 1 62 2021-01-17
MCCURTAIN 76 1 62 2021-01-17
CHATTANOOGA 76 1 64 2021-01-17
RATLIFF CITY 76 0 58 2021-01-17
OILTON 74 2 62 2021-01-17
RAVIA 73 1 61 2021-01-17
CUSTER CITY 73 0 62 2021-01-17
VERDEN 73 1 65 2021-01-17
GANS 72 0 61 2021-01-17
DEWAR 71 0 64 2021-01-17
WANN 70 1 61 2021-01-17
OLUSTEE 69 0 62 2021-01-17
STERLING 67 1 58 2021-01-17
SAVANNA 67 0 59 2021-01-17
COVINGTON 66 0 60 2021-01-17
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-17
CORN 63 2 54 2021-01-17
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-17
POCASSET 63 1 57 2021-01-17
KINTA 62 0 54 2021-01-17
TRYON 62 0 55 2021-01-17
CANADIAN 61 0 57 2021-01-17
PITTSBURG 61 0 57 2021-01-17
CARNEY 60 1 55 2021-01-17
KREMLIN 60 0 54 2021-01-17
DILL CITY 58 0 56 2021-01-17
STUART 58 0 51 2021-01-17
HAILEYVILLE 56 0 48 2021-01-17
RATTAN 56 0 52 2021-01-17
KETCHUM 56 1 48 2021-01-17
DUSTIN 55 1 46 2021-01-17
MARBLE CITY 55 0 47 2021-01-17
KAW CITY 55 1 46 2021-01-17
LAMONT 55 1 51 2021-01-17
ORLANDO 54 0 43 2021-01-17
COYLE 54 0 48 2021-01-17
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-17
REYDON 53 0 44 2021-01-17
LONGDALE 53 0 45 2021-01-17
BOYNTON 53 0 43 2021-01-17
AMES 53 0 48 2021-01-17
SHIDLER 53 0 49 2021-01-17
SAWYER 52 0 39 2021-01-17
LANGLEY 51 0 44 2021-01-17
LENAPAH 50 0 46 2021-01-17
RIPLEY 49 1 44 2021-01-17
WHITEFIELD 49 0 42 2021-01-17
RANDLETT 49 1 43 2021-01-17
NASH 48 0 46 2021-01-17
WAPANUCKA 48 1 41 2021-01-17
MARLAND 48 0 39 2021-01-17
KENEFIC 48 0 41 2021-01-17
LOCO 48 0 41 2021-01-17
LEHIGH 47 0 44 2021-01-17
MENO 47 0 41 2021-01-17
OKAY 46 0 34 2021-01-17
ALINE 46 2 40 2021-01-17
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-17
CROWDER 46 0 41 2021-01-17
CALVIN 45 1 38 2021-01-17
INDIANOLA 45 0 44 2021-01-17
CASTLE 45 0 41 2021-01-17
WYNONA 44 1 41 2021-01-17
TERRAL 44 1 37 2021-01-17
LONE WOLF 44 0 41 2021-01-17
DRUMMOND 43 0 38 2021-01-17
PRUE 42 1 32 2021-01-17
FAIRMONT 42 0 37 2021-01-17
ACHILLE 40 0 33 2021-01-17
WAKITA 40 2 35 2021-01-17
SCHULTER 39 0 34 2021-01-17
FORGAN 39 1 34 2021-01-17
SPARKS 38 1 33 2021-01-17
RALSTON 38 1 37 2021-01-17
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-17
CARTER 38 0 34 2021-01-17
FAXON 38 0 33 2021-01-17
COLONY 37 0 32 2021-01-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 37 0 31 2021-01-17
CARMEN 36 0 32 2021-01-17
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-17
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-17
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-17
ROOSEVELT 35 0 29 2021-01-17
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-17
GOLDSBY 33 0 30 2021-01-17
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-17
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-17
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-17
MARSHALL 33 0 29 2021-01-17
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-17
JET 32 0 29 2021-01-17
HASTINGS 32 0 26 2021-01-17
FREEDOM 31 0 29 2021-01-17
ROCKY 31 0 29 2021-01-17
OSAGE 30 0 25 2021-01-17
AVANT 29 0 27 2021-01-17
GOLTRY 29 0 28 2021-01-17
HANNA 28 0 27 2021-01-17
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-17
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-17
NICOMA PARK 28 1 21 2021-01-17
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-17
DEER CREEK 27 1 24 2021-01-17
FRANCIS 26 1 22 2021-01-17
WILLOW 26 0 24 2021-01-17
BURLINGTON 26 0 24 2021-01-17
BESSIE 26 1 22 2021-01-17
FITZHUGH 25 0 20 2021-01-17
HUNTER 25 0 22 2021-01-17
DACOMA 25 0 22 2021-01-17
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-17
GOTEBO 24 0 21 2021-01-17
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-17
EAKLY 24 0 18 2021-01-17
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 18 2021-01-17
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-17
MILLERTON 20 2 17 2021-01-17
DISNEY 20 0 16 2021-01-17
LAMAR 19 0 16 2021-01-17
MANITOU 19 0 14 2021-01-17
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-17
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-17
KEYES 18 0 14 2021-01-17
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-17
BROMIDE 17 1 12 2021-01-17
BRADLEY 17 0 15 2021-01-17
HILLSDALE 16 0 13 2021-01-17
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-17
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-17
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-17
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-17
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-17
DOUGHERTY 13 0 11 2021-01-17
CROMWELL 12 1 10 2021-01-17
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-17
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-17
FANSHAWE 8 0 7 2021-01-17
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-17
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-17
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-17
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-17
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-17
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-17
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-17
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-17
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-17
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-17
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-17
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-17
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-17
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-17
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-17
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-17
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-17
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-17
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-17
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-17
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-17
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-17
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-17
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-17
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-17
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-17
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-17

