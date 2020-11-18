daily covid count 11.18.20
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a gain of 3,017 new COVID-19 cases, with 26 more deaths reported across the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday.

The 1.9% rise in cases brought the overall total to 161,425 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 29,823 remained active, a single-day increase of 1,016, and 130,032, or 80.5%, were recovered, including 1,975 since Tuesday's OSDH report.

There have been 1,570 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.

Twenty-one of the deaths reported Wednesday, none of which were identified in the 24 hours before the report, were in the 65 and older age group: Two men each from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; two Oklahoma County women; a man and a woman each from Jackson and Rogers counties; men from Beckham, Creek, Garvin, Kay, Murray and Washington counties; and women from Delaware, McIntosh, Noble, Okmulgee and Seminole counties. There were three deaths in the 50-64 age range: men from Garvin and Tulsa counties and an Oklahoma County woman. Two deaths in 36-49 age range were a Okfuskee County man and a Rogers County woman, according to OSDH.

Garfield County saw the number of active cases top 500, with an increase of 34 cases on Tuesday for a cumulative 3,143, with 517 of those active and 2,593 recovered.

Oklahoma once again outpaced the national average in the same 24-hour period in cases gained, 1.9% to 1.4%; deaths, 1.7% to .7%; active cases, 3.5% to 1.7%; and recovered cases, 1.5% to 1.2%.

Nationally there have been more than 11.35 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 6.8 million active and 4.3 million recovered. There have been 248,672 Americans who have died due to COVID-19 or from complications with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins numbers on the OSDH website.

