ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw a gain of 3,017 new COVID-19 cases, with 26 more deaths reported across the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday.
The 1.9% rise in cases brought the overall total to 161,425 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March. Of those, 29,823 remained active, a single-day increase of 1,016, and 130,032, or 80.5%, were recovered, including 1,975 since Tuesday's OSDH report.
There have been 1,570 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Twenty-one of the deaths reported Wednesday, none of which were identified in the 24 hours before the report, were in the 65 and older age group: Two men each from Oklahoma and Tulsa counties; two Oklahoma County women; a man and a woman each from Jackson and Rogers counties; men from Beckham, Creek, Garvin, Kay, Murray and Washington counties; and women from Delaware, McIntosh, Noble, Okmulgee and Seminole counties. There were three deaths in the 50-64 age range: men from Garvin and Tulsa counties and an Oklahoma County woman. Two deaths in 36-49 age range were a Okfuskee County man and a Rogers County woman, according to OSDH.
Garfield County saw the number of active cases top 500, with an increase of 34 cases on Tuesday for a cumulative 3,143, with 517 of those active and 2,593 recovered.
Oklahoma once again outpaced the national average in the same 24-hour period in cases gained, 1.9% to 1.4%; deaths, 1.7% to .7%; active cases, 3.5% to 1.7%; and recovered cases, 1.5% to 1.2%.
Nationally there have been more than 11.35 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 6.8 million active and 4.3 million recovered. There have been 248,672 Americans who have died due to COVID-19 or from complications with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins numbers on the OSDH website.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.