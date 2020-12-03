ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, but the daily increase for Garfield County and Enid was down considerably compared to the past few weeks, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There were 24 new deaths reported statewide on the OSDH website, including a Fairview woman in the 65 and older age group and an Okarche man in the 50-64 age group.
OSDH officials said during a virtual meeting statewide that Oklahoma saw the largest number of tests run daily leading up to the holidays, but they would like to see lower numbers continue for more days before calling it a trend.
Officials were taking questions regarding the virus while announcing details regarding new vaccines expected to arrive in the state beginning next week. Initial doses will be for front-line workers and those considered high-risk.
Garfield County gained nine new cases Thursday for a total of 4,086 with 553 active, a decrease of 104, and 3,496 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,705 cases have been in Enid, with 501 active, down from 593 on Wednesday.
Locally, Garfield County has not seen a single-digit increase since Oct. 25.
The .8% increase statewide took the overall total to 204,048 COVID-19 cases, but the number of recovered cases out-paced the number of active positives, taking that number down by 1,581 to 28,043, the third consecutive day of lower numbers. Recovered cases increased by 3,264 for a total of 174,169, or more than 85% of those who have tested positive.
There have been 1,836 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported. There were 25 deaths originally included on the OSDH daily situation report emailed Thursday morning, but there is an ongoing investigation into a Tulsa area death, and only 24 were included on the website until that is resolved, according to OSDH officials.
The website listed only three more deaths in Tulsa County and four more deaths in the 50-64 age range. Officials with OSDH could only confirm the Tulsa connection.
The daily situation report had 19 deaths in the 65 and older age group: three men and a woman from Tulsa County; two Jackson County women; a man and a woman from Payne County; men from Cleveland, Custer, Pontotoc, Rogers, Tillman and Washington counties; and women from Comanche, Kay, Major, Oklahoma and Texas counties. Five deaths were reported in the 50-64 range: men from Kingfisher, Muskogee and Oklahoma counties and women from Cleveland and Oklahoma counties. The death of an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group also was reported, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 195 to 12,773, OSDH reported Thursday morning. Of those, 1,734 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 747 of those in intensive care, according to the OSDH Wednesday evening Executive Report.
In Enid Thursday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and three recent deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 16 patients with the virus. OSDH reported Wednesday evening there were 109 COVID-19 cases in hospitals across the northwest region, with six more under investigation for the virus.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 5% and medical/surgical beds were at 14% availability statewide, with a 94% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 938 individuals seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday also included 11 in Noble, 10 in Kingfisher, nine in Woods, seven in Blaine, five in Woodward and two each in Alfalfa and Major, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 107,220 Oklahoma women and 96,767 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 61 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 3,685 in the 0-4 age group, 20,972 in the 5-17 age group, 67,094 in the 18-35 age group, 44,459 in the 36-49 age group, 38,509 in the 50-64 age group and 29,312 in the 65 and older age group. There were 17 listed as unknown ag
Of the overall 1,836 deaths in the state, 1,484 have been 65 and older and 278 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.97% of the total. There have been 56 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 17 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,036, than women, 800, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 315 in Oklahoma; 282 in Tulsa; 131 in Cleveland; 66 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 48 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 each in Garfield and Wagoner; 35 in Comanche; 34 each in Canadian, Jackson and Muskogee; 33 in Caddo; 26 each in Kay, LeFlore and Lincoln; 24 in Ottawa; 23 each in Bryan, Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Okmulgee; 21 each in Pittsburg and Payne; 19 each in Mayes and Stephens; 18 in Osage; 17 each in Beckham, Custer and McClain; 16 in Garvin; 15 in Carter; 14 each in Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Texas; 12 in Seminole; 11 in Cherokee; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer and Hughes; seven each in Haskell Kingfisher, Tillman and Woodward; six each in Kiowa, Murray and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Nowata and Roger Mills; four each in Choctaw, Cotton, Latimer, Marshall, Major and Noble; three each in Craig and Logan; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 rose from 58 on Wednesday to 349 on Thursday, with 183 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 78 at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena, an increase of 72, and 72 at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva, an increase of 71. There were no cases listed at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center, in Fort Supply.
Both correctional facilities in Northwest Oklahoma had higher numbers last week that fell earlier this week before increasing again on Thursday, according to DOC data.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included six and 896, respectively, at James Crabtree and one and 109 at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 1,962 cases, 1,771 recovered, 184 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 942 cases, 829 recovered, 106 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 574 cases, 471 recovered, 99 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 572 cases, 433 recovered, 138 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 536 cases, 410 recovered, 122 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Blaine with 433 cases, 341 recovered, 90 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 402 cases, 288 recovered and 113 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;
• Grant with 214 cases, 192 recovered, 17 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,781 cases, with 1,550 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,894 cases, with 1,583 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 25 cases with 16 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
