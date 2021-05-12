covid daily 5.12.21

Children as young as 12 on Thursday can start seeking appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Oklahoma State Department of Health made the determination Wednesday after the federal Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine for use in children as young as 12 and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended use of the vaccine for this age group.

Oklahoma will begin administration of this vaccine to adolescents across the state, with parental consent, as soon as possible. Adolescents and their parents will be able to make a Pfizer vaccine appointment in the state vaccine portal at vaccinate.ok.gov. They also can seek appointments on the federal tool at vaccines.gov, by calling 211 or by reaching out to a personal medical provider.

Previously, anyone 16 or older was able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines both still are authorized only for use in those older than 18 years of age.

Pfizer reports that its clinical trials show “100% efficacy and robust antibody responses” for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-15.

“This is great news for our state,” said OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Expanding the age range for this vaccine will help us protect more people and further slow the spread of COVID-19.”

OSDH is moving forward now with logistics for distributing the Pfizer vaccine to young people. The agency is considering special PODS events for adolescents, potentially run in conjunction with school districts, where teenagers can receive the vaccine with previously obtained parental consent. OSDH will provide more updates as any targeted vaccination events are implemented.

In its weekly report Wednesday, OSDH said two Enid residents were among 46 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past week as Garfield County moved into the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 6,878 confirmed deaths.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,343 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 450,543 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 145 from Wednesday, and 450,315 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 2,135 active, a decrease of 219 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

There have been 136 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,150, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 136 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 42 of which are in the ICU. In Northwest Oklahoma, there have been two cases with one in the ICU.

Cases in Garfield County increased by five in the past week for a total of 7,802, with 12 active, a decrease of 13 since last week, and 7,660, or 98.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,903, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 12 active cases and 6,771 recovered.

Of the county’s 130 deaths, 120 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 118 deaths.

There have been 3,053 cases, with 2,979 recovered and 65 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,758 cases, with 3,702 recovered and 53 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included four in Woodward, three in Blaine, two in Kingfisher and one in Noble. No cases were reported in Grant, Major and Woods counties, and Alfalfa County saw a reduction of one case.

Woodward also reported two deaths in the past week.

Download PDF county risk levels

Risk Level System

Garfield County and 24 others in the state are seeing green this week, meaning they have fewer than 1.43 COVID-19 new daily cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day average, according to the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Only one of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, Okmulgee, is in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 51 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level; and 25 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the Risk Level System.

Last week, one county was in the moderate risk level, 64 in the low risk level and 12 in the new normal risk level.

This is the first time Garfield County has been in the new normal risk level since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends, reporting 1.2 cases per 100,000. On March 5, Garfield County was in the low risk level for the first time since Aug. 6, 2020.

The 25 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Bryan, Caddo, Cherokee, Cimarron, Garfield, Garvin, Grant, Harper, Haskell, Jackson, Johnston, Latimer, Major, Marshall, Noble, Nowata, Payne, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Tillman and Woods.

Garfield County, along with Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Noble and Woods counties, are all in “green” this week, according to OSDH, and Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties are in “yellow.”

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 5.12.21

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 9.4% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

FromMay 2-8, 1,443 cases were reported, a decrease of 150 from the week before, April 25 through May 1, which had 1,593. The number of deaths this week was 46, two more than than the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,150, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 10th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same as last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same as last week.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s most recent COVID-19 Executive Order expired on May 4. The expiration of the Executive Order changed how OSDH reports and tracks some COVID-19 data. Previously, reported data on hospital capacity, current COVID-19 hospitalizations and disease testing were obtained through daily surveys that OSDH conducted. OSDH will now be using data from U.S. Health and Human Services Protect in order to track this data.

Over the last seven days, 17,938 specimens have been tested, according to HHS Protect data. Of those, 759, or 4.2%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.

From May 4-10, 54,896 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 15,342 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,327,449, with 1,075,151 of those fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 37.9% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 31.1% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 61.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,164 cases, 3,123 recovered, six active and 35 deaths, 26 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,055 cases, 2,016 recovered, one active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,359 recovered, two active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,205 cases, 1,187 recovered, one active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,148 recovered, none active and six deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,045 cases, 1,024 recovered, three active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 955 cases, 934 recovered, none active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 543 recovered, none active and six deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 05.12.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 12, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 86774 1213 85041 2021-05-12
TULSA 74684 1054 73184 2021-05-12
CLEVELAND 31063 404 30483 2021-05-12
CANADIAN 17220 172 16917 2021-05-12
COMANCHE 13825 186 13540 2021-05-12
ROGERS 10493 178 10270 2021-05-12
MUSKOGEE 9328 164 9145 2021-05-12
PAYNE 8671 72 8582 2021-05-12
POTTAWATOMIE 8361 127 8202 2021-05-12
WAGONER 8090 115 7930 2021-05-12
GARFIELD 7802 130 7660 2021-05-12
CREEK 6956 156 6751 2021-05-12
CARTER 6133 110 5995 2021-05-12
BRYAN 6109 72 6022 2021-05-12
GRADY 5951 121 5811 2021-05-12
CHEROKEE 5628 74 5548 2021-05-12
LE FLORE 5584 64 5498 2021-05-12
KAY 5320 126 5185 2021-05-12
MCCLAIN 5299 69 5212 2021-05-12
WASHINGTON 5207 109 5080 2021-05-12
PONTOTOC 5141 72 5042 2021-05-12
STEPHENS 4867 101 4739 2021-05-12
OSAGE 4748 72 4618 2021-05-12
PITTSBURG 4643 70 4562 2021-05-12
DELAWARE 4631 91 4521 2021-05-12
LOGAN 4267 57 4185 2021-05-12
MAYES 4194 69 4111 2021-05-12
SEQUOYAH 4120 51 4056 2021-05-12
CUSTER 4074 98 3971 2021-05-12
CADDO 3968 88 3880 2021-05-12
MCCURTAIN 3942 90 3846 2021-05-12
OTTAWA 3902 66 3821 2021-05-12
OKMULGEE 3790 78 3659 2021-05-12
GARVIN 3611 78 3528 2021-05-12
TEXAS 3519 33 3477 2021-05-12
LINCOLN 3245 71 3163 2021-05-12
ADAIR 3181 41 3130 2021-05-12
WOODWARD 3164 35 3123 2021-05-12
JACKSON 3115 56 3055 2021-05-12
BECKHAM 2898 55 2841 2021-05-12
SEMINOLE 2875 70 2796 2021-05-12
KINGFISHER 2055 38 2016 2021-05-12
MARSHALL 2046 23 2019 2021-05-12
MURRAY 2017 38 1976 2021-05-12
MCINTOSH 2003 59 1938 2021-05-12
CRAIG 1980 18 1948 2021-05-12
ATOKA 1872 25 1844 2021-05-12
PAWNEE 1785 50 1730 2021-05-12
OKFUSKEE 1782 31 1749 2021-05-12
CHOCTAW 1617 22 1590 2021-05-12
LOVE 1503 21 1472 2021-05-12
NOBLE 1380 19 1359 2021-05-12
JOHNSTON 1376 35 1340 2021-05-12
HASKELL 1253 16 1235 2021-05-12
HUGHES 1237 28 1206 2021-05-12
WOODS 1205 17 1187 2021-05-12
ALFALFA 1154 6 1148 2021-05-12
NOWATA 1149 19 1126 2021-05-12
WASHITA 1083 22 1059 2021-05-12
BLAINE 1045 18 1024 2021-05-12
PUSHMATAHA 1011 20 991 2021-05-12
MAJOR 955 21 934 2021-05-12
LATIMER 836 13 822 2021-05-12
KIOWA 814 25 789 2021-05-12
TILLMAN 803 17 786 2021-05-12
JEFFERSON 703 13 689 2021-05-12
COAL 698 15 683 2021-05-12
COTTON 693 16 676 2021-05-12
GREER 585 21 563 2021-05-12
DEWEY 552 14 536 2021-05-12
GRANT 549 6 543 2021-05-12
BEAVER 474 6 468 2021-05-12
HARPER 420 6 414 2021-05-12
ROGER MILLS 389 12 377 2021-05-12
ELLIS 357 5 350 2021-05-12
HARMON 327 4 322 2021-05-12
CIMARRON 214 1 213 2021-05-12

Oklahoma per city 05.12.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 12, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 66118 975 64711 2021-05-12
TULSA 44815 699 43803 2021-05-12
EDMOND 17872 173 17610 2021-05-12
BROKEN ARROW 16339 188 16050 2021-05-12
NORMAN 14303 184 14048 2021-05-12
OTHER*** 11069 108 10860 2021-05-12
YUKON 9546 76 9396 2021-05-12
LAWTON 8607 154 8432 2021-05-12
ENID 6903 120 6771 2021-05-12
MOORE 6602 67 6499 2021-05-12
STILLWATER 6192 37 6144 2021-05-12
CLAREMORE 5994 114 5854 2021-05-12
OWASSO 5490 72 5393 2021-05-12
MUSKOGEE 5226 122 5094 2021-05-12
SHAWNEE 5103 91 4999 2021-05-12
ARDMORE 4619 72 4527 2021-05-12
ADA 4221 60 4136 2021-05-12
BARTLESVILLE 4077 89 3976 2021-05-12
TAHLEQUAH 3952 55 3893 2021-05-12
PONCA CITY 3896 81 3807 2021-05-12
BIXBY 3659 29 3612 2021-05-12
DURANT 3599 40 3552 2021-05-12
SAND SPRINGS 3317 67 3222 2021-05-12
MCALESTER 3231 43 3180 2021-05-12
SAPULPA 3158 64 3062 2021-05-12
DUNCAN 3075 58 3005 2021-05-12
JENKS 2989 24 2957 2021-05-12
MUSTANG 2884 40 2822 2021-05-12
GUYMON 2613 31 2577 2021-05-12
ALTUS 2599 52 2543 2021-05-12
GUTHRIE 2542 41 2483 2021-05-12
EL RENO 2526 39 2474 2021-05-12
CHICKASHA 2462 75 2381 2021-05-12
COLLINSVILLE 2414 27 2379 2021-05-12
CHOCTAW 2406 35 2362 2021-05-12
BLANCHARD 2259 26 2226 2021-05-12
MIAMI 2206 35 2164 2021-05-12
STILWELL 2145 31 2111 2021-05-12
BETHANY 2052 26 2016 2021-05-12
WOODWARD 1860 26 1832 2021-05-12
COWETA 1845 31 1809 2021-05-12
WEATHERFORD 1820 34 1784 2021-05-12
SKIATOOK 1741 14 1709 2021-05-12
ELK CITY 1736 34 1700 2021-05-12
CLINTON 1725 60 1662 2021-05-12
PRYOR CREEK 1670 32 1633 2021-05-12
GLENPOOL 1616 25 1585 2021-05-12
POTEAU 1590 20 1565 2021-05-12
GROVE 1583 54 1526 2021-05-12
OKMULGEE 1579 42 1500 2021-05-12
TAFT 1576 4 1572 2021-05-12
VINITA 1535 14 1510 2021-05-12
TUTTLE 1531 18 1509 2021-05-12
SEMINOLE 1529 36 1490 2021-05-12
SALLISAW 1525 24 1496 2021-05-12
ATOKA 1467 19 1445 2021-05-12
PURCELL 1467 26 1435 2021-05-12
WAGONER 1453 29 1418 2021-05-12
CUSHING 1407 22 1380 2021-05-12
BROKEN BOW 1405 44 1361 2021-05-12
ANADARKO 1386 31 1355 2021-05-12
NOBLE 1369 21 1343 2021-05-12
PAULS VALLEY 1300 32 1265 2021-05-12
LEXINGTON 1284 23 1258 2021-05-12
NEWCASTLE 1280 13 1261 2021-05-12
TECUMSEH 1270 13 1248 2021-05-12
HARRAH 1263 20 1235 2021-05-12
SULPHUR 1255 23 1232 2021-05-12
IDABEL 1248 22 1225 2021-05-12
PIEDMONT 1248 10 1230 2021-05-12
MCLOUD 1179 14 1158 2021-05-12
FORT GIBSON 1175 20 1153 2021-05-12
MADILL 1137 13 1123 2021-05-12
MULDROW 1103 7 1093 2021-05-12
JAY 1068 14 1045 2021-05-12
MARLOW 1055 21 1023 2021-05-12
MARIETTA 1008 18 989 2021-05-12
ALVA 1007 15 991 2021-05-12
CHECOTAH 999 29 966 2021-05-12
BRISTOW 948 32 912 2021-05-12
HUGO 939 18 920 2021-05-12
HENRYETTA 936 23 909 2021-05-12
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 927 2021-05-12
EUFAULA 911 31 878 2021-05-12
KINGSTON 898 9 886 2021-05-12
SAYRE 890 16 874 2021-05-12
KINGFISHER 823 19 803 2021-05-12
HOMINY 823 4 812 2021-05-12
CLEVELAND 800 21 775 2021-05-12
ELGIN 793 10 780 2021-05-12
STIGLER 775 11 763 2021-05-12
CATOOSA 770 14 752 2021-05-12
MANNFORD 769 18 749 2021-05-12
OKEMAH 768 15 751 2021-05-12
LINDSAY 746 16 730 2021-05-12
LOCUST GROVE 745 7 736 2021-05-12
HOLDENVILLE 736 19 715 2021-05-12
CALERA 732 7 721 2021-05-12
HELENA 730 2 728 2021-05-12
CHANDLER 725 23 701 2021-05-12
SPIRO 711 2 705 2021-05-12
WEWOKA 702 20 679 2021-05-12
NOWATA 700 11 687 2021-05-12
INOLA 699 12 686 2021-05-12
CACHE 697 9 687 2021-05-12
PERRY 696 12 682 2021-05-12
DAVIS 693 13 677 2021-05-12
MOUNDS 685 11 670 2021-05-12
HEAVENER 684 12 670 2021-05-12
BLACKWELL 682 27 655 2021-05-12
HENNESSEY 653 11 642 2021-05-12
CHELSEA 645 17 622 2021-05-12
SALINA 638 9 622 2021-05-12
SPENCER 635 14 615 2021-05-12
SPERRY 630 2 623 2021-05-12
AFTON 625 5 619 2021-05-12
TISHOMINGO 607 21 586 2021-05-12
JONES 606 8 595 2021-05-12
WARR ACRES 587 4 580 2021-05-12
WESTVILLE 586 5 580 2021-05-12
MIDWEST CITY 581 18 556 2021-05-12
PERKINS 579 5 573 2021-05-12
DEL CITY 572 19 546 2021-05-12
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-05-12
COMANCHE 561 21 536 2021-05-12
DEWEY 550 9 539 2021-05-12
PRAGUE 547 8 539 2021-05-12
ANTLERS 532 11 521 2021-05-12
WYNNEWOOD 531 10 521 2021-05-12
COLCORD 529 5 520 2021-05-12
HULBERT 525 6 518 2021-05-12
OOLOGAH 520 6 513 2021-05-12
ROLAND 516 5 510 2021-05-12
VIAN 515 10 503 2021-05-12
PAWHUSKA 513 9 503 2021-05-12
PAWNEE 513 21 492 2021-05-12
COALGATE 512 11 501 2021-05-12
FAIRVIEW 509 16 493 2021-05-12
APACHE 502 8 493 2021-05-12
HASKELL 502 4 492 2021-05-12
WILBURTON 497 9 487 2021-05-12
CHOUTEAU 487 14 473 2021-05-12
HINTON 482 2 480 2021-05-12
MEEKER 482 20 461 2021-05-12
FREDERICK 472 12 460 2021-05-12
LONE GROVE 457 8 445 2021-05-12
STRATFORD 453 12 440 2021-05-12
WILSON 442 14 427 2021-05-12
POCOLA 442 3 437 2021-05-12
WISTER 441 2 439 2021-05-12
NEWKIRK 439 6 433 2021-05-12
WALTERS 429 6 422 2021-05-12
KANSAS 425 7 417 2021-05-12
CARNEGIE 422 15 407 2021-05-12
STROUD 421 6 415 2021-05-12
WATONGA 415 1 412 2021-05-12
TALIHINA 411 15 395 2021-05-12
WASHINGTON 411 4 405 2021-05-12
BEGGS 405 5 396 2021-05-12
LUTHER 404 9 392 2021-05-12
NICHOLS HILLS 402 2 399 2021-05-12
KONAWA 401 9 388 2021-05-12
MANGUM 381 14 366 2021-05-12
WELLSTON 380 8 369 2021-05-12
VALLIANT 379 6 369 2021-05-12
COLBERT 378 10 368 2021-05-12
TONKAWA 375 15 359 2021-05-12
COMMERCE 365 6 354 2021-05-12
HARTSHORNE 359 12 346 2021-05-12
MINCO 356 1 355 2021-05-12
MORRIS 352 5 342 2021-05-12
WYANDOTTE 351 5 346 2021-05-12
FLETCHER 342 3 339 2021-05-12
HOBART 336 12 324 2021-05-12
CADDO 333 3 330 2021-05-12
MEAD 332 5 325 2021-05-12
HOOKER 332 0 331 2021-05-12
QUAPAW 331 12 317 2021-05-12
HEALDTON 329 11 317 2021-05-12
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-05-12
DRUMRIGHT 328 9 319 2021-05-12
PORTER 321 9 312 2021-05-12
GORE 318 5 313 2021-05-12
ELMORE CITY 316 4 312 2021-05-12
HOWE 311 2 307 2021-05-12
PORUM 311 5 305 2021-05-12
FAIRLAND 308 4 304 2021-05-12
ARCADIA 307 0 306 2021-05-12
STONEWALL 301 3 297 2021-05-12
WARNER 295 5 290 2021-05-12
TALALA 294 3 290 2021-05-12
KIEFER 293 1 290 2021-05-12
HOLLIS 292 4 287 2021-05-12
KELLYVILLE 286 5 281 2021-05-12
BOKCHITO 280 2 276 2021-05-12
CRESCENT 280 5 272 2021-05-12
BARNSDALL 274 7 264 2021-05-12
RINGLING 273 1 270 2021-05-12
WAURIKA 273 7 266 2021-05-12
ALLEN 272 4 267 2021-05-12
ADAIR 272 3 267 2021-05-12
OKARCHE 261 4 256 2021-05-12
MAYSVILLE 258 8 249 2021-05-12
WAYNE 254 4 250 2021-05-12
EARLSBORO 252 5 246 2021-05-12
CASHION 248 1 247 2021-05-12
BOSWELL 240 1 239 2021-05-12
WATTS 240 2 234 2021-05-12
RUSH SPRINGS 238 3 231 2021-05-12
CAMERON 237 1 235 2021-05-12
FORT COBB 235 4 231 2021-05-12
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-05-12
WRIGHT CITY 233 2 230 2021-05-12
BLAIR 233 1 232 2021-05-12
HAWORTH 230 4 226 2021-05-12
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-05-12
PADEN 230 2 228 2021-05-12
MOORELAND 225 6 218 2021-05-12
LAVERNE 221 1 220 2021-05-12
MAUD 220 0 219 2021-05-12
ROFF 220 1 219 2021-05-12
YALE 220 7 213 2021-05-12
WAUKOMIS 218 0 218 2021-05-12
KEOTA 213 0 213 2021-05-12
CHEROKEE 211 1 210 2021-05-12
PAOLI 210 2 208 2021-05-12
CEMENT 209 1 208 2021-05-12
GERONIMO 206 3 203 2021-05-12
BOKOSHE 206 3 201 2021-05-12
BINGER 205 13 192 2021-05-12
BILLINGS 204 2 202 2021-05-12
WETUMKA 202 5 196 2021-05-12
OKEENE 202 5 197 2021-05-12
OCHELATA 200 3 194 2021-05-12
JENNINGS 200 4 196 2021-05-12
GLENCOE 200 3 197 2021-05-12
CYRIL 199 3 196 2021-05-12
QUINTON 198 3 194 2021-05-12
TEXHOMA 198 0 195 2021-05-12
FAIRFAX 193 7 186 2021-05-12
BIG CABIN 193 4 189 2021-05-12
RINGWOOD 191 1 190 2021-05-12
WELCH 185 2 183 2021-05-12
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-05-12
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-05-12
RAMONA 180 6 174 2021-05-12
GEARY 178 4 174 2021-05-12
NINNEKAH 177 2 175 2021-05-12
INDIAHOMA 177 2 175 2021-05-12
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-05-12
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-05-12
SHADY POINT 175 1 171 2021-05-12
SHATTUCK 175 2 173 2021-05-12
MEDFORD 174 0 174 2021-05-12
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-05-12
THACKERVILLE 171 1 163 2021-05-12
RED OAK 170 0 170 2021-05-12
OKTAHA 170 2 167 2021-05-12
FORT TOWSON 168 0 168 2021-05-12
GRANITE 167 7 160 2021-05-12
SEILING 164 6 157 2021-05-12
GOODWELL 163 1 162 2021-05-12
BUFFALO 161 5 156 2021-05-12
DEPEW 161 3 157 2021-05-12
SNYDER 161 8 153 2021-05-12
WELEETKA 160 3 157 2021-05-12
PANAMA 158 2 156 2021-05-12
CALUMET 157 1 156 2021-05-12
COPAN 155 2 153 2021-05-12
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-05-12
BENNINGTON 151 2 149 2021-05-12
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-05-12
KREBS 149 6 143 2021-05-12
TERLTON 149 1 148 2021-05-12
UNION CITY 148 1 146 2021-05-12
BURNS FLAT 148 3 145 2021-05-12
TEMPLE 147 9 138 2021-05-12
CLAYTON 145 3 142 2021-05-12
MILBURN 144 4 140 2021-05-12
WANETTE 143 0 143 2021-05-12
BOISE CITY 143 0 143 2021-05-12
BLUEJACKET 142 1 139 2021-05-12
WEBBERS FALLS 142 1 140 2021-05-12
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-05-12
CANUTE 140 2 137 2021-05-12
ARKOMA 139 1 138 2021-05-12
VICI 137 2 135 2021-05-12
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-05-12
ALEX 132 5 126 2021-05-12
SPAVINAW 130 2 127 2021-05-12
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-05-12
KIOWA 130 2 128 2021-05-12
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-05-12
ASHER 129 1 128 2021-05-12
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-05-12
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-05-12
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 122 2021-05-12
LAHOMA 124 5 119 2021-05-12
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-05-12
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-05-12
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-05-12
SOPER 119 1 117 2021-05-12
AGRA 119 2 116 2021-05-12
DAVENPORT 117 0 117 2021-05-12
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 113 2021-05-12
VELMA 116 2 114 2021-05-12
MULHALL 112 0 111 2021-05-12
OAKS 112 4 108 2021-05-12
RYAN 112 1 111 2021-05-12
SENTINEL 111 2 109 2021-05-12
MILL CREEK 111 1 109 2021-05-12
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-05-12
SASAKWA 107 0 107 2021-05-12
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-05-12
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-05-12
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-05-12
TYRONE 104 0 104 2021-05-12
WAYNOKA 103 0 103 2021-05-12
GARVIN 103 0 103 2021-05-12
MCCURTAIN 102 2 100 2021-05-12
RATLIFF CITY 102 0 101 2021-05-12
OILTON 102 4 98 2021-05-12
DOVER 101 2 99 2021-05-12
BYARS 100 1 99 2021-05-12
GANS 98 0 98 2021-05-12
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-05-12
SPRINGER 97 3 93 2021-05-12
VERDEN 97 1 96 2021-05-12
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-05-12
WANN 91 3 86 2021-05-12
FOSS 90 0 89 2021-05-12
RIPLEY 89 1 88 2021-05-12
OLUSTEE 87 0 87 2021-05-12
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-05-12
KINTA 86 1 84 2021-05-12
TRYON 86 0 86 2021-05-12
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-05-12
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-05-12
STUART 84 0 84 2021-05-12
DEWAR 84 1 83 2021-05-12
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-05-12
RATTAN 82 1 81 2021-05-12
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-05-12
CARNEY 81 2 76 2021-05-12
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-05-12
CANADIAN 80 1 79 2021-05-12
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-05-12
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 72 2021-05-12
CORN 72 4 68 2021-05-12
LAMONT 71 1 70 2021-05-12
COVINGTON 71 1 70 2021-05-12
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-05-12
ARNETT 70 1 68 2021-05-12
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-05-12
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-05-12
RANDLETT 68 1 67 2021-05-12
MARBLE CITY 68 0 66 2021-05-12
ORLANDO 67 0 67 2021-05-12
SAWYER 67 1 65 2021-05-12
DRUMMOND 67 1 66 2021-05-12
DILL CITY 67 2 65 2021-05-12
WAPANUCKA 66 2 64 2021-05-12
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-05-12
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-05-12
SHIDLER 65 1 62 2021-05-12
KAW CITY 64 3 61 2021-05-12
KETCHUM 64 2 62 2021-05-12
NASH 64 1 63 2021-05-12
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-05-12
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-05-12
LANGLEY 61 0 61 2021-05-12
BOYNTON 61 1 60 2021-05-12
KENEFIC 60 1 59 2021-05-12
CASTLE 59 1 58 2021-05-12
AMES 58 0 58 2021-05-12
PRUE 57 2 51 2021-05-12
CROWDER 57 0 57 2021-05-12
CALVIN 57 1 56 2021-05-12
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-05-12
REYDON 56 2 54 2021-05-12
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-05-12
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-05-12
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-05-12
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-05-12
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-05-12
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-05-12
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-05-12
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-05-12
LONE WOLF 53 0 53 2021-05-12
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-05-12
LOCO 50 0 50 2021-05-12
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-05-12
MENO 50 0 50 2021-05-12
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-05-12
ACHILLE 48 1 47 2021-05-12
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-05-12
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-05-12
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-05-12
HASTINGS 47 1 46 2021-05-12
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-05-12
BURBANK 47 0 47 2021-05-12
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-05-12
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-05-12
ROOSEVELT 44 0 44 2021-05-12
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-05-12
SPARKS 43 2 40 2021-05-12
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-05-12
OSAGE 41 1 39 2021-05-12
FOSTER 41 0 41 2021-05-12
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-05-12
JET 41 0 41 2021-05-12
BUTLER 41 0 41 2021-05-12
GOLDSBY 40 0 39 2021-05-12
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-05-12
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-05-12
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-05-12
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-05-12
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-05-12
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-05-12
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-05-12
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-05-12
MARSHALL 37 1 35 2021-05-12
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-05-12
BERNICE 37 0 37 2021-05-12
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-05-12
HANNA 36 0 36 2021-05-12
NICOMA PARK 35 2 33 2021-05-12
AVANT 34 1 31 2021-05-12
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-05-12
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-05-12
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-05-12
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-05-12
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-05-12
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-05-12
KEYES 30 0 30 2021-05-12
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-05-12
MEDICINE PARK 29 0 29 2021-05-12
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-05-12
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-05-12
DISNEY 28 0 28 2021-05-12
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-05-12
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-05-12
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-05-12
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-05-12
BRADLEY 26 1 25 2021-05-12
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-05-12
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 24 2021-05-12
BRAMAN 24 1 23 2021-05-12
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-05-12
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-05-12
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-05-12
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-05-12
FOYIL 21 1 20 2021-05-12
CROMWELL 20 2 18 2021-05-12
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-05-12
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-05-12
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-05-12
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-05-12
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-05-12
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-05-12
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-05-12
HALLETT 12 0 12 2021-05-12
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-05-12
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-05-12
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-05-12
VERA 9 0 9 2021-05-12
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-05-12
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-05-12
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-05-12
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-05-12
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-05-12
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-05-12
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-05-12
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-05-12
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-05-12
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-05-12
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-12
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-12
PINK 2 0 2 2021-05-12
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-05-12
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-05-12
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-05-12
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-05-12
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-12
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-05-12
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-12
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-12
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-05-12
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-05-12
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-05-12
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-05-12
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-05-12
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-05-12
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-05-12
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-12

