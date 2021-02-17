ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, including an Enid man and woman in the 65 and older age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The 0.3% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 415,858 with 18,600 active, a single-day decrease of 963, and 393,169 recovered, including 2,013 since Tuesday’s report.
There have been 4,089 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 28 deaths reported on Wednesday, 22 were in the 65 and older age group: four men and two women in Tulsa County, two Creek County men, one man and one woman in Garfield County, two Kay County men, one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man each in Canadian, Carter, Custer, Dewey, McClain, Rogers and Stephens counties and one Comanche County woman.
The remaining six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one man each in Caddo, Cleveland and Payne counties and a Tulsa County woman.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,392 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 705 currently are hospitalized, with 216 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating five COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had eight patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 41 for a total of 7,421, with 313 active and 7,039, or 94.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,558, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 291 active cases and 6,205 recovered.
Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 59 deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included eight in Woodward, four in Noble, two each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Kingfisher and one in Woods. No cases were reported in Grant and Major counties.
State update
There have been 220,023 Oklahoma women and 195,828 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were seven designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,859 in the 0-4 age group, 46,875 in the 5-17 age group, 130,346 in the 18-35 age group, 89,677 in the 36-49 age group, 80,905 in the 50-64 age group and 59,875 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 4,089 deaths in the state, 3,240 have been 65 and older and 662 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 153 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,335, than women, 1,754, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 680 in Oklahoma; 661 in Tulsa; 253 in Cleveland; 125 in Comanche; 109 in Rogers; 108 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 86 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 71 in Kay; 69 each in Garfield and Pottawatomie; 67 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 in Delaware; 59 in Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,056 cases, 2,964 recovered, 77 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,947 cases, 1,858 recovered, 68 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,330 cases, 1,241 recovered, 79 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,176 cases, 1,139 recovered, 26 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,136 cases, 1,113 recovered, 18 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 983 cases, 913 recovered, 63 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 933 cases, 892 recovered, 33 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 524 cases, 498 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,871 cases, with 2,709 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,601 cases, with 3,417 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 63 Wednesday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.17.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|60294
|531
|57168
|2021-02-17
|TULSA
|41199
|433
|39132
|2021-02-17
|EDMOND
|16167
|98
|15419
|2021-02-17
|BROKEN ARROW
|15266
|134
|14530
|2021-02-17
|NORMAN
|13119
|131
|12318
|2021-02-17
|OTHER***
|9331
|56
|8862
|2021-02-17
|YUKON
|8525
|38
|8186
|2021-02-17
|LAWTON
|7539
|100
|6826
|2021-02-17
|ENID
|6558
|62
|6205
|2021-02-17
|MOORE
|6020
|39
|5642
|2021-02-17
|STILLWATER
|5902
|23
|5702
|2021-02-17
|CLAREMORE
|5627
|78
|5327
|2021-02-17
|OWASSO
|5068
|36
|4819
|2021-02-17
|MUSKOGEE
|5006
|70
|4537
|2021-02-17
|SHAWNEE
|4722
|52
|4470
|2021-02-17
|ARDMORE
|4181
|27
|3918
|2021-02-17
|ADA
|3981
|36
|3715
|2021-02-17
|TAHLEQUAH
|3754
|28
|3500
|2021-02-17
|PONCA CITY
|3681
|40
|3497
|2021-02-17
|BARTLESVILLE
|3576
|66
|3345
|2021-02-17
|DURANT
|3403
|28
|3170
|2021-02-17
|BIXBY
|3383
|23
|3225
|2021-02-17
|SAND SPRINGS
|3097
|36
|2945
|2021-02-17
|MCALESTER
|3000
|24
|2880
|2021-02-17
|DUNCAN
|2908
|37
|2711
|2021-02-17
|SAPULPA
|2871
|43
|2698
|2021-02-17
|JENKS
|2780
|18
|2637
|2021-02-17
|MUSTANG
|2546
|23
|2430
|2021-02-17
|GUYMON
|2533
|21
|2451
|2021-02-17
|ALTUS
|2372
|41
|2238
|2021-02-17
|EL RENO
|2362
|17
|2264
|2021-02-17
|CHICKASHA
|2290
|40
|2157
|2021-02-17
|GUTHRIE
|2276
|20
|2125
|2021-02-17
|COLLINSVILLE
|2262
|14
|2157
|2021-02-17
|CHOCTAW
|2228
|16
|2126
|2021-02-17
|BLANCHARD
|2103
|12
|1975
|2021-02-17
|STILWELL
|2070
|17
|1896
|2021-02-17
|MIAMI
|2024
|23
|1939
|2021-02-17
|BETHANY
|1860
|20
|1758
|2021-02-17
|WOODWARD
|1775
|10
|1707
|2021-02-17
|COWETA
|1763
|26
|1663
|2021-02-17
|WEATHERFORD
|1749
|21
|1682
|2021-02-17
|CLINTON
|1667
|41
|1564
|2021-02-17
|ELK CITY
|1655
|19
|1559
|2021-02-17
|SKIATOOK
|1644
|8
|1569
|2021-02-17
|TAFT
|1569
|3
|1553
|2021-02-17
|PRYOR CREEK
|1533
|18
|1454
|2021-02-17
|GLENPOOL
|1524
|15
|1433
|2021-02-17
|POTEAU
|1513
|14
|1456
|2021-02-17
|GROVE
|1487
|35
|1414
|2021-02-17
|VINITA
|1458
|8
|1393
|2021-02-17
|OKMULGEE
|1454
|24
|1375
|2021-02-17
|SEMINOLE
|1437
|16
|1343
|2021-02-17
|SALLISAW
|1431
|14
|1344
|2021-02-17
|TUTTLE
|1427
|11
|1377
|2021-02-17
|PURCELL
|1383
|18
|1296
|2021-02-17
|WAGONER
|1370
|13
|1295
|2021-02-17
|ATOKA
|1342
|7
|1268
|2021-02-17
|BROKEN BOW
|1342
|29
|1222
|2021-02-17
|CUSHING
|1323
|13
|1257
|2021-02-17
|ANADARKO
|1316
|19
|1215
|2021-02-17
|NOBLE
|1225
|17
|1135
|2021-02-17
|PAULS VALLEY
|1217
|18
|1152
|2021-02-17
|SULPHUR
|1214
|12
|1154
|2021-02-17
|IDABEL
|1205
|16
|1116
|2021-02-17
|NEWCASTLE
|1204
|8
|1142
|2021-02-17
|LEXINGTON
|1178
|14
|1073
|2021-02-17
|TECUMSEH
|1148
|8
|1078
|2021-02-17
|HARRAH
|1130
|11
|1057
|2021-02-17
|FORT GIBSON
|1126
|12
|1036
|2021-02-17
|PIEDMONT
|1107
|6
|1055
|2021-02-17
|MCLOUD
|1064
|5
|1010
|2021-02-17
|MADILL
|1037
|6
|991
|2021-02-17
|MULDROW
|988
|4
|928
|2021-02-17
|ALVA
|983
|9
|953
|2021-02-17
|JAY
|981
|11
|939
|2021-02-17
|MARLOW
|980
|10
|927
|2021-02-17
|MARIETTA
|950
|6
|906
|2021-02-17
|CHECOTAH
|935
|16
|877
|2021-02-17
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|922
|2021-02-17
|HENRYETTA
|903
|13
|854
|2021-02-17
|HUGO
|895
|10
|836
|2021-02-17
|BRISTOW
|868
|22
|810
|2021-02-17
|EUFAULA
|859
|16
|785
|2021-02-17
|SAYRE
|812
|14
|775
|2021-02-17
|KINGSTON
|790
|6
|734
|2021-02-17
|HOMINY
|790
|2
|760
|2021-02-17
|KINGFISHER
|779
|10
|729
|2021-02-17
|CLEVELAND
|747
|12
|724
|2021-02-17
|STIGLER
|744
|8
|694
|2021-02-17
|OKEMAH
|733
|7
|703
|2021-02-17
|MANNFORD
|725
|13
|684
|2021-02-17
|HELENA
|724
|2
|714
|2021-02-17
|CATOOSA
|721
|10
|687
|2021-02-17
|LOCUST GROVE
|716
|0
|659
|2021-02-17
|LINDSAY
|714
|9
|679
|2021-02-17
|ELGIN
|713
|8
|671
|2021-02-17
|CALERA
|684
|5
|637
|2021-02-17
|WEWOKA
|673
|8
|625
|2021-02-17
|PERRY
|673
|5
|614
|2021-02-17
|INOLA
|665
|6
|639
|2021-02-17
|HOLDENVILLE
|664
|11
|610
|2021-02-17
|CHANDLER
|664
|16
|617
|2021-02-17
|NOWATA
|655
|10
|619
|2021-02-17
|HEAVENER
|651
|10
|621
|2021-02-17
|BLACKWELL
|635
|17
|580
|2021-02-17
|MOUNDS
|630
|9
|589
|2021-02-17
|SPIRO
|628
|1
|614
|2021-02-17
|HENNESSEY
|626
|5
|612
|2021-02-17
|CACHE
|613
|7
|573
|2021-02-17
|DAVIS
|610
|7
|565
|2021-02-17
|AFTON
|594
|3
|571
|2021-02-17
|SALINA
|591
|4
|533
|2021-02-17
|CHELSEA
|591
|8
|556
|2021-02-17
|SPERRY
|588
|2
|569
|2021-02-17
|TISHOMINGO
|583
|8
|547
|2021-02-17
|SPENCER
|565
|12
|516
|2021-02-17
|BOLEY
|563
|8
|547
|2021-02-17
|WESTVILLE
|556
|4
|537
|2021-02-17
|JONES
|553
|6
|512
|2021-02-17
|PERKINS
|547
|4
|524
|2021-02-17
|WARR ACRES
|547
|1
|526
|2021-02-17
|COMANCHE
|539
|10
|511
|2021-02-17
|PRAGUE
|522
|6
|508
|2021-02-17
|DEL CITY
|521
|8
|475
|2021-02-17
|MIDWEST CITY
|515
|13
|471
|2021-02-17
|ANTLERS
|513
|8
|480
|2021-02-17
|PAWNEE
|502
|13
|465
|2021-02-17
|FAIRVIEW
|501
|6
|480
|2021-02-17
|HULBERT
|499
|4
|463
|2021-02-17
|WYNNEWOOD
|495
|4
|460
|2021-02-17
|VIAN
|495
|5
|470
|2021-02-17
|COALGATE
|494
|10
|462
|2021-02-17
|DEWEY
|488
|5
|463
|2021-02-17
|OOLOGAH
|485
|3
|457
|2021-02-17
|PAWHUSKA
|476
|8
|452
|2021-02-17
|HASKELL
|470
|3
|448
|2021-02-17
|COLCORD
|469
|3
|454
|2021-02-17
|WILBURTON
|469
|6
|445
|2021-02-17
|CHOUTEAU
|468
|9
|439
|2021-02-17
|HINTON
|464
|1
|452
|2021-02-17
|MEEKER
|454
|19
|426
|2021-02-17
|APACHE
|452
|4
|423
|2021-02-17
|ROLAND
|451
|1
|436
|2021-02-17
|STRATFORD
|429
|3
|416
|2021-02-17
|WISTER
|428
|2
|408
|2021-02-17
|LONE GROVE
|426
|3
|406
|2021-02-17
|FREDERICK
|426
|10
|401
|2021-02-17
|NEWKIRK
|420
|3
|391
|2021-02-17
|CARNEGIE
|405
|9
|368
|2021-02-17
|TALIHINA
|401
|9
|380
|2021-02-17
|STROUD
|396
|4
|379
|2021-02-17
|WILSON
|395
|6
|357
|2021-02-17
|WALTERS
|392
|3
|365
|2021-02-17
|BEGGS
|391
|4
|368
|2021-02-17
|KANSAS
|391
|6
|369
|2021-02-17
|POCOLA
|390
|3
|371
|2021-02-17
|NICHOLS HILLS
|389
|1
|373
|2021-02-17
|WASHINGTON
|383
|4
|360
|2021-02-17
|KONAWA
|381
|4
|362
|2021-02-17
|WATONGA
|381
|1
|358
|2021-02-17
|LUTHER
|367
|7
|339
|2021-02-17
|MANGUM
|356
|12
|312
|2021-02-17
|TONKAWA
|351
|13
|330
|2021-02-17
|HARTSHORNE
|347
|4
|326
|2021-02-17
|COLBERT
|346
|9
|314
|2021-02-17
|MINCO
|342
|0
|337
|2021-02-17
|VALLIANT
|341
|5
|318
|2021-02-17
|MORRIS
|333
|3
|322
|2021-02-17
|WELLSTON
|328
|4
|315
|2021-02-17
|HOOKER
|325
|0
|315
|2021-02-17
|NEW CORDELL
|321
|0
|307
|2021-02-17
|FLETCHER
|320
|2
|306
|2021-02-17
|HOBART
|320
|8
|293
|2021-02-17
|WYANDOTTE
|319
|4
|306
|2021-02-17
|COMMERCE
|315
|2
|305
|2021-02-17
|GORE
|314
|4
|290
|2021-02-17
|CADDO
|313
|1
|297
|2021-02-17
|MEAD
|310
|3
|284
|2021-02-17
|PORUM
|301
|2
|286
|2021-02-17
|HEALDTON
|298
|5
|274
|2021-02-17
|HOWE
|297
|0
|288
|2021-02-17
|PORTER
|293
|6
|277
|2021-02-17
|ELMORE CITY
|293
|3
|276
|2021-02-17
|QUAPAW
|292
|8
|278
|2021-02-17
|FAIRLAND
|290
|1
|279
|2021-02-17
|WARNER
|283
|1
|265
|2021-02-17
|STONEWALL
|277
|2
|256
|2021-02-17
|KIEFER
|274
|1
|258
|2021-02-17
|ARCADIA
|274
|0
|274
|2021-02-17
|DRUMRIGHT
|268
|6
|246
|2021-02-17
|TALALA
|268
|3
|260
|2021-02-17
|BOKCHITO
|267
|2
|249
|2021-02-17
|KELLYVILLE
|262
|3
|250
|2021-02-17
|WAURIKA
|261
|3
|252
|2021-02-17
|ADAIR
|260
|3
|246
|2021-02-17
|HOLLIS
|256
|2
|233
|2021-02-17
|BARNSDALL
|255
|5
|233
|2021-02-17
|RINGLING
|254
|1
|240
|2021-02-17
|CRESCENT
|253
|2
|242
|2021-02-17
|MAYSVILLE
|251
|8
|225
|2021-02-17
|ALLEN
|247
|2
|227
|2021-02-17
|WAYNE
|241
|2
|224
|2021-02-17
|CASHION
|238
|0
|228
|2021-02-17
|EARLSBORO
|236
|0
|224
|2021-02-17
|OKARCHE
|235
|4
|225
|2021-02-17
|BOSWELL
|234
|1
|219
|2021-02-17
|HYDRO
|229
|4
|214
|2021-02-17
|RUSH SPRINGS
|229
|3
|215
|2021-02-17
|PADEN
|227
|1
|216
|2021-02-17
|BLAIR
|222
|1
|207
|2021-02-17
|WRIGHT CITY
|221
|1
|195
|2021-02-17
|FORT COBB
|215
|2
|202
|2021-02-17
|YALE
|214
|5
|193
|2021-02-17
|CAMERON
|213
|0
|204
|2021-02-17
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|203
|2021-02-17
|MOORELAND
|211
|2
|198
|2021-02-17
|HAWORTH
|211
|3
|194
|2021-02-17
|WATTS
|209
|0
|200
|2021-02-17
|LAVERNE
|208
|1
|200
|2021-02-17
|ROFF
|208
|1
|192
|2021-02-17
|CHEROKEE
|208
|1
|201
|2021-02-17
|PAOLI
|205
|2
|195
|2021-02-17
|MAUD
|204
|0
|185
|2021-02-17
|KEOTA
|204
|0
|196
|2021-02-17
|BILLINGS
|202
|1
|197
|2021-02-17
|BEAVER
|202
|4
|192
|2021-02-17
|CEMENT
|201
|0
|187
|2021-02-17
|GERONIMO
|200
|2
|188
|2021-02-17
|BINGER
|197
|10
|180
|2021-02-17
|OKEENE
|195
|0
|188
|2021-02-17
|GLENCOE
|193
|2
|175
|2021-02-17
|WETUMKA
|191
|3
|178
|2021-02-17
|BIG CABIN
|188
|2
|176
|2021-02-17
|TEXHOMA
|187
|0
|181
|2021-02-17
|QUINTON
|186
|1
|170
|2021-02-17
|BOKOSHE
|184
|0
|173
|2021-02-17
|RINGWOOD
|184
|0
|175
|2021-02-17
|JENNINGS
|181
|1
|168
|2021-02-17
|CYRIL
|180
|2
|170
|2021-02-17
|OCHELATA
|177
|3
|170
|2021-02-17
|ARAPAHO
|177
|4
|167
|2021-02-17
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-17
|WELCH
|173
|2
|169
|2021-02-17
|MORRISON
|173
|1
|168
|2021-02-17
|SHATTUCK
|172
|1
|167
|2021-02-17
|FAIRFAX
|170
|1
|161
|2021-02-17
|NINNEKAH
|170
|1
|157
|2021-02-17
|CHEYENNE
|170
|2
|162
|2021-02-17
|RED ROCK
|167
|2
|154
|2021-02-17
|GEARY
|166
|1
|155
|2021-02-17
|OKTAHA
|166
|0
|155
|2021-02-17
|INDIAHOMA
|163
|1
|152
|2021-02-17
|RAMONA
|163
|4
|151
|2021-02-17
|MEDFORD
|162
|1
|161
|2021-02-17
|FORT TOWSON
|161
|0
|152
|2021-02-17
|GOODWELL
|157
|1
|153
|2021-02-17
|WELEETKA
|156
|3
|141
|2021-02-17
|BUFFALO
|156
|3
|150
|2021-02-17
|SEILING
|156
|2
|150
|2021-02-17
|SHADY POINT
|155
|1
|147
|2021-02-17
|THACKERVILLE
|153
|1
|151
|2021-02-17
|CALUMET
|152
|0
|151
|2021-02-17
|SNYDER
|152
|5
|134
|2021-02-17
|RED OAK
|150
|0
|138
|2021-02-17
|GRACEMONT
|149
|3
|143
|2021-02-17
|DEPEW
|147
|2
|138
|2021-02-17
|BENNINGTON
|146
|2
|136
|2021-02-17
|CANTON
|145
|2
|129
|2021-02-17
|PANAMA
|143
|1
|135
|2021-02-17
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|139
|2021-02-17
|BURNS FLAT
|142
|1
|134
|2021-02-17
|COPAN
|141
|1
|134
|2021-02-17
|POND CREEK
|138
|0
|132
|2021-02-17
|KREBS
|138
|2
|133
|2021-02-17
|MILBURN
|136
|3
|117
|2021-02-17
|TERLTON
|136
|1
|127
|2021-02-17
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|132
|2021-02-17
|TEMPLE
|135
|9
|117
|2021-02-17
|WANETTE
|134
|0
|129
|2021-02-17
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|1
|121
|2021-02-17
|WEBBERS FALLS
|132
|0
|121
|2021-02-17
|CLAYTON
|132
|1
|127
|2021-02-17
|CANUTE
|131
|0
|120
|2021-02-17
|GRANITE
|130
|4
|122
|2021-02-17
|VICI
|130
|1
|124
|2021-02-17
|ARKOMA
|129
|1
|124
|2021-02-17
|GARBER
|126
|1
|125
|2021-02-17
|KIOWA
|126
|2
|119
|2021-02-17
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|116
|2021-02-17
|SPAVINAW
|124
|1
|111
|2021-02-17
|LAHOMA
|122
|5
|116
|2021-02-17
|ALEX
|122
|2
|112
|2021-02-17
|LEEDEY
|121
|4
|114
|2021-02-17
|TIPTON
|121
|3
|112
|2021-02-17
|ASHER
|119
|0
|106
|2021-02-17
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|119
|1
|107
|2021-02-17
|GRANDFIELD
|117
|1
|108
|2021-02-17
|CHATTANOOGA
|116
|2
|111
|2021-02-17
|COUNCIL HILL
|113
|2
|107
|2021-02-17
|VELMA
|113
|2
|109
|2021-02-17
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|107
|2021-02-17
|SOPER
|110
|1
|98
|2021-02-17
|ERICK
|110
|1
|105
|2021-02-17
|RYAN
|109
|1
|103
|2021-02-17
|SENTINEL
|108
|1
|102
|2021-02-17
|MULHALL
|108
|0
|104
|2021-02-17
|AGRA
|107
|1
|101
|2021-02-17
|OAKS
|106
|2
|101
|2021-02-17
|CANEY
|106
|1
|103
|2021-02-17
|TUPELO
|104
|1
|98
|2021-02-17
|MILL CREEK
|103
|0
|86
|2021-02-17
|SASAKWA
|102
|0
|93
|2021-02-17
|TYRONE
|102
|0
|94
|2021-02-17
|DELAWARE
|102
|2
|99
|2021-02-17
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|97
|2021-02-17
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|97
|2021-02-17
|DOVER
|98
|2
|94
|2021-02-17
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|92
|2021-02-17
|BYARS
|96
|1
|94
|2021-02-17
|OILTON
|95
|3
|87
|2021-02-17
|RATLIFF CITY
|93
|0
|89
|2021-02-17
|AMBER
|93
|3
|86
|2021-02-17
|GANS
|93
|0
|83
|2021-02-17
|VERDEN
|92
|1
|85
|2021-02-17
|GARVIN
|90
|0
|83
|2021-02-17
|LOOKEBA
|89
|2
|85
|2021-02-17
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-02-17
|SPRINGER
|84
|1
|79
|2021-02-17
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|80
|2021-02-17
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|75
|2021-02-17
|STERLING
|82
|1
|80
|2021-02-17
|BOISE CITY
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-17
|STUART
|80
|0
|75
|2021-02-17
|RAVIA
|80
|2
|74
|2021-02-17
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-17
|WANN
|79
|2
|73
|2021-02-17
|KINTA
|78
|0
|69
|2021-02-17
|DEWAR
|78
|0
|73
|2021-02-17
|SAVANNA
|77
|0
|72
|2021-02-17
|TRYON
|77
|0
|71
|2021-02-17
|RIPLEY
|76
|1
|73
|2021-02-17
|PITTSBURG
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-17
|COYLE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-17
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|71
|2021-02-17
|CORN
|71
|3
|65
|2021-02-17
|CARNEY
|71
|2
|67
|2021-02-17
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|68
|2021-02-17
|CANADIAN
|70
|0
|67
|2021-02-17
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|64
|2021-02-17
|LAMONT
|70
|1
|66
|2021-02-17
|FARGO
|68
|0
|66
|2021-02-17
|HAILEYVILLE
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-17
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|65
|2021-02-17
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|65
|2021-02-17
|DRUMMOND
|65
|0
|61
|2021-02-17
|WAPANUCKA
|65
|1
|58
|2021-02-17
|LONGDALE
|64
|0
|61
|2021-02-17
|KREMLIN
|63
|0
|61
|2021-02-17
|NASH
|62
|1
|56
|2021-02-17
|ORLANDO
|62
|0
|60
|2021-02-17
|KAW CITY
|62
|1
|58
|2021-02-17
|MARBLE CITY
|62
|0
|58
|2021-02-17
|DILL CITY
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-17
|SAWYER
|61
|1
|56
|2021-02-17
|BOYNTON
|59
|0
|57
|2021-02-17
|KETCHUM
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-17
|RANDLETT
|59
|1
|55
|2021-02-17
|AMES
|57
|0
|56
|2021-02-17
|CASTLE
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-17
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|55
|2021-02-17
|REYDON
|56
|0
|53
|2021-02-17
|KENEFIC
|56
|1
|52
|2021-02-17
|LENAPAH
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-17
|LANGLEY
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-17
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-17
|CROWDER
|54
|0
|51
|2021-02-17
|INDIANOLA
|54
|0
|50
|2021-02-17
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|53
|2021-02-17
|ALINE
|53
|2
|49
|2021-02-17
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-02-17
|FAIRMONT
|52
|0
|48
|2021-02-17
|OKAY
|52
|1
|45
|2021-02-17
|CALVIN
|52
|1
|49
|2021-02-17
|LEHIGH
|51
|0
|48
|2021-02-17
|WYNONA
|51
|2
|49
|2021-02-17
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-02-17
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-17
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-17
|GAGE
|49
|1
|42
|2021-02-17
|LOCO
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-17
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-17
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|41
|2021-02-17
|CARTER
|47
|0
|45
|2021-02-17
|FORGAN
|47
|1
|45
|2021-02-17
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|40
|2021-02-17
|TALOGA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-02-17
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-02-17
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|43
|2021-02-17
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|44
|0
|41
|2021-02-17
|RALSTON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-02-17
|CARMEN
|44
|2
|42
|2021-02-17
|BURBANK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-17
|SHARON
|43
|1
|37
|2021-02-17
|ROOSEVELT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-02-17
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-17
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|36
|2021-02-17
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|38
|2021-02-17
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|38
|2021-02-17
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-02-17
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-17
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|34
|2021-02-17
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-17
|DEER CREEK
|38
|1
|35
|2021-02-17
|GOLTRY
|38
|0
|36
|2021-02-17
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|35
|2021-02-17
|OSAGE
|37
|0
|36
|2021-02-17
|GOLDSBY
|36
|0
|35
|2021-02-17
|DEVOL
|36
|0
|34
|2021-02-17
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|35
|2021-02-17
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-17
|BERNICE
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-17
|FRANCIS
|34
|1
|31
|2021-02-17
|HANNA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-17
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-02-17
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-17
|NICOMA PARK
|32
|1
|28
|2021-02-17
|AVANT
|31
|0
|29
|2021-02-17
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-17
|BURLINGTON
|30
|0
|30
|2021-02-17
|DAVIDSON
|30
|0
|27
|2021-02-17
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|28
|2021-02-17
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|29
|2021-02-17
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-17
|HUNTER
|28
|0
|28
|2021-02-17
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-17
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-17
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-17
|GOTEBO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-02-17
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|20
|2021-02-17
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-17
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-17
|DIBBLE
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-17
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-02-17
|MILLERTON
|24
|2
|20
|2021-02-17
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-17
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-17
|BRAMAN
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-17
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-17
|FOYIL
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-17
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-02-17
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-02-17
|MARTHA
|19
|1
|14
|2021-02-17
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|17
|2021-02-17
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-17
|ALDERSON
|18
|0
|17
|2021-02-17
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-02-17
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-17
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-17
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-17
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|10
|2021-02-17
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-02-17
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-17
|HALLETT
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-17
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-02-17
|VERA
|8
|0
|7
|2021-02-17
|THE VILLAGE
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-17
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|6
|2021-02-17
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-17
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-17
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-17
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-17
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-17
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|4
|2021-02-17
|KEMP
|4
|0
|3
|2021-02-17
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-17
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-17
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-17
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-17
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-17
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-17
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-17
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-17
