covid daily 2.17.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, including an Enid man and woman in the 65 and older age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The 0.3% increase in cases brought the cumulative total to 415,858 with 18,600 active, a single-day decrease of 963, and 393,169 recovered, including 2,013 since Tuesday’s report.

There have been 4,089 deaths in the state, just under 1% of the cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 28 deaths reported on Wednesday, 22 were in the 65 and older age group: four men and two women in Tulsa County, two Creek County men, one man and one woman in Garfield County, two Kay County men, one man and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man each in Canadian, Carter, Custer, Dewey, McClain, Rogers and Stephens counties and one Comanche County woman.

The remaining six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: two Oklahoma County men, one man each in Caddo, Cleveland and Payne counties and a Tulsa County woman.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,392 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 705 currently are hospitalized, with 216 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating five COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had eight patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 41 for a total of 7,421, with 313 active and 7,039, or 94.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,558, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 291 active cases and 6,205 recovered.

Of the county’s 69 deaths, 62 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. ZIP code information has Enid with 59 deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included eight in Woodward, four in Noble, two each in Alfalfa, Blaine and Kingfisher and one in Woods. No cases were reported in Grant and Major counties.

State update

There have been 220,023 Oklahoma women and 195,828 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were seven designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,859 in the 0-4 age group, 46,875 in the 5-17 age group, 130,346 in the 18-35 age group, 89,677 in the 36-49 age group, 80,905 in the 50-64 age group and 59,875 in the 65 and older age group. There were 35 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 4,089 deaths in the state, 3,240 have been 65 and older and 662 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 153 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,335, than women, 1,754, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 680 in Oklahoma; 661 in Tulsa; 253 in Cleveland; 125 in Comanche; 109 in Rogers; 108 in Creek; 90 in Muskogee; 86 in Canadian; 80 in Washington; 77 in Wagoner; 71 in Kay; 69 each in Garfield and Pottawatomie; 67 in Grady; 65 in Custer; 61 in McCurtain; 60 in Delaware; 59 in Stephens; 54 each in Caddo and Lincoln; 52 in Bryan; 46 in Payne; 44 each in Garvin, Jackson, McClain, Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 43 each in Carter and Le Flore; 40 in Ottawa; 39 in Cherokee; 36 in Mayes; 35 in Beckham; 33 in Pittsburg; 32 in McIntosh; 31 in Seminole; 29 in Pawnee; 28 in Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 each in Adair, Kingfisher and Murray; 19 in Okfuskee; 17 each in Hughes and Johnston; 16 in Greer; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 each in Kiowa and Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Coal, Cotton and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 11 each in Craig and Woods; 10 each in Atoka and Noble; nine in Haskell; eight each in Jefferson, Latimer, Love, Major and Washita; seven each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; six each in Beaver and Dewey; five in Alfalfa; four in Harper; two each in Ellis and Harmon; and one in Cimarron.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,056 cases, 2,964 recovered, 77 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,947 cases, 1,858 recovered, 68 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,330 cases, 1,241 recovered, 79 active and 10 deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,176 cases, 1,139 recovered, 26 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,136 cases, 1,113 recovered, 18 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 983 cases, 913 recovered, 63 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 933 cases, 892 recovered, 33 active and eight deaths, six from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 524 cases, 498 recovered, 19 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,871 cases, with 2,709 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,601 cases, with 3,417 recovered and 28 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 38 active cases with 35 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 63 Wednesday, and 97 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows that no cases were reported at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in quarantine was 30 at Bill Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.17.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 60294 531 57168 2021-02-17
TULSA 41199 433 39132 2021-02-17
EDMOND 16167 98 15419 2021-02-17
BROKEN ARROW 15266 134 14530 2021-02-17
NORMAN 13119 131 12318 2021-02-17
OTHER*** 9331 56 8862 2021-02-17
YUKON 8525 38 8186 2021-02-17
LAWTON 7539 100 6826 2021-02-17
ENID 6558 62 6205 2021-02-17
MOORE 6020 39 5642 2021-02-17
STILLWATER 5902 23 5702 2021-02-17
CLAREMORE 5627 78 5327 2021-02-17
OWASSO 5068 36 4819 2021-02-17
MUSKOGEE 5006 70 4537 2021-02-17
SHAWNEE 4722 52 4470 2021-02-17
ARDMORE 4181 27 3918 2021-02-17
ADA 3981 36 3715 2021-02-17
TAHLEQUAH 3754 28 3500 2021-02-17
PONCA CITY 3681 40 3497 2021-02-17
BARTLESVILLE 3576 66 3345 2021-02-17
DURANT 3403 28 3170 2021-02-17
BIXBY 3383 23 3225 2021-02-17
SAND SPRINGS 3097 36 2945 2021-02-17
MCALESTER 3000 24 2880 2021-02-17
DUNCAN 2908 37 2711 2021-02-17
SAPULPA 2871 43 2698 2021-02-17
JENKS 2780 18 2637 2021-02-17
MUSTANG 2546 23 2430 2021-02-17
GUYMON 2533 21 2451 2021-02-17
ALTUS 2372 41 2238 2021-02-17
EL RENO 2362 17 2264 2021-02-17
CHICKASHA 2290 40 2157 2021-02-17
GUTHRIE 2276 20 2125 2021-02-17
COLLINSVILLE 2262 14 2157 2021-02-17
CHOCTAW 2228 16 2126 2021-02-17
BLANCHARD 2103 12 1975 2021-02-17
STILWELL 2070 17 1896 2021-02-17
MIAMI 2024 23 1939 2021-02-17
BETHANY 1860 20 1758 2021-02-17
WOODWARD 1775 10 1707 2021-02-17
COWETA 1763 26 1663 2021-02-17
WEATHERFORD 1749 21 1682 2021-02-17
CLINTON 1667 41 1564 2021-02-17
ELK CITY 1655 19 1559 2021-02-17
SKIATOOK 1644 8 1569 2021-02-17
TAFT 1569 3 1553 2021-02-17
PRYOR CREEK 1533 18 1454 2021-02-17
GLENPOOL 1524 15 1433 2021-02-17
POTEAU 1513 14 1456 2021-02-17
GROVE 1487 35 1414 2021-02-17
VINITA 1458 8 1393 2021-02-17
OKMULGEE 1454 24 1375 2021-02-17
SEMINOLE 1437 16 1343 2021-02-17
SALLISAW 1431 14 1344 2021-02-17
TUTTLE 1427 11 1377 2021-02-17
PURCELL 1383 18 1296 2021-02-17
WAGONER 1370 13 1295 2021-02-17
ATOKA 1342 7 1268 2021-02-17
BROKEN BOW 1342 29 1222 2021-02-17
CUSHING 1323 13 1257 2021-02-17
ANADARKO 1316 19 1215 2021-02-17
NOBLE 1225 17 1135 2021-02-17
PAULS VALLEY 1217 18 1152 2021-02-17
SULPHUR 1214 12 1154 2021-02-17
IDABEL 1205 16 1116 2021-02-17
NEWCASTLE 1204 8 1142 2021-02-17
LEXINGTON 1178 14 1073 2021-02-17
TECUMSEH 1148 8 1078 2021-02-17
HARRAH 1130 11 1057 2021-02-17
FORT GIBSON 1126 12 1036 2021-02-17
PIEDMONT 1107 6 1055 2021-02-17
MCLOUD 1064 5 1010 2021-02-17
MADILL 1037 6 991 2021-02-17
MULDROW 988 4 928 2021-02-17
ALVA 983 9 953 2021-02-17
JAY 981 11 939 2021-02-17
MARLOW 980 10 927 2021-02-17
MARIETTA 950 6 906 2021-02-17
CHECOTAH 935 16 877 2021-02-17
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 922 2021-02-17
HENRYETTA 903 13 854 2021-02-17
HUGO 895 10 836 2021-02-17
BRISTOW 868 22 810 2021-02-17
EUFAULA 859 16 785 2021-02-17
SAYRE 812 14 775 2021-02-17
KINGSTON 790 6 734 2021-02-17
HOMINY 790 2 760 2021-02-17
KINGFISHER 779 10 729 2021-02-17
CLEVELAND 747 12 724 2021-02-17
STIGLER 744 8 694 2021-02-17
OKEMAH 733 7 703 2021-02-17
MANNFORD 725 13 684 2021-02-17
HELENA 724 2 714 2021-02-17
CATOOSA 721 10 687 2021-02-17
LOCUST GROVE 716 0 659 2021-02-17
LINDSAY 714 9 679 2021-02-17
ELGIN 713 8 671 2021-02-17
CALERA 684 5 637 2021-02-17
WEWOKA 673 8 625 2021-02-17
PERRY 673 5 614 2021-02-17
INOLA 665 6 639 2021-02-17
HOLDENVILLE 664 11 610 2021-02-17
CHANDLER 664 16 617 2021-02-17
NOWATA 655 10 619 2021-02-17
HEAVENER 651 10 621 2021-02-17
BLACKWELL 635 17 580 2021-02-17
MOUNDS 630 9 589 2021-02-17
SPIRO 628 1 614 2021-02-17
HENNESSEY 626 5 612 2021-02-17
CACHE 613 7 573 2021-02-17
DAVIS 610 7 565 2021-02-17
AFTON 594 3 571 2021-02-17
SALINA 591 4 533 2021-02-17
CHELSEA 591 8 556 2021-02-17
SPERRY 588 2 569 2021-02-17
TISHOMINGO 583 8 547 2021-02-17
SPENCER 565 12 516 2021-02-17
BOLEY 563 8 547 2021-02-17
WESTVILLE 556 4 537 2021-02-17
JONES 553 6 512 2021-02-17
PERKINS 547 4 524 2021-02-17
WARR ACRES 547 1 526 2021-02-17
COMANCHE 539 10 511 2021-02-17
PRAGUE 522 6 508 2021-02-17
DEL CITY 521 8 475 2021-02-17
MIDWEST CITY 515 13 471 2021-02-17
ANTLERS 513 8 480 2021-02-17
PAWNEE 502 13 465 2021-02-17
FAIRVIEW 501 6 480 2021-02-17
HULBERT 499 4 463 2021-02-17
WYNNEWOOD 495 4 460 2021-02-17
VIAN 495 5 470 2021-02-17
COALGATE 494 10 462 2021-02-17
DEWEY 488 5 463 2021-02-17
OOLOGAH 485 3 457 2021-02-17
PAWHUSKA 476 8 452 2021-02-17
HASKELL 470 3 448 2021-02-17
COLCORD 469 3 454 2021-02-17
WILBURTON 469 6 445 2021-02-17
CHOUTEAU 468 9 439 2021-02-17
HINTON 464 1 452 2021-02-17
MEEKER 454 19 426 2021-02-17
APACHE 452 4 423 2021-02-17
ROLAND 451 1 436 2021-02-17
STRATFORD 429 3 416 2021-02-17
WISTER 428 2 408 2021-02-17
LONE GROVE 426 3 406 2021-02-17
FREDERICK 426 10 401 2021-02-17
NEWKIRK 420 3 391 2021-02-17
CARNEGIE 405 9 368 2021-02-17
TALIHINA 401 9 380 2021-02-17
STROUD 396 4 379 2021-02-17
WILSON 395 6 357 2021-02-17
WALTERS 392 3 365 2021-02-17
BEGGS 391 4 368 2021-02-17
KANSAS 391 6 369 2021-02-17
POCOLA 390 3 371 2021-02-17
NICHOLS HILLS 389 1 373 2021-02-17
WASHINGTON 383 4 360 2021-02-17
KONAWA 381 4 362 2021-02-17
WATONGA 381 1 358 2021-02-17
LUTHER 367 7 339 2021-02-17
MANGUM 356 12 312 2021-02-17
TONKAWA 351 13 330 2021-02-17
HARTSHORNE 347 4 326 2021-02-17
COLBERT 346 9 314 2021-02-17
MINCO 342 0 337 2021-02-17
VALLIANT 341 5 318 2021-02-17
MORRIS 333 3 322 2021-02-17
WELLSTON 328 4 315 2021-02-17
HOOKER 325 0 315 2021-02-17
NEW CORDELL 321 0 307 2021-02-17
FLETCHER 320 2 306 2021-02-17
HOBART 320 8 293 2021-02-17
WYANDOTTE 319 4 306 2021-02-17
COMMERCE 315 2 305 2021-02-17
GORE 314 4 290 2021-02-17
CADDO 313 1 297 2021-02-17
MEAD 310 3 284 2021-02-17
PORUM 301 2 286 2021-02-17
HEALDTON 298 5 274 2021-02-17
HOWE 297 0 288 2021-02-17
PORTER 293 6 277 2021-02-17
ELMORE CITY 293 3 276 2021-02-17
QUAPAW 292 8 278 2021-02-17
FAIRLAND 290 1 279 2021-02-17
WARNER 283 1 265 2021-02-17
STONEWALL 277 2 256 2021-02-17
KIEFER 274 1 258 2021-02-17
ARCADIA 274 0 274 2021-02-17
DRUMRIGHT 268 6 246 2021-02-17
TALALA 268 3 260 2021-02-17
BOKCHITO 267 2 249 2021-02-17
KELLYVILLE 262 3 250 2021-02-17
WAURIKA 261 3 252 2021-02-17
ADAIR 260 3 246 2021-02-17
HOLLIS 256 2 233 2021-02-17
BARNSDALL 255 5 233 2021-02-17
RINGLING 254 1 240 2021-02-17
CRESCENT 253 2 242 2021-02-17
MAYSVILLE 251 8 225 2021-02-17
ALLEN 247 2 227 2021-02-17
WAYNE 241 2 224 2021-02-17
CASHION 238 0 228 2021-02-17
EARLSBORO 236 0 224 2021-02-17
OKARCHE 235 4 225 2021-02-17
BOSWELL 234 1 219 2021-02-17
HYDRO 229 4 214 2021-02-17
RUSH SPRINGS 229 3 215 2021-02-17
PADEN 227 1 216 2021-02-17
BLAIR 222 1 207 2021-02-17
WRIGHT CITY 221 1 195 2021-02-17
FORT COBB 215 2 202 2021-02-17
YALE 214 5 193 2021-02-17
CAMERON 213 0 204 2021-02-17
WAUKOMIS 213 0 203 2021-02-17
MOORELAND 211 2 198 2021-02-17
HAWORTH 211 3 194 2021-02-17
WATTS 209 0 200 2021-02-17
LAVERNE 208 1 200 2021-02-17
ROFF 208 1 192 2021-02-17
CHEROKEE 208 1 201 2021-02-17
PAOLI 205 2 195 2021-02-17
MAUD 204 0 185 2021-02-17
KEOTA 204 0 196 2021-02-17
BILLINGS 202 1 197 2021-02-17
BEAVER 202 4 192 2021-02-17
CEMENT 201 0 187 2021-02-17
GERONIMO 200 2 188 2021-02-17
BINGER 197 10 180 2021-02-17
OKEENE 195 0 188 2021-02-17
GLENCOE 193 2 175 2021-02-17
WETUMKA 191 3 178 2021-02-17
BIG CABIN 188 2 176 2021-02-17
TEXHOMA 187 0 181 2021-02-17
QUINTON 186 1 170 2021-02-17
BOKOSHE 184 0 173 2021-02-17
RINGWOOD 184 0 175 2021-02-17
JENNINGS 181 1 168 2021-02-17
CYRIL 180 2 170 2021-02-17
OCHELATA 177 3 170 2021-02-17
ARAPAHO 177 4 167 2021-02-17
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-17
WELCH 173 2 169 2021-02-17
MORRISON 173 1 168 2021-02-17
SHATTUCK 172 1 167 2021-02-17
FAIRFAX 170 1 161 2021-02-17
NINNEKAH 170 1 157 2021-02-17
CHEYENNE 170 2 162 2021-02-17
RED ROCK 167 2 154 2021-02-17
GEARY 166 1 155 2021-02-17
OKTAHA 166 0 155 2021-02-17
INDIAHOMA 163 1 152 2021-02-17
RAMONA 163 4 151 2021-02-17
MEDFORD 162 1 161 2021-02-17
FORT TOWSON 161 0 152 2021-02-17
GOODWELL 157 1 153 2021-02-17
WELEETKA 156 3 141 2021-02-17
BUFFALO 156 3 150 2021-02-17
SEILING 156 2 150 2021-02-17
SHADY POINT 155 1 147 2021-02-17
THACKERVILLE 153 1 151 2021-02-17
CALUMET 152 0 151 2021-02-17
SNYDER 152 5 134 2021-02-17
RED OAK 150 0 138 2021-02-17
GRACEMONT 149 3 143 2021-02-17
DEPEW 147 2 138 2021-02-17
BENNINGTON 146 2 136 2021-02-17
CANTON 145 2 129 2021-02-17
PANAMA 143 1 135 2021-02-17
UNION CITY 143 1 139 2021-02-17
BURNS FLAT 142 1 134 2021-02-17
COPAN 141 1 134 2021-02-17
POND CREEK 138 0 132 2021-02-17
KREBS 138 2 133 2021-02-17
MILBURN 136 3 117 2021-02-17
TERLTON 136 1 127 2021-02-17
BLUEJACKET 135 1 132 2021-02-17
TEMPLE 135 9 117 2021-02-17
WANETTE 134 0 129 2021-02-17
MANNSVILLE 133 1 121 2021-02-17
WEBBERS FALLS 132 0 121 2021-02-17
CLAYTON 132 1 127 2021-02-17
CANUTE 131 0 120 2021-02-17
GRANITE 130 4 122 2021-02-17
VICI 130 1 124 2021-02-17
ARKOMA 129 1 124 2021-02-17
GARBER 126 1 125 2021-02-17
KIOWA 126 2 119 2021-02-17
HAMMON 124 2 116 2021-02-17
SPAVINAW 124 1 111 2021-02-17
LAHOMA 122 5 116 2021-02-17
ALEX 122 2 112 2021-02-17
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-02-17
TIPTON 121 3 112 2021-02-17
ASHER 119 0 106 2021-02-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 107 2021-02-17
GRANDFIELD 117 1 108 2021-02-17
CHATTANOOGA 116 2 111 2021-02-17
COUNCIL HILL 113 2 107 2021-02-17
VELMA 113 2 109 2021-02-17
DAVENPORT 111 0 107 2021-02-17
SOPER 110 1 98 2021-02-17
ERICK 110 1 105 2021-02-17
RYAN 109 1 103 2021-02-17
SENTINEL 108 1 102 2021-02-17
MULHALL 108 0 104 2021-02-17
AGRA 107 1 101 2021-02-17
OAKS 106 2 101 2021-02-17
CANEY 106 1 103 2021-02-17
TUPELO 104 1 98 2021-02-17
MILL CREEK 103 0 86 2021-02-17
SASAKWA 102 0 93 2021-02-17
TYRONE 102 0 94 2021-02-17
DELAWARE 102 2 99 2021-02-17
WAYNOKA 100 0 97 2021-02-17
BRAGGS 100 1 97 2021-02-17
DOVER 98 2 94 2021-02-17
MCCURTAIN 97 1 92 2021-02-17
BYARS 96 1 94 2021-02-17
OILTON 95 3 87 2021-02-17
RATLIFF CITY 93 0 89 2021-02-17
AMBER 93 3 86 2021-02-17
GANS 93 0 83 2021-02-17
VERDEN 92 1 85 2021-02-17
GARVIN 90 0 83 2021-02-17
LOOKEBA 89 2 85 2021-02-17
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-17
SPRINGER 84 1 79 2021-02-17
STRINGTOWN 83 1 80 2021-02-17
RATTAN 82 1 75 2021-02-17
STERLING 82 1 80 2021-02-17
BOISE CITY 81 0 79 2021-02-17
STUART 80 0 75 2021-02-17
RAVIA 80 2 74 2021-02-17
CUSTER CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-17
WANN 79 2 73 2021-02-17
KINTA 78 0 69 2021-02-17
DEWAR 78 0 73 2021-02-17
SAVANNA 77 0 72 2021-02-17
TRYON 77 0 71 2021-02-17
RIPLEY 76 1 73 2021-02-17
PITTSBURG 74 0 71 2021-02-17
COYLE 74 0 71 2021-02-17
OLUSTEE 74 0 71 2021-02-17
CORN 71 3 65 2021-02-17
CARNEY 71 2 67 2021-02-17
COVINGTON 70 1 68 2021-02-17
CANADIAN 70 0 67 2021-02-17
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-17
LAMONT 70 1 66 2021-02-17
FARGO 68 0 66 2021-02-17
HAILEYVILLE 67 0 65 2021-02-17
ARNETT 67 0 65 2021-02-17
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-02-17
DRUMMOND 65 0 61 2021-02-17
WAPANUCKA 65 1 58 2021-02-17
LONGDALE 64 0 61 2021-02-17
KREMLIN 63 0 61 2021-02-17
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-17
ORLANDO 62 0 60 2021-02-17
KAW CITY 62 1 58 2021-02-17
MARBLE CITY 62 0 58 2021-02-17
DILL CITY 62 0 61 2021-02-17
SAWYER 61 1 56 2021-02-17
BOYNTON 59 0 57 2021-02-17
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-17
RANDLETT 59 1 55 2021-02-17
AMES 57 0 56 2021-02-17
CASTLE 57 0 55 2021-02-17
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 55 2021-02-17
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-17
KENEFIC 56 1 52 2021-02-17
LENAPAH 56 0 55 2021-02-17
LANGLEY 56 0 52 2021-02-17
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-17
CROWDER 54 0 51 2021-02-17
INDIANOLA 54 0 50 2021-02-17
WHITEFIELD 53 0 53 2021-02-17
ALINE 53 2 49 2021-02-17
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-02-17
FAIRMONT 52 0 48 2021-02-17
OKAY 52 1 45 2021-02-17
CALVIN 52 1 49 2021-02-17
LEHIGH 51 0 48 2021-02-17
WYNONA 51 2 49 2021-02-17
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-02-17
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-17
LONE WOLF 50 0 49 2021-02-17
GAGE 49 1 42 2021-02-17
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-17
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-02-17
ACHILLE 47 0 41 2021-02-17
CARTER 47 0 45 2021-02-17
FORGAN 47 1 45 2021-02-17
WAKITA 47 3 40 2021-02-17
TALOGA 46 0 44 2021-02-17
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-17
HASTINGS 45 1 43 2021-02-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 44 0 41 2021-02-17
RALSTON 44 1 43 2021-02-17
CARMEN 44 2 42 2021-02-17
BURBANK 43 0 40 2021-02-17
SHARON 43 1 37 2021-02-17
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-02-17
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-17
SPARKS 41 1 36 2021-02-17
BUTLER 41 0 38 2021-02-17
LANGSTON 40 1 38 2021-02-17
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-02-17
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-17
HARDESTY 39 0 34 2021-02-17
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-17
DEER CREEK 38 1 35 2021-02-17
GOLTRY 38 0 36 2021-02-17
ROCKY 37 0 35 2021-02-17
OSAGE 37 0 36 2021-02-17
GOLDSBY 36 0 35 2021-02-17
DEVOL 36 0 34 2021-02-17
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-02-17
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-17
BERNICE 34 0 33 2021-02-17
FRANCIS 34 1 31 2021-02-17
HANNA 34 0 31 2021-02-17
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-02-17
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-17
NICOMA PARK 32 1 28 2021-02-17
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-17
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-02-17
BURLINGTON 30 0 30 2021-02-17
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-02-17
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-02-17
WILLOW 29 0 29 2021-02-17
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-02-17
HUNTER 28 0 28 2021-02-17
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-17
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-02-17
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-17
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-17
HITCHCOCK 25 0 20 2021-02-17
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-02-17
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-17
DIBBLE 24 0 22 2021-02-17
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-02-17
MILLERTON 24 2 20 2021-02-17
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-17
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-17
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-17
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-17
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-17
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-17
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-02-17
MARTHA 19 1 14 2021-02-17
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-02-17
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-17
ALDERSON 18 0 17 2021-02-17
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-02-17
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-17
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-17
PEORIA 12 0 10 2021-02-17
FANSHAWE 11 0 11 2021-02-17
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-17
HALLETT 9 0 9 2021-02-17
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-17
VERA 8 0 7 2021-02-17
THE VILLAGE 7 0 7 2021-02-17
GENE AUTRY 7 0 6 2021-02-17
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-17
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-02-17
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-17
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-17
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-17
TATUMS 4 0 4 2021-02-17
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-17
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-17
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-17
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-17
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-17
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-17
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-17
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-17
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-17
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-17
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-17
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-17
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-17
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-17
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-17
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-17
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-17
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-17

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 02.17.2

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 79260 680 75239 2021-02-17
TULSA 69112 661 65716 2021-02-17
CLEVELAND 28147 253 26365 2021-02-17
CANADIAN 15447 86 14801 2021-02-17
COMANCHE 11570 125 10705 2021-02-17
ROGERS 9772 109 9257 2021-02-17
MUSKOGEE 8998 90 8347 2021-02-17
PAYNE 8244 46 7922 2021-02-17
POTTAWATOMIE 7682 69 7257 2021-02-17
WAGONER 7540 77 7125 2021-02-17
GARFIELD 7421 69 7039 2021-02-17
CREEK 6357 108 5962 2021-02-17
BRYAN 5746 52 5335 2021-02-17
GRADY 5560 67 5287 2021-02-17
CARTER 5555 43 5196 2021-02-17
CHEROKEE 5340 39 4981 2021-02-17
LE FLORE 5194 43 4968 2021-02-17
KAY 5026 71 4738 2021-02-17
MCCLAIN 4975 44 4676 2021-02-17
PONTOTOC 4834 44 4511 2021-02-17
STEPHENS 4604 59 4322 2021-02-17
WASHINGTON 4580 80 4296 2021-02-17
OSAGE 4384 44 4165 2021-02-17
PITTSBURG 4342 33 4147 2021-02-17
DELAWARE 4289 60 4085 2021-02-17
CUSTER 3937 65 3744 2021-02-17
MAYES 3931 36 3674 2021-02-17
LOGAN 3852 26 3633 2021-02-17
SEQUOYAH 3807 28 3589 2021-02-17
CADDO 3761 54 3516 2021-02-17
MCCURTAIN 3737 61 3433 2021-02-17
OTTAWA 3570 40 3420 2021-02-17
OKMULGEE 3556 44 3378 2021-02-17
TEXAS 3411 22 3294 2021-02-17
GARVIN 3408 44 3214 2021-02-17
WOODWARD 3056 15 2964 2021-02-17
ADAIR 3046 21 2835 2021-02-17
LINCOLN 2987 54 2819 2021-02-17
JACKSON 2847 44 2679 2021-02-17
SEMINOLE 2723 31 2540 2021-02-17
BECKHAM 2662 35 2519 2021-02-17
KINGFISHER 1947 21 1858 2021-02-17
MURRAY 1891 21 1778 2021-02-17
MCINTOSH 1882 32 1747 2021-02-17
CRAIG 1874 11 1797 2021-02-17
MARSHALL 1838 12 1736 2021-02-17
OKFUSKEE 1734 19 1663 2021-02-17
ATOKA 1733 10 1647 2021-02-17
PAWNEE 1683 29 1604 2021-02-17
CHOCTAW 1528 13 1426 2021-02-17
LOVE 1408 8 1350 2021-02-17
NOBLE 1330 10 1241 2021-02-17
JOHNSTON 1309 17 1193 2021-02-17
HASKELL 1199 9 1125 2021-02-17
WOODS 1176 11 1139 2021-02-17
ALFALFA 1136 5 1113 2021-02-17
HUGHES 1134 17 1042 2021-02-17
NOWATA 1073 15 1018 2021-02-17
WASHITA 1046 8 993 2021-02-17
BLAINE 983 7 913 2021-02-17
PUSHMATAHA 962 13 904 2021-02-17
MAJOR 933 8 892 2021-02-17
LATIMER 784 8 742 2021-02-17
KIOWA 775 14 710 2021-02-17
TILLMAN 739 14 691 2021-02-17
COAL 676 13 631 2021-02-17
JEFFERSON 668 8 637 2021-02-17
COTTON 632 13 580 2021-02-17
GRANT 524 7 498 2021-02-17
DEWEY 523 6 499 2021-02-17
GREER 522 16 469 2021-02-17
HARPER 403 4 387 2021-02-17
BEAVER 403 6 383 2021-02-17
ROGER MILLS 380 7 357 2021-02-17
ELLIS 347 2 331 2021-02-17
HARMON 286 2 263 2021-02-17
CIMARRON 125 1 118 2021-02-17
2 0 1 2021-02-17

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you