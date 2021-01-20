ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups were among the state's 48 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases — 1,986 — brought the total number to 360,360, with 34,035 of those active, a single-day decrease of 2,101, and 323,240 recovered, including 4,039 since Tuesday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,085 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 48 deaths reported Wednesday, 42 were in the 65 and older age group: Four women and three men in Tulsa County, one woman and three men in Oklahoma County, one woman and two men in Comanche County, one woman and two men in Kay County, two men each from Cleveland and Muskogee counties, one woman and one man in Stephens County, women from Beckham, Delaware, Grady, Le Flore, McClain, McIntosh, Osage, Pittsburg and Pontotoc counties and men from Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Custer, Garfield, Okmulgee, Payne, Pottawatomie and Tillman counties.
Five deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman each from Carter, Le Flore, McIntosh and Oklahoma counties and one Garfield County man. One death was a Rogers County man in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,095, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 16 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 10 patients and had one death.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 17 Wednesday for a total of 6,408, with 437 active and 5,916, or 92.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,642, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 388 active cases in the city and 5,203 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,543 cases, with 2,339 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,033 cases, with 2,803 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 10 in Noble, five each in Kingfisher, Woods and Woodward, three each in Alfalfa and Major and two each in Blaine and Grant.
State update
There have been 190,779 Oklahoma women and 169,535 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 46 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,722 in the 0-4 age group, 38,516 in the 5-17 age group, 113,698 in the 18-35 age group, 78,173 in the 36-49 age group, 70,353 in the 50-64 age group and 52,849 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,457 have been 65 and older and 487 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 112 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,740, than women, 1,345, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 512 in Oklahoma; 509 in Tulsa; 193 in Cleveland; 92 in Rogers; 89 in Comanche; 81 in Creek; 68 in Washington; 63 in Wagoner; 62 in Muskogee; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 51 each in Delaware and Kay; 47 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Caddo; 40 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 each in Lincoln, Payne and Stephens; 36 in Le Flore; 35 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 33 each in McClain and Ottawa; 32 in Pontotoc; 28 in Mayes; 27 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 26 in Cherokee; 25 in Seminole; 24 in McIntosh; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 21 in Carter; 18 each in Pawnee and Texas; 17 each in Adair and Logan; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 14 in Murray; 13 in Cotton; 12 each in Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; nine each in Choctaw and Marshall; eight each in Coal, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Haskell and Latimer; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
NW Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,854 cases, 2,675 recovered, 167 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,753 cases, 1,599 recovered, 139 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,175 cases, 1,053 recovered, 139 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,110 cases, 1,045 recovered, 60 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,047 cases, 977 recovered, 65 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 834 cases, 766 recovered, 64 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 805 cases, 731 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 459 cases, 424 recovered, 30 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 63 Wednesday, with 104 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 32 and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Wednesday.
Oklahoma per county 01.20.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|70044
|512
|63192
|2021-01-20
|TULSA
|59160
|509
|53004
|2021-01-20
|CLEVELAND
|24045
|193
|21288
|2021-01-20
|CANADIAN
|13313
|59
|12244
|2021-01-20
|COMANCHE
|8907
|92
|7844
|2021-01-20
|ROGERS
|8346
|92
|7456
|2021-01-20
|MUSKOGEE
|7920
|62
|7026
|2021-01-20
|PAYNE
|7229
|37
|6672
|2021-01-20
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6735
|47
|6162
|2021-01-20
|GARFIELD
|6408
|55
|5916
|2021-01-20
|WAGONER
|6280
|63
|5468
|2021-01-20
|CREEK
|5230
|81
|4601
|2021-01-20
|BRYAN
|4907
|44
|4346
|2021-01-20
|GRADY
|4875
|47
|4451
|2021-01-20
|CHEROKEE
|4756
|26
|4153
|2021-01-20
|LE FLORE
|4533
|36
|4111
|2021-01-20
|CARTER
|4519
|21
|3797
|2021-01-20
|MCCLAIN
|4368
|33
|3903
|2021-01-20
|KAY
|4338
|51
|3816
|2021-01-20
|PONTOTOC
|4027
|32
|3551
|2021-01-20
|STEPHENS
|3895
|37
|3496
|2021-01-20
|WASHINGTON
|3892
|68
|3435
|2021-01-20
|DELAWARE
|3818
|51
|3372
|2021-01-20
|PITTSBURG
|3799
|27
|3413
|2021-01-20
|OSAGE
|3774
|35
|3377
|2021-01-20
|CUSTER
|3571
|40
|3332
|2021-01-20
|LOGAN
|3350
|17
|2952
|2021-01-20
|CADDO
|3342
|43
|3007
|2021-01-20
|MAYES
|3294
|28
|2841
|2021-01-20
|MCCURTAIN
|3285
|57
|2990
|2021-01-20
|SEQUOYAH
|3284
|23
|2907
|2021-01-20
|OTTAWA
|3253
|33
|2989
|2021-01-20
|TEXAS
|3247
|18
|3096
|2021-01-20
|OKMULGEE
|3125
|35
|2831
|2021-01-20
|GARVIN
|2978
|23
|2639
|2021-01-20
|WOODWARD
|2854
|12
|2675
|2021-01-20
|JACKSON
|2612
|40
|2415
|2021-01-20
|LINCOLN
|2610
|37
|2347
|2021-01-20
|ADAIR
|2554
|17
|2152
|2021-01-20
|BECKHAM
|2333
|27
|2144
|2021-01-20
|SEMINOLE
|2302
|25
|2050
|2021-01-20
|KINGFISHER
|1753
|15
|1599
|2021-01-20
|CRAIG
|1729
|8
|1567
|2021-01-20
|MCINTOSH
|1654
|24
|1439
|2021-01-20
|OKFUSKEE
|1594
|16
|1466
|2021-01-20
|MURRAY
|1583
|14
|1370
|2021-01-20
|ATOKA
|1569
|6
|1431
|2021-01-20
|MARSHALL
|1537
|9
|1348
|2021-01-20
|PAWNEE
|1370
|18
|1186
|2021-01-20
|CHOCTAW
|1360
|9
|1222
|2021-01-20
|LOVE
|1244
|8
|1085
|2021-01-20
|NOBLE
|1175
|8
|1053
|2021-01-20
|WOODS
|1110
|5
|1045
|2021-01-20
|JOHNSTON
|1105
|12
|964
|2021-01-20
|HASKELL
|1062
|7
|936
|2021-01-20
|ALFALFA
|1047
|5
|977
|2021-01-20
|HUGHES
|997
|12
|865
|2021-01-20
|WASHITA
|943
|5
|869
|2021-01-20
|NOWATA
|917
|12
|799
|2021-01-20
|PUSHMATAHA
|844
|8
|773
|2021-01-20
|MAJOR
|834
|4
|766
|2021-01-20
|BLAINE
|805
|5
|731
|2021-01-20
|LATIMER
|674
|7
|604
|2021-01-20
|KIOWA
|664
|12
|591
|2021-01-20
|TILLMAN
|659
|12
|590
|2021-01-20
|JEFFERSON
|588
|4
|524
|2021-01-20
|COAL
|584
|8
|535
|2021-01-20
|COTTON
|534
|13
|453
|2021-01-20
|DEWEY
|482
|4
|455
|2021-01-20
|GRANT
|459
|5
|424
|2021-01-20
|GREER
|439
|10
|399
|2021-01-20
|HARPER
|381
|3
|357
|2021-01-20
|BEAVER
|352
|3
|334
|2021-01-20
|ROGER MILLS
|350
|6
|279
|2021-01-20
|ELLIS
|330
|1
|310
|2021-01-20
|HARMON
|249
|1
|232
|2021-01-20
|154
|0
|97
|2021-01-20
|CIMARRON
|117
|1
|104
|2021-01-20
Oklahoma per city 01.20.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|53103
|408
|47796
|2021-01-20
|TULSA
|35521
|332
|31773
|2021-01-20
|EDMOND
|14199
|74
|12787
|2021-01-20
|BROKEN ARROW
|12846
|106
|11501
|2021-01-20
|NORMAN
|11385
|102
|10176
|2021-01-20
|OTHER***
|7567
|44
|6726
|2021-01-20
|YUKON
|7232
|21
|6636
|2021-01-20
|LAWTON
|5962
|71
|5217
|2021-01-20
|ENID
|5642
|51
|5203
|2021-01-20
|STILLWATER
|5221
|18
|4816
|2021-01-20
|MOORE
|5203
|32
|4617
|2021-01-20
|CLAREMORE
|4897
|70
|4372
|2021-01-20
|OWASSO
|4300
|25
|3872
|2021-01-20
|MUSKOGEE
|4296
|49
|3655
|2021-01-20
|SHAWNEE
|4159
|35
|3813
|2021-01-20
|ARDMORE
|3388
|16
|2860
|2021-01-20
|TAHLEQUAH
|3367
|17
|2968
|2021-01-20
|ADA
|3311
|26
|2909
|2021-01-20
|PONCA CITY
|3195
|30
|2824
|2021-01-20
|BARTLESVILLE
|3040
|56
|2700
|2021-01-20
|DURANT
|2947
|25
|2597
|2021-01-20
|BIXBY
|2745
|17
|2457
|2021-01-20
|MCALESTER
|2672
|22
|2410
|2021-01-20
|SAND SPRINGS
|2609
|26
|2269
|2021-01-20
|GUYMON
|2437
|18
|2316
|2021-01-20
|DUNCAN
|2434
|23
|2189
|2021-01-20
|JENKS
|2316
|15
|2094
|2021-01-20
|SAPULPA
|2314
|34
|2080
|2021-01-20
|EL RENO
|2200
|14
|2068
|2021-01-20
|ALTUS
|2175
|37
|2020
|2021-01-20
|MUSTANG
|2151
|18
|1954
|2021-01-20
|GUTHRIE
|2019
|11
|1755
|2021-01-20
|CHICKASHA
|1985
|27
|1802
|2021-01-20
|COLLINSVILLE
|1929
|11
|1712
|2021-01-20
|CHOCTAW
|1900
|10
|1698
|2021-01-20
|MIAMI
|1826
|21
|1691
|2021-01-20
|BLANCHARD
|1821
|9
|1614
|2021-01-20
|STILWELL
|1717
|15
|1437
|2021-01-20
|BETHANY
|1640
|14
|1495
|2021-01-20
|WOODWARD
|1624
|9
|1475
|2021-01-20
|TAFT
|1563
|2
|1547
|2021-01-20
|CLINTON
|1557
|22
|1433
|2021-01-20
|WEATHERFORD
|1549
|14
|1466
|2021-01-20
|COWETA
|1546
|20
|1366
|2021-01-20
|ELK CITY
|1417
|13
|1294
|2021-01-20
|SKIATOOK
|1373
|8
|1228
|2021-01-20
|VINITA
|1348
|6
|1214
|2021-01-20
|GROVE
|1321
|33
|1161
|2021-01-20
|POTEAU
|1297
|11
|1182
|2021-01-20
|OKMULGEE
|1291
|19
|1149
|2021-01-20
|GLENPOOL
|1290
|11
|1132
|2021-01-20
|PRYOR CREEK
|1274
|15
|1094
|2021-01-20
|TUTTLE
|1268
|9
|1171
|2021-01-20
|SALLISAW
|1268
|11
|1140
|2021-01-20
|ATOKA
|1215
|4
|1101
|2021-01-20
|PURCELL
|1208
|12
|1076
|2021-01-20
|WAGONER
|1206
|11
|1013
|2021-01-20
|SEMINOLE
|1203
|12
|1071
|2021-01-20
|CUSHING
|1170
|9
|1099
|2021-01-20
|ANADARKO
|1161
|16
|1033
|2021-01-20
|BROKEN BOW
|1148
|29
|1043
|2021-01-20
|IDABEL
|1093
|14
|994
|2021-01-20
|NEWCASTLE
|1061
|7
|956
|2021-01-20
|LEXINGTON
|1056
|11
|953
|2021-01-20
|PAULS VALLEY
|1051
|7
|944
|2021-01-20
|NOBLE
|1029
|12
|891
|2021-01-20
|SULPHUR
|1009
|10
|876
|2021-01-20
|TECUMSEH
|991
|5
|895
|2021-01-20
|PIEDMONT
|965
|5
|884
|2021-01-20
|MCLOUD
|944
|5
|866
|2021-01-20
|HARRAH
|934
|6
|827
|2021-01-20
|ALVA
|931
|5
|876
|2021-01-20
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-20
|FORT GIBSON
|898
|8
|762
|2021-01-20
|MADILL
|893
|5
|800
|2021-01-20
|JAY
|887
|6
|782
|2021-01-20
|MARLOW
|856
|7
|769
|2021-01-20
|MARIETTA
|843
|6
|734
|2021-01-20
|HUGO
|820
|8
|751
|2021-01-20
|CHECOTAH
|813
|11
|725
|2021-01-20
|HENRYETTA
|790
|11
|719
|2021-01-20
|MULDROW
|786
|3
|684
|2021-01-20
|BRISTOW
|776
|17
|666
|2021-01-20
|EUFAULA
|761
|13
|642
|2021-01-20
|SAYRE
|748
|12
|703
|2021-01-20
|HOMINY
|714
|2
|684
|2021-01-20
|HELENA
|696
|2
|654
|2021-01-20
|KINGFISHER
|694
|4
|636
|2021-01-20
|STIGLER
|668
|6
|591
|2021-01-20
|LINDSAY
|656
|5
|578
|2021-01-20
|OKEMAH
|646
|6
|565
|2021-01-20
|KINGSTON
|635
|4
|541
|2021-01-20
|CATOOSA
|625
|9
|565
|2021-01-20
|HEAVENER
|598
|9
|548
|2021-01-20
|HOLDENVILLE
|597
|6
|535
|2021-01-20
|ELGIN
|594
|7
|541
|2021-01-20
|CHANDLER
|592
|13
|525
|2021-01-20
|CALERA
|589
|3
|535
|2021-01-20
|WEWOKA
|583
|7
|514
|2021-01-20
|CLEVELAND
|581
|8
|524
|2021-01-20
|HENNESSEY
|572
|5
|521
|2021-01-20
|LOCUST GROVE
|569
|0
|495
|2021-01-20
|PERRY
|565
|4
|497
|2021-01-20
|SPIRO
|563
|1
|524
|2021-01-20
|MANNFORD
|561
|9
|461
|2021-01-20
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-20
|INOLA
|555
|3
|494
|2021-01-20
|NOWATA
|551
|8
|461
|2021-01-20
|AFTON
|547
|2
|495
|2021-01-20
|BLACKWELL
|534
|10
|463
|2021-01-20
|MOUNDS
|528
|6
|468
|2021-01-20
|DAVIS
|519
|3
|448
|2021-01-20
|CHELSEA
|516
|6
|465
|2021-01-20
|TISHOMINGO
|512
|5
|447
|2021-01-20
|CACHE
|509
|5
|447
|2021-01-20
|SPERRY
|503
|2
|451
|2021-01-20
|WARR ACRES
|494
|1
|448
|2021-01-20
|SPENCER
|493
|7
|433
|2021-01-20
|JONES
|484
|4
|444
|2021-01-20
|WESTVILLE
|478
|2
|402
|2021-01-20
|SALINA
|478
|2
|400
|2021-01-20
|PRAGUE
|475
|4
|445
|2021-01-20
|MIDWEST CITY
|465
|11
|397
|2021-01-20
|FAIRVIEW
|462
|2
|425
|2021-01-20
|ANTLERS
|459
|6
|414
|2021-01-20
|PERKINS
|458
|4
|409
|2021-01-20
|VIAN
|458
|4
|413
|2021-01-20
|DEL CITY
|447
|4
|391
|2021-01-20
|PAWNEE
|446
|7
|379
|2021-01-20
|COMANCHE
|446
|6
|391
|2021-01-20
|HULBERT
|445
|3
|376
|2021-01-20
|PAWHUSKA
|445
|7
|393
|2021-01-20
|HINTON
|433
|0
|414
|2021-01-20
|COALGATE
|433
|6
|396
|2021-01-20
|COLCORD
|421
|3
|376
|2021-01-20
|HASKELL
|419
|2
|382
|2021-01-20
|OOLOGAH
|417
|2
|374
|2021-01-20
|WYNNEWOOD
|417
|3
|370
|2021-01-20
|MEEKER
|411
|13
|371
|2021-01-20
|CHOUTEAU
|403
|8
|350
|2021-01-20
|APACHE
|399
|3
|357
|2021-01-20
|DEWEY
|399
|4
|344
|2021-01-20
|FREDERICK
|394
|9
|353
|2021-01-20
|WILBURTON
|390
|5
|341
|2021-01-20
|STRATFORD
|386
|1
|336
|2021-01-20
|ROLAND
|378
|1
|319
|2021-01-20
|TALIHINA
|364
|7
|324
|2021-01-20
|KANSAS
|364
|6
|322
|2021-01-20
|WISTER
|364
|1
|336
|2021-01-20
|LONE GROVE
|364
|1
|304
|2021-01-20
|CARNEGIE
|363
|7
|323
|2021-01-20
|NEWKIRK
|361
|2
|318
|2021-01-20
|WASHINGTON
|346
|2
|314
|2021-01-20
|NICHOLS HILLS
|338
|0
|314
|2021-01-20
|BEGGS
|336
|4
|308
|2021-01-20
|STROUD
|331
|3
|295
|2021-01-20
|POCOLA
|328
|3
|294
|2021-01-20
|KONAWA
|327
|4
|286
|2021-01-20
|WALTERS
|322
|3
|277
|2021-01-20
|MINCO
|317
|0
|300
|2021-01-20
|WILSON
|311
|1
|252
|2021-01-20
|HOOKER
|306
|0
|291
|2021-01-20
|WATONGA
|305
|1
|279
|2021-01-20
|LUTHER
|304
|4
|262
|2021-01-20
|COMMERCE
|300
|2
|272
|2021-01-20
|WELLSTON
|296
|0
|267
|2021-01-20
|MORRIS
|295
|1
|281
|2021-01-20
|VALLIANT
|295
|4
|272
|2021-01-20
|TONKAWA
|294
|9
|254
|2021-01-20
|GORE
|291
|4
|261
|2021-01-20
|HARTSHORNE
|291
|0
|257
|2021-01-20
|MANGUM
|290
|10
|261
|2021-01-20
|WYANDOTTE
|284
|2
|257
|2021-01-20
|COLBERT
|279
|9
|238
|2021-01-20
|NEW CORDELL
|278
|0
|257
|2021-01-20
|QUAPAW
|277
|5
|248
|2021-01-20
|HOBART
|269
|6
|236
|2021-01-20
|HOWE
|267
|0
|244
|2021-01-20
|CADDO
|264
|1
|240
|2021-01-20
|MEAD
|262
|3
|236
|2021-01-20
|WARNER
|259
|0
|228
|2021-01-20
|FLETCHER
|259
|2
|233
|2021-01-20
|FAIRLAND
|257
|1
|239
|2021-01-20
|PORUM
|253
|2
|234
|2021-01-20
|ELMORE CITY
|251
|3
|228
|2021-01-20
|PORTER
|246
|5
|220
|2021-01-20
|ARCADIA
|243
|0
|224
|2021-01-20
|WAURIKA
|239
|2
|218
|2021-01-20
|HEALDTON
|238
|2
|194
|2021-01-20
|KELLYVILLE
|236
|2
|214
|2021-01-20
|STONEWALL
|226
|1
|209
|2021-01-20
|BOKCHITO
|226
|1
|199
|2021-01-20
|MAYSVILLE
|226
|4
|195
|2021-01-20
|ADAIR
|226
|1
|201
|2021-01-20
|TALALA
|225
|2
|198
|2021-01-20
|KIEFER
|224
|1
|210
|2021-01-20
|WAYNE
|223
|2
|192
|2021-01-20
|CRESCENT
|222
|2
|198
|2021-01-20
|DRUMRIGHT
|221
|4
|188
|2021-01-20
|HOLLIS
|221
|1
|204
|2021-01-20
|ALLEN
|218
|2
|190
|2021-01-20
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|209
|2021-01-20
|CASHION
|217
|0
|197
|2021-01-20
|PADEN
|212
|0
|199
|2021-01-20
|EARLSBORO
|210
|0
|192
|2021-01-20
|HYDRO
|208
|2
|188
|2021-01-20
|RINGLING
|206
|1
|173
|2021-01-20
|BARNSDALL
|205
|4
|179
|2021-01-20
|BLAIR
|203
|1
|179
|2021-01-20
|BOSWELL
|199
|1
|168
|2021-01-20
|WRIGHT CITY
|199
|1
|173
|2021-01-20
|RUSH SPRINGS
|198
|2
|181
|2021-01-20
|LAVERNE
|197
|1
|187
|2021-01-20
|BILLINGS
|196
|1
|186
|2021-01-20
|CAMERON
|188
|0
|179
|2021-01-20
|WAUKOMIS
|186
|0
|172
|2021-01-20
|BINGER
|185
|10
|162
|2021-01-20
|HAWORTH
|185
|3
|172
|2021-01-20
|KEOTA
|184
|0
|172
|2021-01-20
|WATTS
|183
|0
|161
|2021-01-20
|BEAVER
|181
|1
|172
|2021-01-20
|FORT COBB
|181
|0
|153
|2021-01-20
|CHEROKEE
|179
|1
|165
|2021-01-20
|BIG CABIN
|178
|2
|153
|2021-01-20
|MOORELAND
|176
|1
|157
|2021-01-20
|YALE
|174
|4
|155
|2021-01-20
|CEMENT
|172
|0
|158
|2021-01-20
|ROFF
|170
|1
|153
|2021-01-20
|TEXHOMA
|169
|0
|162
|2021-01-20
|GERONIMO
|168
|2
|142
|2021-01-20
|SHATTUCK
|166
|1
|155
|2021-01-20
|WETUMKA
|164
|3
|125
|2021-01-20
|THOMAS
|164
|0
|156
|2021-01-20
|PAOLI
|162
|2
|149
|2021-01-20
|OKEENE
|160
|0
|138
|2021-01-20
|BOKOSHE
|158
|0
|138
|2021-01-20
|QUINTON
|158
|1
|131
|2021-01-20
|CYRIL
|158
|2
|147
|2021-01-20
|GLENCOE
|157
|2
|137
|2021-01-20
|MAUD
|157
|0
|143
|2021-01-20
|OCHELATA
|157
|2
|138
|2021-01-20
|RED ROCK
|156
|2
|135
|2021-01-20
|CHEYENNE
|154
|1
|110
|2021-01-20
|FAIRFAX
|154
|1
|136
|2021-01-20
|ARAPAHO
|152
|4
|139
|2021-01-20
|WELCH
|150
|2
|143
|2021-01-20
|MORRISON
|150
|1
|141
|2021-01-20
|RINGWOOD
|148
|0
|134
|2021-01-20
|SEILING
|148
|1
|145
|2021-01-20
|GOODWELL
|148
|0
|146
|2021-01-20
|BUFFALO
|147
|2
|135
|2021-01-20
|MEDFORD
|146
|1
|136
|2021-01-20
|THACKERVILLE
|142
|1
|122
|2021-01-20
|JENNINGS
|142
|1
|123
|2021-01-20
|RAMONA
|141
|4
|119
|2021-01-20
|OKTAHA
|140
|0
|121
|2021-01-20
|NINNEKAH
|140
|1
|130
|2021-01-20
|SHADY POINT
|138
|1
|125
|2021-01-20
|WELEETKA
|138
|3
|121
|2021-01-20
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|124
|2021-01-20
|UNION CITY
|135
|1
|124
|2021-01-20
|BURNS FLAT
|134
|1
|121
|2021-01-20
|GEARY
|133
|0
|125
|2021-01-20
|TEMPLE
|130
|9
|100
|2021-01-20
|BLUEJACKET
|129
|1
|122
|2021-01-20
|PANAMA
|129
|1
|116
|2021-01-20
|POND CREEK
|129
|0
|121
|2021-01-20
|COPAN
|126
|1
|110
|2021-01-20
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|123
|2021-01-20
|SNYDER
|125
|5
|114
|2021-01-20
|GRACEMONT
|125
|2
|114
|2021-01-20
|DEPEW
|124
|2
|107
|2021-01-20
|CANTON
|124
|2
|108
|2021-01-20
|CLAYTON
|123
|0
|115
|2021-01-20
|KREBS
|121
|2
|108
|2021-01-20
|RED OAK
|121
|0
|108
|2021-01-20
|CANUTE
|121
|0
|109
|2021-01-20
|WANETTE
|120
|0
|116
|2021-01-20
|INDIAHOMA
|119
|1
|112
|2021-01-20
|WEBBERS FALLS
|119
|0
|106
|2021-01-20
|BENNINGTON
|119
|2
|108
|2021-01-20
|GARBER
|119
|1
|116
|2021-01-20
|VICI
|117
|0
|107
|2021-01-20
|GRANITE
|117
|0
|108
|2021-01-20
|LEEDEY
|113
|4
|106
|2021-01-20
|ALEX
|112
|2
|97
|2021-01-20
|HAMMON
|112
|2
|100
|2021-01-20
|LAHOMA
|111
|4
|98
|2021-01-20
|KIOWA
|110
|2
|101
|2021-01-20
|MILBURN
|110
|2
|88
|2021-01-20
|ARKOMA
|110
|1
|81
|2021-01-20
|SPAVINAW
|109
|0
|96
|2021-01-20
|MANNSVILLE
|108
|1
|92
|2021-01-20
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|108
|1
|95
|2021-01-20
|DAVENPORT
|104
|0
|90
|2021-01-20
|MULHALL
|101
|0
|89
|2021-01-20
|CANEY
|101
|1
|95
|2021-01-20
|TERLTON
|100
|1
|87
|2021-01-20
|RYAN
|100
|0
|93
|2021-01-20
|SOPER
|98
|0
|86
|2021-01-20
|SENTINEL
|98
|0
|94
|2021-01-20
|COUNCIL HILL
|98
|2
|91
|2021-01-20
|GRANDFIELD
|98
|1
|90
|2021-01-20
|ASHER
|97
|0
|88
|2021-01-20
|TIPTON
|97
|2
|88
|2021-01-20
|VELMA
|97
|1
|90
|2021-01-20
|OAKS
|96
|1
|82
|2021-01-20
|BRAGGS
|94
|1
|85
|2021-01-20
|WAYNOKA
|94
|0
|89
|2021-01-20
|ERICK
|92
|1
|78
|2021-01-20
|DOVER
|91
|2
|82
|2021-01-20
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|82
|2021-01-20
|DELAWARE
|88
|2
|81
|2021-01-20
|BYARS
|87
|1
|78
|2021-01-20
|SASAKWA
|86
|0
|79
|2021-01-20
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|81
|2021-01-20
|AMBER
|84
|0
|78
|2021-01-20
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|77
|2021-01-20
|FOSS
|82
|0
|76
|2021-01-20
|MCCURTAIN
|82
|1
|62
|2021-01-20
|LOOKEBA
|82
|2
|76
|2021-01-20
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-20
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-20
|AGRA
|79
|1
|70
|2021-01-20
|TUPELO
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-20
|SPRINGER
|78
|1
|68
|2021-01-20
|RATLIFF CITY
|77
|0
|65
|2021-01-20
|CHATTANOOGA
|77
|1
|70
|2021-01-20
|OILTON
|77
|2
|62
|2021-01-20
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|70
|2021-01-20
|RAVIA
|74
|1
|65
|2021-01-20
|VERDEN
|74
|1
|67
|2021-01-20
|GANS
|72
|0
|66
|2021-01-20
|WANN
|71
|2
|64
|2021-01-20
|DEWAR
|71
|0
|64
|2021-01-20
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|65
|2021-01-20
|STERLING
|67
|1
|60
|2021-01-20
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|62
|2021-01-20
|COVINGTON
|66
|0
|63
|2021-01-20
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-20
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-20
|KINTA
|63
|0
|54
|2021-01-20
|POCASSET
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-20
|CORN
|63
|2
|56
|2021-01-20
|PITTSBURG
|62
|0
|60
|2021-01-20
|TRYON
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-20
|CANADIAN
|62
|0
|57
|2021-01-20
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-20
|CARNEY
|60
|1
|57
|2021-01-20
|STUART
|58
|0
|51
|2021-01-20
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|57
|2021-01-20
|RATTAN
|58
|0
|53
|2021-01-20
|DUSTIN
|57
|1
|48
|2021-01-20
|LAMONT
|57
|1
|51
|2021-01-20
|HAILEYVILLE
|57
|0
|49
|2021-01-20
|KAW CITY
|56
|1
|48
|2021-01-20
|KETCHUM
|56
|1
|48
|2021-01-20
|MARBLE CITY
|56
|0
|47
|2021-01-20
|BOYNTON
|55
|0
|46
|2021-01-20
|COYLE
|55
|0
|49
|2021-01-20
|REYDON
|54
|0
|46
|2021-01-20
|SHIDLER
|54
|0
|50
|2021-01-20
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-20
|ORLANDO
|53
|0
|50
|2021-01-20
|AMES
|53
|0
|49
|2021-01-20
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|50
|2021-01-20
|NASH
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-20
|LANGLEY
|52
|0
|44
|2021-01-20
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|46
|2021-01-20
|KENEFIC
|51
|0
|43
|2021-01-20
|WHITEFIELD
|50
|0
|45
|2021-01-20
|RIPLEY
|50
|1
|46
|2021-01-20
|LENAPAH
|50
|0
|46
|2021-01-20
|RANDLETT
|49
|1
|44
|2021-01-20
|CROWDER
|49
|0
|41
|2021-01-20
|LOCO
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-20
|MARLAND
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-20
|WAPANUCKA
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-20
|OKAY
|47
|1
|38
|2021-01-20
|WYNONA
|47
|1
|42
|2021-01-20
|LEHIGH
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-20
|MENO
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-20
|ALINE
|46
|2
|42
|2021-01-20
|CALVIN
|46
|1
|41
|2021-01-20
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-20
|GAGE
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-20
|DRUMMOND
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-20
|LONE WOLF
|45
|0
|42
|2021-01-20
|CASTLE
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-20
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|39
|2021-01-20
|PRUE
|42
|1
|34
|2021-01-20
|FAIRMONT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-01-20
|ACHILLE
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-20
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|36
|2021-01-20
|CARTER
|40
|0
|38
|2021-01-20
|FORGAN
|39
|1
|36
|2021-01-20
|FAXON
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-20
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-20
|COLONY
|38
|0
|32
|2021-01-20
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|34
|2021-01-20
|TALOGA
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-20
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-20
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|37
|2021-01-20
|CARMEN
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-20
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-20
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-20
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|31
|2021-01-20
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-20
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-20
|GOLTRY
|33
|0
|28
|2021-01-20
|JET
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-20
|GOLDSBY
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-20
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-20
|SHARON
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-20
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-20
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-20
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-20
|HASTINGS
|32
|0
|30
|2021-01-20
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|30
|2021-01-20
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-20
|OSAGE
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-20
|AVANT
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-20
|NICOMA PARK
|28
|1
|22
|2021-01-20
|FRANCIS
|28
|1
|22
|2021-01-20
|HANNA
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-20
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|24
|2021-01-20
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-20
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-20
|DEER CREEK
|27
|1
|24
|2021-01-20
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-20
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|23
|2021-01-20
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-20
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-20
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-20
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-20
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|20
|2021-01-20
|EAKLY
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-20
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-20
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-20
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|20
|2021-01-20
|DISNEY
|22
|0
|17
|2021-01-20
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|18
|2021-01-20
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-20
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-20
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-20
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-20
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-20
|KEYES
|18
|0
|15
|2021-01-20
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-20
|BRADLEY
|18
|1
|17
|2021-01-20
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|13
|2021-01-20
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|14
|2021-01-20
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-20
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-20
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-20
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|12
|2021-01-20
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-20
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-20
|CROMWELL
|13
|1
|10
|2021-01-20
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-20
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-01-20
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-20
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-20
|ALBION
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-20
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-20
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-20
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-20
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-20
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-20
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-20
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-20
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-20
|TULLAHASSEE
|4
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-20
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-20
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-20
