covid daily 1.21.21

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups were among the state's 48 COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases — 1,986 — brought the total number to 360,360, with 34,035 of those active, a single-day decrease of 2,101, and 323,240 recovered, including 4,039 since Tuesday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,085 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 48 deaths reported Wednesday, 42 were in the 65 and older age group: Four women and three men in Tulsa County, one woman and three men in Oklahoma County, one woman and two men in Comanche County, one woman and two men in Kay County, two men each from Cleveland and Muskogee counties, one woman and one man in Stephens County, women from Beckham, Delaware, Grady, Le Flore, McClain, McIntosh, Osage, Pittsburg and Pontotoc counties and men from Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Cotton, Custer, Garfield, Okmulgee, Payne, Pottawatomie and Tillman counties.

Five deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman each from Carter, Le Flore, McIntosh and Oklahoma counties and one Garfield County man. One death was a Rogers County man in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,095, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 16 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it was treating 10 patients and had one death.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 17 Wednesday for a total of 6,408, with 437 active and 5,916, or 92.3%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,642, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 388 active cases in the city and 5,203 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,543 cases, with 2,339 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,033 cases, with 2,803 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included 10 in Noble, five each in Kingfisher, Woods and Woodward, three each in Alfalfa and Major and two each in Blaine and Grant.

State update

There have been 190,779 Oklahoma women and 169,535 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 46 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,722 in the 0-4 age group, 38,516 in the 5-17 age group, 113,698 in the 18-35 age group, 78,173 in the 36-49 age group, 70,353 in the 50-64 age group and 52,849 in the 65 and older age group. There were 49 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,457 have been 65 and older and 487 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 112 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,740, than women, 1,345, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 512 in Oklahoma; 509 in Tulsa; 193 in Cleveland; 92 in Rogers; 89 in Comanche; 81 in Creek; 68 in Washington; 63 in Wagoner; 62 in Muskogee; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 51 each in Delaware and Kay; 47 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Caddo; 40 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 each in Lincoln, Payne and Stephens; 36 in Le Flore; 35 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 33 each in McClain and Ottawa; 32 in Pontotoc; 28 in Mayes; 27 each in Beckham and Pittsburg; 26 in Cherokee; 25 in Seminole; 24 in McIntosh; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 21 in Carter; 18 each in Pawnee and Texas; 17 each in Adair and Logan; 16 in Okfuskee; 15 in Kingfisher; 14 in Murray; 13 in Cotton; 12 each in Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 10 in Greer; nine each in Choctaw and Marshall; eight each in Coal, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Haskell and Latimer; six each in Atoka and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey, Jefferson and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

NW Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,854 cases, 2,675 recovered, 167 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,753 cases, 1,599 recovered, 139 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,175 cases, 1,053 recovered, 139 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,110 cases, 1,045 recovered, 60 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,047 cases, 977 recovered, 65 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 834 cases, 766 recovered, 64 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 805 cases, 731 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 459 cases, 424 recovered, 30 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 63 Wednesday, with 104 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Wednesday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 32 and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Wednesday.

Oklahoma per county 01.20.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 70044 512 63192 2021-01-20
TULSA 59160 509 53004 2021-01-20
CLEVELAND 24045 193 21288 2021-01-20
CANADIAN 13313 59 12244 2021-01-20
COMANCHE 8907 92 7844 2021-01-20
ROGERS 8346 92 7456 2021-01-20
MUSKOGEE 7920 62 7026 2021-01-20
PAYNE 7229 37 6672 2021-01-20
POTTAWATOMIE 6735 47 6162 2021-01-20
GARFIELD 6408 55 5916 2021-01-20
WAGONER 6280 63 5468 2021-01-20
CREEK 5230 81 4601 2021-01-20
BRYAN 4907 44 4346 2021-01-20
GRADY 4875 47 4451 2021-01-20
CHEROKEE 4756 26 4153 2021-01-20
LE FLORE 4533 36 4111 2021-01-20
CARTER 4519 21 3797 2021-01-20
MCCLAIN 4368 33 3903 2021-01-20
KAY 4338 51 3816 2021-01-20
PONTOTOC 4027 32 3551 2021-01-20
STEPHENS 3895 37 3496 2021-01-20
WASHINGTON 3892 68 3435 2021-01-20
DELAWARE 3818 51 3372 2021-01-20
PITTSBURG 3799 27 3413 2021-01-20
OSAGE 3774 35 3377 2021-01-20
CUSTER 3571 40 3332 2021-01-20
LOGAN 3350 17 2952 2021-01-20
CADDO 3342 43 3007 2021-01-20
MAYES 3294 28 2841 2021-01-20
MCCURTAIN 3285 57 2990 2021-01-20
SEQUOYAH 3284 23 2907 2021-01-20
OTTAWA 3253 33 2989 2021-01-20
TEXAS 3247 18 3096 2021-01-20
OKMULGEE 3125 35 2831 2021-01-20
GARVIN 2978 23 2639 2021-01-20
WOODWARD 2854 12 2675 2021-01-20
JACKSON 2612 40 2415 2021-01-20
LINCOLN 2610 37 2347 2021-01-20
ADAIR 2554 17 2152 2021-01-20
BECKHAM 2333 27 2144 2021-01-20
SEMINOLE 2302 25 2050 2021-01-20
KINGFISHER 1753 15 1599 2021-01-20
CRAIG 1729 8 1567 2021-01-20
MCINTOSH 1654 24 1439 2021-01-20
OKFUSKEE 1594 16 1466 2021-01-20
MURRAY 1583 14 1370 2021-01-20
ATOKA 1569 6 1431 2021-01-20
MARSHALL 1537 9 1348 2021-01-20
PAWNEE 1370 18 1186 2021-01-20
CHOCTAW 1360 9 1222 2021-01-20
LOVE 1244 8 1085 2021-01-20
NOBLE 1175 8 1053 2021-01-20
WOODS 1110 5 1045 2021-01-20
JOHNSTON 1105 12 964 2021-01-20
HASKELL 1062 7 936 2021-01-20
ALFALFA 1047 5 977 2021-01-20
HUGHES 997 12 865 2021-01-20
WASHITA 943 5 869 2021-01-20
NOWATA 917 12 799 2021-01-20
PUSHMATAHA 844 8 773 2021-01-20
MAJOR 834 4 766 2021-01-20
BLAINE 805 5 731 2021-01-20
LATIMER 674 7 604 2021-01-20
KIOWA 664 12 591 2021-01-20
TILLMAN 659 12 590 2021-01-20
JEFFERSON 588 4 524 2021-01-20
COAL 584 8 535 2021-01-20
COTTON 534 13 453 2021-01-20
DEWEY 482 4 455 2021-01-20
GRANT 459 5 424 2021-01-20
GREER 439 10 399 2021-01-20
HARPER 381 3 357 2021-01-20
BEAVER 352 3 334 2021-01-20
ROGER MILLS 350 6 279 2021-01-20
ELLIS 330 1 310 2021-01-20
HARMON 249 1 232 2021-01-20
154 0 97 2021-01-20
CIMARRON 117 1 104 2021-01-20

Oklahoma per city 01.20.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 53103 408 47796 2021-01-20
TULSA 35521 332 31773 2021-01-20
EDMOND 14199 74 12787 2021-01-20
BROKEN ARROW 12846 106 11501 2021-01-20
NORMAN 11385 102 10176 2021-01-20
OTHER*** 7567 44 6726 2021-01-20
YUKON 7232 21 6636 2021-01-20
LAWTON 5962 71 5217 2021-01-20
ENID 5642 51 5203 2021-01-20
STILLWATER 5221 18 4816 2021-01-20
MOORE 5203 32 4617 2021-01-20
CLAREMORE 4897 70 4372 2021-01-20
OWASSO 4300 25 3872 2021-01-20
MUSKOGEE 4296 49 3655 2021-01-20
SHAWNEE 4159 35 3813 2021-01-20
ARDMORE 3388 16 2860 2021-01-20
TAHLEQUAH 3367 17 2968 2021-01-20
ADA 3311 26 2909 2021-01-20
PONCA CITY 3195 30 2824 2021-01-20
BARTLESVILLE 3040 56 2700 2021-01-20
DURANT 2947 25 2597 2021-01-20
BIXBY 2745 17 2457 2021-01-20
MCALESTER 2672 22 2410 2021-01-20
SAND SPRINGS 2609 26 2269 2021-01-20
GUYMON 2437 18 2316 2021-01-20
DUNCAN 2434 23 2189 2021-01-20
JENKS 2316 15 2094 2021-01-20
SAPULPA 2314 34 2080 2021-01-20
EL RENO 2200 14 2068 2021-01-20
ALTUS 2175 37 2020 2021-01-20
MUSTANG 2151 18 1954 2021-01-20
GUTHRIE 2019 11 1755 2021-01-20
CHICKASHA 1985 27 1802 2021-01-20
COLLINSVILLE 1929 11 1712 2021-01-20
CHOCTAW 1900 10 1698 2021-01-20
MIAMI 1826 21 1691 2021-01-20
BLANCHARD 1821 9 1614 2021-01-20
STILWELL 1717 15 1437 2021-01-20
BETHANY 1640 14 1495 2021-01-20
WOODWARD 1624 9 1475 2021-01-20
TAFT 1563 2 1547 2021-01-20
CLINTON 1557 22 1433 2021-01-20
WEATHERFORD 1549 14 1466 2021-01-20
COWETA 1546 20 1366 2021-01-20
ELK CITY 1417 13 1294 2021-01-20
SKIATOOK 1373 8 1228 2021-01-20
VINITA 1348 6 1214 2021-01-20
GROVE 1321 33 1161 2021-01-20
POTEAU 1297 11 1182 2021-01-20
OKMULGEE 1291 19 1149 2021-01-20
GLENPOOL 1290 11 1132 2021-01-20
PRYOR CREEK 1274 15 1094 2021-01-20
TUTTLE 1268 9 1171 2021-01-20
SALLISAW 1268 11 1140 2021-01-20
ATOKA 1215 4 1101 2021-01-20
PURCELL 1208 12 1076 2021-01-20
WAGONER 1206 11 1013 2021-01-20
SEMINOLE 1203 12 1071 2021-01-20
CUSHING 1170 9 1099 2021-01-20
ANADARKO 1161 16 1033 2021-01-20
BROKEN BOW 1148 29 1043 2021-01-20
IDABEL 1093 14 994 2021-01-20
NEWCASTLE 1061 7 956 2021-01-20
LEXINGTON 1056 11 953 2021-01-20
PAULS VALLEY 1051 7 944 2021-01-20
NOBLE 1029 12 891 2021-01-20
SULPHUR 1009 10 876 2021-01-20
TECUMSEH 991 5 895 2021-01-20
PIEDMONT 965 5 884 2021-01-20
MCLOUD 944 5 866 2021-01-20
HARRAH 934 6 827 2021-01-20
ALVA 931 5 876 2021-01-20
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-20
FORT GIBSON 898 8 762 2021-01-20
MADILL 893 5 800 2021-01-20
JAY 887 6 782 2021-01-20
MARLOW 856 7 769 2021-01-20
MARIETTA 843 6 734 2021-01-20
HUGO 820 8 751 2021-01-20
CHECOTAH 813 11 725 2021-01-20
HENRYETTA 790 11 719 2021-01-20
MULDROW 786 3 684 2021-01-20
BRISTOW 776 17 666 2021-01-20
EUFAULA 761 13 642 2021-01-20
SAYRE 748 12 703 2021-01-20
HOMINY 714 2 684 2021-01-20
HELENA 696 2 654 2021-01-20
KINGFISHER 694 4 636 2021-01-20
STIGLER 668 6 591 2021-01-20
LINDSAY 656 5 578 2021-01-20
OKEMAH 646 6 565 2021-01-20
KINGSTON 635 4 541 2021-01-20
CATOOSA 625 9 565 2021-01-20
HEAVENER 598 9 548 2021-01-20
HOLDENVILLE 597 6 535 2021-01-20
ELGIN 594 7 541 2021-01-20
CHANDLER 592 13 525 2021-01-20
CALERA 589 3 535 2021-01-20
WEWOKA 583 7 514 2021-01-20
CLEVELAND 581 8 524 2021-01-20
HENNESSEY 572 5 521 2021-01-20
LOCUST GROVE 569 0 495 2021-01-20
PERRY 565 4 497 2021-01-20
SPIRO 563 1 524 2021-01-20
MANNFORD 561 9 461 2021-01-20
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-20
INOLA 555 3 494 2021-01-20
NOWATA 551 8 461 2021-01-20
AFTON 547 2 495 2021-01-20
BLACKWELL 534 10 463 2021-01-20
MOUNDS 528 6 468 2021-01-20
DAVIS 519 3 448 2021-01-20
CHELSEA 516 6 465 2021-01-20
TISHOMINGO 512 5 447 2021-01-20
CACHE 509 5 447 2021-01-20
SPERRY 503 2 451 2021-01-20
WARR ACRES 494 1 448 2021-01-20
SPENCER 493 7 433 2021-01-20
JONES 484 4 444 2021-01-20
WESTVILLE 478 2 402 2021-01-20
SALINA 478 2 400 2021-01-20
PRAGUE 475 4 445 2021-01-20
MIDWEST CITY 465 11 397 2021-01-20
FAIRVIEW 462 2 425 2021-01-20
ANTLERS 459 6 414 2021-01-20
PERKINS 458 4 409 2021-01-20
VIAN 458 4 413 2021-01-20
DEL CITY 447 4 391 2021-01-20
PAWNEE 446 7 379 2021-01-20
COMANCHE 446 6 391 2021-01-20
HULBERT 445 3 376 2021-01-20
PAWHUSKA 445 7 393 2021-01-20
HINTON 433 0 414 2021-01-20
COALGATE 433 6 396 2021-01-20
COLCORD 421 3 376 2021-01-20
HASKELL 419 2 382 2021-01-20
OOLOGAH 417 2 374 2021-01-20
WYNNEWOOD 417 3 370 2021-01-20
MEEKER 411 13 371 2021-01-20
CHOUTEAU 403 8 350 2021-01-20
APACHE 399 3 357 2021-01-20
DEWEY 399 4 344 2021-01-20
FREDERICK 394 9 353 2021-01-20
WILBURTON 390 5 341 2021-01-20
STRATFORD 386 1 336 2021-01-20
ROLAND 378 1 319 2021-01-20
TALIHINA 364 7 324 2021-01-20
KANSAS 364 6 322 2021-01-20
WISTER 364 1 336 2021-01-20
LONE GROVE 364 1 304 2021-01-20
CARNEGIE 363 7 323 2021-01-20
NEWKIRK 361 2 318 2021-01-20
WASHINGTON 346 2 314 2021-01-20
NICHOLS HILLS 338 0 314 2021-01-20
BEGGS 336 4 308 2021-01-20
STROUD 331 3 295 2021-01-20
POCOLA 328 3 294 2021-01-20
KONAWA 327 4 286 2021-01-20
WALTERS 322 3 277 2021-01-20
MINCO 317 0 300 2021-01-20
WILSON 311 1 252 2021-01-20
HOOKER 306 0 291 2021-01-20
WATONGA 305 1 279 2021-01-20
LUTHER 304 4 262 2021-01-20
COMMERCE 300 2 272 2021-01-20
WELLSTON 296 0 267 2021-01-20
MORRIS 295 1 281 2021-01-20
VALLIANT 295 4 272 2021-01-20
TONKAWA 294 9 254 2021-01-20
GORE 291 4 261 2021-01-20
HARTSHORNE 291 0 257 2021-01-20
MANGUM 290 10 261 2021-01-20
WYANDOTTE 284 2 257 2021-01-20
COLBERT 279 9 238 2021-01-20
NEW CORDELL 278 0 257 2021-01-20
QUAPAW 277 5 248 2021-01-20
HOBART 269 6 236 2021-01-20
HOWE 267 0 244 2021-01-20
CADDO 264 1 240 2021-01-20
MEAD 262 3 236 2021-01-20
WARNER 259 0 228 2021-01-20
FLETCHER 259 2 233 2021-01-20
FAIRLAND 257 1 239 2021-01-20
PORUM 253 2 234 2021-01-20
ELMORE CITY 251 3 228 2021-01-20
PORTER 246 5 220 2021-01-20
ARCADIA 243 0 224 2021-01-20
WAURIKA 239 2 218 2021-01-20
HEALDTON 238 2 194 2021-01-20
KELLYVILLE 236 2 214 2021-01-20
STONEWALL 226 1 209 2021-01-20
BOKCHITO 226 1 199 2021-01-20
MAYSVILLE 226 4 195 2021-01-20
ADAIR 226 1 201 2021-01-20
TALALA 225 2 198 2021-01-20
KIEFER 224 1 210 2021-01-20
WAYNE 223 2 192 2021-01-20
CRESCENT 222 2 198 2021-01-20
DRUMRIGHT 221 4 188 2021-01-20
HOLLIS 221 1 204 2021-01-20
ALLEN 218 2 190 2021-01-20
OKARCHE 217 4 209 2021-01-20
CASHION 217 0 197 2021-01-20
PADEN 212 0 199 2021-01-20
EARLSBORO 210 0 192 2021-01-20
HYDRO 208 2 188 2021-01-20
RINGLING 206 1 173 2021-01-20
BARNSDALL 205 4 179 2021-01-20
BLAIR 203 1 179 2021-01-20
BOSWELL 199 1 168 2021-01-20
WRIGHT CITY 199 1 173 2021-01-20
RUSH SPRINGS 198 2 181 2021-01-20
LAVERNE 197 1 187 2021-01-20
BILLINGS 196 1 186 2021-01-20
CAMERON 188 0 179 2021-01-20
WAUKOMIS 186 0 172 2021-01-20
BINGER 185 10 162 2021-01-20
HAWORTH 185 3 172 2021-01-20
KEOTA 184 0 172 2021-01-20
WATTS 183 0 161 2021-01-20
BEAVER 181 1 172 2021-01-20
FORT COBB 181 0 153 2021-01-20
CHEROKEE 179 1 165 2021-01-20
BIG CABIN 178 2 153 2021-01-20
MOORELAND 176 1 157 2021-01-20
YALE 174 4 155 2021-01-20
CEMENT 172 0 158 2021-01-20
ROFF 170 1 153 2021-01-20
TEXHOMA 169 0 162 2021-01-20
GERONIMO 168 2 142 2021-01-20
SHATTUCK 166 1 155 2021-01-20
WETUMKA 164 3 125 2021-01-20
THOMAS 164 0 156 2021-01-20
PAOLI 162 2 149 2021-01-20
OKEENE 160 0 138 2021-01-20
BOKOSHE 158 0 138 2021-01-20
QUINTON 158 1 131 2021-01-20
CYRIL 158 2 147 2021-01-20
GLENCOE 157 2 137 2021-01-20
MAUD 157 0 143 2021-01-20
OCHELATA 157 2 138 2021-01-20
RED ROCK 156 2 135 2021-01-20
CHEYENNE 154 1 110 2021-01-20
FAIRFAX 154 1 136 2021-01-20
ARAPAHO 152 4 139 2021-01-20
WELCH 150 2 143 2021-01-20
MORRISON 150 1 141 2021-01-20
RINGWOOD 148 0 134 2021-01-20
SEILING 148 1 145 2021-01-20
GOODWELL 148 0 146 2021-01-20
BUFFALO 147 2 135 2021-01-20
MEDFORD 146 1 136 2021-01-20
THACKERVILLE 142 1 122 2021-01-20
JENNINGS 142 1 123 2021-01-20
RAMONA 141 4 119 2021-01-20
OKTAHA 140 0 121 2021-01-20
NINNEKAH 140 1 130 2021-01-20
SHADY POINT 138 1 125 2021-01-20
WELEETKA 138 3 121 2021-01-20
FORT TOWSON 136 0 124 2021-01-20
UNION CITY 135 1 124 2021-01-20
BURNS FLAT 134 1 121 2021-01-20
GEARY 133 0 125 2021-01-20
TEMPLE 130 9 100 2021-01-20
BLUEJACKET 129 1 122 2021-01-20
PANAMA 129 1 116 2021-01-20
POND CREEK 129 0 121 2021-01-20
COPAN 126 1 110 2021-01-20
CALUMET 125 0 123 2021-01-20
SNYDER 125 5 114 2021-01-20
GRACEMONT 125 2 114 2021-01-20
DEPEW 124 2 107 2021-01-20
CANTON 124 2 108 2021-01-20
CLAYTON 123 0 115 2021-01-20
KREBS 121 2 108 2021-01-20
RED OAK 121 0 108 2021-01-20
CANUTE 121 0 109 2021-01-20
WANETTE 120 0 116 2021-01-20
INDIAHOMA 119 1 112 2021-01-20
WEBBERS FALLS 119 0 106 2021-01-20
BENNINGTON 119 2 108 2021-01-20
GARBER 119 1 116 2021-01-20
VICI 117 0 107 2021-01-20
GRANITE 117 0 108 2021-01-20
LEEDEY 113 4 106 2021-01-20
ALEX 112 2 97 2021-01-20
HAMMON 112 2 100 2021-01-20
LAHOMA 111 4 98 2021-01-20
KIOWA 110 2 101 2021-01-20
MILBURN 110 2 88 2021-01-20
ARKOMA 110 1 81 2021-01-20
SPAVINAW 109 0 96 2021-01-20
MANNSVILLE 108 1 92 2021-01-20
MOUNTAIN VIEW 108 1 95 2021-01-20
DAVENPORT 104 0 90 2021-01-20
MULHALL 101 0 89 2021-01-20
CANEY 101 1 95 2021-01-20
TERLTON 100 1 87 2021-01-20
RYAN 100 0 93 2021-01-20
SOPER 98 0 86 2021-01-20
SENTINEL 98 0 94 2021-01-20
COUNCIL HILL 98 2 91 2021-01-20
GRANDFIELD 98 1 90 2021-01-20
ASHER 97 0 88 2021-01-20
TIPTON 97 2 88 2021-01-20
VELMA 97 1 90 2021-01-20
OAKS 96 1 82 2021-01-20
BRAGGS 94 1 85 2021-01-20
WAYNOKA 94 0 89 2021-01-20
ERICK 92 1 78 2021-01-20
DOVER 91 2 82 2021-01-20
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-20
DELAWARE 88 2 81 2021-01-20
BYARS 87 1 78 2021-01-20
SASAKWA 86 0 79 2021-01-20
GARVIN 84 0 81 2021-01-20
AMBER 84 0 78 2021-01-20
STRINGTOWN 82 1 77 2021-01-20
FOSS 82 0 76 2021-01-20
MCCURTAIN 82 1 62 2021-01-20
LOOKEBA 82 2 76 2021-01-20
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-20
MILL CREEK 80 0 78 2021-01-20
AGRA 79 1 70 2021-01-20
TUPELO 79 0 73 2021-01-20
SPRINGER 78 1 68 2021-01-20
RATLIFF CITY 77 0 65 2021-01-20
CHATTANOOGA 77 1 70 2021-01-20
OILTON 77 2 62 2021-01-20
CUSTER CITY 75 0 70 2021-01-20
RAVIA 74 1 65 2021-01-20
VERDEN 74 1 67 2021-01-20
GANS 72 0 66 2021-01-20
WANN 71 2 64 2021-01-20
DEWAR 71 0 64 2021-01-20
OLUSTEE 69 0 65 2021-01-20
STERLING 67 1 60 2021-01-20
SAVANNA 67 0 62 2021-01-20
COVINGTON 66 0 63 2021-01-20
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-20
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-20
KINTA 63 0 54 2021-01-20
POCASSET 63 1 59 2021-01-20
CORN 63 2 56 2021-01-20
PITTSBURG 62 0 60 2021-01-20
TRYON 62 0 55 2021-01-20
CANADIAN 62 0 57 2021-01-20
KREMLIN 60 0 54 2021-01-20
CARNEY 60 1 57 2021-01-20
STUART 58 0 51 2021-01-20
DILL CITY 58 0 57 2021-01-20
RATTAN 58 0 53 2021-01-20
DUSTIN 57 1 48 2021-01-20
LAMONT 57 1 51 2021-01-20
HAILEYVILLE 57 0 49 2021-01-20
KAW CITY 56 1 48 2021-01-20
KETCHUM 56 1 48 2021-01-20
MARBLE CITY 56 0 47 2021-01-20
BOYNTON 55 0 46 2021-01-20
COYLE 55 0 49 2021-01-20
REYDON 54 0 46 2021-01-20
SHIDLER 54 0 50 2021-01-20
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-20
ORLANDO 53 0 50 2021-01-20
AMES 53 0 49 2021-01-20
LONGDALE 53 0 50 2021-01-20
NASH 52 0 47 2021-01-20
LANGLEY 52 0 44 2021-01-20
SAWYER 52 0 46 2021-01-20
KENEFIC 51 0 43 2021-01-20
WHITEFIELD 50 0 45 2021-01-20
RIPLEY 50 1 46 2021-01-20
LENAPAH 50 0 46 2021-01-20
RANDLETT 49 1 44 2021-01-20
CROWDER 49 0 41 2021-01-20
LOCO 48 0 41 2021-01-20
MARLAND 48 0 41 2021-01-20
WAPANUCKA 48 1 41 2021-01-20
OKAY 47 1 38 2021-01-20
WYNONA 47 1 42 2021-01-20
LEHIGH 47 0 44 2021-01-20
MENO 47 0 44 2021-01-20
ALINE 46 2 42 2021-01-20
CALVIN 46 1 41 2021-01-20
INDIANOLA 46 0 44 2021-01-20
GAGE 46 0 40 2021-01-20
DRUMMOND 45 0 39 2021-01-20
LONE WOLF 45 0 42 2021-01-20
CASTLE 45 0 41 2021-01-20
TERRAL 44 1 39 2021-01-20
PRUE 42 1 34 2021-01-20
FAIRMONT 42 0 39 2021-01-20
ACHILLE 40 0 34 2021-01-20
WAKITA 40 2 36 2021-01-20
CARTER 40 0 38 2021-01-20
FORGAN 39 1 36 2021-01-20
FAXON 39 0 35 2021-01-20
SCHULTER 39 0 36 2021-01-20
COLONY 38 0 32 2021-01-20
SPARKS 38 1 34 2021-01-20
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-20
MOUNTAIN PARK 38 0 33 2021-01-20
RALSTON 38 1 37 2021-01-20
CARMEN 37 0 33 2021-01-20
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-20
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-20
ROOSEVELT 35 0 31 2021-01-20
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-20
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-20
GOLTRY 33 0 28 2021-01-20
JET 33 0 29 2021-01-20
GOLDSBY 33 0 31 2021-01-20
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-20
SHARON 33 0 31 2021-01-20
MARSHALL 33 0 32 2021-01-20
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-20
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-20
HASTINGS 32 0 30 2021-01-20
ROCKY 31 0 30 2021-01-20
FREEDOM 31 0 31 2021-01-20
OSAGE 31 0 26 2021-01-20
AVANT 29 0 28 2021-01-20
NICOMA PARK 28 1 22 2021-01-20
FRANCIS 28 1 22 2021-01-20
HANNA 28 0 27 2021-01-20
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-20
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-20
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-20
DEER CREEK 27 1 24 2021-01-20
WILLOW 26 0 24 2021-01-20
BESSIE 26 1 23 2021-01-20
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-20
DACOMA 25 0 24 2021-01-20
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-20
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-20
FITZHUGH 25 0 20 2021-01-20
EAKLY 24 0 22 2021-01-20
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-20
GOTEBO 24 0 23 2021-01-20
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 20 2021-01-20
DISNEY 22 0 17 2021-01-20
MILLERTON 20 2 18 2021-01-20
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-20
MANITOU 19 0 17 2021-01-20
LAMAR 19 0 17 2021-01-20
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-20
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-20
KEYES 18 0 15 2021-01-20
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-20
BRADLEY 18 1 17 2021-01-20
BROMIDE 17 1 13 2021-01-20
HILLSDALE 16 0 14 2021-01-20
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-20
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-20
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-20
DOUGHERTY 15 0 12 2021-01-20
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-20
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-20
CROMWELL 13 1 10 2021-01-20
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-20
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-20
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-20
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-20
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-20
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-20
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-20
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-20
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-20
REDBIRD 4 0 4 2021-01-20
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-20
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-20
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-20
TULLAHASSEE 4 0 1 2021-01-20
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-20
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-20
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-20
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-20
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-20
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-20
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-20
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-20
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-20
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-20
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-20
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-20
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-20
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-20
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-20
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-20
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-20
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-20
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-20

