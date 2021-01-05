covid daily 1.5.21

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups were among the 19 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.

Oklahoma gained 1,497 new cases, according to the OSDH, with the .5% increase in cases taking the cumulative total to 308,268. Of those cases, 34,004 were active, a single-day decrease of 2,642, and 271,693 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,120, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,571 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 19 deaths, 16 deaths, including the man from Garfield County, were in the 65 and older age group: one Canadian County man, one man and one woman from Cleveland County, one Comanche County man, one Cotton county man, two Custer County men, the man from Garfield County, a Mayes County woman, two men from Oklahoma County, one man each from Ottawa, Pawnee and Tulsa counties, and one woman each from Payne and Stephens County.

Three of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: the man from Garfield County, and one woman each from McCurtain and Oklahoma counties.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 11 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 20 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 28 Tuesday for a total of 5,633, with 420 active, a decrease of 57, and 5,167, or 91.7%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

Of those cases, 4,974, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 357 cases currently active and 4,574 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 15 in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, three in Noble, 10 in Woods, three in Alfalfa, two in Major, two in Blaine and three in Grant.

In Enid, there have been 2,271 cases, with 2,098 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,640 cases, with 2,419 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

State update

There have been 162,709 Oklahoma women and 145,284 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 275 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,606 in the 0-4 age group, 32,738 in the 5-17 age group, 97,959 in the 18-35 age group, 67,313 in the 36-49 age group, 59,610 in the 50-64 age group and 44,994 in the 65 and older age group. There were 48 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,058 have been 65 and older and 399 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.57% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,450, than women, 1,121, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 452 in Oklahoma; 416 in Tulsa; 168 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 63 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 each in Muskogee, Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 44 in Delaware; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 each in Custer and Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Payne; 30 in Le Flore; 29 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 28 in McClain; 27 in Osage; 26 in Mayes; 25 each in Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 24 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 in Cherokee; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 10 each in Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by the OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,514 cases, 2,381 recovered, 124 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,471 cases, 1,350 recovered, 109 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,039 cases, 902 recovered, 130 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,036 cases, 866 recovered, 165 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 960 cases, 889 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Major with 734 cases, 678 recovered, 52 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 691 cases, 622 recovered, 65 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 408 cases, 359 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 67 Tuesday, with 107 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Tuesday on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10, and Enid Community Corrections Center had one. There were no active cases among inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 431, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.05.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 60765 452 54169 2021-01-05
TULSA 50910 416 45334 2021-01-05
CLEVELAND 20518 168 17770 2021-01-05
CANADIAN 11448 53 10363 2021-01-05
COMANCHE 7326 63 6461 2021-01-05
ROGERS 7122 85 6119 2021-01-05
MUSKOGEE 6874 53 5963 2021-01-05
PAYNE 6226 31 5563 2021-01-05
POTTAWATOMIE 5860 38 5157 2021-01-05
GARFIELD 5633 46 5167 2021-01-05
WAGONER 5044 47 4271 2021-01-05
CREEK 4346 66 3795 2021-01-05
BRYAN 4184 33 3628 2021-01-05
GRADY 4151 37 3742 2021-01-05
CHEROKEE 3945 19 3330 2021-01-05
LE FLORE 3809 30 3336 2021-01-05
MCCLAIN 3798 28 3325 2021-01-05
KAY 3540 34 3021 2021-01-05
PONTOTOC 3353 25 2866 2021-01-05
WASHINGTON 3325 60 2944 2021-01-05
STEPHENS 3239 24 2717 2021-01-05
OSAGE 3234 27 2822 2021-01-05
PITTSBURG 3228 25 2775 2021-01-05
CUSTER 3186 34 2842 2021-01-05
DELAWARE 3159 44 2715 2021-01-05
CARTER 3109 18 2500 2021-01-05
MCCURTAIN 3041 53 2649 2021-01-05
TEXAS 2985 17 2854 2021-01-05
CADDO 2917 41 2610 2021-01-05
OTTAWA 2843 29 2545 2021-01-05
MAYES 2767 26 2344 2021-01-05
OKMULGEE 2751 29 2382 2021-01-05
LOGAN 2704 8 2370 2021-01-05
SEQUOYAH 2648 17 2285 2021-01-05
WOODWARD 2514 10 2381 2021-01-05
GARVIN 2457 20 2133 2021-01-05
JACKSON 2385 37 2200 2021-01-05
LINCOLN 2236 33 1939 2021-01-05
BECKHAM 2042 22 1837 2021-01-05
ADAIR 2012 14 1653 2021-01-05
SEMINOLE 1926 21 1662 2021-01-05
CRAIG 1528 7 1363 2021-01-05
KINGFISHER 1471 12 1350 2021-01-05
OKFUSKEE 1468 15 1309 2021-01-05
MCINTOSH 1384 18 1171 2021-01-05
ATOKA 1351 3 1221 2021-01-05
MURRAY 1283 9 1049 2021-01-05
MARSHALL 1214 6 1070 2021-01-05
PAWNEE 1129 14 966 2021-01-05
CHOCTAW 1118 6 996 2021-01-05
NOBLE 1039 7 902 2021-01-05
WOODS 1036 5 866 2021-01-05
LOVE 965 7 837 2021-01-05
ALFALFA 960 4 889 2021-01-05
HASKELL 911 7 786 2021-01-05
JOHNSTON 899 10 770 2021-01-05
HUGHES 865 9 753 2021-01-05
WASHITA 820 3 710 2021-01-05
NOWATA 739 9 634 2021-01-05
MAJOR 734 4 678 2021-01-05
BLAINE 691 4 622 2021-01-05
PUSHMATAHA 680 6 563 2021-01-05
KIOWA 591 11 519 2021-01-05
LATIMER 571 5 489 2021-01-05
TILLMAN 567 9 511 2021-01-05
COAL 521 4 440 2021-01-05
JEFFERSON 471 3 388 2021-01-05
456 0 355 2021-01-05
COTTON 444 11 379 2021-01-05
DEWEY 437 3 399 2021-01-05
GRANT 408 5 359 2021-01-05
GREER 393 9 354 2021-01-05
HARPER 350 3 332 2021-01-05
BEAVER 318 2 300 2021-01-05
ELLIS 311 1 293 2021-01-05
ROGER MILLS 265 6 232 2021-01-05
HARMON 212 0 196 2021-01-05
CIMARRON 108 1 103 2021-01-05

Oklahoma per city 01.05.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 46368 355 41103 2021-01-05
TULSA 30619 274 27393 2021-01-05
EDMOND 11734 64 10471 2021-01-05
BROKEN ARROW 10990 85 9607 2021-01-05
NORMAN 9904 90 8759 2021-01-05
OTHER*** 6645 35 5811 2021-01-05
YUKON 6198 18 5581 2021-01-05
LAWTON 4979 48 4358 2021-01-05
ENID 4974 43 4574 2021-01-05
STILLWATER 4642 15 4172 2021-01-05
MOORE 4398 27 3837 2021-01-05
CLAREMORE 4263 68 3650 2021-01-05
OWASSO 3644 14 3155 2021-01-05
SHAWNEE 3621 28 3187 2021-01-05
MUSKOGEE 3591 42 2956 2021-01-05
TAHLEQUAH 2842 12 2404 2021-01-05
ADA 2748 20 2348 2021-01-05
BARTLESVILLE 2630 50 2344 2021-01-05
PONCA CITY 2628 17 2233 2021-01-05
DURANT 2502 20 2159 2021-01-05
ARDMORE 2348 13 1911 2021-01-05
BIXBY 2311 15 2075 2021-01-05
MCALESTER 2305 22 1970 2021-01-05
GUYMON 2236 17 2139 2021-01-05
SAND SPRINGS 2147 20 1868 2021-01-05
DUNCAN 2014 15 1687 2021-01-05
JENKS 2008 14 1794 2021-01-05
ALTUS 2000 34 1859 2021-01-05
SAPULPA 1959 29 1750 2021-01-05
EL RENO 1952 13 1831 2021-01-05
MUSTANG 1867 16 1686 2021-01-05
CHICKASHA 1707 22 1554 2021-01-05
GUTHRIE 1642 4 1437 2021-01-05
MIAMI 1608 20 1455 2021-01-05
COLLINSVILLE 1598 6 1413 2021-01-05
CHOCTAW 1594 10 1373 2021-01-05
BLANCHARD 1568 8 1375 2021-01-05
TAFT 1561 2 1545 2021-01-05
BETHANY 1459 14 1321 2021-01-05
CLINTON 1415 17 1262 2021-01-05
WEATHERFORD 1375 13 1238 2021-01-05
STILWELL 1372 12 1123 2021-01-05
WOODWARD 1341 7 1235 2021-01-05
COWETA 1288 17 1114 2021-01-05
ELK CITY 1222 11 1089 2021-01-05
SKIATOOK 1189 8 1050 2021-01-05
VINITA 1185 6 1069 2021-01-05
POTEAU 1113 8 997 2021-01-05
OKMULGEE 1108 14 943 2021-01-05
GROVE 1107 30 965 2021-01-05
GLENPOOL 1084 9 939 2021-01-05
TUTTLE 1078 6 973 2021-01-05
PURCELL 1072 11 915 2021-01-05
BROKEN BOW 1072 28 927 2021-01-05
SALLISAW 1064 7 943 2021-01-05
ATOKA 1042 2 938 2021-01-05
PRYOR CREEK 1038 13 878 2021-01-05
IDABEL 1017 14 906 2021-01-05
ANADARKO 997 16 873 2021-01-05
LEXINGTON 982 10 829 2021-01-05
SEMINOLE 981 11 862 2021-01-05
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 913 2021-01-05
NEWCASTLE 906 6 812 2021-01-05
WAGONER 903 9 745 2021-01-05
ALVA 874 5 756 2021-01-05
NOBLE 872 11 738 2021-01-05
CUSHING 867 8 761 2021-01-05
TECUMSEH 863 5 773 2021-01-05
PAULS VALLEY 849 6 758 2021-01-05
SULPHUR 820 7 664 2021-01-05
MCLOUD 818 3 727 2021-01-05
PIEDMONT 795 5 698 2021-01-05
HARRAH 790 5 683 2021-01-05
MARLOW 739 4 642 2021-01-05
JAY 726 4 629 2021-01-05
MADILL 724 3 661 2021-01-05
HENRYETTA 715 11 630 2021-01-05
HUGO 709 5 633 2021-01-05
FORT GIBSON 698 7 568 2021-01-05
CHECOTAH 688 8 579 2021-01-05
SAYRE 687 10 633 2021-01-05
HOMINY 677 2 642 2021-01-05
MARIETTA 663 5 580 2021-01-05
HELENA 658 2 636 2021-01-05
BRISTOW 636 13 541 2021-01-05
EUFAULA 629 11 528 2021-01-05
STIGLER 578 6 488 2021-01-05
MULDROW 578 3 490 2021-01-05
KINGFISHER 576 3 524 2021-01-05
OKEMAH 557 5 486 2021-01-05
BOLEY 556 7 539 2021-01-05
HOLDENVILLE 538 4 475 2021-01-05
LINDSAY 531 5 465 2021-01-05
HEAVENER 528 8 459 2021-01-05
CATOOSA 520 8 460 2021-01-05
CHANDLER 519 12 436 2021-01-05
CALERA 508 1 447 2021-01-05
CLEVELAND 496 5 439 2021-01-05
HENNESSEY 493 3 464 2021-01-05
PERRY 493 3 428 2021-01-05
ELGIN 491 4 431 2021-01-05
LOCUST GROVE 491 0 409 2021-01-05
WEWOKA 489 6 419 2021-01-05
KINGSTON 480 3 399 2021-01-05
AFTON 478 2 425 2021-01-05
SPIRO 470 1 437 2021-01-05
MOUNDS 454 6 393 2021-01-05
INOLA 448 3 380 2021-01-05
SPENCER 443 7 394 2021-01-05
WARR ACRES 443 1 411 2021-01-05
CHELSEA 442 6 364 2021-01-05
TISHOMINGO 430 4 366 2021-01-05
MANNFORD 429 6 368 2021-01-05
FAIRVIEW 427 2 399 2021-01-05
PRAGUE 422 3 389 2021-01-05
JONES 421 3 363 2021-01-05
SPERRY 421 2 372 2021-01-05
BLACKWELL 420 7 349 2021-01-05
NOWATA 419 6 353 2021-01-05
DAVIS 415 1 348 2021-01-05
CACHE 414 3 369 2021-01-05
MIDWEST CITY 413 10 362 2021-01-05
SALINA 394 2 334 2021-01-05
HINTON 393 0 381 2021-01-05
VIAN 389 3 318 2021-01-05
COALGATE 383 4 321 2021-01-05
PAWNEE 380 6 315 2021-01-05
PERKINS 378 3 329 2021-01-05
DEL CITY 375 3 321 2021-01-05
ANTLERS 371 6 306 2021-01-05
PAWHUSKA 369 5 303 2021-01-05
MEEKER 366 13 333 2021-01-05
WESTVILLE 359 2 286 2021-01-05
WYNNEWOOD 358 2 303 2021-01-05
COMANCHE 354 4 280 2021-01-05
FREDERICK 354 8 322 2021-01-05
CHOUTEAU 353 8 311 2021-01-05
HULBERT 351 3 298 2021-01-05
OOLOGAH 349 2 314 2021-01-05
APACHE 345 3 304 2021-01-05
HASKELL 344 1 300 2021-01-05
COLCORD 338 1 284 2021-01-05
CARNEGIE 334 6 289 2021-01-05
DEWEY 333 4 299 2021-01-05
STRATFORD 326 0 283 2021-01-05
WILBURTON 320 3 274 2021-01-05
TALIHINA 315 6 239 2021-01-05
WASHINGTON 311 2 286 2021-01-05
WISTER 310 1 254 2021-01-05
NEWKIRK 299 2 259 2021-01-05
BEGGS 295 4 251 2021-01-05
KANSAS 292 6 245 2021-01-05
KONAWA 283 3 234 2021-01-05
VALLIANT 280 3 244 2021-01-05
NICHOLS HILLS 276 0 250 2021-01-05
STROUD 274 2 240 2021-01-05
ROLAND 274 1 250 2021-01-05
WALTERS 273 3 234 2021-01-05
MORRIS 272 0 250 2021-01-05
HOOKER 269 0 253 2021-01-05
MINCO 264 0 234 2021-01-05
POCOLA 263 3 239 2021-01-05
MANGUM 262 9 234 2021-01-05
COMMERCE 260 2 244 2021-01-05
GORE 258 3 214 2021-01-05
WATONGA 255 1 230 2021-01-05
LONE GROVE 250 1 198 2021-01-05
LUTHER 247 4 225 2021-01-05
NEW CORDELL 240 0 205 2021-01-05
HOBART 238 6 212 2021-01-05
QUAPAW 234 2 181 2021-01-05
WYANDOTTE 234 2 207 2021-01-05
TONKAWA 234 7 206 2021-01-05
WELLSTON 231 0 189 2021-01-05
MEAD 231 2 207 2021-01-05
COLBERT 230 7 190 2021-01-05
HARTSHORNE 229 0 190 2021-01-05
CADDO 226 1 203 2021-01-05
WARNER 225 0 194 2021-01-05
FAIRLAND 225 1 201 2021-01-05
PORUM 223 2 203 2021-01-05
HOWE 218 0 193 2021-01-05
ELMORE CITY 209 3 174 2021-01-05
FLETCHER 204 2 175 2021-01-05
PORTER 204 1 175 2021-01-05
WILSON 202 1 172 2021-01-05
WAURIKA 201 1 173 2021-01-05
KIEFER 198 1 177 2021-01-05
PADEN 197 0 160 2021-01-05
ARCADIA 197 0 189 2021-01-05
ADAIR 197 1 172 2021-01-05
BOKCHITO 193 1 172 2021-01-05
WAYNE 191 1 162 2021-01-05
STONEWALL 190 1 170 2021-01-05
DRUMRIGHT 190 2 154 2021-01-05
CASHION 188 0 160 2021-01-05
KELLYVILLE 185 2 157 2021-01-05
HOLLIS 185 0 170 2021-01-05
BILLINGS 185 1 178 2021-01-05
OKARCHE 184 4 173 2021-01-05
MAYSVILLE 183 4 155 2021-01-05
LAVERNE 183 1 173 2021-01-05
TALALA 183 1 163 2021-01-05
BLAIR 180 1 154 2021-01-05
ALLEN 177 2 147 2021-01-05
CRESCENT 177 1 148 2021-01-05
EARLSBORO 177 0 153 2021-01-05
HYDRO 174 2 156 2021-01-05
WRIGHT CITY 173 0 135 2021-01-05
BARNSDALL 169 4 147 2021-01-05
HAWORTH 167 3 150 2021-01-05
RUSH SPRINGS 166 1 138 2021-01-05
BEAVER 165 1 157 2021-01-05
KEOTA 163 0 152 2021-01-05
BINGER 160 10 137 2021-01-05
WAUKOMIS 157 0 138 2021-01-05
HEALDTON 157 2 115 2021-01-05
TEXHOMA 156 0 153 2021-01-05
SHATTUCK 155 1 144 2021-01-05
CAMERON 155 0 137 2021-01-05
CEMENT 152 0 125 2021-01-05
CHEROKEE 152 1 119 2021-01-05
ROFF 151 1 121 2021-01-05
YALE 148 3 123 2021-01-05
CYRIL 148 2 129 2021-01-05
BIG CABIN 147 2 116 2021-01-05
PAOLI 146 1 121 2021-01-05
BOSWELL 144 1 128 2021-01-05
WELCH 144 1 127 2021-01-05
FORT COBB 144 0 138 2021-01-05
THOMAS 143 0 125 2021-01-05
RINGLING 143 1 112 2021-01-05
MOORELAND 141 1 130 2021-01-05
GOODWELL 139 0 135 2021-01-05
GERONIMO 138 1 113 2021-01-05
SEILING 137 1 127 2021-01-05
GLENCOE 135 2 105 2021-01-05
RED ROCK 135 2 120 2021-01-05
MORRISON 134 1 105 2021-01-05
WATTS 134 0 114 2021-01-05
FAIRFAX 133 1 105 2021-01-05
BUFFALO 132 2 125 2021-01-05
ARAPAHO 132 4 116 2021-01-05
OKEENE 132 0 117 2021-01-05
WETUMKA 131 2 112 2021-01-05
MEDFORD 129 1 118 2021-01-05
BOKOSHE 128 0 116 2021-01-05
OCHELATA 128 2 105 2021-01-05
QUINTON 127 0 105 2021-01-05
MAUD 127 0 112 2021-01-05
JENNINGS 123 1 106 2021-01-05
RINGWOOD 123 0 114 2021-01-05
NINNEKAH 121 1 108 2021-01-05
SHADY POINT 120 0 103 2021-01-05
WELEETKA 119 3 93 2021-01-05
BLUEJACKET 118 1 102 2021-01-05
GEARY 117 0 115 2021-01-05
SNYDER 116 4 102 2021-01-05
FORT TOWSON 116 0 104 2021-01-05
BURNS FLAT 115 1 99 2021-01-05
POND CREEK 114 0 103 2021-01-05
CANTON 113 2 97 2021-01-05
GARBER 111 0 105 2021-01-05
OKTAHA 110 0 96 2021-01-05
WEBBERS FALLS 109 0 92 2021-01-05
COPAN 109 1 89 2021-01-05
UNION CITY 108 1 93 2021-01-05
INDIAHOMA 108 1 100 2021-01-05
CALUMET 108 0 101 2021-01-05
LEEDEY 108 2 95 2021-01-05
THACKERVILLE 108 1 91 2021-01-05
RAMONA 107 3 92 2021-01-05
CANUTE 105 0 95 2021-01-05
WANETTE 105 0 77 2021-01-05
BENNINGTON 104 1 93 2021-01-05
GRACEMONT 103 1 92 2021-01-05
VICI 102 0 94 2021-01-05
TEMPLE 102 7 80 2021-01-05
GRANITE 102 0 95 2021-01-05
PANAMA 102 1 88 2021-01-05
ALEX 100 2 93 2021-01-05
DEPEW 100 1 86 2021-01-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 99 1 83 2021-01-05
LAHOMA 98 4 88 2021-01-05
HAMMON 97 2 85 2021-01-05
CHEYENNE 96 1 82 2021-01-05
RED OAK 95 0 78 2021-01-05
KIOWA 95 2 78 2021-01-05
KREBS 95 1 84 2021-01-05
CLAYTON 92 0 73 2021-01-05
SPAVINAW 91 0 74 2021-01-05
COUNCIL HILL 89 1 72 2021-01-05
SENTINEL 88 0 80 2021-01-05
RYAN 86 0 65 2021-01-05
TYRONE 85 0 77 2021-01-05
WAYNOKA 85 0 52 2021-01-05
GRANDFIELD 83 1 72 2021-01-05
TIPTON 83 0 78 2021-01-05
CANEY 82 0 73 2021-01-05
ASHER 82 0 72 2021-01-05
VELMA 82 1 68 2021-01-05
DELAWARE 82 2 77 2021-01-05
DAVENPORT 81 0 68 2021-01-05
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-05
BRAGGS 79 1 69 2021-01-05
MULHALL 78 0 52 2021-01-05
MANNSVILLE 77 0 66 2021-01-05
SASAKWA 77 0 70 2021-01-05
DOVER 77 2 72 2021-01-05
LOOKEBA 76 2 71 2021-01-05
AMBER 76 0 71 2021-01-05
GARVIN 76 0 67 2021-01-05
OAKS 75 1 53 2021-01-05
SOPER 75 0 69 2021-01-05
TERLTON 75 1 69 2021-01-05
STRINGTOWN 74 1 68 2021-01-05
FOSS 73 0 63 2021-01-05
MILBURN 73 2 63 2021-01-05
MILL CREEK 72 0 64 2021-01-05
TUPELO 72 0 59 2021-01-05
ERICK 69 1 61 2021-01-05
AGRA 69 1 49 2021-01-05
DEWAR 68 0 57 2021-01-05
ARKOMA 68 1 66 2021-01-05
ARNETT 65 0 61 2021-01-05
MCCURTAIN 65 1 58 2021-01-05
BYARS 64 1 56 2021-01-05
VERDEN 63 1 59 2021-01-05
CHATTANOOGA 62 1 59 2021-01-05
OILTON 62 2 53 2021-01-05
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-05
GANS 60 0 52 2021-01-05
WANN 57 1 45 2021-01-05
CANADIAN 57 0 49 2021-01-05
RAVIA 57 1 47 2021-01-05
CUSTER CITY 56 0 46 2021-01-05
SAVANNA 56 0 56 2021-01-05
OLUSTEE 56 0 54 2021-01-05
COVINGTON 56 0 47 2021-01-05
TRYON 55 0 49 2021-01-05
CORN 54 1 49 2021-01-05
CARNEY 54 0 48 2021-01-05
PITTSBURG 54 0 49 2021-01-05
DILL CITY 54 0 43 2021-01-05
KINTA 54 0 44 2021-01-05
RATLIFF CITY 54 0 40 2021-01-05
SPRINGER 54 1 38 2021-01-05
RATTAN 53 0 47 2021-01-05
CLEO SPRINGS 52 0 47 2021-01-05
LAMONT 51 1 42 2021-01-05
KREMLIN 51 0 42 2021-01-05
STERLING 51 1 43 2021-01-05
DUSTIN 48 1 45 2021-01-05
SHIDLER 48 0 44 2021-01-05
KETCHUM 48 1 41 2021-01-05
MARBLE CITY 48 0 34 2021-01-05
STUART 48 0 41 2021-01-05
POCASSET 48 1 46 2021-01-05
NASH 47 0 36 2021-01-05
COYLE 47 0 43 2021-01-05
REYDON 46 0 42 2021-01-05
LENAPAH 46 0 39 2021-01-05
KAW CITY 46 1 40 2021-01-05
LONGDALE 45 0 39 2021-01-05
HAILEYVILLE 45 0 41 2021-01-05
LANGLEY 44 0 36 2021-01-05
BOYNTON 44 0 40 2021-01-05
LEHIGH 44 0 41 2021-01-05
RIPLEY 44 1 41 2021-01-05
INDIANOLA 43 0 40 2021-01-05
WAPANUCKA 43 1 33 2021-01-05
WHITEFIELD 42 0 36 2021-01-05
LONE WOLF 42 0 36 2021-01-05
RANDLETT 42 1 39 2021-01-05
AMES 42 0 39 2021-01-05
KENEFIC 41 0 34 2021-01-05
CASTLE 41 0 33 2021-01-05
WYNONA 41 1 36 2021-01-05
GAGE 41 0 38 2021-01-05
ORLANDO 41 0 37 2021-01-05
ALINE 40 1 36 2021-01-05
MENO 40 0 40 2021-01-05
CALVIN 39 1 33 2021-01-05
LOCO 39 0 35 2021-01-05
CROWDER 39 0 36 2021-01-05
DRUMMOND 38 0 34 2021-01-05
SAWYER 37 0 33 2021-01-05
TERRAL 37 1 30 2021-01-05
MARLAND 37 0 31 2021-01-05
SCHULTER 36 0 31 2021-01-05
ACHILLE 36 0 29 2021-01-05
WAKITA 35 2 29 2021-01-05
SPARKS 35 1 32 2021-01-05
FORGAN 34 0 32 2021-01-05
FOSTER 34 0 29 2021-01-05
OKAY 34 0 27 2021-01-05
TALOGA 34 0 32 2021-01-05
BUTLER 34 0 32 2021-01-05
RALSTON 34 1 31 2021-01-05
BURBANK 33 0 30 2021-01-05
CARMEN 33 0 29 2021-01-05
ELDORADO 33 0 27 2021-01-05
FAIRMONT 32 0 26 2021-01-05
CARTER 32 0 26 2021-01-05
ROOSEVELT 31 0 25 2021-01-05
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-05
FAXON 31 0 27 2021-01-05
LANGSTON 30 1 28 2021-01-05
GOLDSBY 30 0 28 2021-01-05
BERNICE 29 0 26 2021-01-05
FREEDOM 29 0 25 2021-01-05
JET 29 0 25 2021-01-05
MARSHALL 28 0 25 2021-01-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 28 0 26 2021-01-05
SHARON 28 0 25 2021-01-05
COLONY 28 0 24 2021-01-05
ROCKY 27 0 23 2021-01-05
GOULD 27 0 25 2021-01-05
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-05
HANNA 26 0 24 2021-01-05
GOLTRY 26 0 23 2021-01-05
HASTINGS 25 0 24 2021-01-05
OSAGE 25 0 22 2021-01-05
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-05
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-05
CAMARGO 24 0 22 2021-01-05
PRUE 24 0 23 2021-01-05
AVANT 24 0 22 2021-01-05
BURLINGTON 24 0 23 2021-01-05
DEVOL 23 0 23 2021-01-05
WILLOW 23 0 19 2021-01-05
FRANCIS 23 1 18 2021-01-05
BESSIE 22 1 16 2021-01-05
DACOMA 22 0 14 2021-01-05
NICOMA PARK 20 0 14 2021-01-05
HUNTER 20 0 20 2021-01-05
FITZHUGH 19 0 15 2021-01-05
NORTH MIAMI 19 0 17 2021-01-05
FOYIL 19 0 18 2021-01-05
EAKLY 18 0 15 2021-01-05
MILLERTON 18 2 15 2021-01-05
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2021-01-05
DISNEY 17 0 15 2021-01-05
BRAMAN 17 0 13 2021-01-05
DIBBLE 17 0 16 2021-01-05
LAMAR 16 0 15 2021-01-05
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-05
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-05
BOWLEGS 15 0 11 2021-01-05
HITCHCOCK 14 0 12 2021-01-05
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-05
WAINWRIGHT 14 0 10 2021-01-05
MEDICINE PARK 14 0 12 2021-01-05
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2021-01-05
HILLSDALE 13 0 13 2021-01-05
BROMIDE 13 1 10 2021-01-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 12 0 12 2021-01-05
CROMWELL 11 0 7 2021-01-05
DOUGHERTY 11 0 6 2021-01-05
PEORIA 7 0 6 2021-01-05
MANITOU 7 0 4 2021-01-05
FANSHAWE 7 0 3 2021-01-05
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-05
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-05
ADDINGTON 6 0 5 2021-01-05
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-05
HALLETT 5 0 4 2021-01-05
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-05
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2021-01-05
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-05
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-05
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-05
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-05
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-05
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-05
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-05
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-05
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-05
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-05
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-05
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-05
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-05
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-05
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-05
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-05
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-05
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-05
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-05

