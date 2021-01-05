ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men in the 50-64 and 65 and older age groups were among the 19 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
Oklahoma gained 1,497 new cases, according to the OSDH, with the .5% increase in cases taking the cumulative total to 308,268. Of those cases, 34,004 were active, a single-day decrease of 2,642, and 271,693 recovered, a single-day increase of 4,120, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,571 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 19 deaths, 16 deaths, including the man from Garfield County, were in the 65 and older age group: one Canadian County man, one man and one woman from Cleveland County, one Comanche County man, one Cotton county man, two Custer County men, the man from Garfield County, a Mayes County woman, two men from Oklahoma County, one man each from Ottawa, Pawnee and Tulsa counties, and one woman each from Payne and Stephens County.
Three of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: the man from Garfield County, and one woman each from McCurtain and Oklahoma counties.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 11 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 20 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 28 Tuesday for a total of 5,633, with 420 active, a decrease of 57, and 5,167, or 91.7%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
Of those cases, 4,974, or 88.3%, have been in Enid, which has 357 cases currently active and 4,574 who have recovered. Of the county’s 46 deaths, 43 have been in Enid, the OSDH reported.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 15 in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, three in Noble, 10 in Woods, three in Alfalfa, two in Major, two in Blaine and three in Grant.
In Enid, there have been 2,271 cases, with 2,098 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,640 cases, with 2,419 recovered and 15 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 46 deaths in Garfield County, with 43 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
State update
There have been 162,709 Oklahoma women and 145,284 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 275 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,606 in the 0-4 age group, 32,738 in the 5-17 age group, 97,959 in the 18-35 age group, 67,313 in the 36-49 age group, 59,610 in the 50-64 age group and 44,994 in the 65 and older age group. There were 48 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,547 deaths in the state, 2,058 have been 65 and older and 399 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.57% of the total. There have been 90 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,450, than women, 1,121, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 452 in Oklahoma; 416 in Tulsa; 168 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 63 in Comanche; 60 in Washington; 53 each in Muskogee, Canadian and McCurtain; 47 in Wagoner; 46 in Garfield; 44 in Delaware; 41 in Caddo; 38 in Pottawotomie; 37 each in Grady and Jackson; 34 each in Custer and Kay; 33 each in Bryan and Lincoln; 31 in Payne; 30 in Le Flore; 29 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 28 in McClain; 27 in Osage; 26 in Mayes; 25 each in Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 24 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 21 in Seminole; 20 in Garvin; 19 in Cherokee; 18 each in Carter and McIntosh; 17 each in Sequoyah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Adair and Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 each in Cotton and Kiowa; 10 each in Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by the OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,514 cases, 2,381 recovered, 124 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,471 cases, 1,350 recovered, 109 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,039 cases, 902 recovered, 130 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,036 cases, 866 recovered, 165 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 960 cases, 889 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Major with 734 cases, 678 recovered, 52 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 691 cases, 622 recovered, 65 active and three deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 408 cases, 359 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 67 Tuesday, with 107 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Tuesday on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10, and Enid Community Corrections Center had one. There were no active cases among inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 431, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.05.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|60765
|452
|54169
|2021-01-05
|TULSA
|50910
|416
|45334
|2021-01-05
|CLEVELAND
|20518
|168
|17770
|2021-01-05
|CANADIAN
|11448
|53
|10363
|2021-01-05
|COMANCHE
|7326
|63
|6461
|2021-01-05
|ROGERS
|7122
|85
|6119
|2021-01-05
|MUSKOGEE
|6874
|53
|5963
|2021-01-05
|PAYNE
|6226
|31
|5563
|2021-01-05
|POTTAWATOMIE
|5860
|38
|5157
|2021-01-05
|GARFIELD
|5633
|46
|5167
|2021-01-05
|WAGONER
|5044
|47
|4271
|2021-01-05
|CREEK
|4346
|66
|3795
|2021-01-05
|BRYAN
|4184
|33
|3628
|2021-01-05
|GRADY
|4151
|37
|3742
|2021-01-05
|CHEROKEE
|3945
|19
|3330
|2021-01-05
|LE FLORE
|3809
|30
|3336
|2021-01-05
|MCCLAIN
|3798
|28
|3325
|2021-01-05
|KAY
|3540
|34
|3021
|2021-01-05
|PONTOTOC
|3353
|25
|2866
|2021-01-05
|WASHINGTON
|3325
|60
|2944
|2021-01-05
|STEPHENS
|3239
|24
|2717
|2021-01-05
|OSAGE
|3234
|27
|2822
|2021-01-05
|PITTSBURG
|3228
|25
|2775
|2021-01-05
|CUSTER
|3186
|34
|2842
|2021-01-05
|DELAWARE
|3159
|44
|2715
|2021-01-05
|CARTER
|3109
|18
|2500
|2021-01-05
|MCCURTAIN
|3041
|53
|2649
|2021-01-05
|TEXAS
|2985
|17
|2854
|2021-01-05
|CADDO
|2917
|41
|2610
|2021-01-05
|OTTAWA
|2843
|29
|2545
|2021-01-05
|MAYES
|2767
|26
|2344
|2021-01-05
|OKMULGEE
|2751
|29
|2382
|2021-01-05
|LOGAN
|2704
|8
|2370
|2021-01-05
|SEQUOYAH
|2648
|17
|2285
|2021-01-05
|WOODWARD
|2514
|10
|2381
|2021-01-05
|GARVIN
|2457
|20
|2133
|2021-01-05
|JACKSON
|2385
|37
|2200
|2021-01-05
|LINCOLN
|2236
|33
|1939
|2021-01-05
|BECKHAM
|2042
|22
|1837
|2021-01-05
|ADAIR
|2012
|14
|1653
|2021-01-05
|SEMINOLE
|1926
|21
|1662
|2021-01-05
|CRAIG
|1528
|7
|1363
|2021-01-05
|KINGFISHER
|1471
|12
|1350
|2021-01-05
|OKFUSKEE
|1468
|15
|1309
|2021-01-05
|MCINTOSH
|1384
|18
|1171
|2021-01-05
|ATOKA
|1351
|3
|1221
|2021-01-05
|MURRAY
|1283
|9
|1049
|2021-01-05
|MARSHALL
|1214
|6
|1070
|2021-01-05
|PAWNEE
|1129
|14
|966
|2021-01-05
|CHOCTAW
|1118
|6
|996
|2021-01-05
|NOBLE
|1039
|7
|902
|2021-01-05
|WOODS
|1036
|5
|866
|2021-01-05
|LOVE
|965
|7
|837
|2021-01-05
|ALFALFA
|960
|4
|889
|2021-01-05
|HASKELL
|911
|7
|786
|2021-01-05
|JOHNSTON
|899
|10
|770
|2021-01-05
|HUGHES
|865
|9
|753
|2021-01-05
|WASHITA
|820
|3
|710
|2021-01-05
|NOWATA
|739
|9
|634
|2021-01-05
|MAJOR
|734
|4
|678
|2021-01-05
|BLAINE
|691
|4
|622
|2021-01-05
|PUSHMATAHA
|680
|6
|563
|2021-01-05
|KIOWA
|591
|11
|519
|2021-01-05
|LATIMER
|571
|5
|489
|2021-01-05
|TILLMAN
|567
|9
|511
|2021-01-05
|COAL
|521
|4
|440
|2021-01-05
|JEFFERSON
|471
|3
|388
|2021-01-05
|456
|0
|355
|2021-01-05
|COTTON
|444
|11
|379
|2021-01-05
|DEWEY
|437
|3
|399
|2021-01-05
|GRANT
|408
|5
|359
|2021-01-05
|GREER
|393
|9
|354
|2021-01-05
|HARPER
|350
|3
|332
|2021-01-05
|BEAVER
|318
|2
|300
|2021-01-05
|ELLIS
|311
|1
|293
|2021-01-05
|ROGER MILLS
|265
|6
|232
|2021-01-05
|HARMON
|212
|0
|196
|2021-01-05
|CIMARRON
|108
|1
|103
|2021-01-05
Oklahoma per city 01.05.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|46368
|355
|41103
|2021-01-05
|TULSA
|30619
|274
|27393
|2021-01-05
|EDMOND
|11734
|64
|10471
|2021-01-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|10990
|85
|9607
|2021-01-05
|NORMAN
|9904
|90
|8759
|2021-01-05
|OTHER***
|6645
|35
|5811
|2021-01-05
|YUKON
|6198
|18
|5581
|2021-01-05
|LAWTON
|4979
|48
|4358
|2021-01-05
|ENID
|4974
|43
|4574
|2021-01-05
|STILLWATER
|4642
|15
|4172
|2021-01-05
|MOORE
|4398
|27
|3837
|2021-01-05
|CLAREMORE
|4263
|68
|3650
|2021-01-05
|OWASSO
|3644
|14
|3155
|2021-01-05
|SHAWNEE
|3621
|28
|3187
|2021-01-05
|MUSKOGEE
|3591
|42
|2956
|2021-01-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|2842
|12
|2404
|2021-01-05
|ADA
|2748
|20
|2348
|2021-01-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|2630
|50
|2344
|2021-01-05
|PONCA CITY
|2628
|17
|2233
|2021-01-05
|DURANT
|2502
|20
|2159
|2021-01-05
|ARDMORE
|2348
|13
|1911
|2021-01-05
|BIXBY
|2311
|15
|2075
|2021-01-05
|MCALESTER
|2305
|22
|1970
|2021-01-05
|GUYMON
|2236
|17
|2139
|2021-01-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|2147
|20
|1868
|2021-01-05
|DUNCAN
|2014
|15
|1687
|2021-01-05
|JENKS
|2008
|14
|1794
|2021-01-05
|ALTUS
|2000
|34
|1859
|2021-01-05
|SAPULPA
|1959
|29
|1750
|2021-01-05
|EL RENO
|1952
|13
|1831
|2021-01-05
|MUSTANG
|1867
|16
|1686
|2021-01-05
|CHICKASHA
|1707
|22
|1554
|2021-01-05
|GUTHRIE
|1642
|4
|1437
|2021-01-05
|MIAMI
|1608
|20
|1455
|2021-01-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|1598
|6
|1413
|2021-01-05
|CHOCTAW
|1594
|10
|1373
|2021-01-05
|BLANCHARD
|1568
|8
|1375
|2021-01-05
|TAFT
|1561
|2
|1545
|2021-01-05
|BETHANY
|1459
|14
|1321
|2021-01-05
|CLINTON
|1415
|17
|1262
|2021-01-05
|WEATHERFORD
|1375
|13
|1238
|2021-01-05
|STILWELL
|1372
|12
|1123
|2021-01-05
|WOODWARD
|1341
|7
|1235
|2021-01-05
|COWETA
|1288
|17
|1114
|2021-01-05
|ELK CITY
|1222
|11
|1089
|2021-01-05
|SKIATOOK
|1189
|8
|1050
|2021-01-05
|VINITA
|1185
|6
|1069
|2021-01-05
|POTEAU
|1113
|8
|997
|2021-01-05
|OKMULGEE
|1108
|14
|943
|2021-01-05
|GROVE
|1107
|30
|965
|2021-01-05
|GLENPOOL
|1084
|9
|939
|2021-01-05
|TUTTLE
|1078
|6
|973
|2021-01-05
|PURCELL
|1072
|11
|915
|2021-01-05
|BROKEN BOW
|1072
|28
|927
|2021-01-05
|SALLISAW
|1064
|7
|943
|2021-01-05
|ATOKA
|1042
|2
|938
|2021-01-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|1038
|13
|878
|2021-01-05
|IDABEL
|1017
|14
|906
|2021-01-05
|ANADARKO
|997
|16
|873
|2021-01-05
|LEXINGTON
|982
|10
|829
|2021-01-05
|SEMINOLE
|981
|11
|862
|2021-01-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|919
|2
|913
|2021-01-05
|NEWCASTLE
|906
|6
|812
|2021-01-05
|WAGONER
|903
|9
|745
|2021-01-05
|ALVA
|874
|5
|756
|2021-01-05
|NOBLE
|872
|11
|738
|2021-01-05
|CUSHING
|867
|8
|761
|2021-01-05
|TECUMSEH
|863
|5
|773
|2021-01-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|849
|6
|758
|2021-01-05
|SULPHUR
|820
|7
|664
|2021-01-05
|MCLOUD
|818
|3
|727
|2021-01-05
|PIEDMONT
|795
|5
|698
|2021-01-05
|HARRAH
|790
|5
|683
|2021-01-05
|MARLOW
|739
|4
|642
|2021-01-05
|JAY
|726
|4
|629
|2021-01-05
|MADILL
|724
|3
|661
|2021-01-05
|HENRYETTA
|715
|11
|630
|2021-01-05
|HUGO
|709
|5
|633
|2021-01-05
|FORT GIBSON
|698
|7
|568
|2021-01-05
|CHECOTAH
|688
|8
|579
|2021-01-05
|SAYRE
|687
|10
|633
|2021-01-05
|HOMINY
|677
|2
|642
|2021-01-05
|MARIETTA
|663
|5
|580
|2021-01-05
|HELENA
|658
|2
|636
|2021-01-05
|BRISTOW
|636
|13
|541
|2021-01-05
|EUFAULA
|629
|11
|528
|2021-01-05
|STIGLER
|578
|6
|488
|2021-01-05
|MULDROW
|578
|3
|490
|2021-01-05
|KINGFISHER
|576
|3
|524
|2021-01-05
|OKEMAH
|557
|5
|486
|2021-01-05
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|539
|2021-01-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|538
|4
|475
|2021-01-05
|LINDSAY
|531
|5
|465
|2021-01-05
|HEAVENER
|528
|8
|459
|2021-01-05
|CATOOSA
|520
|8
|460
|2021-01-05
|CHANDLER
|519
|12
|436
|2021-01-05
|CALERA
|508
|1
|447
|2021-01-05
|CLEVELAND
|496
|5
|439
|2021-01-05
|HENNESSEY
|493
|3
|464
|2021-01-05
|PERRY
|493
|3
|428
|2021-01-05
|ELGIN
|491
|4
|431
|2021-01-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|491
|0
|409
|2021-01-05
|WEWOKA
|489
|6
|419
|2021-01-05
|KINGSTON
|480
|3
|399
|2021-01-05
|AFTON
|478
|2
|425
|2021-01-05
|SPIRO
|470
|1
|437
|2021-01-05
|MOUNDS
|454
|6
|393
|2021-01-05
|INOLA
|448
|3
|380
|2021-01-05
|SPENCER
|443
|7
|394
|2021-01-05
|WARR ACRES
|443
|1
|411
|2021-01-05
|CHELSEA
|442
|6
|364
|2021-01-05
|TISHOMINGO
|430
|4
|366
|2021-01-05
|MANNFORD
|429
|6
|368
|2021-01-05
|FAIRVIEW
|427
|2
|399
|2021-01-05
|PRAGUE
|422
|3
|389
|2021-01-05
|JONES
|421
|3
|363
|2021-01-05
|SPERRY
|421
|2
|372
|2021-01-05
|BLACKWELL
|420
|7
|349
|2021-01-05
|NOWATA
|419
|6
|353
|2021-01-05
|DAVIS
|415
|1
|348
|2021-01-05
|CACHE
|414
|3
|369
|2021-01-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|413
|10
|362
|2021-01-05
|SALINA
|394
|2
|334
|2021-01-05
|HINTON
|393
|0
|381
|2021-01-05
|VIAN
|389
|3
|318
|2021-01-05
|COALGATE
|383
|4
|321
|2021-01-05
|PAWNEE
|380
|6
|315
|2021-01-05
|PERKINS
|378
|3
|329
|2021-01-05
|DEL CITY
|375
|3
|321
|2021-01-05
|ANTLERS
|371
|6
|306
|2021-01-05
|PAWHUSKA
|369
|5
|303
|2021-01-05
|MEEKER
|366
|13
|333
|2021-01-05
|WESTVILLE
|359
|2
|286
|2021-01-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|358
|2
|303
|2021-01-05
|COMANCHE
|354
|4
|280
|2021-01-05
|FREDERICK
|354
|8
|322
|2021-01-05
|CHOUTEAU
|353
|8
|311
|2021-01-05
|HULBERT
|351
|3
|298
|2021-01-05
|OOLOGAH
|349
|2
|314
|2021-01-05
|APACHE
|345
|3
|304
|2021-01-05
|HASKELL
|344
|1
|300
|2021-01-05
|COLCORD
|338
|1
|284
|2021-01-05
|CARNEGIE
|334
|6
|289
|2021-01-05
|DEWEY
|333
|4
|299
|2021-01-05
|STRATFORD
|326
|0
|283
|2021-01-05
|WILBURTON
|320
|3
|274
|2021-01-05
|TALIHINA
|315
|6
|239
|2021-01-05
|WASHINGTON
|311
|2
|286
|2021-01-05
|WISTER
|310
|1
|254
|2021-01-05
|NEWKIRK
|299
|2
|259
|2021-01-05
|BEGGS
|295
|4
|251
|2021-01-05
|KANSAS
|292
|6
|245
|2021-01-05
|KONAWA
|283
|3
|234
|2021-01-05
|VALLIANT
|280
|3
|244
|2021-01-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|276
|0
|250
|2021-01-05
|STROUD
|274
|2
|240
|2021-01-05
|ROLAND
|274
|1
|250
|2021-01-05
|WALTERS
|273
|3
|234
|2021-01-05
|MORRIS
|272
|0
|250
|2021-01-05
|HOOKER
|269
|0
|253
|2021-01-05
|MINCO
|264
|0
|234
|2021-01-05
|POCOLA
|263
|3
|239
|2021-01-05
|MANGUM
|262
|9
|234
|2021-01-05
|COMMERCE
|260
|2
|244
|2021-01-05
|GORE
|258
|3
|214
|2021-01-05
|WATONGA
|255
|1
|230
|2021-01-05
|LONE GROVE
|250
|1
|198
|2021-01-05
|LUTHER
|247
|4
|225
|2021-01-05
|NEW CORDELL
|240
|0
|205
|2021-01-05
|HOBART
|238
|6
|212
|2021-01-05
|QUAPAW
|234
|2
|181
|2021-01-05
|WYANDOTTE
|234
|2
|207
|2021-01-05
|TONKAWA
|234
|7
|206
|2021-01-05
|WELLSTON
|231
|0
|189
|2021-01-05
|MEAD
|231
|2
|207
|2021-01-05
|COLBERT
|230
|7
|190
|2021-01-05
|HARTSHORNE
|229
|0
|190
|2021-01-05
|CADDO
|226
|1
|203
|2021-01-05
|WARNER
|225
|0
|194
|2021-01-05
|FAIRLAND
|225
|1
|201
|2021-01-05
|PORUM
|223
|2
|203
|2021-01-05
|HOWE
|218
|0
|193
|2021-01-05
|ELMORE CITY
|209
|3
|174
|2021-01-05
|FLETCHER
|204
|2
|175
|2021-01-05
|PORTER
|204
|1
|175
|2021-01-05
|WILSON
|202
|1
|172
|2021-01-05
|WAURIKA
|201
|1
|173
|2021-01-05
|KIEFER
|198
|1
|177
|2021-01-05
|PADEN
|197
|0
|160
|2021-01-05
|ARCADIA
|197
|0
|189
|2021-01-05
|ADAIR
|197
|1
|172
|2021-01-05
|BOKCHITO
|193
|1
|172
|2021-01-05
|WAYNE
|191
|1
|162
|2021-01-05
|STONEWALL
|190
|1
|170
|2021-01-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|190
|2
|154
|2021-01-05
|CASHION
|188
|0
|160
|2021-01-05
|KELLYVILLE
|185
|2
|157
|2021-01-05
|HOLLIS
|185
|0
|170
|2021-01-05
|BILLINGS
|185
|1
|178
|2021-01-05
|OKARCHE
|184
|4
|173
|2021-01-05
|MAYSVILLE
|183
|4
|155
|2021-01-05
|LAVERNE
|183
|1
|173
|2021-01-05
|TALALA
|183
|1
|163
|2021-01-05
|BLAIR
|180
|1
|154
|2021-01-05
|ALLEN
|177
|2
|147
|2021-01-05
|CRESCENT
|177
|1
|148
|2021-01-05
|EARLSBORO
|177
|0
|153
|2021-01-05
|HYDRO
|174
|2
|156
|2021-01-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|173
|0
|135
|2021-01-05
|BARNSDALL
|169
|4
|147
|2021-01-05
|HAWORTH
|167
|3
|150
|2021-01-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|166
|1
|138
|2021-01-05
|BEAVER
|165
|1
|157
|2021-01-05
|KEOTA
|163
|0
|152
|2021-01-05
|BINGER
|160
|10
|137
|2021-01-05
|WAUKOMIS
|157
|0
|138
|2021-01-05
|HEALDTON
|157
|2
|115
|2021-01-05
|TEXHOMA
|156
|0
|153
|2021-01-05
|SHATTUCK
|155
|1
|144
|2021-01-05
|CAMERON
|155
|0
|137
|2021-01-05
|CEMENT
|152
|0
|125
|2021-01-05
|CHEROKEE
|152
|1
|119
|2021-01-05
|ROFF
|151
|1
|121
|2021-01-05
|YALE
|148
|3
|123
|2021-01-05
|CYRIL
|148
|2
|129
|2021-01-05
|BIG CABIN
|147
|2
|116
|2021-01-05
|PAOLI
|146
|1
|121
|2021-01-05
|BOSWELL
|144
|1
|128
|2021-01-05
|WELCH
|144
|1
|127
|2021-01-05
|FORT COBB
|144
|0
|138
|2021-01-05
|THOMAS
|143
|0
|125
|2021-01-05
|RINGLING
|143
|1
|112
|2021-01-05
|MOORELAND
|141
|1
|130
|2021-01-05
|GOODWELL
|139
|0
|135
|2021-01-05
|GERONIMO
|138
|1
|113
|2021-01-05
|SEILING
|137
|1
|127
|2021-01-05
|GLENCOE
|135
|2
|105
|2021-01-05
|RED ROCK
|135
|2
|120
|2021-01-05
|MORRISON
|134
|1
|105
|2021-01-05
|WATTS
|134
|0
|114
|2021-01-05
|FAIRFAX
|133
|1
|105
|2021-01-05
|BUFFALO
|132
|2
|125
|2021-01-05
|ARAPAHO
|132
|4
|116
|2021-01-05
|OKEENE
|132
|0
|117
|2021-01-05
|WETUMKA
|131
|2
|112
|2021-01-05
|MEDFORD
|129
|1
|118
|2021-01-05
|BOKOSHE
|128
|0
|116
|2021-01-05
|OCHELATA
|128
|2
|105
|2021-01-05
|QUINTON
|127
|0
|105
|2021-01-05
|MAUD
|127
|0
|112
|2021-01-05
|JENNINGS
|123
|1
|106
|2021-01-05
|RINGWOOD
|123
|0
|114
|2021-01-05
|NINNEKAH
|121
|1
|108
|2021-01-05
|SHADY POINT
|120
|0
|103
|2021-01-05
|WELEETKA
|119
|3
|93
|2021-01-05
|BLUEJACKET
|118
|1
|102
|2021-01-05
|GEARY
|117
|0
|115
|2021-01-05
|SNYDER
|116
|4
|102
|2021-01-05
|FORT TOWSON
|116
|0
|104
|2021-01-05
|BURNS FLAT
|115
|1
|99
|2021-01-05
|POND CREEK
|114
|0
|103
|2021-01-05
|CANTON
|113
|2
|97
|2021-01-05
|GARBER
|111
|0
|105
|2021-01-05
|OKTAHA
|110
|0
|96
|2021-01-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|109
|0
|92
|2021-01-05
|COPAN
|109
|1
|89
|2021-01-05
|UNION CITY
|108
|1
|93
|2021-01-05
|INDIAHOMA
|108
|1
|100
|2021-01-05
|CALUMET
|108
|0
|101
|2021-01-05
|LEEDEY
|108
|2
|95
|2021-01-05
|THACKERVILLE
|108
|1
|91
|2021-01-05
|RAMONA
|107
|3
|92
|2021-01-05
|CANUTE
|105
|0
|95
|2021-01-05
|WANETTE
|105
|0
|77
|2021-01-05
|BENNINGTON
|104
|1
|93
|2021-01-05
|GRACEMONT
|103
|1
|92
|2021-01-05
|VICI
|102
|0
|94
|2021-01-05
|TEMPLE
|102
|7
|80
|2021-01-05
|GRANITE
|102
|0
|95
|2021-01-05
|PANAMA
|102
|1
|88
|2021-01-05
|ALEX
|100
|2
|93
|2021-01-05
|DEPEW
|100
|1
|86
|2021-01-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|99
|1
|83
|2021-01-05
|LAHOMA
|98
|4
|88
|2021-01-05
|HAMMON
|97
|2
|85
|2021-01-05
|CHEYENNE
|96
|1
|82
|2021-01-05
|RED OAK
|95
|0
|78
|2021-01-05
|KIOWA
|95
|2
|78
|2021-01-05
|KREBS
|95
|1
|84
|2021-01-05
|CLAYTON
|92
|0
|73
|2021-01-05
|SPAVINAW
|91
|0
|74
|2021-01-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|89
|1
|72
|2021-01-05
|SENTINEL
|88
|0
|80
|2021-01-05
|RYAN
|86
|0
|65
|2021-01-05
|TYRONE
|85
|0
|77
|2021-01-05
|WAYNOKA
|85
|0
|52
|2021-01-05
|GRANDFIELD
|83
|1
|72
|2021-01-05
|TIPTON
|83
|0
|78
|2021-01-05
|CANEY
|82
|0
|73
|2021-01-05
|ASHER
|82
|0
|72
|2021-01-05
|VELMA
|82
|1
|68
|2021-01-05
|DELAWARE
|82
|2
|77
|2021-01-05
|DAVENPORT
|81
|0
|68
|2021-01-05
|BOISE CITY
|79
|0
|77
|2021-01-05
|BRAGGS
|79
|1
|69
|2021-01-05
|MULHALL
|78
|0
|52
|2021-01-05
|MANNSVILLE
|77
|0
|66
|2021-01-05
|SASAKWA
|77
|0
|70
|2021-01-05
|DOVER
|77
|2
|72
|2021-01-05
|LOOKEBA
|76
|2
|71
|2021-01-05
|AMBER
|76
|0
|71
|2021-01-05
|GARVIN
|76
|0
|67
|2021-01-05
|OAKS
|75
|1
|53
|2021-01-05
|SOPER
|75
|0
|69
|2021-01-05
|TERLTON
|75
|1
|69
|2021-01-05
|STRINGTOWN
|74
|1
|68
|2021-01-05
|FOSS
|73
|0
|63
|2021-01-05
|MILBURN
|73
|2
|63
|2021-01-05
|MILL CREEK
|72
|0
|64
|2021-01-05
|TUPELO
|72
|0
|59
|2021-01-05
|ERICK
|69
|1
|61
|2021-01-05
|AGRA
|69
|1
|49
|2021-01-05
|DEWAR
|68
|0
|57
|2021-01-05
|ARKOMA
|68
|1
|66
|2021-01-05
|ARNETT
|65
|0
|61
|2021-01-05
|MCCURTAIN
|65
|1
|58
|2021-01-05
|BYARS
|64
|1
|56
|2021-01-05
|VERDEN
|63
|1
|59
|2021-01-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|62
|1
|59
|2021-01-05
|OILTON
|62
|2
|53
|2021-01-05
|FARGO
|62
|0
|62
|2021-01-05
|GANS
|60
|0
|52
|2021-01-05
|WANN
|57
|1
|45
|2021-01-05
|CANADIAN
|57
|0
|49
|2021-01-05
|RAVIA
|57
|1
|47
|2021-01-05
|CUSTER CITY
|56
|0
|46
|2021-01-05
|SAVANNA
|56
|0
|56
|2021-01-05
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|54
|2021-01-05
|COVINGTON
|56
|0
|47
|2021-01-05
|TRYON
|55
|0
|49
|2021-01-05
|CORN
|54
|1
|49
|2021-01-05
|CARNEY
|54
|0
|48
|2021-01-05
|PITTSBURG
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-05
|DILL CITY
|54
|0
|43
|2021-01-05
|KINTA
|54
|0
|44
|2021-01-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|54
|0
|40
|2021-01-05
|SPRINGER
|54
|1
|38
|2021-01-05
|RATTAN
|53
|0
|47
|2021-01-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|52
|0
|47
|2021-01-05
|LAMONT
|51
|1
|42
|2021-01-05
|KREMLIN
|51
|0
|42
|2021-01-05
|STERLING
|51
|1
|43
|2021-01-05
|DUSTIN
|48
|1
|45
|2021-01-05
|SHIDLER
|48
|0
|44
|2021-01-05
|KETCHUM
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-05
|MARBLE CITY
|48
|0
|34
|2021-01-05
|STUART
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-05
|POCASSET
|48
|1
|46
|2021-01-05
|NASH
|47
|0
|36
|2021-01-05
|COYLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-01-05
|REYDON
|46
|0
|42
|2021-01-05
|LENAPAH
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-05
|KAW CITY
|46
|1
|40
|2021-01-05
|LONGDALE
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|45
|0
|41
|2021-01-05
|LANGLEY
|44
|0
|36
|2021-01-05
|BOYNTON
|44
|0
|40
|2021-01-05
|LEHIGH
|44
|0
|41
|2021-01-05
|RIPLEY
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-05
|INDIANOLA
|43
|0
|40
|2021-01-05
|WAPANUCKA
|43
|1
|33
|2021-01-05
|WHITEFIELD
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-05
|LONE WOLF
|42
|0
|36
|2021-01-05
|RANDLETT
|42
|1
|39
|2021-01-05
|AMES
|42
|0
|39
|2021-01-05
|KENEFIC
|41
|0
|34
|2021-01-05
|CASTLE
|41
|0
|33
|2021-01-05
|WYNONA
|41
|1
|36
|2021-01-05
|GAGE
|41
|0
|38
|2021-01-05
|ORLANDO
|41
|0
|37
|2021-01-05
|ALINE
|40
|1
|36
|2021-01-05
|MENO
|40
|0
|40
|2021-01-05
|CALVIN
|39
|1
|33
|2021-01-05
|LOCO
|39
|0
|35
|2021-01-05
|CROWDER
|39
|0
|36
|2021-01-05
|DRUMMOND
|38
|0
|34
|2021-01-05
|SAWYER
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-05
|TERRAL
|37
|1
|30
|2021-01-05
|MARLAND
|37
|0
|31
|2021-01-05
|SCHULTER
|36
|0
|31
|2021-01-05
|ACHILLE
|36
|0
|29
|2021-01-05
|WAKITA
|35
|2
|29
|2021-01-05
|SPARKS
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-05
|FORGAN
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-05
|FOSTER
|34
|0
|29
|2021-01-05
|OKAY
|34
|0
|27
|2021-01-05
|TALOGA
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-05
|BUTLER
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-05
|RALSTON
|34
|1
|31
|2021-01-05
|BURBANK
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-05
|CARMEN
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-05
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|27
|2021-01-05
|FAIRMONT
|32
|0
|26
|2021-01-05
|CARTER
|32
|0
|26
|2021-01-05
|ROOSEVELT
|31
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|HARDESTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-05
|FAXON
|31
|0
|27
|2021-01-05
|LANGSTON
|30
|1
|28
|2021-01-05
|GOLDSBY
|30
|0
|28
|2021-01-05
|BERNICE
|29
|0
|26
|2021-01-05
|FREEDOM
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|JET
|29
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|MARSHALL
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-05
|SHARON
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|COLONY
|28
|0
|24
|2021-01-05
|ROCKY
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|GOULD
|27
|0
|25
|2021-01-05
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|HANNA
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-05
|GOLTRY
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|HASTINGS
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-05
|OSAGE
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-05
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|23
|2021-01-05
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-05
|CAMARGO
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-05
|PRUE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|AVANT
|24
|0
|22
|2021-01-05
|BURLINGTON
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|DEVOL
|23
|0
|23
|2021-01-05
|WILLOW
|23
|0
|19
|2021-01-05
|FRANCIS
|23
|1
|18
|2021-01-05
|BESSIE
|22
|1
|16
|2021-01-05
|DACOMA
|22
|0
|14
|2021-01-05
|NICOMA PARK
|20
|0
|14
|2021-01-05
|HUNTER
|20
|0
|20
|2021-01-05
|FITZHUGH
|19
|0
|15
|2021-01-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-05
|FOYIL
|19
|0
|18
|2021-01-05
|EAKLY
|18
|0
|15
|2021-01-05
|MILLERTON
|18
|2
|15
|2021-01-05
|GOTEBO
|18
|0
|18
|2021-01-05
|DISNEY
|17
|0
|15
|2021-01-05
|BRAMAN
|17
|0
|13
|2021-01-05
|DIBBLE
|17
|0
|16
|2021-01-05
|LAMAR
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-05
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-05
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-05
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|11
|2021-01-05
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-05
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-05
|WAINWRIGHT
|14
|0
|10
|2021-01-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|14
|0
|12
|2021-01-05
|BRADLEY
|13
|0
|12
|2021-01-05
|HILLSDALE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-05
|BROMIDE
|13
|1
|10
|2021-01-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|12
|0
|12
|2021-01-05
|CROMWELL
|11
|0
|7
|2021-01-05
|DOUGHERTY
|11
|0
|6
|2021-01-05
|PEORIA
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-05
|MANITOU
|7
|0
|4
|2021-01-05
|FANSHAWE
|7
|0
|3
|2021-01-05
|ALBION
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-05
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-05
|ADDINGTON
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-05
|VERA
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-05
|HALLETT
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-05
|SLICK
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-05
|GENE AUTRY
|4
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-05
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-05
|BLACKBURN
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-05
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-05
