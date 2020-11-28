Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 6,257 COVID-19 cases Saturday, as it played catch up with the data following a break on Thanksgiving Day. Thirteen more deaths were reported across the state, with none of those in the Enid area.
OSDH officials announced Wednesday that there would be no report nor website update on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, and Friday’s numbers would reflect Thursday’s data.
On Saturday, officials noted on the OSDH website that there were about 3,400 new cases Friday and 2,850 Saturday making up Saturday’s reported gain. State officials said “subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.”
The 3.3% increase in cases reported Saturday brings the overall total of cases to 193,826, with the number of women testing positive topping the 100,000 mark, according to OSDH data.
However, on a positive note, the number of recoveries surpassed the number of new cases, as 32,213 were active on Saturday, a single-day decrease of 681, and 159,894 had recovered, including 6,925 since the report made on Friday.
Nationally, cases have topped 13 million, with more than half of those, nearly 7.9 million, still active. There have been 4.9 million who have recovered and 264,858 who have died due to COVID-19 or a complication of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins information on the OSDH website.
There have been 1,717 Oklahomans who have died as of Saturday’s data, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Saturday were seven women and six men, with eight of those 65 and older, four in the 50-64 age group and one in the 18-35 age group. Counties of residence were three each in Creek and Garvin and one each in Cleveland, Johnston, Mayes, Murray, Pawnee, Pontotoc and Tulsa. OSDH does not specify gender and age per county on the weekends.
The Health Department also was not updating its Executive Report the last few days of the week, which provides data on hospital census and COVID-19 treatment. Hospitalizations mid-week were more than 1,600, with an overall total of more than 11,700 since March, when COVID-19 was confirmed in the state. A weekly report normally released on Friday afternoon was not provided during the extended holiday weekend.
As of Saturday, Garfield County had 3,874 COVID-19 cases, a increase of 112 since Friday’s report, with 697 active and 3,140 recovered. Of those, 3,516 were in Enid, with 629 active and 2,852 recovered. Those numbers also reflect Friday and Saturday totals, according to OSDH’s announcement on Wednesday.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to the OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 54 in Noble, 32 in Kingfisher, 30 in Major, 27 in Woodward, 22 in Blaine, 12 in Woods, eight in Alfalfa and seven in Grant, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 101,598 Oklahoma women and 92,059 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 167 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 1,894 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 33% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 1,365 in the 36-49 age group, 1,184 in the 50-64 age group, 1,011 in the 65 and older age group, 687 in the 5-17 age group and 117 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 3,486 in the 0-4 age group, 19,988 in the 5-17 age group, 64,041 in the 18-35 age group, 42,200 in the 36-49 age group, 36,374 in the 50-64 age group and 27,715 in the 65 and older age group. There were 20 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,717 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,385 have been 65 and older and 261 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.86% of the total. There have been 54 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 970, than women, 747, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 290 in Oklahoma; 265 in Tulsa; 126 in Cleveland; 63 in Rogers; 48 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 in Comanche; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Muskogee; 30 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 in Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg; 20 in Okmulgee; 18 each in Bryan, Mayes, Osage and Payne; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 in Stephens; 15 in Garvin; 14 each in Custer and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes, Pawnee and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 1,881 cases, 1,636 recovered, 238 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 897 cases, 763 recovered, 125 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 547 cases, 346 recovered, 197 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 524 cases, 390 recovered, 133 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 507 cases, 355 recovered, 150 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 388 cases, 300 recovered, 86 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 376 cases, 262 recovered and 114 active;
• Grant with 209 cases, 180 recovered, 24 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
Oklahoma per county 11.28.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|39512
|290
|31927
|2020-11-28
|TULSA
|32961
|265
|27796
|2020-11-28
|CLEVELAND
|12802
|126
|10656
|2020-11-28
|CANADIAN
|6890
|28
|5800
|2020-11-28
|COMANCHE
|4742
|33
|3772
|2020-11-28
|PAYNE
|4239
|18
|3665
|2020-11-28
|MUSKOGEE
|4233
|31
|3465
|2020-11-28
|ROGERS
|4080
|63
|3392
|2020-11-28
|GARFIELD
|3874
|37
|3140
|2020-11-28
|POTTAWATOMIE
|3557
|23
|2864
|2020-11-28
|WAGONER
|2797
|35
|2417
|2020-11-28
|BRYAN
|2794
|18
|2350
|2020-11-28
|GRADY
|2681
|21
|2200
|2020-11-28
|CREEK
|2658
|48
|2169
|2020-11-28
|MCCLAIN
|2429
|17
|1995
|2020-11-28
|LE FLORE
|2401
|26
|2123
|2020-11-28
|TEXAS
|2379
|12
|2155
|2020-11-28
|CHEROKEE
|2277
|10
|1782
|2020-11-28
|MCCURTAIN
|2277
|45
|1966
|2020-11-28
|WASHINGTON
|2050
|47
|1700
|2020-11-28
|OSAGE
|1973
|18
|1751
|2020-11-28
|PONTOTOC
|1956
|11
|1501
|2020-11-28
|CUSTER
|1948
|14
|1545
|2020-11-28
|DELAWARE
|1932
|39
|1625
|2020-11-28
|PITTSBURG
|1891
|21
|1652
|2020-11-28
|WOODWARD
|1881
|7
|1636
|2020-11-28
|JACKSON
|1856
|30
|1569
|2020-11-28
|CADDO
|1855
|32
|1476
|2020-11-28
|SEQUOYAH
|1821
|14
|1577
|2020-11-28
|KAY
|1819
|25
|1431
|2020-11-28
|OKMULGEE
|1788
|20
|1533
|2020-11-28
|OTTAWA
|1739
|22
|1527
|2020-11-28
|CARTER
|1679
|13
|1305
|2020-11-28
|STEPHENS
|1647
|16
|1235
|2020-11-28
|MAYES
|1606
|18
|1266
|2020-11-28
|GARVIN
|1578
|15
|1291
|2020-11-28
|LOGAN
|1469
|3
|1163
|2020-11-28
|BECKHAM
|1339
|17
|1117
|2020-11-28
|LINCOLN
|1326
|26
|1102
|2020-11-28
|SEMINOLE
|1225
|11
|1055
|2020-11-28
|ADAIR
|1218
|13
|998
|2020-11-28
|OKFUSKEE
|1040
|13
|829
|2020-11-28
|CRAIG
|935
|3
|793
|2020-11-28
|KINGFISHER
|897
|6
|763
|2020-11-28
|ATOKA
|835
|1
|739
|2020-11-28
|MCINTOSH
|834
|13
|689
|2020-11-28
|MARSHALL
|751
|3
|584
|2020-11-28
|CHOCTAW
|712
|4
|590
|2020-11-28
|HASKELL
|644
|6
|562
|2020-11-28
|MURRAY
|628
|5
|500
|2020-11-28
|LOVE
|604
|1
|459
|2020-11-28
|PAWNEE
|591
|7
|506
|2020-11-28
|HUGHES
|573
|7
|501
|2020-11-28
|NOBLE
|547
|4
|346
|2020-11-28
|JOHNSTON
|524
|5
|430
|2020-11-28
|WOODS
|524
|1
|390
|2020-11-28
|MAJOR
|507
|2
|355
|2020-11-28
|PUSHMATAHA
|421
|6
|370
|2020-11-28
|NOWATA
|413
|5
|348
|2020-11-28
|WASHITA
|411
|2
|290
|2020-11-28
|BLAINE
|388
|2
|300
|2020-11-28
|ALFALFA
|376
|0
|262
|2020-11-28
|KIOWA
|349
|6
|265
|2020-11-28
|TILLMAN
|329
|5
|254
|2020-11-28
|COAL
|317
|1
|263
|2020-11-28
|LATIMER
|306
|3
|278
|2020-11-28
|GREER
|262
|8
|206
|2020-11-28
|COTTON
|225
|3
|165
|2020-11-28
|DEWEY
|223
|1
|154
|2020-11-28
|JEFFERSON
|216
|2
|136
|2020-11-28
|ELLIS
|215
|0
|117
|2020-11-28
|HARPER
|214
|2
|138
|2020-11-28
|GRANT
|209
|5
|180
|2020-11-28
|BEAVER
|204
|2
|149
|2020-11-28
|ROGER MILLS
|165
|5
|109
|2020-11-28
|HARMON
|107
|0
|89
|2020-11-28
|CIMARRON
|77
|0
|61
|2020-11-28
|72
|0
|35
|2020-11-28
Oklahoma per city 11.28.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|30089
|233
|24514
|2020-11-28
|TULSA
|20430
|179
|17605
|2020-11-28
|EDMOND
|7353
|41
|5900
|2020-11-28
|BROKEN ARROW
|6681
|58
|5526
|2020-11-28
|NORMAN
|6632
|71
|5522
|2020-11-28
|OTHER***
|4026
|24
|3411
|2020-11-28
|YUKON
|3568
|11
|2953
|2020-11-28
|ENID
|3516
|35
|2852
|2020-11-28
|STILLWATER
|3315
|9
|2933
|2020-11-28
|LAWTON
|3225
|26
|2517
|2020-11-28
|MOORE
|2592
|20
|2083
|2020-11-28
|CLAREMORE
|2520
|53
|2040
|2020-11-28
|SHAWNEE
|2166
|20
|1710
|2020-11-28
|OWASSO
|2036
|6
|1696
|2020-11-28
|MUSKOGEE
|1993
|24
|1507
|2020-11-28
|GUYMON
|1812
|12
|1662
|2020-11-28
|BARTLESVILLE
|1666
|42
|1391
|2020-11-28
|DURANT
|1662
|10
|1397
|2020-11-28
|TAHLEQUAH
|1643
|5
|1299
|2020-11-28
|ADA
|1614
|8
|1238
|2020-11-28
|ALTUS
|1584
|28
|1361
|2020-11-28
|BIXBY
|1396
|8
|1178
|2020-11-28
|MCALESTER
|1349
|19
|1192
|2020-11-28
|JENKS
|1349
|10
|1174
|2020-11-28
|EL RENO
|1324
|9
|1176
|2020-11-28
|PONCA CITY
|1323
|13
|1035
|2020-11-28
|TAFT
|1314
|2
|1211
|2020-11-28
|ARDMORE
|1299
|10
|1037
|2020-11-28
|SAND SPRINGS
|1282
|11
|1019
|2020-11-28
|SAPULPA
|1252
|21
|1008
|2020-11-28
|CHICKASHA
|1197
|13
|988
|2020-11-28
|MUSTANG
|1152
|5
|966
|2020-11-28
|DUNCAN
|1057
|10
|795
|2020-11-28
|MIAMI
|1016
|14
|909
|2020-11-28
|CLINTON
|982
|4
|765
|2020-11-28
|BETHANY
|968
|7
|774
|2020-11-28
|BLANCHARD
|954
|3
|790
|2020-11-28
|CHOCTAW
|949
|8
|767
|2020-11-28
|FORT SUPPLY
|910
|2
|898
|2020-11-28
|COLLINSVILLE
|867
|3
|699
|2020-11-28
|GUTHRIE
|862
|0
|655
|2020-11-28
|BROKEN BOW
|825
|26
|718
|2020-11-28
|STILWELL
|815
|11
|645
|2020-11-28
|WOODWARD
|807
|4
|612
|2020-11-28
|IDABEL
|802
|12
|688
|2020-11-28
|VINITA
|772
|2
|651
|2020-11-28
|WEATHERFORD
|759
|8
|623
|2020-11-28
|ELK CITY
|758
|7
|605
|2020-11-28
|SALLISAW
|749
|4
|632
|2020-11-28
|COWETA
|741
|15
|599
|2020-11-28
|GROVE
|728
|28
|598
|2020-11-28
|LEXINGTON
|721
|7
|615
|2020-11-28
|GLENPOOL
|715
|7
|612
|2020-11-28
|PURCELL
|708
|8
|585
|2020-11-28
|POTEAU
|705
|6
|617
|2020-11-28
|SKIATOOK
|702
|8
|587
|2020-11-28
|OKMULGEE
|701
|9
|575
|2020-11-28
|ATOKA
|683
|0
|599
|2020-11-28
|ANADARKO
|654
|13
|516
|2020-11-28
|SEMINOLE
|652
|7
|575
|2020-11-28
|TUTTLE
|631
|5
|495
|2020-11-28
|NEWCASTLE
|599
|4
|518
|2020-11-28
|PRYOR CREEK
|575
|10
|444
|2020-11-28
|MCLOUD
|568
|1
|494
|2020-11-28
|HOMINY
|552
|2
|529
|2020-11-28
|BOLEY
|533
|7
|408
|2020-11-28
|PAULS VALLEY
|532
|5
|439
|2020-11-28
|TECUMSEH
|527
|1
|422
|2020-11-28
|HENRYETTA
|521
|9
|461
|2020-11-28
|SAYRE
|510
|10
|462
|2020-11-28
|MADILL
|500
|2
|390
|2020-11-28
|NOBLE
|496
|5
|396
|2020-11-28
|WAGONER
|491
|6
|391
|2020-11-28
|PIEDMONT
|486
|3
|411
|2020-11-28
|ALVA
|474
|1
|352
|2020-11-28
|CUSHING
|473
|4
|391
|2020-11-28
|HUGO
|453
|4
|390
|2020-11-28
|JAY
|445
|2
|388
|2020-11-28
|HARRAH
|427
|5
|348
|2020-11-28
|MARIETTA
|421
|0
|323
|2020-11-28
|SULPHUR
|409
|5
|319
|2020-11-28
|STIGLER
|402
|5
|347
|2020-11-28
|CHECOTAH
|394
|6
|326
|2020-11-28
|MULDROW
|393
|3
|341
|2020-11-28
|EUFAULA
|389
|7
|315
|2020-11-28
|BRISTOW
|370
|10
|297
|2020-11-28
|HOLDENVILLE
|367
|4
|329
|2020-11-28
|FORT GIBSON
|363
|5
|292
|2020-11-28
|KINGFISHER
|361
|1
|317
|2020-11-28
|MARLOW
|356
|1
|249
|2020-11-28
|LINDSAY
|346
|3
|287
|2020-11-28
|HEAVENER
|338
|8
|302
|2020-11-28
|SPIRO
|326
|1
|301
|2020-11-28
|CALERA
|325
|1
|276
|2020-11-28
|WEWOKA
|321
|1
|280
|2020-11-28
|FAIRVIEW
|321
|0
|213
|2020-11-28
|LOCUST GROVE
|318
|0
|256
|2020-11-28
|CATOOSA
|315
|3
|257
|2020-11-28
|WARR ACRES
|314
|1
|256
|2020-11-28
|CHANDLER
|307
|10
|239
|2020-11-28
|OKEMAH
|296
|3
|248
|2020-11-28
|MIDWEST CITY
|294
|9
|251
|2020-11-28
|HENNESSEY
|294
|2
|254
|2020-11-28
|AFTON
|287
|2
|245
|2020-11-28
|HINTON
|285
|0
|261
|2020-11-28
|SPENCER
|277
|3
|220
|2020-11-28
|ELGIN
|275
|2
|216
|2020-11-28
|CACHE
|275
|1
|188
|2020-11-28
|CLEVELAND
|275
|4
|238
|2020-11-28
|VIAN
|269
|3
|240
|2020-11-28
|MANNFORD
|267
|4
|211
|2020-11-28
|MOUNDS
|264
|3
|218
|2020-11-28
|PRAGUE
|262
|1
|237
|2020-11-28
|SALINA
|262
|1
|196
|2020-11-28
|CHELSEA
|258
|3
|230
|2020-11-28
|DEL CITY
|255
|0
|192
|2020-11-28
|NOWATA
|251
|4
|207
|2020-11-28
|TISHOMINGO
|249
|3
|208
|2020-11-28
|KINGSTON
|244
|1
|188
|2020-11-28
|COALGATE
|242
|1
|194
|2020-11-28
|SPERRY
|242
|2
|202
|2020-11-28
|MEEKER
|235
|12
|195
|2020-11-28
|INOLA
|233
|3
|182
|2020-11-28
|JONES
|232
|2
|175
|2020-11-28
|WASHINGTON
|231
|0
|181
|2020-11-28
|ANTLERS
|229
|6
|198
|2020-11-28
|HELENA
|224
|0
|155
|2020-11-28
|FREDERICK
|224
|5
|173
|2020-11-28
|WYNNEWOOD
|223
|2
|184
|2020-11-28
|HULBERT
|218
|2
|162
|2020-11-28
|PAWHUSKA
|217
|2
|182
|2020-11-28
|PERKINS
|216
|3
|173
|2020-11-28
|WESTVILLE
|215
|2
|180
|2020-11-28
|CARNEGIE
|211
|4
|154
|2020-11-28
|STRATFORD
|211
|0
|173
|2020-11-28
|CHOUTEAU
|211
|6
|163
|2020-11-28
|DEWEY
|207
|1
|175
|2020-11-28
|BLACKWELL
|206
|4
|159
|2020-11-28
|OOLOGAH
|198
|1
|164
|2020-11-28
|ROLAND
|197
|1
|183
|2020-11-28
|HOOKER
|196
|0
|173
|2020-11-28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|195
|0
|172
|2020-11-28
|HASKELL
|193
|1
|159
|2020-11-28
|MORRIS
|193
|0
|171
|2020-11-28
|MANGUM
|191
|8
|152
|2020-11-28
|DAVIS
|190
|0
|160
|2020-11-28
|PAWNEE
|190
|1
|162
|2020-11-28
|PERRY
|184
|2
|143
|2020-11-28
|POCOLA
|181
|3
|159
|2020-11-28
|VALLIANT
|177
|3
|154
|2020-11-28
|TALIHINA
|176
|6
|153
|2020-11-28
|COMANCHE
|173
|4
|140
|2020-11-28
|STROUD
|171
|1
|137
|2020-11-28
|APACHE
|170
|2
|128
|2020-11-28
|WISTER
|166
|1
|149
|2020-11-28
|BEGGS
|165
|2
|147
|2020-11-28
|KANSAS
|163
|4
|128
|2020-11-28
|COLCORD
|162
|1
|139
|2020-11-28
|BILLINGS
|160
|1
|46
|2020-11-28
|NEWKIRK
|159
|1
|125
|2020-11-28
|MEAD
|157
|1
|128
|2020-11-28
|KONAWA
|157
|2
|114
|2020-11-28
|GORE
|156
|3
|132
|2020-11-28
|CADDO
|155
|0
|133
|2020-11-28
|WYANDOTTE
|155
|1
|129
|2020-11-28
|WATONGA
|153
|0
|123
|2020-11-28
|COLBERT
|151
|5
|116
|2020-11-28
|LUTHER
|149
|2
|122
|2020-11-28
|WALTERS
|148
|1
|117
|2020-11-28
|COMMERCE
|146
|2
|123
|2020-11-28
|WILBURTON
|146
|1
|134
|2020-11-28
|HOBART
|145
|3
|112
|2020-11-28
|LONE GROVE
|142
|1
|98
|2020-11-28
|HOWE
|138
|0
|130
|2020-11-28
|MINCO
|136
|0
|104
|2020-11-28
|NEW CORDELL
|135
|0
|92
|2020-11-28
|FAIRLAND
|135
|1
|122
|2020-11-28
|BOKCHITO
|134
|1
|121
|2020-11-28
|HAWORTH
|134
|2
|108
|2020-11-28
|ELMORE CITY
|131
|2
|101
|2020-11-28
|MAYSVILLE
|130
|3
|105
|2020-11-28
|TONKAWA
|128
|5
|106
|2020-11-28
|KEOTA
|127
|0
|112
|2020-11-28
|BLAIR
|125
|0
|94
|2020-11-28
|HARTSHORNE
|125
|0
|107
|2020-11-28
|OKARCHE
|123
|3
|99
|2020-11-28
|WILSON
|120
|0
|85
|2020-11-28
|KIEFER
|119
|0
|105
|2020-11-28
|PORUM
|117
|1
|93
|2020-11-28
|BINGER
|116
|9
|93
|2020-11-28
|WELLSTON
|116
|0
|94
|2020-11-28
|QUAPAW
|115
|2
|94
|2020-11-28
|WRIGHT CITY
|114
|0
|94
|2020-11-28
|KELLYVILLE
|113
|2
|97
|2020-11-28
|FLETCHER
|113
|1
|89
|2020-11-28
|ARCADIA
|112
|0
|89
|2020-11-28
|FORT COBB
|111
|0
|96
|2020-11-28
|GOODWELL
|111
|0
|101
|2020-11-28
|WAYNE
|110
|1
|90
|2020-11-28
|DRUMRIGHT
|110
|2
|89
|2020-11-28
|WARNER
|109
|0
|86
|2020-11-28
|BARNSDALL
|109
|2
|99
|2020-11-28
|SHATTUCK
|108
|0
|65
|2020-11-28
|TEXHOMA
|108
|0
|95
|2020-11-28
|LAVERNE
|108
|0
|69
|2020-11-28
|BEAVER
|108
|1
|74
|2020-11-28
|PADEN
|107
|0
|90
|2020-11-28
|STONEWALL
|107
|1
|89
|2020-11-28
|HYDRO
|106
|1
|84
|2020-11-28
|PORTER
|106
|1
|87
|2020-11-28
|RED ROCK
|104
|1
|82
|2020-11-28
|EARLSBORO
|103
|0
|80
|2020-11-28
|HOLLIS
|101
|0
|83
|2020-11-28
|CAMERON
|100
|0
|90
|2020-11-28
|CRESCENT
|99
|1
|77
|2020-11-28
|TALALA
|99
|1
|81
|2020-11-28
|MOORELAND
|97
|1
|68
|2020-11-28
|RUSH SPRINGS
|95
|0
|75
|2020-11-28
|ADAIR
|94
|0
|74
|2020-11-28
|CASHION
|94
|0
|59
|2020-11-28
|CYRIL
|92
|1
|64
|2020-11-28
|ALLEN
|92
|2
|68
|2020-11-28
|QUINTON
|87
|0
|67
|2020-11-28
|ROFF
|86
|0
|60
|2020-11-28
|WETUMKA
|85
|1
|72
|2020-11-28
|PAOLI
|84
|1
|70
|2020-11-28
|ALEX
|84
|0
|73
|2020-11-28
|INDIAHOMA
|84
|1
|62
|2020-11-28
|WATTS
|84
|0
|80
|2020-11-28
|CEMENT
|83
|0
|71
|2020-11-28
|BOSWELL
|83
|0
|68
|2020-11-28
|BUFFALO
|83
|2
|51
|2020-11-28
|BOKOSHE
|83
|0
|76
|2020-11-28
|WAURIKA
|82
|0
|53
|2020-11-28
|WELEETKA
|81
|3
|64
|2020-11-28
|NINNEKAH
|80
|1
|65
|2020-11-28
|YALE
|80
|2
|65
|2020-11-28
|WAUKOMIS
|78
|0
|60
|2020-11-28
|BIG CABIN
|77
|2
|60
|2020-11-28
|BENNINGTON
|77
|0
|69
|2020-11-28
|GLENCOE
|76
|1
|45
|2020-11-28
|PANAMA
|74
|1
|56
|2020-11-28
|FORT TOWSON
|74
|0
|62
|2020-11-28
|RINGLING
|74
|1
|53
|2020-11-28
|THOMAS
|74
|0
|58
|2020-11-28
|GEARY
|72
|0
|57
|2020-11-28
|GERONIMO
|71
|0
|53
|2020-11-28
|ARAPAHO
|71
|1
|51
|2020-11-28
|RINGWOOD
|71
|0
|50
|2020-11-28
|WEBBERS FALLS
|70
|0
|58
|2020-11-28
|POND CREEK
|70
|0
|64
|2020-11-28
|OCHELATA
|68
|1
|52
|2020-11-28
|JENNINGS
|67
|1
|53
|2020-11-28
|WELCH
|67
|1
|58
|2020-11-28
|LEEDEY
|66
|1
|42
|2020-11-28
|TYRONE
|66
|0
|55
|2020-11-28
|SNYDER
|66
|2
|48
|2020-11-28
|HAMMON
|66
|1
|41
|2020-11-28
|CHEROKEE
|65
|0
|54
|2020-11-28
|SHADY POINT
|65
|0
|56
|2020-11-28
|CALUMET
|64
|0
|53
|2020-11-28
|BLUEJACKET
|64
|1
|56
|2020-11-28
|LAHOMA
|63
|3
|47
|2020-11-28
|OKEENE
|63
|0
|47
|2020-11-28
|THACKERVILLE
|63
|0
|47
|2020-11-28
|CANUTE
|63
|0
|37
|2020-11-28
|RAMONA
|61
|2
|45
|2020-11-28
|OKTAHA
|61
|0
|53
|2020-11-28
|GARBER
|61
|0
|57
|2020-11-28
|CHEYENNE
|61
|1
|42
|2020-11-28
|MORRISON
|61
|0
|46
|2020-11-28
|CANTON
|60
|2
|44
|2020-11-28
|GRANITE
|60
|0
|46
|2020-11-28
|COPAN
|60
|1
|50
|2020-11-28
|MAUD
|60
|0
|51
|2020-11-28
|BOISE CITY
|58
|0
|48
|2020-11-28
|HEALDTON
|58
|1
|32
|2020-11-28
|MEDFORD
|58
|1
|53
|2020-11-28
|DELAWARE
|58
|1
|50
|2020-11-28
|SEILING
|57
|0
|46
|2020-11-28
|DAVENPORT
|56
|0
|47
|2020-11-28
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|55
|1
|40
|2020-11-28
|FAIRFAX
|55
|0
|49
|2020-11-28
|WANETTE
|54
|0
|45
|2020-11-28
|CANEY
|52
|0
|42
|2020-11-28
|RED OAK
|52
|0
|47
|2020-11-28
|LOOKEBA
|52
|2
|34
|2020-11-28
|CLAYTON
|52
|0
|42
|2020-11-28
|BURNS FLAT
|51
|1
|44
|2020-11-28
|VICI
|50
|0
|30
|2020-11-28
|DEWAR
|50
|0
|39
|2020-11-28
|KREBS
|50
|1
|42
|2020-11-28
|UNION CITY
|49
|0
|27
|2020-11-28
|KIOWA
|49
|1
|44
|2020-11-28
|DOVER
|49
|0
|39
|2020-11-28
|OLUSTEE
|49
|0
|41
|2020-11-28
|GARVIN
|48
|0
|43
|2020-11-28
|ARKOMA
|48
|0
|45
|2020-11-28
|DEPEW
|48
|1
|37
|2020-11-28
|AMBER
|48
|0
|38
|2020-11-28
|SOPER
|47
|0
|41
|2020-11-28
|MCCURTAIN
|47
|1
|42
|2020-11-28
|COUNCIL HILL
|47
|0
|39
|2020-11-28
|MANNSVILLE
|46
|0
|34
|2020-11-28
|ASHER
|46
|0
|39
|2020-11-28
|MILBURN
|46
|1
|43
|2020-11-28
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|44
|2020-11-28
|TERLTON
|45
|1
|38
|2020-11-28
|ARNETT
|44
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|VERDEN
|44
|1
|36
|2020-11-28
|GRANDFIELD
|43
|0
|33
|2020-11-28
|FARGO
|42
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|ERICK
|41
|0
|23
|2020-11-28
|TIPTON
|41
|0
|36
|2020-11-28
|GANS
|40
|0
|35
|2020-11-28
|DUSTIN
|40
|0
|35
|2020-11-28
|GRACEMONT
|40
|1
|33
|2020-11-28
|OILTON
|40
|1
|30
|2020-11-28
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|36
|2020-11-28
|RYAN
|39
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|VELMA
|39
|1
|31
|2020-11-28
|BYARS
|39
|0
|23
|2020-11-28
|BRAGGS
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-28
|RATTAN
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-28
|TEMPLE
|37
|2
|19
|2020-11-28
|AGRA
|36
|1
|28
|2020-11-28
|CARNEY
|36
|0
|31
|2020-11-28
|SENTINEL
|36
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|LEHIGH
|35
|0
|33
|2020-11-28
|MILL CREEK
|35
|0
|30
|2020-11-28
|CLEO SPRINGS
|34
|0
|27
|2020-11-28
|CANADIAN
|33
|0
|27
|2020-11-28
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|30
|2020-11-28
|PITTSBURG
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-28
|KAW CITY
|33
|1
|25
|2020-11-28
|CHATTANOOGA
|33
|1
|16
|2020-11-28
|CORN
|33
|0
|31
|2020-11-28
|RIPLEY
|33
|0
|32
|2020-11-28
|RAVIA
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-28
|FOSS
|32
|0
|22
|2020-11-28
|STUART
|31
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|HAILEYVILLE
|31
|0
|26
|2020-11-28
|MENO
|30
|0
|24
|2020-11-28
|GAGE
|30
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|KINTA
|29
|0
|26
|2020-11-28
|MARBLE CITY
|29
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|STERLING
|29
|0
|18
|2020-11-28
|CROWDER
|28
|0
|26
|2020-11-28
|SAVANNA
|28
|0
|27
|2020-11-28
|ACHILLE
|28
|0
|23
|2020-11-28
|STRINGTOWN
|27
|1
|21
|2020-11-28
|COVINGTON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-11-28
|BOYNTON
|27
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|POCASSET
|27
|0
|24
|2020-11-28
|BUTLER
|27
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|OAKS
|26
|1
|20
|2020-11-28
|HARDESTY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|MULHALL
|26
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|TUPELO
|26
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|WANN
|26
|0
|25
|2020-11-28
|INDIANOLA
|26
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|SPRINGER
|26
|1
|23
|2020-11-28
|KREMLIN
|25
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|LANGLEY
|25
|0
|23
|2020-11-28
|SHIDLER
|25
|0
|11
|2020-11-28
|AMES
|24
|0
|21
|2020-11-28
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|21
|2020-11-28
|COYLE
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-28
|WAKITA
|24
|2
|21
|2020-11-28
|TRYON
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|RANDLETT
|23
|0
|18
|2020-11-28
|LENAPAH
|23
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|WAYNOKA
|23
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|CALVIN
|22
|1
|16
|2020-11-28
|LONGDALE
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|FAXON
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|TALOGA
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|REYDON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|CASTLE
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|SCHULTER
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|KENEFIC
|22
|0
|21
|2020-11-28
|SAWYER
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|MARLAND
|21
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|ROOSEVELT
|21
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|LONE WOLF
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-28
|HANNA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|ALINE
|21
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|CUSTER CITY
|20
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|KETCHUM
|20
|0
|20
|2020-11-28
|LOCO
|20
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|BURBANK
|20
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|SPARKS
|19
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|LANGSTON
|19
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|RATLIFF CITY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|19
|2020-11-28
|GOLDSBY
|19
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|ROCKY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|DEVOL
|18
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|LAMONT
|18
|1
|14
|2020-11-28
|AVANT
|18
|0
|16
|2020-11-28
|BERNICE
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|DRUMMOND
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|FOSTER
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-28
|PRUE
|18
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|NASH
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|SHARON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|FORGAN
|18
|0
|11
|2020-11-28
|DILL CITY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|GOLTRY
|17
|0
|6
|2020-11-28
|WAPANUCKA
|17
|1
|10
|2020-11-28
|JET
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-28
|BURLINGTON
|16
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|ELDORADO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|9
|2020-11-28
|FRANCIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|OSAGE
|15
|0
|15
|2020-11-28
|CARTER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|MILLERTON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-28
|ORLANDO
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-28
|TERRAL
|14
|1
|6
|2020-11-28
|BESSIE
|14
|1
|8
|2020-11-28
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|DIBBLE
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-28
|MARTHA
|13
|1
|10
|2020-11-28
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|DEER CREEK
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-28
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-28
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-28
|KEYES
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|RALSTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-28
|NICOMA PARK
|11
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-28
|WYNONA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-28
|HUNTER
|10
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|DACOMA
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-28
|ALDERSON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-28
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-28
|HASTINGS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|OKAY
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|DAVIDSON
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|WILLOW
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|FREEDOM
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-28
|COLONY
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|BOWLEGS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-28
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|BROMIDE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-28
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-28
|EAKLY
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|FOYIL
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-28
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-28
|CAMARGO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-28
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-28
|BRAMAN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|WAINWRIGHT
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-28
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|ADDINGTON
|4
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-28
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-28
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-28
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-28
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-28
In Enid, there have been 1,684 cases, with 1,417 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,787 cases, with 1,407 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 18 cases with seven recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
