Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 6,257 COVID-19 cases Saturday, as it played catch up with the data following a break on Thanksgiving Day. Thirteen more deaths were reported across the state, with none of those in the Enid area.

OSDH officials announced Wednesday that there would be no report nor website update on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, and Friday’s numbers would reflect Thursday’s data.

On Saturday, officials noted on the OSDH website that there were about 3,400 new cases Friday and 2,850 Saturday making up Saturday’s reported gain. State officials said “subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.”

The 3.3% increase in cases reported Saturday brings the overall total of cases to 193,826, with the number of women testing positive topping the 100,000 mark, according to OSDH data.

However, on a positive note, the number of recoveries surpassed the number of new cases, as 32,213 were active on Saturday, a single-day decrease of 681, and 159,894 had recovered, including 6,925 since the report made on Friday.

Nationally, cases have topped 13 million, with more than half of those, nearly 7.9 million, still active. There have been 4.9 million who have recovered and 264,858 who have died due to COVID-19 or a complication of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins information on the OSDH website.

There have been 1,717 Oklahomans who have died as of Saturday’s data, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Saturday were seven women and six men, with eight of those 65 and older, four in the 50-64 age group and one in the 18-35 age group. Counties of residence were three each in Creek and Garvin and one each in Cleveland, Johnston, Mayes, Murray, Pawnee, Pontotoc and Tulsa. OSDH does not specify gender and age per county on the weekends.

The Health Department also was not updating its Executive Report the last few days of the week, which provides data on hospital census and COVID-19 treatment. Hospitalizations mid-week were more than 1,600, with an overall total of more than 11,700 since March, when COVID-19 was confirmed in the state. A weekly report normally released on Friday afternoon was not provided during the extended holiday weekend.

As of Saturday, Garfield County had 3,874 COVID-19 cases, a increase of 112 since Friday’s report, with 697 active and 3,140 recovered. Of those, 3,516 were in Enid, with 629 active and 2,852 recovered. Those numbers also reflect Friday and Saturday totals, according to OSDH’s announcement on Wednesday.

There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to the OSDH public relations firm Saxom.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Saturday also included 54 in Noble, 32 in Kingfisher, 30 in Major, 27 in Woodward, 22 in Blaine, 12 in Woods, eight in Alfalfa and seven in Grant, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 101,598 Oklahoma women and 92,059 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Saturday. There were 167 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 1,894 new cases confirmed Saturday, made up 33% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 1,365 in the 36-49 age group, 1,184 in the 50-64 age group, 1,011 in the 65 and older age group, 687 in the 5-17 age group and 117 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Saturday were 3,486 in the 0-4 age group, 19,988 in the 5-17 age group, 64,041 in the 18-35 age group, 42,200 in the 36-49 age group, 36,374 in the 50-64 age group and 27,715 in the 65 and older age group. There were 20 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,717 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,385 have been 65 and older and 261 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.86% of the total. There have been 54 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 970, than women, 747, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 290 in Oklahoma; 265 in Tulsa; 126 in Cleveland; 63 in Rogers; 48 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 in Comanche; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Muskogee; 30 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 in Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg; 20 in Okmulgee; 18 each in Bryan, Mayes, Osage and Payne; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 in Stephens; 15 in Garvin; 14 each in Custer and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes, Pawnee and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 1,881 cases, 1,636 recovered, 238 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 897 cases, 763 recovered, 125 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 547 cases, 346 recovered, 197 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 524 cases, 390 recovered, 133 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 507 cases, 355 recovered, 150 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Blaine with 388 cases, 300 recovered, 86 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 376 cases, 262 recovered and 114 active;

• Grant with 209 cases, 180 recovered, 24 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

Oklahoma per county 11.28.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 39512 290 31927 2020-11-28
TULSA 32961 265 27796 2020-11-28
CLEVELAND 12802 126 10656 2020-11-28
CANADIAN 6890 28 5800 2020-11-28
COMANCHE 4742 33 3772 2020-11-28
PAYNE 4239 18 3665 2020-11-28
MUSKOGEE 4233 31 3465 2020-11-28
ROGERS 4080 63 3392 2020-11-28
GARFIELD 3874 37 3140 2020-11-28
POTTAWATOMIE 3557 23 2864 2020-11-28
WAGONER 2797 35 2417 2020-11-28
BRYAN 2794 18 2350 2020-11-28
GRADY 2681 21 2200 2020-11-28
CREEK 2658 48 2169 2020-11-28
MCCLAIN 2429 17 1995 2020-11-28
LE FLORE 2401 26 2123 2020-11-28
TEXAS 2379 12 2155 2020-11-28
CHEROKEE 2277 10 1782 2020-11-28
MCCURTAIN 2277 45 1966 2020-11-28
WASHINGTON 2050 47 1700 2020-11-28
OSAGE 1973 18 1751 2020-11-28
PONTOTOC 1956 11 1501 2020-11-28
CUSTER 1948 14 1545 2020-11-28
DELAWARE 1932 39 1625 2020-11-28
PITTSBURG 1891 21 1652 2020-11-28
WOODWARD 1881 7 1636 2020-11-28
JACKSON 1856 30 1569 2020-11-28
CADDO 1855 32 1476 2020-11-28
SEQUOYAH 1821 14 1577 2020-11-28
KAY 1819 25 1431 2020-11-28
OKMULGEE 1788 20 1533 2020-11-28
OTTAWA 1739 22 1527 2020-11-28
CARTER 1679 13 1305 2020-11-28
STEPHENS 1647 16 1235 2020-11-28
MAYES 1606 18 1266 2020-11-28
GARVIN 1578 15 1291 2020-11-28
LOGAN 1469 3 1163 2020-11-28
BECKHAM 1339 17 1117 2020-11-28
LINCOLN 1326 26 1102 2020-11-28
SEMINOLE 1225 11 1055 2020-11-28
ADAIR 1218 13 998 2020-11-28
OKFUSKEE 1040 13 829 2020-11-28
CRAIG 935 3 793 2020-11-28
KINGFISHER 897 6 763 2020-11-28
ATOKA 835 1 739 2020-11-28
MCINTOSH 834 13 689 2020-11-28
MARSHALL 751 3 584 2020-11-28
CHOCTAW 712 4 590 2020-11-28
HASKELL 644 6 562 2020-11-28
MURRAY 628 5 500 2020-11-28
LOVE 604 1 459 2020-11-28
PAWNEE 591 7 506 2020-11-28
HUGHES 573 7 501 2020-11-28
NOBLE 547 4 346 2020-11-28
JOHNSTON 524 5 430 2020-11-28
WOODS 524 1 390 2020-11-28
MAJOR 507 2 355 2020-11-28
PUSHMATAHA 421 6 370 2020-11-28
NOWATA 413 5 348 2020-11-28
WASHITA 411 2 290 2020-11-28
BLAINE 388 2 300 2020-11-28
ALFALFA 376 0 262 2020-11-28
KIOWA 349 6 265 2020-11-28
TILLMAN 329 5 254 2020-11-28
COAL 317 1 263 2020-11-28
LATIMER 306 3 278 2020-11-28
GREER 262 8 206 2020-11-28
COTTON 225 3 165 2020-11-28
DEWEY 223 1 154 2020-11-28
JEFFERSON 216 2 136 2020-11-28
ELLIS 215 0 117 2020-11-28
HARPER 214 2 138 2020-11-28
GRANT 209 5 180 2020-11-28
BEAVER 204 2 149 2020-11-28
ROGER MILLS 165 5 109 2020-11-28
HARMON 107 0 89 2020-11-28
CIMARRON 77 0 61 2020-11-28
72 0 35 2020-11-28

Oklahoma per city 11.28.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 30089 233 24514 2020-11-28
TULSA 20430 179 17605 2020-11-28
EDMOND 7353 41 5900 2020-11-28
BROKEN ARROW 6681 58 5526 2020-11-28
NORMAN 6632 71 5522 2020-11-28
OTHER*** 4026 24 3411 2020-11-28
YUKON 3568 11 2953 2020-11-28
ENID 3516 35 2852 2020-11-28
STILLWATER 3315 9 2933 2020-11-28
LAWTON 3225 26 2517 2020-11-28
MOORE 2592 20 2083 2020-11-28
CLAREMORE 2520 53 2040 2020-11-28
SHAWNEE 2166 20 1710 2020-11-28
OWASSO 2036 6 1696 2020-11-28
MUSKOGEE 1993 24 1507 2020-11-28
GUYMON 1812 12 1662 2020-11-28
BARTLESVILLE 1666 42 1391 2020-11-28
DURANT 1662 10 1397 2020-11-28
TAHLEQUAH 1643 5 1299 2020-11-28
ADA 1614 8 1238 2020-11-28
ALTUS 1584 28 1361 2020-11-28
BIXBY 1396 8 1178 2020-11-28
MCALESTER 1349 19 1192 2020-11-28
JENKS 1349 10 1174 2020-11-28
EL RENO 1324 9 1176 2020-11-28
PONCA CITY 1323 13 1035 2020-11-28
TAFT 1314 2 1211 2020-11-28
ARDMORE 1299 10 1037 2020-11-28
SAND SPRINGS 1282 11 1019 2020-11-28
SAPULPA 1252 21 1008 2020-11-28
CHICKASHA 1197 13 988 2020-11-28
MUSTANG 1152 5 966 2020-11-28
DUNCAN 1057 10 795 2020-11-28
MIAMI 1016 14 909 2020-11-28
CLINTON 982 4 765 2020-11-28
BETHANY 968 7 774 2020-11-28
BLANCHARD 954 3 790 2020-11-28
CHOCTAW 949 8 767 2020-11-28
FORT SUPPLY 910 2 898 2020-11-28
COLLINSVILLE 867 3 699 2020-11-28
GUTHRIE 862 0 655 2020-11-28
BROKEN BOW 825 26 718 2020-11-28
STILWELL 815 11 645 2020-11-28
WOODWARD 807 4 612 2020-11-28
IDABEL 802 12 688 2020-11-28
VINITA 772 2 651 2020-11-28
WEATHERFORD 759 8 623 2020-11-28
ELK CITY 758 7 605 2020-11-28
SALLISAW 749 4 632 2020-11-28
COWETA 741 15 599 2020-11-28
GROVE 728 28 598 2020-11-28
LEXINGTON 721 7 615 2020-11-28
GLENPOOL 715 7 612 2020-11-28
PURCELL 708 8 585 2020-11-28
POTEAU 705 6 617 2020-11-28
SKIATOOK 702 8 587 2020-11-28
OKMULGEE 701 9 575 2020-11-28
ATOKA 683 0 599 2020-11-28
ANADARKO 654 13 516 2020-11-28
SEMINOLE 652 7 575 2020-11-28
TUTTLE 631 5 495 2020-11-28
NEWCASTLE 599 4 518 2020-11-28
PRYOR CREEK 575 10 444 2020-11-28
MCLOUD 568 1 494 2020-11-28
HOMINY 552 2 529 2020-11-28
BOLEY 533 7 408 2020-11-28
PAULS VALLEY 532 5 439 2020-11-28
TECUMSEH 527 1 422 2020-11-28
HENRYETTA 521 9 461 2020-11-28
SAYRE 510 10 462 2020-11-28
MADILL 500 2 390 2020-11-28
NOBLE 496 5 396 2020-11-28
WAGONER 491 6 391 2020-11-28
PIEDMONT 486 3 411 2020-11-28
ALVA 474 1 352 2020-11-28
CUSHING 473 4 391 2020-11-28
HUGO 453 4 390 2020-11-28
JAY 445 2 388 2020-11-28
HARRAH 427 5 348 2020-11-28
MARIETTA 421 0 323 2020-11-28
SULPHUR 409 5 319 2020-11-28
STIGLER 402 5 347 2020-11-28
CHECOTAH 394 6 326 2020-11-28
MULDROW 393 3 341 2020-11-28
EUFAULA 389 7 315 2020-11-28
BRISTOW 370 10 297 2020-11-28
HOLDENVILLE 367 4 329 2020-11-28
FORT GIBSON 363 5 292 2020-11-28
KINGFISHER 361 1 317 2020-11-28
MARLOW 356 1 249 2020-11-28
LINDSAY 346 3 287 2020-11-28
HEAVENER 338 8 302 2020-11-28
SPIRO 326 1 301 2020-11-28
CALERA 325 1 276 2020-11-28
WEWOKA 321 1 280 2020-11-28
FAIRVIEW 321 0 213 2020-11-28
LOCUST GROVE 318 0 256 2020-11-28
CATOOSA 315 3 257 2020-11-28
WARR ACRES 314 1 256 2020-11-28
CHANDLER 307 10 239 2020-11-28
OKEMAH 296 3 248 2020-11-28
MIDWEST CITY 294 9 251 2020-11-28
HENNESSEY 294 2 254 2020-11-28
AFTON 287 2 245 2020-11-28
HINTON 285 0 261 2020-11-28
SPENCER 277 3 220 2020-11-28
ELGIN 275 2 216 2020-11-28
CACHE 275 1 188 2020-11-28
CLEVELAND 275 4 238 2020-11-28
VIAN 269 3 240 2020-11-28
MANNFORD 267 4 211 2020-11-28
MOUNDS 264 3 218 2020-11-28
PRAGUE 262 1 237 2020-11-28
SALINA 262 1 196 2020-11-28
CHELSEA 258 3 230 2020-11-28
DEL CITY 255 0 192 2020-11-28
NOWATA 251 4 207 2020-11-28
TISHOMINGO 249 3 208 2020-11-28
KINGSTON 244 1 188 2020-11-28
COALGATE 242 1 194 2020-11-28
SPERRY 242 2 202 2020-11-28
MEEKER 235 12 195 2020-11-28
INOLA 233 3 182 2020-11-28
JONES 232 2 175 2020-11-28
WASHINGTON 231 0 181 2020-11-28
ANTLERS 229 6 198 2020-11-28
HELENA 224 0 155 2020-11-28
FREDERICK 224 5 173 2020-11-28
WYNNEWOOD 223 2 184 2020-11-28
HULBERT 218 2 162 2020-11-28
PAWHUSKA 217 2 182 2020-11-28
PERKINS 216 3 173 2020-11-28
WESTVILLE 215 2 180 2020-11-28
CARNEGIE 211 4 154 2020-11-28
STRATFORD 211 0 173 2020-11-28
CHOUTEAU 211 6 163 2020-11-28
DEWEY 207 1 175 2020-11-28
BLACKWELL 206 4 159 2020-11-28
OOLOGAH 198 1 164 2020-11-28
ROLAND 197 1 183 2020-11-28
HOOKER 196 0 173 2020-11-28
NICHOLS HILLS 195 0 172 2020-11-28
HASKELL 193 1 159 2020-11-28
MORRIS 193 0 171 2020-11-28
MANGUM 191 8 152 2020-11-28
DAVIS 190 0 160 2020-11-28
PAWNEE 190 1 162 2020-11-28
PERRY 184 2 143 2020-11-28
POCOLA 181 3 159 2020-11-28
VALLIANT 177 3 154 2020-11-28
TALIHINA 176 6 153 2020-11-28
COMANCHE 173 4 140 2020-11-28
STROUD 171 1 137 2020-11-28
APACHE 170 2 128 2020-11-28
WISTER 166 1 149 2020-11-28
BEGGS 165 2 147 2020-11-28
KANSAS 163 4 128 2020-11-28
COLCORD 162 1 139 2020-11-28
BILLINGS 160 1 46 2020-11-28
NEWKIRK 159 1 125 2020-11-28
MEAD 157 1 128 2020-11-28
KONAWA 157 2 114 2020-11-28
GORE 156 3 132 2020-11-28
CADDO 155 0 133 2020-11-28
WYANDOTTE 155 1 129 2020-11-28
WATONGA 153 0 123 2020-11-28
COLBERT 151 5 116 2020-11-28
LUTHER 149 2 122 2020-11-28
WALTERS 148 1 117 2020-11-28
COMMERCE 146 2 123 2020-11-28
WILBURTON 146 1 134 2020-11-28
HOBART 145 3 112 2020-11-28
LONE GROVE 142 1 98 2020-11-28
HOWE 138 0 130 2020-11-28
MINCO 136 0 104 2020-11-28
NEW CORDELL 135 0 92 2020-11-28
FAIRLAND 135 1 122 2020-11-28
BOKCHITO 134 1 121 2020-11-28
HAWORTH 134 2 108 2020-11-28
ELMORE CITY 131 2 101 2020-11-28
MAYSVILLE 130 3 105 2020-11-28
TONKAWA 128 5 106 2020-11-28
KEOTA 127 0 112 2020-11-28
BLAIR 125 0 94 2020-11-28
HARTSHORNE 125 0 107 2020-11-28
OKARCHE 123 3 99 2020-11-28
WILSON 120 0 85 2020-11-28
KIEFER 119 0 105 2020-11-28
PORUM 117 1 93 2020-11-28
BINGER 116 9 93 2020-11-28
WELLSTON 116 0 94 2020-11-28
QUAPAW 115 2 94 2020-11-28
WRIGHT CITY 114 0 94 2020-11-28
KELLYVILLE 113 2 97 2020-11-28
FLETCHER 113 1 89 2020-11-28
ARCADIA 112 0 89 2020-11-28
FORT COBB 111 0 96 2020-11-28
GOODWELL 111 0 101 2020-11-28
WAYNE 110 1 90 2020-11-28
DRUMRIGHT 110 2 89 2020-11-28
WARNER 109 0 86 2020-11-28
BARNSDALL 109 2 99 2020-11-28
SHATTUCK 108 0 65 2020-11-28
TEXHOMA 108 0 95 2020-11-28
LAVERNE 108 0 69 2020-11-28
BEAVER 108 1 74 2020-11-28
PADEN 107 0 90 2020-11-28
STONEWALL 107 1 89 2020-11-28
HYDRO 106 1 84 2020-11-28
PORTER 106 1 87 2020-11-28
RED ROCK 104 1 82 2020-11-28
EARLSBORO 103 0 80 2020-11-28
HOLLIS 101 0 83 2020-11-28
CAMERON 100 0 90 2020-11-28
CRESCENT 99 1 77 2020-11-28
TALALA 99 1 81 2020-11-28
MOORELAND 97 1 68 2020-11-28
RUSH SPRINGS 95 0 75 2020-11-28
ADAIR 94 0 74 2020-11-28
CASHION 94 0 59 2020-11-28
CYRIL 92 1 64 2020-11-28
ALLEN 92 2 68 2020-11-28
QUINTON 87 0 67 2020-11-28
ROFF 86 0 60 2020-11-28
WETUMKA 85 1 72 2020-11-28
PAOLI 84 1 70 2020-11-28
ALEX 84 0 73 2020-11-28
INDIAHOMA 84 1 62 2020-11-28
WATTS 84 0 80 2020-11-28
CEMENT 83 0 71 2020-11-28
BOSWELL 83 0 68 2020-11-28
BUFFALO 83 2 51 2020-11-28
BOKOSHE 83 0 76 2020-11-28
WAURIKA 82 0 53 2020-11-28
WELEETKA 81 3 64 2020-11-28
NINNEKAH 80 1 65 2020-11-28
YALE 80 2 65 2020-11-28
WAUKOMIS 78 0 60 2020-11-28
BIG CABIN 77 2 60 2020-11-28
BENNINGTON 77 0 69 2020-11-28
GLENCOE 76 1 45 2020-11-28
PANAMA 74 1 56 2020-11-28
FORT TOWSON 74 0 62 2020-11-28
RINGLING 74 1 53 2020-11-28
THOMAS 74 0 58 2020-11-28
GEARY 72 0 57 2020-11-28
GERONIMO 71 0 53 2020-11-28
ARAPAHO 71 1 51 2020-11-28
RINGWOOD 71 0 50 2020-11-28
WEBBERS FALLS 70 0 58 2020-11-28
POND CREEK 70 0 64 2020-11-28
OCHELATA 68 1 52 2020-11-28
JENNINGS 67 1 53 2020-11-28
WELCH 67 1 58 2020-11-28
LEEDEY 66 1 42 2020-11-28
TYRONE 66 0 55 2020-11-28
SNYDER 66 2 48 2020-11-28
HAMMON 66 1 41 2020-11-28
CHEROKEE 65 0 54 2020-11-28
SHADY POINT 65 0 56 2020-11-28
CALUMET 64 0 53 2020-11-28
BLUEJACKET 64 1 56 2020-11-28
LAHOMA 63 3 47 2020-11-28
OKEENE 63 0 47 2020-11-28
THACKERVILLE 63 0 47 2020-11-28
CANUTE 63 0 37 2020-11-28
RAMONA 61 2 45 2020-11-28
OKTAHA 61 0 53 2020-11-28
GARBER 61 0 57 2020-11-28
CHEYENNE 61 1 42 2020-11-28
MORRISON 61 0 46 2020-11-28
CANTON 60 2 44 2020-11-28
GRANITE 60 0 46 2020-11-28
COPAN 60 1 50 2020-11-28
MAUD 60 0 51 2020-11-28
BOISE CITY 58 0 48 2020-11-28
HEALDTON 58 1 32 2020-11-28
MEDFORD 58 1 53 2020-11-28
DELAWARE 58 1 50 2020-11-28
SEILING 57 0 46 2020-11-28
DAVENPORT 56 0 47 2020-11-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55 1 40 2020-11-28
FAIRFAX 55 0 49 2020-11-28
WANETTE 54 0 45 2020-11-28
CANEY 52 0 42 2020-11-28
RED OAK 52 0 47 2020-11-28
LOOKEBA 52 2 34 2020-11-28
CLAYTON 52 0 42 2020-11-28
BURNS FLAT 51 1 44 2020-11-28
VICI 50 0 30 2020-11-28
DEWAR 50 0 39 2020-11-28
KREBS 50 1 42 2020-11-28
UNION CITY 49 0 27 2020-11-28
KIOWA 49 1 44 2020-11-28
DOVER 49 0 39 2020-11-28
OLUSTEE 49 0 41 2020-11-28
GARVIN 48 0 43 2020-11-28
ARKOMA 48 0 45 2020-11-28
DEPEW 48 1 37 2020-11-28
AMBER 48 0 38 2020-11-28
SOPER 47 0 41 2020-11-28
MCCURTAIN 47 1 42 2020-11-28
COUNCIL HILL 47 0 39 2020-11-28
MANNSVILLE 46 0 34 2020-11-28
ASHER 46 0 39 2020-11-28
MILBURN 46 1 43 2020-11-28
SASAKWA 45 0 44 2020-11-28
TERLTON 45 1 38 2020-11-28
ARNETT 44 0 16 2020-11-28
VERDEN 44 1 36 2020-11-28
GRANDFIELD 43 0 33 2020-11-28
FARGO 42 0 25 2020-11-28
ERICK 41 0 23 2020-11-28
TIPTON 41 0 36 2020-11-28
GANS 40 0 35 2020-11-28
DUSTIN 40 0 35 2020-11-28
GRACEMONT 40 1 33 2020-11-28
OILTON 40 1 30 2020-11-28
SPAVINAW 39 0 36 2020-11-28
RYAN 39 0 19 2020-11-28
VELMA 39 1 31 2020-11-28
BYARS 39 0 23 2020-11-28
BRAGGS 38 0 31 2020-11-28
RATTAN 38 0 31 2020-11-28
TEMPLE 37 2 19 2020-11-28
AGRA 36 1 28 2020-11-28
CARNEY 36 0 31 2020-11-28
SENTINEL 36 0 25 2020-11-28
LEHIGH 35 0 33 2020-11-28
MILL CREEK 35 0 30 2020-11-28
CLEO SPRINGS 34 0 27 2020-11-28
CANADIAN 33 0 27 2020-11-28
WHITEFIELD 33 0 30 2020-11-28
PITTSBURG 33 0 29 2020-11-28
KAW CITY 33 1 25 2020-11-28
CHATTANOOGA 33 1 16 2020-11-28
CORN 33 0 31 2020-11-28
RIPLEY 33 0 32 2020-11-28
RAVIA 32 0 27 2020-11-28
FOSS 32 0 22 2020-11-28
STUART 31 0 25 2020-11-28
HAILEYVILLE 31 0 26 2020-11-28
MENO 30 0 24 2020-11-28
GAGE 30 0 17 2020-11-28
KINTA 29 0 26 2020-11-28
MARBLE CITY 29 0 25 2020-11-28
STERLING 29 0 18 2020-11-28
CROWDER 28 0 26 2020-11-28
SAVANNA 28 0 27 2020-11-28
ACHILLE 28 0 23 2020-11-28
STRINGTOWN 27 1 21 2020-11-28
COVINGTON 27 0 22 2020-11-28
BOYNTON 27 0 17 2020-11-28
POCASSET 27 0 24 2020-11-28
BUTLER 27 0 16 2020-11-28
OAKS 26 1 20 2020-11-28
HARDESTY 26 0 20 2020-11-28
MULHALL 26 0 15 2020-11-28
TUPELO 26 0 25 2020-11-28
WANN 26 0 25 2020-11-28
INDIANOLA 26 0 20 2020-11-28
SPRINGER 26 1 23 2020-11-28
KREMLIN 25 0 17 2020-11-28
LANGLEY 25 0 23 2020-11-28
SHIDLER 25 0 11 2020-11-28
AMES 24 0 21 2020-11-28
OPTIMA 24 0 21 2020-11-28
COYLE 24 0 23 2020-11-28
WAKITA 24 2 21 2020-11-28
TRYON 24 0 20 2020-11-28
RANDLETT 23 0 18 2020-11-28
LENAPAH 23 0 20 2020-11-28
WAYNOKA 23 0 16 2020-11-28
CALVIN 22 1 16 2020-11-28
LONGDALE 22 0 14 2020-11-28
FAXON 22 0 14 2020-11-28
TALOGA 22 0 19 2020-11-28
REYDON 22 0 19 2020-11-28
CASTLE 22 0 19 2020-11-28
SCHULTER 22 0 20 2020-11-28
KENEFIC 22 0 21 2020-11-28
SAWYER 21 0 17 2020-11-28
MARLAND 21 0 13 2020-11-28
ROOSEVELT 21 0 15 2020-11-28
LONE WOLF 21 0 18 2020-11-28
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-28
ALINE 21 0 13 2020-11-28
CUSTER CITY 20 0 16 2020-11-28
KETCHUM 20 0 20 2020-11-28
LOCO 20 0 13 2020-11-28
BURBANK 20 0 16 2020-11-28
SPARKS 19 0 16 2020-11-28
LANGSTON 19 0 19 2020-11-28
RATLIFF CITY 19 0 15 2020-11-28
FAIRMONT 19 0 19 2020-11-28
GOLDSBY 19 0 12 2020-11-28
ROCKY 19 0 15 2020-11-28
DEVOL 18 0 13 2020-11-28
LAMONT 18 1 14 2020-11-28
AVANT 18 0 16 2020-11-28
BERNICE 18 0 17 2020-11-28
DRUMMOND 18 0 12 2020-11-28
FOSTER 18 0 17 2020-11-28
PRUE 18 0 15 2020-11-28
NASH 18 0 14 2020-11-28
SHARON 18 0 12 2020-11-28
FORGAN 18 0 11 2020-11-28
DILL CITY 17 0 14 2020-11-28
GOLTRY 17 0 6 2020-11-28
WAPANUCKA 17 1 10 2020-11-28
JET 16 0 10 2020-11-28
BURLINGTON 16 0 14 2020-11-28
ELDORADO 16 0 13 2020-11-28
CARMEN 15 0 9 2020-11-28
FRANCIS 15 0 12 2020-11-28
OSAGE 15 0 15 2020-11-28
CARTER 15 0 14 2020-11-28
MILLERTON 15 0 14 2020-11-28
ORLANDO 15 0 13 2020-11-28
TERRAL 14 1 6 2020-11-28
BESSIE 14 1 8 2020-11-28
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-28
DIBBLE 13 0 10 2020-11-28
MARTHA 13 1 10 2020-11-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 12 0 8 2020-11-28
DEER CREEK 12 1 7 2020-11-28
GOTEBO 12 0 12 2020-11-28
FITZHUGH 12 0 10 2020-11-28
KEYES 12 0 8 2020-11-28
RALSTON 12 0 9 2020-11-28
NICOMA PARK 11 0 7 2020-11-28
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-28
WYNONA 11 0 8 2020-11-28
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-28
HUNTER 10 0 7 2020-11-28
DACOMA 10 0 6 2020-11-28
ALDERSON 10 0 9 2020-11-28
MARSHALL 9 0 9 2020-11-28
HASTINGS 9 0 8 2020-11-28
OKAY 9 0 8 2020-11-28
DAVIDSON 9 0 5 2020-11-28
WILLOW 9 0 5 2020-11-28
FREEDOM 9 0 8 2020-11-28
COLONY 8 0 5 2020-11-28
BOWLEGS 8 0 7 2020-11-28
HITCHCOCK 8 0 6 2020-11-28
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-28
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-28
BROMIDE 7 0 4 2020-11-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-28
EAKLY 6 0 5 2020-11-28
PEORIA 6 0 5 2020-11-28
FOYIL 6 0 4 2020-11-28
HILLSDALE 6 0 6 2020-11-28
CAMARGO 6 0 4 2020-11-28
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 5 2020-11-28
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-28
BRAMAN 5 0 3 2020-11-28
MANITOU 5 0 3 2020-11-28
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 4 2020-11-28
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-11-28
ADDINGTON 4 0 1 2020-11-28
CROMWELL 3 0 3 2020-11-28
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-28
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-28
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-28
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-28
HALLETT 3 0 2 2020-11-28
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-28
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-11-28
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-28
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-28
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-28
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-28
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-28
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-11-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-28
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-28
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-28
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-28
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 0 2020-11-28
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-28
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-28
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-28

In Enid, there have been 1,684 cases, with 1,417 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,787 cases, with 1,407 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 18 cases with seven recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

