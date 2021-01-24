covid daily 1.24.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases and 48 more deaths, including four in Northwest Oklahoma, on Sunday, according to OSDH.

The .8% increase in cases brought the total number to 373,090, with 32,583 of those active, a single-day increase of 308, and 337,228 recovered, including 2,585 since Saturday’s OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,279 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 48 deaths reported Sunday, 28 were men and 20 were women, with 33 in the 65 and older, 13 in the 50-64 and one each in the 36-49 and 18-35 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were nine in Oklahoma; eight in Tulsa; three each in Comanche and Custer; two each in Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Garfield and Grady; and one each in Creek, Delaware, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mayes, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Texas and Washita. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 93 Sunday for a total of 6,614, with 429 active and 6,128 recovered, according to the OSDH. The majority of the cases, 5,833, have been in Enid, which has 389 active cases and 5,391 recovered.

Of the county’s 57 deaths, 53 have been in Enid. There have been 2,612 cases, with 2,406 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,149 cases, with 2,919 recovered and 20 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 31 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 53 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Sunday included 212 in Blaine, nine in Kingfisher, eight in Alfalfa, seven in Woodward, five in Grant, three in Major and Noble and two in Woods.

State update

There have been 197,502 Oklahoma women and 175,569 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Sunday. There were 19 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,038 in the 0-4 age group, 40,400 in the 5-17 age group, 117,656 in the 18-35 age group, 80,823 in the 36-49 age group, 72,691 in the 50-64 age group and 54,429 in the 65 and older age group. There were 53 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,279 deaths in the state, 2,605 have been 65 and older and 526 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 117 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,847, than women, 1,432, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 541 in Oklahoma; 539 in Tulsa; 199 in Cleveland; 99 in Comanche; 94 in Rogers; 84 in Creek; 70 in Washington; 66 in Muskogee; 65 in Wagoner; 61 in Canadian; 57 each in Garfield and McCurtain; 55 in Grady; 54 each in Delaware and Kay; 53 in Custer; 48 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 39 each in Lincoln and Payne; 38 in Osage; 37 each in Le Flore and Okmulgee; 36 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 31 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 29 in Cherokee; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 25 each in Garvin and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 in Carter; 22 in Logan; 20 in Texas; 19 in Pawnee; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnson, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Nowata and Woodward; 11 each in Choctaw, Greer and Marshall; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer and Jefferson; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Woods; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,905 cases, 2,733 recovered, 160 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,791 cases, 1,1646 recovered, 127 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,200 cases, 1,094 recovered, 98 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,127 cases, 1,061 recovered, 61 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,062 cases, 988 recovered, 69 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 850 cases, 784 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 835 cases, 759 recovered, 71 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 478 cases, 435 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

Oklahoma per county 01.24.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 72550 539 66207 2021-01-24
TULSA 61145 541 55319 2021-01-24
CLEVELAND 25182 199 22608 2021-01-24
CANADIAN 13840 61 12801 2021-01-24
COMANCHE 9431 99 8237 2021-01-24
ROGERS 8637 94 7785 2021-01-24
MUSKOGEE 8140 66 7243 2021-01-24
PAYNE 7520 39 6890 2021-01-24
POTTAWATOMIE 6941 48 6384 2021-01-24
GARFIELD 6614 57 6128 2021-01-24
WAGONER 6541 65 5754 2021-01-24
CREEK 5485 84 4857 2021-01-24
BRYAN 5099 44 4503 2021-01-24
GRADY 5044 55 4607 2021-01-24
CHEROKEE 4874 29 4317 2021-01-24
CARTER 4740 23 4094 2021-01-24
LE FLORE 4632 37 4286 2021-01-24
KAY 4559 54 4023 2021-01-24
MCCLAIN 4497 36 4071 2021-01-24
PONTOTOC 4196 36 3726 2021-01-24
STEPHENS 4104 43 3673 2021-01-24
WASHINGTON 4011 70 3558 2021-01-24
DELAWARE 3936 54 3532 2021-01-24
PITTSBURG 3906 31 3547 2021-01-24
OSAGE 3897 38 3509 2021-01-24
CUSTER 3635 53 3392 2021-01-24
LOGAN 3473 22 3082 2021-01-24
CADDO 3438 46 3094 2021-01-24
MAYES 3415 31 2999 2021-01-24
SEQUOYAH 3399 24 3020 2021-01-24
MCCURTAIN 3354 57 3047 2021-01-24
OTTAWA 3332 34 3087 2021-01-24
TEXAS 3278 20 3138 2021-01-24
OKMULGEE 3212 37 2921 2021-01-24
GARVIN 3098 25 2737 2021-01-24
WOODWARD 2905 12 2733 2021-01-24
LINCOLN 2706 39 2443 2021-01-24
JACKSON 2664 40 2457 2021-01-24
ADAIR 2661 18 2264 2021-01-24
SEMINOLE 2414 25 2113 2021-01-24
BECKHAM 2407 28 2185 2021-01-24
KINGFISHER 1791 18 1646 2021-01-24
CRAIG 1763 8 1616 2021-01-24
MCINTOSH 1706 27 1502 2021-01-24
MURRAY 1645 16 1447 2021-01-24
OKFUSKEE 1637 16 1501 2021-01-24
MARSHALL 1612 11 1434 2021-01-24
ATOKA 1608 8 1495 2021-01-24
PAWNEE 1414 19 1250 2021-01-24
CHOCTAW 1389 11 1265 2021-01-24
LOVE 1295 8 1155 2021-01-24
NOBLE 1200 8 1094 2021-01-24
JOHNSTON 1140 13 1012 2021-01-24
WOODS 1127 5 1061 2021-01-24
HASKELL 1107 8 964 2021-01-24
ALFALFA 1062 5 988 2021-01-24
HUGHES 1028 13 893 2021-01-24
WASHITA 963 6 891 2021-01-24
NOWATA 954 12 829 2021-01-24
PUSHMATAHA 863 8 792 2021-01-24
MAJOR 850 4 784 2021-01-24
BLAINE 835 5 759 2021-01-24
KIOWA 703 13 623 2021-01-24
LATIMER 703 7 625 2021-01-24
TILLMAN 674 13 606 2021-01-24
COAL 613 8 555 2021-01-24
JEFFERSON 611 7 544 2021-01-24
COTTON 564 13 482 2021-01-24
DEWEY 490 4 460 2021-01-24
GRANT 478 5 435 2021-01-24
GREER 451 11 412 2021-01-24
HARPER 384 3 363 2021-01-24
BEAVER 370 4 336 2021-01-24
ROGER MILLS 359 6 302 2021-01-24
ELLIS 332 1 317 2021-01-24
HARMON 252 1 233 2021-01-24
CIMARRON 116 1 108 2021-01-24
89 0 78 2021-01-24

Oklahoma per city 01.24.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 55082 426 50108 2021-01-24
TULSA 36656 351 33114 2021-01-24
EDMOND 14670 79 13415 2021-01-24
BROKEN ARROW 13338 109 12027 2021-01-24
NORMAN 11961 106 10845 2021-01-24
OTHER*** 7983 48 7130 2021-01-24
YUKON 7553 22 6973 2021-01-24
LAWTON 6215 77 5430 2021-01-24
ENID 5833 53 5391 2021-01-24
STILLWATER 5432 19 4984 2021-01-24
MOORE 5401 33 4847 2021-01-24
CLAREMORE 5037 71 4537 2021-01-24
OWASSO 4454 29 4042 2021-01-24
MUSKOGEE 4448 51 3790 2021-01-24
SHAWNEE 4272 36 3931 2021-01-24
ARDMORE 3570 17 3070 2021-01-24
ADA 3456 30 3045 2021-01-24
TAHLEQUAH 3451 20 3065 2021-01-24
PONCA CITY 3371 31 2971 2021-01-24
BARTLESVILLE 3123 57 2783 2021-01-24
DURANT 3055 25 2695 2021-01-24
BIXBY 2885 19 2619 2021-01-24
MCALESTER 2742 22 2502 2021-01-24
SAND SPRINGS 2714 32 2396 2021-01-24
DUNCAN 2570 26 2300 2021-01-24
GUYMON 2455 20 2349 2021-01-24
SAPULPA 2427 35 2174 2021-01-24
JENKS 2397 15 2168 2021-01-24
EL RENO 2240 15 2119 2021-01-24
MUSTANG 2222 18 2050 2021-01-24
ALTUS 2220 37 2055 2021-01-24
GUTHRIE 2085 16 1822 2021-01-24
CHICKASHA 2071 31 1868 2021-01-24
COLLINSVILLE 1988 13 1802 2021-01-24
CHOCTAW 1973 12 1793 2021-01-24
MIAMI 1877 21 1746 2021-01-24
BLANCHARD 1876 11 1678 2021-01-24
STILWELL 1799 15 1511 2021-01-24
BETHANY 1695 14 1558 2021-01-24
WOODWARD 1667 9 1526 2021-01-24
COWETA 1591 20 1417 2021-01-24
CLINTON 1579 30 1452 2021-01-24
WEATHERFORD 1577 19 1497 2021-01-24
TAFT 1563 3 1547 2021-01-24
ELK CITY 1463 13 1316 2021-01-24
SKIATOOK 1421 8 1279 2021-01-24
GROVE 1377 34 1220 2021-01-24
VINITA 1371 6 1254 2021-01-24
PRYOR CREEK 1332 16 1178 2021-01-24
OKMULGEE 1327 20 1187 2021-01-24
GLENPOOL 1326 11 1198 2021-01-24
POTEAU 1322 11 1230 2021-01-24
SALLISAW 1304 12 1178 2021-01-24
TUTTLE 1302 10 1207 2021-01-24
SEMINOLE 1265 12 1111 2021-01-24
WAGONER 1252 12 1076 2021-01-24
ATOKA 1242 5 1147 2021-01-24
PURCELL 1240 14 1120 2021-01-24
CUSHING 1200 10 1122 2021-01-24
ANADARKO 1191 16 1064 2021-01-24
BROKEN BOW 1179 29 1060 2021-01-24
IDABEL 1114 14 1016 2021-01-24
PAULS VALLEY 1102 8 977 2021-01-24
NEWCASTLE 1098 7 998 2021-01-24
LEXINGTON 1077 11 973 2021-01-24
NOBLE 1072 12 936 2021-01-24
SULPHUR 1049 12 930 2021-01-24
TECUMSEH 1022 5 934 2021-01-24
PIEDMONT 1002 5 914 2021-01-24
MCLOUD 981 5 906 2021-01-24
HARRAH 974 6 882 2021-01-24
ALVA 943 5 890 2021-01-24
FORT GIBSON 928 8 811 2021-01-24
MADILL 924 6 846 2021-01-24
FORT SUPPLY 923 2 916 2021-01-24
JAY 916 8 814 2021-01-24
MARLOW 886 8 803 2021-01-24
MARIETTA 877 6 778 2021-01-24
MULDROW 837 3 716 2021-01-24
HUGO 833 9 769 2021-01-24
CHECOTAH 833 12 753 2021-01-24
HENRYETTA 811 11 738 2021-01-24
BRISTOW 805 18 720 2021-01-24
EUFAULA 794 15 675 2021-01-24
SAYRE 768 13 712 2021-01-24
HOMINY 721 2 693 2021-01-24
KINGFISHER 704 7 647 2021-01-24
HELENA 701 2 655 2021-01-24
STIGLER 698 7 606 2021-01-24
OKEMAH 681 6 588 2021-01-24
KINGSTON 679 5 581 2021-01-24
LINDSAY 677 5 606 2021-01-24
CATOOSA 648 9 588 2021-01-24
ELGIN 626 7 566 2021-01-24
HOLDENVILLE 617 7 546 2021-01-24
HEAVENER 612 9 565 2021-01-24
WEWOKA 611 7 528 2021-01-24
CHANDLER 606 14 543 2021-01-24
MANNFORD 605 10 490 2021-01-24
CALERA 600 3 549 2021-01-24
CLEVELAND 598 8 551 2021-01-24
LOCUST GROVE 595 0 519 2021-01-24
HENNESSEY 593 5 546 2021-01-24
INOLA 579 3 523 2021-01-24
PERRY 578 4 514 2021-01-24
NOWATA 575 8 483 2021-01-24
SPIRO 569 1 538 2021-01-24
BLACKWELL 558 12 488 2021-01-24
BOLEY 557 7 542 2021-01-24
AFTON 556 3 517 2021-01-24
MOUNDS 546 6 490 2021-01-24
CHELSEA 542 6 487 2021-01-24
DAVIS 541 3 471 2021-01-24
TISHOMINGO 530 5 467 2021-01-24
CACHE 528 6 468 2021-01-24
SPERRY 523 2 471 2021-01-24
WARR ACRES 511 1 463 2021-01-24
SPENCER 508 7 456 2021-01-24
JONES 503 4 460 2021-01-24
WESTVILLE 496 3 423 2021-01-24
PRAGUE 495 4 460 2021-01-24
SALINA 494 3 419 2021-01-24
COMANCHE 484 7 415 2021-01-24
PERKINS 483 4 429 2021-01-24
MIDWEST CITY 476 12 413 2021-01-24
FAIRVIEW 470 2 430 2021-01-24
ANTLERS 466 6 423 2021-01-24
VIAN 465 4 425 2021-01-24
DEL CITY 462 5 419 2021-01-24
PAWNEE 459 8 396 2021-01-24
HULBERT 454 3 405 2021-01-24
COALGATE 452 6 410 2021-01-24
PAWHUSKA 451 7 413 2021-01-24
HINTON 442 0 427 2021-01-24
HASKELL 436 2 399 2021-01-24
OOLOGAH 434 2 395 2021-01-24
WYNNEWOOD 432 3 386 2021-01-24
COLCORD 431 3 395 2021-01-24
DEWEY 422 5 362 2021-01-24
MEEKER 417 13 382 2021-01-24
WILBURTON 415 5 354 2021-01-24
APACHE 414 4 365 2021-01-24
CHOUTEAU 413 8 366 2021-01-24
FREDERICK 402 10 363 2021-01-24
STRATFORD 401 1 350 2021-01-24
ROLAND 393 1 339 2021-01-24
LONE GROVE 380 1 328 2021-01-24
NEWKIRK 376 2 336 2021-01-24
TALIHINA 372 7 336 2021-01-24
CARNEGIE 369 8 324 2021-01-24
WISTER 367 2 341 2021-01-24
KANSAS 366 6 336 2021-01-24
NICHOLS HILLS 354 0 335 2021-01-24
WASHINGTON 352 2 327 2021-01-24
STROUD 351 3 315 2021-01-24
KONAWA 344 4 294 2021-01-24
POCOLA 343 3 313 2021-01-24
BEGGS 343 4 320 2021-01-24
WALTERS 341 3 292 2021-01-24
WILSON 324 1 285 2021-01-24
MINCO 323 0 311 2021-01-24
WATONGA 319 1 288 2021-01-24
LUTHER 318 4 283 2021-01-24
HOOKER 308 0 296 2021-01-24
TONKAWA 306 9 276 2021-01-24
COMMERCE 305 2 279 2021-01-24
WELLSTON 304 1 274 2021-01-24
HARTSHORNE 302 4 266 2021-01-24
VALLIANT 301 4 277 2021-01-24
MORRIS 300 2 285 2021-01-24
MANGUM 298 11 265 2021-01-24
COLBERT 297 9 251 2021-01-24
HOBART 294 7 256 2021-01-24
GORE 292 4 265 2021-01-24
WYANDOTTE 291 2 270 2021-01-24
NEW CORDELL 286 0 263 2021-01-24
QUAPAW 281 5 259 2021-01-24
HOWE 280 0 259 2021-01-24
CADDO 276 1 249 2021-01-24
FLETCHER 275 2 237 2021-01-24
MEAD 273 3 240 2021-01-24
FAIRLAND 264 1 243 2021-01-24
WARNER 264 1 236 2021-01-24
PORUM 261 2 242 2021-01-24
PORTER 259 5 229 2021-01-24
ELMORE CITY 258 3 233 2021-01-24
ARCADIA 254 0 232 2021-01-24
WAURIKA 247 3 225 2021-01-24
HEALDTON 244 2 212 2021-01-24
KELLYVILLE 244 2 224 2021-01-24
BOKCHITO 237 1 207 2021-01-24
TALALA 237 2 205 2021-01-24
STONEWALL 234 1 216 2021-01-24
MAYSVILLE 234 5 198 2021-01-24
ADAIR 232 1 209 2021-01-24
KIEFER 232 1 221 2021-01-24
WAYNE 229 2 206 2021-01-24
DRUMRIGHT 228 4 203 2021-01-24
CRESCENT 227 2 205 2021-01-24
HOLLIS 224 1 205 2021-01-24
ALLEN 223 2 205 2021-01-24
CASHION 221 0 204 2021-01-24
OKARCHE 218 4 210 2021-01-24
EARLSBORO 218 0 201 2021-01-24
BARNSDALL 217 4 185 2021-01-24
RINGLING 216 1 180 2021-01-24
PADEN 216 0 206 2021-01-24
HYDRO 211 3 197 2021-01-24
BOSWELL 209 1 176 2021-01-24
BLAIR 209 1 183 2021-01-24
RUSH SPRINGS 206 3 186 2021-01-24
WRIGHT CITY 203 1 177 2021-01-24
LAVERNE 199 1 188 2021-01-24
BILLINGS 197 1 188 2021-01-24
FORT COBB 191 0 159 2021-01-24
CAMERON 191 0 182 2021-01-24
WAUKOMIS 190 0 174 2021-01-24
HAWORTH 189 3 173 2021-01-24
KEOTA 189 0 174 2021-01-24
BEAVER 189 2 172 2021-01-24
BINGER 188 10 163 2021-01-24
WATTS 186 0 173 2021-01-24
CHEROKEE 185 1 173 2021-01-24
BIG CABIN 181 2 158 2021-01-24
MOORELAND 181 1 162 2021-01-24
YALE 181 4 161 2021-01-24
ROFF 175 1 160 2021-01-24
GERONIMO 174 2 151 2021-01-24
CEMENT 174 0 163 2021-01-24
TEXHOMA 173 0 167 2021-01-24
OKEENE 172 0 151 2021-01-24
THOMAS 170 0 160 2021-01-24
PAOLI 170 2 154 2021-01-24
QUINTON 168 1 136 2021-01-24
WETUMKA 167 3 132 2021-01-24
SHATTUCK 167 1 157 2021-01-24
GLENCOE 166 2 143 2021-01-24
CYRIL 166 2 149 2021-01-24
OCHELATA 166 2 142 2021-01-24
MAUD 163 0 150 2021-01-24
FAIRFAX 161 1 148 2021-01-24
ARAPAHO 160 4 143 2021-01-24
BOKOSHE 159 0 148 2021-01-24
RED ROCK 159 2 147 2021-01-24
CHEYENNE 159 1 126 2021-01-24
WELCH 157 2 146 2021-01-24
MORRISON 157 1 144 2021-01-24
RINGWOOD 153 0 140 2021-01-24
MEDFORD 152 1 139 2021-01-24
SEILING 150 1 147 2021-01-24
GOODWELL 149 0 147 2021-01-24
BUFFALO 148 2 139 2021-01-24
NINNEKAH 146 1 133 2021-01-24
THACKERVILLE 146 1 132 2021-01-24
JENNINGS 146 1 129 2021-01-24
OKTAHA 144 0 129 2021-01-24
RAMONA 143 4 129 2021-01-24
SHADY POINT 142 1 132 2021-01-24
WELEETKA 141 3 124 2021-01-24
UNION CITY 140 1 127 2021-01-24
FORT TOWSON 140 0 130 2021-01-24
CALUMET 139 0 124 2021-01-24
GEARY 136 0 129 2021-01-24
GRACEMONT 135 2 123 2021-01-24
BURNS FLAT 134 1 124 2021-01-24
TEMPLE 133 9 106 2021-01-24
BLUEJACKET 132 1 124 2021-01-24
DEPEW 131 2 115 2021-01-24
PANAMA 130 1 123 2021-01-24
INDIAHOMA 130 1 113 2021-01-24
COPAN 130 1 115 2021-01-24
POND CREEK 129 0 123 2021-01-24
SNYDER 129 5 117 2021-01-24
BENNINGTON 126 2 111 2021-01-24
CLAYTON 125 0 119 2021-01-24
CANTON 125 2 112 2021-01-24
RED OAK 124 0 115 2021-01-24
KREBS 124 2 110 2021-01-24
WEBBERS FALLS 123 0 108 2021-01-24
WANETTE 122 0 118 2021-01-24
CANUTE 121 0 110 2021-01-24
GRANITE 121 0 115 2021-01-24
GARBER 120 1 117 2021-01-24
VICI 119 0 111 2021-01-24
MILBURN 116 2 95 2021-01-24
KIOWA 116 2 108 2021-01-24
LEEDEY 115 4 106 2021-01-24
ALEX 115 2 99 2021-01-24
HAMMON 115 2 102 2021-01-24
LAHOMA 113 4 102 2021-01-24
ARKOMA 112 1 94 2021-01-24
MANNSVILLE 112 1 99 2021-01-24
SPAVINAW 111 1 95 2021-01-24
DAVENPORT 110 0 97 2021-01-24
MOUNTAIN VIEW 110 1 96 2021-01-24
TERLTON 105 1 91 2021-01-24
RYAN 104 0 95 2021-01-24
COUNCIL HILL 103 2 92 2021-01-24
CANEY 103 1 97 2021-01-24
MULHALL 102 0 92 2021-01-24
GRANDFIELD 101 1 93 2021-01-24
SENTINEL 101 0 96 2021-01-24
TIPTON 101 2 90 2021-01-24
VELMA 100 2 94 2021-01-24
ASHER 99 0 90 2021-01-24
SOPER 99 1 92 2021-01-24
OAKS 98 1 88 2021-01-24
ERICK 97 1 87 2021-01-24
WAYNOKA 96 0 90 2021-01-24
BRAGGS 95 1 89 2021-01-24
DELAWARE 93 2 82 2021-01-24
BYARS 92 1 83 2021-01-24
DOVER 92 2 82 2021-01-24
OILTON 89 2 66 2021-01-24
SASAKWA 88 0 82 2021-01-24
TUPELO 88 0 78 2021-01-24
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-24
MCCURTAIN 87 1 70 2021-01-24
AGRA 86 1 71 2021-01-24
AMBER 85 1 80 2021-01-24
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-24
CHATTANOOGA 83 1 74 2021-01-24
STRINGTOWN 82 1 78 2021-01-24
FOSS 82 0 78 2021-01-24
LOOKEBA 82 2 77 2021-01-24
MILL CREEK 80 0 79 2021-01-24
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-24
RATLIFF CITY 79 0 71 2021-01-24
SPRINGER 79 1 73 2021-01-24
RAVIA 75 2 68 2021-01-24
GANS 75 0 68 2021-01-24
VERDEN 75 1 70 2021-01-24
CUSTER CITY 75 0 72 2021-01-24
WANN 72 2 65 2021-01-24
DEWAR 70 0 65 2021-01-24
OLUSTEE 70 0 66 2021-01-24
COVINGTON 68 0 65 2021-01-24
STERLING 67 1 64 2021-01-24
SAVANNA 67 0 66 2021-01-24
CORN 66 3 60 2021-01-24
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-24
KINTA 65 0 56 2021-01-24
CARNEY 64 1 59 2021-01-24
POCASSET 64 1 62 2021-01-24
TRYON 63 0 55 2021-01-24
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-24
CANADIAN 62 0 60 2021-01-24
PITTSBURG 62 0 60 2021-01-24
LAMONT 62 1 55 2021-01-24
DUSTIN 62 1 51 2021-01-24
RATTAN 61 0 54 2021-01-24
KREMLIN 60 0 58 2021-01-24
RIPLEY 60 1 46 2021-01-24
STUART 59 0 55 2021-01-24
DILL CITY 58 0 57 2021-01-24
MARBLE CITY 58 0 51 2021-01-24
ORLANDO 57 0 51 2021-01-24
BOYNTON 57 0 50 2021-01-24
HAILEYVILLE 57 0 55 2021-01-24
KETCHUM 57 1 49 2021-01-24
KAW CITY 57 1 52 2021-01-24
COYLE 56 0 53 2021-01-24
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 53 2021-01-24
AMES 55 0 52 2021-01-24
REYDON 55 0 50 2021-01-24
NASH 55 0 48 2021-01-24
SHIDLER 55 0 51 2021-01-24
LONGDALE 54 0 51 2021-01-24
SAWYER 54 0 49 2021-01-24
RANDLETT 53 1 49 2021-01-24
LENAPAH 53 0 48 2021-01-24
WHITEFIELD 52 0 47 2021-01-24
KENEFIC 51 0 47 2021-01-24
LANGLEY 50 0 45 2021-01-24
LEHIGH 49 0 47 2021-01-24
MARLAND 49 0 46 2021-01-24
CROWDER 49 0 42 2021-01-24
WAPANUCKA 49 1 42 2021-01-24
WYNONA 48 1 43 2021-01-24
MENO 48 0 46 2021-01-24
LOCO 48 0 43 2021-01-24
LONE WOLF 47 0 45 2021-01-24
ALINE 47 2 42 2021-01-24
OKAY 47 1 38 2021-01-24
DRUMMOND 47 0 41 2021-01-24
CALVIN 47 1 42 2021-01-24
CASTLE 47 0 43 2021-01-24
INDIANOLA 46 0 44 2021-01-24
GAGE 46 0 43 2021-01-24
TERRAL 45 2 42 2021-01-24
PRUE 43 1 35 2021-01-24
WAKITA 43 2 38 2021-01-24
CARTER 43 0 38 2021-01-24
ACHILLE 42 0 34 2021-01-24
FAIRMONT 42 0 40 2021-01-24
MOUNTAIN PARK 41 0 37 2021-01-24
SCHULTER 41 0 37 2021-01-24
RALSTON 40 1 37 2021-01-24
FAXON 40 0 38 2021-01-24
FORGAN 40 1 37 2021-01-24
BUTLER 38 0 34 2021-01-24
FOSTER 38 0 35 2021-01-24
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-24
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-24
COLONY 38 0 35 2021-01-24
BURBANK 38 0 32 2021-01-24
CARMEN 37 0 33 2021-01-24
ROOSEVELT 37 0 32 2021-01-24
HASTINGS 37 1 33 2021-01-24
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-24
SHARON 35 0 31 2021-01-24
JET 35 0 29 2021-01-24
GOLDSBY 34 0 32 2021-01-24
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-01-24
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-24
HARDESTY 33 0 32 2021-01-24
GOLTRY 33 0 29 2021-01-24
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-24
FREEDOM 32 0 31 2021-01-24
ROCKY 32 0 31 2021-01-24
OSAGE 32 0 26 2021-01-24
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-01-24
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-24
AVANT 29 0 28 2021-01-24
FRANCIS 29 1 25 2021-01-24
BESSIE 29 1 23 2021-01-24
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-24
DEER CREEK 28 1 24 2021-01-24
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-24
NICOMA PARK 27 1 23 2021-01-24
WILLOW 26 0 26 2021-01-24
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-24
DACOMA 26 0 24 2021-01-24
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-24
MEDICINE PARK 25 0 22 2021-01-24
GOTEBO 25 0 23 2021-01-24
FITZHUGH 25 0 24 2021-01-24
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-24
EAKLY 24 0 23 2021-01-24
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-24
DISNEY 22 0 19 2021-01-24
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-01-24
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-24
DIBBLE 20 0 19 2021-01-24
KEYES 20 0 16 2021-01-24
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-24
LAMAR 19 0 18 2021-01-24
MANITOU 19 0 17 2021-01-24
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-24
BRAMAN 19 0 17 2021-01-24
HILLSDALE 17 0 17 2021-01-24
BROMIDE 17 1 15 2021-01-24
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-24
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-24
HITCHCOCK 15 0 14 2021-01-24
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-24
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-24
DOUGHERTY 15 0 12 2021-01-24
CROMWELL 15 1 10 2021-01-24
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-24
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-24
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-24
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-24
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-24
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-24
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-24
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-24
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-24
REDBIRD 5 0 4 2021-01-24
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-24
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-24
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-24
TULLAHASSEE 4 0 1 2021-01-24
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-24
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-01-24
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-24
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-24
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-24
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-24
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-24
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-01-24
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-24
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-24
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-24
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-24
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-24
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-24
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-24
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-24
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-24
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-24
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-01-24
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-24
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-24

