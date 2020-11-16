COVID daily 11.16.20
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,729 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 10 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 1.8% increase brought the total number of cases to 156,857, with 29,157 of those active (18.6%), a single-day increase of 1,350, and 126,162 recovered (80.4%), including 1,369 since Sunday's OSDH report.

Overall, there have been 1,538 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.

Deaths reported Monday were seven in the 65 and older age group: Two Tulsa County women, men from Caddo, Delaware, Lincoln and Osage counties and a Comanche County woman. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: women from Kiowa and Oklahoma counties and a Tulsa County man.

Garfield County saw an increase of 32 cases on Monday for a cumulative 3,060, with 476 of those active and 2,551 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 28 cases for 2,327 overall, with 137 active and 2,327 recovered.

Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,417 on Monday, an increase of 311 since the last report on Friday. Of those, 1,247 were in hospitals as of Friday evening, with 362 were in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report.

In Enid on Monday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 15 patients positive for COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 17 COVID-19-positive patients.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 45 in Woodward, 43 in Woods, 12 in Alfalfa, 11 each in Kingfisher and Noble, six in Blaine, five in Grant and four in Major, according to OSDH.

Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 43 in Alva; 39 in Woodward; 11 in Helena; four each in Covington, Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; three each in Cashion, Kingfisher, Seiling and Waukomis; two each in Fort Supply, Medford, Mooreland, Mulhall, Pond Creek and Wakita; and one each in Billings, Burlington, Canton, Deer Creek, Meno and Okarche. Cleo Springs and Okeene each saw a reduction of one case.

State update

There have been 82,174 Oklahoma women and 74,607 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 76 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 829 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 33.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 583 in the 36-49 age group, 533 in the 50-64 age group, 427 in the 65 and older age group, 319 in the 5-17 age group and 47 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,872 in the 0-4 age group, 15,820 in the 5-17 age group, 52,824 in the 18-35 age group, 33,851 in the 36-49 age group, 29,123 in the 50-64 age group and 22,356 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,538 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,243 have been 65 and older and 234 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 873, than women, 665, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 261 in Oklahoma County; 238 in Tulsa County; 116 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 36 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 in Caddo County; 27 in Comanche County; 26 in LeFlore County; 24 each in Canadian and Lincoln counties; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 18 in Osage County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin, Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:

• Garfield with 3,060 cases, 2,551 recovered, 476 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;

• Woodward with 1,597 cases, 1,363 recovered, 228 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 722 cases, 609 recovered, 107 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Woods with 379 cases, 214 recovered, 164 active and one death from Alva;

• Noble with 337 cases, 240 recovered, 94 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;

• Major with 329 cases, 227 recovered, 100 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Blaine with 295 cases, 236 recovered, 57 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 176 cases, 145 recovered and 31 active;

• Grant with 170 cases, 128 recovered, 39 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,797 in Enid (437 active); 900 Fort Supply (eight active); 573 in Woodward (194 active); 344 in Alva (158 active); 304 in Kingfisher (39 active); 233 in Hennessey (32 active); 201 in Fairview (66 active); 119 in Watonga (31 active); 95 in Okarche (22 active); 79 in Helena (17 active); 66 in Mooreland (13 active); 60 in Pond Creek (16 active); 56 in Cashion (16 active); 54 in Garber (seven active); 51 in Waukomis (nine active); 48 each in Cherokee (four active) and Lahoma (four active); 467 in Canton (seven active); 46 in Billings (26 active); 45 in Medford (11 active); 44 in Ringwood (13 active); 43 in Seiling (17 active); 41 in Okeene (seven active); 39 in Dover (two active); 26 in Cleo Springs (11 active); 22 in Wakita (two active); 21 in Covington (four active); 19 each in Ames (two active) and Meno (six active); 18 in Fairmont (one active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active), Mulhall (three active) and Nash (one active); 14 in Burlington (one active); 13 each in Orlando (four active) and Sharon (five active); 11 in Aline (five active); 10 each in Drummond (four active) and Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (two active); 7 each in Deer Creek (five active) and Hunter; six each in Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; five in Goltry (one active); and four in Dacoma (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”

In Enid, there have been 1,396 cases, with 1,175 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,370 cases, with 1,129 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported over the weekend by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.

Oklahoma per county 11.16.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 31159 260 24619 2020-11-15
TULSA 27046 235 22707 2020-11-15
CLEVELAND 10461 116 8687 2020-11-15
CANADIAN 5443 24 4345 2020-11-15
PAYNE 3517 17 2953 2020-11-15
COMANCHE 3503 26 2749 2020-11-15
ROGERS 3227 57 2588 2020-11-15
MUSKOGEE 3216 29 2423 2020-11-15
GARFIELD 3028 33 2542 2020-11-15
POTTAWATOMIE 2760 21 2353 2020-11-15
BRYAN 2328 17 1739 2020-11-15
WAGONER 2284 35 2006 2020-11-15
GRADY 2094 19 1744 2020-11-15
TEXAS 2091 11 1881 2020-11-15
CREEK 2069 41 1681 2020-11-15
LE FLORE 2051 26 1773 2020-11-15
MCCURTAIN 1986 43 1621 2020-11-15
MCCLAIN 1905 16 1457 2020-11-15
CHEROKEE 1804 10 1407 2020-11-15
OSAGE 1679 17 1436 2020-11-15
WASHINGTON 1634 43 1397 2020-11-15
DELAWARE 1621 35 1294 2020-11-15
PITTSBURG 1601 21 1320 2020-11-15
SEQUOYAH 1570 14 1292 2020-11-15
WOODWARD 1552 6 1352 2020-11-15
OKMULGEE 1540 15 1297 2020-11-15
JACKSON 1499 22 1194 2020-11-15
OTTAWA 1499 22 1295 2020-11-15
CADDO 1434 27 1175 2020-11-15
CUSTER 1433 11 1166 2020-11-15
PONTOTOC 1411 8 974 2020-11-15
KAY 1252 20 961 2020-11-15
MAYES 1236 17 984 2020-11-15
CARTER 1215 13 949 2020-11-15
GARVIN 1198 8 851 2020-11-15
STEPHENS 1149 12 857 2020-11-15
LOGAN 1102 3 916 2020-11-15
BECKHAM 1080 16 935 2020-11-15
SEMINOLE 1073 8 865 2020-11-15
ADAIR 1059 13 787 2020-11-15
LINCOLN 1055 23 850 2020-11-15
CRAIG 789 2 657 2020-11-15
OKFUSKEE 746 11 567 2020-11-15
KINGFISHER 711 6 601 2020-11-15
MCINTOSH 669 12 530 2020-11-15
ATOKA 627 1 491 2020-11-15
CHOCTAW 584 2 491 2020-11-15
HASKELL 557 6 419 2020-11-15
MARSHALL 515 2 346 2020-11-15
HUGHES 501 7 419 2020-11-15
MURRAY 465 3 348 2020-11-15
PAWNEE 444 5 353 2020-11-15
JOHNSTON 420 4 318 2020-11-15
LOVE 414 1 311 2020-11-15
PUSHMATAHA 366 6 304 2020-11-15
NOWATA 342 4 272 2020-11-15
WOODS 336 1 210 2020-11-15
NOBLE 326 3 229 2020-11-15
MAJOR 325 2 225 2020-11-15
BLAINE 289 2 233 2020-11-15
LATIMER 275 3 228 2020-11-15
WASHITA 267 2 194 2020-11-15
KIOWA 256 5 197 2020-11-15
TILLMAN 234 4 167 2020-11-15
COAL 217 0 128 2020-11-15
GREER 197 8 150 2020-11-15
GRANT 165 3 127 2020-11-15
ALFALFA 164 0 140 2020-11-15
COTTON 143 3 109 2020-11-15
DEWEY 138 1 96 2020-11-15
BEAVER 137 1 100 2020-11-15
JEFFERSON 126 1 87 2020-11-15
ROGER MILLS 113 5 86 2020-11-15
HARPER 112 2 80 2020-11-15
HARMON 93 0 76 2020-11-15
ELLIS 89 0 40 2020-11-15
57 0 1 2020-11-15
CIMARRON 55 0 41 2020-11-15

Oklahoma per city 11.16.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 24427 216 19351 2020-11-16
TULSA 17440 165 14969 2020-11-16
EDMOND 5732 32 4433 2020-11-16
NORMAN 5536 66 4557 2020-11-16
BROKEN ARROW 5441 52 4374 2020-11-16
OTHER*** 3414 23 2803 2020-11-16
STILLWATER 2835 8 2412 2020-11-16
ENID 2797 33 2327 2020-11-16
YUKON 2777 9 2189 2020-11-16
LAWTON 2391 22 1808 2020-11-16
MOORE 2036 18 1604 2020-11-16
CLAREMORE 2014 49 1505 2020-11-16
SHAWNEE 1683 18 1423 2020-11-16
OWASSO 1654 5 1309 2020-11-16
GUYMON 1646 11 1485 2020-11-16
MUSKOGEE 1571 22 1151 2020-11-16
DURANT 1391 9 1064 2020-11-16
BARTLESVILLE 1356 38 1150 2020-11-16
TAHLEQUAH 1341 5 1050 2020-11-16
ALTUS 1324 20 1054 2020-11-16
ADA 1186 6 831 2020-11-16
EL RENO 1181 8 955 2020-11-16
MCALESTER 1178 19 1003 2020-11-16
BIXBY 1174 6 976 2020-11-16
JENKS 1162 9 998 2020-11-16
ARDMORE 1001 10 775 2020-11-16
CHICKASHA 979 12 823 2020-11-16
SAPULPA 963 16 792 2020-11-16
TAFT 939 2 758 2020-11-16
SAND SPRINGS 936 8 714 2020-11-16
MUSTANG 921 4 711 2020-11-16
PONCA CITY 911 13 713 2020-11-16
MIAMI 902 14 782 2020-11-16
FORT SUPPLY 900 2 890 2020-11-16
BLANCHARD 771 3 587 2020-11-16
DUNCAN 765 7 588 2020-11-16
BETHANY 763 7 580 2020-11-16
CHOCTAW 759 6 600 2020-11-16
BROKEN BOW 752 25 638 2020-11-16
CLINTON 741 2 575 2020-11-16
STILWELL 708 11 510 2020-11-16
IDABEL 688 11 512 2020-11-16
COLLINSVILLE 676 3 502 2020-11-16
VINITA 653 2 547 2020-11-16
LEXINGTON 651 6 536 2020-11-16
GUTHRIE 634 0 512 2020-11-16
SALLISAW 621 4 517 2020-11-16
GLENPOOL 614 7 518 2020-11-16
GROVE 604 25 491 2020-11-16
ELK CITY 597 7 508 2020-11-16
POTEAU 597 6 494 2020-11-16
SEMINOLE 595 5 489 2020-11-16
OKMULGEE 589 7 500 2020-11-16
WEATHERFORD 581 8 494 2020-11-16
PURCELL 573 7 429 2020-11-16
WOODWARD 573 3 376 2020-11-16
SKIATOOK 572 8 464 2020-11-16
COWETA 562 15 454 2020-11-16
ANADARKO 531 11 430 2020-11-16
HOMINY 529 2 507 2020-11-16
ATOKA 511 0 406 2020-11-16
NEWCASTLE 503 4 410 2020-11-16
MCLOUD 485 1 426 2020-11-16
TUTTLE 482 5 384 2020-11-16
HENRYETTA 473 7 391 2020-11-16
SAYRE 451 9 406 2020-11-16
PRYOR CREEK 430 9 327 2020-11-16
PAULS VALLEY 422 2 331 2020-11-16
TECUMSEH 415 1 339 2020-11-16
NOBLE 394 5 319 2020-11-16
WAGONER 393 6 332 2020-11-16
CUSHING 392 4 311 2020-11-16
JAY 391 2 323 2020-11-16
HUGO 389 2 330 2020-11-16
PIEDMONT 381 3 303 2020-11-16
MADILL 363 1 241 2020-11-16
MULDROW 354 3 304 2020-11-16
STIGLER 352 5 261 2020-11-16
HARRAH 347 4 273 2020-11-16
BOLEY 347 7 279 2020-11-16
ALVA 344 1 185 2020-11-16
HOLDENVILLE 337 4 288 2020-11-16
CHECOTAH 318 5 258 2020-11-16
EUFAULA 308 7 234 2020-11-16
HEAVENER 308 8 279 2020-11-16
SULPHUR 307 3 234 2020-11-16
MARIETTA 304 0 210 2020-11-16
KINGFISHER 304 1 264 2020-11-16
FORT GIBSON 301 5 212 2020-11-16
BRISTOW 297 9 242 2020-11-16
SPIRO 297 1 268 2020-11-16
WEWOKA 294 1 239 2020-11-16
CALERA 274 1 221 2020-11-16
MIDWEST CITY 271 8 212 2020-11-16
LINDSAY 267 2 181 2020-11-16
LOCUST GROVE 263 0 205 2020-11-16
WARR ACRES 254 1 210 2020-11-16
HINTON 250 0 229 2020-11-16
OKEMAH 249 3 176 2020-11-16
CATOOSA 244 2 197 2020-11-16
VIAN 243 3 192 2020-11-16
CHANDLER 237 10 183 2020-11-16
AFTON 235 2 185 2020-11-16
HENNESSEY 233 2 199 2020-11-16
MARLOW 225 1 148 2020-11-16
PRAGUE 224 1 181 2020-11-16
SPENCER 223 2 167 2020-11-16
CHELSEA 222 3 187 2020-11-16
MOUNDS 216 3 160 2020-11-16
SALINA 210 1 157 2020-11-16
TISHOMINGO 210 3 162 2020-11-16
NOWATA 208 3 170 2020-11-16
ANTLERS 206 6 172 2020-11-16
CLEVELAND 203 3 167 2020-11-16
FAIRVIEW 201 0 135 2020-11-16
DEL CITY 200 0 158 2020-11-16
MEEKER 199 11 156 2020-11-16
SPERRY 199 2 161 2020-11-16
MANNFORD 190 4 145 2020-11-16
ELGIN 189 1 122 2020-11-16
WYNNEWOOD 183 1 121 2020-11-16
WESTVILLE 183 2 141 2020-11-16
PAWHUSKA 181 2 127 2020-11-16
WASHINGTON 181 0 141 2020-11-16
ROLAND 180 1 154 2020-11-16
KINGSTON 176 1 119 2020-11-16
INOLA 175 3 150 2020-11-16
CACHE 174 1 125 2020-11-16
JONES 174 2 136 2020-11-16
PERKINS 173 3 137 2020-11-16
MORRIS 171 0 137 2020-11-16
DEWEY 171 1 149 2020-11-16
NICHOLS HILLS 168 0 141 2020-11-16
FREDERICK 167 4 124 2020-11-16
HULBERT 164 2 114 2020-11-16
COALGATE 163 0 97 2020-11-16
POCOLA 158 3 138 2020-11-16
CHOUTEAU 158 6 127 2020-11-16
HOOKER 157 0 142 2020-11-16
VALLIANT 156 3 139 2020-11-16
PAWNEE 156 1 117 2020-11-16
STRATFORD 155 0 111 2020-11-16
HASKELL 155 1 123 2020-11-16
OOLOGAH 155 1 135 2020-11-16
MANGUM 153 8 122 2020-11-16
TALIHINA 152 6 128 2020-11-16
WISTER 151 1 131 2020-11-16
BEGGS 149 1 132 2020-11-16
BLACKWELL 145 3 96 2020-11-16
DAVIS 145 0 109 2020-11-16
COMANCHE 140 3 115 2020-11-16
PERRY 137 1 100 2020-11-16
STROUD 135 0 112 2020-11-16
CADDO 135 0 101 2020-11-16
COLCORD 134 1 107 2020-11-16
GORE 134 3 99 2020-11-16
WILBURTON 133 1 108 2020-11-16
CARNEGIE 132 2 91 2020-11-16
KANSAS 132 4 110 2020-11-16
MEAD 130 1 85 2020-11-16
WYANDOTTE 127 1 115 2020-11-16
COMMERCE 126 2 116 2020-11-16
HOWE 126 0 114 2020-11-16
BOKCHITO 124 1 88 2020-11-16
APACHE 123 2 97 2020-11-16
LUTHER 123 2 102 2020-11-16
COLBERT 120 5 93 2020-11-16
NEWKIRK 120 1 85 2020-11-16
WATONGA 119 0 88 2020-11-16
HOBART 116 3 95 2020-11-16
KONAWA 116 1 84 2020-11-16
FAIRLAND 115 1 101 2020-11-16
WALTERS 114 1 85 2020-11-16
KEOTA 111 0 86 2020-11-16
HAWORTH 108 2 85 2020-11-16
WRIGHT CITY 105 0 90 2020-11-16
KIEFER 103 0 84 2020-11-16
MAYSVILLE 102 3 67 2020-11-16
BINGER 101 9 73 2020-11-16
KELLYVILLE 101 2 83 2020-11-16
BARNSDALL 100 2 85 2020-11-16
HARTSHORNE 99 0 78 2020-11-16
TONKAWA 97 1 74 2020-11-16
OKARCHE 95 3 70 2020-11-16
GOODWELL 95 0 85 2020-11-16
LONE GROVE 94 1 75 2020-11-16
MINCO 94 0 73 2020-11-16
QUAPAW 94 2 75 2020-11-16
DRUMRIGHT 92 1 70 2020-11-16
WARNER 92 0 69 2020-11-16
ELMORE CITY 91 0 69 2020-11-16
WAYNE 91 1 62 2020-11-16
BLAIR 91 0 68 2020-11-16
PADEN 91 0 79 2020-11-16
TEXHOMA 90 0 86 2020-11-16
FORT COBB 90 0 82 2020-11-16
PORUM 89 1 58 2020-11-16
STONEWALL 88 1 53 2020-11-16
FLETCHER 88 1 61 2020-11-16
HOLLIS 87 0 71 2020-11-16
CAMERON 87 0 76 2020-11-16
PORTER 86 1 67 2020-11-16
ARCADIA 86 0 64 2020-11-16
WELLSTON 84 0 69 2020-11-16
RED ROCK 82 1 65 2020-11-16
TALALA 81 0 64 2020-11-16
WATTS 80 0 63 2020-11-16
HELENA 79 0 62 2020-11-16
NEW CORDELL 79 0 49 2020-11-16
HYDRO 77 1 68 2020-11-16
WETUMKA 77 1 65 2020-11-16
EARLSBORO 77 0 54 2020-11-16
CRESCENT 77 1 64 2020-11-16
ALEX 76 0 65 2020-11-16
WILSON 76 0 66 2020-11-16
BOKOSHE 73 0 65 2020-11-16
QUINTON 69 0 52 2020-11-16
CEMENT 69 0 59 2020-11-16
ADAIR 69 0 51 2020-11-16
BENNINGTON 67 0 49 2020-11-16
BEAVER 66 0 48 2020-11-16
PAOLI 66 1 51 2020-11-16
MOORELAND 66 1 52 2020-11-16
WELEETKA 65 1 40 2020-11-16
BOSWELL 65 0 55 2020-11-16
YALE 65 2 53 2020-11-16
RUSH SPRINGS 64 0 42 2020-11-16
NINNEKAH 63 1 52 2020-11-16
WEBBERS FALLS 61 0 44 2020-11-16
ALLEN 61 2 43 2020-11-16
FORT TOWSON 60 0 55 2020-11-16
BIG CABIN 60 2 44 2020-11-16
ROFF 60 0 41 2020-11-16
POND CREEK 60 0 44 2020-11-16
INDIAHOMA 60 1 36 2020-11-16
LAVERNE 59 0 38 2020-11-16
CYRIL 58 1 40 2020-11-16
BLUEJACKET 57 1 45 2020-11-16
CASHION 56 0 40 2020-11-16
WELCH 55 0 47 2020-11-16
THOMAS 55 0 46 2020-11-16
GARBER 54 0 47 2020-11-16
GEARY 54 0 43 2020-11-16
TYRONE 54 0 41 2020-11-16
SHATTUCK 53 0 16 2020-11-16
SHADY POINT 53 0 38 2020-11-16
OKTAHA 52 0 40 2020-11-16
OCHELATA 52 1 41 2020-11-16
WAUKOMIS 51 0 42 2020-11-16
PANAMA 50 1 38 2020-11-16
GERONIMO 50 0 39 2020-11-16
CALUMET 49 0 44 2020-11-16
DELAWARE 49 1 35 2020-11-16
COPAN 49 1 36 2020-11-16
RINGLING 49 0 37 2020-11-16
BUFFALO 48 2 38 2020-11-16
RED OAK 48 0 43 2020-11-16
LAHOMA 48 1 43 2020-11-16
DAVENPORT 48 0 37 2020-11-16
CHEROKEE 48 0 42 2020-11-16
CANTON 47 2 38 2020-11-16
FAIRFAX 47 0 39 2020-11-16
SNYDER 46 2 32 2020-11-16
BILLINGS 46 1 19 2020-11-16
MAUD 46 0 34 2020-11-16
RAMONA 46 2 38 2020-11-16
ARAPAHO 46 0 32 2020-11-16
CHEYENNE 45 1 37 2020-11-16
BURNS FLAT 45 1 39 2020-11-16
MEDFORD 45 1 33 2020-11-16
SASAKWA 45 0 37 2020-11-16
MILBURN 45 1 30 2020-11-16
JENNINGS 44 1 31 2020-11-16
KIOWA 44 1 35 2020-11-16
MORRISON 44 0 39 2020-11-16
BOISE CITY 44 0 30 2020-11-16
WAURIKA 44 0 32 2020-11-16
THACKERVILLE 44 0 34 2020-11-16
RINGWOOD 44 0 31 2020-11-16
MCCURTAIN 43 1 36 2020-11-16
OLUSTEE 43 0 35 2020-11-16
SEILING 43 0 26 2020-11-16
DEWAR 43 0 37 2020-11-16
LEEDEY 42 1 32 2020-11-16
GLENCOE 42 1 34 2020-11-16
WANETTE 42 0 32 2020-11-16
GRANITE 42 0 28 2020-11-16
KREBS 42 1 33 2020-11-16
HAMMON 42 1 36 2020-11-16
ARKOMA 42 0 37 2020-11-16
GARVIN 41 0 32 2020-11-16
OKEENE 41 0 34 2020-11-16
ASHER 40 0 33 2020-11-16
CLAYTON 40 0 31 2020-11-16
SOPER 40 0 34 2020-11-16
COUNCIL HILL 40 0 33 2020-11-16
DOVER 39 0 37 2020-11-16
CANUTE 39 0 26 2020-11-16
SPAVINAW 39 0 35 2020-11-16
CANEY 38 0 28 2020-11-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 38 1 24 2020-11-16
GANS 35 0 27 2020-11-16
LOOKEBA 35 2 26 2020-11-16
AMBER 35 0 31 2020-11-16
DUSTIN 35 0 11 2020-11-16
OILTON 35 1 24 2020-11-16
TERLTON 34 0 24 2020-11-16
GRACEMONT 34 1 31 2020-11-16
VERDEN 34 0 31 2020-11-16
DEPEW 34 1 28 2020-11-16
TIPTON 33 0 28 2020-11-16
RIPLEY 32 0 27 2020-11-16
MANNSVILLE 31 0 24 2020-11-16
CARNEY 31 0 27 2020-11-16
RATTAN 31 0 27 2020-11-16
HEALDTON 30 1 16 2020-11-16
BRAGGS 30 0 23 2020-11-16
VELMA 29 1 24 2020-11-16
CORN 29 0 19 2020-11-16
RAVIA 28 0 22 2020-11-16
AGRA 28 1 20 2020-11-16
WHITEFIELD 28 0 21 2020-11-16
UNION CITY 27 0 26 2020-11-16
MILL CREEK 27 0 20 2020-11-16
GRANDFIELD 27 0 17 2020-11-16
LEHIGH 27 0 17 2020-11-16
CANADIAN 27 0 18 2020-11-16
CROWDER 26 0 16 2020-11-16
HAILEYVILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-16
KINTA 26 0 21 2020-11-16
CLEO SPRINGS 26 0 15 2020-11-16
ACHILLE 26 0 21 2020-11-16
VICI 25 0 16 2020-11-16
SAVANNA 25 0 19 2020-11-16
MARBLE CITY 25 0 16 2020-11-16
PITTSBURG 24 0 20 2020-11-16
FARGO 24 0 16 2020-11-16
WANN 24 0 16 2020-11-16
LANGLEY 24 0 23 2020-11-16
KAW CITY 24 1 18 2020-11-16
TUPELO 23 0 12 2020-11-16
POCASSET 23 0 20 2020-11-16
OAKS 23 1 20 2020-11-16
ERICK 23 0 21 2020-11-16
SENTINEL 23 0 17 2020-11-16
BYARS 23 0 14 2020-11-16
SPRINGER 22 1 18 2020-11-16
WAKITA 22 1 19 2020-11-16
RYAN 22 0 12 2020-11-16
COYLE 21 0 18 2020-11-16
OPTIMA 21 0 20 2020-11-16
KENEFIC 21 0 15 2020-11-16
STUART 21 0 18 2020-11-16
COVINGTON 21 0 17 2020-11-16
HANNA 20 0 19 2020-11-16
KETCHUM 20 0 16 2020-11-16
FOSS 20 0 15 2020-11-16
SCHULTER 20 0 19 2020-11-16
TRYON 20 0 14 2020-11-16
TEMPLE 19 2 14 2020-11-16
INDIANOLA 19 0 11 2020-11-16
TALOGA 19 0 11 2020-11-16
MENO 19 0 13 2020-11-16
AMES 19 0 17 2020-11-16
LENAPAH 18 0 17 2020-11-16
FAIRMONT 18 0 17 2020-11-16
LANGSTON 18 0 17 2020-11-16
HARDESTY 18 0 16 2020-11-16
STERLING 17 0 15 2020-11-16
SPARKS 17 0 12 2020-11-16
WAYNOKA 17 0 13 2020-11-16
BUTLER 17 0 12 2020-11-16
BOYNTON 16 0 13 2020-11-16
REYDON 16 0 10 2020-11-16
KREMLIN 16 0 13 2020-11-16
STRINGTOWN 16 1 10 2020-11-16
CALVIN 16 1 13 2020-11-16
ROCKY 16 0 11 2020-11-16
SAWYER 16 0 11 2020-11-16
AVANT 16 0 12 2020-11-16
LONE WOLF 15 0 13 2020-11-16
LAMONT 15 0 12 2020-11-16
CASTLE 15 0 14 2020-11-16
PRUE 15 0 13 2020-11-16
LONGDALE 15 0 14 2020-11-16
CUSTER CITY 15 0 10 2020-11-16
FOSTER 15 0 12 2020-11-16
NASH 15 0 14 2020-11-16
MULHALL 15 0 12 2020-11-16
BURLINGTON 14 0 13 2020-11-16
BERNICE 14 0 11 2020-11-16
BURBANK 14 0 11 2020-11-16
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-16
GAGE 14 0 10 2020-11-16
ROOSEVELT 14 0 12 2020-11-16
RATLIFF CITY 13 0 12 2020-11-16
DILL CITY 13 0 11 2020-11-16
ORLANDO 13 0 9 2020-11-16
CHATTANOOGA 13 0 10 2020-11-16
ELDORADO 13 0 12 2020-11-16
RANDLETT 13 0 9 2020-11-16
MARLAND 13 0 6 2020-11-16
SHARON 13 0 8 2020-11-16
FAXON 13 0 8 2020-11-16
SHIDLER 12 0 10 2020-11-16
MARTHA 12 1 7 2020-11-16
FRANCIS 12 0 6 2020-11-16
MILLERTON 12 0 6 2020-11-16
GOTEBO 12 0 11 2020-11-16
OSAGE 12 0 10 2020-11-16
CARTER 12 0 9 2020-11-16
WAPANUCKA 11 0 8 2020-11-16
DIBBLE 11 0 9 2020-11-16
ALINE 11 0 6 2020-11-16
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-16
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-16
FORGAN 11 0 7 2020-11-16
GOLDSBY 10 0 7 2020-11-16
DRUMMOND 10 0 6 2020-11-16
JET 10 0 9 2020-11-16
FITZHUGH 10 0 8 2020-11-16
ARNETT 9 0 4 2020-11-16
MARSHALL 9 0 6 2020-11-16
LOCO 9 0 6 2020-11-16
RALSTON 9 0 8 2020-11-16
ALDERSON 9 0 7 2020-11-16
BESSIE 9 1 6 2020-11-16
WYNONA 8 0 7 2020-11-16
FREEDOM 8 0 6 2020-11-16
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-16
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-16
NICOMA PARK 8 0 2 2020-11-16
CARMEN 8 0 6 2020-11-16
DEER CREEK 7 1 1 2020-11-16
HUNTER 7 0 7 2020-11-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 6 2020-11-16
HASTINGS 7 0 4 2020-11-16
BOWLEGS 7 0 6 2020-11-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 7 0 4 2020-11-16
OKAY 7 0 7 2020-11-16
KEYES 7 0 7 2020-11-16
TERRAL 7 1 5 2020-11-16
HILLSDALE 6 0 5 2020-11-16
HITCHCOCK 6 0 6 2020-11-16
MEDICINE PARK 5 0 4 2020-11-16
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-16
GOLTRY 5 0 4 2020-11-16
EAKLY 5 0 2 2020-11-16
PEORIA 5 0 4 2020-11-16
DACOMA 4 0 2 2020-11-16
COLONY 4 0 2 2020-11-16
DEVOL 4 0 3 2020-11-16
FOYIL 4 0 4 2020-11-16
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-16
WILLOW 3 0 2 2020-11-16
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-16
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-16
WAINWRIGHT 3 0 2 2020-11-16
CROMWELL 3 0 2 2020-11-16
BROMIDE 3 0 1 2020-11-16
BRAMAN 3 0 1 2020-11-16
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-16
THE VILLAGE 3 0 3 2020-11-16
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-16
DOUGHERTY 2 0 2 2020-11-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 1 2020-11-16
CAMARGO 2 0 2 2020-11-16
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-16
DAVIDSON 2 0 0 2020-11-16
MOFFETT 2 0 1 2020-11-16
HALLETT 2 0 2 2020-11-16
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-16
MANITOU 2 0 1 2020-11-16
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-16
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-16
BRAY 1 0 0 2020-11-16
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-16
ADDINGTON 1 0 0 2020-11-16
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-16

