ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw 2,729 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 10 more deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.8% increase brought the total number of cases to 156,857, with 29,157 of those active (18.6%), a single-day increase of 1,350, and 126,162 recovered (80.4%), including 1,369 since Sunday's OSDH report.
Overall, there have been 1,538 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributor, according to OSDH.
Deaths reported Monday were seven in the 65 and older age group: Two Tulsa County women, men from Caddo, Delaware, Lincoln and Osage counties and a Comanche County woman. Three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: women from Kiowa and Oklahoma counties and a Tulsa County man.
Garfield County saw an increase of 32 cases on Monday for a cumulative 3,060, with 476 of those active and 2,551 recovered. Enid saw a gain of 28 cases for 2,327 overall, with 137 active and 2,327 recovered.
Total cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma reached 10,417 on Monday, an increase of 311 since the last report on Friday. Of those, 1,247 were in hospitals as of Friday evening, with 362 were in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report.
In Enid on Monday, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center reported 15 patients positive for COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 17 COVID-19-positive patients.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Monday also included 45 in Woodward, 43 in Woods, 12 in Alfalfa, 11 each in Kingfisher and Noble, six in Blaine, five in Grant and four in Major, according to OSDH.
Case gains in Northwest Oklahoma cities and towns included 43 in Alva; 39 in Woodward; 11 in Helena; four each in Covington, Fairview, Hennessey and Watonga; three each in Cashion, Kingfisher, Seiling and Waukomis; two each in Fort Supply, Medford, Mooreland, Mulhall, Pond Creek and Wakita; and one each in Billings, Burlington, Canton, Deer Creek, Meno and Okarche. Cleo Springs and Okeene each saw a reduction of one case.
State update
There have been 82,174 Oklahoma women and 74,607 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 76 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 829 new cases confirmed Monday, made up 33.7% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 583 in the 36-49 age group, 533 in the 50-64 age group, 427 in the 65 and older age group, 319 in the 5-17 age group and 47 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Monday were 2,872 in the 0-4 age group, 15,820 in the 5-17 age group, 52,824 in the 18-35 age group, 33,851 in the 36-49 age group, 29,123 in the 50-64 age group and 22,356 in the 65 and older age group. There were 11 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,538 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,243 have been 65 and older and 234 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 45 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 873, than women, 665, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 261 in Oklahoma County; 238 in Tulsa County; 116 in Cleveland County; 57 in Rogers County; 43 each in McCurtain and Washington counties; 41 in Creek County; 36 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 29 in Muskogee County; 28 in Caddo County; 27 in Comanche County; 26 in LeFlore County; 24 each in Canadian and Lincoln counties; 22 each in in Jackson and Ottawa counties; 21 each in Pittsburg and Pottawatomie counties; 20 in Kay County; 19 in Grady County; 18 in Osage County; 17 each in Bryan, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 each in Beckham and McClain counties; 15 in Okmulgee County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair and Carter counties; 12 each in McIntosh and Stephens counties; 11 each in Custer, Okfuskee and Texas counties; 10 in Cherokee County; eight each in Garvin, Greer, Pontotoc and Seminole counties; seven in Hughes County; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pushmataha and Woodward counties; five each in Pawnee and Roger Mills counties; four each in Johnston, Nowata and Tillman counties; three each in Cotton, Grant, Latimer, Logan, Murray and Noble counties; two each in Blaine, Choctaw, Craig, Harper, Major, Marshall and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey, Jefferson, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Monday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,060 cases, 2,551 recovered, 476 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,597 cases, 1,363 recovered, 228 active and six deaths, three from Woodward, two from Fort Supply, including a William S. Key Correctional Center inmate, and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 722 cases, 609 recovered, 107 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 379 cases, 214 recovered, 164 active and one death from Alva;
• Noble with 337 cases, 240 recovered, 94 active and three deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 329 cases, 227 recovered, 100 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 295 cases, 236 recovered, 57 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 176 cases, 145 recovered and 31 active;
• Grant with 170 cases, 128 recovered, 39 active and three deaths, two from Wakita and one from Deer Creek.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases by city or town in Northwest Oklahoma include 2,797 in Enid (437 active); 900 Fort Supply (eight active); 573 in Woodward (194 active); 344 in Alva (158 active); 304 in Kingfisher (39 active); 233 in Hennessey (32 active); 201 in Fairview (66 active); 119 in Watonga (31 active); 95 in Okarche (22 active); 79 in Helena (17 active); 66 in Mooreland (13 active); 60 in Pond Creek (16 active); 56 in Cashion (16 active); 54 in Garber (seven active); 51 in Waukomis (nine active); 48 each in Cherokee (four active) and Lahoma (four active); 467 in Canton (seven active); 46 in Billings (26 active); 45 in Medford (11 active); 44 in Ringwood (13 active); 43 in Seiling (17 active); 41 in Okeene (seven active); 39 in Dover (two active); 26 in Cleo Springs (11 active); 22 in Wakita (two active); 21 in Covington (four active); 19 each in Ames (two active) and Meno (six active); 18 in Fairmont (one active); 17 in Waynoka (four active); 16 in Kremlin (three active); 15 each in Lamont (three active), Longdale (one active), Mulhall (three active) and Nash (one active); 14 in Burlington (one active); 13 each in Orlando (four active) and Sharon (five active); 11 in Aline (five active); 10 each in Drummond (four active) and Jet (one active); nine in Marshall (three active); eight each in Carmen (two active) and Freedom (two active); 7 each in Deer Creek (five active) and Hunter; six each in Hillsdale (one active) and Hitchcock; five in Goltry (one active); and four in Dacoma (two active), according to data released by OSDH on Monday. Residents living in areas with under 100 in population or those with unknown addresses may be recorded as “other.”
In Enid, there have been 1,396 cases, with 1,175 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,370 cases, with 1,129 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also was one death reported Saturday from Lahoma, which is near the county line for Major, where no deaths were reported over the weekend by the OSDH. The discrepancy is being investigated by the Health Department, Anthony Triana, OSDH spokesman, said.
Oklahoma per county 11.16.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|31159
|260
|24619
|2020-11-15
|TULSA
|27046
|235
|22707
|2020-11-15
|CLEVELAND
|10461
|116
|8687
|2020-11-15
|CANADIAN
|5443
|24
|4345
|2020-11-15
|PAYNE
|3517
|17
|2953
|2020-11-15
|COMANCHE
|3503
|26
|2749
|2020-11-15
|ROGERS
|3227
|57
|2588
|2020-11-15
|MUSKOGEE
|3216
|29
|2423
|2020-11-15
|GARFIELD
|3028
|33
|2542
|2020-11-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|2760
|21
|2353
|2020-11-15
|BRYAN
|2328
|17
|1739
|2020-11-15
|WAGONER
|2284
|35
|2006
|2020-11-15
|GRADY
|2094
|19
|1744
|2020-11-15
|TEXAS
|2091
|11
|1881
|2020-11-15
|CREEK
|2069
|41
|1681
|2020-11-15
|LE FLORE
|2051
|26
|1773
|2020-11-15
|MCCURTAIN
|1986
|43
|1621
|2020-11-15
|MCCLAIN
|1905
|16
|1457
|2020-11-15
|CHEROKEE
|1804
|10
|1407
|2020-11-15
|OSAGE
|1679
|17
|1436
|2020-11-15
|WASHINGTON
|1634
|43
|1397
|2020-11-15
|DELAWARE
|1621
|35
|1294
|2020-11-15
|PITTSBURG
|1601
|21
|1320
|2020-11-15
|SEQUOYAH
|1570
|14
|1292
|2020-11-15
|WOODWARD
|1552
|6
|1352
|2020-11-15
|OKMULGEE
|1540
|15
|1297
|2020-11-15
|JACKSON
|1499
|22
|1194
|2020-11-15
|OTTAWA
|1499
|22
|1295
|2020-11-15
|CADDO
|1434
|27
|1175
|2020-11-15
|CUSTER
|1433
|11
|1166
|2020-11-15
|PONTOTOC
|1411
|8
|974
|2020-11-15
|KAY
|1252
|20
|961
|2020-11-15
|MAYES
|1236
|17
|984
|2020-11-15
|CARTER
|1215
|13
|949
|2020-11-15
|GARVIN
|1198
|8
|851
|2020-11-15
|STEPHENS
|1149
|12
|857
|2020-11-15
|LOGAN
|1102
|3
|916
|2020-11-15
|BECKHAM
|1080
|16
|935
|2020-11-15
|SEMINOLE
|1073
|8
|865
|2020-11-15
|ADAIR
|1059
|13
|787
|2020-11-15
|LINCOLN
|1055
|23
|850
|2020-11-15
|CRAIG
|789
|2
|657
|2020-11-15
|OKFUSKEE
|746
|11
|567
|2020-11-15
|KINGFISHER
|711
|6
|601
|2020-11-15
|MCINTOSH
|669
|12
|530
|2020-11-15
|ATOKA
|627
|1
|491
|2020-11-15
|CHOCTAW
|584
|2
|491
|2020-11-15
|HASKELL
|557
|6
|419
|2020-11-15
|MARSHALL
|515
|2
|346
|2020-11-15
|HUGHES
|501
|7
|419
|2020-11-15
|MURRAY
|465
|3
|348
|2020-11-15
|PAWNEE
|444
|5
|353
|2020-11-15
|JOHNSTON
|420
|4
|318
|2020-11-15
|LOVE
|414
|1
|311
|2020-11-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|366
|6
|304
|2020-11-15
|NOWATA
|342
|4
|272
|2020-11-15
|WOODS
|336
|1
|210
|2020-11-15
|NOBLE
|326
|3
|229
|2020-11-15
|MAJOR
|325
|2
|225
|2020-11-15
|BLAINE
|289
|2
|233
|2020-11-15
|LATIMER
|275
|3
|228
|2020-11-15
|WASHITA
|267
|2
|194
|2020-11-15
|KIOWA
|256
|5
|197
|2020-11-15
|TILLMAN
|234
|4
|167
|2020-11-15
|COAL
|217
|0
|128
|2020-11-15
|GREER
|197
|8
|150
|2020-11-15
|GRANT
|165
|3
|127
|2020-11-15
|ALFALFA
|164
|0
|140
|2020-11-15
|COTTON
|143
|3
|109
|2020-11-15
|DEWEY
|138
|1
|96
|2020-11-15
|BEAVER
|137
|1
|100
|2020-11-15
|JEFFERSON
|126
|1
|87
|2020-11-15
|ROGER MILLS
|113
|5
|86
|2020-11-15
|HARPER
|112
|2
|80
|2020-11-15
|HARMON
|93
|0
|76
|2020-11-15
|ELLIS
|89
|0
|40
|2020-11-15
|57
|0
|1
|2020-11-15
|CIMARRON
|55
|0
|41
|2020-11-15
Oklahoma per city 11.16.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|24427
|216
|19351
|2020-11-16
|TULSA
|17440
|165
|14969
|2020-11-16
|EDMOND
|5732
|32
|4433
|2020-11-16
|NORMAN
|5536
|66
|4557
|2020-11-16
|BROKEN ARROW
|5441
|52
|4374
|2020-11-16
|OTHER***
|3414
|23
|2803
|2020-11-16
|STILLWATER
|2835
|8
|2412
|2020-11-16
|ENID
|2797
|33
|2327
|2020-11-16
|YUKON
|2777
|9
|2189
|2020-11-16
|LAWTON
|2391
|22
|1808
|2020-11-16
|MOORE
|2036
|18
|1604
|2020-11-16
|CLAREMORE
|2014
|49
|1505
|2020-11-16
|SHAWNEE
|1683
|18
|1423
|2020-11-16
|OWASSO
|1654
|5
|1309
|2020-11-16
|GUYMON
|1646
|11
|1485
|2020-11-16
|MUSKOGEE
|1571
|22
|1151
|2020-11-16
|DURANT
|1391
|9
|1064
|2020-11-16
|BARTLESVILLE
|1356
|38
|1150
|2020-11-16
|TAHLEQUAH
|1341
|5
|1050
|2020-11-16
|ALTUS
|1324
|20
|1054
|2020-11-16
|ADA
|1186
|6
|831
|2020-11-16
|EL RENO
|1181
|8
|955
|2020-11-16
|MCALESTER
|1178
|19
|1003
|2020-11-16
|BIXBY
|1174
|6
|976
|2020-11-16
|JENKS
|1162
|9
|998
|2020-11-16
|ARDMORE
|1001
|10
|775
|2020-11-16
|CHICKASHA
|979
|12
|823
|2020-11-16
|SAPULPA
|963
|16
|792
|2020-11-16
|TAFT
|939
|2
|758
|2020-11-16
|SAND SPRINGS
|936
|8
|714
|2020-11-16
|MUSTANG
|921
|4
|711
|2020-11-16
|PONCA CITY
|911
|13
|713
|2020-11-16
|MIAMI
|902
|14
|782
|2020-11-16
|FORT SUPPLY
|900
|2
|890
|2020-11-16
|BLANCHARD
|771
|3
|587
|2020-11-16
|DUNCAN
|765
|7
|588
|2020-11-16
|BETHANY
|763
|7
|580
|2020-11-16
|CHOCTAW
|759
|6
|600
|2020-11-16
|BROKEN BOW
|752
|25
|638
|2020-11-16
|CLINTON
|741
|2
|575
|2020-11-16
|STILWELL
|708
|11
|510
|2020-11-16
|IDABEL
|688
|11
|512
|2020-11-16
|COLLINSVILLE
|676
|3
|502
|2020-11-16
|VINITA
|653
|2
|547
|2020-11-16
|LEXINGTON
|651
|6
|536
|2020-11-16
|GUTHRIE
|634
|0
|512
|2020-11-16
|SALLISAW
|621
|4
|517
|2020-11-16
|GLENPOOL
|614
|7
|518
|2020-11-16
|GROVE
|604
|25
|491
|2020-11-16
|ELK CITY
|597
|7
|508
|2020-11-16
|POTEAU
|597
|6
|494
|2020-11-16
|SEMINOLE
|595
|5
|489
|2020-11-16
|OKMULGEE
|589
|7
|500
|2020-11-16
|WEATHERFORD
|581
|8
|494
|2020-11-16
|PURCELL
|573
|7
|429
|2020-11-16
|WOODWARD
|573
|3
|376
|2020-11-16
|SKIATOOK
|572
|8
|464
|2020-11-16
|COWETA
|562
|15
|454
|2020-11-16
|ANADARKO
|531
|11
|430
|2020-11-16
|HOMINY
|529
|2
|507
|2020-11-16
|ATOKA
|511
|0
|406
|2020-11-16
|NEWCASTLE
|503
|4
|410
|2020-11-16
|MCLOUD
|485
|1
|426
|2020-11-16
|TUTTLE
|482
|5
|384
|2020-11-16
|HENRYETTA
|473
|7
|391
|2020-11-16
|SAYRE
|451
|9
|406
|2020-11-16
|PRYOR CREEK
|430
|9
|327
|2020-11-16
|PAULS VALLEY
|422
|2
|331
|2020-11-16
|TECUMSEH
|415
|1
|339
|2020-11-16
|NOBLE
|394
|5
|319
|2020-11-16
|WAGONER
|393
|6
|332
|2020-11-16
|CUSHING
|392
|4
|311
|2020-11-16
|JAY
|391
|2
|323
|2020-11-16
|HUGO
|389
|2
|330
|2020-11-16
|PIEDMONT
|381
|3
|303
|2020-11-16
|MADILL
|363
|1
|241
|2020-11-16
|MULDROW
|354
|3
|304
|2020-11-16
|STIGLER
|352
|5
|261
|2020-11-16
|HARRAH
|347
|4
|273
|2020-11-16
|BOLEY
|347
|7
|279
|2020-11-16
|ALVA
|344
|1
|185
|2020-11-16
|HOLDENVILLE
|337
|4
|288
|2020-11-16
|CHECOTAH
|318
|5
|258
|2020-11-16
|EUFAULA
|308
|7
|234
|2020-11-16
|HEAVENER
|308
|8
|279
|2020-11-16
|SULPHUR
|307
|3
|234
|2020-11-16
|MARIETTA
|304
|0
|210
|2020-11-16
|KINGFISHER
|304
|1
|264
|2020-11-16
|FORT GIBSON
|301
|5
|212
|2020-11-16
|BRISTOW
|297
|9
|242
|2020-11-16
|SPIRO
|297
|1
|268
|2020-11-16
|WEWOKA
|294
|1
|239
|2020-11-16
|CALERA
|274
|1
|221
|2020-11-16
|MIDWEST CITY
|271
|8
|212
|2020-11-16
|LINDSAY
|267
|2
|181
|2020-11-16
|LOCUST GROVE
|263
|0
|205
|2020-11-16
|WARR ACRES
|254
|1
|210
|2020-11-16
|HINTON
|250
|0
|229
|2020-11-16
|OKEMAH
|249
|3
|176
|2020-11-16
|CATOOSA
|244
|2
|197
|2020-11-16
|VIAN
|243
|3
|192
|2020-11-16
|CHANDLER
|237
|10
|183
|2020-11-16
|AFTON
|235
|2
|185
|2020-11-16
|HENNESSEY
|233
|2
|199
|2020-11-16
|MARLOW
|225
|1
|148
|2020-11-16
|PRAGUE
|224
|1
|181
|2020-11-16
|SPENCER
|223
|2
|167
|2020-11-16
|CHELSEA
|222
|3
|187
|2020-11-16
|MOUNDS
|216
|3
|160
|2020-11-16
|SALINA
|210
|1
|157
|2020-11-16
|TISHOMINGO
|210
|3
|162
|2020-11-16
|NOWATA
|208
|3
|170
|2020-11-16
|ANTLERS
|206
|6
|172
|2020-11-16
|CLEVELAND
|203
|3
|167
|2020-11-16
|FAIRVIEW
|201
|0
|135
|2020-11-16
|DEL CITY
|200
|0
|158
|2020-11-16
|MEEKER
|199
|11
|156
|2020-11-16
|SPERRY
|199
|2
|161
|2020-11-16
|MANNFORD
|190
|4
|145
|2020-11-16
|ELGIN
|189
|1
|122
|2020-11-16
|WYNNEWOOD
|183
|1
|121
|2020-11-16
|WESTVILLE
|183
|2
|141
|2020-11-16
|PAWHUSKA
|181
|2
|127
|2020-11-16
|WASHINGTON
|181
|0
|141
|2020-11-16
|ROLAND
|180
|1
|154
|2020-11-16
|KINGSTON
|176
|1
|119
|2020-11-16
|INOLA
|175
|3
|150
|2020-11-16
|CACHE
|174
|1
|125
|2020-11-16
|JONES
|174
|2
|136
|2020-11-16
|PERKINS
|173
|3
|137
|2020-11-16
|MORRIS
|171
|0
|137
|2020-11-16
|DEWEY
|171
|1
|149
|2020-11-16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|168
|0
|141
|2020-11-16
|FREDERICK
|167
|4
|124
|2020-11-16
|HULBERT
|164
|2
|114
|2020-11-16
|COALGATE
|163
|0
|97
|2020-11-16
|POCOLA
|158
|3
|138
|2020-11-16
|CHOUTEAU
|158
|6
|127
|2020-11-16
|HOOKER
|157
|0
|142
|2020-11-16
|VALLIANT
|156
|3
|139
|2020-11-16
|PAWNEE
|156
|1
|117
|2020-11-16
|STRATFORD
|155
|0
|111
|2020-11-16
|HASKELL
|155
|1
|123
|2020-11-16
|OOLOGAH
|155
|1
|135
|2020-11-16
|MANGUM
|153
|8
|122
|2020-11-16
|TALIHINA
|152
|6
|128
|2020-11-16
|WISTER
|151
|1
|131
|2020-11-16
|BEGGS
|149
|1
|132
|2020-11-16
|BLACKWELL
|145
|3
|96
|2020-11-16
|DAVIS
|145
|0
|109
|2020-11-16
|COMANCHE
|140
|3
|115
|2020-11-16
|PERRY
|137
|1
|100
|2020-11-16
|STROUD
|135
|0
|112
|2020-11-16
|CADDO
|135
|0
|101
|2020-11-16
|COLCORD
|134
|1
|107
|2020-11-16
|GORE
|134
|3
|99
|2020-11-16
|WILBURTON
|133
|1
|108
|2020-11-16
|CARNEGIE
|132
|2
|91
|2020-11-16
|KANSAS
|132
|4
|110
|2020-11-16
|MEAD
|130
|1
|85
|2020-11-16
|WYANDOTTE
|127
|1
|115
|2020-11-16
|COMMERCE
|126
|2
|116
|2020-11-16
|HOWE
|126
|0
|114
|2020-11-16
|BOKCHITO
|124
|1
|88
|2020-11-16
|APACHE
|123
|2
|97
|2020-11-16
|LUTHER
|123
|2
|102
|2020-11-16
|COLBERT
|120
|5
|93
|2020-11-16
|NEWKIRK
|120
|1
|85
|2020-11-16
|WATONGA
|119
|0
|88
|2020-11-16
|HOBART
|116
|3
|95
|2020-11-16
|KONAWA
|116
|1
|84
|2020-11-16
|FAIRLAND
|115
|1
|101
|2020-11-16
|WALTERS
|114
|1
|85
|2020-11-16
|KEOTA
|111
|0
|86
|2020-11-16
|HAWORTH
|108
|2
|85
|2020-11-16
|WRIGHT CITY
|105
|0
|90
|2020-11-16
|KIEFER
|103
|0
|84
|2020-11-16
|MAYSVILLE
|102
|3
|67
|2020-11-16
|BINGER
|101
|9
|73
|2020-11-16
|KELLYVILLE
|101
|2
|83
|2020-11-16
|BARNSDALL
|100
|2
|85
|2020-11-16
|HARTSHORNE
|99
|0
|78
|2020-11-16
|TONKAWA
|97
|1
|74
|2020-11-16
|OKARCHE
|95
|3
|70
|2020-11-16
|GOODWELL
|95
|0
|85
|2020-11-16
|LONE GROVE
|94
|1
|75
|2020-11-16
|MINCO
|94
|0
|73
|2020-11-16
|QUAPAW
|94
|2
|75
|2020-11-16
|DRUMRIGHT
|92
|1
|70
|2020-11-16
|WARNER
|92
|0
|69
|2020-11-16
|ELMORE CITY
|91
|0
|69
|2020-11-16
|WAYNE
|91
|1
|62
|2020-11-16
|BLAIR
|91
|0
|68
|2020-11-16
|PADEN
|91
|0
|79
|2020-11-16
|TEXHOMA
|90
|0
|86
|2020-11-16
|FORT COBB
|90
|0
|82
|2020-11-16
|PORUM
|89
|1
|58
|2020-11-16
|STONEWALL
|88
|1
|53
|2020-11-16
|FLETCHER
|88
|1
|61
|2020-11-16
|HOLLIS
|87
|0
|71
|2020-11-16
|CAMERON
|87
|0
|76
|2020-11-16
|PORTER
|86
|1
|67
|2020-11-16
|ARCADIA
|86
|0
|64
|2020-11-16
|WELLSTON
|84
|0
|69
|2020-11-16
|RED ROCK
|82
|1
|65
|2020-11-16
|TALALA
|81
|0
|64
|2020-11-16
|WATTS
|80
|0
|63
|2020-11-16
|HELENA
|79
|0
|62
|2020-11-16
|NEW CORDELL
|79
|0
|49
|2020-11-16
|HYDRO
|77
|1
|68
|2020-11-16
|WETUMKA
|77
|1
|65
|2020-11-16
|EARLSBORO
|77
|0
|54
|2020-11-16
|CRESCENT
|77
|1
|64
|2020-11-16
|ALEX
|76
|0
|65
|2020-11-16
|WILSON
|76
|0
|66
|2020-11-16
|BOKOSHE
|73
|0
|65
|2020-11-16
|QUINTON
|69
|0
|52
|2020-11-16
|CEMENT
|69
|0
|59
|2020-11-16
|ADAIR
|69
|0
|51
|2020-11-16
|BENNINGTON
|67
|0
|49
|2020-11-16
|BEAVER
|66
|0
|48
|2020-11-16
|PAOLI
|66
|1
|51
|2020-11-16
|MOORELAND
|66
|1
|52
|2020-11-16
|WELEETKA
|65
|1
|40
|2020-11-16
|BOSWELL
|65
|0
|55
|2020-11-16
|YALE
|65
|2
|53
|2020-11-16
|RUSH SPRINGS
|64
|0
|42
|2020-11-16
|NINNEKAH
|63
|1
|52
|2020-11-16
|WEBBERS FALLS
|61
|0
|44
|2020-11-16
|ALLEN
|61
|2
|43
|2020-11-16
|FORT TOWSON
|60
|0
|55
|2020-11-16
|BIG CABIN
|60
|2
|44
|2020-11-16
|ROFF
|60
|0
|41
|2020-11-16
|POND CREEK
|60
|0
|44
|2020-11-16
|INDIAHOMA
|60
|1
|36
|2020-11-16
|LAVERNE
|59
|0
|38
|2020-11-16
|CYRIL
|58
|1
|40
|2020-11-16
|BLUEJACKET
|57
|1
|45
|2020-11-16
|CASHION
|56
|0
|40
|2020-11-16
|WELCH
|55
|0
|47
|2020-11-16
|THOMAS
|55
|0
|46
|2020-11-16
|GARBER
|54
|0
|47
|2020-11-16
|GEARY
|54
|0
|43
|2020-11-16
|TYRONE
|54
|0
|41
|2020-11-16
|SHATTUCK
|53
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|SHADY POINT
|53
|0
|38
|2020-11-16
|OKTAHA
|52
|0
|40
|2020-11-16
|OCHELATA
|52
|1
|41
|2020-11-16
|WAUKOMIS
|51
|0
|42
|2020-11-16
|PANAMA
|50
|1
|38
|2020-11-16
|GERONIMO
|50
|0
|39
|2020-11-16
|CALUMET
|49
|0
|44
|2020-11-16
|DELAWARE
|49
|1
|35
|2020-11-16
|COPAN
|49
|1
|36
|2020-11-16
|RINGLING
|49
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|BUFFALO
|48
|2
|38
|2020-11-16
|RED OAK
|48
|0
|43
|2020-11-16
|LAHOMA
|48
|1
|43
|2020-11-16
|DAVENPORT
|48
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|CHEROKEE
|48
|0
|42
|2020-11-16
|CANTON
|47
|2
|38
|2020-11-16
|FAIRFAX
|47
|0
|39
|2020-11-16
|SNYDER
|46
|2
|32
|2020-11-16
|BILLINGS
|46
|1
|19
|2020-11-16
|MAUD
|46
|0
|34
|2020-11-16
|RAMONA
|46
|2
|38
|2020-11-16
|ARAPAHO
|46
|0
|32
|2020-11-16
|CHEYENNE
|45
|1
|37
|2020-11-16
|BURNS FLAT
|45
|1
|39
|2020-11-16
|MEDFORD
|45
|1
|33
|2020-11-16
|SASAKWA
|45
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|MILBURN
|45
|1
|30
|2020-11-16
|JENNINGS
|44
|1
|31
|2020-11-16
|KIOWA
|44
|1
|35
|2020-11-16
|MORRISON
|44
|0
|39
|2020-11-16
|BOISE CITY
|44
|0
|30
|2020-11-16
|WAURIKA
|44
|0
|32
|2020-11-16
|THACKERVILLE
|44
|0
|34
|2020-11-16
|RINGWOOD
|44
|0
|31
|2020-11-16
|MCCURTAIN
|43
|1
|36
|2020-11-16
|OLUSTEE
|43
|0
|35
|2020-11-16
|SEILING
|43
|0
|26
|2020-11-16
|DEWAR
|43
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|LEEDEY
|42
|1
|32
|2020-11-16
|GLENCOE
|42
|1
|34
|2020-11-16
|WANETTE
|42
|0
|32
|2020-11-16
|GRANITE
|42
|0
|28
|2020-11-16
|KREBS
|42
|1
|33
|2020-11-16
|HAMMON
|42
|1
|36
|2020-11-16
|ARKOMA
|42
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|GARVIN
|41
|0
|32
|2020-11-16
|OKEENE
|41
|0
|34
|2020-11-16
|ASHER
|40
|0
|33
|2020-11-16
|CLAYTON
|40
|0
|31
|2020-11-16
|SOPER
|40
|0
|34
|2020-11-16
|COUNCIL HILL
|40
|0
|33
|2020-11-16
|DOVER
|39
|0
|37
|2020-11-16
|CANUTE
|39
|0
|26
|2020-11-16
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|35
|2020-11-16
|CANEY
|38
|0
|28
|2020-11-16
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|38
|1
|24
|2020-11-16
|GANS
|35
|0
|27
|2020-11-16
|LOOKEBA
|35
|2
|26
|2020-11-16
|AMBER
|35
|0
|31
|2020-11-16
|DUSTIN
|35
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|OILTON
|35
|1
|24
|2020-11-16
|TERLTON
|34
|0
|24
|2020-11-16
|GRACEMONT
|34
|1
|31
|2020-11-16
|VERDEN
|34
|0
|31
|2020-11-16
|DEPEW
|34
|1
|28
|2020-11-16
|TIPTON
|33
|0
|28
|2020-11-16
|RIPLEY
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-16
|MANNSVILLE
|31
|0
|24
|2020-11-16
|CARNEY
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-16
|RATTAN
|31
|0
|27
|2020-11-16
|HEALDTON
|30
|1
|16
|2020-11-16
|BRAGGS
|30
|0
|23
|2020-11-16
|VELMA
|29
|1
|24
|2020-11-16
|CORN
|29
|0
|19
|2020-11-16
|RAVIA
|28
|0
|22
|2020-11-16
|AGRA
|28
|1
|20
|2020-11-16
|WHITEFIELD
|28
|0
|21
|2020-11-16
|UNION CITY
|27
|0
|26
|2020-11-16
|MILL CREEK
|27
|0
|20
|2020-11-16
|GRANDFIELD
|27
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|LEHIGH
|27
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|CANADIAN
|27
|0
|18
|2020-11-16
|CROWDER
|26
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|HAILEYVILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-16
|KINTA
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-16
|CLEO SPRINGS
|26
|0
|15
|2020-11-16
|ACHILLE
|26
|0
|21
|2020-11-16
|VICI
|25
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|SAVANNA
|25
|0
|19
|2020-11-16
|MARBLE CITY
|25
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|PITTSBURG
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-16
|FARGO
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|WANN
|24
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|LANGLEY
|24
|0
|23
|2020-11-16
|KAW CITY
|24
|1
|18
|2020-11-16
|TUPELO
|23
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|POCASSET
|23
|0
|20
|2020-11-16
|OAKS
|23
|1
|20
|2020-11-16
|ERICK
|23
|0
|21
|2020-11-16
|SENTINEL
|23
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|BYARS
|23
|0
|14
|2020-11-16
|SPRINGER
|22
|1
|18
|2020-11-16
|WAKITA
|22
|1
|19
|2020-11-16
|RYAN
|22
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|COYLE
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-16
|OPTIMA
|21
|0
|20
|2020-11-16
|KENEFIC
|21
|0
|15
|2020-11-16
|STUART
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-16
|COVINGTON
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|HANNA
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-16
|KETCHUM
|20
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|FOSS
|20
|0
|15
|2020-11-16
|SCHULTER
|20
|0
|19
|2020-11-16
|TRYON
|20
|0
|14
|2020-11-16
|TEMPLE
|19
|2
|14
|2020-11-16
|INDIANOLA
|19
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|TALOGA
|19
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|MENO
|19
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|AMES
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|LENAPAH
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|FAIRMONT
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|LANGSTON
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-16
|HARDESTY
|18
|0
|16
|2020-11-16
|STERLING
|17
|0
|15
|2020-11-16
|SPARKS
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|WAYNOKA
|17
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|BUTLER
|17
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|BOYNTON
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|REYDON
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|KREMLIN
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|STRINGTOWN
|16
|1
|10
|2020-11-16
|CALVIN
|16
|1
|13
|2020-11-16
|ROCKY
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|SAWYER
|16
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|AVANT
|16
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|LONE WOLF
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|LAMONT
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|CASTLE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-16
|PRUE
|15
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|LONGDALE
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-16
|CUSTER CITY
|15
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|FOSTER
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|NASH
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-16
|MULHALL
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|BURLINGTON
|14
|0
|13
|2020-11-16
|BERNICE
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|BURBANK
|14
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|GAGE
|14
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|ROOSEVELT
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|RATLIFF CITY
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|DILL CITY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|ORLANDO
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-16
|CHATTANOOGA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|ELDORADO
|13
|0
|12
|2020-11-16
|RANDLETT
|13
|0
|9
|2020-11-16
|MARLAND
|13
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|SHARON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-16
|FAXON
|13
|0
|8
|2020-11-16
|SHIDLER
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|MARTHA
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-16
|FRANCIS
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|MILLERTON
|12
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|OSAGE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-16
|CARTER
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-16
|WAPANUCKA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-16
|DIBBLE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-11-16
|ALINE
|11
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-16
|FORGAN
|11
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|GOLDSBY
|10
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|DRUMMOND
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|JET
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-16
|FITZHUGH
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-16
|ARNETT
|9
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|LOCO
|9
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|RALSTON
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-16
|ALDERSON
|9
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|BESSIE
|9
|1
|6
|2020-11-16
|WYNONA
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|FREEDOM
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|NICOMA PARK
|8
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|CARMEN
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|DEER CREEK
|7
|1
|1
|2020-11-16
|HUNTER
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|HASTINGS
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|BOWLEGS
|7
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|OKAY
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|KEYES
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-16
|TERRAL
|7
|1
|5
|2020-11-16
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-16
|HITCHCOCK
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-16
|MEDICINE PARK
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-16
|GOLTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|EAKLY
|5
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|PEORIA
|5
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|DACOMA
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|COLONY
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|DEVOL
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|FOYIL
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-16
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|WILLOW
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|WAINWRIGHT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|BROMIDE
|3
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|BRAMAN
|3
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|THE VILLAGE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-16
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|DOUGHERTY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|CAMARGO
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|DAVIDSON
|2
|0
|0
|2020-11-16
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|HALLETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-16
|MANITOU
|2
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|BRAY
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-16
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-16
|ADDINGTON
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-16
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-16
