Daily covid 12.21.20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,596 new COVID-19 cases, and six more deaths were reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.

The 1% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 263,434, with 36,544 active and 217,534 recovered, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,218 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Five of the six deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: a man and woman from Pottawatomie County, two women from Cleveland County and a Grady County man. The death of a Pottawatomie County woman in the 50-64 age range also was reported.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma rose to 15,358 on Monday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 19 patients with the virus and there was one death over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients.

Garfield County has seen 4,761 cases of the virus, with 501 active and 4,428 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,451 have been in Enid, where 423 remain active and 3,989 have recovered.

State update

There have been 138,603 Oklahoma women and 124,699 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 132 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,791 in the 0-4 age group, 28,065 in the 5-17 age group, 84,804 in the 18-35 age group, 57,434 in the 36-49 age group, 50,388 in the 50-64 age group and 37,928 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,161 deaths in the state, 1,783 have been 65 and older and 344 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 71 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,240, than women, 978, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.

Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 398 in Oklahoma; 350 in Tulsa; 144 in Cleveland; 80 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 53 in Washington; 50 in Comanche and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 45 in Canadian; 43 in Delaware; 42 in Wagoner; 41 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 35 each in Grady and Jackson; 30 in Lincoln; 29 in Pottawatomie; 28 each in Kay and LeFlore; 27 each in Bryan and Custer; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in McClain; 20 each in Beckham and Stephens; 18 in Garvin; 17 in Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 15 each in Cherokee, Okfuskee, Seminole and Texas; 14 in McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Cotton, Greer and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Kingfisher, Nowata and Tillman; seven in Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Logan, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Johnston and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,303 cases, 2,106 recovered, 187 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,227 cases, 1,080 recovered, 139 active and eight deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one each from Kingfisher and Dover.

• Noble with 873 cases, 704 recovered, 164 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 857 cases, 569 recovered, 285 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Woods with 795 cases, 674 recovered, 117 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 665 cases, 601 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 580 cases, 498 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 333 cases, 262 recovered, 66 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,061 cases, with 1,863 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,331 cases, with 2,078 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 cases with 26 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.

There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC Update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 291 Friday, with 99 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Monday marks the 11th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility. Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva spent 33 days on the “hot” list but was released from that status on Dec. 11.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 164 at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or Bill Johnson in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 164 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per city 12.21.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 40627 315 34783 2020-12-21
TULSA 26741 227 23272 2020-12-21
EDMOND 10176 57 8718 2020-12-21
BROKEN ARROW 9253 74 7772 2020-12-21
NORMAN 8646 81 7469 2020-12-21
OTHER*** 5384 30 4521 2020-12-21
YUKON 5183 16 4483 2020-12-21
ENID 4451 39 3989 2020-12-21
LAWTON 4311 38 3769 2020-12-21
STILLWATER 4076 12 3652 2020-12-21
MOORE 3743 23 3165 2020-12-21
CLAREMORE 3540 65 2934 2020-12-21
SHAWNEE 3041 23 2612 2020-12-21
OWASSO 2968 10 2501 2020-12-21
MUSKOGEE 2953 37 2269 2020-12-21
TAHLEQUAH 2416 9 1860 2020-12-21
BARTLESVILLE 2318 46 1956 2020-12-21
ADA 2225 12 1887 2020-12-21
DURANT 2127 15 1805 2020-12-21
GUYMON 2122 15 1969 2020-12-21
PONCA CITY 2080 14 1675 2020-12-21
BIXBY 1948 11 1666 2020-12-21
ALTUS 1889 33 1725 2020-12-21
MCALESTER 1830 21 1551 2020-12-21
ARDMORE 1829 11 1545 2020-12-21
SAND SPRINGS 1812 17 1562 2020-12-21
JENKS 1746 14 1535 2020-12-21
SAPULPA 1694 24 1483 2020-12-21
EL RENO 1676 11 1533 2020-12-21
MUSTANG 1610 13 1425 2020-12-21
DUNCAN 1585 12 1319 2020-12-21
TAFT 1555 2 1503 2020-12-21
CHICKASHA 1541 21 1392 2020-12-21
MIAMI 1396 17 1150 2020-12-21
GUTHRIE 1381 2 1145 2020-12-21
COLLINSVILLE 1336 5 1060 2020-12-21
CHOCTAW 1331 9 1129 2020-12-21
BLANCHARD 1317 7 1125 2020-12-21
BETHANY 1305 11 1123 2020-12-21
CLINTON 1257 12 1097 2020-12-21
WOODWARD 1166 7 1004 2020-12-21
STILWELL 1158 11 850 2020-12-21
WEATHERFORD 1112 11 981 2020-12-21
VINITA 1055 4 900 2020-12-21
COWETA 1053 16 833 2020-12-21
ELK CITY 1040 9 884 2020-12-21
SKIATOOK 991 8 824 2020-12-21
GROVE 973 30 811 2020-12-21
BROKEN BOW 955 27 832 2020-12-21
POTEAU 945 7 843 2020-12-21
OKMULGEE 935 13 768 2020-12-21
SALLISAW 934 6 773 2020-12-21
GLENPOOL 928 9 785 2020-12-21
IDABEL 921 14 803 2020-12-21
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 910 2020-12-21
PURCELL 903 9 791 2020-12-21
ATOKA 900 2 764 2020-12-21
ANADARKO 878 15 766 2020-12-21
TUTTLE 858 6 757 2020-12-21
LEXINGTON 852 7 732 2020-12-21
SEMINOLE 849 9 712 2020-12-21
PRYOR CREEK 833 11 666 2020-12-21
NEWCASTLE 786 5 688 2020-12-21
TECUMSEH 728 2 624 2020-12-21
NOBLE 719 7 585 2020-12-21
PAULS VALLEY 716 5 596 2020-12-21
ALVA 709 4 611 2020-12-21
CUSHING 708 5 579 2020-12-21
MCLOUD 708 3 632 2020-12-21
WAGONER 695 9 568 2020-12-21
PIEDMONT 670 5 578 2020-12-21
HARRAH 656 5 514 2020-12-21
MADILL 650 2 585 2020-12-21
HENRYETTA 630 9 544 2020-12-21
HOMINY 630 2 591 2020-12-21
SULPHUR 627 5 527 2020-12-21
HELENA 623 1 389 2020-12-21
SAYRE 609 10 555 2020-12-21
JAY 608 3 483 2020-12-21
MARLOW 607 3 497 2020-12-21
HUGO 600 5 514 2020-12-21
MARIETTA 559 0 486 2020-12-21
CHECOTAH 555 6 447 2020-12-21
BOLEY 550 7 531 2020-12-21
FORT GIBSON 543 7 409 2020-12-21
BRISTOW 533 11 432 2020-12-21
EUFAULA 531 9 419 2020-12-21
KINGFISHER 493 1 430 2020-12-21
STIGLER 477 6 410 2020-12-21
MULDROW 477 3 404 2020-12-21
OKEMAH 464 5 345 2020-12-21
HOLDENVILLE 456 4 402 2020-12-21
HEAVENER 455 8 385 2020-12-21
CATOOSA 448 6 382 2020-12-21
CHANDLER 444 12 373 2020-12-21
LINDSAY 439 4 395 2020-12-21
CALERA 429 1 376 2020-12-21
SPIRO 418 1 376 2020-12-21
HENNESSEY 411 2 371 2020-12-21
PERRY 411 3 297 2020-12-21
WARR ACRES 409 1 348 2020-12-21
WEWOKA 406 3 336 2020-12-21
LOCUST GROVE 404 0 335 2020-12-21
SPENCER 402 5 335 2020-12-21
CLEVELAND 401 5 325 2020-12-21
FAIRVIEW 400 2 374 2020-12-21
ELGIN 397 4 336 2020-12-21
AFTON 393 2 323 2020-12-21
MIDWEST CITY 379 9 321 2020-12-21
MOUNDS 375 6 290 2020-12-21
KINGSTON 370 2 312 2020-12-21
CACHE 367 2 332 2020-12-21
JONES 364 3 298 2020-12-21
PRAGUE 364 1 314 2020-12-21
INOLA 355 3 273 2020-12-21
MANNFORD 354 6 301 2020-12-21
SPERRY 354 2 288 2020-12-21
TISHOMINGO 350 3 280 2020-12-21
HINTON 349 0 328 2020-12-21
CHELSEA 346 5 299 2020-12-21
NOWATA 344 6 284 2020-12-21
SALINA 339 2 273 2020-12-21
MEEKER 335 13 285 2020-12-21
BLACKWELL 333 5 269 2020-12-21
DEL CITY 326 1 279 2020-12-21
FREDERICK 324 7 275 2020-12-21
DAVIS 320 0 249 2020-12-21
PERKINS 320 3 263 2020-12-21
VIAN 319 3 277 2020-12-21
COALGATE 314 4 252 2020-12-21
PAWNEE 312 1 227 2020-12-21
WYNNEWOOD 304 2 243 2020-12-21
CARNEGIE 297 5 234 2020-12-21
HULBERT 296 2 237 2020-12-21
CHOUTEAU 296 7 242 2020-12-21
PAWHUSKA 293 3 254 2020-12-21
OOLOGAH 292 2 247 2020-12-21
WESTVILLE 287 2 229 2020-12-21
ANTLERS 285 6 243 2020-12-21
DEWEY 284 2 246 2020-12-21
APACHE 282 2 226 2020-12-21
HASKELL 281 1 222 2020-12-21
WASHINGTON 279 1 257 2020-12-21
STRATFORD 268 0 230 2020-12-21
COLCORD 260 1 194 2020-12-21
COMANCHE 255 4 202 2020-12-21
HOOKER 251 0 224 2020-12-21
NICHOLS HILLS 248 0 222 2020-12-21
NEWKIRK 247 1 190 2020-12-21
ROLAND 245 1 218 2020-12-21
STROUD 236 2 204 2020-12-21
MANGUM 236 9 214 2020-12-21
BEGGS 235 3 203 2020-12-21
WISTER 234 1 205 2020-12-21
MORRIS 234 0 210 2020-12-21
TALIHINA 233 6 196 2020-12-21
POCOLA 232 3 212 2020-12-21
COMMERCE 231 2 196 2020-12-21
WILBURTON 230 2 169 2020-12-21
VALLIANT 230 3 190 2020-12-21
WATONGA 227 0 189 2020-12-21
KANSAS 225 6 177 2020-12-21
WALTERS 224 2 183 2020-12-21
KONAWA 222 2 177 2020-12-21
LUTHER 219 3 173 2020-12-21
GORE 216 3 166 2020-12-21
MEAD 206 1 174 2020-12-21
WYANDOTTE 200 1 170 2020-12-21
HOBART 198 5 176 2020-12-21
MINCO 197 0 175 2020-12-21
COLBERT 196 7 150 2020-12-21
NEW CORDELL 195 0 165 2020-12-21
LONE GROVE 195 1 168 2020-12-21
TONKAWA 192 6 148 2020-12-21
CADDO 192 1 175 2020-12-21
WARNER 191 0 126 2020-12-21
FAIRLAND 187 1 166 2020-12-21
PORUM 185 2 125 2020-12-21
HOWE 184 0 164 2020-12-21
WELLSTON 184 0 162 2020-12-21
ARCADIA 181 0 156 2020-12-21
BILLINGS 176 1 164 2020-12-21
HARTSHORNE 175 0 153 2020-12-21
QUAPAW 174 2 138 2020-12-21
ELMORE CITY 171 3 144 2020-12-21
FLETCHER 169 2 142 2020-12-21
HOLLIS 169 0 139 2020-12-21
BOKCHITO 168 1 149 2020-12-21
LAVERNE 168 1 156 2020-12-21
KIEFER 167 1 145 2020-12-21
WAURIKA 166 0 135 2020-12-21
PORTER 164 1 127 2020-12-21
WILSON 160 1 139 2020-12-21
BLAIR 160 0 146 2020-12-21
ADAIR 157 1 124 2020-12-21
TALALA 156 1 126 2020-12-21
DRUMRIGHT 154 2 118 2020-12-21
KELLYVILLE 154 2 130 2020-12-21
MAYSVILLE 154 4 131 2020-12-21
PADEN 154 0 123 2020-12-21
HAWORTH 153 3 133 2020-12-21
STONEWALL 152 1 118 2020-12-21
WAYNE 152 1 115 2020-12-21
HYDRO 151 2 130 2020-12-21
KEOTA 149 0 131 2020-12-21
CASHION 149 0 110 2020-12-21
BEAVER 148 1 135 2020-12-21
BARNSDALL 148 4 124 2020-12-21
TEXHOMA 146 0 138 2020-12-21
OKARCHE 145 4 133 2020-12-21
EARLSBORO 143 0 119 2020-12-21
SHATTUCK 143 0 125 2020-12-21
WRIGHT CITY 142 0 114 2020-12-21
ALLEN 139 2 113 2020-12-21
BINGER 138 10 120 2020-12-21
FORT COBB 135 0 123 2020-12-21
CRESCENT 134 1 113 2020-12-21
GOODWELL 132 0 126 2020-12-21
RUSH SPRINGS 131 0 108 2020-12-21
CAMERON 131 0 113 2020-12-21
BOSWELL 129 1 98 2020-12-21
MOORELAND 128 1 107 2020-12-21
CYRIL 127 2 111 2020-12-21
WAUKOMIS 125 0 107 2020-12-21
YALE 125 3 102 2020-12-21
BUFFALO 124 2 112 2020-12-21
RED ROCK 121 1 108 2020-12-21
WELCH 118 1 83 2020-12-21
CEMENT 118 0 109 2020-12-21
SEILING 117 1 99 2020-12-21
BIG CABIN 115 2 91 2020-12-21
BOKOSHE 114 0 101 2020-12-21
WETUMKA 113 1 89 2020-12-21
ROFF 112 1 96 2020-12-21
THOMAS 112 0 104 2020-12-21
PAOLI 111 1 95 2020-12-21
RINGWOOD 110 0 98 2020-12-21
GERONIMO 108 1 95 2020-12-21
GEARY 108 0 101 2020-12-21
MEDFORD 108 1 80 2020-12-21
WATTS 107 0 90 2020-12-21
SNYDER 107 4 92 2020-12-21
CHEROKEE 106 1 71 2020-12-21
JENNINGS 106 1 85 2020-12-21
NINNEKAH 106 1 94 2020-12-21
ARAPAHO 106 4 91 2020-12-21
QUINTON 103 0 92 2020-12-21
RINGLING 102 1 81 2020-12-21
GLENCOE 101 2 85 2020-12-21
HEALDTON 100 2 76 2020-12-21
INDIAHOMA 99 1 92 2020-12-21
OCHELATA 99 1 78 2020-12-21
BLUEJACKET 99 1 70 2020-12-21
CANTON 99 2 79 2020-12-21
WEBBERS FALLS 99 0 74 2020-12-21
POND CREEK 98 0 81 2020-12-21
SHADY POINT 98 0 80 2020-12-21
MORRISON 98 0 82 2020-12-21
MAUD 98 0 73 2020-12-21
FAIRFAX 97 1 84 2020-12-21
WELEETKA 97 3 79 2020-12-21
FORT TOWSON 96 0 79 2020-12-21
LEEDEY 96 2 86 2020-12-21
OKTAHA 95 0 80 2020-12-21
BENNINGTON 95 1 81 2020-12-21
CANUTE 94 0 80 2020-12-21
RAMONA 92 3 78 2020-12-21
ALEX 92 2 83 2020-12-21
GRANITE 89 0 76 2020-12-21
TEMPLE 89 6 73 2020-12-21
CALUMET 89 0 84 2020-12-21
PANAMA 88 1 82 2020-12-21
OKEENE 87 0 77 2020-12-21
LAHOMA 87 3 75 2020-12-21
BURNS FLAT 87 1 63 2020-12-21
HAMMON 86 2 80 2020-12-21
GRACEMONT 86 1 79 2020-12-21
VICI 86 0 70 2020-12-21
THACKERVILLE 85 0 77 2020-12-21
CHEYENNE 84 1 65 2020-12-21
UNION CITY 84 0 64 2020-12-21
COPAN 84 1 68 2020-12-21
TYRONE 82 0 74 2020-12-21
DEPEW 82 1 61 2020-12-21
GARBER 82 0 71 2020-12-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 81 1 65 2020-12-21
DELAWARE 75 1 58 2020-12-21
SENTINEL 74 0 60 2020-12-21
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-21
RED OAK 72 0 61 2020-12-21
ASHER 72 0 62 2020-12-21
KIOWA 72 1 55 2020-12-21
DOVER 71 1 63 2020-12-21
KREBS 71 1 56 2020-12-21
CANEY 70 0 60 2020-12-21
DAVENPORT 69 0 59 2020-12-21
COUNCIL HILL 69 1 55 2020-12-21
TIPTON 68 0 58 2020-12-21
WANETTE 68 0 61 2020-12-21
LOOKEBA 67 2 58 2020-12-21
SPAVINAW 67 0 47 2020-12-21
AMBER 66 0 62 2020-12-21
MANNSVILLE 65 0 57 2020-12-21
BRAGGS 65 1 50 2020-12-21
GARVIN 64 0 56 2020-12-21
ARKOMA 64 1 54 2020-12-21
TERLTON 63 1 54 2020-12-21
SOPER 63 0 54 2020-12-21
ERICK 62 1 57 2020-12-21
MILBURN 62 1 48 2020-12-21
SASAKWA 62 0 58 2020-12-21
STRINGTOWN 62 1 38 2020-12-21
GRANDFIELD 62 1 56 2020-12-21
CLAYTON 61 0 56 2020-12-21
VERDEN 60 1 56 2020-12-21
FARGO 59 0 55 2020-12-21
RYAN 59 0 48 2020-12-21
ARNETT 59 0 50 2020-12-21
DEWAR 59 0 48 2020-12-21
MCCURTAIN 58 1 54 2020-12-21
CHATTANOOGA 57 1 54 2020-12-21
FOSS 57 0 47 2020-12-21
VELMA 56 1 52 2020-12-21
MILL CREEK 56 0 45 2020-12-21
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-21
OILTON 54 1 49 2020-12-21
BYARS 53 0 46 2020-12-21
SAVANNA 52 0 38 2020-12-21
AGRA 52 1 41 2020-12-21
OAKS 50 1 25 2020-12-21
TRYON 50 0 41 2020-12-21
GANS 49 0 44 2020-12-21
TUPELO 48 0 32 2020-12-21
RAVIA 48 0 37 2020-12-21
MULHALL 48 0 36 2020-12-21
CANADIAN 47 0 36 2020-12-21
WANN 47 1 34 2020-12-21
CARNEY 46 0 41 2020-12-21
RATTAN 46 0 40 2020-12-21
DUSTIN 46 1 40 2020-12-21
CLEO SPRINGS 45 0 38 2020-12-21
REYDON 45 0 33 2020-12-21
PITTSBURG 45 0 40 2020-12-21
POCASSET 44 1 37 2020-12-21
CORN 44 1 36 2020-12-21
STERLING 42 0 35 2020-12-21
LEHIGH 42 0 38 2020-12-21
SHIDLER 41 0 36 2020-12-21
RIPLEY 41 1 36 2020-12-21
KETCHUM 41 0 29 2020-12-21
RANDLETT 40 1 34 2020-12-21
GAGE 40 0 35 2020-12-21
WAYNOKA 40 0 30 2020-12-21
KREMLIN 39 0 28 2020-12-21
LENAPAH 38 0 25 2020-12-21
KAW CITY 38 1 32 2020-12-21
MENO 38 0 33 2020-12-21
STUART 38 0 34 2020-12-21
BOYNTON 38 0 31 2020-12-21
SPRINGER 38 1 31 2020-12-21
LONGDALE 37 0 32 2020-12-21
KINTA 37 0 30 2020-12-21
HAILEYVILLE 37 0 32 2020-12-21
DILL CITY 36 0 25 2020-12-21
LANGLEY 36 0 31 2020-12-21
COYLE 36 0 32 2020-12-21
COVINGTON 35 0 28 2020-12-21
WHITEFIELD 35 0 33 2020-12-21
LAMONT 35 1 22 2020-12-21
AMES 35 0 28 2020-12-21
MARBLE CITY 35 0 27 2020-12-21
ALINE 35 1 30 2020-12-21
NASH 35 0 28 2020-12-21
KENEFIC 34 0 33 2020-12-21
CROWDER 34 0 27 2020-12-21
WYNONA 33 1 20 2020-12-21
INDIANOLA 33 0 32 2020-12-21
WAPANUCKA 33 1 26 2020-12-21
SPARKS 33 0 21 2020-12-21
LONE WOLF 33 0 29 2020-12-21
ACHILLE 32 0 25 2020-12-21
TALOGA 32 0 28 2020-12-21
ORLANDO 32 0 28 2020-12-21
SAWYER 32 0 23 2020-12-21
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-21
DRUMMOND 31 0 26 2020-12-21
CALVIN 31 1 26 2020-12-21
CUSTER CITY 31 0 28 2020-12-21
RATLIFF CITY 31 0 24 2020-12-21
RALSTON 31 1 21 2020-12-21
SCHULTER 30 0 21 2020-12-21
CASTLE 30 0 25 2020-12-21
MARLAND 30 0 27 2020-12-21
HARDESTY 30 0 28 2020-12-21
LOCO 30 0 27 2020-12-21
ELDORADO 29 0 26 2020-12-21
FORGAN 29 0 27 2020-12-21
BURBANK 28 0 26 2020-12-21
GOLDSBY 27 0 27 2020-12-21
TERRAL 27 1 19 2020-12-21
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-21
CARTER 27 0 25 2020-12-21
LANGSTON 27 1 22 2020-12-21
FOSTER 27 0 23 2020-12-21
GOULD 26 0 22 2020-12-21
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-21
FAXON 25 0 23 2020-12-21
CARMEN 25 0 15 2020-12-21
BERNICE 25 0 21 2020-12-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 25 0 25 2020-12-21
AVANT 24 0 20 2020-12-21
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-21
OKAY 24 0 16 2020-12-21
SHARON 24 0 22 2020-12-21
HANNA 23 0 21 2020-12-21
JET 23 0 22 2020-12-21
DEER CREEK 23 1 18 2020-12-21
ROCKY 23 0 22 2020-12-21
FAIRMONT 23 0 20 2020-12-21
PRUE 22 0 20 2020-12-21
DAVIDSON 22 0 18 2020-12-21
DEVOL 22 0 21 2020-12-21
BURLINGTON 22 0 19 2020-12-21
MARSHALL 21 0 17 2020-12-21
OSAGE 21 0 19 2020-12-21
CAMARGO 20 0 11 2020-12-21
GOLTRY 20 0 19 2020-12-21
COLONY 19 0 14 2020-12-21
FRANCIS 19 1 17 2020-12-21
FREEDOM 19 0 14 2020-12-21
HASTINGS 18 0 16 2020-12-21
FOYIL 18 0 16 2020-12-21
BESSIE 18 1 16 2020-12-21
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 16 2020-12-21
GOTEBO 17 0 16 2020-12-21
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-21
WILLOW 16 0 16 2020-12-21
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-21
NICOMA PARK 15 0 12 2020-12-21
LAMAR 14 0 9 2020-12-21
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-21
DISNEY 14 0 12 2020-12-21
KEYES 14 0 13 2020-12-21
ALDERSON 14 0 11 2020-12-21
HUNTER 13 0 11 2020-12-21
EAKLY 13 0 11 2020-12-21
DACOMA 13 0 10 2020-12-21
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-21
BRAMAN 12 0 8 2020-12-21
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-21
BOWLEGS 11 0 9 2020-12-21
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 7 2020-12-21
HILLSDALE 10 0 9 2020-12-21
HITCHCOCK 10 0 8 2020-12-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-21
MEDICINE PARK 10 0 9 2020-12-21
BROMIDE 9 0 9 2020-12-21
CROMWELL 7 0 4 2020-12-21
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-21
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-21
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-21
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-21
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-21
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-21
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-21
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-21
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-21
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-21
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-21
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-21
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-21
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-21
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-21
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-21
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-21
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-21
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-21
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-21
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-21
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-21
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-21
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-21
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-21
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-21
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-21
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-21

Oklahoma per county 12.21.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 53592 398 45895 2020-12-21
TULSA 44100 350 37965 2020-12-21
CLEVELAND 17335 144 14723 2020-12-21
CANADIAN 9648 45 8464 2020-12-21
COMANCHE 6335 50 5593 2020-12-21
MUSKOGEE 5915 48 4820 2020-12-21
ROGERS 5847 80 4846 2020-12-21
PAYNE 5400 25 4759 2020-12-21
GARFIELD 4970 41 4428 2020-12-21
POTTAWATOMIE 4908 29 4228 2020-12-21
WAGONER 3976 42 3247 2020-12-21
CREEK 3673 57 3105 2020-12-21
BRYAN 3576 27 3046 2020-12-21
GRADY 3518 35 3141 2020-12-21
CHEROKEE 3327 15 2579 2020-12-21
MCCLAIN 3238 21 2806 2020-12-21
LE FLORE 3193 28 2807 2020-12-21
WASHINGTON 2884 53 2419 2020-12-21
KAY 2836 28 2264 2020-12-21
TEXAS 2831 15 2620 2020-12-21
PONTOTOC 2703 17 2278 2020-12-21
OSAGE 2691 24 2319 2020-12-21
MCCURTAIN 2682 50 2318 2020-12-21
CUSTER 2672 27 2347 2020-12-21
DELAWARE 2640 43 2122 2020-12-21
PITTSBURG 2571 23 2175 2020-12-21
CADDO 2548 39 2219 2020-12-21
STEPHENS 2535 20 2101 2020-12-21
OTTAWA 2431 25 2015 2020-12-21
CARTER 2376 16 2002 2020-12-21
OKMULGEE 2321 25 1952 2020-12-21
WOODWARD 2303 10 2106 2020-12-21
SEQUOYAH 2259 16 1896 2020-12-21
MAYES 2249 22 1821 2020-12-21
LOGAN 2249 6 1864 2020-12-21
JACKSON 2237 35 2036 2020-12-21
GARVIN 2047 18 1739 2020-12-21
LINCOLN 1916 30 1611 2020-12-21
BECKHAM 1764 20 1543 2020-12-21
ADAIR 1694 13 1277 2020-12-21
SEMINOLE 1616 15 1340 2020-12-21
CRAIG 1333 5 1098 2020-12-21
OKFUSKEE 1289 15 1100 2020-12-21
KINGFISHER 1227 8 1080 2020-12-21
ATOKA 1167 3 974 2020-12-21
MCINTOSH 1150 14 920 2020-12-21
MARSHALL 1029 4 905 2020-12-21
MURRAY 983 6 803 2020-12-21
CHOCTAW 945 6 790 2020-12-21
PAWNEE 913 9 717 2020-12-21
NOBLE 873 5 704 2020-12-21
ALFALFA 857 3 569 2020-12-21
LOVE 801 1 698 2020-12-21
WOODS 795 4 674 2020-12-21
HASKELL 764 7 666 2020-12-21
JOHNSTON 745 5 604 2020-12-21
HUGHES 733 8 624 2020-12-21
MAJOR 665 4 601 2020-12-21
WASHITA 660 3 537 2020-12-21
NOWATA 607 8 476 2020-12-21
BLAINE 580 3 498 2020-12-21
PUSHMATAHA 516 6 447 2020-12-21
KIOWA 507 10 444 2020-12-21
TILLMAN 493 8 422 2020-12-21
LATIMER 435 4 351 2020-12-21
COAL 419 4 333 2020-12-21
DEWEY 382 3 316 2020-12-21
COTTON 381 9 315 2020-12-21
JEFFERSON 365 2 296 2020-12-21
GREER 346 9 311 2020-12-21
GRANT 333 5 262 2020-12-21
HARPER 327 3 300 2020-12-21
ELLIS 291 0 253 2020-12-21
BEAVER 288 2 258 2020-12-21
ROGER MILLS 241 6 194 2020-12-21
HARMON 195 0 162 2020-12-21
CIMARRON 101 1 94 2020-12-21
92 0 40 2020-12-21

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you