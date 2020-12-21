ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,596 new COVID-19 cases, and six more deaths were reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
The 1% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 263,434, with 36,544 active and 217,534 recovered, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,218 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Five of the six deaths reported Monday were in the 65 and older age group: a man and woman from Pottawatomie County, two women from Cleveland County and a Grady County man. The death of a Pottawatomie County woman in the 50-64 age range also was reported.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma rose to 15,358 on Monday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Monday it was treating 19 patients with the virus and there was one death over the weekend. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 16 COVID-19-positive patients.
Garfield County has seen 4,761 cases of the virus, with 501 active and 4,428 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,451 have been in Enid, where 423 remain active and 3,989 have recovered.
State update
There have been 138,603 Oklahoma women and 124,699 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Monday. There were 132 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,791 in the 0-4 age group, 28,065 in the 5-17 age group, 84,804 in the 18-35 age group, 57,434 in the 36-49 age group, 50,388 in the 50-64 age group and 37,928 in the 65 and older age group. There were 24 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,161 deaths in the state, 1,783 have been 65 and older and 344 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 71 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,240, than women, 978, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 398 in Oklahoma; 350 in Tulsa; 144 in Cleveland; 80 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 53 in Washington; 50 in Comanche and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 45 in Canadian; 43 in Delaware; 42 in Wagoner; 41 in Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 35 each in Grady and Jackson; 30 in Lincoln; 29 in Pottawatomie; 28 each in Kay and LeFlore; 27 each in Bryan and Custer; 25 each in Ottawa, Okmulgee and Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in McClain; 20 each in Beckham and Stephens; 18 in Garvin; 17 in Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 15 each in Cherokee, Okfuskee, Seminole and Texas; 14 in McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Cotton, Greer and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Kingfisher, Nowata and Tillman; seven in Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Logan, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant, Johnston and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,303 cases, 2,106 recovered, 187 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,227 cases, 1,080 recovered, 139 active and eight deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one each from Kingfisher and Dover.
• Noble with 873 cases, 704 recovered, 164 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 857 cases, 569 recovered, 285 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Woods with 795 cases, 674 recovered, 117 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 665 cases, 601 recovered, 60 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 580 cases, 498 recovered, 79 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 333 cases, 262 recovered, 66 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,061 cases, with 1,863 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,331 cases, with 2,078 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 28 cases with 26 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.
There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC Update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 291 Friday, with 99 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Monday marks the 11th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility. Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva spent 33 days on the “hot” list but was released from that status on Dec. 11.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 164 at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or Bill Johnson in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 164 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per city 12.21.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|40627
|315
|34783
|2020-12-21
|TULSA
|26741
|227
|23272
|2020-12-21
|EDMOND
|10176
|57
|8718
|2020-12-21
|BROKEN ARROW
|9253
|74
|7772
|2020-12-21
|NORMAN
|8646
|81
|7469
|2020-12-21
|OTHER***
|5384
|30
|4521
|2020-12-21
|YUKON
|5183
|16
|4483
|2020-12-21
|ENID
|4451
|39
|3989
|2020-12-21
|LAWTON
|4311
|38
|3769
|2020-12-21
|STILLWATER
|4076
|12
|3652
|2020-12-21
|MOORE
|3743
|23
|3165
|2020-12-21
|CLAREMORE
|3540
|65
|2934
|2020-12-21
|SHAWNEE
|3041
|23
|2612
|2020-12-21
|OWASSO
|2968
|10
|2501
|2020-12-21
|MUSKOGEE
|2953
|37
|2269
|2020-12-21
|TAHLEQUAH
|2416
|9
|1860
|2020-12-21
|BARTLESVILLE
|2318
|46
|1956
|2020-12-21
|ADA
|2225
|12
|1887
|2020-12-21
|DURANT
|2127
|15
|1805
|2020-12-21
|GUYMON
|2122
|15
|1969
|2020-12-21
|PONCA CITY
|2080
|14
|1675
|2020-12-21
|BIXBY
|1948
|11
|1666
|2020-12-21
|ALTUS
|1889
|33
|1725
|2020-12-21
|MCALESTER
|1830
|21
|1551
|2020-12-21
|ARDMORE
|1829
|11
|1545
|2020-12-21
|SAND SPRINGS
|1812
|17
|1562
|2020-12-21
|JENKS
|1746
|14
|1535
|2020-12-21
|SAPULPA
|1694
|24
|1483
|2020-12-21
|EL RENO
|1676
|11
|1533
|2020-12-21
|MUSTANG
|1610
|13
|1425
|2020-12-21
|DUNCAN
|1585
|12
|1319
|2020-12-21
|TAFT
|1555
|2
|1503
|2020-12-21
|CHICKASHA
|1541
|21
|1392
|2020-12-21
|MIAMI
|1396
|17
|1150
|2020-12-21
|GUTHRIE
|1381
|2
|1145
|2020-12-21
|COLLINSVILLE
|1336
|5
|1060
|2020-12-21
|CHOCTAW
|1331
|9
|1129
|2020-12-21
|BLANCHARD
|1317
|7
|1125
|2020-12-21
|BETHANY
|1305
|11
|1123
|2020-12-21
|CLINTON
|1257
|12
|1097
|2020-12-21
|WOODWARD
|1166
|7
|1004
|2020-12-21
|STILWELL
|1158
|11
|850
|2020-12-21
|WEATHERFORD
|1112
|11
|981
|2020-12-21
|VINITA
|1055
|4
|900
|2020-12-21
|COWETA
|1053
|16
|833
|2020-12-21
|ELK CITY
|1040
|9
|884
|2020-12-21
|SKIATOOK
|991
|8
|824
|2020-12-21
|GROVE
|973
|30
|811
|2020-12-21
|BROKEN BOW
|955
|27
|832
|2020-12-21
|POTEAU
|945
|7
|843
|2020-12-21
|OKMULGEE
|935
|13
|768
|2020-12-21
|SALLISAW
|934
|6
|773
|2020-12-21
|GLENPOOL
|928
|9
|785
|2020-12-21
|IDABEL
|921
|14
|803
|2020-12-21
|FORT SUPPLY
|917
|2
|910
|2020-12-21
|PURCELL
|903
|9
|791
|2020-12-21
|ATOKA
|900
|2
|764
|2020-12-21
|ANADARKO
|878
|15
|766
|2020-12-21
|TUTTLE
|858
|6
|757
|2020-12-21
|LEXINGTON
|852
|7
|732
|2020-12-21
|SEMINOLE
|849
|9
|712
|2020-12-21
|PRYOR CREEK
|833
|11
|666
|2020-12-21
|NEWCASTLE
|786
|5
|688
|2020-12-21
|TECUMSEH
|728
|2
|624
|2020-12-21
|NOBLE
|719
|7
|585
|2020-12-21
|PAULS VALLEY
|716
|5
|596
|2020-12-21
|ALVA
|709
|4
|611
|2020-12-21
|CUSHING
|708
|5
|579
|2020-12-21
|MCLOUD
|708
|3
|632
|2020-12-21
|WAGONER
|695
|9
|568
|2020-12-21
|PIEDMONT
|670
|5
|578
|2020-12-21
|HARRAH
|656
|5
|514
|2020-12-21
|MADILL
|650
|2
|585
|2020-12-21
|HENRYETTA
|630
|9
|544
|2020-12-21
|HOMINY
|630
|2
|591
|2020-12-21
|SULPHUR
|627
|5
|527
|2020-12-21
|HELENA
|623
|1
|389
|2020-12-21
|SAYRE
|609
|10
|555
|2020-12-21
|JAY
|608
|3
|483
|2020-12-21
|MARLOW
|607
|3
|497
|2020-12-21
|HUGO
|600
|5
|514
|2020-12-21
|MARIETTA
|559
|0
|486
|2020-12-21
|CHECOTAH
|555
|6
|447
|2020-12-21
|BOLEY
|550
|7
|531
|2020-12-21
|FORT GIBSON
|543
|7
|409
|2020-12-21
|BRISTOW
|533
|11
|432
|2020-12-21
|EUFAULA
|531
|9
|419
|2020-12-21
|KINGFISHER
|493
|1
|430
|2020-12-21
|STIGLER
|477
|6
|410
|2020-12-21
|MULDROW
|477
|3
|404
|2020-12-21
|OKEMAH
|464
|5
|345
|2020-12-21
|HOLDENVILLE
|456
|4
|402
|2020-12-21
|HEAVENER
|455
|8
|385
|2020-12-21
|CATOOSA
|448
|6
|382
|2020-12-21
|CHANDLER
|444
|12
|373
|2020-12-21
|LINDSAY
|439
|4
|395
|2020-12-21
|CALERA
|429
|1
|376
|2020-12-21
|SPIRO
|418
|1
|376
|2020-12-21
|HENNESSEY
|411
|2
|371
|2020-12-21
|PERRY
|411
|3
|297
|2020-12-21
|WARR ACRES
|409
|1
|348
|2020-12-21
|WEWOKA
|406
|3
|336
|2020-12-21
|LOCUST GROVE
|404
|0
|335
|2020-12-21
|SPENCER
|402
|5
|335
|2020-12-21
|CLEVELAND
|401
|5
|325
|2020-12-21
|FAIRVIEW
|400
|2
|374
|2020-12-21
|ELGIN
|397
|4
|336
|2020-12-21
|AFTON
|393
|2
|323
|2020-12-21
|MIDWEST CITY
|379
|9
|321
|2020-12-21
|MOUNDS
|375
|6
|290
|2020-12-21
|KINGSTON
|370
|2
|312
|2020-12-21
|CACHE
|367
|2
|332
|2020-12-21
|JONES
|364
|3
|298
|2020-12-21
|PRAGUE
|364
|1
|314
|2020-12-21
|INOLA
|355
|3
|273
|2020-12-21
|MANNFORD
|354
|6
|301
|2020-12-21
|SPERRY
|354
|2
|288
|2020-12-21
|TISHOMINGO
|350
|3
|280
|2020-12-21
|HINTON
|349
|0
|328
|2020-12-21
|CHELSEA
|346
|5
|299
|2020-12-21
|NOWATA
|344
|6
|284
|2020-12-21
|SALINA
|339
|2
|273
|2020-12-21
|MEEKER
|335
|13
|285
|2020-12-21
|BLACKWELL
|333
|5
|269
|2020-12-21
|DEL CITY
|326
|1
|279
|2020-12-21
|FREDERICK
|324
|7
|275
|2020-12-21
|DAVIS
|320
|0
|249
|2020-12-21
|PERKINS
|320
|3
|263
|2020-12-21
|VIAN
|319
|3
|277
|2020-12-21
|COALGATE
|314
|4
|252
|2020-12-21
|PAWNEE
|312
|1
|227
|2020-12-21
|WYNNEWOOD
|304
|2
|243
|2020-12-21
|CARNEGIE
|297
|5
|234
|2020-12-21
|HULBERT
|296
|2
|237
|2020-12-21
|CHOUTEAU
|296
|7
|242
|2020-12-21
|PAWHUSKA
|293
|3
|254
|2020-12-21
|OOLOGAH
|292
|2
|247
|2020-12-21
|WESTVILLE
|287
|2
|229
|2020-12-21
|ANTLERS
|285
|6
|243
|2020-12-21
|DEWEY
|284
|2
|246
|2020-12-21
|APACHE
|282
|2
|226
|2020-12-21
|HASKELL
|281
|1
|222
|2020-12-21
|WASHINGTON
|279
|1
|257
|2020-12-21
|STRATFORD
|268
|0
|230
|2020-12-21
|COLCORD
|260
|1
|194
|2020-12-21
|COMANCHE
|255
|4
|202
|2020-12-21
|HOOKER
|251
|0
|224
|2020-12-21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|248
|0
|222
|2020-12-21
|NEWKIRK
|247
|1
|190
|2020-12-21
|ROLAND
|245
|1
|218
|2020-12-21
|STROUD
|236
|2
|204
|2020-12-21
|MANGUM
|236
|9
|214
|2020-12-21
|BEGGS
|235
|3
|203
|2020-12-21
|WISTER
|234
|1
|205
|2020-12-21
|MORRIS
|234
|0
|210
|2020-12-21
|TALIHINA
|233
|6
|196
|2020-12-21
|POCOLA
|232
|3
|212
|2020-12-21
|COMMERCE
|231
|2
|196
|2020-12-21
|WILBURTON
|230
|2
|169
|2020-12-21
|VALLIANT
|230
|3
|190
|2020-12-21
|WATONGA
|227
|0
|189
|2020-12-21
|KANSAS
|225
|6
|177
|2020-12-21
|WALTERS
|224
|2
|183
|2020-12-21
|KONAWA
|222
|2
|177
|2020-12-21
|LUTHER
|219
|3
|173
|2020-12-21
|GORE
|216
|3
|166
|2020-12-21
|MEAD
|206
|1
|174
|2020-12-21
|WYANDOTTE
|200
|1
|170
|2020-12-21
|HOBART
|198
|5
|176
|2020-12-21
|MINCO
|197
|0
|175
|2020-12-21
|COLBERT
|196
|7
|150
|2020-12-21
|NEW CORDELL
|195
|0
|165
|2020-12-21
|LONE GROVE
|195
|1
|168
|2020-12-21
|TONKAWA
|192
|6
|148
|2020-12-21
|CADDO
|192
|1
|175
|2020-12-21
|WARNER
|191
|0
|126
|2020-12-21
|FAIRLAND
|187
|1
|166
|2020-12-21
|PORUM
|185
|2
|125
|2020-12-21
|HOWE
|184
|0
|164
|2020-12-21
|WELLSTON
|184
|0
|162
|2020-12-21
|ARCADIA
|181
|0
|156
|2020-12-21
|BILLINGS
|176
|1
|164
|2020-12-21
|HARTSHORNE
|175
|0
|153
|2020-12-21
|QUAPAW
|174
|2
|138
|2020-12-21
|ELMORE CITY
|171
|3
|144
|2020-12-21
|FLETCHER
|169
|2
|142
|2020-12-21
|HOLLIS
|169
|0
|139
|2020-12-21
|BOKCHITO
|168
|1
|149
|2020-12-21
|LAVERNE
|168
|1
|156
|2020-12-21
|KIEFER
|167
|1
|145
|2020-12-21
|WAURIKA
|166
|0
|135
|2020-12-21
|PORTER
|164
|1
|127
|2020-12-21
|WILSON
|160
|1
|139
|2020-12-21
|BLAIR
|160
|0
|146
|2020-12-21
|ADAIR
|157
|1
|124
|2020-12-21
|TALALA
|156
|1
|126
|2020-12-21
|DRUMRIGHT
|154
|2
|118
|2020-12-21
|KELLYVILLE
|154
|2
|130
|2020-12-21
|MAYSVILLE
|154
|4
|131
|2020-12-21
|PADEN
|154
|0
|123
|2020-12-21
|HAWORTH
|153
|3
|133
|2020-12-21
|STONEWALL
|152
|1
|118
|2020-12-21
|WAYNE
|152
|1
|115
|2020-12-21
|HYDRO
|151
|2
|130
|2020-12-21
|KEOTA
|149
|0
|131
|2020-12-21
|CASHION
|149
|0
|110
|2020-12-21
|BEAVER
|148
|1
|135
|2020-12-21
|BARNSDALL
|148
|4
|124
|2020-12-21
|TEXHOMA
|146
|0
|138
|2020-12-21
|OKARCHE
|145
|4
|133
|2020-12-21
|EARLSBORO
|143
|0
|119
|2020-12-21
|SHATTUCK
|143
|0
|125
|2020-12-21
|WRIGHT CITY
|142
|0
|114
|2020-12-21
|ALLEN
|139
|2
|113
|2020-12-21
|BINGER
|138
|10
|120
|2020-12-21
|FORT COBB
|135
|0
|123
|2020-12-21
|CRESCENT
|134
|1
|113
|2020-12-21
|GOODWELL
|132
|0
|126
|2020-12-21
|RUSH SPRINGS
|131
|0
|108
|2020-12-21
|CAMERON
|131
|0
|113
|2020-12-21
|BOSWELL
|129
|1
|98
|2020-12-21
|MOORELAND
|128
|1
|107
|2020-12-21
|CYRIL
|127
|2
|111
|2020-12-21
|WAUKOMIS
|125
|0
|107
|2020-12-21
|YALE
|125
|3
|102
|2020-12-21
|BUFFALO
|124
|2
|112
|2020-12-21
|RED ROCK
|121
|1
|108
|2020-12-21
|WELCH
|118
|1
|83
|2020-12-21
|CEMENT
|118
|0
|109
|2020-12-21
|SEILING
|117
|1
|99
|2020-12-21
|BIG CABIN
|115
|2
|91
|2020-12-21
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|101
|2020-12-21
|WETUMKA
|113
|1
|89
|2020-12-21
|ROFF
|112
|1
|96
|2020-12-21
|THOMAS
|112
|0
|104
|2020-12-21
|PAOLI
|111
|1
|95
|2020-12-21
|RINGWOOD
|110
|0
|98
|2020-12-21
|GERONIMO
|108
|1
|95
|2020-12-21
|GEARY
|108
|0
|101
|2020-12-21
|MEDFORD
|108
|1
|80
|2020-12-21
|WATTS
|107
|0
|90
|2020-12-21
|SNYDER
|107
|4
|92
|2020-12-21
|CHEROKEE
|106
|1
|71
|2020-12-21
|JENNINGS
|106
|1
|85
|2020-12-21
|NINNEKAH
|106
|1
|94
|2020-12-21
|ARAPAHO
|106
|4
|91
|2020-12-21
|QUINTON
|103
|0
|92
|2020-12-21
|RINGLING
|102
|1
|81
|2020-12-21
|GLENCOE
|101
|2
|85
|2020-12-21
|HEALDTON
|100
|2
|76
|2020-12-21
|INDIAHOMA
|99
|1
|92
|2020-12-21
|OCHELATA
|99
|1
|78
|2020-12-21
|BLUEJACKET
|99
|1
|70
|2020-12-21
|CANTON
|99
|2
|79
|2020-12-21
|WEBBERS FALLS
|99
|0
|74
|2020-12-21
|POND CREEK
|98
|0
|81
|2020-12-21
|SHADY POINT
|98
|0
|80
|2020-12-21
|MORRISON
|98
|0
|82
|2020-12-21
|MAUD
|98
|0
|73
|2020-12-21
|FAIRFAX
|97
|1
|84
|2020-12-21
|WELEETKA
|97
|3
|79
|2020-12-21
|FORT TOWSON
|96
|0
|79
|2020-12-21
|LEEDEY
|96
|2
|86
|2020-12-21
|OKTAHA
|95
|0
|80
|2020-12-21
|BENNINGTON
|95
|1
|81
|2020-12-21
|CANUTE
|94
|0
|80
|2020-12-21
|RAMONA
|92
|3
|78
|2020-12-21
|ALEX
|92
|2
|83
|2020-12-21
|GRANITE
|89
|0
|76
|2020-12-21
|TEMPLE
|89
|6
|73
|2020-12-21
|CALUMET
|89
|0
|84
|2020-12-21
|PANAMA
|88
|1
|82
|2020-12-21
|OKEENE
|87
|0
|77
|2020-12-21
|LAHOMA
|87
|3
|75
|2020-12-21
|BURNS FLAT
|87
|1
|63
|2020-12-21
|HAMMON
|86
|2
|80
|2020-12-21
|GRACEMONT
|86
|1
|79
|2020-12-21
|VICI
|86
|0
|70
|2020-12-21
|THACKERVILLE
|85
|0
|77
|2020-12-21
|CHEYENNE
|84
|1
|65
|2020-12-21
|UNION CITY
|84
|0
|64
|2020-12-21
|COPAN
|84
|1
|68
|2020-12-21
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|74
|2020-12-21
|DEPEW
|82
|1
|61
|2020-12-21
|GARBER
|82
|0
|71
|2020-12-21
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|81
|1
|65
|2020-12-21
|DELAWARE
|75
|1
|58
|2020-12-21
|SENTINEL
|74
|0
|60
|2020-12-21
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-21
|RED OAK
|72
|0
|61
|2020-12-21
|ASHER
|72
|0
|62
|2020-12-21
|KIOWA
|72
|1
|55
|2020-12-21
|DOVER
|71
|1
|63
|2020-12-21
|KREBS
|71
|1
|56
|2020-12-21
|CANEY
|70
|0
|60
|2020-12-21
|DAVENPORT
|69
|0
|59
|2020-12-21
|COUNCIL HILL
|69
|1
|55
|2020-12-21
|TIPTON
|68
|0
|58
|2020-12-21
|WANETTE
|68
|0
|61
|2020-12-21
|LOOKEBA
|67
|2
|58
|2020-12-21
|SPAVINAW
|67
|0
|47
|2020-12-21
|AMBER
|66
|0
|62
|2020-12-21
|MANNSVILLE
|65
|0
|57
|2020-12-21
|BRAGGS
|65
|1
|50
|2020-12-21
|GARVIN
|64
|0
|56
|2020-12-21
|ARKOMA
|64
|1
|54
|2020-12-21
|TERLTON
|63
|1
|54
|2020-12-21
|SOPER
|63
|0
|54
|2020-12-21
|ERICK
|62
|1
|57
|2020-12-21
|MILBURN
|62
|1
|48
|2020-12-21
|SASAKWA
|62
|0
|58
|2020-12-21
|STRINGTOWN
|62
|1
|38
|2020-12-21
|GRANDFIELD
|62
|1
|56
|2020-12-21
|CLAYTON
|61
|0
|56
|2020-12-21
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|56
|2020-12-21
|FARGO
|59
|0
|55
|2020-12-21
|RYAN
|59
|0
|48
|2020-12-21
|ARNETT
|59
|0
|50
|2020-12-21
|DEWAR
|59
|0
|48
|2020-12-21
|MCCURTAIN
|58
|1
|54
|2020-12-21
|CHATTANOOGA
|57
|1
|54
|2020-12-21
|FOSS
|57
|0
|47
|2020-12-21
|VELMA
|56
|1
|52
|2020-12-21
|MILL CREEK
|56
|0
|45
|2020-12-21
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-21
|OILTON
|54
|1
|49
|2020-12-21
|BYARS
|53
|0
|46
|2020-12-21
|SAVANNA
|52
|0
|38
|2020-12-21
|AGRA
|52
|1
|41
|2020-12-21
|OAKS
|50
|1
|25
|2020-12-21
|TRYON
|50
|0
|41
|2020-12-21
|GANS
|49
|0
|44
|2020-12-21
|TUPELO
|48
|0
|32
|2020-12-21
|RAVIA
|48
|0
|37
|2020-12-21
|MULHALL
|48
|0
|36
|2020-12-21
|CANADIAN
|47
|0
|36
|2020-12-21
|WANN
|47
|1
|34
|2020-12-21
|CARNEY
|46
|0
|41
|2020-12-21
|RATTAN
|46
|0
|40
|2020-12-21
|DUSTIN
|46
|1
|40
|2020-12-21
|CLEO SPRINGS
|45
|0
|38
|2020-12-21
|REYDON
|45
|0
|33
|2020-12-21
|PITTSBURG
|45
|0
|40
|2020-12-21
|POCASSET
|44
|1
|37
|2020-12-21
|CORN
|44
|1
|36
|2020-12-21
|STERLING
|42
|0
|35
|2020-12-21
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|38
|2020-12-21
|SHIDLER
|41
|0
|36
|2020-12-21
|RIPLEY
|41
|1
|36
|2020-12-21
|KETCHUM
|41
|0
|29
|2020-12-21
|RANDLETT
|40
|1
|34
|2020-12-21
|GAGE
|40
|0
|35
|2020-12-21
|WAYNOKA
|40
|0
|30
|2020-12-21
|KREMLIN
|39
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|LENAPAH
|38
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|KAW CITY
|38
|1
|32
|2020-12-21
|MENO
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-21
|STUART
|38
|0
|34
|2020-12-21
|BOYNTON
|38
|0
|31
|2020-12-21
|SPRINGER
|38
|1
|31
|2020-12-21
|LONGDALE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-21
|KINTA
|37
|0
|30
|2020-12-21
|HAILEYVILLE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-21
|DILL CITY
|36
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|LANGLEY
|36
|0
|31
|2020-12-21
|COYLE
|36
|0
|32
|2020-12-21
|COVINGTON
|35
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|WHITEFIELD
|35
|0
|33
|2020-12-21
|LAMONT
|35
|1
|22
|2020-12-21
|AMES
|35
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|MARBLE CITY
|35
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|ALINE
|35
|1
|30
|2020-12-21
|NASH
|35
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|KENEFIC
|34
|0
|33
|2020-12-21
|CROWDER
|34
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|WYNONA
|33
|1
|20
|2020-12-21
|INDIANOLA
|33
|0
|32
|2020-12-21
|WAPANUCKA
|33
|1
|26
|2020-12-21
|SPARKS
|33
|0
|21
|2020-12-21
|LONE WOLF
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-21
|ACHILLE
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|ORLANDO
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|SAWYER
|32
|0
|23
|2020-12-21
|BUTLER
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-21
|DRUMMOND
|31
|0
|26
|2020-12-21
|CALVIN
|31
|1
|26
|2020-12-21
|CUSTER CITY
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|RATLIFF CITY
|31
|0
|24
|2020-12-21
|RALSTON
|31
|1
|21
|2020-12-21
|SCHULTER
|30
|0
|21
|2020-12-21
|CASTLE
|30
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|MARLAND
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|HARDESTY
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-21
|LOCO
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|ELDORADO
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-21
|FORGAN
|29
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|BURBANK
|28
|0
|26
|2020-12-21
|GOLDSBY
|27
|0
|27
|2020-12-21
|TERRAL
|27
|1
|19
|2020-12-21
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|24
|2020-12-21
|CARTER
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|LANGSTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-12-21
|FOSTER
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-21
|GOULD
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-21
|WAKITA
|26
|2
|24
|2020-12-21
|FAXON
|25
|0
|23
|2020-12-21
|CARMEN
|25
|0
|15
|2020-12-21
|BERNICE
|25
|0
|21
|2020-12-21
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|25
|0
|25
|2020-12-21
|AVANT
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-21
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-21
|OKAY
|24
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|SHARON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-21
|HANNA
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-21
|JET
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-21
|DEER CREEK
|23
|1
|18
|2020-12-21
|ROCKY
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-21
|FAIRMONT
|23
|0
|20
|2020-12-21
|PRUE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-12-21
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|18
|2020-12-21
|DEVOL
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-21
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-21
|MARSHALL
|21
|0
|17
|2020-12-21
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-21
|CAMARGO
|20
|0
|11
|2020-12-21
|GOLTRY
|20
|0
|19
|2020-12-21
|COLONY
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-21
|FRANCIS
|19
|1
|17
|2020-12-21
|FREEDOM
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-21
|HASTINGS
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|BESSIE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-12-21
|NORTH MIAMI
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|GOTEBO
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-21
|WILLOW
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-21
|NICOMA PARK
|15
|0
|12
|2020-12-21
|LAMAR
|14
|0
|9
|2020-12-21
|MARTHA
|14
|1
|12
|2020-12-21
|DISNEY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-21
|KEYES
|14
|0
|13
|2020-12-21
|ALDERSON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-12-21
|HUNTER
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-21
|EAKLY
|13
|0
|11
|2020-12-21
|DACOMA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-21
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-21
|BRAMAN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-12-21
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-21
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-21
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|7
|2020-12-21
|HILLSDALE
|10
|0
|9
|2020-12-21
|HITCHCOCK
|10
|0
|8
|2020-12-21
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-12-21
|MEDICINE PARK
|10
|0
|9
|2020-12-21
|BROMIDE
|9
|0
|9
|2020-12-21
|CROMWELL
|7
|0
|4
|2020-12-21
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-21
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-21
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-21
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-21
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-21
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-21
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-21
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-12-21
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-21
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-21
Oklahoma per county 12.21.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|53592
|398
|45895
|2020-12-21
|TULSA
|44100
|350
|37965
|2020-12-21
|CLEVELAND
|17335
|144
|14723
|2020-12-21
|CANADIAN
|9648
|45
|8464
|2020-12-21
|COMANCHE
|6335
|50
|5593
|2020-12-21
|MUSKOGEE
|5915
|48
|4820
|2020-12-21
|ROGERS
|5847
|80
|4846
|2020-12-21
|PAYNE
|5400
|25
|4759
|2020-12-21
|GARFIELD
|4970
|41
|4428
|2020-12-21
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4908
|29
|4228
|2020-12-21
|WAGONER
|3976
|42
|3247
|2020-12-21
|CREEK
|3673
|57
|3105
|2020-12-21
|BRYAN
|3576
|27
|3046
|2020-12-21
|GRADY
|3518
|35
|3141
|2020-12-21
|CHEROKEE
|3327
|15
|2579
|2020-12-21
|MCCLAIN
|3238
|21
|2806
|2020-12-21
|LE FLORE
|3193
|28
|2807
|2020-12-21
|WASHINGTON
|2884
|53
|2419
|2020-12-21
|KAY
|2836
|28
|2264
|2020-12-21
|TEXAS
|2831
|15
|2620
|2020-12-21
|PONTOTOC
|2703
|17
|2278
|2020-12-21
|OSAGE
|2691
|24
|2319
|2020-12-21
|MCCURTAIN
|2682
|50
|2318
|2020-12-21
|CUSTER
|2672
|27
|2347
|2020-12-21
|DELAWARE
|2640
|43
|2122
|2020-12-21
|PITTSBURG
|2571
|23
|2175
|2020-12-21
|CADDO
|2548
|39
|2219
|2020-12-21
|STEPHENS
|2535
|20
|2101
|2020-12-21
|OTTAWA
|2431
|25
|2015
|2020-12-21
|CARTER
|2376
|16
|2002
|2020-12-21
|OKMULGEE
|2321
|25
|1952
|2020-12-21
|WOODWARD
|2303
|10
|2106
|2020-12-21
|SEQUOYAH
|2259
|16
|1896
|2020-12-21
|MAYES
|2249
|22
|1821
|2020-12-21
|LOGAN
|2249
|6
|1864
|2020-12-21
|JACKSON
|2237
|35
|2036
|2020-12-21
|GARVIN
|2047
|18
|1739
|2020-12-21
|LINCOLN
|1916
|30
|1611
|2020-12-21
|BECKHAM
|1764
|20
|1543
|2020-12-21
|ADAIR
|1694
|13
|1277
|2020-12-21
|SEMINOLE
|1616
|15
|1340
|2020-12-21
|CRAIG
|1333
|5
|1098
|2020-12-21
|OKFUSKEE
|1289
|15
|1100
|2020-12-21
|KINGFISHER
|1227
|8
|1080
|2020-12-21
|ATOKA
|1167
|3
|974
|2020-12-21
|MCINTOSH
|1150
|14
|920
|2020-12-21
|MARSHALL
|1029
|4
|905
|2020-12-21
|MURRAY
|983
|6
|803
|2020-12-21
|CHOCTAW
|945
|6
|790
|2020-12-21
|PAWNEE
|913
|9
|717
|2020-12-21
|NOBLE
|873
|5
|704
|2020-12-21
|ALFALFA
|857
|3
|569
|2020-12-21
|LOVE
|801
|1
|698
|2020-12-21
|WOODS
|795
|4
|674
|2020-12-21
|HASKELL
|764
|7
|666
|2020-12-21
|JOHNSTON
|745
|5
|604
|2020-12-21
|HUGHES
|733
|8
|624
|2020-12-21
|MAJOR
|665
|4
|601
|2020-12-21
|WASHITA
|660
|3
|537
|2020-12-21
|NOWATA
|607
|8
|476
|2020-12-21
|BLAINE
|580
|3
|498
|2020-12-21
|PUSHMATAHA
|516
|6
|447
|2020-12-21
|KIOWA
|507
|10
|444
|2020-12-21
|TILLMAN
|493
|8
|422
|2020-12-21
|LATIMER
|435
|4
|351
|2020-12-21
|COAL
|419
|4
|333
|2020-12-21
|DEWEY
|382
|3
|316
|2020-12-21
|COTTON
|381
|9
|315
|2020-12-21
|JEFFERSON
|365
|2
|296
|2020-12-21
|GREER
|346
|9
|311
|2020-12-21
|GRANT
|333
|5
|262
|2020-12-21
|HARPER
|327
|3
|300
|2020-12-21
|ELLIS
|291
|0
|253
|2020-12-21
|BEAVER
|288
|2
|258
|2020-12-21
|ROGER MILLS
|241
|6
|194
|2020-12-21
|HARMON
|195
|0
|162
|2020-12-21
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|94
|2020-12-21
