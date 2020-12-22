covid numbers

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,186 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday, including one man from Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 0.8% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 265,620, with 35,189 active and 228,191 recovered, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,240 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 22 deaths reported Tuesday, 16 were in the 65 and older age group: One man in Bryan County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Creek County, one man in Jackson County, one man in Johnston County, one man and one woman in Kay County, two women and four men in Oklahoma County, one woman in Ottawa County, one man in Texas County and one woman in Tulsa County.

Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Canadian County, one man in Oklahoma County and one woman in Okmulgee County. The Garfield County death was a man in the 36-49 age group, and one death was a Le Flore County man in the 18-35 age group.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday it was treating 16 patients with the virus and there was one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients.

Garfield County has seen 4,999 cases of the virus, with 459 active and 4,498 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,470 have been in Enid, where 384 remain active and 4,046 have recovered.

State update

There have been 139,806 Oklahoma women and 125,684 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 130 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,843 in the 0-4 age group, 28,326 in the 5-17 age group, 85,408 in the 18-35 age group, 57,915 in the 36-49 age group, 50,840 in the 50-64 age group and 38,263 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,240 deaths in the state, 1,799 have been 65 and older and 348 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.85% of the total. There have been 72 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 20 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,254, than women, 986, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 405 in Oklahoma; 351 in Tulsa; 144 in Cleveland; 80 in Rogers; 58 in Creek; 53 in Washington; 50 each in Comanche and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 47 in Canadian; 43 in Delaware; 42 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 in Jackson; 35 in Grady; 30 each in Kay and Lincoln; 29 each in Pottawatomie amd Le FLore; 28 in Bryan; 27 in Custer; 26 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 25 in Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in McClain; 20 each in Beckham and Stephens; 18 in Garvin; 17 in Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter, Cherokee, Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Cotton, Greer and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Kingfisher, Nowata and Tillman; seven in Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Logan, Murray, Pushmataha, Johnston and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,313 cases, 2,128 recovered, 175 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,244 cases, 1,087 recovered, 149 active and eight deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one each from Kingfisher and Dover.

• Noble with 885 cases, 725 recovered, 155 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Alfalfa with 864 cases, 579 recovered, 282 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Woods with 809 cases, 681 recovered, 124 active and four deaths from Alva.

• Major with 670 cases, 604 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 587 cases, 507 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 340 cases, 273 recovered, 62 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,067 cases, with 1,892 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,346 cases, with 2,104 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 cases with 27 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 82 Tuesday, with 103 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena is one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Tuesday marks the 17th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility. Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva spent 39 days on the “hot” list but was released from that status on Dec. 11.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 16 at James Crabtree. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 16 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and four in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.22.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 54067 405 46576 2020-12-22
TULSA 44433 351 38582 2020-12-22
CLEVELAND 17470 144 14906 2020-12-22
CANADIAN 9737 47 8574 2020-12-22
COMANCHE 6372 50 5672 2020-12-22
MUSKOGEE 5968 48 4920 2020-12-22
ROGERS 5896 80 4935 2020-12-22
PAYNE 5409 25 4825 2020-12-22
GARFIELD 4999 42 4498 2020-12-22
POTTAWATOMIE 4957 29 4280 2020-12-22
WAGONER 4033 42 3296 2020-12-22
CREEK 3711 58 3155 2020-12-22
BRYAN 3582 28 3085 2020-12-22
GRADY 3553 35 3165 2020-12-22
CHEROKEE 3370 16 2658 2020-12-22
MCCLAIN 3276 21 2843 2020-12-22
LE FLORE 3203 29 2841 2020-12-22
WASHINGTON 2899 53 2475 2020-12-22
KAY 2858 30 2308 2020-12-22
TEXAS 2833 16 2647 2020-12-22
PONTOTOC 2733 17 2311 2020-12-22
OSAGE 2713 24 2348 2020-12-22
MCCURTAIN 2697 50 2340 2020-12-22
CUSTER 2690 27 2393 2020-12-22
DELAWARE 2679 43 2181 2020-12-22
PITTSBURG 2605 23 2201 2020-12-22
CADDO 2572 39 2249 2020-12-22
STEPHENS 2556 20 2141 2020-12-22
OTTAWA 2461 26 2051 2020-12-22
CARTER 2419 16 2050 2020-12-22
OKMULGEE 2345 26 1977 2020-12-22
WOODWARD 2313 10 2128 2020-12-22
LOGAN 2285 6 1908 2020-12-22
SEQUOYAH 2278 16 1934 2020-12-22
MAYES 2268 22 1862 2020-12-22
JACKSON 2240 36 2046 2020-12-22
GARVIN 2062 18 1760 2020-12-22
LINCOLN 1924 30 1640 2020-12-22
BECKHAM 1781 20 1560 2020-12-22
ADAIR 1713 13 1322 2020-12-22
SEMINOLE 1626 15 1357 2020-12-22
CRAIG 1349 5 1122 2020-12-22
OKFUSKEE 1311 15 1112 2020-12-22
KINGFISHER 1244 8 1087 2020-12-22
ATOKA 1170 3 1001 2020-12-22
MCINTOSH 1155 14 936 2020-12-22
MARSHALL 1045 4 921 2020-12-22
MURRAY 989 6 818 2020-12-22
CHOCTAW 952 6 800 2020-12-22
PAWNEE 917 9 730 2020-12-22
NOBLE 885 5 725 2020-12-22
ALFALFA 864 3 579 2020-12-22
WOODS 809 4 681 2020-12-22
LOVE 804 1 712 2020-12-22
HASKELL 768 7 676 2020-12-22
JOHNSTON 747 6 610 2020-12-22
HUGHES 742 8 633 2020-12-22
MAJOR 670 4 604 2020-12-22
WASHITA 661 3 556 2020-12-22
NOWATA 609 8 487 2020-12-22
BLAINE 587 3 507 2020-12-22
PUSHMATAHA 525 6 453 2020-12-22
KIOWA 508 10 445 2020-12-22
TILLMAN 494 8 431 2020-12-22
LATIMER 441 4 355 2020-12-22
COAL 424 4 343 2020-12-22
COTTON 383 9 320 2020-12-22
DEWEY 383 3 325 2020-12-22
JEFFERSON 371 2 300 2020-12-22
GREER 346 9 315 2020-12-22
GRANT 340 5 273 2020-12-22
HARPER 329 3 308 2020-12-22
ELLIS 289 0 261 2020-12-22
BEAVER 288 2 261 2020-12-22
ROGER MILLS 241 6 202 2020-12-22
HARMON 196 0 166 2020-12-22
CIMARRON 101 1 96 2020-12-22
97 0 40 2020-12-22

Oklahoma per city 12.22.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 40977 318 35280 2020-12-22
TULSA 26949 228 23604 2020-12-22
EDMOND 10305 58 8866 2020-12-22
BROKEN ARROW 9340 74 7920 2020-12-22
NORMAN 8704 81 7552 2020-12-22
OTHER*** 5430 31 4604 2020-12-22
YUKON 5242 16 4552 2020-12-22
ENID 4470 40 4046 2020-12-22
LAWTON 4338 38 3825 2020-12-22
STILLWATER 4081 12 3692 2020-12-22
MOORE 3772 23 3207 2020-12-22
CLAREMORE 3569 65 2980 2020-12-22
SHAWNEE 3073 23 2646 2020-12-22
MUSKOGEE 2992 37 2335 2020-12-22
OWASSO 2989 10 2537 2020-12-22
TAHLEQUAH 2441 10 1922 2020-12-22
BARTLESVILLE 2328 46 1994 2020-12-22
ADA 2249 12 1913 2020-12-22
DURANT 2129 16 1827 2020-12-22
GUYMON 2125 16 1984 2020-12-22
PONCA CITY 2097 15 1710 2020-12-22
BIXBY 1966 11 1695 2020-12-22
ALTUS 1891 34 1730 2020-12-22
MCALESTER 1855 21 1569 2020-12-22
ARDMORE 1852 11 1586 2020-12-22
SAND SPRINGS 1825 17 1586 2020-12-22
JENKS 1759 14 1561 2020-12-22
SAPULPA 1715 24 1511 2020-12-22
EL RENO 1683 13 1550 2020-12-22
MUSTANG 1622 13 1435 2020-12-22
DUNCAN 1599 12 1345 2020-12-22
TAFT 1558 2 1508 2020-12-22
CHICKASHA 1551 21 1399 2020-12-22
MIAMI 1412 18 1171 2020-12-22
GUTHRIE 1402 2 1173 2020-12-22
COLLINSVILLE 1349 5 1091 2020-12-22
CHOCTAW 1345 9 1144 2020-12-22
BLANCHARD 1337 7 1138 2020-12-22
BETHANY 1317 12 1136 2020-12-22
CLINTON 1262 12 1113 2020-12-22
WOODWARD 1175 7 1021 2020-12-22
STILWELL 1172 11 881 2020-12-22
WEATHERFORD 1124 11 1009 2020-12-22
VINITA 1068 4 920 2020-12-22
COWETA 1062 16 856 2020-12-22
ELK CITY 1049 9 894 2020-12-22
SKIATOOK 997 8 833 2020-12-22
GROVE 977 30 828 2020-12-22
BROKEN BOW 958 27 839 2020-12-22
POTEAU 950 8 846 2020-12-22
SALLISAW 944 6 788 2020-12-22
OKMULGEE 943 14 774 2020-12-22
GLENPOOL 935 9 796 2020-12-22
IDABEL 924 14 812 2020-12-22
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 910 2020-12-22
PURCELL 908 9 799 2020-12-22
ATOKA 901 2 783 2020-12-22
ANADARKO 885 15 782 2020-12-22
TUTTLE 867 6 767 2020-12-22
SEMINOLE 853 9 721 2020-12-22
LEXINGTON 852 7 739 2020-12-22
PRYOR CREEK 842 11 680 2020-12-22
NEWCASTLE 801 5 703 2020-12-22
TECUMSEH 733 2 633 2020-12-22
NOBLE 726 7 593 2020-12-22
PAULS VALLEY 721 5 604 2020-12-22
ALVA 714 4 618 2020-12-22
CUSHING 710 5 597 2020-12-22
MCLOUD 709 3 634 2020-12-22
WAGONER 705 9 574 2020-12-22
PIEDMONT 675 5 590 2020-12-22
HARRAH 661 5 527 2020-12-22
MADILL 658 2 592 2020-12-22
HOMINY 632 2 595 2020-12-22
HENRYETTA 632 9 551 2020-12-22
HELENA 628 1 398 2020-12-22
SULPHUR 628 5 531 2020-12-22
JAY 621 3 497 2020-12-22
SAYRE 616 10 562 2020-12-22
MARLOW 613 3 508 2020-12-22
HUGO 605 5 523 2020-12-22
MARIETTA 561 0 493 2020-12-22
CHECOTAH 557 6 452 2020-12-22
BOLEY 550 7 532 2020-12-22
FORT GIBSON 548 7 423 2020-12-22
BRISTOW 538 12 435 2020-12-22
EUFAULA 533 9 429 2020-12-22
KINGFISHER 498 1 433 2020-12-22
STIGLER 480 6 418 2020-12-22
MULDROW 480 3 411 2020-12-22
OKEMAH 480 5 353 2020-12-22
HOLDENVILLE 462 4 407 2020-12-22
HEAVENER 456 8 389 2020-12-22
CATOOSA 450 6 389 2020-12-22
CHANDLER 448 12 380 2020-12-22
LINDSAY 442 4 399 2020-12-22
CALERA 430 1 385 2020-12-22
HENNESSEY 420 2 374 2020-12-22
SPIRO 420 1 385 2020-12-22
PERRY 416 3 313 2020-12-22
LOCUST GROVE 410 0 343 2020-12-22
WEWOKA 410 3 341 2020-12-22
WARR ACRES 409 1 354 2020-12-22
CLEVELAND 405 5 333 2020-12-22
SPENCER 403 6 338 2020-12-22
FAIRVIEW 401 2 374 2020-12-22
ELGIN 398 4 340 2020-12-22
AFTON 397 2 334 2020-12-22
MOUNDS 385 6 294 2020-12-22
MIDWEST CITY 380 9 323 2020-12-22
KINGSTON 378 2 320 2020-12-22
CACHE 368 2 335 2020-12-22
PRAGUE 366 1 319 2020-12-22
JONES 365 3 299 2020-12-22
INOLA 358 3 281 2020-12-22
MANNFORD 356 6 306 2020-12-22
SPERRY 355 2 293 2020-12-22
HINTON 351 0 329 2020-12-22
TISHOMINGO 351 3 283 2020-12-22
CHELSEA 350 5 308 2020-12-22
NOWATA 345 6 287 2020-12-22
SALINA 340 2 281 2020-12-22
MEEKER 337 13 289 2020-12-22
BLACKWELL 336 6 274 2020-12-22
DEL CITY 329 1 284 2020-12-22
DAVIS 325 0 259 2020-12-22
FREDERICK 325 7 280 2020-12-22
PERKINS 322 3 270 2020-12-22
VIAN 321 3 282 2020-12-22
COALGATE 318 4 258 2020-12-22
PAWNEE 312 1 231 2020-12-22
WYNNEWOOD 305 2 248 2020-12-22
CARNEGIE 299 5 238 2020-12-22
CHOUTEAU 298 7 249 2020-12-22
HULBERT 298 2 244 2020-12-22
PAWHUSKA 296 3 258 2020-12-22
OOLOGAH 294 2 253 2020-12-22
APACHE 292 2 228 2020-12-22
ANTLERS 290 6 246 2020-12-22
WESTVILLE 288 2 233 2020-12-22
DEWEY 287 2 248 2020-12-22
HASKELL 283 1 227 2020-12-22
WASHINGTON 282 1 257 2020-12-22
STRATFORD 270 0 231 2020-12-22
COLCORD 265 1 202 2020-12-22
COMANCHE 257 4 206 2020-12-22
HOOKER 251 0 232 2020-12-22
NEWKIRK 248 1 194 2020-12-22
NICHOLS HILLS 248 0 225 2020-12-22
ROLAND 247 1 224 2020-12-22
BEGGS 240 3 207 2020-12-22
MORRIS 237 0 211 2020-12-22
STROUD 236 2 207 2020-12-22
MANGUM 236 9 214 2020-12-22
WILBURTON 234 2 172 2020-12-22
WISTER 234 1 209 2020-12-22
TALIHINA 233 6 199 2020-12-22
VALLIANT 233 3 193 2020-12-22
COMMERCE 233 2 199 2020-12-22
KANSAS 233 6 181 2020-12-22
POCOLA 232 3 214 2020-12-22
WATONGA 231 0 192 2020-12-22
WALTERS 226 2 185 2020-12-22
KONAWA 224 2 179 2020-12-22
LUTHER 222 3 179 2020-12-22
GORE 218 3 169 2020-12-22
MEAD 209 1 176 2020-12-22
WYANDOTTE 200 1 170 2020-12-22
HOBART 199 5 176 2020-12-22
MINCO 198 0 177 2020-12-22
LONE GROVE 197 1 171 2020-12-22
COLBERT 196 7 152 2020-12-22
NEW CORDELL 195 0 169 2020-12-22
TONKAWA 193 6 150 2020-12-22
CADDO 192 1 175 2020-12-22
WARNER 192 0 127 2020-12-22
FAIRLAND 190 1 168 2020-12-22
PORUM 188 2 129 2020-12-22
HOWE 185 0 164 2020-12-22
WELLSTON 184 0 166 2020-12-22
ARCADIA 182 0 159 2020-12-22
QUAPAW 181 2 141 2020-12-22
BILLINGS 180 1 164 2020-12-22
HARTSHORNE 178 0 153 2020-12-22
ELMORE CITY 172 3 147 2020-12-22
FLETCHER 172 2 143 2020-12-22
HOLLIS 170 0 143 2020-12-22
LAVERNE 169 1 157 2020-12-22
PORTER 168 1 128 2020-12-22
WAURIKA 168 0 137 2020-12-22
BOKCHITO 168 1 150 2020-12-22
KIEFER 167 1 147 2020-12-22
WILSON 162 1 141 2020-12-22
BLAIR 160 0 149 2020-12-22
TALALA 159 1 137 2020-12-22
ADAIR 157 1 126 2020-12-22
HAWORTH 156 3 133 2020-12-22
KELLYVILLE 156 2 132 2020-12-22
MAYSVILLE 156 4 132 2020-12-22
WAYNE 155 1 119 2020-12-22
DRUMRIGHT 155 2 121 2020-12-22
PADEN 155 0 124 2020-12-22
STONEWALL 153 1 121 2020-12-22
CASHION 153 0 117 2020-12-22
HYDRO 151 2 131 2020-12-22
KEOTA 149 0 132 2020-12-22
BEAVER 148 1 136 2020-12-22
BARNSDALL 148 4 127 2020-12-22
TEXHOMA 146 0 139 2020-12-22
OKARCHE 146 4 133 2020-12-22
EARLSBORO 144 0 120 2020-12-22
WRIGHT CITY 143 0 114 2020-12-22
SHATTUCK 143 0 128 2020-12-22
ALLEN 142 2 116 2020-12-22
BINGER 139 10 120 2020-12-22
FORT COBB 137 0 125 2020-12-22
CRESCENT 136 1 114 2020-12-22
RUSH SPRINGS 133 0 108 2020-12-22
GOODWELL 132 0 126 2020-12-22
CAMERON 131 0 116 2020-12-22
BOSWELL 129 1 99 2020-12-22
MOORELAND 129 1 110 2020-12-22
WAUKOMIS 128 0 111 2020-12-22
CYRIL 127 2 112 2020-12-22
YALE 125 3 103 2020-12-22
BUFFALO 125 2 116 2020-12-22
RED ROCK 121 1 108 2020-12-22
WELCH 120 1 83 2020-12-22
CEMENT 118 0 110 2020-12-22
SEILING 117 1 103 2020-12-22
WETUMKA 116 1 92 2020-12-22
BIG CABIN 115 2 91 2020-12-22
BOKOSHE 114 0 103 2020-12-22
PAOLI 113 1 95 2020-12-22
ROFF 113 1 97 2020-12-22
WATTS 112 0 95 2020-12-22
THOMAS 112 0 107 2020-12-22
HEALDTON 111 2 77 2020-12-22
RINGWOOD 111 0 98 2020-12-22
GERONIMO 110 1 99 2020-12-22
MEDFORD 110 1 89 2020-12-22
GEARY 108 0 103 2020-12-22
CHEROKEE 108 1 71 2020-12-22
NINNEKAH 108 1 95 2020-12-22
SNYDER 107 4 92 2020-12-22
RINGLING 107 1 82 2020-12-22
ARAPAHO 106 4 91 2020-12-22
JENNINGS 106 1 85 2020-12-22
QUINTON 103 0 92 2020-12-22
GLENCOE 102 2 87 2020-12-22
BLUEJACKET 101 1 74 2020-12-22
CANTON 100 2 82 2020-12-22
POND CREEK 100 0 82 2020-12-22
MORRISON 99 0 86 2020-12-22
MAUD 99 0 76 2020-12-22
WEBBERS FALLS 99 0 75 2020-12-22
OCHELATA 99 1 81 2020-12-22
INDIAHOMA 99 1 92 2020-12-22
SHADY POINT 98 0 82 2020-12-22
FORT TOWSON 98 0 80 2020-12-22
FAIRFAX 97 1 85 2020-12-22
WELEETKA 97 3 80 2020-12-22
LEEDEY 96 2 87 2020-12-22
OKTAHA 95 0 82 2020-12-22
BENNINGTON 95 1 81 2020-12-22
CANUTE 94 0 83 2020-12-22
ALEX 93 2 83 2020-12-22
RAMONA 92 3 82 2020-12-22
GRANITE 89 0 80 2020-12-22
TEMPLE 89 6 75 2020-12-22
CALUMET 89 0 84 2020-12-22
PANAMA 88 1 82 2020-12-22
OKEENE 88 0 78 2020-12-22
BURNS FLAT 87 1 68 2020-12-22
LAHOMA 87 3 75 2020-12-22
THACKERVILLE 86 0 80 2020-12-22
HAMMON 86 2 81 2020-12-22
VICI 86 0 70 2020-12-22
GRACEMONT 86 1 80 2020-12-22
COPAN 85 1 71 2020-12-22
CHEYENNE 84 1 68 2020-12-22
UNION CITY 84 0 65 2020-12-22
DEPEW 83 1 64 2020-12-22
GARBER 83 0 71 2020-12-22
TYRONE 82 0 75 2020-12-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 81 1 65 2020-12-22
DELAWARE 75 1 61 2020-12-22
SENTINEL 75 0 63 2020-12-22
KREBS 73 1 56 2020-12-22
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-22
KIOWA 72 1 58 2020-12-22
DOVER 72 1 63 2020-12-22
RED OAK 72 0 61 2020-12-22
ASHER 72 0 63 2020-12-22
CANEY 70 0 62 2020-12-22
DAVENPORT 69 0 59 2020-12-22
COUNCIL HILL 69 1 56 2020-12-22
SPAVINAW 69 0 48 2020-12-22
WANETTE 69 0 61 2020-12-22
LOOKEBA 68 2 58 2020-12-22
TIPTON 68 0 61 2020-12-22
BRAGGS 66 1 52 2020-12-22
AMBER 66 0 62 2020-12-22
MANNSVILLE 65 0 57 2020-12-22
ARKOMA 65 1 55 2020-12-22
GARVIN 65 0 57 2020-12-22
CLAYTON 64 0 56 2020-12-22
SOPER 64 0 54 2020-12-22
STRINGTOWN 63 1 43 2020-12-22
TERLTON 63 1 54 2020-12-22
ERICK 63 1 57 2020-12-22
MILBURN 62 1 48 2020-12-22
SASAKWA 62 0 58 2020-12-22
GRANDFIELD 62 1 56 2020-12-22
VERDEN 60 1 57 2020-12-22
RYAN 60 0 49 2020-12-22
FARGO 59 0 56 2020-12-22
ARNETT 59 0 52 2020-12-22
DEWAR 59 0 49 2020-12-22
MCCURTAIN 58 1 54 2020-12-22
FOSS 57 0 48 2020-12-22
CHATTANOOGA 57 1 54 2020-12-22
OLUSTEE 56 0 51 2020-12-22
VELMA 56 1 52 2020-12-22
MILL CREEK 56 0 46 2020-12-22
SAVANNA 54 0 39 2020-12-22
OILTON 54 1 49 2020-12-22
BYARS 54 0 48 2020-12-22
AGRA 52 1 41 2020-12-22
OAKS 51 1 27 2020-12-22
TRYON 50 0 41 2020-12-22
GANS 49 0 45 2020-12-22
TUPELO 48 0 35 2020-12-22
RAVIA 48 0 38 2020-12-22
MULHALL 48 0 39 2020-12-22
CARNEY 47 0 41 2020-12-22
WANN 47 1 36 2020-12-22
CANADIAN 47 0 37 2020-12-22
DUSTIN 46 1 40 2020-12-22
RATTAN 46 0 40 2020-12-22
WAYNOKA 46 0 30 2020-12-22
CLEO SPRINGS 46 0 40 2020-12-22
PITTSBURG 45 0 40 2020-12-22
REYDON 45 0 35 2020-12-22
CORN 44 1 37 2020-12-22
POCASSET 44 1 37 2020-12-22
STERLING 43 0 36 2020-12-22
LEHIGH 42 0 39 2020-12-22
SHIDLER 41 0 36 2020-12-22
RIPLEY 41 1 36 2020-12-22
KETCHUM 41 0 30 2020-12-22
RANDLETT 40 1 35 2020-12-22
GAGE 40 0 37 2020-12-22
KREMLIN 39 0 31 2020-12-22
STUART 39 0 34 2020-12-22
KAW CITY 39 1 32 2020-12-22
HAILEYVILLE 38 0 33 2020-12-22
COVINGTON 38 0 29 2020-12-22
LENAPAH 38 0 28 2020-12-22
SPRINGER 38 1 31 2020-12-22
MENO 38 0 33 2020-12-22
BOYNTON 38 0 32 2020-12-22
KINTA 38 0 31 2020-12-22
COYLE 37 0 33 2020-12-22
AMES 37 0 28 2020-12-22
LONGDALE 37 0 32 2020-12-22
DILL CITY 36 0 25 2020-12-22
LANGLEY 36 0 31 2020-12-22
MARBLE CITY 35 0 28 2020-12-22
ALINE 35 1 31 2020-12-22
NASH 35 0 28 2020-12-22
WHITEFIELD 35 0 33 2020-12-22
WYNONA 35 1 24 2020-12-22
LAMONT 35 1 23 2020-12-22
CROWDER 34 0 29 2020-12-22
INDIANOLA 34 0 32 2020-12-22
KENEFIC 34 0 33 2020-12-22
ORLANDO 34 0 28 2020-12-22
SPARKS 33 0 25 2020-12-22
CALVIN 33 1 26 2020-12-22
WAPANUCKA 33 1 27 2020-12-22
LONE WOLF 33 0 29 2020-12-22
ACHILLE 32 0 25 2020-12-22
SAWYER 32 0 23 2020-12-22
CASTLE 32 0 26 2020-12-22
RATLIFF CITY 32 0 25 2020-12-22
TALOGA 32 0 29 2020-12-22
CUSTER CITY 32 0 28 2020-12-22
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-22
RALSTON 31 1 21 2020-12-22
DRUMMOND 31 0 28 2020-12-22
HARDESTY 30 0 28 2020-12-22
SCHULTER 30 0 24 2020-12-22
MARLAND 30 0 28 2020-12-22
LOCO 30 0 27 2020-12-22
BURBANK 29 0 26 2020-12-22
ELDORADO 29 0 26 2020-12-22
FORGAN 29 0 27 2020-12-22
TERRAL 28 1 20 2020-12-22
WAKITA 28 2 24 2020-12-22
CARTER 27 0 25 2020-12-22
LANGSTON 27 1 22 2020-12-22
GOLDSBY 27 0 27 2020-12-22
ROOSEVELT 27 0 25 2020-12-22
FOSTER 27 0 23 2020-12-22
GOULD 26 0 22 2020-12-22
BERNICE 25 0 22 2020-12-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 25 0 25 2020-12-22
FAXON 25 0 24 2020-12-22
OKAY 25 0 16 2020-12-22
CARMEN 25 0 15 2020-12-22
DEER CREEK 24 1 18 2020-12-22
SHARON 24 0 22 2020-12-22
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-22
AVANT 24 0 20 2020-12-22
HANNA 23 0 21 2020-12-22
ROCKY 23 0 22 2020-12-22
FAIRMONT 23 0 21 2020-12-22
JET 23 0 22 2020-12-22
MARSHALL 22 0 18 2020-12-22
PRUE 22 0 21 2020-12-22
BURLINGTON 22 0 19 2020-12-22
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-22
DEVOL 22 0 22 2020-12-22
FREEDOM 22 0 14 2020-12-22
OSAGE 21 0 19 2020-12-22
CAMARGO 20 0 11 2020-12-22
GOLTRY 20 0 19 2020-12-22
FRANCIS 19 1 17 2020-12-22
COLONY 19 0 14 2020-12-22
HASTINGS 19 0 16 2020-12-22
BESSIE 18 1 16 2020-12-22
FOYIL 18 0 16 2020-12-22
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 16 2020-12-22
GOTEBO 17 0 16 2020-12-22
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-22
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-22
WILLOW 16 0 16 2020-12-22
NICOMA PARK 15 0 14 2020-12-22
MARTHA 15 1 12 2020-12-22
ALDERSON 14 0 11 2020-12-22
EAKLY 14 0 11 2020-12-22
DISNEY 14 0 12 2020-12-22
HUNTER 14 0 12 2020-12-22
KEYES 14 0 14 2020-12-22
LAMAR 14 0 9 2020-12-22
DACOMA 13 0 10 2020-12-22
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-22
BRAMAN 12 0 8 2020-12-22
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-22
HITCHCOCK 11 0 9 2020-12-22
WAINWRIGHT 11 0 9 2020-12-22
HILLSDALE 11 0 9 2020-12-22
MEDICINE PARK 11 0 9 2020-12-22
BOWLEGS 11 0 9 2020-12-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-22
BROMIDE 9 1 8 2020-12-22
CROMWELL 7 0 4 2020-12-22
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-22
THE VILLAGE 6 0 4 2020-12-22
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-22
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-22
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-22
DOUGHERTY 4 0 4 2020-12-22
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-22
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-22
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-22
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-22
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-22
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-22
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-22
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-22
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-22
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-22
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-22
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-22
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-22
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-22
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-22
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-22
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-22
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-22
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-22
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-22
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-22
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-22
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-22
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-22
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-22
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-22

