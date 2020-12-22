ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,186 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday, including one man from Garfield County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.8% increase in cases brought the overall state total to 265,620, with 35,189 active and 228,191 recovered, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,240 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 22 deaths reported Tuesday, 16 were in the 65 and older age group: One man in Bryan County, one woman in Cherokee County, one man in Creek County, one man in Jackson County, one man in Johnston County, one man and one woman in Kay County, two women and four men in Oklahoma County, one woman in Ottawa County, one man in Texas County and one woman in Tulsa County.
Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Canadian County, one man in Oklahoma County and one woman in Okmulgee County. The Garfield County death was a man in the 36-49 age group, and one death was a Le Flore County man in the 18-35 age group.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday it was treating 16 patients with the virus and there was one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 18 COVID-19-positive patients.
Garfield County has seen 4,999 cases of the virus, with 459 active and 4,498 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,470 have been in Enid, where 384 remain active and 4,046 have recovered.
State update
There have been 139,806 Oklahoma women and 125,684 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 130 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,843 in the 0-4 age group, 28,326 in the 5-17 age group, 85,408 in the 18-35 age group, 57,915 in the 36-49 age group, 50,840 in the 50-64 age group and 38,263 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,240 deaths in the state, 1,799 have been 65 and older and 348 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.85% of the total. There have been 72 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 20 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,254, than women, 986, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 405 in Oklahoma; 351 in Tulsa; 144 in Cleveland; 80 in Rogers; 58 in Creek; 53 in Washington; 50 each in Comanche and McCurtain; 48 in Muskogee; 47 in Canadian; 43 in Delaware; 42 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 39 in Caddo; 36 in Jackson; 35 in Grady; 30 each in Kay and Lincoln; 29 each in Pottawatomie amd Le FLore; 28 in Bryan; 27 in Custer; 26 each in Okmulgee and Ottawa; 25 in Payne; 24 in Osage; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in McClain; 20 each in Beckham and Stephens; 18 in Garvin; 17 in Pontotoc; 16 each in Carter, Cherokee, Texas and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee and Seminole; 14 in McIntosh; 13 in Adair; 10 each in Kiowa and Woodward; nine each in Cotton, Greer and Pawnee; eight each in Hughes, Kingfisher, Nowata and Tillman; seven in Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Logan, Murray, Pushmataha, Johnston and Roger Mills; five each in Craig, Grant and Noble; four each in Coal, Latimer, Major, Marshall and Woods; three each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper and Washita; two each in Beaver and Jefferson; and one each in Cimarron and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,313 cases, 2,128 recovered, 175 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,244 cases, 1,087 recovered, 149 active and eight deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one each from Kingfisher and Dover.
• Noble with 885 cases, 725 recovered, 155 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Alfalfa with 864 cases, 579 recovered, 282 active and three deaths, one each from Aline and Cherokee and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Woods with 809 cases, 681 recovered, 124 active and four deaths from Alva.
• Major with 670 cases, 604 recovered, 62 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 587 cases, 507 recovered, 77 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 340 cases, 273 recovered, 62 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,067 cases, with 1,892 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,346 cases, with 2,104 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 cases with 27 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 42 deaths in Garfield County, with 40 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 82 Tuesday, with 103 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC is reporting James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena is one of two current “hot status facilities” in the state, with the other in Oklahoma City. Tuesday marks the 17th day Crabtree has been considered a “hot” facility. Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva spent 39 days on the “hot” list but was released from that status on Dec. 11.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 16 at James Crabtree. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Bill Johnson in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 16 and 563, respectively, at James Crabtree and four in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.22.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|54067
|405
|46576
|2020-12-22
|TULSA
|44433
|351
|38582
|2020-12-22
|CLEVELAND
|17470
|144
|14906
|2020-12-22
|CANADIAN
|9737
|47
|8574
|2020-12-22
|COMANCHE
|6372
|50
|5672
|2020-12-22
|MUSKOGEE
|5968
|48
|4920
|2020-12-22
|ROGERS
|5896
|80
|4935
|2020-12-22
|PAYNE
|5409
|25
|4825
|2020-12-22
|GARFIELD
|4999
|42
|4498
|2020-12-22
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4957
|29
|4280
|2020-12-22
|WAGONER
|4033
|42
|3296
|2020-12-22
|CREEK
|3711
|58
|3155
|2020-12-22
|BRYAN
|3582
|28
|3085
|2020-12-22
|GRADY
|3553
|35
|3165
|2020-12-22
|CHEROKEE
|3370
|16
|2658
|2020-12-22
|MCCLAIN
|3276
|21
|2843
|2020-12-22
|LE FLORE
|3203
|29
|2841
|2020-12-22
|WASHINGTON
|2899
|53
|2475
|2020-12-22
|KAY
|2858
|30
|2308
|2020-12-22
|TEXAS
|2833
|16
|2647
|2020-12-22
|PONTOTOC
|2733
|17
|2311
|2020-12-22
|OSAGE
|2713
|24
|2348
|2020-12-22
|MCCURTAIN
|2697
|50
|2340
|2020-12-22
|CUSTER
|2690
|27
|2393
|2020-12-22
|DELAWARE
|2679
|43
|2181
|2020-12-22
|PITTSBURG
|2605
|23
|2201
|2020-12-22
|CADDO
|2572
|39
|2249
|2020-12-22
|STEPHENS
|2556
|20
|2141
|2020-12-22
|OTTAWA
|2461
|26
|2051
|2020-12-22
|CARTER
|2419
|16
|2050
|2020-12-22
|OKMULGEE
|2345
|26
|1977
|2020-12-22
|WOODWARD
|2313
|10
|2128
|2020-12-22
|LOGAN
|2285
|6
|1908
|2020-12-22
|SEQUOYAH
|2278
|16
|1934
|2020-12-22
|MAYES
|2268
|22
|1862
|2020-12-22
|JACKSON
|2240
|36
|2046
|2020-12-22
|GARVIN
|2062
|18
|1760
|2020-12-22
|LINCOLN
|1924
|30
|1640
|2020-12-22
|BECKHAM
|1781
|20
|1560
|2020-12-22
|ADAIR
|1713
|13
|1322
|2020-12-22
|SEMINOLE
|1626
|15
|1357
|2020-12-22
|CRAIG
|1349
|5
|1122
|2020-12-22
|OKFUSKEE
|1311
|15
|1112
|2020-12-22
|KINGFISHER
|1244
|8
|1087
|2020-12-22
|ATOKA
|1170
|3
|1001
|2020-12-22
|MCINTOSH
|1155
|14
|936
|2020-12-22
|MARSHALL
|1045
|4
|921
|2020-12-22
|MURRAY
|989
|6
|818
|2020-12-22
|CHOCTAW
|952
|6
|800
|2020-12-22
|PAWNEE
|917
|9
|730
|2020-12-22
|NOBLE
|885
|5
|725
|2020-12-22
|ALFALFA
|864
|3
|579
|2020-12-22
|WOODS
|809
|4
|681
|2020-12-22
|LOVE
|804
|1
|712
|2020-12-22
|HASKELL
|768
|7
|676
|2020-12-22
|JOHNSTON
|747
|6
|610
|2020-12-22
|HUGHES
|742
|8
|633
|2020-12-22
|MAJOR
|670
|4
|604
|2020-12-22
|WASHITA
|661
|3
|556
|2020-12-22
|NOWATA
|609
|8
|487
|2020-12-22
|BLAINE
|587
|3
|507
|2020-12-22
|PUSHMATAHA
|525
|6
|453
|2020-12-22
|KIOWA
|508
|10
|445
|2020-12-22
|TILLMAN
|494
|8
|431
|2020-12-22
|LATIMER
|441
|4
|355
|2020-12-22
|COAL
|424
|4
|343
|2020-12-22
|COTTON
|383
|9
|320
|2020-12-22
|DEWEY
|383
|3
|325
|2020-12-22
|JEFFERSON
|371
|2
|300
|2020-12-22
|GREER
|346
|9
|315
|2020-12-22
|GRANT
|340
|5
|273
|2020-12-22
|HARPER
|329
|3
|308
|2020-12-22
|ELLIS
|289
|0
|261
|2020-12-22
|BEAVER
|288
|2
|261
|2020-12-22
|ROGER MILLS
|241
|6
|202
|2020-12-22
|HARMON
|196
|0
|166
|2020-12-22
|CIMARRON
|101
|1
|96
|2020-12-22
|97
|0
|40
|2020-12-22
Oklahoma per city 12.22.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|40977
|318
|35280
|2020-12-22
|TULSA
|26949
|228
|23604
|2020-12-22
|EDMOND
|10305
|58
|8866
|2020-12-22
|BROKEN ARROW
|9340
|74
|7920
|2020-12-22
|NORMAN
|8704
|81
|7552
|2020-12-22
|OTHER***
|5430
|31
|4604
|2020-12-22
|YUKON
|5242
|16
|4552
|2020-12-22
|ENID
|4470
|40
|4046
|2020-12-22
|LAWTON
|4338
|38
|3825
|2020-12-22
|STILLWATER
|4081
|12
|3692
|2020-12-22
|MOORE
|3772
|23
|3207
|2020-12-22
|CLAREMORE
|3569
|65
|2980
|2020-12-22
|SHAWNEE
|3073
|23
|2646
|2020-12-22
|MUSKOGEE
|2992
|37
|2335
|2020-12-22
|OWASSO
|2989
|10
|2537
|2020-12-22
|TAHLEQUAH
|2441
|10
|1922
|2020-12-22
|BARTLESVILLE
|2328
|46
|1994
|2020-12-22
|ADA
|2249
|12
|1913
|2020-12-22
|DURANT
|2129
|16
|1827
|2020-12-22
|GUYMON
|2125
|16
|1984
|2020-12-22
|PONCA CITY
|2097
|15
|1710
|2020-12-22
|BIXBY
|1966
|11
|1695
|2020-12-22
|ALTUS
|1891
|34
|1730
|2020-12-22
|MCALESTER
|1855
|21
|1569
|2020-12-22
|ARDMORE
|1852
|11
|1586
|2020-12-22
|SAND SPRINGS
|1825
|17
|1586
|2020-12-22
|JENKS
|1759
|14
|1561
|2020-12-22
|SAPULPA
|1715
|24
|1511
|2020-12-22
|EL RENO
|1683
|13
|1550
|2020-12-22
|MUSTANG
|1622
|13
|1435
|2020-12-22
|DUNCAN
|1599
|12
|1345
|2020-12-22
|TAFT
|1558
|2
|1508
|2020-12-22
|CHICKASHA
|1551
|21
|1399
|2020-12-22
|MIAMI
|1412
|18
|1171
|2020-12-22
|GUTHRIE
|1402
|2
|1173
|2020-12-22
|COLLINSVILLE
|1349
|5
|1091
|2020-12-22
|CHOCTAW
|1345
|9
|1144
|2020-12-22
|BLANCHARD
|1337
|7
|1138
|2020-12-22
|BETHANY
|1317
|12
|1136
|2020-12-22
|CLINTON
|1262
|12
|1113
|2020-12-22
|WOODWARD
|1175
|7
|1021
|2020-12-22
|STILWELL
|1172
|11
|881
|2020-12-22
|WEATHERFORD
|1124
|11
|1009
|2020-12-22
|VINITA
|1068
|4
|920
|2020-12-22
|COWETA
|1062
|16
|856
|2020-12-22
|ELK CITY
|1049
|9
|894
|2020-12-22
|SKIATOOK
|997
|8
|833
|2020-12-22
|GROVE
|977
|30
|828
|2020-12-22
|BROKEN BOW
|958
|27
|839
|2020-12-22
|POTEAU
|950
|8
|846
|2020-12-22
|SALLISAW
|944
|6
|788
|2020-12-22
|OKMULGEE
|943
|14
|774
|2020-12-22
|GLENPOOL
|935
|9
|796
|2020-12-22
|IDABEL
|924
|14
|812
|2020-12-22
|FORT SUPPLY
|917
|2
|910
|2020-12-22
|PURCELL
|908
|9
|799
|2020-12-22
|ATOKA
|901
|2
|783
|2020-12-22
|ANADARKO
|885
|15
|782
|2020-12-22
|TUTTLE
|867
|6
|767
|2020-12-22
|SEMINOLE
|853
|9
|721
|2020-12-22
|LEXINGTON
|852
|7
|739
|2020-12-22
|PRYOR CREEK
|842
|11
|680
|2020-12-22
|NEWCASTLE
|801
|5
|703
|2020-12-22
|TECUMSEH
|733
|2
|633
|2020-12-22
|NOBLE
|726
|7
|593
|2020-12-22
|PAULS VALLEY
|721
|5
|604
|2020-12-22
|ALVA
|714
|4
|618
|2020-12-22
|CUSHING
|710
|5
|597
|2020-12-22
|MCLOUD
|709
|3
|634
|2020-12-22
|WAGONER
|705
|9
|574
|2020-12-22
|PIEDMONT
|675
|5
|590
|2020-12-22
|HARRAH
|661
|5
|527
|2020-12-22
|MADILL
|658
|2
|592
|2020-12-22
|HOMINY
|632
|2
|595
|2020-12-22
|HENRYETTA
|632
|9
|551
|2020-12-22
|HELENA
|628
|1
|398
|2020-12-22
|SULPHUR
|628
|5
|531
|2020-12-22
|JAY
|621
|3
|497
|2020-12-22
|SAYRE
|616
|10
|562
|2020-12-22
|MARLOW
|613
|3
|508
|2020-12-22
|HUGO
|605
|5
|523
|2020-12-22
|MARIETTA
|561
|0
|493
|2020-12-22
|CHECOTAH
|557
|6
|452
|2020-12-22
|BOLEY
|550
|7
|532
|2020-12-22
|FORT GIBSON
|548
|7
|423
|2020-12-22
|BRISTOW
|538
|12
|435
|2020-12-22
|EUFAULA
|533
|9
|429
|2020-12-22
|KINGFISHER
|498
|1
|433
|2020-12-22
|STIGLER
|480
|6
|418
|2020-12-22
|MULDROW
|480
|3
|411
|2020-12-22
|OKEMAH
|480
|5
|353
|2020-12-22
|HOLDENVILLE
|462
|4
|407
|2020-12-22
|HEAVENER
|456
|8
|389
|2020-12-22
|CATOOSA
|450
|6
|389
|2020-12-22
|CHANDLER
|448
|12
|380
|2020-12-22
|LINDSAY
|442
|4
|399
|2020-12-22
|CALERA
|430
|1
|385
|2020-12-22
|HENNESSEY
|420
|2
|374
|2020-12-22
|SPIRO
|420
|1
|385
|2020-12-22
|PERRY
|416
|3
|313
|2020-12-22
|LOCUST GROVE
|410
|0
|343
|2020-12-22
|WEWOKA
|410
|3
|341
|2020-12-22
|WARR ACRES
|409
|1
|354
|2020-12-22
|CLEVELAND
|405
|5
|333
|2020-12-22
|SPENCER
|403
|6
|338
|2020-12-22
|FAIRVIEW
|401
|2
|374
|2020-12-22
|ELGIN
|398
|4
|340
|2020-12-22
|AFTON
|397
|2
|334
|2020-12-22
|MOUNDS
|385
|6
|294
|2020-12-22
|MIDWEST CITY
|380
|9
|323
|2020-12-22
|KINGSTON
|378
|2
|320
|2020-12-22
|CACHE
|368
|2
|335
|2020-12-22
|PRAGUE
|366
|1
|319
|2020-12-22
|JONES
|365
|3
|299
|2020-12-22
|INOLA
|358
|3
|281
|2020-12-22
|MANNFORD
|356
|6
|306
|2020-12-22
|SPERRY
|355
|2
|293
|2020-12-22
|HINTON
|351
|0
|329
|2020-12-22
|TISHOMINGO
|351
|3
|283
|2020-12-22
|CHELSEA
|350
|5
|308
|2020-12-22
|NOWATA
|345
|6
|287
|2020-12-22
|SALINA
|340
|2
|281
|2020-12-22
|MEEKER
|337
|13
|289
|2020-12-22
|BLACKWELL
|336
|6
|274
|2020-12-22
|DEL CITY
|329
|1
|284
|2020-12-22
|DAVIS
|325
|0
|259
|2020-12-22
|FREDERICK
|325
|7
|280
|2020-12-22
|PERKINS
|322
|3
|270
|2020-12-22
|VIAN
|321
|3
|282
|2020-12-22
|COALGATE
|318
|4
|258
|2020-12-22
|PAWNEE
|312
|1
|231
|2020-12-22
|WYNNEWOOD
|305
|2
|248
|2020-12-22
|CARNEGIE
|299
|5
|238
|2020-12-22
|CHOUTEAU
|298
|7
|249
|2020-12-22
|HULBERT
|298
|2
|244
|2020-12-22
|PAWHUSKA
|296
|3
|258
|2020-12-22
|OOLOGAH
|294
|2
|253
|2020-12-22
|APACHE
|292
|2
|228
|2020-12-22
|ANTLERS
|290
|6
|246
|2020-12-22
|WESTVILLE
|288
|2
|233
|2020-12-22
|DEWEY
|287
|2
|248
|2020-12-22
|HASKELL
|283
|1
|227
|2020-12-22
|WASHINGTON
|282
|1
|257
|2020-12-22
|STRATFORD
|270
|0
|231
|2020-12-22
|COLCORD
|265
|1
|202
|2020-12-22
|COMANCHE
|257
|4
|206
|2020-12-22
|HOOKER
|251
|0
|232
|2020-12-22
|NEWKIRK
|248
|1
|194
|2020-12-22
|NICHOLS HILLS
|248
|0
|225
|2020-12-22
|ROLAND
|247
|1
|224
|2020-12-22
|BEGGS
|240
|3
|207
|2020-12-22
|MORRIS
|237
|0
|211
|2020-12-22
|STROUD
|236
|2
|207
|2020-12-22
|MANGUM
|236
|9
|214
|2020-12-22
|WILBURTON
|234
|2
|172
|2020-12-22
|WISTER
|234
|1
|209
|2020-12-22
|TALIHINA
|233
|6
|199
|2020-12-22
|VALLIANT
|233
|3
|193
|2020-12-22
|COMMERCE
|233
|2
|199
|2020-12-22
|KANSAS
|233
|6
|181
|2020-12-22
|POCOLA
|232
|3
|214
|2020-12-22
|WATONGA
|231
|0
|192
|2020-12-22
|WALTERS
|226
|2
|185
|2020-12-22
|KONAWA
|224
|2
|179
|2020-12-22
|LUTHER
|222
|3
|179
|2020-12-22
|GORE
|218
|3
|169
|2020-12-22
|MEAD
|209
|1
|176
|2020-12-22
|WYANDOTTE
|200
|1
|170
|2020-12-22
|HOBART
|199
|5
|176
|2020-12-22
|MINCO
|198
|0
|177
|2020-12-22
|LONE GROVE
|197
|1
|171
|2020-12-22
|COLBERT
|196
|7
|152
|2020-12-22
|NEW CORDELL
|195
|0
|169
|2020-12-22
|TONKAWA
|193
|6
|150
|2020-12-22
|CADDO
|192
|1
|175
|2020-12-22
|WARNER
|192
|0
|127
|2020-12-22
|FAIRLAND
|190
|1
|168
|2020-12-22
|PORUM
|188
|2
|129
|2020-12-22
|HOWE
|185
|0
|164
|2020-12-22
|WELLSTON
|184
|0
|166
|2020-12-22
|ARCADIA
|182
|0
|159
|2020-12-22
|QUAPAW
|181
|2
|141
|2020-12-22
|BILLINGS
|180
|1
|164
|2020-12-22
|HARTSHORNE
|178
|0
|153
|2020-12-22
|ELMORE CITY
|172
|3
|147
|2020-12-22
|FLETCHER
|172
|2
|143
|2020-12-22
|HOLLIS
|170
|0
|143
|2020-12-22
|LAVERNE
|169
|1
|157
|2020-12-22
|PORTER
|168
|1
|128
|2020-12-22
|WAURIKA
|168
|0
|137
|2020-12-22
|BOKCHITO
|168
|1
|150
|2020-12-22
|KIEFER
|167
|1
|147
|2020-12-22
|WILSON
|162
|1
|141
|2020-12-22
|BLAIR
|160
|0
|149
|2020-12-22
|TALALA
|159
|1
|137
|2020-12-22
|ADAIR
|157
|1
|126
|2020-12-22
|HAWORTH
|156
|3
|133
|2020-12-22
|KELLYVILLE
|156
|2
|132
|2020-12-22
|MAYSVILLE
|156
|4
|132
|2020-12-22
|WAYNE
|155
|1
|119
|2020-12-22
|DRUMRIGHT
|155
|2
|121
|2020-12-22
|PADEN
|155
|0
|124
|2020-12-22
|STONEWALL
|153
|1
|121
|2020-12-22
|CASHION
|153
|0
|117
|2020-12-22
|HYDRO
|151
|2
|131
|2020-12-22
|KEOTA
|149
|0
|132
|2020-12-22
|BEAVER
|148
|1
|136
|2020-12-22
|BARNSDALL
|148
|4
|127
|2020-12-22
|TEXHOMA
|146
|0
|139
|2020-12-22
|OKARCHE
|146
|4
|133
|2020-12-22
|EARLSBORO
|144
|0
|120
|2020-12-22
|WRIGHT CITY
|143
|0
|114
|2020-12-22
|SHATTUCK
|143
|0
|128
|2020-12-22
|ALLEN
|142
|2
|116
|2020-12-22
|BINGER
|139
|10
|120
|2020-12-22
|FORT COBB
|137
|0
|125
|2020-12-22
|CRESCENT
|136
|1
|114
|2020-12-22
|RUSH SPRINGS
|133
|0
|108
|2020-12-22
|GOODWELL
|132
|0
|126
|2020-12-22
|CAMERON
|131
|0
|116
|2020-12-22
|BOSWELL
|129
|1
|99
|2020-12-22
|MOORELAND
|129
|1
|110
|2020-12-22
|WAUKOMIS
|128
|0
|111
|2020-12-22
|CYRIL
|127
|2
|112
|2020-12-22
|YALE
|125
|3
|103
|2020-12-22
|BUFFALO
|125
|2
|116
|2020-12-22
|RED ROCK
|121
|1
|108
|2020-12-22
|WELCH
|120
|1
|83
|2020-12-22
|CEMENT
|118
|0
|110
|2020-12-22
|SEILING
|117
|1
|103
|2020-12-22
|WETUMKA
|116
|1
|92
|2020-12-22
|BIG CABIN
|115
|2
|91
|2020-12-22
|BOKOSHE
|114
|0
|103
|2020-12-22
|PAOLI
|113
|1
|95
|2020-12-22
|ROFF
|113
|1
|97
|2020-12-22
|WATTS
|112
|0
|95
|2020-12-22
|THOMAS
|112
|0
|107
|2020-12-22
|HEALDTON
|111
|2
|77
|2020-12-22
|RINGWOOD
|111
|0
|98
|2020-12-22
|GERONIMO
|110
|1
|99
|2020-12-22
|MEDFORD
|110
|1
|89
|2020-12-22
|GEARY
|108
|0
|103
|2020-12-22
|CHEROKEE
|108
|1
|71
|2020-12-22
|NINNEKAH
|108
|1
|95
|2020-12-22
|SNYDER
|107
|4
|92
|2020-12-22
|RINGLING
|107
|1
|82
|2020-12-22
|ARAPAHO
|106
|4
|91
|2020-12-22
|JENNINGS
|106
|1
|85
|2020-12-22
|QUINTON
|103
|0
|92
|2020-12-22
|GLENCOE
|102
|2
|87
|2020-12-22
|BLUEJACKET
|101
|1
|74
|2020-12-22
|CANTON
|100
|2
|82
|2020-12-22
|POND CREEK
|100
|0
|82
|2020-12-22
|MORRISON
|99
|0
|86
|2020-12-22
|MAUD
|99
|0
|76
|2020-12-22
|WEBBERS FALLS
|99
|0
|75
|2020-12-22
|OCHELATA
|99
|1
|81
|2020-12-22
|INDIAHOMA
|99
|1
|92
|2020-12-22
|SHADY POINT
|98
|0
|82
|2020-12-22
|FORT TOWSON
|98
|0
|80
|2020-12-22
|FAIRFAX
|97
|1
|85
|2020-12-22
|WELEETKA
|97
|3
|80
|2020-12-22
|LEEDEY
|96
|2
|87
|2020-12-22
|OKTAHA
|95
|0
|82
|2020-12-22
|BENNINGTON
|95
|1
|81
|2020-12-22
|CANUTE
|94
|0
|83
|2020-12-22
|ALEX
|93
|2
|83
|2020-12-22
|RAMONA
|92
|3
|82
|2020-12-22
|GRANITE
|89
|0
|80
|2020-12-22
|TEMPLE
|89
|6
|75
|2020-12-22
|CALUMET
|89
|0
|84
|2020-12-22
|PANAMA
|88
|1
|82
|2020-12-22
|OKEENE
|88
|0
|78
|2020-12-22
|BURNS FLAT
|87
|1
|68
|2020-12-22
|LAHOMA
|87
|3
|75
|2020-12-22
|THACKERVILLE
|86
|0
|80
|2020-12-22
|HAMMON
|86
|2
|81
|2020-12-22
|VICI
|86
|0
|70
|2020-12-22
|GRACEMONT
|86
|1
|80
|2020-12-22
|COPAN
|85
|1
|71
|2020-12-22
|CHEYENNE
|84
|1
|68
|2020-12-22
|UNION CITY
|84
|0
|65
|2020-12-22
|DEPEW
|83
|1
|64
|2020-12-22
|GARBER
|83
|0
|71
|2020-12-22
|TYRONE
|82
|0
|75
|2020-12-22
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|81
|1
|65
|2020-12-22
|DELAWARE
|75
|1
|61
|2020-12-22
|SENTINEL
|75
|0
|63
|2020-12-22
|KREBS
|73
|1
|56
|2020-12-22
|BOISE CITY
|73
|0
|71
|2020-12-22
|KIOWA
|72
|1
|58
|2020-12-22
|DOVER
|72
|1
|63
|2020-12-22
|RED OAK
|72
|0
|61
|2020-12-22
|ASHER
|72
|0
|63
|2020-12-22
|CANEY
|70
|0
|62
|2020-12-22
|DAVENPORT
|69
|0
|59
|2020-12-22
|COUNCIL HILL
|69
|1
|56
|2020-12-22
|SPAVINAW
|69
|0
|48
|2020-12-22
|WANETTE
|69
|0
|61
|2020-12-22
|LOOKEBA
|68
|2
|58
|2020-12-22
|TIPTON
|68
|0
|61
|2020-12-22
|BRAGGS
|66
|1
|52
|2020-12-22
|AMBER
|66
|0
|62
|2020-12-22
|MANNSVILLE
|65
|0
|57
|2020-12-22
|ARKOMA
|65
|1
|55
|2020-12-22
|GARVIN
|65
|0
|57
|2020-12-22
|CLAYTON
|64
|0
|56
|2020-12-22
|SOPER
|64
|0
|54
|2020-12-22
|STRINGTOWN
|63
|1
|43
|2020-12-22
|TERLTON
|63
|1
|54
|2020-12-22
|ERICK
|63
|1
|57
|2020-12-22
|MILBURN
|62
|1
|48
|2020-12-22
|SASAKWA
|62
|0
|58
|2020-12-22
|GRANDFIELD
|62
|1
|56
|2020-12-22
|VERDEN
|60
|1
|57
|2020-12-22
|RYAN
|60
|0
|49
|2020-12-22
|FARGO
|59
|0
|56
|2020-12-22
|ARNETT
|59
|0
|52
|2020-12-22
|DEWAR
|59
|0
|49
|2020-12-22
|MCCURTAIN
|58
|1
|54
|2020-12-22
|FOSS
|57
|0
|48
|2020-12-22
|CHATTANOOGA
|57
|1
|54
|2020-12-22
|OLUSTEE
|56
|0
|51
|2020-12-22
|VELMA
|56
|1
|52
|2020-12-22
|MILL CREEK
|56
|0
|46
|2020-12-22
|SAVANNA
|54
|0
|39
|2020-12-22
|OILTON
|54
|1
|49
|2020-12-22
|BYARS
|54
|0
|48
|2020-12-22
|AGRA
|52
|1
|41
|2020-12-22
|OAKS
|51
|1
|27
|2020-12-22
|TRYON
|50
|0
|41
|2020-12-22
|GANS
|49
|0
|45
|2020-12-22
|TUPELO
|48
|0
|35
|2020-12-22
|RAVIA
|48
|0
|38
|2020-12-22
|MULHALL
|48
|0
|39
|2020-12-22
|CARNEY
|47
|0
|41
|2020-12-22
|WANN
|47
|1
|36
|2020-12-22
|CANADIAN
|47
|0
|37
|2020-12-22
|DUSTIN
|46
|1
|40
|2020-12-22
|RATTAN
|46
|0
|40
|2020-12-22
|WAYNOKA
|46
|0
|30
|2020-12-22
|CLEO SPRINGS
|46
|0
|40
|2020-12-22
|PITTSBURG
|45
|0
|40
|2020-12-22
|REYDON
|45
|0
|35
|2020-12-22
|CORN
|44
|1
|37
|2020-12-22
|POCASSET
|44
|1
|37
|2020-12-22
|STERLING
|43
|0
|36
|2020-12-22
|LEHIGH
|42
|0
|39
|2020-12-22
|SHIDLER
|41
|0
|36
|2020-12-22
|RIPLEY
|41
|1
|36
|2020-12-22
|KETCHUM
|41
|0
|30
|2020-12-22
|RANDLETT
|40
|1
|35
|2020-12-22
|GAGE
|40
|0
|37
|2020-12-22
|KREMLIN
|39
|0
|31
|2020-12-22
|STUART
|39
|0
|34
|2020-12-22
|KAW CITY
|39
|1
|32
|2020-12-22
|HAILEYVILLE
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-22
|COVINGTON
|38
|0
|29
|2020-12-22
|LENAPAH
|38
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|SPRINGER
|38
|1
|31
|2020-12-22
|MENO
|38
|0
|33
|2020-12-22
|BOYNTON
|38
|0
|32
|2020-12-22
|KINTA
|38
|0
|31
|2020-12-22
|COYLE
|37
|0
|33
|2020-12-22
|AMES
|37
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|LONGDALE
|37
|0
|32
|2020-12-22
|DILL CITY
|36
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|LANGLEY
|36
|0
|31
|2020-12-22
|MARBLE CITY
|35
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|ALINE
|35
|1
|31
|2020-12-22
|NASH
|35
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|WHITEFIELD
|35
|0
|33
|2020-12-22
|WYNONA
|35
|1
|24
|2020-12-22
|LAMONT
|35
|1
|23
|2020-12-22
|CROWDER
|34
|0
|29
|2020-12-22
|INDIANOLA
|34
|0
|32
|2020-12-22
|KENEFIC
|34
|0
|33
|2020-12-22
|ORLANDO
|34
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|SPARKS
|33
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|CALVIN
|33
|1
|26
|2020-12-22
|WAPANUCKA
|33
|1
|27
|2020-12-22
|LONE WOLF
|33
|0
|29
|2020-12-22
|ACHILLE
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|SAWYER
|32
|0
|23
|2020-12-22
|CASTLE
|32
|0
|26
|2020-12-22
|RATLIFF CITY
|32
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|TALOGA
|32
|0
|29
|2020-12-22
|CUSTER CITY
|32
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|BUTLER
|32
|0
|30
|2020-12-22
|RALSTON
|31
|1
|21
|2020-12-22
|DRUMMOND
|31
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|HARDESTY
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|SCHULTER
|30
|0
|24
|2020-12-22
|MARLAND
|30
|0
|28
|2020-12-22
|LOCO
|30
|0
|27
|2020-12-22
|BURBANK
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-22
|ELDORADO
|29
|0
|26
|2020-12-22
|FORGAN
|29
|0
|27
|2020-12-22
|TERRAL
|28
|1
|20
|2020-12-22
|WAKITA
|28
|2
|24
|2020-12-22
|CARTER
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|LANGSTON
|27
|1
|22
|2020-12-22
|GOLDSBY
|27
|0
|27
|2020-12-22
|ROOSEVELT
|27
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|FOSTER
|27
|0
|23
|2020-12-22
|GOULD
|26
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|BERNICE
|25
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|25
|0
|25
|2020-12-22
|FAXON
|25
|0
|24
|2020-12-22
|OKAY
|25
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|CARMEN
|25
|0
|15
|2020-12-22
|DEER CREEK
|24
|1
|18
|2020-12-22
|SHARON
|24
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2020-12-22
|AVANT
|24
|0
|20
|2020-12-22
|HANNA
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-22
|ROCKY
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|FAIRMONT
|23
|0
|21
|2020-12-22
|JET
|23
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|MARSHALL
|22
|0
|18
|2020-12-22
|PRUE
|22
|0
|21
|2020-12-22
|BURLINGTON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-22
|DAVIDSON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-12-22
|DEVOL
|22
|0
|22
|2020-12-22
|FREEDOM
|22
|0
|14
|2020-12-22
|OSAGE
|21
|0
|19
|2020-12-22
|CAMARGO
|20
|0
|11
|2020-12-22
|GOLTRY
|20
|0
|19
|2020-12-22
|FRANCIS
|19
|1
|17
|2020-12-22
|COLONY
|19
|0
|14
|2020-12-22
|HASTINGS
|19
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|BESSIE
|18
|1
|16
|2020-12-22
|FOYIL
|18
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|NORTH MIAMI
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|GOTEBO
|17
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|DIBBLE
|16
|0
|14
|2020-12-22
|MILLERTON
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|WILLOW
|16
|0
|16
|2020-12-22
|NICOMA PARK
|15
|0
|14
|2020-12-22
|MARTHA
|15
|1
|12
|2020-12-22
|ALDERSON
|14
|0
|11
|2020-12-22
|EAKLY
|14
|0
|11
|2020-12-22
|DISNEY
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-22
|HUNTER
|14
|0
|12
|2020-12-22
|KEYES
|14
|0
|14
|2020-12-22
|LAMAR
|14
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|DACOMA
|13
|0
|10
|2020-12-22
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-12-22
|BRAMAN
|12
|0
|8
|2020-12-22
|BRADLEY
|12
|0
|11
|2020-12-22
|HITCHCOCK
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|WAINWRIGHT
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|HILLSDALE
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|MEDICINE PARK
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|BOWLEGS
|11
|0
|9
|2020-12-22
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|10
|0
|8
|2020-12-22
|BROMIDE
|9
|1
|8
|2020-12-22
|CROMWELL
|7
|0
|4
|2020-12-22
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-22
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|4
|2020-12-22
|ALBION
|6
|0
|6
|2020-12-22
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|4
|2020-12-22
|ADDINGTON
|5
|0
|5
|2020-12-22
|DOUGHERTY
|4
|0
|4
|2020-12-22
|VERA
|4
|0
|3
|2020-12-22
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-22
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-22
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-22
|REDBIRD
|3
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-12-22
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|0
|2020-12-22
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-12-22
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2020-12-22
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|0
|2020-12-22
