Oklahoma did not have any counties in the new normal, or "green," risk level for COVID-19 this week.

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 112 new COVID-19 cases in the past week as the state reported more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 519,023 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,360 on Wednesday, and 515,801 total cases, a weekly increase of 15,490, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 23,380 active, an increase of 2,787 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,676 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 82, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,906 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 863 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalization since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 30,111, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,279 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 48 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 266 since last week. Of those, 346 are in the ICU, across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 33 with 10 in the ICU. St Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it had six patients.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,288, with 167 active and 7,981, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,320, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 149 active cases and 7,042 recovered.

Of the county’s 140 deaths, 129 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on OSDH website show Enid with 127 deaths.

There have been 3,216 cases, with 3,088 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,008 cases, with 3,862 recovered and 59 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 55 in Kingfisher, 44 in Woods, 40 in Noble, 34 in Woodward, 23 in Blaine, 20 in Major, 17 in Alfalfa and eight in Grant. No deaths were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Major, Kingfisher, Noble, Woods or Woodward counties this week.

Risk Level System

There are no "green" counties in Oklahoma this week for the first time since late February.

According to the OSDH's COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 71 of Oklahoma 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, and six are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level. None are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the first time since Feb. 25.

The six "yellow" counties are Beaver, Beckham, Ellis, Greer, Harmon and Harper.

Last week, there were 69 counties in the moderate risk level, seven counties in the low risk level and one, Ellis, in the new normal risk level.

Of Northwest Oklahoma’s 18 counties, Alfalfa, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties are in the “orange” risk level, and Beaver, Beckham, Ellis and Harper counties are in the “yellow” risk level.

Garfield County saw green for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends on May 12 and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 26.2 cases per 100,000, down from 29 last week.

Epidemiology report

COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 10% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which also is released every Wednesday.

From Aug. 8-14, 15,490 cases were reported, an increase of 1,411 from the week before, Aug. 1-7, which had 14,079. The number of deaths this week was 82, an increase from previous week, 63.

From Aug. 8-14, 19,181 specimens were tested. Of those, 10,181, or 21,8%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases was at 1.5%.

From Aug. 10-16, 61,623 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 3,889 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,996,794 with 1,403,137 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 52.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 83.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 42.8% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 74.9% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 50.9% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 49.7% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 41.7%, compared to 41% last week.

A total of 4,394 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,643,609 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 446 breakthrough cases and 5,673 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,560, or 7.29%, breakthrough cases out of 31,060 total cases reported, and in August, there are currently 885, or 3.57%, breakthrough cases and 23,905 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.

In the last 30 days, 185 of 2,380 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down two spots from last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,228 cases, 3,161 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,170 cases, 2,062 recovered, 66 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,496 cases, 1,423 recovered, 52 active and 21 deaths, including 13 from Perry, three from Billings, two each from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,304 cases, 1,239 recovered, 47 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,178 cases, 1,155 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,11 cases, 1,061 recovered, 29 active and 21 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 999 cases, 956 recovered, 19 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 586 cases, 562 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

• Grant with 586 cases, 562 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 96822 1346 91198 2021-08-18
TULSA 87935 1196 82426 2021-08-18
CLEVELAND 34799 457 32803 2021-08-18
CANADIAN 19148 197 18229 2021-08-18
COMANCHE 16580 206 15588 2021-08-18
ROGERS 12735 203 11842 2021-08-18
MUSKOGEE 10804 189 10069 2021-08-18
WAGONER 9733 131 9012 2021-08-18
PAYNE 9597 77 9140 2021-08-18
POTTAWATOMIE 9301 134 8815 2021-08-18
CREEK 8480 171 7868 2021-08-18
GARFIELD 8288 140 7981 2021-08-18
CARTER 7252 133 6857 2021-08-18
BRYAN 7087 80 6701 2021-08-18
CHEROKEE 6717 80 6143 2021-08-18
GRADY 6562 133 6155 2021-08-18
WASHINGTON 6540 130 5962 2021-08-18
LE FLORE 6441 71 6087 2021-08-18
MCCLAIN 6093 75 5756 2021-08-18
DELAWARE 5890 103 5410 2021-08-18
KAY 5795 132 5522 2021-08-18
PONTOTOC 5578 81 5370 2021-08-18
STEPHENS 5562 107 5191 2021-08-18
OSAGE 5556 86 5135 2021-08-18
PITTSBURG 5275 81 4939 2021-08-18
MAYES 5205 77 4819 2021-08-18
OTTAWA 5172 81 4911 2021-08-18
SEQUOYAH 5140 58 4638 2021-08-18
LOGAN 4756 67 4511 2021-08-18
OKMULGEE 4581 89 4157 2021-08-18
MCCURTAIN 4418 95 4136 2021-08-18
CADDO 4343 97 4092 2021-08-18
CUSTER 4329 106 4113 2021-08-18
GARVIN 3991 81 3829 2021-08-18
ADAIR 3931 47 3606 2021-08-18
LINCOLN 3756 76 3490 2021-08-18
TEXAS 3625 35 3568 2021-08-18
JACKSON 3292 56 3174 2021-08-18
WOODWARD 3262 38 3184 2021-08-18
SEMINOLE 3159 79 2941 2021-08-18
BECKHAM 3006 58 2914 2021-08-18
CRAIG 2522 21 2367 2021-08-18
MCINTOSH 2296 63 2132 2021-08-18
MARSHALL 2289 24 2192 2021-08-18
MURRAY 2243 45 2105 2021-08-18
KINGFISHER 2225 42 2107 2021-08-18
ATOKA 2142 28 2009 2021-08-18
PAWNEE 2137 54 1944 2021-08-18
OKFUSKEE 1971 32 1867 2021-08-18
CHOCTAW 1896 28 1744 2021-08-18
LOVE 1677 23 1605 2021-08-18
JOHNSTON 1593 38 1507 2021-08-18
NOBLE 1536 22 1458 2021-08-18
HASKELL 1489 19 1380 2021-08-18
HUGHES 1379 30 1286 2021-08-18
NOWATA 1372 21 1236 2021-08-18
WOODS 1348 18 1268 2021-08-18
PUSHMATAHA 1314 24 1192 2021-08-18
ALFALFA 1195 7 1166 2021-08-18
WASHITA 1180 23 1118 2021-08-18
BLAINE 1134 21 1078 2021-08-18
MAJOR 1019 24 962 2021-08-18
LATIMER 1011 13 932 2021-08-18
KIOWA 892 27 838 2021-08-18
TILLMAN 861 18 823 2021-08-18
COAL 804 15 742 2021-08-18
JEFFERSON 763 18 727 2021-08-18
COTTON 754 16 701 2021-08-18
GREER 608 22 579 2021-08-18
GRANT 594 7 576 2021-08-18
DEWEY 590 14 559 2021-08-18
BEAVER 482 6 470 2021-08-18
HARPER 430 8 421 2021-08-18
ROGER MILLS 419 12 393 2021-08-18
ELLIS 376 6 368 2021-08-18
HARMON 341 6 331 2021-08-18
CIMARRON 263 2 250 2021-08-18
120 0 30 2021-08-18

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 73585 1090 69155 2021-08-18
TULSA 52713 784 49285 2021-08-18
EDMOND 20003 192 18999 2021-08-18
BROKEN ARROW 19193 218 18062 2021-08-18
NORMAN 15712 201 14901 2021-08-18
OTHER*** 13691 128 12831 2021-08-18
YUKON 10605 88 10147 2021-08-18
LAWTON 9834 171 9203 2021-08-18
MOORE 7671 77 7206 2021-08-18
ENID 7320 129 7042 2021-08-18
CLAREMORE 7247 123 6753 2021-08-18
STILLWATER 6759 41 6499 2021-08-18
OWASSO 6467 84 6092 2021-08-18
MUSKOGEE 6179 141 5697 2021-08-18
SHAWNEE 5614 97 5338 2021-08-18
ARDMORE 5480 91 5193 2021-08-18
BARTLESVILLE 5108 103 4652 2021-08-18
TAHLEQUAH 4667 57 4282 2021-08-18
ADA 4570 67 4396 2021-08-18
BIXBY 4378 35 4103 2021-08-18
PONCA CITY 4197 86 4006 2021-08-18
DURANT 4182 43 3956 2021-08-18
SAND SPRINGS 4068 79 3767 2021-08-18
SAPULPA 3873 69 3630 2021-08-18
MCALESTER 3648 51 3421 2021-08-18
DUNCAN 3518 63 3280 2021-08-18
JENKS 3414 28 3236 2021-08-18
MUSTANG 3278 46 3070 2021-08-18
COLLINSVILLE 2915 32 2700 2021-08-18
MIAMI 2909 41 2780 2021-08-18
GUTHRIE 2861 48 2696 2021-08-18
EL RENO 2753 44 2617 2021-08-18
CHOCTAW 2743 39 2558 2021-08-18
ALTUS 2725 52 2630 2021-08-18
GUYMON 2686 33 2636 2021-08-18
CHICKASHA 2642 80 2472 2021-08-18
BLANCHARD 2623 31 2439 2021-08-18
STILWELL 2602 36 2377 2021-08-18
BETHANY 2314 29 2154 2021-08-18
COWETA 2241 35 2083 2021-08-18
GROVE 2099 62 1911 2021-08-18
PRYOR CREEK 2078 36 1925 2021-08-18
SKIATOOK 2069 17 1906 2021-08-18
SALLISAW 1959 25 1717 2021-08-18
GLENPOOL 1944 28 1805 2021-08-18
WOODWARD 1937 29 1872 2021-08-18
WEATHERFORD 1935 35 1841 2021-08-18
VINITA 1924 17 1815 2021-08-18
OKMULGEE 1910 46 1719 2021-08-18
CLINTON 1843 67 1737 2021-08-18
POTEAU 1830 23 1712 2021-08-18
WAGONER 1802 33 1631 2021-08-18
ELK CITY 1794 35 1742 2021-08-18
SEMINOLE 1718 41 1574 2021-08-18
TUTTLE 1697 21 1607 2021-08-18
ATOKA 1685 22 1580 2021-08-18
PURCELL 1663 27 1600 2021-08-18
TAFT 1590 4 1576 2021-08-18
CUSHING 1588 22 1478 2021-08-18
BROKEN BOW 1562 45 1467 2021-08-18
NOBLE 1533 23 1438 2021-08-18
ANADARKO 1498 35 1402 2021-08-18
NEWCASTLE 1462 14 1392 2021-08-18
TECUMSEH 1457 14 1370 2021-08-18
HARRAH 1454 22 1359 2021-08-18
LEXINGTON 1400 26 1333 2021-08-18
IDABEL 1396 25 1296 2021-08-18
SULPHUR 1394 26 1313 2021-08-18
PAULS VALLEY 1385 33 1325 2021-08-18
PIEDMONT 1384 10 1326 2021-08-18
MULDROW 1363 10 1262 2021-08-18
JAY 1361 14 1261 2021-08-18
FORT GIBSON 1358 21 1258 2021-08-18
MCLOUD 1315 14 1244 2021-08-18
MADILL 1249 13 1204 2021-08-18
MARLOW 1197 21 1132 2021-08-18
ALVA 1136 16 1065 2021-08-18
MARIETTA 1133 19 1075 2021-08-18
BRISTOW 1129 33 1028 2021-08-18
HENRYETTA 1102 27 1012 2021-08-18
CHECOTAH 1101 31 1035 2021-08-18
EUFAULA 1092 33 990 2021-08-18
HUGO 1070 22 997 2021-08-18
KINGSTON 1037 10 983 2021-08-18
CLEVELAND 968 22 884 2021-08-18
CATOOSA 943 18 879 2021-08-18
MANNFORD 940 21 864 2021-08-18
FORT SUPPLY 934 2 931 2021-08-18
STIGLER 929 15 855 2021-08-18
SAYRE 916 18 887 2021-08-18
LOCUST GROVE 913 8 844 2021-08-18
KINGFISHER 905 21 847 2021-08-18
ELGIN 895 12 835 2021-08-18
OKEMAH 890 16 823 2021-08-18
LINDSAY 885 17 841 2021-08-18
HOMINY 881 5 850 2021-08-18
INOLA 880 13 822 2021-08-18
CALERA 853 7 813 2021-08-18
SPIRO 845 3 810 2021-08-18
CHANDLER 838 25 778 2021-08-18
MOUNDS 831 12 776 2021-08-18
NOWATA 827 11 756 2021-08-18
AFTON 812 7 753 2021-08-18
CHELSEA 801 20 726 2021-08-18
CACHE 795 10 742 2021-08-18
BLACKWELL 779 29 724 2021-08-18
HOLDENVILLE 779 19 739 2021-08-18
PERRY 775 13 731 2021-08-18
DAVIS 774 17 722 2021-08-18
SALINA 766 9 720 2021-08-18
WESTVILLE 757 5 706 2021-08-18
WEWOKA 745 24 702 2021-08-18
SPERRY 743 5 700 2021-08-18
HEAVENER 742 12 701 2021-08-18
HELENA 737 2 731 2021-08-18
SPENCER 702 18 659 2021-08-18
DEWEY 698 12 648 2021-08-18
JONES 696 9 664 2021-08-18
HENNESSEY 696 12 669 2021-08-18
ANTLERS 695 14 640 2021-08-18
TISHOMINGO 685 23 645 2021-08-18
HULBERT 664 7 598 2021-08-18
VIAN 662 11 587 2021-08-18
WARR ACRES 659 5 618 2021-08-18
PERKINS 658 5 624 2021-08-18
MIDWEST CITY 648 18 608 2021-08-18
DEL CITY 648 21 594 2021-08-18
COLCORD 637 5 595 2021-08-18
PAWHUSKA 636 10 574 2021-08-18
COMANCHE 634 21 579 2021-08-18
PRAGUE 628 8 591 2021-08-18
HASKELL 627 7 582 2021-08-18
OOLOGAH 617 7 579 2021-08-18
CHOUTEAU 605 15 559 2021-08-18
COALGATE 599 12 544 2021-08-18
PAWNEE 595 22 528 2021-08-18
ROLAND 588 5 552 2021-08-18
WILBURTON 580 9 542 2021-08-18
LONE GROVE 573 10 541 2021-08-18
BOLEY 569 9 559 2021-08-18
APACHE 568 8 535 2021-08-18
WYNNEWOOD 562 11 541 2021-08-18
MEEKER 550 20 509 2021-08-18
FAIRVIEW 539 17 506 2021-08-18
POCOLA 526 4 501 2021-08-18
BEGGS 524 6 454 2021-08-18
WISTER 517 2 485 2021-08-18
TALIHINA 514 15 460 2021-08-18
FREDERICK 510 12 488 2021-08-18
HINTON 507 3 494 2021-08-18
KANSAS 504 7 467 2021-08-18
STROUD 499 8 469 2021-08-18
STRATFORD 497 12 479 2021-08-18
WYANDOTTE 491 8 461 2021-08-18
WILSON 486 16 456 2021-08-18
NEWKIRK 486 7 473 2021-08-18
WASHINGTON 475 4 444 2021-08-18
LUTHER 472 10 441 2021-08-18
WALTERS 465 6 438 2021-08-18
COMMERCE 460 9 441 2021-08-18
CARNEGIE 459 16 423 2021-08-18
WATONGA 457 2 436 2021-08-18
WELLSTON 453 8 409 2021-08-18
QUAPAW 441 14 414 2021-08-18
NICHOLS HILLS 437 3 415 2021-08-18
KONAWA 433 9 415 2021-08-18
COLBERT 424 11 398 2021-08-18
VALLIANT 420 7 400 2021-08-18
MORRIS 415 6 384 2021-08-18
TONKAWA 405 15 381 2021-08-18
MINCO 403 2 390 2021-08-18
MEAD 402 6 377 2021-08-18
FLETCHER 398 3 368 2021-08-18
FAIRLAND 398 6 379 2021-08-18
MANGUM 396 14 376 2021-08-18
HARTSHORNE 390 12 367 2021-08-18
DRUMRIGHT 384 11 353 2021-08-18
PORTER 384 10 362 2021-08-18
HOBART 382 12 355 2021-08-18
CADDO 379 3 362 2021-08-18
GORE 379 7 349 2021-08-18
KIEFER 375 2 344 2021-08-18
HEALDTON 372 11 352 2021-08-18
WARNER 370 7 341 2021-08-18
ELMORE CITY 365 4 349 2021-08-18
NEW CORDELL 353 6 330 2021-08-18
PORUM 352 5 334 2021-08-18
TALALA 351 3 319 2021-08-18
ADAIR 348 4 314 2021-08-18
ARCADIA 348 0 332 2021-08-18
HOWE 347 2 332 2021-08-18
KELLYVILLE 347 5 321 2021-08-18
HOOKER 342 0 339 2021-08-18
STONEWALL 332 3 323 2021-08-18
CRESCENT 319 5 306 2021-08-18
BOKCHITO 319 2 299 2021-08-18
BARNSDALL 316 7 293 2021-08-18
WATTS 311 3 288 2021-08-18
RINGLING 307 3 291 2021-08-18
HOLLIS 306 6 296 2021-08-18
ALLEN 297 4 288 2021-08-18
WAURIKA 291 8 281 2021-08-18
MAYSVILLE 290 8 276 2021-08-18
BOSWELL 287 1 257 2021-08-18
WAYNE 287 4 269 2021-08-18
CAMERON 283 1 263 2021-08-18
EARLSBORO 281 5 263 2021-08-18
RUSH SPRINGS 280 4 250 2021-08-18
OKARCHE 275 4 262 2021-08-18
CASHION 274 1 262 2021-08-18
YALE 273 8 243 2021-08-18
OCHELATA 269 5 237 2021-08-18
PADEN 263 2 251 2021-08-18
BLAIR 260 1 254 2021-08-18
KEOTA 255 0 247 2021-08-18
FORT COBB 255 4 248 2021-08-18
HAWORTH 253 4 236 2021-08-18
BIG CABIN 251 4 225 2021-08-18
WELCH 251 2 237 2021-08-18
BOKOSHE 250 3 238 2021-08-18
WRIGHT CITY 248 2 240 2021-08-18
CEMENT 244 1 226 2021-08-18
WAUKOMIS 243 1 239 2021-08-18
HYDRO 243 7 234 2021-08-18
GLENCOE 243 3 216 2021-08-18
QUINTON 242 3 223 2021-08-18
ROFF 242 2 232 2021-08-18
JENNINGS 241 4 229 2021-08-18
BINGER 239 14 223 2021-08-18
GERONIMO 239 3 221 2021-08-18
MAUD 238 0 225 2021-08-18
CHEROKEE 238 1 226 2021-08-18
BEAVER 236 4 226 2021-08-18
MOORELAND 234 6 226 2021-08-18
WETUMKA 232 5 211 2021-08-18
RAMONA 232 6 210 2021-08-18
PAOLI 228 2 220 2021-08-18
LAVERNE 226 2 224 2021-08-18
MORRISON 225 1 208 2021-08-18
OKEENE 225 6 210 2021-08-18
FAIRFAX 210 10 196 2021-08-18
CYRIL 210 4 203 2021-08-18
BILLINGS 209 3 204 2021-08-18
SHADY POINT 209 1 193 2021-08-18
OKTAHA 208 3 190 2021-08-18
RINGWOOD 207 2 199 2021-08-18
FORT TOWSON 204 1 184 2021-08-18
TEXHOMA 202 0 199 2021-08-18
RED OAK 197 0 193 2021-08-18
NINNEKAH 196 3 183 2021-08-18
CLAYTON 196 3 170 2021-08-18
COPAN 194 3 174 2021-08-18
INDIAHOMA 193 2 189 2021-08-18
TERLTON 193 2 179 2021-08-18
GEARY 190 4 183 2021-08-18
THACKERVILLE 190 1 183 2021-08-18
CHEYENNE 190 4 181 2021-08-18
MEDFORD 188 1 187 2021-08-18
BENNINGTON 186 3 171 2021-08-18
THOMAS 186 0 180 2021-08-18
BLUEJACKET 185 1 173 2021-08-18
RED ROCK 184 2 180 2021-08-18
MILBURN 184 4 176 2021-08-18
SHATTUCK 183 2 181 2021-08-18
WELEETKA 182 3 174 2021-08-18
SPAVINAW 182 2 157 2021-08-18
ARAPAHO 182 4 177 2021-08-18
PANAMA 178 2 171 2021-08-18
DEPEW 177 3 165 2021-08-18
SNYDER 175 9 159 2021-08-18
WEBBERS FALLS 174 1 161 2021-08-18
SEILING 174 6 163 2021-08-18
BOISE CITY 174 1 164 2021-08-18
GRANITE 172 7 164 2021-08-18
GOODWELL 171 1 170 2021-08-18
GRACEMONT 167 5 156 2021-08-18
CALUMET 167 1 162 2021-08-18
WANETTE 165 0 160 2021-08-18
BUFFALO 165 6 159 2021-08-18
ARKOMA 164 2 160 2021-08-18
BURNS FLAT 164 3 158 2021-08-18
KREBS 163 7 151 2021-08-18
TEMPLE 162 9 141 2021-08-18
UNION CITY 162 2 155 2021-08-18
KIOWA 158 2 147 2021-08-18
MANNSVILLE 157 3 149 2021-08-18
CANTON 156 3 149 2021-08-18
ALEX 155 5 142 2021-08-18
POND CREEK 154 0 151 2021-08-18
CANUTE 150 2 148 2021-08-18
VICI 144 2 142 2021-08-18
SOPER 143 1 135 2021-08-18
COUNCIL HILL 141 3 125 2021-08-18
GARBER 139 1 135 2021-08-18
ASHER 139 1 131 2021-08-18
ERICK 139 2 133 2021-08-18
GARVIN 138 0 125 2021-08-18
DELAWARE 138 3 118 2021-08-18
LEEDEY 138 5 129 2021-08-18
AGRA 137 2 126 2021-08-18
LAHOMA 135 5 126 2021-08-18
BRAGGS 135 1 120 2021-08-18
TIPTON 134 4 126 2021-08-18
GRANDFIELD 132 1 129 2021-08-18
DAVENPORT 131 0 123 2021-08-18
HAMMON 131 2 127 2021-08-18
OAKS 130 4 119 2021-08-18
GANS 130 0 115 2021-08-18
OILTON 129 5 113 2021-08-18
SENTINEL 129 2 117 2021-08-18
CHATTANOOGA 128 2 126 2021-08-18
MOUNTAIN VIEW 128 4 122 2021-08-18
MCCURTAIN 127 2 114 2021-08-18
RATLIFF CITY 126 1 113 2021-08-18
MILL CREEK 126 1 123 2021-08-18
CANEY 125 1 119 2021-08-18
MULHALL 121 0 116 2021-08-18
VELMA 120 2 114 2021-08-18
BYARS 119 1 113 2021-08-18
RYAN 118 3 112 2021-08-18
TYRONE 115 0 114 2021-08-18
WAYNOKA 114 0 108 2021-08-18
SASAKWA 113 0 110 2021-08-18
TUPELO 112 2 107 2021-08-18
AMBER 111 5 103 2021-08-18
DOVER 110 2 103 2021-08-18
SPRINGER 109 4 103 2021-08-18
LOOKEBA 109 3 97 2021-08-18
VERDEN 107 1 102 2021-08-18
STERLING 106 1 100 2021-08-18
WANN 105 3 92 2021-08-18
RIPLEY 104 1 97 2021-08-18
STRINGTOWN 103 3 92 2021-08-18
STUART 103 1 94 2021-08-18
FOSS 101 0 98 2021-08-18
TRYON 98 0 95 2021-08-18
OLUSTEE 97 0 91 2021-08-18
RAVIA 97 2 92 2021-08-18
KINTA 96 1 87 2021-08-18
DEWAR 96 1 94 2021-08-18
SAVANNA 95 1 87 2021-08-18
CANADIAN 95 2 90 2021-08-18
PITTSBURG 93 1 87 2021-08-18
CARNEY 91 2 86 2021-08-18
RATTAN 91 1 84 2021-08-18
COYLE 89 0 86 2021-08-18
WAPANUCKA 89 2 84 2021-08-18
DUSTIN 87 3 75 2021-08-18
CUSTER CITY 86 1 80 2021-08-18
LANGLEY 85 0 77 2021-08-18
MARBLE CITY 83 0 76 2021-08-18
KETCHUM 79 3 76 2021-08-18
HAILEYVILLE 79 1 78 2021-08-18
SAWYER 77 1 69 2021-08-18
POCASSET 76 2 71 2021-08-18
RANDLETT 76 1 73 2021-08-18
LENAPAH 75 0 66 2021-08-18
SHIDLER 75 1 70 2021-08-18
BOYNTON 75 1 69 2021-08-18
COVINGTON 74 1 72 2021-08-18
LAMONT 74 1 71 2021-08-18
ARNETT 74 2 71 2021-08-18
CALVIN 74 1 68 2021-08-18
CORN 74 4 69 2021-08-18
KENEFIC 73 1 71 2021-08-18
ORLANDO 73 1 70 2021-08-18
LONGDALE 73 1 70 2021-08-18
KAW CITY 73 3 66 2021-08-18
DILL CITY 71 3 67 2021-08-18
DRUMMOND 71 1 70 2021-08-18
FARGO 70 1 69 2021-08-18
CROWDER 70 0 69 2021-08-18
CASTLE 69 1 65 2021-08-18
WYNONA 68 2 60 2021-08-18
NASH 67 1 65 2021-08-18
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-08-18
MARLAND 66 3 61 2021-08-18
OKAY 66 1 61 2021-08-18
PRUE 66 2 60 2021-08-18
CLEO SPRINGS 65 2 59 2021-08-18
AMES 64 0 64 2021-08-18
INDIANOLA 63 0 58 2021-08-18
REYDON 63 2 56 2021-08-18
CARTER 62 0 60 2021-08-18
ACHILLE 60 2 50 2021-08-18
FAIRMONT 59 1 57 2021-08-18
WHITEFIELD 58 1 54 2021-08-18
HASTINGS 58 1 54 2021-08-18
LEHIGH 58 0 56 2021-08-18
SPARKS 56 2 48 2021-08-18
LONE WOLF 56 0 56 2021-08-18
ALINE 56 2 52 2021-08-18
LOCO 55 1 54 2021-08-18
WAKITA 54 3 50 2021-08-18
RALSTON 54 2 48 2021-08-18
FAXON 54 0 53 2021-08-18
FOSTER 54 0 51 2021-08-18
GAGE 54 1 53 2021-08-18
BURBANK 52 0 51 2021-08-18
MOUNTAIN PARK 52 1 49 2021-08-18
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-08-18
TALOGA 51 0 49 2021-08-18
MENO 50 0 50 2021-08-18
ROOSEVELT 49 0 47 2021-08-18
TERRAL 49 2 46 2021-08-18
OSAGE 49 1 45 2021-08-18
BERNICE 47 0 43 2021-08-18
CARMEN 46 3 42 2021-08-18
SHARON 46 1 45 2021-08-18
AVANT 46 1 39 2021-08-18
JET 46 1 41 2021-08-18
ROCKY 46 0 44 2021-08-18
SCHULTER 45 0 42 2021-08-18
DEER CREEK 44 1 41 2021-08-18
FRANCIS 44 1 43 2021-08-18
NICOMA PARK 44 2 40 2021-08-18
COLONY 43 1 41 2021-08-18
KEYES 43 0 43 2021-08-18
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-08-18
DEVOL 42 0 40 2021-08-18
GOLDSBY 42 0 42 2021-08-18
HARDESTY 41 0 41 2021-08-18
HANNA 41 0 39 2021-08-18
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-08-18
FREEDOM 41 0 41 2021-08-18
ELDORADO 41 1 39 2021-08-18
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-08-18
MARSHALL 39 1 38 2021-08-18
EAKLY 38 1 36 2021-08-18
NORTH MIAMI 37 0 34 2021-08-18
BRADLEY 37 1 32 2021-08-18
DISNEY 35 0 33 2021-08-18
MEDICINE PARK 34 1 32 2021-08-18
DAVIDSON 34 0 32 2021-08-18
BESSIE 33 1 31 2021-08-18
HUNTER 32 0 32 2021-08-18
GOTEBO 32 1 31 2021-08-18
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-08-18
WILLOW 31 0 31 2021-08-18
FITZHUGH 31 0 31 2021-08-18
DIBBLE 30 0 27 2021-08-18
CAMARGO 30 0 29 2021-08-18
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-08-18
BROMIDE 28 1 24 2021-08-18
FOYIL 28 1 23 2021-08-18
BRAMAN 28 1 26 2021-08-18
DACOMA 28 0 27 2021-08-18
ALDERSON 27 1 21 2021-08-18
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-08-18
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-08-18
MARTHA 26 1 22 2021-08-18
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-08-18
LAMAR 25 1 22 2021-08-18
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 23 1 17 2021-08-18
HILLSDALE 22 0 21 2021-08-18
MANITOU 22 0 20 2021-08-18
CROMWELL 22 2 19 2021-08-18
WAINWRIGHT 22 0 21 2021-08-18
DOUGHERTY 21 0 19 2021-08-18
BOWLEGS 20 1 18 2021-08-18
VERA 18 0 15 2021-08-18
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-08-18
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-08-18
ALBION 13 0 13 2021-08-18
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-08-18
TATUMS 10 0 9 2021-08-18
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-08-18
TULLAHASSEE 10 0 5 2021-08-18
GENE AUTRY 9 0 9 2021-08-18
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-08-18
REDBIRD 8 0 7 2021-08-18
SLICK 7 0 7 2021-08-18
KEMP 7 0 6 2021-08-18
BLACKBURN 6 0 5 2021-08-18
MOFFETT 6 0 5 2021-08-18
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 3 2021-08-18
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-08-18
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-08-18
PINK 2 0 2 2021-08-18
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-08-18
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-08-18
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-08-18
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-08-18
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 1 2021-08-18
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-08-18
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-08-18
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-08-18
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-08-18
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-08-18
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-08-18
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-08-18
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-08-18
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-18
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-08-18
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-18
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-08-18
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-08-18

