ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, including an Enid man, on Monday, according to OSDH.
The .5% increase in cases brought the total to 374,853, since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March, with 32,546 of those active, a single-day decrease of 37, and 339,014 recovered, including 1,786 since Sunday’s OSDH report.
Statewide, there have been 3,293 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 14 deaths reported Monday, nine were men and five were women, with 12 in the 65 and older age group: two women and a man from Oklahoma County; men from Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Stephens and Washington counties; and women from Logan, Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. Also reported were deaths in the 50-54 age range, men from Oklahoma and Stephens counties.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,053, according to OSDH on Monday. Of that number, 1,454 currently are hospitalized, with 410 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Monday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 20 COVID-19 patients with two deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it was treating 10 patients and had no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 30 Monday for a total of 6,644, with 429 active and 6,157 recovered, according to the OSDH. The majority of the cases, 5,859, have been in Enid, which has 389 active cases and 6,157 recovered.
Of the county’s 58 deaths, 54 have been in Enid. There have been 2,612 cases, with 2,406 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,149 cases, with 2,919 recovered and 21 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 31 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 58 deaths in Garfield County, with 54 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included 10 in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, seven in Major, four in Blaine, two in Noble and one in Grant.
State update
There have been 198,453 Oklahoma women and 176,378 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Monday. There were 22 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,085 in the 0-4 age group, 40,656 in the 5-17 age group, 118,148 in the 18-35 age group, 81,169 in the 36-49 age group, 73,038 in the 50-64 age group and 54,706 in the 65 and older age group. There were 51 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,293 deaths in the state, 2,617 have been 65 and older and 528 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 117 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 30 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,856, than women, 1,437, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Monday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 543 in Oklahoma; 541 in Tulsa; 200 in Cleveland; 100 in Comanche; 94 in Rogers; 85 in Creek; 71 in Washington; 66 in Muskogee; 65 in Wagoner; 61 in Canadian; 58 in Garfield; 57 in McCurtain; 55 each in Grady and Kay; 54 in Delaware; 53 in Custer; 49 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 each in Bryan and Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 39 each in Lincoln and Payne; 38 in Osage; 37 each in Le Flore and Okmulgee; 36 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 31 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 29 in Cherokee; 28 in Beckham; 27 in McIntosh; 25 each in Garvin and Seminole; 24 in Sequoyah; 23 each in Carter and Logan; 20 in Texas; 19 in Pawnee; 18 each in Adair and Kingfisher; 16 each in Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Hughes, Johnson, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Marshall, Nowata and Woodward; 11 each in Choctaw and Greer; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer and Jefferson; six each in Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Woods; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,915 cases, 2,737 recovered, 166 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,799 cases, 1,649 recovered, 132 active and 18 deaths, seven from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,202 cases, 1,097 recovered, 97 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,127 cases, 1,066 recovered, 56 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,062 cases, 991 recovered, 66 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 857 cases, 788 recovered, 65 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 839 cases, 762 recovered, 71 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 479 cases, 437 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.