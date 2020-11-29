COVID daily 11.29.20
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,721 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 19 more deaths across the state, with none of those in the Enid area.

The .9% increase in cases reported Sunday brings the overall total of cases to 195,545, according to OSDH data.

Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases, as 31,854 were active on Sunday, a single-day decrease of 359, and 161,955 had recovered, including 2,061 more as of Sunday.

Nationally, cases have topped 13 million, with more than half of those, 7.9 million, still active. There have been 5 million who have recovered and 266,047 who have died due to COVID-19 or a complication of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins information on the OSDH website.

There have been 1,736 Oklahomans who have died as of Sunday's data, according to the OSDH.

Deaths reported Sunday were 13 men and six women, with 16 of those 65 and older, two in the 50-64 age group and one in the 18-35 age group. Counties of residence were three in Tulsa, two each in Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Grady and Muskogee and one each in Carter, Jackson, Mayes, Oklahoma, Payne and Rogers. OSDH does not specify gender and age per county on the weekends.

Garfield County saw an increase of 40 cases Sunday, for a cumulative 3,914 COVID-19 cases, with 692 active and 3,185 recovered. Of those, 3,549 were in Enid, with 627 active and 2,887 recovered, according to OSDH.

There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to the OSDH public relations firm Saxom.

Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 26 in Woodward, 11 in Blaine, 10 each in Alfalfa and Major, six in Kingfisher, three in Woods and one in Noble, according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 102,552 Oklahoma women and 92,823 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 170 designated as unknown gender.

The 18-35 age group, with 506 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 368 in the 36-49 age group, 333 in the 50-64 age group, 323 in the 65 and older age group, 157 in the 5-17 age group and 35 in the 0-4 group.

Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 3,521 in the 0-4 age group, 20,145 in the 5-17 age group, 64,547 in the 18-35 age group, 42,568 in the 36-49 age group, 36,707 in the 50-64 age group and 28,038 in the 65 and older age group. There were 19 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 1,736 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,401 have been 65 and older and 263 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.85% of the total. There have been 55 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 983, than women, 753, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.

Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 291 in Oklahoma; 268 in Tulsa; 128 in Cleveland; 64 in Rogers; 50 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 each in Comanche and Muskogee; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 in Pittsburg; 20 in Okmulgee; 19 each in Mayes and Payne; 18 each in Bryan and Osage; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 each in Custer and Stephens; 15 in Garvin; 14 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes, Pawnee and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 1,907 cases, 1,659 recovered, 241 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;

• Kingfisher with 903 cases, 771 recovered, 126 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;

• Noble with 548 cases, 352 recovered, 192 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;

• Woods with 527 cases, 396 recovered, 130 active and one death from Alva;

• Major with 517 cases, 369 recovered, 146 active and two deaths, towns not listed;

• Blaine with 399 cases, 304 recovered, 93 active and two deaths, both from Canton;

• Alfalfa with 386 cases, 263 recovered and 123 active;

• Grant with 209 cases, 181 recovered, 23 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 1,689 cases, with 1,423 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,813 cases, with 1,434 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 24 cases with 13 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.

Oklahoma per county 11.29.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA 39944 291 32429 2020-11-29
TULSA 33207 268 28020 2020-11-29
CLEVELAND 12889 128 10763 2020-11-29
CANADIAN 6953 28 5880 2020-11-29
COMANCHE 4788 33 3828 2020-11-29
PAYNE 4252 19 3710 2020-11-29
MUSKOGEE 4249 33 3486 2020-11-29
ROGERS 4102 64 3439 2020-11-29
GARFIELD 3914 37 3185 2020-11-29
POTTAWATOMIE 3600 23 2904 2020-11-29
WAGONER 2822 35 2447 2020-11-29
BRYAN 2812 18 2388 2020-11-29
GRADY 2715 23 2239 2020-11-29
CREEK 2680 50 2197 2020-11-29
MCCLAIN 2455 17 2025 2020-11-29
LE FLORE 2428 26 2160 2020-11-29
TEXAS 2379 12 2169 2020-11-29
MCCURTAIN 2292 45 1972 2020-11-29
CHEROKEE 2287 10 1800 2020-11-29
WASHINGTON 2063 47 1723 2020-11-29
CUSTER 1987 16 1576 2020-11-29
OSAGE 1985 18 1761 2020-11-29
PONTOTOC 1977 11 1544 2020-11-29
DELAWARE 1935 39 1634 2020-11-29
PITTSBURG 1907 21 1669 2020-11-29
WOODWARD 1907 7 1659 2020-11-29
CADDO 1889 32 1494 2020-11-29
JACKSON 1863 31 1586 2020-11-29
KAY 1836 25 1457 2020-11-29
SEQUOYAH 1821 14 1589 2020-11-29
OKMULGEE 1801 20 1551 2020-11-29
OTTAWA 1755 22 1536 2020-11-29
CARTER 1699 14 1336 2020-11-29
STEPHENS 1683 16 1281 2020-11-29
MAYES 1620 19 1289 2020-11-29
GARVIN 1595 15 1315 2020-11-29
LOGAN 1500 3 1185 2020-11-29
LINCOLN 1343 26 1117 2020-11-29
BECKHAM 1340 17 1127 2020-11-29
SEMINOLE 1245 11 1068 2020-11-29
ADAIR 1221 13 1003 2020-11-29
OKFUSKEE 1042 13 834 2020-11-29
CRAIG 949 3 796 2020-11-29
KINGFISHER 903 6 771 2020-11-29
ATOKA 855 1 744 2020-11-29
MCINTOSH 839 13 699 2020-11-29
MARSHALL 769 3 599 2020-11-29
CHOCTAW 708 4 602 2020-11-29
MURRAY 646 5 513 2020-11-29
HASKELL 646 6 563 2020-11-29
LOVE 604 1 469 2020-11-29
HUGHES 600 7 533 2020-11-29
PAWNEE 596 7 515 2020-11-29
NOBLE 548 4 352 2020-11-29
JOHNSTON 530 5 432 2020-11-29
WOODS 527 1 396 2020-11-29
MAJOR 517 2 369 2020-11-29
PUSHMATAHA 421 6 375 2020-11-29
NOWATA 419 5 350 2020-11-29
WASHITA 419 2 298 2020-11-29
BLAINE 399 2 304 2020-11-29
ALFALFA 386 0 263 2020-11-29
KIOWA 350 6 269 2020-11-29
TILLMAN 330 5 260 2020-11-29
COAL 320 1 269 2020-11-29
LATIMER 309 3 281 2020-11-29
GREER 262 8 208 2020-11-29
COTTON 234 3 168 2020-11-29
DEWEY 226 1 158 2020-11-29
JEFFERSON 219 2 147 2020-11-29
HARPER 216 2 138 2020-11-29
ELLIS 209 0 120 2020-11-29
GRANT 209 5 181 2020-11-29
BEAVER 204 2 150 2020-11-29
ROGER MILLS 165 5 110 2020-11-29
HARMON 107 0 89 2020-11-29
CIMARRON 78 0 62 2020-11-29
44 0 27 2020-11-29

Oklahoma per city 11.29.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORTED
OKLAHOMA CITY 30412 235 24891 2020-11-29
TULSA 20571 181 17708 2020-11-29
EDMOND 7430 41 5982 2020-11-29
BROKEN ARROW 6731 59 5595 2020-11-29
NORMAN 6674 71 5573 2020-11-29
OTHER*** 4028 24 3442 2020-11-29
YUKON 3607 11 3006 2020-11-29
ENID 3549 35 2887 2020-11-29
STILLWATER 3323 9 2962 2020-11-29
LAWTON 3260 26 2568 2020-11-29
MOORE 2616 21 2113 2020-11-29
CLAREMORE 2530 54 2074 2020-11-29
SHAWNEE 2195 20 1737 2020-11-29
OWASSO 2054 6 1708 2020-11-29
MUSKOGEE 2008 26 1519 2020-11-29
GUYMON 1812 12 1672 2020-11-29
BARTLESVILLE 1680 42 1412 2020-11-29
DURANT 1669 10 1422 2020-11-29
TAHLEQUAH 1652 5 1314 2020-11-29
ADA 1628 8 1269 2020-11-29
ALTUS 1589 29 1373 2020-11-29
BIXBY 1405 8 1193 2020-11-29
JENKS 1363 10 1186 2020-11-29
MCALESTER 1361 19 1202 2020-11-29
PONCA CITY 1337 13 1056 2020-11-29
EL RENO 1330 9 1184 2020-11-29
TAFT 1314 2 1211 2020-11-29
ARDMORE 1313 10 1060 2020-11-29
SAND SPRINGS 1293 11 1028 2020-11-29
SAPULPA 1260 21 1019 2020-11-29
CHICKASHA 1206 14 1001 2020-11-29
MUSTANG 1165 5 974 2020-11-29
DUNCAN 1081 10 818 2020-11-29
MIAMI 1021 14 912 2020-11-29
CLINTON 1006 6 782 2020-11-29
BETHANY 979 7 788 2020-11-29
BLANCHARD 976 3 802 2020-11-29
CHOCTAW 968 8 775 2020-11-29
FORT SUPPLY 910 2 899 2020-11-29
GUTHRIE 876 0 671 2020-11-29
COLLINSVILLE 871 3 708 2020-11-29
BROKEN BOW 829 26 719 2020-11-29
WOODWARD 824 4 631 2020-11-29
STILWELL 817 11 647 2020-11-29
IDABEL 808 12 692 2020-11-29
VINITA 785 2 653 2020-11-29
WEATHERFORD 768 8 632 2020-11-29
ELK CITY 757 7 613 2020-11-29
SALLISAW 750 4 640 2020-11-29
COWETA 747 15 606 2020-11-29
GROVE 730 28 600 2020-11-29
LEXINGTON 725 7 619 2020-11-29
POTEAU 718 6 629 2020-11-29
GLENPOOL 717 7 619 2020-11-29
PURCELL 715 8 593 2020-11-29
SKIATOOK 708 8 595 2020-11-29
OKMULGEE 707 9 583 2020-11-29
ATOKA 686 0 602 2020-11-29
ANADARKO 668 13 527 2020-11-29
SEMINOLE 662 7 583 2020-11-29
TUTTLE 638 5 507 2020-11-29
NEWCASTLE 604 4 522 2020-11-29
PRYOR CREEK 581 10 453 2020-11-29
MCLOUD 573 1 498 2020-11-29
HOMINY 552 2 529 2020-11-29
PAULS VALLEY 538 5 451 2020-11-29
BOLEY 533 7 408 2020-11-29
TECUMSEH 531 1 426 2020-11-29
HENRYETTA 523 9 464 2020-11-29
MADILL 512 2 403 2020-11-29
SAYRE 511 10 464 2020-11-29
NOBLE 502 5 402 2020-11-29
WAGONER 498 6 399 2020-11-29
PIEDMONT 489 3 418 2020-11-29
CUSHING 477 4 399 2020-11-29
ALVA 477 1 357 2020-11-29
HUGO 459 4 397 2020-11-29
JAY 446 2 389 2020-11-29
HARRAH 431 5 350 2020-11-29
SULPHUR 422 5 329 2020-11-29
MARIETTA 421 0 330 2020-11-29
STIGLER 403 5 347 2020-11-29
CHECOTAH 395 6 330 2020-11-29
HOLDENVILLE 393 4 357 2020-11-29
MULDROW 393 3 343 2020-11-29
EUFAULA 392 7 321 2020-11-29
BRISTOW 371 10 303 2020-11-29
FORT GIBSON 364 5 296 2020-11-29
MARLOW 364 1 265 2020-11-29
KINGFISHER 362 1 318 2020-11-29
LINDSAY 352 3 291 2020-11-29
HEAVENER 342 8 307 2020-11-29
CALERA 329 1 278 2020-11-29
FAIRVIEW 329 0 221 2020-11-29
SPIRO 327 1 303 2020-11-29
WEWOKA 324 1 283 2020-11-29
CATOOSA 319 3 261 2020-11-29
LOCUST GROVE 318 0 257 2020-11-29
WARR ACRES 316 1 262 2020-11-29
CHANDLER 311 10 243 2020-11-29
MIDWEST CITY 297 9 255 2020-11-29
OKEMAH 296 3 252 2020-11-29
HENNESSEY 295 2 259 2020-11-29
AFTON 289 2 248 2020-11-29
HINTON 288 0 262 2020-11-29
SPENCER 280 3 225 2020-11-29
CACHE 278 1 192 2020-11-29
ELGIN 277 2 216 2020-11-29
CLEVELAND 276 4 240 2020-11-29
MANNFORD 273 4 217 2020-11-29
VIAN 269 3 240 2020-11-29
MOUNDS 266 4 221 2020-11-29
PRAGUE 263 1 238 2020-11-29
SALINA 262 2 198 2020-11-29
CHELSEA 261 3 233 2020-11-29
DEL CITY 256 0 197 2020-11-29
TISHOMINGO 253 3 209 2020-11-29
NOWATA 252 4 208 2020-11-29
KINGSTON 250 1 190 2020-11-29
COALGATE 245 1 200 2020-11-29
SPERRY 245 2 203 2020-11-29
MEEKER 239 12 198 2020-11-29
JONES 237 2 179 2020-11-29
INOLA 234 3 184 2020-11-29
WASHINGTON 231 0 187 2020-11-29
ANTLERS 230 6 199 2020-11-29
HELENA 229 0 155 2020-11-29
WYNNEWOOD 227 2 187 2020-11-29
FREDERICK 224 5 177 2020-11-29
CARNEGIE 218 4 154 2020-11-29
PAWHUSKA 218 2 183 2020-11-29
HULBERT 218 2 163 2020-11-29
PERKINS 217 3 177 2020-11-29
WESTVILLE 215 2 182 2020-11-29
CHOUTEAU 215 6 169 2020-11-29
STRATFORD 211 0 176 2020-11-29
BLACKWELL 209 4 162 2020-11-29
DEWEY 207 1 175 2020-11-29
OOLOGAH 199 1 165 2020-11-29
ROLAND 197 1 184 2020-11-29
HOOKER 196 0 176 2020-11-29
DAVIS 194 0 165 2020-11-29
NICHOLS HILLS 194 0 172 2020-11-29
HASKELL 193 1 162 2020-11-29
MORRIS 193 0 174 2020-11-29
PAWNEE 192 1 168 2020-11-29
MANGUM 191 8 153 2020-11-29
POCOLA 186 3 159 2020-11-29
PERRY 184 2 145 2020-11-29
VALLIANT 179 3 154 2020-11-29
TALIHINA 176 6 156 2020-11-29
COMANCHE 175 4 145 2020-11-29
STROUD 172 1 139 2020-11-29
APACHE 170 2 129 2020-11-29
BEGGS 170 2 148 2020-11-29
WISTER 167 1 152 2020-11-29
KANSAS 163 4 129 2020-11-29
COLCORD 162 1 141 2020-11-29
BILLINGS 160 1 46 2020-11-29
KONAWA 159 2 116 2020-11-29
NEWKIRK 159 1 125 2020-11-29
WATONGA 158 0 124 2020-11-29
CADDO 158 0 133 2020-11-29
MEAD 158 1 132 2020-11-29
WYANDOTTE 157 1 131 2020-11-29
GORE 156 3 133 2020-11-29
LUTHER 152 2 123 2020-11-29
COLBERT 152 5 120 2020-11-29
WALTERS 151 1 118 2020-11-29
COMMERCE 148 2 124 2020-11-29
WILBURTON 146 1 134 2020-11-29
HOBART 145 3 114 2020-11-29
LONE GROVE 142 1 100 2020-11-29
HOWE 139 0 130 2020-11-29
HAWORTH 137 2 108 2020-11-29
NEW CORDELL 137 0 96 2020-11-29
FAIRLAND 137 1 123 2020-11-29
MINCO 136 0 109 2020-11-29
BOKCHITO 135 1 122 2020-11-29
ELMORE CITY 131 2 102 2020-11-29
MAYSVILLE 130 3 105 2020-11-29
TONKAWA 130 5 109 2020-11-29
KEOTA 127 0 112 2020-11-29
BLAIR 125 0 96 2020-11-29
HARTSHORNE 125 0 110 2020-11-29
OKARCHE 123 3 100 2020-11-29
KIEFER 121 0 108 2020-11-29
WILSON 120 0 89 2020-11-29
WELLSTON 119 0 96 2020-11-29
QUAPAW 119 2 95 2020-11-29
PORUM 117 1 93 2020-11-29
BINGER 116 9 93 2020-11-29
FLETCHER 116 1 89 2020-11-29
KELLYVILLE 116 2 97 2020-11-29
ARCADIA 116 0 92 2020-11-29
WRIGHT CITY 114 0 94 2020-11-29
FORT COBB 113 0 97 2020-11-29
WAYNE 111 1 92 2020-11-29
GOODWELL 110 0 102 2020-11-29
DRUMRIGHT 110 3 89 2020-11-29
WARNER 110 0 87 2020-11-29
LAVERNE 110 0 69 2020-11-29
BARNSDALL 109 2 99 2020-11-29
SHATTUCK 109 0 67 2020-11-29
PADEN 109 0 90 2020-11-29
BEAVER 108 1 74 2020-11-29
HYDRO 108 1 84 2020-11-29
TEXHOMA 108 0 95 2020-11-29
STONEWALL 108 1 90 2020-11-29
PORTER 108 1 88 2020-11-29
EARLSBORO 104 0 82 2020-11-29
RED ROCK 104 1 84 2020-11-29
HOLLIS 101 0 83 2020-11-29
CAMERON 100 0 91 2020-11-29
CRESCENT 100 1 79 2020-11-29
TALALA 100 1 82 2020-11-29
MOORELAND 97 1 71 2020-11-29
CASHION 96 0 62 2020-11-29
RUSH SPRINGS 96 0 77 2020-11-29
ADAIR 95 0 78 2020-11-29
CYRIL 93 1 66 2020-11-29
ALLEN 92 2 70 2020-11-29
ROFF 92 0 65 2020-11-29
QUINTON 91 0 67 2020-11-29
PAOLI 86 1 70 2020-11-29
CEMENT 85 0 71 2020-11-29
WETUMKA 85 1 72 2020-11-29
INDIAHOMA 85 1 62 2020-11-29
WATTS 84 0 80 2020-11-29
BOKOSHE 84 0 77 2020-11-29
ALEX 84 1 73 2020-11-29
WAURIKA 84 0 59 2020-11-29
BOSWELL 83 0 68 2020-11-29
BUFFALO 83 2 51 2020-11-29
YALE 82 2 66 2020-11-29
WELEETKA 81 3 64 2020-11-29
NINNEKAH 80 1 66 2020-11-29
WAUKOMIS 80 0 63 2020-11-29
BENNINGTON 78 0 69 2020-11-29
BIG CABIN 77 2 62 2020-11-29
GEARY 77 0 59 2020-11-29
GLENCOE 76 1 46 2020-11-29
PANAMA 75 1 59 2020-11-29
RINGLING 75 1 55 2020-11-29
THOMAS 75 0 58 2020-11-29
FORT TOWSON 74 0 67 2020-11-29
ARAPAHO 74 1 55 2020-11-29
GERONIMO 73 0 54 2020-11-29
RINGWOOD 72 0 54 2020-11-29
POND CREEK 70 0 64 2020-11-29
WEBBERS FALLS 70 0 58 2020-11-29
HAMMON 68 1 42 2020-11-29
OCHELATA 68 1 53 2020-11-29
JENNINGS 68 1 56 2020-11-29
WELCH 68 1 58 2020-11-29
SNYDER 67 2 49 2020-11-29
LEEDEY 66 1 43 2020-11-29
TYRONE 66 0 55 2020-11-29
SHADY POINT 65 0 59 2020-11-29
CHEROKEE 65 0 54 2020-11-29
BLUEJACKET 65 1 56 2020-11-29
CALUMET 65 0 54 2020-11-29
LAHOMA 64 3 47 2020-11-29
OKEENE 63 0 47 2020-11-29
THACKERVILLE 63 0 49 2020-11-29
CANUTE 63 0 38 2020-11-29
OKTAHA 61 0 53 2020-11-29
MORRISON 61 0 49 2020-11-29
RAMONA 61 2 45 2020-11-29
HEALDTON 61 2 34 2020-11-29
CHEYENNE 61 1 42 2020-11-29
MAUD 61 0 51 2020-11-29
GARBER 61 0 57 2020-11-29
GRANITE 60 0 47 2020-11-29
COPAN 60 1 50 2020-11-29
CANTON 60 2 44 2020-11-29
BOISE CITY 59 0 48 2020-11-29
DELAWARE 58 1 51 2020-11-29
SEILING 58 0 47 2020-11-29
MEDFORD 58 1 54 2020-11-29
FAIRFAX 57 0 49 2020-11-29
DAVENPORT 57 0 49 2020-11-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55 1 40 2020-11-29
BURNS FLAT 55 1 46 2020-11-29
RED OAK 54 0 48 2020-11-29
WANETTE 54 0 46 2020-11-29
CLAYTON 52 0 43 2020-11-29
LOOKEBA 52 2 34 2020-11-29
CANEY 52 0 42 2020-11-29
DEWAR 50 0 40 2020-11-29
SASAKWA 50 0 44 2020-11-29
VICI 50 0 31 2020-11-29
DOVER 50 0 40 2020-11-29
KREBS 50 1 43 2020-11-29
OLUSTEE 49 0 42 2020-11-29
UNION CITY 49 0 27 2020-11-29
KIOWA 49 1 44 2020-11-29
MCCURTAIN 49 1 42 2020-11-29
DEPEW 48 1 37 2020-11-29
ARKOMA 48 0 45 2020-11-29
GARVIN 48 0 43 2020-11-29
SOPER 48 0 41 2020-11-29
COUNCIL HILL 48 0 40 2020-11-29
AMBER 48 0 38 2020-11-29
ASHER 47 0 39 2020-11-29
MANNSVILLE 47 0 35 2020-11-29
MILBURN 46 1 43 2020-11-29
TERLTON 45 1 38 2020-11-29
ARNETT 44 0 16 2020-11-29
VERDEN 44 1 37 2020-11-29
GRANDFIELD 44 0 35 2020-11-29
GRACEMONT 43 1 33 2020-11-29
TEMPLE 42 2 19 2020-11-29
FARGO 42 0 26 2020-11-29
RYAN 41 0 20 2020-11-29
TIPTON 41 0 36 2020-11-29
ERICK 41 0 23 2020-11-29
DUSTIN 40 0 37 2020-11-29
OILTON 40 1 30 2020-11-29
GANS 40 0 35 2020-11-29
VELMA 40 1 34 2020-11-29
SPAVINAW 39 0 36 2020-11-29
BYARS 39 0 26 2020-11-29
BRAGGS 38 0 31 2020-11-29
RATTAN 38 0 31 2020-11-29
AGRA 37 1 28 2020-11-29
SENTINEL 37 0 25 2020-11-29
CARNEY 37 0 32 2020-11-29
MILL CREEK 35 0 30 2020-11-29
LEHIGH 35 0 33 2020-11-29
CLEO SPRINGS 34 0 27 2020-11-29
FOSS 34 0 22 2020-11-29
PITTSBURG 33 0 29 2020-11-29
KAW CITY 33 1 25 2020-11-29
CORN 33 0 31 2020-11-29
WHITEFIELD 33 0 31 2020-11-29
CHATTANOOGA 33 1 16 2020-11-29
RIPLEY 33 1 32 2020-11-29
CANADIAN 33 0 27 2020-11-29
RAVIA 32 0 27 2020-11-29
STERLING 31 0 19 2020-11-29
STUART 31 0 26 2020-11-29
GAGE 31 0 17 2020-11-29
HAILEYVILLE 31 0 26 2020-11-29
MENO 30 0 25 2020-11-29
KINTA 29 0 26 2020-11-29
MARBLE CITY 29 0 25 2020-11-29
SPRINGER 28 1 23 2020-11-29
POCASSET 28 0 24 2020-11-29
SAVANNA 28 0 28 2020-11-29
CROWDER 28 0 26 2020-11-29
ACHILLE 28 0 23 2020-11-29
STRINGTOWN 27 1 21 2020-11-29
BOYNTON 27 0 17 2020-11-29
WANN 27 0 25 2020-11-29
COVINGTON 27 0 22 2020-11-29
BUTLER 27 0 16 2020-11-29
OAKS 26 1 20 2020-11-29
MULHALL 26 0 15 2020-11-29
INDIANOLA 26 0 22 2020-11-29
HARDESTY 26 0 20 2020-11-29
TUPELO 26 0 25 2020-11-29
LANGLEY 25 0 23 2020-11-29
LENAPAH 25 0 20 2020-11-29
SHIDLER 25 0 13 2020-11-29
KREMLIN 25 0 19 2020-11-29
COYLE 25 0 23 2020-11-29
TRYON 24 0 20 2020-11-29
OPTIMA 24 0 21 2020-11-29
WAKITA 24 2 21 2020-11-29
AMES 24 0 22 2020-11-29
WAYNOKA 23 0 17 2020-11-29
LONGDALE 23 0 15 2020-11-29
KENEFIC 23 0 22 2020-11-29
CALVIN 23 1 16 2020-11-29
RANDLETT 23 0 18 2020-11-29
TALOGA 23 0 20 2020-11-29
ALINE 23 0 14 2020-11-29
FAXON 22 0 14 2020-11-29
REYDON 22 0 19 2020-11-29
SCHULTER 22 0 20 2020-11-29
CASTLE 22 0 20 2020-11-29
CUSTER CITY 21 0 17 2020-11-29
ROOSEVELT 21 0 16 2020-11-29
SAWYER 21 0 18 2020-11-29
LONE WOLF 21 0 18 2020-11-29
MARLAND 21 0 13 2020-11-29
HANNA 21 0 19 2020-11-29
KETCHUM 20 0 20 2020-11-29
LOCO 20 0 13 2020-11-29
GOLDSBY 20 0 12 2020-11-29
BURBANK 20 0 16 2020-11-29
LANGSTON 19 0 19 2020-11-29
BERNICE 19 0 17 2020-11-29
RATLIFF CITY 19 0 15 2020-11-29
FAIRMONT 19 0 19 2020-11-29
PRUE 19 0 17 2020-11-29
SPARKS 19 0 16 2020-11-29
ROCKY 19 0 15 2020-11-29
BURLINGTON 18 0 14 2020-11-29
FORGAN 18 0 11 2020-11-29
LAMONT 18 1 14 2020-11-29
NASH 18 0 14 2020-11-29
AVANT 18 0 16 2020-11-29
FOSTER 18 0 17 2020-11-29
DEVOL 18 0 14 2020-11-29
SHARON 18 0 12 2020-11-29
DRUMMOND 18 0 12 2020-11-29
DILL CITY 17 0 14 2020-11-29
GOLTRY 17 0 6 2020-11-29
WAPANUCKA 17 1 10 2020-11-29
JET 16 0 10 2020-11-29
ORLANDO 16 0 13 2020-11-29
OSAGE 16 0 15 2020-11-29
ELDORADO 16 0 13 2020-11-29
CARMEN 15 0 9 2020-11-29
MILLERTON 15 0 14 2020-11-29
FRANCIS 15 0 12 2020-11-29
CARTER 15 0 14 2020-11-29
TERRAL 14 1 8 2020-11-29
NORTH MIAMI 14 0 12 2020-11-29
BESSIE 14 1 8 2020-11-29
MARTHA 13 1 10 2020-11-29
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-11-29
KEYES 12 0 9 2020-11-29
RALSTON 12 0 9 2020-11-29
DEER CREEK 12 1 7 2020-11-29
GOTEBO 12 0 12 2020-11-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 12 0 8 2020-11-29
DIBBLE 12 0 10 2020-11-29
DISNEY 11 0 11 2020-11-29
NICOMA PARK 11 0 8 2020-11-29
WYNONA 11 0 8 2020-11-29
BRADLEY 11 0 11 2020-11-29
HUNTER 10 0 8 2020-11-29
ALDERSON 10 0 9 2020-11-29
DACOMA 10 0 6 2020-11-29
OKAY 10 0 8 2020-11-29
MARSHALL 9 0 9 2020-11-29
WILLOW 9 0 5 2020-11-29
HASTINGS 9 0 8 2020-11-29
DAVIDSON 9 0 5 2020-11-29
FREEDOM 9 0 8 2020-11-29
HITCHCOCK 8 0 6 2020-11-29
COLONY 8 0 5 2020-11-29
BOWLEGS 8 0 7 2020-11-29
LAMAR 8 0 7 2020-11-29
GOULD 8 0 7 2020-11-29
FOYIL 7 0 4 2020-11-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 7 0 7 2020-11-29
BROMIDE 7 0 4 2020-11-29
EAKLY 7 0 5 2020-11-29
PEORIA 6 0 5 2020-11-29
CAMARGO 6 0 4 2020-11-29
HILLSDALE 6 0 6 2020-11-29
MEDICINE PARK 6 0 5 2020-11-29
MANITOU 5 0 3 2020-11-29
BRAMAN 5 0 3 2020-11-29
ALBION 5 0 5 2020-11-29
ADDINGTON 4 0 2 2020-11-29
THE VILLAGE 4 0 3 2020-11-29
WAINWRIGHT 4 0 4 2020-11-29
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-11-29
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-11-29
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-11-29
VERA 3 0 3 2020-11-29
HALLETT 3 0 2 2020-11-29
DOUGHERTY 3 0 2 2020-11-29
CROMWELL 3 0 3 2020-11-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-29
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-11-29
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-11-29
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-11-29
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-11-29
REDBIRD 2 0 2 2020-11-29
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-11-29
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-11-29
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-11-29
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-11-29
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-11-29
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-11-29
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-11-29
KEMP 1 0 1 2020-11-29
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 0 2020-11-29
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-11-29
TULLAHASSEE 1 0 0 2020-11-29
PINK 1 0 1 2020-11-29

