ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma saw an increase of 1,721 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 19 more deaths across the state, with none of those in the Enid area.
The .9% increase in cases reported Sunday brings the overall total of cases to 195,545, according to OSDH data.
Recoveries continued to surpass the number of new cases, as 31,854 were active on Sunday, a single-day decrease of 359, and 161,955 had recovered, including 2,061 more as of Sunday.
Nationally, cases have topped 13 million, with more than half of those, 7.9 million, still active. There have been 5 million who have recovered and 266,047 who have died due to COVID-19 or a complication of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins information on the OSDH website.
There have been 1,736 Oklahomans who have died as of Sunday's data, according to the OSDH.
Deaths reported Sunday were 13 men and six women, with 16 of those 65 and older, two in the 50-64 age group and one in the 18-35 age group. Counties of residence were three in Tulsa, two each in Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Grady and Muskogee and one each in Carter, Jackson, Mayes, Oklahoma, Payne and Rogers. OSDH does not specify gender and age per county on the weekends.
Garfield County saw an increase of 40 cases Sunday, for a cumulative 3,914 COVID-19 cases, with 692 active and 3,185 recovered. Of those, 3,549 were in Enid, with 627 active and 2,887 recovered, according to OSDH.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to the OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 26 in Woodward, 11 in Blaine, 10 each in Alfalfa and Major, six in Kingfisher, three in Woods and one in Noble, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 102,552 Oklahoma women and 92,823 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 170 designated as unknown gender.
The 18-35 age group, with 506 new cases confirmed Sunday, made up 33% of cases in the state. Other new case gains were 368 in the 36-49 age group, 333 in the 50-64 age group, 323 in the 65 and older age group, 157 in the 5-17 age group and 35 in the 0-4 group.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Sunday were 3,521 in the 0-4 age group, 20,145 in the 5-17 age group, 64,547 in the 18-35 age group, 42,568 in the 36-49 age group, 36,707 in the 50-64 age group and 28,038 in the 65 and older age group. There were 19 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,736 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,401 have been 65 and older and 263 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.85% of the total. There have been 55 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 16 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 983, than women, 753, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 291 in Oklahoma; 268 in Tulsa; 128 in Cleveland; 64 in Rogers; 50 in Creek; 47 in Washington; 45 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 37 in Garfield; 35 in Wagoner; 33 each in Comanche and Muskogee; 32 in Caddo; 31 in Jackson; 28 in Canadian; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 25 in Kay; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Ottawa; 21 in Pittsburg; 20 in Okmulgee; 19 each in Mayes and Payne; 18 each in Bryan and Osage; 17 each in Beckham and McClain; 16 each in Custer and Stephens; 15 in Garvin; 14 each in Carter and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Okfuskee; 12 in Texas; 11 in Pontotoc and Seminole; 10 in Cherokee; eight in Greer; seven each in Hughes, Pawnee and Woodward; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Murray, Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw and Noble; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita; and one each in Atoka, Coal, Dewey, Love and Woods.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 1,907 cases, 1,659 recovered, 241 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 903 cases, 771 recovered, 126 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Noble with 548 cases, 352 recovered, 192 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Woods with 527 cases, 396 recovered, 130 active and one death from Alva;
• Major with 517 cases, 369 recovered, 146 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 399 cases, 304 recovered, 93 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 386 cases, 263 recovered and 123 active;
• Grant with 209 cases, 181 recovered, 23 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,689 cases, with 1,423 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,813 cases, with 1,434 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 24 cases with 13 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
Oklahoma per county 11.29.20
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA
|39944
|291
|32429
|2020-11-29
|TULSA
|33207
|268
|28020
|2020-11-29
|CLEVELAND
|12889
|128
|10763
|2020-11-29
|CANADIAN
|6953
|28
|5880
|2020-11-29
|COMANCHE
|4788
|33
|3828
|2020-11-29
|PAYNE
|4252
|19
|3710
|2020-11-29
|MUSKOGEE
|4249
|33
|3486
|2020-11-29
|ROGERS
|4102
|64
|3439
|2020-11-29
|GARFIELD
|3914
|37
|3185
|2020-11-29
|POTTAWATOMIE
|3600
|23
|2904
|2020-11-29
|WAGONER
|2822
|35
|2447
|2020-11-29
|BRYAN
|2812
|18
|2388
|2020-11-29
|GRADY
|2715
|23
|2239
|2020-11-29
|CREEK
|2680
|50
|2197
|2020-11-29
|MCCLAIN
|2455
|17
|2025
|2020-11-29
|LE FLORE
|2428
|26
|2160
|2020-11-29
|TEXAS
|2379
|12
|2169
|2020-11-29
|MCCURTAIN
|2292
|45
|1972
|2020-11-29
|CHEROKEE
|2287
|10
|1800
|2020-11-29
|WASHINGTON
|2063
|47
|1723
|2020-11-29
|CUSTER
|1987
|16
|1576
|2020-11-29
|OSAGE
|1985
|18
|1761
|2020-11-29
|PONTOTOC
|1977
|11
|1544
|2020-11-29
|DELAWARE
|1935
|39
|1634
|2020-11-29
|PITTSBURG
|1907
|21
|1669
|2020-11-29
|WOODWARD
|1907
|7
|1659
|2020-11-29
|CADDO
|1889
|32
|1494
|2020-11-29
|JACKSON
|1863
|31
|1586
|2020-11-29
|KAY
|1836
|25
|1457
|2020-11-29
|SEQUOYAH
|1821
|14
|1589
|2020-11-29
|OKMULGEE
|1801
|20
|1551
|2020-11-29
|OTTAWA
|1755
|22
|1536
|2020-11-29
|CARTER
|1699
|14
|1336
|2020-11-29
|STEPHENS
|1683
|16
|1281
|2020-11-29
|MAYES
|1620
|19
|1289
|2020-11-29
|GARVIN
|1595
|15
|1315
|2020-11-29
|LOGAN
|1500
|3
|1185
|2020-11-29
|LINCOLN
|1343
|26
|1117
|2020-11-29
|BECKHAM
|1340
|17
|1127
|2020-11-29
|SEMINOLE
|1245
|11
|1068
|2020-11-29
|ADAIR
|1221
|13
|1003
|2020-11-29
|OKFUSKEE
|1042
|13
|834
|2020-11-29
|CRAIG
|949
|3
|796
|2020-11-29
|KINGFISHER
|903
|6
|771
|2020-11-29
|ATOKA
|855
|1
|744
|2020-11-29
|MCINTOSH
|839
|13
|699
|2020-11-29
|MARSHALL
|769
|3
|599
|2020-11-29
|CHOCTAW
|708
|4
|602
|2020-11-29
|MURRAY
|646
|5
|513
|2020-11-29
|HASKELL
|646
|6
|563
|2020-11-29
|LOVE
|604
|1
|469
|2020-11-29
|HUGHES
|600
|7
|533
|2020-11-29
|PAWNEE
|596
|7
|515
|2020-11-29
|NOBLE
|548
|4
|352
|2020-11-29
|JOHNSTON
|530
|5
|432
|2020-11-29
|WOODS
|527
|1
|396
|2020-11-29
|MAJOR
|517
|2
|369
|2020-11-29
|PUSHMATAHA
|421
|6
|375
|2020-11-29
|NOWATA
|419
|5
|350
|2020-11-29
|WASHITA
|419
|2
|298
|2020-11-29
|BLAINE
|399
|2
|304
|2020-11-29
|ALFALFA
|386
|0
|263
|2020-11-29
|KIOWA
|350
|6
|269
|2020-11-29
|TILLMAN
|330
|5
|260
|2020-11-29
|COAL
|320
|1
|269
|2020-11-29
|LATIMER
|309
|3
|281
|2020-11-29
|GREER
|262
|8
|208
|2020-11-29
|COTTON
|234
|3
|168
|2020-11-29
|DEWEY
|226
|1
|158
|2020-11-29
|JEFFERSON
|219
|2
|147
|2020-11-29
|HARPER
|216
|2
|138
|2020-11-29
|ELLIS
|209
|0
|120
|2020-11-29
|GRANT
|209
|5
|181
|2020-11-29
|BEAVER
|204
|2
|150
|2020-11-29
|ROGER MILLS
|165
|5
|110
|2020-11-29
|HARMON
|107
|0
|89
|2020-11-29
|CIMARRON
|78
|0
|62
|2020-11-29
|44
|0
|27
|2020-11-29
Oklahoma per city 11.29.20
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORTED
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|30412
|235
|24891
|2020-11-29
|TULSA
|20571
|181
|17708
|2020-11-29
|EDMOND
|7430
|41
|5982
|2020-11-29
|BROKEN ARROW
|6731
|59
|5595
|2020-11-29
|NORMAN
|6674
|71
|5573
|2020-11-29
|OTHER***
|4028
|24
|3442
|2020-11-29
|YUKON
|3607
|11
|3006
|2020-11-29
|ENID
|3549
|35
|2887
|2020-11-29
|STILLWATER
|3323
|9
|2962
|2020-11-29
|LAWTON
|3260
|26
|2568
|2020-11-29
|MOORE
|2616
|21
|2113
|2020-11-29
|CLAREMORE
|2530
|54
|2074
|2020-11-29
|SHAWNEE
|2195
|20
|1737
|2020-11-29
|OWASSO
|2054
|6
|1708
|2020-11-29
|MUSKOGEE
|2008
|26
|1519
|2020-11-29
|GUYMON
|1812
|12
|1672
|2020-11-29
|BARTLESVILLE
|1680
|42
|1412
|2020-11-29
|DURANT
|1669
|10
|1422
|2020-11-29
|TAHLEQUAH
|1652
|5
|1314
|2020-11-29
|ADA
|1628
|8
|1269
|2020-11-29
|ALTUS
|1589
|29
|1373
|2020-11-29
|BIXBY
|1405
|8
|1193
|2020-11-29
|JENKS
|1363
|10
|1186
|2020-11-29
|MCALESTER
|1361
|19
|1202
|2020-11-29
|PONCA CITY
|1337
|13
|1056
|2020-11-29
|EL RENO
|1330
|9
|1184
|2020-11-29
|TAFT
|1314
|2
|1211
|2020-11-29
|ARDMORE
|1313
|10
|1060
|2020-11-29
|SAND SPRINGS
|1293
|11
|1028
|2020-11-29
|SAPULPA
|1260
|21
|1019
|2020-11-29
|CHICKASHA
|1206
|14
|1001
|2020-11-29
|MUSTANG
|1165
|5
|974
|2020-11-29
|DUNCAN
|1081
|10
|818
|2020-11-29
|MIAMI
|1021
|14
|912
|2020-11-29
|CLINTON
|1006
|6
|782
|2020-11-29
|BETHANY
|979
|7
|788
|2020-11-29
|BLANCHARD
|976
|3
|802
|2020-11-29
|CHOCTAW
|968
|8
|775
|2020-11-29
|FORT SUPPLY
|910
|2
|899
|2020-11-29
|GUTHRIE
|876
|0
|671
|2020-11-29
|COLLINSVILLE
|871
|3
|708
|2020-11-29
|BROKEN BOW
|829
|26
|719
|2020-11-29
|WOODWARD
|824
|4
|631
|2020-11-29
|STILWELL
|817
|11
|647
|2020-11-29
|IDABEL
|808
|12
|692
|2020-11-29
|VINITA
|785
|2
|653
|2020-11-29
|WEATHERFORD
|768
|8
|632
|2020-11-29
|ELK CITY
|757
|7
|613
|2020-11-29
|SALLISAW
|750
|4
|640
|2020-11-29
|COWETA
|747
|15
|606
|2020-11-29
|GROVE
|730
|28
|600
|2020-11-29
|LEXINGTON
|725
|7
|619
|2020-11-29
|POTEAU
|718
|6
|629
|2020-11-29
|GLENPOOL
|717
|7
|619
|2020-11-29
|PURCELL
|715
|8
|593
|2020-11-29
|SKIATOOK
|708
|8
|595
|2020-11-29
|OKMULGEE
|707
|9
|583
|2020-11-29
|ATOKA
|686
|0
|602
|2020-11-29
|ANADARKO
|668
|13
|527
|2020-11-29
|SEMINOLE
|662
|7
|583
|2020-11-29
|TUTTLE
|638
|5
|507
|2020-11-29
|NEWCASTLE
|604
|4
|522
|2020-11-29
|PRYOR CREEK
|581
|10
|453
|2020-11-29
|MCLOUD
|573
|1
|498
|2020-11-29
|HOMINY
|552
|2
|529
|2020-11-29
|PAULS VALLEY
|538
|5
|451
|2020-11-29
|BOLEY
|533
|7
|408
|2020-11-29
|TECUMSEH
|531
|1
|426
|2020-11-29
|HENRYETTA
|523
|9
|464
|2020-11-29
|MADILL
|512
|2
|403
|2020-11-29
|SAYRE
|511
|10
|464
|2020-11-29
|NOBLE
|502
|5
|402
|2020-11-29
|WAGONER
|498
|6
|399
|2020-11-29
|PIEDMONT
|489
|3
|418
|2020-11-29
|CUSHING
|477
|4
|399
|2020-11-29
|ALVA
|477
|1
|357
|2020-11-29
|HUGO
|459
|4
|397
|2020-11-29
|JAY
|446
|2
|389
|2020-11-29
|HARRAH
|431
|5
|350
|2020-11-29
|SULPHUR
|422
|5
|329
|2020-11-29
|MARIETTA
|421
|0
|330
|2020-11-29
|STIGLER
|403
|5
|347
|2020-11-29
|CHECOTAH
|395
|6
|330
|2020-11-29
|HOLDENVILLE
|393
|4
|357
|2020-11-29
|MULDROW
|393
|3
|343
|2020-11-29
|EUFAULA
|392
|7
|321
|2020-11-29
|BRISTOW
|371
|10
|303
|2020-11-29
|FORT GIBSON
|364
|5
|296
|2020-11-29
|MARLOW
|364
|1
|265
|2020-11-29
|KINGFISHER
|362
|1
|318
|2020-11-29
|LINDSAY
|352
|3
|291
|2020-11-29
|HEAVENER
|342
|8
|307
|2020-11-29
|CALERA
|329
|1
|278
|2020-11-29
|FAIRVIEW
|329
|0
|221
|2020-11-29
|SPIRO
|327
|1
|303
|2020-11-29
|WEWOKA
|324
|1
|283
|2020-11-29
|CATOOSA
|319
|3
|261
|2020-11-29
|LOCUST GROVE
|318
|0
|257
|2020-11-29
|WARR ACRES
|316
|1
|262
|2020-11-29
|CHANDLER
|311
|10
|243
|2020-11-29
|MIDWEST CITY
|297
|9
|255
|2020-11-29
|OKEMAH
|296
|3
|252
|2020-11-29
|HENNESSEY
|295
|2
|259
|2020-11-29
|AFTON
|289
|2
|248
|2020-11-29
|HINTON
|288
|0
|262
|2020-11-29
|SPENCER
|280
|3
|225
|2020-11-29
|CACHE
|278
|1
|192
|2020-11-29
|ELGIN
|277
|2
|216
|2020-11-29
|CLEVELAND
|276
|4
|240
|2020-11-29
|MANNFORD
|273
|4
|217
|2020-11-29
|VIAN
|269
|3
|240
|2020-11-29
|MOUNDS
|266
|4
|221
|2020-11-29
|PRAGUE
|263
|1
|238
|2020-11-29
|SALINA
|262
|2
|198
|2020-11-29
|CHELSEA
|261
|3
|233
|2020-11-29
|DEL CITY
|256
|0
|197
|2020-11-29
|TISHOMINGO
|253
|3
|209
|2020-11-29
|NOWATA
|252
|4
|208
|2020-11-29
|KINGSTON
|250
|1
|190
|2020-11-29
|COALGATE
|245
|1
|200
|2020-11-29
|SPERRY
|245
|2
|203
|2020-11-29
|MEEKER
|239
|12
|198
|2020-11-29
|JONES
|237
|2
|179
|2020-11-29
|INOLA
|234
|3
|184
|2020-11-29
|WASHINGTON
|231
|0
|187
|2020-11-29
|ANTLERS
|230
|6
|199
|2020-11-29
|HELENA
|229
|0
|155
|2020-11-29
|WYNNEWOOD
|227
|2
|187
|2020-11-29
|FREDERICK
|224
|5
|177
|2020-11-29
|CARNEGIE
|218
|4
|154
|2020-11-29
|PAWHUSKA
|218
|2
|183
|2020-11-29
|HULBERT
|218
|2
|163
|2020-11-29
|PERKINS
|217
|3
|177
|2020-11-29
|WESTVILLE
|215
|2
|182
|2020-11-29
|CHOUTEAU
|215
|6
|169
|2020-11-29
|STRATFORD
|211
|0
|176
|2020-11-29
|BLACKWELL
|209
|4
|162
|2020-11-29
|DEWEY
|207
|1
|175
|2020-11-29
|OOLOGAH
|199
|1
|165
|2020-11-29
|ROLAND
|197
|1
|184
|2020-11-29
|HOOKER
|196
|0
|176
|2020-11-29
|DAVIS
|194
|0
|165
|2020-11-29
|NICHOLS HILLS
|194
|0
|172
|2020-11-29
|HASKELL
|193
|1
|162
|2020-11-29
|MORRIS
|193
|0
|174
|2020-11-29
|PAWNEE
|192
|1
|168
|2020-11-29
|MANGUM
|191
|8
|153
|2020-11-29
|POCOLA
|186
|3
|159
|2020-11-29
|PERRY
|184
|2
|145
|2020-11-29
|VALLIANT
|179
|3
|154
|2020-11-29
|TALIHINA
|176
|6
|156
|2020-11-29
|COMANCHE
|175
|4
|145
|2020-11-29
|STROUD
|172
|1
|139
|2020-11-29
|APACHE
|170
|2
|129
|2020-11-29
|BEGGS
|170
|2
|148
|2020-11-29
|WISTER
|167
|1
|152
|2020-11-29
|KANSAS
|163
|4
|129
|2020-11-29
|COLCORD
|162
|1
|141
|2020-11-29
|BILLINGS
|160
|1
|46
|2020-11-29
|KONAWA
|159
|2
|116
|2020-11-29
|NEWKIRK
|159
|1
|125
|2020-11-29
|WATONGA
|158
|0
|124
|2020-11-29
|CADDO
|158
|0
|133
|2020-11-29
|MEAD
|158
|1
|132
|2020-11-29
|WYANDOTTE
|157
|1
|131
|2020-11-29
|GORE
|156
|3
|133
|2020-11-29
|LUTHER
|152
|2
|123
|2020-11-29
|COLBERT
|152
|5
|120
|2020-11-29
|WALTERS
|151
|1
|118
|2020-11-29
|COMMERCE
|148
|2
|124
|2020-11-29
|WILBURTON
|146
|1
|134
|2020-11-29
|HOBART
|145
|3
|114
|2020-11-29
|LONE GROVE
|142
|1
|100
|2020-11-29
|HOWE
|139
|0
|130
|2020-11-29
|HAWORTH
|137
|2
|108
|2020-11-29
|NEW CORDELL
|137
|0
|96
|2020-11-29
|FAIRLAND
|137
|1
|123
|2020-11-29
|MINCO
|136
|0
|109
|2020-11-29
|BOKCHITO
|135
|1
|122
|2020-11-29
|ELMORE CITY
|131
|2
|102
|2020-11-29
|MAYSVILLE
|130
|3
|105
|2020-11-29
|TONKAWA
|130
|5
|109
|2020-11-29
|KEOTA
|127
|0
|112
|2020-11-29
|BLAIR
|125
|0
|96
|2020-11-29
|HARTSHORNE
|125
|0
|110
|2020-11-29
|OKARCHE
|123
|3
|100
|2020-11-29
|KIEFER
|121
|0
|108
|2020-11-29
|WILSON
|120
|0
|89
|2020-11-29
|WELLSTON
|119
|0
|96
|2020-11-29
|QUAPAW
|119
|2
|95
|2020-11-29
|PORUM
|117
|1
|93
|2020-11-29
|BINGER
|116
|9
|93
|2020-11-29
|FLETCHER
|116
|1
|89
|2020-11-29
|KELLYVILLE
|116
|2
|97
|2020-11-29
|ARCADIA
|116
|0
|92
|2020-11-29
|WRIGHT CITY
|114
|0
|94
|2020-11-29
|FORT COBB
|113
|0
|97
|2020-11-29
|WAYNE
|111
|1
|92
|2020-11-29
|GOODWELL
|110
|0
|102
|2020-11-29
|DRUMRIGHT
|110
|3
|89
|2020-11-29
|WARNER
|110
|0
|87
|2020-11-29
|LAVERNE
|110
|0
|69
|2020-11-29
|BARNSDALL
|109
|2
|99
|2020-11-29
|SHATTUCK
|109
|0
|67
|2020-11-29
|PADEN
|109
|0
|90
|2020-11-29
|BEAVER
|108
|1
|74
|2020-11-29
|HYDRO
|108
|1
|84
|2020-11-29
|TEXHOMA
|108
|0
|95
|2020-11-29
|STONEWALL
|108
|1
|90
|2020-11-29
|PORTER
|108
|1
|88
|2020-11-29
|EARLSBORO
|104
|0
|82
|2020-11-29
|RED ROCK
|104
|1
|84
|2020-11-29
|HOLLIS
|101
|0
|83
|2020-11-29
|CAMERON
|100
|0
|91
|2020-11-29
|CRESCENT
|100
|1
|79
|2020-11-29
|TALALA
|100
|1
|82
|2020-11-29
|MOORELAND
|97
|1
|71
|2020-11-29
|CASHION
|96
|0
|62
|2020-11-29
|RUSH SPRINGS
|96
|0
|77
|2020-11-29
|ADAIR
|95
|0
|78
|2020-11-29
|CYRIL
|93
|1
|66
|2020-11-29
|ALLEN
|92
|2
|70
|2020-11-29
|ROFF
|92
|0
|65
|2020-11-29
|QUINTON
|91
|0
|67
|2020-11-29
|PAOLI
|86
|1
|70
|2020-11-29
|CEMENT
|85
|0
|71
|2020-11-29
|WETUMKA
|85
|1
|72
|2020-11-29
|INDIAHOMA
|85
|1
|62
|2020-11-29
|WATTS
|84
|0
|80
|2020-11-29
|BOKOSHE
|84
|0
|77
|2020-11-29
|ALEX
|84
|1
|73
|2020-11-29
|WAURIKA
|84
|0
|59
|2020-11-29
|BOSWELL
|83
|0
|68
|2020-11-29
|BUFFALO
|83
|2
|51
|2020-11-29
|YALE
|82
|2
|66
|2020-11-29
|WELEETKA
|81
|3
|64
|2020-11-29
|NINNEKAH
|80
|1
|66
|2020-11-29
|WAUKOMIS
|80
|0
|63
|2020-11-29
|BENNINGTON
|78
|0
|69
|2020-11-29
|BIG CABIN
|77
|2
|62
|2020-11-29
|GEARY
|77
|0
|59
|2020-11-29
|GLENCOE
|76
|1
|46
|2020-11-29
|PANAMA
|75
|1
|59
|2020-11-29
|RINGLING
|75
|1
|55
|2020-11-29
|THOMAS
|75
|0
|58
|2020-11-29
|FORT TOWSON
|74
|0
|67
|2020-11-29
|ARAPAHO
|74
|1
|55
|2020-11-29
|GERONIMO
|73
|0
|54
|2020-11-29
|RINGWOOD
|72
|0
|54
|2020-11-29
|POND CREEK
|70
|0
|64
|2020-11-29
|WEBBERS FALLS
|70
|0
|58
|2020-11-29
|HAMMON
|68
|1
|42
|2020-11-29
|OCHELATA
|68
|1
|53
|2020-11-29
|JENNINGS
|68
|1
|56
|2020-11-29
|WELCH
|68
|1
|58
|2020-11-29
|SNYDER
|67
|2
|49
|2020-11-29
|LEEDEY
|66
|1
|43
|2020-11-29
|TYRONE
|66
|0
|55
|2020-11-29
|SHADY POINT
|65
|0
|59
|2020-11-29
|CHEROKEE
|65
|0
|54
|2020-11-29
|BLUEJACKET
|65
|1
|56
|2020-11-29
|CALUMET
|65
|0
|54
|2020-11-29
|LAHOMA
|64
|3
|47
|2020-11-29
|OKEENE
|63
|0
|47
|2020-11-29
|THACKERVILLE
|63
|0
|49
|2020-11-29
|CANUTE
|63
|0
|38
|2020-11-29
|OKTAHA
|61
|0
|53
|2020-11-29
|MORRISON
|61
|0
|49
|2020-11-29
|RAMONA
|61
|2
|45
|2020-11-29
|HEALDTON
|61
|2
|34
|2020-11-29
|CHEYENNE
|61
|1
|42
|2020-11-29
|MAUD
|61
|0
|51
|2020-11-29
|GARBER
|61
|0
|57
|2020-11-29
|GRANITE
|60
|0
|47
|2020-11-29
|COPAN
|60
|1
|50
|2020-11-29
|CANTON
|60
|2
|44
|2020-11-29
|BOISE CITY
|59
|0
|48
|2020-11-29
|DELAWARE
|58
|1
|51
|2020-11-29
|SEILING
|58
|0
|47
|2020-11-29
|MEDFORD
|58
|1
|54
|2020-11-29
|FAIRFAX
|57
|0
|49
|2020-11-29
|DAVENPORT
|57
|0
|49
|2020-11-29
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|55
|1
|40
|2020-11-29
|BURNS FLAT
|55
|1
|46
|2020-11-29
|RED OAK
|54
|0
|48
|2020-11-29
|WANETTE
|54
|0
|46
|2020-11-29
|CLAYTON
|52
|0
|43
|2020-11-29
|LOOKEBA
|52
|2
|34
|2020-11-29
|CANEY
|52
|0
|42
|2020-11-29
|DEWAR
|50
|0
|40
|2020-11-29
|SASAKWA
|50
|0
|44
|2020-11-29
|VICI
|50
|0
|31
|2020-11-29
|DOVER
|50
|0
|40
|2020-11-29
|KREBS
|50
|1
|43
|2020-11-29
|OLUSTEE
|49
|0
|42
|2020-11-29
|UNION CITY
|49
|0
|27
|2020-11-29
|KIOWA
|49
|1
|44
|2020-11-29
|MCCURTAIN
|49
|1
|42
|2020-11-29
|DEPEW
|48
|1
|37
|2020-11-29
|ARKOMA
|48
|0
|45
|2020-11-29
|GARVIN
|48
|0
|43
|2020-11-29
|SOPER
|48
|0
|41
|2020-11-29
|COUNCIL HILL
|48
|0
|40
|2020-11-29
|AMBER
|48
|0
|38
|2020-11-29
|ASHER
|47
|0
|39
|2020-11-29
|MANNSVILLE
|47
|0
|35
|2020-11-29
|MILBURN
|46
|1
|43
|2020-11-29
|TERLTON
|45
|1
|38
|2020-11-29
|ARNETT
|44
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|VERDEN
|44
|1
|37
|2020-11-29
|GRANDFIELD
|44
|0
|35
|2020-11-29
|GRACEMONT
|43
|1
|33
|2020-11-29
|TEMPLE
|42
|2
|19
|2020-11-29
|FARGO
|42
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|RYAN
|41
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|TIPTON
|41
|0
|36
|2020-11-29
|ERICK
|41
|0
|23
|2020-11-29
|DUSTIN
|40
|0
|37
|2020-11-29
|OILTON
|40
|1
|30
|2020-11-29
|GANS
|40
|0
|35
|2020-11-29
|VELMA
|40
|1
|34
|2020-11-29
|SPAVINAW
|39
|0
|36
|2020-11-29
|BYARS
|39
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|BRAGGS
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-29
|RATTAN
|38
|0
|31
|2020-11-29
|AGRA
|37
|1
|28
|2020-11-29
|SENTINEL
|37
|0
|25
|2020-11-29
|CARNEY
|37
|0
|32
|2020-11-29
|MILL CREEK
|35
|0
|30
|2020-11-29
|LEHIGH
|35
|0
|33
|2020-11-29
|CLEO SPRINGS
|34
|0
|27
|2020-11-29
|FOSS
|34
|0
|22
|2020-11-29
|PITTSBURG
|33
|0
|29
|2020-11-29
|KAW CITY
|33
|1
|25
|2020-11-29
|CORN
|33
|0
|31
|2020-11-29
|WHITEFIELD
|33
|0
|31
|2020-11-29
|CHATTANOOGA
|33
|1
|16
|2020-11-29
|RIPLEY
|33
|1
|32
|2020-11-29
|CANADIAN
|33
|0
|27
|2020-11-29
|RAVIA
|32
|0
|27
|2020-11-29
|STERLING
|31
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|STUART
|31
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|GAGE
|31
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|HAILEYVILLE
|31
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|MENO
|30
|0
|25
|2020-11-29
|KINTA
|29
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|MARBLE CITY
|29
|0
|25
|2020-11-29
|SPRINGER
|28
|1
|23
|2020-11-29
|POCASSET
|28
|0
|24
|2020-11-29
|SAVANNA
|28
|0
|28
|2020-11-29
|CROWDER
|28
|0
|26
|2020-11-29
|ACHILLE
|28
|0
|23
|2020-11-29
|STRINGTOWN
|27
|1
|21
|2020-11-29
|BOYNTON
|27
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|WANN
|27
|0
|25
|2020-11-29
|COVINGTON
|27
|0
|22
|2020-11-29
|BUTLER
|27
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|OAKS
|26
|1
|20
|2020-11-29
|MULHALL
|26
|0
|15
|2020-11-29
|INDIANOLA
|26
|0
|22
|2020-11-29
|HARDESTY
|26
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|TUPELO
|26
|0
|25
|2020-11-29
|LANGLEY
|25
|0
|23
|2020-11-29
|LENAPAH
|25
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|SHIDLER
|25
|0
|13
|2020-11-29
|KREMLIN
|25
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|COYLE
|25
|0
|23
|2020-11-29
|TRYON
|24
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|21
|2020-11-29
|WAKITA
|24
|2
|21
|2020-11-29
|AMES
|24
|0
|22
|2020-11-29
|WAYNOKA
|23
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|LONGDALE
|23
|0
|15
|2020-11-29
|KENEFIC
|23
|0
|22
|2020-11-29
|CALVIN
|23
|1
|16
|2020-11-29
|RANDLETT
|23
|0
|18
|2020-11-29
|TALOGA
|23
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|ALINE
|23
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|FAXON
|22
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|REYDON
|22
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|SCHULTER
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|CASTLE
|22
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|CUSTER CITY
|21
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|ROOSEVELT
|21
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|SAWYER
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-29
|LONE WOLF
|21
|0
|18
|2020-11-29
|MARLAND
|21
|0
|13
|2020-11-29
|HANNA
|21
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|KETCHUM
|20
|0
|20
|2020-11-29
|LOCO
|20
|0
|13
|2020-11-29
|GOLDSBY
|20
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|BURBANK
|20
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|LANGSTON
|19
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|BERNICE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|RATLIFF CITY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-29
|FAIRMONT
|19
|0
|19
|2020-11-29
|PRUE
|19
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|SPARKS
|19
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|ROCKY
|19
|0
|15
|2020-11-29
|BURLINGTON
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|FORGAN
|18
|0
|11
|2020-11-29
|LAMONT
|18
|1
|14
|2020-11-29
|NASH
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|AVANT
|18
|0
|16
|2020-11-29
|FOSTER
|18
|0
|17
|2020-11-29
|DEVOL
|18
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|SHARON
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|DRUMMOND
|18
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|DILL CITY
|17
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|GOLTRY
|17
|0
|6
|2020-11-29
|WAPANUCKA
|17
|1
|10
|2020-11-29
|JET
|16
|0
|10
|2020-11-29
|ORLANDO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-29
|OSAGE
|16
|0
|15
|2020-11-29
|ELDORADO
|16
|0
|13
|2020-11-29
|CARMEN
|15
|0
|9
|2020-11-29
|MILLERTON
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|FRANCIS
|15
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|CARTER
|15
|0
|14
|2020-11-29
|TERRAL
|14
|1
|8
|2020-11-29
|NORTH MIAMI
|14
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|BESSIE
|14
|1
|8
|2020-11-29
|MARTHA
|13
|1
|10
|2020-11-29
|FITZHUGH
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|KEYES
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-29
|RALSTON
|12
|0
|9
|2020-11-29
|DEER CREEK
|12
|1
|7
|2020-11-29
|GOTEBO
|12
|0
|12
|2020-11-29
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|12
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|DIBBLE
|12
|0
|10
|2020-11-29
|DISNEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-29
|NICOMA PARK
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|WYNONA
|11
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|BRADLEY
|11
|0
|11
|2020-11-29
|HUNTER
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|ALDERSON
|10
|0
|9
|2020-11-29
|DACOMA
|10
|0
|6
|2020-11-29
|OKAY
|10
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|MARSHALL
|9
|0
|9
|2020-11-29
|WILLOW
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|HASTINGS
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|DAVIDSON
|9
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|FREEDOM
|9
|0
|8
|2020-11-29
|HITCHCOCK
|8
|0
|6
|2020-11-29
|COLONY
|8
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|BOWLEGS
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-29
|LAMAR
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-29
|GOULD
|8
|0
|7
|2020-11-29
|FOYIL
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-29
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|7
|0
|7
|2020-11-29
|BROMIDE
|7
|0
|4
|2020-11-29
|EAKLY
|7
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|PEORIA
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|CAMARGO
|6
|0
|4
|2020-11-29
|HILLSDALE
|6
|0
|6
|2020-11-29
|MEDICINE PARK
|6
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|MANITOU
|5
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|BRAMAN
|5
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|ALBION
|5
|0
|5
|2020-11-29
|ADDINGTON
|4
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|THE VILLAGE
|4
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|WAINWRIGHT
|4
|0
|4
|2020-11-29
|SLICK
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|FANSHAWE
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|BYNG
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|VERA
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|HALLETT
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|DOUGHERTY
|3
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|CROMWELL
|3
|0
|3
|2020-11-29
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|MOFFETT
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|RENTIESVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|REDBIRD
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|GENE AUTRY
|2
|0
|2
|2020-11-29
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|BLACKBURN
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|KEMP
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-29
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
|TULLAHASSEE
|1
|0
|0
|2020-11-29
|PINK
|1
|0
|1
|2020-11-29
