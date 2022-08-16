WOODWARD, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the death of a person whose body was found after a house fire in Woodward on Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
Woodward Police Department requested the agency assist in what now is a homicide investigation, Brooke Arbeitman, OSBI spokesperson, said in a release Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was found by firefighters after a search of an external part of the house that burned on 13th on Monday.
The OSBI release said the medical examiner will determine the identity of the victim, at which time agents will notify the next of kin. The medical examiner also will determine the manner and cause of death.
Other agencies involved in the investigation are WPD, Woodward County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
