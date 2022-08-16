Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.