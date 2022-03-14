OSBI, state Dept. of Education investigating Kingfisher HS football hazing allegations

Editor’s note: This article contains details of a graphic nature, including allegations of sexual assault and hazing.
State agencies are investigating Kingfisher High School’s football program over dozens of hazing allegations following formal complaints filed by parents of a former student currently suing the Northwest Oklahoma school district.
The Kingfisher Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in February regarding accusations of misconduct within the program, but the agency did not provide any further information Monday.
The former student, who graduated in 2021, claims he faced alleged verbal, physical and sexual abuse — including daily towel floggings, Tasering, death threats and dangerous practice drills — from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on the high school’s football team.
On July 29, 2021, the graduate, identified in court as John Doe No. 1, filed a lawsuit in the Kingfisher County District Court against Kingfisher Public Schools, as well as against longtime head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Micah Nall, Derek Patterson and Blake Eaton.
Doe claims that his 5th and 14th Amendment rights of due process and equal protection were denied to him by the school district and coaches; that the school has violated federal Title IX laws that allow it to receive financial assistance; and that the football coaches showed gross negligence in allowing the abuse to continue.
He also contended in a January filing that even when made aware of allegations, the district’s top administrators had not moved to prevent the abuse of its football players, which led to his July lawsuit.
“One former player reported that there was ‘an understanding on the team that people could abuse (John Doe No. 1) and get away with it,” according to a January amended petition. “The coaches never did anything to stop the abuse.’”
Myers is in his 18th year as coach of the KHS football team.
The petition also claims that Nall, Patterson and Eaton did not only accommodate the abuse, but also actively participated in and encouraged it.
Nall and the school district have either denied or claimed “insufficient information” for nearly all of Doe’s allegations in subsequent filings in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, which now has jurisdiction over the case.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is also investigating the complaint against the district and its coaches, according to records received from the state.
In January, shortly after filing the amended petition, the parents of John Doe sent OSDE a request for a complaint investigation, asking the department to conduct its own investigation into the sexual assault and hazing allegations and present them to the state Board of Education for action. This letter was obtained Monday by the News & Eagle in an open records request.
An OSDE spokesperson said Monday that findings could be taken to the state board for potential action down the line against the district or teachers.
Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who’s also running for governor, called the reports “deeply troubling” in a statement Monday.
“A culture that enables it cannot be tolerated,” Hofmeister said. “Parents have a right to expect their children to be protected at school and in athletics. Stepping forward to report injury and abuse isn’t easy and takes courage.”
State board members met last Thursday in executive session to discuss the case, but no action was reportedly taken. Kingfisher’s school board is set to meet during a special meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the pending litigation with legal counsel in a executive session closed to the public.
In the letter to OSDE, Doe’s parents wrote that after he graduated, their son told them details of the sexual assault he allegedly experienced on the KHS football team, which they then shared with the current district superintendent, Daniel Craig, and high school principal/athletic director. The parents said no action was taken and no investigation was begun.
Meeting with the superintendent again, the parents wrote that they were told, “I don’t have time for this. If you want the truth to come out, you are going to have to sue us,” according to the letter.
Craig, who took over as superintendent in summer 2020, was unable to be reached for comment Monday by the News & Eagle.
In a private investigation, a former FBI special agent took statements from about 25 current and former players and parents about alleged incidents going back to 2008, according to the letter.
“It is our ultimate goal to ensure that no student at KHS suffers the same fate as our son,” the letter reads. “Please help ensure that no child at KHS is victimized in the future and those who victimized our son or failed to protect while he was being victimized by others are held accountable.”
OSDE also sent a letter to Kingfisher’s superintendent on March 4 announcing its investigation into the allegations, obtained by the News & Eagle on Monday with a records request.
The department also has requested any information, confidential or not, related to complaints or concerns of bullying, hazing or acts of abuse involving the Kingfisher football team.
These records are due by March 23, according to the letter, and the district has until next Monday, March 21, to respond to the allegations in writing.
Board members also held a special meeting in August 2021 solely to discuss the court case, which had initially been filed in Kingfisher County District Court at the end of July.
Following an executive session, the board unanimously voted to authorize Craig to take actions deemed necessary “to defend the interests of the district and its employees and former employees” for acts taken while employed at Kingfisher.
Until last year, Kingfisher football has ranked in the top 10 of its state division since the 2008-09 school year, aside from 32nd in 2015.
Dozens of allegations
Doe detailed numerous alleged acts of bullying, hazing and sexual assault in the January amended petition, which included 15 pages of incidents and several photographs of injuries and items used to allegedly carry out the harassment.
According to the petition, Doe was subjected to daily floggings during his freshman and sophomore years by upperclassmen players using partially shredded, wet towels with portions tied into hard knots.
These floggings were carried out in various locations, according to the petition, and would sometimes only stop when the victim began to bleed.
The coaches are accused of forcing players to participate in dangerous drills and exercises at practice, according to the petition. One, referred to as the “Oklahoma Drill,” was banned by the National Football League.
Other drills and exercises named in the petition include the “Wall Drill,” the “Bull in the Ring Drill” and “In the Ring.” Myers reportedly scheduled daily practices.
On at least four different occasions during Doe’s freshman year, upperclassmen players Tazed Doe, among others, in the buttocks, thigh and shoulder, the petition states. On later occasions, the upperclassmen players would trigger the Taser Stun Gun without making physical contact, then laugh and ridicule Doe when he would be startled by the sound and attempt to flee.
The petition also alleges that coaches were aware of members of the team firing a paintball gun at other players in the locker room, but instead of stopping it, they called the practice “breaking in freshmen.”
The petition then details an incident of sexual assault in which Doe was allegedly restrained by at least two other players while a third player “placed his naked anus” on Doe’s nose and “the aggressor’s scrotum” on Doe’s face.
The next day at practice, Myers reportedly held a team meeting in which he talked to players about the assault on Doe and told them about an incident at another school in which the team wasn’t allowed to play following similar allegations.
“The discussion was not about the fact that John Doe No. 1 had been victimized but that the team could get in trouble if anyone outside of the Football Team and the School Administration found out,” according to the petition.
The petition alleges upperclassmen players also took Doe’s cleats and helmets, wet them with water and put them in a freezer. Similar instances occurred with urine instead of water.
Upperclassmen also allegedly made death threats against Doe and his mother over the social media app Snapchat.
In one incident, Myers allegedly threw a football at full strength at Doe from about 8 feet away and hit him in the groin area, according to the petition. While Doe was later serving as “tee boy” during a game, the coach allegedly grabbed him by the shirt collar, screamed at and berated him for an error before shoving him onto the field.
According to the petition, Doe is not the only player to experience persistent hazing and abuse but is “widely recognized by other players” as the player who “experienced the most extreme abuse.”
Multiple other sexual assaults were allegedly perpetrated on other football players between 2008 and continuing through 2021, the petition states.
A current player reports being hit with a PVC pipe called the “rape stick” and being headbutted, pinched, pushed, tripped and hit, according to the petition.
In May 2021, then-assistant coach Nall pleaded guilty to obstructing and delaying a police officer during an investigation into enabling child abuse. Nall was placed on a one-year deferred sentence, fined $200 and not allowed to coach at any school-sponsored sport for a year.
He resigned from the high school in June, according to district board meeting minutes.