COVINGTON, Okla. — The investigation into a recent deputy-involved fatal shooting continues.
On Sept. 15, Covington Police Department was contacted regarding a mental health situation involving Weston Cassody at a residence in Covington, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
CPD contacted Garfield County Sheriff's Office to respond to the call, an OSBI initial report stated, and a deputy, whose name has not been released, responded and entered the residence.
Once the deputy was inside, according to OSBI, Cassody got a knife and began threatening the deputy, who commanded Cassody to put the weapon down.
"Cassody did not comply," OSBI stated. "The deputy fired his weapon, hitting Cassody."
The deputy immediately began rendering aid, according to the report. Emergency medical services arrived on scene, and Cassody was pronounced dead.
GCSO requested OSBI to take over the investigation, which is ongoing. On Friday, Sheriff Cory Rink said the deputy has been placed on administrative paid leave, as is protocol.
Rink also asked for continued prayers for everyone involved.
"I want the community to just pray for the entire community, because this doesn't just affect one person," he said.
The facts of the case beyond the initial report could evolve as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected, according to OSBI. Upon completion of the investigation, OSBI will submit a report to the Garfield County District Attorney's Office, and the DA will determine whether to file charges.
