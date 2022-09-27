WOODWARD, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $9,000 reward for information about the 2020 murder of 24-year-old Trent Shuman in Woodward.
Shuman was reported missing to Woodward Police Department by a relative on May 29, 2020. On June 19, 2020, Shuman’s body was found east of Woodward near U.S. 412. After his body was found, Woodward County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with the investigation. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy revealed Shuman died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation or result in the arrest and conviction of those involved is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
