ENID, Okla.—The district attorney’s office called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation the evening of July 2 to assist the investigation of a suspicious death.
An adult male was found deceased near College Ave. and Santa Fe St. in Alva, OK.
The male has yet to be identified, and OSBI is waiting on the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
OSBI said there are currently no suspects involved in the case.
