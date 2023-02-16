ENID, Okla. — State authorities are investigating an in-custody death that occurred early Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023.
According to an Enid Police Department press release, at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Pine Manor Apartments, 1011 S. 30th.
Inside, police encountered a naked, white 56-year-old man who was not a resident of the apartment; was "behaving erratically;" and was refusing demands to leave from woman who lived there and officers' attempts to deescalate the situation, according to EPD.
Officers determined the man was an "immediate danger to himself and others" and was "in need of mental health treatment," the release states, and they attempted to place him in protective custody.
The man "violently resisted," and during the struggle, he lost consciousness, according to police. Officers immediately summoned an ambulance, began CPR and administered Narcan to the man in an effort to counteract any potential drug overdose that may have been occurring.
Life EMS transported the man to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, EPD said. The man's identity was being withheld Thursday morning pending next-of-kin notification.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the circumstances of this incident since it involved an in-custody death, the release states.
