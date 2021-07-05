WATONGA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 2-year-old in Watonga from last month.
According to a press release from OSBI, medical personnel were called around 5 p.m. on June 18 to the 500 block of North Hampton in Watonga to assist with an injured child.
OSBI officials did not say what caused the child's injuries.
The child was taken to the Watonga helipad and then transferred to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. The child died at the hospital three days later on June 21.
The Watonga Police department requested the OSBI's assistance with the investigation on June 19.
The investigation is open and ongoing, and OSBI officials have not released any additional information as of Monday evening.
