WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Waukomis Public Schools instructor on a complaint of child abuse.
According to OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman, OSBI was requested on March 3 by Waukomis Police Department to investigate an allegation of child abuse that occurred between a district employee and a 14-year-old student while at the high school.
At this point, no charges have been filed nor have any arrests been made, Arbeitman said. OSBI is actively investigating the case.
WPS Superintendent Kelly Husted posted a statement to the WPS website on Monday that said the school can't comment on the situation due to confidentiality.
"The safety and security of all students and staff members will always be the number one priority of Waukomis Public Schools," Husted said in the statement. "Due to confidentiality, the school cannot comment on any situation involving students and school personnel. All official comments will come from the Superintendent only."
Husted said Tuesday morning there was no updates or other information available.
More details will be posted once the information becomes available.
